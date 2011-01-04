‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Bad News’: The final countdown

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I’m attacked by an owl…
I had promised my wife that we would finish watching “The Town” on DVD tonight before we watched any regular TV, and so by the time I was about to put on “Bad News,” the episode had finished airing more than an hour earlier and my Twitter reply feed was already flooded with people who were some mix of confused, angry or just eager to hear my take on the episode.
For much of the length of “Bad News,” I couldn’t see what the fuss was about. The episode seemed to be settling into the pack of down shows in this very up-and-down season of “HIMYM.” The idea of the gang’s dopplegangers has always been one that works best sparingly, for instance – I would never want to see Robin actually have a conversation with Butch Lesbian Robin, for instance – Ted going to extract vengeance on Sandy was one of the character’s most Ross Gellar-ian moments ever(*), doing another Robin Sparkles gag so close to an all-Sparkles episode seemed a bit much, and even the running gag with Marshall’s inability to produce a specimen in peace seemed like the show was trying too hard.
(*) I would not be surprised if someone had given Josh Radnor a tape to study of David Schwimmer doing Ross’ “kara-tay.”
Then my wife pointed out the numbers counting down throughout each scene – 38 degrees on the back of someone’s newspaper, Lily reading a magazine with a mention of 37 recipes on the cover, Marshall’s dad drinking old number 37 beer, etc. – and of course I began to wonder what the episode was counting down to. And by the time we got to the sign showing that the bar’s open until 3, I had a sinking feeling of what it was. When dad didn’t answer the phone at 2, I knew.
But that still didn’t prepare me for just how good Jason Segel was in that moment of discovery, because… boy. The guy doesn’t get much of a chance to show his dramatic chops (even his darker moments in the Apatow universe are usually played for laughs in some way), but that was some outstanding, naked, very touching work right there.
So then the question becomes one that Fienberg asked on Twitter after the episode: did “HIMYM” earn that kind of incredibly dark ending? And I think that it did – sort of.
I have no problems with sitcoms that get serious from time to time, so long as they do it right. Some of my favorite moments from the “Taxi”/”Cheers”/”Frasier” sitcom axis involved really dark, sad developments for our main characters (Sam falling off the wagon, for instance). But that stuff does have to be earned. There has to be groundwork for it – preferably not just in the episode itself, but in previous ones – and the show has to be using the dark moment for more than just a quick tug at the heartstrings. It has to matter.
To use an example I’ve brought up on the blog a time or two before, there’s this amazing episode of “Taxi” (called “Louie Goes Too Far”) where Louie, to avoid getting fired for peeping on the women’s locker room, has to humiliate himself before Elaine. So he tells her about his semi-annual trip to the husky boys section of the department store to buy new clothes, and it’s an incredibly sad, uncomfortable, pathetic little story. (So uncomfortable that, as you can see in the YouTube version of the scene, the audience is diving on anything remotely resembling a laugh line.) By the end, Louie’s near tears, and Elaine has decided to forgive him – and more importantly, their relationship fundamentally changes for the rest of the series. Elaine understands Louie in a way she didn’t before, and while she’s still often disgusted by his behavior, she at least recognizes where that behavior’s coming from and seems able to shrug it off more easily. That is a great dramatic moment on a sitcom, and not just a Very Special “Taxi.”
Now, “HIMYM” has obviously had serious moments before, but they generally tend to be of the romantic variety, give or take the occasional episode about Barney’s dad. But the show is also about that transition from your carefree 20s to your responsible 30s, and if you’re not lucky, your 30s will be a decade where you’ll lose one parent, or both of them. (I have been to too many funerals of this type this decade.)
So in that way, it doesn’t feel out of left field, particularly since it involved Marshall’s dad. I’m pretty sure Bill Fagerbakke has appeared more than any other “HIMYM” parent – this was his third appearance this season alone – and Marshall’s extreme closeness to his family in general and his dad in particular is a long-established, fundamental part of that character. We got a reminder of it in this episode with the montage of Marshall calling his dad with good news (dad’s reaction to the viking helmet clock was one of the few times I laughed), but this isn’t a new thing. Marshall worshipped his father, always sought his counsel, never entirely grew up from being Marvin Eriksen’s little boy.
Marshall and Lily have been spending all season trying to have a baby. That’s the definitive transition into adulthood, and the only way to make it more explicit is to have Marshall do it without his dad to turn to.
With the countdown, viewers are prepared for something to happen when the number gets to 1 – though almost certainly not that. Without it, the death is a complete sucker punch.
Ultimately, I think how I view that moment is going to depend on what they do with it going forward. Again, this was not a great episode of the show, and it felt particularly odd to have such a dark moment grafted onto a half-hour featuring wacky hijinks with Barney impersonating his doppleganger and Sandy having a bad combover and some interesting bedroom habits. And to this point, the baby subplot has largely been a rehash of every other TV storyline about frantic would-be parents struggling to conceive. But if they use this going forward to inform Marshall’s behavior, and to underscore the momentous nature of what he and Lily are trying to do, then I’ll look back on the death as a sad but ultimately valuable moment for the show. But if it’s forgotten within two episodes and Marshall and Lily are back to running around the city with thermometers and specimen jars and whatnot, then yes, it was just an attempt to give meaning to an episode that was fairly lacking in it – even if Segel was fantastic in the moment.
Based on the Twitter reaction, I imagine people are gonna have strong opinions on this, so have at it. What did everybody else think?
With or without the nonsensical countdown (which was nothing but a distraction for me) it was a pathetically attention seeking sucker punch.
I think the fact that it was such a sucker punch is the point. When you are in your early 30’s and you lose your dad suddenly, that’s what happens. It comes out of the blue. I would have been disappointed if this was deeply foreshadowed (I didn’t realize until the clock struck 2), because it would have removed the realism from the situation.
Stuart it wasn’t the sucker punch I object to, it was the pathetically attention seeking.
Do you mean on the part of the show? Did they advertise the gimmick or something? I’m not sure how getting the audience’s attention is a bad thing. I guess where we differ is on the “patheticness”, but to each their own.
The countdown was the only way to make the viewer feel absolutely blindsided… as Marshall would have in real life. We anticipated something EPIC–a hilarious moment, Ted encountering the mother, or Lilly announcing she’s pregnant. And as television viewers, we have become all but immune to dramatic sitcom moments–we just don’t FEEL with the characters anymore. To have the rug pulled out from under us in that way by going in an entirely different direction was the only way the viewers could make us feel that same stomach punch as Marshall.
Luckily for the writers, Jason Segal pulled off the scene impressively (without much help from Allison Hannigan).
So put me in the category of people who thought it was great.
I did like Segal’s acting in that moment and I do believe that HIMYM has earned that type of moment because of the obvious foundation with Marshall’s family. However, I wasn’t a fan of the NPH split screen scene as it’s 2011 at this point.
I did like Marshall and Lilly high-fiving on the number of times they had tried to conceive because it was different than most sitcoms. But if they start doing the thing where it becomes all about the sex and about the science (see: Scrubs, Friends, Mad About You) I will get pissed off.
Can barely get over just how good Jason Segel was at the end. Even though I knew it was coming, I cried.
Let’s go meta on Jason Segel and tragedy:
the real tragedy is that he’s stuck shooting a pale-faded sitcom, and we’re stuck with Seth Rogen starring in Apatow movies.
It was a great acting moment, sure, but the countdown was such a useless gimmick. Two minutes in, I turned to my roommate and remarked that the end better be particularly clever to warrant something so distracting that you couldn’t actually watch the episode around it.
Then, at the end, we find out all those wacky props were merely counting down to a man’s death? It just seems tasteless and a little ghoulish.
I’m all for sadness and darkness in comedies (Community’s been rocking that extremely well this season) but this wasn’t handled well.
That’s how I feel. The labored gimmick actually worked against the moment. But Segel deserves a lot of credit for selling the moment. It’s just a shame the writers didn’t craft an entire episode worthy of that performance.
I guess I’m not the most meticulous observer, didn’t pick up on the count down at all.
I wish the numbers had been quieter, as I found them unavoidable. But I thought the episode worked (partly because I found it much funnier than you did, Alan). The numbers set up some sort of expectation (I figured the episode would close with Lily turning the lights out for some loving and there would be a lit up 1 in the window or something), and the death of Dad was both shocking and inevitable (something had to happen, and the episode title hints that it’s not good).
I won’t try to justify Robin’s story, although I laughed at every one of her thumbs down. But I will defend the doppleganger. Barney is entirely the type of guy who would become his own half-Armenian double just to drive Lily nuts. For her not to be suspicious (given the circumstances) would make her seem dumb. It was funny because the doctor was nothing like Barney and was completely unamused.
One last thing; Segel deserves all the praise he’s getting, but I thought Hannigan was really good in this episode as well (and I normally think she’s the weak link on this show). There was something looser about her performance, I thought. Maybe having her hubby on set relaxes her.
Scrubs is another show that handled “serious” moments very well, the one that comes to mind is the one where Brendan Fraser’s character died. That being said I found myself looking for the next number in every scene instead of actually paying attention to the episode. Of course I’m terrible at Where’s Waldo, so maybe it’s my fault.
That episode of Scrubs is easily one of the best of the entire show.
I also really liked the episodes “My Old Lady” I think it was called. It was actaully the first episode I say and it’s still one of my favorites.
yes! I was distracted by the numbers. it’s not the first time I’ve missed the obvious for odd reasons. I just can’t remember the other.
Scrubs made me angry once – when Kim (?) said she had a miscarriage. My Old Lady was ep 4 (maybe stacy meant “saw”) and I try with all my being to avoid reading episode titles these days. So Bad News… even if I had, I would have thought it was fertility related till I didn’t have time to shift gears. (Granted 2 was Not Good in bright neon)
On the other hand, I kind of noticed some of the numbers during the episode but it wasn’t until they got inside 10 that I noticed that something was going on.
Great analysis. Loved the TAXI reference – one of my favorite episodes.
The last couple of seasons, HIMYM has been a show I watch (listen to) while surfing the web or reading twitter posts. I liked the gimmick, made it a must-watch half hour of TV. Good job by the producers to make an episode that demanded your strict attention. And really, the moment at the end was such a stomach punch, and played so well by Segel and Hannigan it made the whole episode worthwhile.
Doppleganger Barney looked like Daniel Faraday!
LOL….that was all I could think about.
It was also foreshadowed (I realized in hindsight) when the Ted voiceover comments how Marshall would always be happy that Lily spilled the fertility beans to his parents. Otherwise they wouldn’t have had that sweet conversation.
I’ll day it was earned, but then I cut this show a lot of slack.
There was also foreshadowing when Lilly angrily mentioned that something bad was going to happen because they had messed with the universe by starting to conceive without really first seeing Barney’s doppleganger.
ahhh- good point ABEL – so it was Marshall’s fault his dad died –
Jesus, the more I think about this show the worse it gets.
Bryan- I’m pretty sure that’s not what they were actually saying. The point was almost certainly that people feel superstituous about events that they can’t control and attempt to connect them in their head. Not to actually draw a line of causality.
Jen – No, I think Bryan is right. It was Marshall’s fault his dad died. The producers of this show are all about destiny and fate, etc. That is to say that the producers seem to believe in some kind of superstition. So it would make sense that they want you to draw that line of causality. Or else, why would they have two episodes with two different Barney doppleganders, when the rest just get one.
I don’t think that’s quite right. I rewatched episode this morning and Lily talked about bad luck in her uterus, not bad luck in general. The show isn’t that dark.
Bryan is absolutely right. If you’re going to do the “sudden death to demonstrate we aren’t just a crappy sitcom”, you can’t include the joke– unless you want to create that impression.
The striking thing about the mess this show has become is how readily it sells out its characters for a joke that isn’t funny– much less momentous.
Lily and Marshall are consulting a doctor after five days of non-pregnancy? Sure, let’s do that– it makes them into idiots, but you get a second or two of sweetened laughter
Lilly won’t spread for the doctor she thinks might be Barney– but she doesn’t even think about changing doctors, either. Great callout to “Accidentally on Purpose”, a show it is rapidly nearing in quality.
You could guess that Dauber would croak the moment they gave him the first sensitive speech he’s EVER been asked to deliver. (And talk about selling out a character for one hit.)
Jason Segel did a good job of acting, but one nice scene doesn’t compensate for 20 minutes of Barph-ola.
I feel a bit silly admitting this, but I didn’t notice the countdown. I noticed a few of the numbers here and there, but not consciously that they were counting down. What I noticed more was the series of books Ted was reading, like “40 Great New York Buildings” and “17 Bridges” or whatever they were.
That said, the ending was so abrupt, I sat on my couch stunned for a few minutes. I do look forward to (well, that’s not quite the right phrase, because it sounds too positive, but…) how they play it out from here.
I’m with you. I noticed here and there – like a big number on the magazine and the 3 o’clock caught my eye. I didn’t realize until reading here, so I will have to rewatch my DVR (my husband fell asleep so I didn’t erase)
Ditto. I didn’t notice the “countdown” either, even though I noticed the numbers every now and then
I did not notice ANY numbers WHATSOEVER.
Then again, I was watching it at 7 a.m. this morning and was possibly not awake.
I didn’t notice the countdown either. In retrospect, I did notice some numbers on some objects, but I just wasn’t thinking too hard about it. I was really tired, but my husband didn’t notice anything either.
Didn’t notice the countdown at all, though I did notice the 3:00 AM sign. I pay a lot of attention to McLarens. :)
Yeah, I didn’t notice any sort of countdown either. I did notice a few of the numbers but I didn’t pay them any real attention.
I Also Didn’t notice any numbers at all..I thought the episode wasn’t such a down episode, it had funny moments and i liked the Barney doppelganger thing, however the robin hand fart was just not funny.
here’s a .gif of all the numbers for those who missed them:
[img263.imageshack.us]
I didn’t notice the countdown either. Like you, I noticed Ted’s series of architecture books first.
looking at the screenshots…
Another thing that threw me was when I was watching Marshall’s dad in his workshop, reaching… at the beginning I though he was going to cut off a hand or something, reaching for the phone (I had to rewind and still wasn’t sure what he was doing). Then later, two shots almost in a row where I was wondering if he had more bandaids on his head than in the previous shot. If he wasn’t there when the phone rang (and I hadn’t noticed Lily was missing, but my brain was speeding in the wrong direction thinking Marshall had flown to MN! to tell him in person! when he was just outside McLaren’s) then I may have been thinking Dad had hurt himself in some powertool-driven way. Heart attack just wasn’t in my head (even though This Is Not Good was)
I wished I had looked at the episode’s title, Bad News, before watching the episode, as I thought we were counting down to something hilarious or conception. But, I thought it was a great moment, and one I hope they continue to build on. As you said, if they just forget it in 2 episodes, it”s worthless.
Also, I have to agree with Stuart, it felt like a sucker punch, because the sudden, unexpected loss of a parents would feel much the same way.
One other thing, did no one else notice Barney was wearing Ted’s Sensory Deprivator 5000 from ‘Monday Night Football’ in the scene at the Doctor’s Office?
lol im glad im not the only one who noticed the sensory deprivator!!!!!
I’ve been scrolling through the comments, looking to see if no one had mentioned the Sensory Deprivator 5000. I liked that callback.
The countdown:
[himymcountdown.tumblr.com]
I don’t see 15. Is it something on the cereal box that is covered up by the CBS chyron?
I liked the countdown, without it, like Alan and others are saying, the ending would have been a very odd moment. We would’ve been asking ourselves, “Where the hell did that come from?”
But what they do next is immensely important, they’ve never handled a storyline like this before, but I do think they have the opportunity to do something golden with it. If you look back to seasons one and two with our last depressing, poor Marshall ending, we see that the writers actually followed through with it pretty well. It didn’t take Marshall one episode to get over his break up with Lily. In fact they weren’t together again for 7 episodes, which is eternity in sitcom time. Most writers can’t wait to put two characters back together.
I’m not old enough to have any fear of losing my dad right now, but I’m pretty at any age, unless he’s suffering from some terminal illness, it is a sucker punch. No one wakes up and says, “My dad might die today” which is why that last moment was so great and Marshall’s line “I’m not ready for this” was a perfect reaction (and perfectly played by Jason Segel, DAMN that guy is good).
Let’s also consider the fact that while they did go into the overdone idea that they might not be able to conceive they didn’t have anything be wrong with either of the characters (a la Friends or Frasier) and I think that storyline was mostly there so we could see what a supportive parent Marvin Eriksen was. He didn’t just want to hear the good news, he was there for his son for the bad as well.
Bays and Thomas have always been very receptive of their shows fan community and I think they’ll know to play the next few episodes very gently and hopefully raise a few difficult questions: How ready for parenthood will Marshall be now? How will they incorporate humor in the next few episodes? I sincerely hope that they tread lightly, because I don’t want the final scene of this episode ruined.
Oh and another great moment of sitcom gone serious. Also a good example on how reliant these serious moments are upon the actors.
[www.youtube.com]
The storyline about them being concerned as to whether they can conceive isn’t canned or forced anyway. Most couples who are trying to get pregnant for the first time in their thirties experience some angst when it doesn’t happen in the first few months. Sure, the HIMYM version was the sitcommy version of that, but as someone in his early thirties who just had his first child, it rings very very true.
This was a very odd episode. The countdown and the Barney doppleganger were like they were one episode and then the last scene came completely out of left field. (I thought the countdown was going to be to Marshall impregnating Lily.)
Was the final scene earned? Well, it wasn’t meant to be. It was meant to derail the episode from the lightheartedness (which actually might have been better if it had come before the end of the countdown, interrupting it before its time.)
It took me a while to recognize Alexis Denisof (even though he’s been on the show before) — almost mistaking him for Aiden Gillen (Tommy Carcetti), probably in part because Denisof’s biggest role to date had him speaking in an English accent and Gillen’s had him speaking in an American accent.
I was also thinking it might have played better if Marshall had gotten the news before we got to 1. But then it occurred to me that the numbers weren’t counting down to Marvin’s death – they were counting down to Marshall finding out about it. And that will be a moment he’ll always remember, and that will hold special significance. Either could have worked, but I’ve come to like how they did it.
Couldn’t agree with you more, Chrissy. The episode was not counting down to Marshall’s father’s death; it was counting down to the Bad News. When Lily’s taxi with the number 001 pulls up, you know the bad news is imminent. I also like that Dr. Stangle told Marshall half way through the episode that “the clock is ticking.” IMO, it was implying that the countdown was like a clock and time was running out…
As I was under the impression that they were counting down to the moment of conception, as it were, and only figured out that it was going to be something far more serious around the “10” mark when they started coming faster, I thought it really worked.
I do think that it is the type of sad moment that will resonate more with someone who is closer to 30 than someone who is younger / in college, though. Everyone I know who watched it is around my 27-32 age range, and they were unanimous in their immediate reaction to the news and Jason Segal’s perfectly acted response. Especially right after the holidays.
I need to call my parents more…
A friend of mine just lost her own husband on Christmas day, and my boyfriend has already lost both his parents (we’re in our mid 30s). I had to turn off the TV and cry for a few minutes.
@Whitney I’m sorry for your loss (both losses). But I guess one good came out of it; letting grieving feelings out is always a good thing. Hope your friend makes it through okay.
They really should’ve cut the laugh track in that Taxi scene, btw. Great scene, but the laughing detracts from it. It’s like if Barney would have come out of McClarens making a laser tag joke and they turned on the laugh track. I know it was different use of it back then, but definitely think they should’ve done something in post.
No, there’s no laugh track, and the laughing of the audience enhances it. It’s a theatrical scene and it makes the performance better to have an audience hanging on every word and laughing at the occasional joke.
If HIMYM used an audience instead of a laugh track (it’s one of the few shows that uses laughter but doesn’t film with an audience) moments like that would play better.
I’m embarrassed to say I didn’t even notice the countdown as I was multi-tasking between my computer and the show. I noticed a few random numbers here and there but I didn’t think anything of it at all. It wasn’t until I accidentally saw a spoiler on facebook that I noticed something was up, and I knew the dad was going to die, which completely spoiled the ending for me. I’ll have to go back again and re-watch the episode. I did think Jason Segal did an outstanding job at the emotional ending.
I thought it was effective. When you lose someone close to you, it is often a shock. So, for it to seem like a sucker punch, as someone said, well… that is what it feels like. And while the episode wasn’t great up until that moment, I think the punch to the gut was made more effective by the episode being so average. Terrible things happen on average days.
You’re absolutely right. I lost my Dad last year unexpectedly, on a bright, sunny, otherwise very average day. Life doesn’t give you foreshadowing. This HIMYM scene felt very true.
Segal and Hannigan were great in that last scene but alas it was one huge sucker punch and dampened my mood going into “Rules of Engagement”. I feel sorry for them having to follow that scene.
I it was sad too to see that CBS Morning Show promo just after the scene.
I think it would have been better overall if they hadn’t ended with the sucker punch. I know in many of those shows that do the dark don’t end on the dark – that’s why I ended up hating the episode.
Also can we now have Marshall and Lilly conceive because those kids need a break…
The promo was utterly disturbing following that. Something about “you’re laughing now, but…” It was a serious wtf moment.
As much as I like Jason Segal I think most of you are giving him entirely too much credit here – how long was that scene, 15 seconds? To go back to Alan’s comparison Danny Devito earned it, Jason didn’t.
And no it’s not his fault but to go from a juvenile masturbation scene with his mother screaming “ARE YOU COMING?” through the door (btw isn’t this an 8:00 show for crying out loud?) to his dad dying is beyond crass.
It’s beyond lazy writing – if your going to kill somebody off, even if they’re fictional, show a little class.
Yeah this I agree with. It was beyond lazy. It was really out of left field, countdown or no (I didn’t even notice the countdown either) and they didn’t handle it well. There needed to be way more exposition.
Here’s the thing: is that really necessary for Marshall’s journey? I don’t see how. Yes, it will deepen the whole baby thing it’s not NECESSARY. Give us the mother already and let me get on with my life. I’m about to dump this show and wait until it has run its course, and then just rent the DVD.
The writers have a lot of work to do in the coming episodes or I will never forgive them for this.
Well, they went from the masturbation scene, to a really sweet, nice scene with Marshall discovering that his parents love him even more than he knew, and were completely supportive of him, to his dad dying. People who die suddenly don’t get to plan the events that lead up to that. Stuff happens, you act like a goofball, and then one day you die. I get not liking it, but I wouldn’t say it’s lazy.
The moment before the death wasn’t juvenile – it was the scene with his parents where the last thing his dad said to him was they were proud of him nomatter what. I don’t think that’s a crass transition
Guess what, Bryan? People die unexpectedly. In real life, tragedy and comedy are sometimes butted right up against each other.
The sad ending did sort of come out of nowhere, but sometimes that’s just how things happen in the world. Numbers from 50 to 1 count down on nearby objects, and then a parent dies. That’s just life.
+1 for the deadpan sarcasm. I enjoyed that comment.
I can see why anyone would feel cheated and manipulated by the numbers gimmick, but I thought it worked. I first spotted the countdown at 34 and when I realized it was counting down, I thought that when the countdown hit 1, Lily would find out she’s pregnant, mostly because of the focus on Lily and Marshall trying to concieve. So, I was completely blindsided by the ending. In a good way, though
Also, I thought that NPH did a superb job playing Barney as well as the exasperated scientist Dan Faraday….Oh wait!!! Wrong show..
I totally agree. I understand why some people would dislike the countdown or the ending or feel that it was too gimmicky. I get that. But, I thought it worked 100%. And while I agree with Alan on much of his review I disagree that this one was lining up to be one of the low points of the season before the blindside. I picked up last season’s DVDs during Target’s super cheap sale last week and was halfway watching them this past weekend. They’re weak. This season’s been nothing but an improvement (even the less than eps) and even without the gut punch at the end I thought this one would have easily been a high point. Sure, it’s grading it on much lower standards than earlier seasons, but I still would have held it up as being good.
That said: I understand why people wouldn’t like it, but I don’t get why *some* people haven’t liked it. Ultimately being annoyed because you feel manipulated is totally normal. I saw girl post a letter that she had sent (FAXED!) to CBS where she was going on about selling her DVDs and feeling angry and used and angry.
quote:
“I would really like someone to explain that episode to me before I start listing my DVDs on Kijiji. Whoever gets this email owes me that much. I will be waiting.”
That’s a bit much.
HIMYM has always been non-linear with time in its storytelling, especially since the premise of the entire series is that it is a story about the past. I like to see the numbers as a reflection of how important this day is in all their lives. This sad day, and its 50 trivial moments, are now embedded in this group’s memory. Whether intended or not, I like this interpretation of the numbers–not as a countdown, but as an accounting.
I like that interpretation too. I don’t mind the countdown to doom at all, but I do like the idea that all of that is ultimately meaningless nonsense in the end.
I also love the idea that Lily’s outburst of “Marshall is going to masturbate” is not only a funny moment and a moment to end all of the “wacky hijinks” going on in the apartment but is also the moment that resulted in Marshall and his parents having a wonderful conversation and the final convo Marshall and Dad had involved Dad telling him he loved him. Marshall is forever grateful for that and it’s just an incredibly sweet moment that was nothing but embarrassing at that moment but is now something her cherishes. It managed to be sweet without being hokey because it’s something you only think about in retrospect.
the non-linearity also contributed to my confusion at the end (as mentioned in the 3 or 4 comments – one on page 3) They were in the bar, yes? Then suddenly Marshall was walking out of the doctor’s office. It’s no wonder I lost my place.
In one ep of House that was not Three Stories, they were bouncing back and forth from inside the hospital to… a taco stand? and other places? I wasn’t even aware it was a hallucination (or whatever) cause I just figured it was TV. One minute you are in one place, next minute, new scene – no time or reason to show you walking from A to B (unless you are pedeconferencing).
Did anybody else notice that Robin was on the poster in the doctor’s office? And it wasn’t her nurse outfit…
I thought it was her as well. I thought it was a nice photo of a not fully pregnant person, although it is very unlikely for a fertility doc to post photos of pregnant people. It is upsetting to many patients.
That drove me nuts! I’ve got to watch it again so I can block out the numbers. Not sure how anyone could have missed them. The 50 then the 49 on the same flyer the next time we see it made me pause it and look up why they would be overtly adding numbers to scenes. I like the idea of the numbers but wish they were a little more natural. The 3,2,1 was perfect but having to double up numbers like the specimine cup was too forced.
My husband and I were pretty sure it was a photo of pregnant Colbie Smulders as well.
I’m just glad they aren’t doing the whole “trouble conceiving” storyline, it’s bad enough they included it in this episode. If you went solely by television’s treatment of conceiving you’d think the entire world is in some infertile crisis.
As for the father’s death, I thought it was kinda lame and very television universe trope, like they knew they didn’t want to do the typical “trouble conceiving” thing but felt they needed something to make the baby storyline dramatic.
I just discovered this show last year by watching a re-run, and then went back and watch all the old episodes, and now I kinda feel that was a waste of time, because this show has definitely entered the Seinfeld/Friends zone where the characters don’t feel like real people anymore
“I just discovered this show last year by watching a re-run, and then went back and watch all the old episodes, and now I kinda feel that was a waste of time, because this show has definitely entered the Seinfeld/Friends zone where the characters don’t feel like real people anymore”
I don’t get that. It sounds like you don’t like the way the show has changed over the years. But if you enjoyed the early episodes, you should still enjoy them. Maybe stop watching new ones if you don’t enjoy it, but I don’t think the show is so bad it ruins the old episodes in retrospect. It’s not “The Phantom Menace.”
I watched the old episodes to catch up and be bale to watch the new episodes as they air. I meant it was a waste of time, because I got caught up just in time to see the show devolve into another sitcom that forces the characters into wacky hijinx/ obvious sitcom storylines
the show is in its sixth season now (!!!!) if anything its earned the right to enter the Seinfeld/Friends zone just as both Seinfeld/Friends had some great episodes in their first several seasons as well. (that’s kind of what long running sitcoms do for the most part.–most people roll with it because they like the characters and the actors playing them so by that point in time its not worth kissing them off–the fact that you can now catch up on an entire series over a weekend was unheard of less then a decade ago tho.)
meaning that you had to put in the time with the show and the characters so that by the time the show reached its coasting point–you would be fine with having the characters be the way they are because you’ve enjoyed spending the time with them so far. (JOURNEY being greater than the destination, etc, etc.)
even if you were catching up with a show in reruns or syndication–you’d still have to take a month or two to catch up–you’d still have to put in the time–its not like today where you can watch 100 plus episodes over a couple of weekends and be fine (i’m not saying that’s what you did–a friend of mine actually did that with this show over the summer–but i do feel that putting in the time with the characters gives you a certain leniency when evaluating a show’s evolution.)
Matt S
I’m the biggest Seinfeld fan going, it didn’t really bother that much when it happened on that show, because they never tried to make the characters seem real anyway, it was a linear advancement into caricatures of real people.
I guess I see HIMYM more like Friends, where it started out as a comedy but the characters had depth, and by the end they had been turned into just caricatures. Like Alan says about Ross. I mean the finale was so unbelievable in that show because no one in reality would expect Rachel to end up with what Ross had become. Season 1 Ross is so different from series finale Ross.
And I just feel it’s started to happen with this show. But like you said, maybe after 6 seasons it is inevitable. I’m just always hoping for that show that can rise above.
I once watched 3 seasons of Chicago Hope and/or ER in three weeks. That’s what VCRs were for – wasn’t it? (just thinking of the toxic fumes this house would have if it caught on fire)
I somehow missed the countdown entirely, so it was a sucker punch for me, and seemed kind of out of place in a goofy sitcom. It was a little too much reality – for just the reasons you mentioned. I have friends starting to lose parents, and I worry about my own – I don’t need to be made to worry more about it from an escapist sitcom. Which, I guess, is the crux of it for me. TV of this sort is an escape. I don’t want that much reality from it (though I recognize it’s possible to have real moments such as the one you described from Taxi).
Also, they really boiled the fertility testing down for Lily to one painless doctor appointment (rather than a series of blood tests and invasive tests). If only it were that easy!
I haven’t been caught that off-guard by a TV show since Henry Blake died on M*A*S*H. And that’s a long time ago.
I remember that. It was a shock. Although as the seasons wore on, I’d confuse his exit from the show with Trapper’s, and would have to remind myself that there was a later series called “Trapper John, M.D.” so that character was the one who made it home safely.
George O’Malley on Grey’s Anatomy – even when everyone, including me, knew he was leaving the show. They had already written him a neat “out” of the series. And then they threw him under a bus.
And, as I noted on Scrubs, telling JD his baby was dead when it was not, almost made me go ballistic. All my friends were saying What? Isn’t that a sitcom?
I’m not really sure why I was surprised when the killed Chuck’s dad – it was immediately after he’d recited the mystical panic causing incantation “i just have to do this, and then I’ll never leave you again.” Hint: if someone says this to you – body block them.
Maybe I’m reading too much into this episode, but perhaps the writers of the show were trying to say more with the countdown. While the numbers do serve as an interesting plot device, they also mirror the number of people who suffer from heart disease. According to the Center for Disease Control, in 2010, Americans suffered a heart attack roughly every 25 seconds. Every 38 seconds an American died from heart disease. That means that while the episode of HIMYM was airing last night, 47 Americans died from heart disease and 72 Americans experienced a heart attack.
I thought the performance was very moving and hit close to home. When the show was over, all I wanted to do was call my dad.
But it counted down from 50 to 1, so the numbers used don’t have anything to with the number “47” and “72.” “72” didn’t even appear in the show.
What a moment from Jason Segal. I had what was almost a premonition at the beginning of the episode, the first time the shot zeroed in on the phone on his dad’s worktable. I actually thought right then, “Something’s not right here. Is Marshall’s dad dead?” I actually went back and rewound the scene. But then it wasn’t after all, and I got back into a comfort zone, all the way until the end, right before Marshall calls him for the final time. At which point I started crying, and then even more at the series of emotions that cross Marshall’s face in that moment. Naked is right. It was one of the most honest portrayals of that kind of loss that i’ve seen.
Maybe I was really sensitive to this subject. Alan makes a good point about the transition from 20’s to 30’s. I’m right there- 29, engaged, friends all in a jumble of single, together, pregnant and toddlers and some even moving towards divorce, sadly- and the creeping realization that my time left with my own parents is not infinite the way it seemed when I was younger. Everything about the situation just hit very close to home. Marshall’s line “I’m not ready for this.”- with that touch of what’s almost panic – so perfectly encasulates it all. So I loved it. it crushed me, but I loved it.
I thought the episode prepared me pretty well for what was to come. As soon as I saw that close-up of the beer can by the phone, preceded by the odd establishing shot of Mr. Eriksen working alone in his shed, I immediately suspected that he would die. The subsequent montage of phone calls in which Mr. Eriksen is a little too careless with sharp objects led me to expect an accident.
The other stuff necessarily had to be a bit frivolous, but the return of Sandy and the doppelgangers seemed to be a tacit acknowledgement of how the running gags have been experiencing diminishing returns. I agree that the episode must ultimately be judged in the context of the larger arc, and it is unfortunate that the episode comes in the middle of what has so far been a disappointing “rebound” from last season (not unlike the similar “reenergizing” of The Office). In many ways “Bad News” was an impressively conceived and constructed episode, up there with this season’s more clever episodes of Modern Family and Community. The payoff at the end reminded me why, good or bad, I am invested in this show in a way I am not in the newer shows. Right now, though, I am more incensed at how the show has gotten to the point where it is openly musing on whether or not it should “steer into the skid.”
If this had been an NBC sitcom, the promos would have pointed out the numbers and the ending.
I admit, I was watching the show and doing something else at the same time and completely missed the numbers. So it was a sucker punch at the end for me, but it was just like the sucker punch that came in real life 8 years ago.
It reminded me of the end of the episode before Buffy’s “The Body,” especially with Alyson Hannigan delivering the bad news.
I thought the ending (tragic, sad, well done) was very Joss, as he’s known to kill characters out of no where. Especially with Wesley in the episode.
I didn’t notice the countdown (though saw some of the numbers) until I read about it on twitter. I thought it seemed a really cruel way to handle the death, and would have been much better used building to a happy event.
Yup, “I Was Made To Love You” with Warren and his hilarious off-kilter fembot. For me, part of the reason “The Body” worked so well was the trademark Jane Espenson hilarity of the lead-in.
I’ve been rewatching Grey’s Anatomy, which is nothing unusual for me but this season there is this one ep where this girl comes in with all the guys in her football team (who are all in love with her) incuding the one she loves. Their names are all recited – a lot, it seems (someone is in love here and no one at SGH can figure out who), and then she asks about Warren. And Meredith says “Is Warren Your Boyfriend?” I have flashbacks of the AprilBot every time I hear it.
I feel like How I Met Your Mother is a show that is afraid to move on. And when the show doesn’t move on, it feels gimmicky and forced.
I hope this episode is the start of a new direction.
Alan, when during the episode did your wife tell you about the countdown?
I think the reaction is breaking down into two main groups. Those who saw the countdown early, and were enjoying a fun time spotting the numbers, and then shocked at the depressing ending, versus those who didn’t notice the countdown until the very end, and had just enough time to realize it before Lily got out of the cab.
I was in the latter camp. Though I noticed a few numbers earlier, I didn’t realize the countdown until around the 9, 7, 4 range. I had just enough time to realize something was going to happen, and from the shot at 2, knew what.
I think the gimmick would have worked for more people if they either only did the countdown in the last act, or started from a lower number, making them less obvious till the end. Then less people would have treated it like a game on first viewing.
Still overall an good, but slightly uneven episode. The Robin stuff worked for the most part, but the fertility doctor plot went too broad a number of times, with the parents outside Marshall’s bathroom, and Barney actually in the room during Lily’s exam.
PS: Was I the only one who expected the first name of Dr. Stangel to be Justin?
I think maybe those who discovered the numbers early is splitting into two camps as well. I noticed #48 and didn’t notice again until the #36 beer. During the commercial I rewound it and counted the missing numbers. Throughout the rest of the episode we did the little shout outs when each number would appear. I didn’t find it at all distracting to the story or the jokes. It seems like there are some folks who did. I can respect what they took away from the viewing experience, but I don’t totally understand it because I didn’t find it distracting. I found it to be just another part of the show that required my attention. I guess that maybe there were those who assumed, from the start, that it was only a gimmicky background joke that carried no weight. I can understand that, but I thoroughly enjoyed the numbers and don’t think they affected the flow in a negative way.
Anthony, wife pointed it out after the shot of the #36 beer, and then we went back to about 40.
And given that a bunch of the writers started out on Letterman, I’m sure Stangel’s name was an homage to Justin.
I’d like to read more from those who didn’t notice the countdown at all, as well as those who actually got distracted by the numbers. It amazes me that with respect noticing to the countdown, even viewers at the extreme opposite ends of the spectrum were both surprised at the ending. In a way, I guess that is evidence that the episode was successful at serving a diverse audience with differing levels of engagement. The numbers were far from the only hints.
Jake, I was a little distracted. I noticed right away, the 50 changing to 49 on the doctor’s desk seemed enormous to me. I eventually stopped looking for them or even trying to notice them, as I thought I might be missing jokes or storyline. For instance, in the scene with Barney as Dr. Stengel, as soon as he lifted up the folder with the nine I assumed it would turn into the six, and so I found myself watching and looking for the eight and the seven. If I rewatch, I’ll try to ignore the numbers as much as possible, I think. Knowing they’re there, they’ll serve their purpose without my focusing on them.
and then there were those who heard about the numbers in their twitter feed while watcing a rerun of Chuck, later saw someone announce “two ways to watch the ep” from someone (was there a number free version? online I just saw the numbers 50 and 49 and then gave up and went to search for Blitzgiving and catch up. Took me a week)
I was also distracted by Alyson who appeared(to me) to be pregnant again, and I was so distracted I didn’t even remember when Sandy showed up, that he was her hubby. I don’t usually miss *that* sort of thing (although I will swear up and down that an actor was not in an ep, if they were dead or in a dream sequence or both).
In the same vein – I think – Shonda said she didn’t use George a lot in Season 5 so we would not miss him being absent in his final ep. That point was moot – as at the beginning and at some other points in the ep, people mentioned he was going to be in surgery till 6, so I didn’t miss him anyway.
I thought it was one of the great episodes of the season. Even without the ending I found Marshall’s nervousness about “providing a sample” funny, Barney’s ridiculous attempts to get Marshall to play laser tag made me laugh out loud, and the Robin Scherbatsky embarrassing moments caught on film montage set to “Let’s Go to the Mall (Today!)” was just fun. And I may be the only person (I haven’t read all the comments) who actually didn’t notice the countdown. I noticed some of the numbers but didn’t realize they were appearing in sequential order or counting down to anything. But, still, when I saw the phone ringing with no answer I knew what was coming. And, in this area, the hive mind couldn’t be more right. Jason Segel and Alyson Hannigan (though her delivery was immediately eclipsed by Marshall’s stunned reaction) were excellent at the end and, yes, I teared up.
I actually noticed it immediately, when the sign in the doc’s office went from 50 to 49. I rewound it instantly to show my girlfriend, then drove her crazy pointing out every number along the way (she particularly hated it when I would miss one and go back). We were hopping along, enjoying the episode right up until number 3, when I realized what was happening. For me, that’s why it worked so well. In a moment I went from playing a game, wondering whether the high-five “counted” to experiencing the dreaded realizitation that his father had died as the taxi light turned to “0001.” That feeling sucked. I don’t ever want to feel what Marshall felt right then. My dad turns 60 this week, and now I can’t wait to see him and tell him how much he means to me.
For me, the episode and its gimmick worked exactly as planned.
could have been worse:
Watched Network for the very first time – with my roommate. BIG speech comes along. Full of big words. Amd my roommate had to pause it every 5 seconds to take notes for a note he wanted to write for Facebook, That He Never Wrote. Grrrrr.
When death comes suddenly, it is like a sucker punch, and sometimes you end up going back through the day wondering if you missed some sign that you were going to lose someone important to you. In that way, I get the gimmick, and the fact that the death was stuck at the end of a day that otherwise seemed pretty normal.
I got sucker-punched by the ending. I had noticed a couple of the numbers, but my eyes weren’t on the television consistently as I was thumbing through magazines and surfing the net, so I didn’t notice a sequence.
After I read on twitter that it was a countdown, I rewatched for the numbers and could barely focus on anything else.
I am curious to see where the writers go from here. Does this mark the beginning of character growth in Marshall? We already know from the museum episode that there is a career shift coming in his future.
For those of you discussing shifting from your 20s to your 30s and experiencing life’s surprises, good and bad, all I can say is wait until you hit your 40s. Hang on!
it’s interesting if only because Segal has said how trapped he feels by the show this past season—how he feels there’s nowhere really interesting left for Marshall to go since he’s already married and its already known that his character ends up happily ever after with his wife…whereas with the other characters there’s still some room for discovery–so i would wager that the writers wrote the death of his dad in part to give Segal something to play other then just being goofy all the time.
I noticed the countdown right away, but I have such little faith in this show anymore that I assumed it was just a throwaway gimmick. I was pleasantly surprised to see it actually meant something.
That being said, I want to emphasize just how lame the rest of the conception storyline was. Having to masturbate with your mom on the other side of the door talking about her low cut bikini? That’s what HIMYM has become now?
The countdown and death are just overshadowing what was simply another unfunny, poorly written, recycled episode.
I don’t know about anybody else but I’ve never had any or much warning when something bad has happened or when I’ve been sucker punched by my life (losing a sibling), I was living my normal life, at a bar ect, so I didn’t mind that they just landed the dying father in my lap… I did not love the episode but I genuinely care about these people even if I don’t always like them (which happens) I thought that this is what happens, this is just how life is, whether earned or not, I was moved by Jason Seagal and I hope that they move forward without ignoring what took place here. My question is, how does this move the story forward with Zooey, the marriage at the end of the season ect? I’m extremely curious about that…
i actually thought this episode was really funny and was somewhat resembling good old himym episodes. i’m kinda surprised so many people didn’t like it. i though the moment at the end was very well earned, like alan said, because it had a strong foundation from seasons past. i thought robins storyline was funny and sweet and i did enjoy the robin sparkles stuff. it was kinda like those sitcom episodes everyone hates (but i think secretly loves) where they rehash everything from the characters’ past through montages, but somehow managed to still have plot. i didn’t like the strawberry blowing in the palm thing. and i liked barney’s storyline. if there had to be a character to meet his doppleganger, it should be barney. and ted is always best when used sparingly, which he was this episode, and i thought he was funny when he did show up. he’s always been a douche, but he’s also always been a good friend, which he was in this episode to robin. and finally, the lily/marshal/baby storyline has been exactly like any other sitcom baby storyline, but with this new twist, i’m hoping it’s going to change a little; give more meaning to it when lily does get pregnant, like alan said. and segal really was incredible in that scene. i teared up a little.
“i actually thought this episode was really funny and was somewhat resembling good old himym episodes”
Sigh. Meant to add “me too”. :)
I didn’t notice the number sequence. I saw a couple of them but didn’t get there was a count down going on, possibly because to me this show is not one of the best shows on tv and I wasn’t riveted paying total attention.
The ending was a good moment for the show, sad but not crazy over the top sad. It happens and will happen to all of them eventually.
Overall I thought it was a solid episode with perhaps too much Barney but that’s a train that can’t be stopped at this point.
I don’t believe the countdown was nonsensical (even though I didn’t catch it). I think they were trying to soften the blow by preparing the audience for the moment. I did find it funny though that Marshall’s dad’s beer had a 36 on it since he was looking for sixes.
Jason Segel did deliver the moment though.
I saw most of the numbers (around 11 I thought – first thing after this episode I shall google it, to see if they mean anything), but I couldn’t tie it in my head to a countdown :P
Nice episode tho.
Put me in the “noticed the numbers right away” camp. I saw the sign change from 50 to 49, and immediately began looking for a 48. I was so distracted that I failed to notice NPH was playing the doctor until the other characters mentioned Barney’s doppelganger. Neither did I catch the significance of Marshall’s unanswered call or the unfinished clock because by that point I was so greatly awaiting the culmination of the countdown.
The silliness of the number hunt might have worked if it had been counting down to the moment of conception or the introduction of a Mother candidate. When the tragic moment came, I didn’t feel anything other than anger at the producers for signposting it with such a frivolous device.
A countdown from 10 might have been better, as it could’ve been worked more subtly into the background. By starting at 50, the producers had to go to ridiculous lengths to fit them all in, amping up the absurdity in an already well-over-the-top episode.
I really used to love this show, but after the last year and a half I’m not sure how much longer I can stick with it. I hate to be one of those people who complains about things not being as good as they used to be, but…
Has anyone considered the possibility that the countdown gimmick was added to this episode as an afterthought to cushion the blow of the final scene? Without the countdown the episode’s ending is brutal. With it, however, the viewer is at least forewarned of a dramatic moment to come.
I think it’s likely that this episode was written without the countdown notion in mind. It was probably even filmed gimmick free.
Many of the numbers in the countdown were obvious computer generations, such as the bold, red 50 and 49 to kick off the episode. At least one number, the old number 36, was essentially its own scene.
My bet is that the episode was shot sans countdown and the final scene screened poorly, coming as too much of a shock to viewers. As the writers brainstormed what to do, Dick Clark likely appeared on tv, giving birth to the post-production gimmick that would save their episode.
i cant believe they killed “Dauber” off the show.
that was my first thought to. Damn Faberbakke needs work too.