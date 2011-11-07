‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Disaster Averted’: Slap schtick

A review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I get up and say I’m going to star in a YouTube video…
Like most of you, I have a list of things that, for whatever reason, I find never not funny. Just within the context of “HIMYM,” Angry Marshall is pretty much guaranteed to make me laugh, for instance. And “Disaster Averted” featured two other items from the list, one specific to this show, and one not:
1)Marshall slapping Barney as hard as he possibly can;
2)Bears.
To Stephen Colbert, bears are the greatest menace to ever face humanity. To me, they are always funny. I’m sorry, but they just are, which means I was a sucker for every single one of Marshall’s hypothetical bear attacks. Even as my brain was telling me, “Come on, this is so, so stupid,” the rest of my head was too busy laughing. So whatever else “Disaster Averted” had to offer, it gave me several bear attacks and two vicious slaps. (And two slaps that felt more earned than at least one of the Slapsgiving slaps.)
When Lily first broached the idea of adding three slaps to the total, I at first took it as a metaphor for where “HIMYM” is at overall: they know we’re itching for a payoff (whether to The Mother’s identity, to whatever’s going to happen with Robin and Barney, Ted in the green dress, etc.), but because the show has at least another season to run after this (and possibly more, given where the ratings are right now), they’re gonna use whatever nefarious reasons are necessary to pad it out. But by having Marshall use up two slaps right away, that still gives the writers one to play with in the present-day action, and one to hold out for my dream scenario of Old Man Marshall slapping Old Man Barney when they’re in a nursing home together.
The non-slap/bear portions of “Disaster Averted” weren’t quite as memorable. Marshall as a clingy Edgar Allen Poe was amusing (not Angry Marshall, but Hammy Marshall, which Segel also plays well, sounding very much like his “Les Mis” performance with NPH), as was the battle of wills between Marshall and Barney over the slap and the tie. Though Kevin doesn’t seem incredibly long for the show given what happened at the end of the episode, I liked him finally using his professional skills to settle one of the gang’s silly arguments, and I hope we get a few more scenes of people being therapisted before Kal Penn leaves to do “Harold and Kumar in 4D”(*) or whatever else lies in store for him.
(*) In which the guys travel back in time to the late ’80s and hang with NPH back when he was still on “Doogie Howser, M.D.” Just use the same CGI tech from “Benjamin Button,” and it’s all done.
The group’s actual internal conflicts over the end of the world felt skimpy/silly – and had the bad timing to air a few days after “Parks and Rec” did a similarly-themed, but much more emotionally resonant end of the world-style episode – and I generally take it as a bad sign whenever Ted is put into a goofy pair of boots. (Even if, in this case, it was a pair of boots that Robin and Lily secretly envied.) I was much more engaged in what was happening in the present at the bar than anything going on at Barney’s apartment during Hurricane Irene.
As for Robin and Barney’s kiss in the cab, I’ve been on record for a long time that Robin and Barney 1.0 was a missed opportunity in which the writers’ fear of committing to the idea made it untenable from the start, and that if 2.0 actually lets them be a Robin & Barney style couple and not a stereotypical sitcom couple, it could be fantastic. Also, the show has done a very poor job of selling Nora as someone we should care about as either the love of Barney’s life or a member of the group – with Kevin, they’ve at least made the effort to put him into episodes like this one that have nothing to do with his relationship – and as a result, I’d rather the show just move on to characters it and we are actually interested in. I figure the two of them will back away from the kiss pretty quickly and try to make things work with their respective partners, but at least this is getting us moving to where things will get better, I hope.
What did everybody else think?
What was up with the massive timeline issues in the episode, claiming that Marshall and Lily’s pregnancy and Barney and Nora’s introduction happened in late August? Are they trying to retcon so the baby is born in the season finale?
No, that was accurate. It was a “blink and you’ll miss it” kind of thing in the finale, but last season’s finale jumped forward to the beginning of September. Barney ran into Nora again at the beginning of September, and Lily found out she was pregnant around the same time, so all of the events in last season’s finale happened after the flashbacks in this episode to Hurricane Irene. So yeah, the baby should be born in May.
Barney and Nora reconnected in September, which is also when Marshall and Lily found out they were pregnant. If you recall, last season’s finale was set in September, and they have been jumping around in time a bit this season.
Immediately what I thought of, Lilly is pregnant as of May 2011 as we found out she was pregnant in last seasons finale. I thought that was weird they would suggest she got pregnant in Barney’s tub in August, unless I missed something, this really annoyed me.
Actually, that works. It’s subtle, but the season 6 finale actually takes place during September 2011, so it’s entirely plausible that Lily and Marshall conceived in August and didn’t find out until September. Yes, I know way too much about this show.
Robyn all of a sudden smitten again with Barney in the last Season finale makes more sense now considering that would have been after Barney almost kissed her in the rain. The conversation and moment they had in the cab in the finale about never going back fits nicely. It seemed to come out of nowhere before as if they just wrote it to imply Ms Scherbatsky was going to become Mrs Stinson.
To further clarify, when Barney sees Nora he asks if it’s too late for sundresses, which wouldn’t make sense if it took place in May. I remember being really confused by that at the time.
Whew! I’m not alone. I, too, thought that the bear attacks, each and everyone one of them was hilarious. I couldn’t stop laughing whenever they popped up even when my brain is saying it was stupid. Bears in costume is just inherently funny, I guess?
I was laughing right there too. The absurdity of it is that it was so obviously a guy in a bear suit each time. So much that it seemed like either Marshall was explaining it like it sounded like a guy in a bear suit or Lily was just always picturing it that way on her own. I know that they couldn’t have used a real bear or CGI effects, but the bear was so hammy I think that they were playing it up for effect.
I lol at the first “Bear Attack”.. and also at the second.. by the 3rd, i was like, ok, lets move on this gag.. and after that i was again laughing and wanting more, so much that i wanted a tag with one last bear attack, alas it wasnt to be.. but (fake) bear attacks never not funny.
Bears are always funny. “How many bears can fit into a … (Starbucks, coffee shop, donut shop, etc.)” used to be one of my favorite segments on Letterman.
Total rip off of Pootie Tang when Chris Rock dies in a “factory accident.”
It got extra pull from me for including that beloved cliche, “Not like this!”
If only because I wonder if people have actually sat down and considered the kinds of deaths they are “okay” with, or if they’re just reacting in the moment, and realizing they’re terrified of dying, but especially by how it’s happening right then and there.
How dd Lily get pregnant in August if she was already pregnant in May?
The season finale was set in September, even though it aired in May. See prior comments.
Alan, did you notice how similar the structure was to “Ducky Tie” with Marshall and Barney having a bet or potential bet of sorts, and someone (Kevin here, Robin before) interjecting to get Ted to tell a story?
That drove me crazy. And how overly confusing they made the timeline and had to remember last season’s finale was suppose to take place in fall (Nora said it’s never too late for sundresses)
OMG, thank you for making me realize I’m not the only one who hates, HATES, that mechanism of trying to tell a story and going off on tangents only to have it come back to “so, about the boogie boarding”. Irritating me to the point where each time they said it it made me cringe.
I actually really liked “Ducky Tie”, but I noticed the similarity and thought this episode suffered in comparison despite some good moments.
They at least got another meta comment from Kevin (though in the opposite direction of his comments to Robin): “Please… make it AS LONG as you can.”
Alan, so you must be the lone fan of those bizarre SNL ‘Bear City’ shorts from about a decade ago.
I actually liked the episode getting back to its slap-tastic roots dealing with the five of them as friends. As has been said previously, the best HIMYM episodes are the ones that don’t have anything to do with the future Mrs. Mosby.
Bear City, Bear Bear City.
I am a big fan of Robin and Barney (and Cobie and Neil’s chemistry when they act together) but I am so not into the way they are putting them back together. Making them both sleazy cheaters instead of them coming to realize organically that their history and camaraderie make them a natural lifetime pairing is just so gross.
I guess it’s not out of character, as Barney has certainly shown his loose morality and Robin also is kind of scruple-less in her relationships, but I am not looking forward to the “cheating fallout” storylines ahead.
I think they were sort of hinting at that history and camaraderie when Barney was stumbling in his words in how to apologize for the prank (where he pretended to be Robin’s dad). Ideally, you’d have a few episodes for them to work through things and perhaps have some back-story between the Hurricane and when they kiss on the cab to perhaps show how they are struggling with their emotions for each other.
I guess so but I’d rather have it as an internal realization instead of them making out in the back of a cab. I don’t mind them struggling with their feelings for each other – that seems to be a theme for this season anyway. It’s more that I dread the upcoming “dealing with cheating” stuff that we all know is coming.
I don’t think it paints them as sleazy, just as two people who broke up when they shouldn’t have (because the writers just sucked that whole year), and have been in denial about their feelings since. If the writers are really smart, they’ll find a plausible way to spin Nora as a stop-gap measure Barney’s using to drown/release those lingering feelings into, which could at least partially explain why he’s working so hard at a relationship now for someone who just doesn’t seem that special. Plus they can’t be 100% obvious that he marries Robin.
Oh, don’t get me wrong, I have some concerns on how they “deal with cheating”. After all, the best part of the show for a few years running now, for me, has been Barney and Robin. I’m a bit concerned with how that chemistry is going to be dealt with while the inevitable endpoint of Barney and Robin is off in the distance.
Tbh, while I am starting to get a bit annoyed with their storytelling sessions, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to only spend an episode or two on the dealing with cheating stuff directly, and then maybe a storytelling one before trying to move on. Isn’t Kal Penn only signed for a couple more episodes? Doesn’t seem like he can be around that much longer, and Nora seems like someone that can be disposed of fairly quickly (some sort of career move perhaps). Dunno, maybe it’s just wishful thinking.
Sometimes I wonder if the writers know how good the chemistry is b/w Robin and Barney.
OK, so if Barney’s doesn’t need to wear the tie anymore, why is he wearing it in Vegas with Marshal in the flashforward?
Because the wheel on the island was only turned one notch, thus creating an alternate timeline.
Locke, that made me laugh out loud. So much so, I submitted my comment without writing anything :)
First thing that popped into my mind as well. I’m assuming they are going to have Barney lose another bet that will get the ducky tie back in the picture.
NOOOOOOO, not back to lost and the frozen donkey wheel where nothing matters in the end. I refuse to ever watch another JJ Abrams TV show.
I thought they meant he could only take it off for that day?
I too laughed every single time at that bear. Not to mention Marshall’s “It can’t end like this.”
Also thanks for that link…they are both amazing. I wish they finished the song.
Also loved the bears, but I was really tickled by the book Lily was reading in the bath – “Pamela was Robbed”.
But I’m usually amused by prop jokes.
Was watching rerun of Once Upon a Time, I think, last night, when a newspaper headline was shown and my brother said “Monsters definitely not involved.”
It was the joke my brain was searching for.
oh, and there was something Buffy related in this… oh right – someone said something that made me think of the Mystical Panic Causing Incantation. With Willow in the room.
I can’t believe nobody mentioned the Pixies! …said the lady to the man she adored
Thomas and Bays are big about music and its symbolism on this show and have spent an awful lot of effort setting up Ted as a Pixies fan (autobiographically?). You don’t spring for the most soulful song on the biggest album of one of alt-rocks most storied bands and then play it for a good 45 seconds unless its a big moment. Someone may correct me, but I don’t think they’ve played a Pixies song since season 1. This was the big moment for Robin and Barney, no ifs or buts.
Thank you for pointing this out! I didn’t realize before but it makes me so happy…Barney and Robin should be together =)
Any time the Pixies (or any of their solo/side projects) show up in a t.v. show, it’s a gigantic win.
Alan…aren’t there two slaps remaining? They specified three in addition to the one remaining.
Also, how bout Lily boozing it up in the streets the scene after they confirmed that was the night she got knocked up. Sure, she didn’t know yet, and plenty of ladies drink in the month or so before they realize they are pregnant….but its an odd image being that its the very next scene.
Alan mentioned they could use one now and save one for later.
I thought this one was funny, because I too subscribe to the bears are funny school. I will be pedantic and say that when Barney said: “Le jeu commence / the game starts” it really sounded in French like “le jus commence / the juice begins” which would actually be even funnier.
I also wish that they could incorporate the Les Mis singoff on the show.
I feel like they vaguely referenced it when Barney and Marshall spoke French and quoted an exchange from Les Mis. (the part about the game beginning).
It made me so happy just to see Alyson Hannigan as Lily Aldrin jump in that puddle tonight. There was so much pure joy and happiness in that moment. It was truly a great character moment that made me connect with her. Great job.
How has nobody pointed out the Community ripoff/homage with the Barney/Robin kiss in the taxi?? The “blehhhhh” fake making out followed by the actual makeout was ripped directly from the wound-bandaging scene in Modern Warfare.
Same here, but I’m sure this had been done before Community, so I doubt it’s an hommage.
That was my immediate thought too, but I forgave it because it worked better for me than the Community moment (even though I love Community and think that HIMYM is seriously patchy these days) simply because of the emotion/history behind it and the fact that I’m really rooting for them as a couple, which is not the case with Jeff/Britta. I also thought they both played it really well, with the perfect mixture of sadness and warmth. ALSO also, I’m continually amazed at how great the chemistry is between them considering NPH is gay. I know chemistry isn’t just sexual, but still.
Thank you! Community did it better.
Thanks again Alan for the link–great duet between Neil and Jason!
I thought Lily and Marshall were going to give Barney a 48-hour furlough to allow him to wear a different tie when meeting Nora’s parents, but this was a nice way to bring another slap back into play (with one reserved for some final comedic resolution).
Actually I liked the way Ted wore the boots with no initial comment (a nice callback) and then with the inevitable ragging (but with secret jealousy!). I didn’t like Ted’s abandonment of his bro for the new lady he just met, but in the end it was just a device to set up the pairings of people refusing to be together. I’d rather Robin and Barney find their soulmates with others than with each other, but if the writers do go down this path again, here’s hoping they don’t make them the caricatures they were at the end of their first relationship.
I can’t tell why I thought this ep was funny, but I just noticed particularly that this show doesn’t always make me laugh as nearly nonstop as it did tonight. But I was happy that it did, tonight. :-)
(though at the beginning I was wondering if it was a dream, a play… never thought of a tale)
That HIMYM was just horrible. So much of the plot is revolving around characters being idiots. How on earth does a lawyer not know about Cobra? Why go to Westchester over Manhattan in the first place – they were both in the direct line of fire…HIMYM usually gives the reason for why the characters didn’t do the smart thing, but now are forced down the comedic route. Here, they’re just idiots.
The only moment I laughed at was Barney taunting Marshall.
Ditto. There wasn’t anything character-driven or clever. Most of it didn’t even pass the smell test. The lowlight for me was Barney offering a couple with a pile of debt and a baby on the way $50,000 to let him out of a bet and them not even considering it.
Really? I didn’t think they would ever actually take his money. How weird would that be? And people doing the wrong thing during inclement weather is not that unusual; the show did indicate that it would have been wrong (tree on house), but Ted couldn’t just sit there, he had to try to do something. Honestly, I get not wanting to be trapped on an in overpopulated island in the middle of a hurricane.
Phew. All this episode (and bear) love was starting to make me crazy. I found the entire thing embarrassing, and felt like the Robin/Barney kiss was a bone thrown to us to make up for all the unfunny that had preceded it.
There were mandatory evacuations for certain parts of NYC, and Manhattan was actually predicted to be one of the hardest hit areas. Leaving the city wasn’t really an irrational move.
I get that someone might not want to be on Manhattan during a hurricane. But why does Ted not want to be on an island during a hurricane? Early on in HIMYM, he would have come up with some semi-plausible reason for why the gang should get off the island. That’s his character.
And c’mon, a hurricane is on top of the characters and their best idea for its effects on them is that it turns out the lights?
Also, another issue is that Kevin a week or two ago said something to the effect of “At least you’re not violent.” and then says nothing when Barney gets hit twice right in front of him. Sure, he’s a guest star. But no reaction to this?
And Robin is talking on a cell phone in the middle of the driving rain? Ted has been known to buy weirdly colored boots and they end up being from his mom instead?
This is all stuff that HIMYM used to do in its sleep – they started with a premise, gave it an explanation as to why the premise had to happen, then had the craziness happen from that. Not, the characters are crazy, here’s a premise that will set them off.
I wouldn’t want to be on an island because the bridges could (theoretically) wash out. I don’t think that’s such an uncommon idea.
Apearlma; Kevin had already left. He walked out before Marshall and Lily told Barney he could take off the tie.
KPM, ok, that makes sense to a degree, but they’re still clearly talking about it beforehand and Kevin doesn’t blink or even ask what’s going on with the ‘joke’
Chrissy, sure, bridges could wash out. Given Ted’s an architect who loves to talk about it to his friends, isn’t this something to mention? I’m by no means saying Ted needs to tell us the actual truth here – he needs to tell us why he thinks Westchester is safer than NYC. It sets up the situation when they get stuck in NYC in that either he or another character can riff on it.
Ted: “If the water goes too high, we could all be electrocuted.”
(later)
Marshall is constantly thinking twice about touching anything electrical because he doesn’t have insurance. Show the fear a bit earlier and then go way over the top with him avoiding things. Maybe even for the last panic scene, show him imagining that he’s been paralyzed by electricity and then and only then a bear attacks him.
Now that could have been a really funny bear attack.
I don’t think their not taking the $50000 was anything strange. With the slaps/ducky tie it’s horsing around between friends. But if Lily and Marshall had taken the money it would have felt more like they were extorting Barney, which is less cool.
Yeah, I feel the opposite as Alan. I thought the bears were totally idiotic.
I liked everything about this episode except the fact that Ted & Robin’s apartment was practically the safest place to be in the entire state of New York during Irene. I with they’d made up a new hurricane.
I did notice that, but not based on the location – I don’t know where it is – more based on it was the second floor (third floor) and didn’t have the truckload of windows that Barney’s did (and he was probably in a skyscraper)
I thought it was weird that it just got mentioned – surely you’d show that, the apartment in ruins, them looking on in shock.
Might have been imagining this, but I think the news clip proclaiming “Hurricane Irene IS a big deal” was read by Sandy Rivers.
Best episode of the season. Kevin was used amazingly well to the point where I’ll be sorry when he’s gone. The flashback was funny. THERE WAS SLAPPING! And making out! Yes!!!!!
But overall, better episode than many this season. The hurricane freak out was funny enough, angry Marshall, depressed Marshall, and the bear were clever and well done. I’m glad to see that Kevin actually has a use and “therpisted” the group, it adds an interesting and fun dynamic.
Additionally, we have some progression toward future episodes with Barney meeting Nora’s parents on the near horizon, an additional slap being added, and the repercussions of Barney and Robin’s make out session in the cab.
On the other hand I really enjoyed this episode, not a ton of laugh out loud moments, but it certainly garnered some humor, and had a very intriguing, albeit almost predictable ending. Barney egging on Marshall to slap him was very amusing. I don’t know about everyone else but I really like where season 7 is heading, and how it has shaped out to be thus far, definitely a step up from the recent seasons past.
the show as a whole is clearly suffering from the decision to extend the series. this episode was just so blah. The series is showing multiple symptoms of jumping the shark – new character, the tie, etc
To introduce new and extra slaps is just a complete cop-out. Like Lost, all the pay-offs with HIMYM are going to be a complete anti-climax
I’m getting rather annoyed by the over-use of the term Jumping The Shark, especially when it’s used wrongly.
Anyway, I thought this was a decent episode. I’m not a huge fan of the use of flashbacks/going off on tangents because the plot sometimes become a little difficult to follow, but I still got a few laughs out of this episode. Kevin’s a surprisingly fun character to have around, and I hope they don’t get rid of him too soon.
loved. the. bear! As you said Alan, kinda dumb, but still, i was laughing so hard, i had to rewatch the bear scenes a couple more time. awesomeness, himym style!
“Hey” by the Pixies
It was ‘hey’ by the pixies.. Great song eh
Bear City, Bear Bear City.
The bear stuff was hilarious! I thought this ep was better than the past few weeks’ worth. Especially liked the poignant Robin/Barney scenes.
This was for me one of the best episodes this season so far. I guess the kiss between Barney and Robin will lead to what Victoria said to Ted about Barney, Robin and Ted hanging out together so much. I think they will back away from the kiss, saying they want to make it work with Nora/Kevin and realise if they really want that they can’t hang out this much. So they’ll probably hide this from the others for now, but get back together at the end of this season. There is a reason why Ted started the how i met your mother story with the night he met Robin. That’s either because Robin made him realise certain things about himself and his search for the one. Or because if he hadn’t met Robin she wouldn’t have married Barney ans he hasn’t met their mom (since he met his wife at Barneys wedding).
Bears were awesome – I couldn’t stop laughing at them! As a whole, it was one of the better episodes recently. Not to nit pick, but I thought the pay-off on the recurring “no boogie boarding” bit was weak (though I guess that was the point), and I agree that it is ridiculous that Marshall didn’t know about Cobra and Lily was drinking when trying to get pregnant – most women, particularly those who are so obsessed with trying to get pregnant, would completely stop drinking, eating sushi, etc. when they are trying to conceive.
Also, kind of ironic that Barney made the big deal to stop wearing the tie in advance of meeting Nora’s folks, and now it is uncertain how much he even cares about meeting them, depending on how things play out with Robin.
I wasn’t that amused by the bears, taking it more as an example of how the show now struggles to tap Marshall’s eccentricities which were such easy targets in the early seasons (see also, Dwight Schrute 2009-11), and I thought there were a couple too many cases of “So, boogie boarding?”, particularly when the bar banter was decidedly more interesting than the flashback. I really enjoyed the cold open and ending, though, as well as the use of Kevin as just one of the guys, where he fit in much better than several sixth wheels of the past.
The episode was pretty funny for the most part. Anything that harkens back to days when the show was one of the best sitcoms ever, as last night’s ep did recalling the slap bet, generally works.
I agree with Alan that the show has done a terrible job integrating Nora into the group and making us care about her. What’s compounded that issue is that the show obviously is heading to a Barney and Robin pairing and as a result of that, the audience can’t become invested in or intrigued by Barney’s relationship with Nora.
I felt the flashback to Barney and Robin’s near kiss was a total cheat. The writers have set up enough moments alluding to Robin and Barney having feelings for one another. Their decision to flashback to some huge moment that was initially never part of the narrative requires too much retroactive history to be applied and felt as though they needed to shoehorn in an earlier event to get to the ending of last night’s episode.
That criticism puts aside my abhorrence for the coupling of Barney and Robin.
Definitely the best ep in a long LONG time. As for the so-so Hurricane stuff I preferred Always Sunny’s take better.
Still, it’s nice to see a descent HIMYM for a change.
Great episode, I loved everything about it. Best thing was when Marshall said ‘Life is ridiculous. People get run over by a bus, get a skateboard in the nuts or are biten my babies’. Great mention of the most famous video on youtube ‘Charlie bit my finger – again’.
why is it so important to so many of you to “care” about Nora? it’s pretty obvious that she’s only being used to create a reason for barney to be conflicted before going back to robin. it’s also why she made him “wait” so long before sealing the deal. if they made her someone to “care about it” then it would be about how terrible he was for going back to robin. how is that so hard to wrap your head around
I really enjoyed it. The bears were absolutely hilarious. The slaps were great. I also thought the Irene stuff was really funny. I’m a New Yorker and I could relate; I was somewhere in b/t Ted and Barney, I has a survival backpack but I also bought 2 cases of beer and stayed. It was funny to reflect on that. Also, the empire state building at the end was the same color it was over the weekend, a small detail that I liked.
I also liked that Barney and Robin kissed at the end. Also, did anyone else notice that during the hurricane Robin was wearing a bright yellow rain coat. I think the writers use the color to show Romance/Love (e.g. yellow umbrella). It’s pretty clear that the forces are leading to it being Robin and Barney’s wedding at the end.
Of course Robin is important in Ted’s life, if he hadn’t of met her, she wouldn’t have met Barney. Ever notice when he talks about Robin and Barney he calls them “Aunt Robin” and “Uncle Barney”? Of course you die hard fans do. So he meets the mother at Barney’s wedding, could it be Barney’s half-sister Carly? We haven’t met her yet, things that make you go hmmmmmm….
Mixed feelings about the new slaps. On one hand it’s really funny… but on the other hand it feels a bit like cheating (on the writers’ part). They should really have come up with something new.
We will see the ducky tie again. A flash forward in an earlier episode had Barney wearing the ducky tie as Marshall was gambling.
I must be the only fan of the show who’s tired of the intragang relationship story arc…
Living in NYC, mocking the absurd news hype around the hurricane was a brilliant premise that gave the show some credibility – if you were in a whole foods friday night before the hurricane, you would have thought the end of days was upon us
Hey Ted, being a Pixies fan, you should already know this, but as previous comments state, it’s Hey by the Pixies. Listen here: [www.youtube.com] then listen again. I never get bored of this song.