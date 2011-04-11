‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Exploding Meatball Sub’: Yes man, no ma’am

I was tempted to write a long, part-angry, part-sad, all-frustrated review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother,” which – at least with the silly, lazy, two-dimensional Barney storyline – took whatever goodwill still lingered from the John Lithgow episode from a few weeks ago and lit it on fire, then danced on the ashes. I was going to express puzzlement about how the series seems to go to such strange creative extremes this season, where some weeks it feels very much like the show we know and love (even if it’s a slightly older version of that show), and others it feels like a show where the entire creative team was replaced en masse by the people behind Kelsey Grammer’s “Hank.” I was going to talk about how the non-Barney scenes weren’t terrible, but were completely flat and lifeless. I was going to repeat the usual lament about how the show has chosen to completely, utterly ignore the fact that Marshall only took the soul-crushing but lucrative corporate job because of Lily’s shopping addiction, and that for those of us who remember that fact, Lily’s complaining about Marshall’s earning potential speaks very, very poorly of her. I was going to repeat my desire that we get to Ted and Zoey’s horrible breakup already, just so we can be rid of her.
But what’s the point? There have been good episodes this season – very good episodes at time – and then there have been absolutely terrible ones, and there seems to be no pattern, rhyme or reason about which you’re going to get in any given week. You spin the wheel, and some weeks you get “Legendaddy” or “Oh Honey,” and some weeks you get “Canning Randy” or “The Exploding Meatball Sub.”
I’d get mad again, but there have been too many opportunities for that this season, and then others for the anger to go away for a while. I’m just gonna put this one in the rearview and hope the next spin turns up better.
I, uh…I liked it. A lot. The Barney’s father storyline does nothing for me so it was nice to see them dance on those ashes.
Also, who doesn’t love a good office trashing?
i loved it. i thought it was way better than the last couple of episodes. it was funny, light, silly but in a good way.
i usually agree with alan, but i had a complete different view of this episode. i liked everyone’s interactions and story-lines, even if they weren’t really relevant.
This is about the 50th time they have had this stupid plot line of Marshall debating corporate and environmental law, with both Lily and Marshall switching sides for random reasons.
Hell, they already DID this episode earlier in the season: Natural History, and they were on opposite sides! Hell, Marshall signed a five year contract in that episode, so that’s awesome.
*Sigh* Wheel spinning, how fun! :(
Christ, just keep it somewhat consistent.
I haven’t given this a lot of thought, but I think it makes sense for this to be changing, and to come up again and again. Late 20s is different from early 30s, married, mortgage, trying to have a kid. I used to think I wanted to travel the world and never settle down in one place, and now I’m considering which neighborhood of Philadelphia I might want to buy a house in, and it’s very odd. You don’t always figure it out right away, and it’s possible in another year I’ll have moved again and put thoughts of settling down temporarily aside. All of Marshall and Lily’s choices have created obligations (in dreams begin responsibilities…) and this is basically the last chance they have before getting pregnant for Marshall to make a change.
I’m also not bothered by the shopping thing, because Marshall isn’t the kind of guy to hold onto something like that. And, honestly, with what I’m assuming he was making at GNB he could have paid off Lily’s debt pretty quickly. He didn’t stay because of the debt.
And Lily was obviously more upset about the baby issue than the money. I didn’t get the impression that Marshall was planning to look for another GNB job, anyway. Lily was just relieved that they weren’t going to be two people in New York with a mortgage living on a kindergarten teacher’s wages and hobo soup.
I’m sorry, that was totally rambly. I just related a lot to Marshall and Lily (both) in this episode.
Was Barney’s obsession with the exploding meatball sub supposed to be funny? or was it supposed to be a commentary on Barney losing perspective on life. If it was supposed to be funny, it fell completely flat for me.
This was a place holder episode. Let’s get on to the wedding where the mother is supposed to be.
I think for the most part this season has been the best since season 3. THis episode sucked.. Barney’s storyline was cartoonish to be taken seriously and it didn’t help the fact that it wasn’t funny at all. But, This season has more great-excellent episodes than it does outright terrible ones. Canning Randy, The Exploding Meatball sub and baby talk were terrible episodes, but this season has given us Natural History, Bad News, Subway Wars, Oh Honey, Last Words, Glitter, false positive and many others to name..
I will say that Stephen Lloyd (the guy who wrote this episode) sHas been writing some god awful – sub-par episodes lately, Cleaning house, zoo or false, the wedding bride and tonights episode… ouch..
This is always a dangerous comment to make as the scripted writer of any show on television could have contributed anywhere from 90 to zero percent of any script they wrote and had nothing to do with the story he/she was assigned. Especially sitcoms.
I’m not saying Stephen Lloyd had nothing to do with it, I’m sure he did, and maybe a LOT. But it’s something that’s literally impossible to tell without having been in the writer’s room.
I’ve lost faith this show el recapture its magic.
So, I guess we can wait for that moment 10 years in the future, where we know that Barney will regress any progress he’s made since season 1, to play a joke on his loving friends.
I always love the glimpses of the past and future we get. Except this time.
Really, if they just had let’s say a year later, it wouldn’t have bothered me so much. But 10 freaking years later and Barney hasn’t changed at all? And it took him 10 years to come up with that?
Quite honestly, having that be a ten-year tag felt like an enormous insult, both to the characters and the viewers.
Alan,
You are off on Marshall taking the corporate job because of Lily. She chose not to tell him about her debt so he would take the enviornmental job despite Robin’s advice, but he was tricked into taking the job because he was told he would only be representing Tuckahoe Funland in I’m Not that Guy. It was not until the next episode that the debt was revealed when they tried to buy the apartment in Dowisetrepla.
Subsequently, he quit in Chain of Screaming, when she consoled him saying they’d make due financially and again encouraging him to go environmental and do what makes him happy, as that is what will also make their future children happy. He then took the job at GNB because “it feels good to where pants” in Best Burger in New York.
Thanks for this comment. I’ve meant to post this numerous times in the past when Alan (whose work I thoroughly enjoy) has made numerous references to his taking the GNB job (incorrect) because of Lilly’s debt (incorrect).
Well he told Lily he was taking the job and then Lily told him she had a judge mountain of debt just after that. Marshall also knew about the huge mortgage they would have to pay before he took the job I believe and he didn’t know that it was Lily’s fault. He had no choice but to stay with the job after this.
Let’s not forget that Barney’s friendship (not cheap tricks) on the job site would convince Marshall that this would be somewhat okay. If he did see himself only representing horrible clients without a compelling reason to stay he would have left the firm.
If he did not have a compelling reason to keep the job he could have just quit the next day. Lily’s job was that compelling reason.
Lily’s mountain of debt/starting a family = monetary concerns was what was keeping him at GNB.
Also I don’t remember him quitting at the end of chain of screaming.
Marshall also needed a pick me up and getting a job at GNB with a friend was one small way to make it happen.
The job that he took around the same time as the mountain of debt (but he did take it before he knew) was not the GNB job. He took the GNB job after he quit the law firm after the chain of screaming, borrowed money from Ted to get by (which Ted provided by selling his car), then took the GNB job at the end of his search for New York’s Best Hamburger after being out of work for some time (hence his lack of pants in that episode).
Tausif Y
Lily paid most of her dept through the art sale. So I don’t think her dilema on this episode speaks poorly of her.
Seriously, Alan, get your facts straight!
Did she pay most of her debt through the sale?
I thought she paid off some of her debt making paintings for dogs at Larry Wilmore’s vet office.
I swear they’re just stringing out this series and these storylines because the show got renewed for 2 more years and Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are creating filler so that the time period fits their plot arcs.
Cynical, yes, but episodes like this drive me crazy.
Agree, not a strong episode. However, there was a touch of mythology at the end as we see that Ted has a ring (as we would expect his wedding not to take another 10+ years, but I thought it was interesting that Robin did not. Could potentially but a damper on Barney/Robin theories (at least in the near future). It’s hard to read too much into it after such a weak episode, but I have to think her lack of ring was intentional as there was enough thought put into the scene to include Ted’s.
Did Barney have a ring? I watched on VHS and couldn’t tell (yeah, yeah, it’s 2011, I know..)
Didn’t see one, but was also assuming he wouldn’t necessarily wear it while “sick” in bed.
Not everyone wears a ring, though. It’d fit with Robin that she wouldn’t necessarily want to.
I think the defense of Barney’s actions tonight would be that while Barney is growing up he is still the Barney that we met in the pilot. If the show became totally serious about Barney’s quest to find and have a relationship with his father I think it would lose its comedy roots. It solves the problem that Community fans are asking of its show that if the show stops being just laughs will we ever get an episode that is just pure laughs again. The HIMYM writers say yes. I feel that this keeps Barney as a multi-dimensional character as he is able to show different facets of himself serious, vulnerable and at times scheming practical joking playing against his coworkers.
Also in Barney’s R & D phase of the exploding meatball creation he was clearly channeling Dr Horrible (I even heard the music in my head as he had his lab coat on in his office.)
Yes, absolutely! The lab coat, the goggles, the revenge plotting, it was uncanny. And I’m very happy I’m not the only one who noticed it.
Totally agree. I actually got angry when they revealed the stupid meatball sub story. Every time I start to believe they take their chracters seriously…
But didn’t Robin’s reaction indicate that even his closest friend doesn’t really believe this is what’s going on with him?
I know I can’t really do this, but I’m just ignoring the 10 years later thing. Without it, the Sub story plays out just fine, as a story a guy who’s in denial tells.
I understand this won’t help anyone else, but I’m ok with it.
I think you’re right that disregarding the tag, and rationalizing the meatball sub plot as Barney’s story to cover up his real feelings, is what you kind of have to do to make it work. Which is exactly the problem.
I knew from the opening scene Lilly’s naive, self-centered, annoyingly idealistic, unrealistic, hypocritical outlook on life were going to be prominently featured in the episode and as a result be a pointless and frustrating episode.
Wow. I actually thought she was pretty likeable this episode. I also liked that she thought of running away, but made the right decision.
And Ted making a comment about the large eyes of Lily/Alyson Hannigan was awesome.
Awful, awful episode. When you think they are progressing Barney, they totally regress him with an awful and silly storyline about his pent up frustration being solely about petty revenge over nothing. When the B-story is horrendous and pointless, combined with an A-storyline which involves Lily once again being hypocritical and unwatchable, as well as Ted once again letting his hopeless romantacism affect his judgment (by far his worst quality, not his douchiness), and you have the worst episode, not only of the season, but maybe of the entire series.
Amazing, between yesterday and today, are the three shows (that are on first run at the moment and not on hiatus) that I regularly DVR (This, “Chuck”, and “The Amazing Race”), and the only thing from the past two days worth keeping on it is yesterday’s final round coverage of the Masters. When five hours of golf is more enjoyable than my favorite scripted and non-scripted television shows, that’s saying how bad these episodes were (although to be fair, that was one of the best final rounds I have ever seen in any major).
The show has been much easier for me to watch since I had the realization that Lily is not a good person. She is in a good relationship with a great guy, is the only person who can genuinely confront Barney, and she is played by one of my favorite actresses. Those things made it difficult for me to see how selfish and horrible she is. I view her in the same way that I accept what a tool Ted is.
At the same time, when I realized that the meatball sub story was not Barney lying to Robin, it was like a knife in my gut. Completely undercuts the reality of the characters in a way that I haven’t felt since the cockamouse.
Rick – I’m all in on those comments regarding Lilly. I also was hoping that the meatball sub was Barney’s lame not-dealing-with-emotions thing and not an actual story.
The worst episode of this show I’ve ever seen.
So in the museum episode they completely ignore that Marshall took the GNB job because of Lilly’s debt. So they have Lilly complaining that Marshall won’t quit the job.
And now with this episode, they completely forget about the museum episode and now Lilly is complaining that Marshall has finally quit the GNB job and now they don’t have any money.
For a show that prides itself on continuity, this really bothers me. They completely ignore the past because it doesn’t serve the story they want to tell now
They also forgot that Marshal signed a 5 year contract. And also forgot that Marshall is not a complete idiot who would quit a job without making sure he has the paid position at the other place.
And to be a bit fair to Lilly, she seemed to be upset that Marshal wasn’t getting paid at all, not that he quit GNB- but, yeah, she should have talked to him about it before even thinking about running away.
He did not take the GNB job because of Lilly’s debt. First, it was the law firm job, not GNB (he took the GNB job some time later after quitting the law firm). Second, he didn’t know about Lilly’s debt until after he took the job (when they applied for a mortgage).
J, see the comments above. Marshall didn’t take the GNB job because of Lily’s debt. People keep claiming that Marshall only took that job because of her and therefore Lily is a bitch, but it’s not true. The sequence of events goes like this:
â€¢ Marshall is interviewing for a job with a big evil law firm. He doesn’t want it. Lily reveals to Robin that she has huge debt, but *doesn’t tell Marshall*. In the end, Marshalls takes the job anyway because they tell him he will only be representing an amusement park.
â€¢ In the next episode or a few episodes later, Marshall finally finds out about Lily’s debt when they’re attempting to buy the apartment. They buy the apartment anyway.
â€¢ Marshall spends a season or part of a season at the new job. Lily’s debt is never mentioned again, so there is no reason to assume that they don’t manage to pay it off in that time.
â€¢ Marshall quits his job at the big evil law firm in Chain of Screaming, because he’s tired of Bob Odenkirk yelling at him. Lily supports his decision. The only financial worry that is brought up at this point is the expensive apartment. Lily’s debt never comes up, meaning at this point it’s probably not a concern.
â€¢ Marshall accepts the job at GNB because he wants a reason to wear pants again (i.e., he’s tired of being unemployed and depressed).
â€¢ Bob Odenkirk begins working at GNB, which is one reason why some people may be confused and think that Marshall’s worked at the same place all along.
Also, as Stacy pointed out, Lily wasn’t angry about Marshall quitting GNB, she was angry about him quitting to work for free. People who think she’s being inconsistent because in the Museum episode she wanted him to follow his dreams just aren’t paying attention.
I fail to see how anyone who thinks Lily switched positions “aren’t paying attention.”
Only this season in the museum episode we saw Lily upset because Marshall was working a big corporate job instead of chasing his dream of saving the environment. She was upset becuase it wasn’t the man she married.
Now he decides to quit GNB to pursue that specific dream, helping the environment, and she’s upset at him for quitting. He started following the EXACT dream she was upset he abandoned, and now she’s mad and considers running off to Spain.
That’s a huge about face and it’s like the writers were just hoping we would forget. There’s no other way to explain it. They didn’t try and explain her motivations or how she reconciled her emotions from the museum episode to this one. They just ignored it completely.
I can’t see what’s to hate about this episode.
Lily’s concern for her future doesn’t make her an hypocrate. And I can relate to keeping the mouth shut for too long and then not being able to handle the situation anymore. Good for her she didn’t take the selfish path.
Barney’s shallow reasons for being sad don’t cancel his earlier development. He’s a guy trying hard to stay shallow, so he’s a mixed bag at this point.
I enjoyed this episode a lot and how it dealt with a couple of this seasons’ plot: Marshall finally deciding what to do with his life, Marshall and Lily’s attempt to get pregnant being mentioned again. And the end of Ted and Zoey (I do agree, however that we can’t get fast enough to that point of the story).
I see Alan is at the point where many of us were about 5 eps in this season- after a couple more anger episodes Alan then you’ll be at apathy. I predict you’ll have stopped writing regularly about this show by Christmas.
What I don’t get is the number of commentors that are willing to give this show a pass on its weak episodes because of the Mother story arc. Come on people – it’s a friggin sitcom, it doesn’t get set-up or “place holder” eps.
I thought the episode was garbage, pure and simple. The idea that Ted and Zoey are still together while one is protesting the other and basically trampling on both dreams… and money, is utter nonsense. The meatball sub angle was atrocious and the ending sequence was trash… Barney faked potentially dying, apparently fast enough that everybody else showed up at his death bed? Forget the fact that Marshall’s father recently passed away and just concentrate on the pure stupidity of that scene as a whole.
I couldn’t care less whether Marshall works for GNB or as an environmental activist attorney. I simply don’t want to hear about it. If that’s what he wants, move him there and find a way for them to make big money somehow and end it. It is not at all fun to watch. Watching Lily almost hop on a plane took me back to when she left Marshall originally in the Season One finale. That’s not something I wanted to remember, because it was hard to watch two likable people be put in that kind of a situation on a situation comedy.
Any chance Barney made up the exploding meatball sub story to avoid having to come clean to Robin about his daddy issues? This is what I was hoping when he first told the story, but then obviously there’s the last scene from ten years down the line–maybe an instance of Ted’s unreliable narration? I’m probably grasping for straws. Barney can be funny without being cartoonish, and he can even be cartoonish without being completely blind to his friends’ feelings. Cartoonish and callous doesn’t suit him well, nor does it seem true to his character’s development throughout the series. The writers can do better than that.
Was this the first time we saw Barney in the future?
I’m not sure about Barney’s character regressing again, not more than usually, I guess. And yes Lily and Marshall’s job discussions have come up a lot and I found it frustrating that this episode seemed to go exactly against what happened in the natural history museum ep.
But at the end of the day my main problem was, it just wasn’t funny. It didn’t make me laugh once. The meatball thing wasn’t particularly funny or inventive, neither was the graduation goggles thing… I’m all for a funny light episode now and again, but this was painful.
The bottom line is that its like Lost. They knew the beginning and the end and it was a matter of how much filler they would have to do between the two.
And you can rest assured that when the end comes, people will complain just like they did with the end of Lost. They will go through every episode and pull apart the inconsistencies and the breakdown in continuity. This is always going to happen unless you have all 100+ episodes plotted out from day one.
The filler episodes of recent years have been nowhere near the quality of those of the first two years. The show has lost direction and focus in recent times and just been a big pile of nothing.
History will judge it as a good show but it could have been a great show.
My sentiments exactly. I feel like this show (and most shows, frankly) should have about 3 or 4 years to tell the whole story, but if as long as it keeps getting renewed they’ll find a way to keep it going, story arcs be damned.
Lindelof and Cuse have said on multiple podcasts that Lost wasn’t written past season 1. They developed a story as they went along until season three, which is when they got the go-ahead to close it with season six.
It seemed to me that this episode purposefully seemingly built towards a statement about Barney’s feelings towards his father, but then subverted that BECAUSE that’s what we’ve come to expect from this season. Whether or not this is funny or insulting to the characters is up to interpretation but I’d call this episode a fun little diversion, not a horrible detriment to the season’s overall quality.
Thank you!!! I felt the same way as well, I was kind of rolling my eyes thinking about how obvious it was that the sub thing was really Barney placing his misguided frustration there. When I realized it was just because Barney wanted to get Marshall back, then 10 years later he does but it back fires, I thought it was very clever.
You guys are so hard on this show it is ridiculous. Maybe you didn’t love the episode, that’s fine but come on it was not that bad at all. And people saying the writers are not taking the characters seriously and that feels like betrayel to you are crazy. It would be far more fake and more a betrayel of Barney’s character if all the sudden he became a mature and serious person because of his father.
No mention of how the Ted/Lily story was an almost exact rewriting of the Season 1 episode “Milk” (in which Lily goes off to the art school interview, Ted fixes her flat tire, she comes back and declares she won’t take the fellowship).
Also, why does Marshall constantly quit jobs with no backup plan? Lily may be a flip-flopper, but Marshall’s no less pie in the sky idealistic than her.
My heart always does a little dance when Lily threatens to hop a plane and leave all this behind. Her stay in San Francisco was far too brief.
Spain, Lily. Flamenco, tapas, run with the bulls. (Barney’s total ignorance of Europa was bizarre and embarrassing, and not in character, btw) Vaya con Dios, Lily. Vaya siempre. Vive le Ashley Williams.
But Vaya con Dios is a Belgian band! :-)
I liked the graduation glasses reference and subquently music. I thought that was well done. I hated the Barney meatball sub thing. I was hoping it was a diversion for not dealing with his feelings, but the callback really sucked. Though, I loved Ted’s lame 10-year-from-now haircut again.
To paraphrase Lily: My husband and I have been married almost 14 years and the only disagreement we’ve ever had is whether Lily is a b*tch or a Superb*tch.
Amen.
I know this is weird, but it bugged me that Marshall was so obsessed with the ‘environment’ but had no trouble with Ted/Barney imploding a building & the effect building a replacement has in greenhouse gases, fuel, etc.
This just fed the other inconsistencies others have pointed out.
Sincerely,
Preservation Nerd
If the new building is environmentally friendly, as most new towers in NYC are, the long term benefits of it over the prior building greatly outweigh the short term hazards of the tear-down.
I wasn’t happy with the episode, but as others have pointed out Marshall didn’t take this job due to Lily’s debt. However Marshall did have a big life changing event after History his Father died, and a few episodes ago we saw his feeling of not doing what he wanted to do come to the surface in Garbage Island, and Ted made a comment about corporate Marshall becoming going the way of the DoDo also. I don’t see the inconstancy that’s others do, but I also don’t find Lily insufferable. Even lastnight she has been supportive of Marshall and it just got to a breaking point when he took an internship she couldn’t do it any longer. No matter his much you love someone you have a limit to his much you can take before you want to yell it’s time to move on. I was OK with meatball sub until the flash forward that was just unesscery made if it was a year, but ten.
It was a place holder and I’m ok with it as long as the final few episodes move to overall arc some. Maybe I’m in the minority but I have no care to see Ted date the Mother. We know how it will go by looking at all of past women, and we know he marries her and has kids.
Season 6 has been a strange one. It went from a nice comedy to death, abandonment, and relationship problems. Sorry if I’m wrong here but I thought that was what the world had reality television for. They’re sure are enough of those garbage shows on the air that deal with one of the three things I mentioned above. All we need now on himym is a cheating and lets not forget the popular drug abuse story lines. I remember the days when this was a comedy not a tragic comedy. So get since this season is toast any way get all the B.S. episodes with all your depressing crap out of the way so we can have our comedy show back next season. Oh and also STOP WITH ALL THE DAMN BREAKS DURING THE SEASON. ITS ANNOYING AS HELL.
It is not a sweeps month. Every series gas episodes like this in mid April.
Write a comment…
Has anyone else noticed a difference in Lily this season? She has a funny moment every now and then, but she has seemed like she’s been in a zombie-like state for the majority of the season.
I couldn’t agree more with the review! It just feels like the show has lost its way a bit and it’s a shame because so many of us genuinely love these characters…