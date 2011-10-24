‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Noretta’: Dare to be stupid

A quick review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as my dentist alters my suit while doing my taxes…
There are episodes of “HIMYM” that don’t work for me in spite of an interesting central idea because the execution wasn’t good. And then there are ones that don’t work for me because the idea is so problematic that it would take world-class execution to pull off. I can’t decide which of these two phenomena “Noretta” is an example of. Is it just inherently creepy to make incest into a running gag – and one that features Barney, Marshall and Lily all on the verge of making out with the actors(*) who have played their parents – or is it that there probably is a funny way to deal with the notion Kevin suggests about how we’re drawn to people like our parents? Either way, super-mega uncomfortable. Barney’s explanation for how he was able to get around the mental block with Nora was particularly squicky, but none of it seemed like a good idea.
(*) And on top of the weird incest runner, this is how Marshall’s dad returns to the series? The guy Marshall spent almost all of last year mourning? The guy whose absence from his life still comes up on the show? We bring Bill Fagerbakke back so Marshall can be grossed out by the idea of having to make out with his dear, departed father? If the show wanted to go truly dark and weird, they could have done a whole bit about how Marshall was glad to see the guy again, even if it was a hallucination in Lily’s pajamas.
The B-story, with Kevin getting irked by how much time and attention Robin gives Ted, at least gets points for dealing with the ongoing weirdness of Robin and Ted living together, and for any and all Weird Al jokes – up to and including Weird Al convincingly playing his 1985 self in the tag.(**) Oh, and for not being wall-to-wall visual incest jokes.
(**) Though that may just be me envying Ted for getting through to Al, where my own postcard suggesting a Madonna parody called “Dress You Up in My Clothes” never accomplished anything.
What did everybody else think? I would not be surprised at all to find that some found Lily trying to kiss Chris Elliott hilarious; I’m just curious what the breakdown will be between “funny” and “ugh.”
This episode wasn’t Funny Awkward. It was Awkward Awkward. Hoping for better next time.
One vote for funny, although I can’t believe they didn’t work Robin’s dad into it somehow.
This must be a record for recurring/guest characters appearing in one episode, right? Even Wayne Brady only had like twenty seconds of screentime.
I thought there might also be some mention of the fact that Lily’s father is not a good model for a mate, and that Marshall is a much better man with only one surface similarity. I get that this episode wasn’t going for emotion, just chuckles, though.
I thought it was about a B. The stuff with Ted and Kevin helped buoy a weaker Lily/Marshall plot.
The “Man Under the Stairs”? What do you mean he’s not a good model for a mate? ;-)
I actually thought it was a pretty funny episode. Although maybe I am just overwhelmed by the sheer number of guest stars, I can’t ever remember seeing so many in a mid-season episode of a comedy.
This was honestly one of the worst episodes of the show. And this time it wasn’t even Ted’s fault. Overall story lines were blah, and I’m sad to say that Harold/Kumar is one of the bright sides this season!
thank you. someone i can actually agree with. this was hands down in the top 3 of worst episodes ever, possibly THEE worst ever for himym. most of time i cant stand ted but this is one of the few where he wasnt a total puss that i wanted to punch in the face. and while i like kevin interacting with the group, i think he still feels distant from this show when hes speaking. maybe ive just grown accustomed to the gang but unlike some other recurring characters, kevin just seems out of place. horrible episode. im hoping this show either a) gets better soon or b) ends soon but i dont know if either of those two things are happening.
My reaction was neither “funny” nor “ugh”, just “feh”. I thought we might finally be getting rid of Nora, and I got excited, but… nope. And the part where she sang ‘Raindrops on Roses’ – just bad. I also felt that the three plotlines hung together really, really badly. They just seemed totally disjointed. And James’ visit was dispensed with in one scene, and nobody mentioned his kid or his husband? Lame all round.
I just feel meh about the episode. I can’t pinpoint what didn’t work for me but it was an underwhelming feeling as I watched the episode.
HIMYM is best when it executes the group together, for the most part. I’m just a bit disinterested.
Yes, this. I spent most of the episode reminding my wife that this show used to be funny, and much of what makes that so is in part the group dynamic and the audience’s emotional investment in the characters, but mostly the new spin the show put on the way traditional sitcom stories are told. This entire episode felt very hackneyed.
I agree. And mostly annoying because the season seemed to start out good or at least amusing. Since the second episode, the show has flatlined.
This show is mindless.
I wanted Weird Al to do a parody of Rihanna’s Umbrella as Mozzarella (“You can eat my mozzarella…ella…ella”) but I never thought of writing to him.
Ugh.
Thought it was funny, Alan, and usually I tend to side with your view on the show. I thought the incest stuff was maybe sorta weird, but there was so much humor in everything that was being executed for the episode.
Also, too bad we only got Wayne Brady for a short open. Though I’ll use that to point out how he’ll probably be Barney’s best man… with Ted as… Robin’s best man. :)
I can’t believe the writers would waste Wayne Brady like this. However – I like your theory on the best man situation!
OK, the Marshall kissing his dead dad was creepy, but Chris Elliott kissing Marshall’s dead dad? High-larious. The Kevin-Ted stuff was OK, too, as was the Nora-Barney running gag.
Maybe my standards have slipped, but I think I laughed more at this than I have at anything else this season.
For me the episode was highly disturbing AND uproariously funny. I’m sure if I think about it more I’d be more disturbed, but I still can’t deny the pain I got in my side from laughing so hard.
I agree. I thought it was a funny concept and it was dealt with in the typically silly way this show would deal with it.
Yeah, I enjoyed this one way more than some of the earlier episodes and laughed a lot at Barney’s “solution”.
put me down for funny
I don’t know if it’s because I saw it at 4 in the morning, but I really, really liked this one after weeks of thinking I wouldn’t be hanging around much longer.
The dating your parents thing has been done before, but I thought upping the ick factor and just going for it with all the guest star parents was hilarious. I would agree though, Alan, that it seems a shame that this is the way we see Bill Fagerbakke for the first time since Marshall’s dad died.
Speaking of guest stars – how much money must this episode have cost? Wayne Brady was in the episode for all of 30 seconds, then we had all the parents plus the great Weird Al cameo at the end. I’m not complaining, just.. I couldn’t believe they kept adding them.
Oh, but as usual, I still can’t stand Nora. As a Brit, it makes me cringe hearing a fellow Brit speaking liking an American – nothing on the USA, but certainly a fault of the writers, who obviously haven’t paid attention to the subtle differences between the way we talk.
It started out very, very gross, but then I “turned it around” by imagining how near laughing the actors must have been in these scenes, and look forward to the DVD outtakes.
I was utterly flabbergasted by the use of Weird Al as some esoteric, un-hip musician nobody cared to see or seemed remotely interested in. “Straight Outta Lynwood” was his best performing album to date, and he’s definitely in the mainstream at this point. The group has always seemed been portrayed as major pop-culture junkies, and yet thy react like Weird Al is nothing special at all. Glad they saved it by getting a Weird Al cameo in at the end.
Despite the fact that the Nora storyline is tiresome, I still find actress Nazanin Boniadi to be quite charming. The fact that she had a twinkling bit of mouth jewelry was snort-inducing.
And yes, Barney said he performed intercourse with a woman from behind to alleviate an issue he was having with her appearance. This is one of the LEAST crude and degenerative things he has copped to in his many despicable years of man-whoring.
I care more when the writers imply Barney coerces women into sex through psychological and emotional manipulation than “we wanted to, but she reminded me of my mom, so I did it doggy style.” That’s tame compared to the horrendous stuff they toss out for a one-line gag. If it wasn’t for Neil Patrick Harris’ real-life charm and gentility, it’d be real hard to see the Barney storylines as “funny.” Try remembering Barney stories with Andy Dick as the actor.
Weird Al is funny and he’s a bit of an icon, but Is it really that hard to believe that people might view it as uncool for a 30-something guy to go to a concert of parody songs?
This episode just falls into the category of “ugh”. This season has been so hit and miss…and I feel like they’ve taken so many steps backwards. Though admittedly, I do rather like Kevin. I think he brings and interesting dynamic to the group, and him psychoanalyzing everyone here and there is something good, and something that they could all benefit from, and I think it opens up some new and interesting storylines.
I know it’s sitcom sillyness and whatnot, but I have heard of the phenomenon of people choosing people are like their parents, and then seeing bits of my dad in guys that I’ve date previously…but whatever.
All in all, bad concept, bad execution.
I like Kevin too. I’d also ordinarily be invested and intrigued by Barney and Nora. The problem is that since the show is so obviously going down the Barney and Robin road, it results in my not caring.
I thought it was funny in how gross it was. There were a handful of jokes that I thought clearly didn’t land well in the episode – Nora’s lost tooth and then her fake tooth; Kevin’s “Oh no you di-int” – but the episode cracked me up much more than it made me uncomfortably. I’d agree that they ramped up the gross-out factor more than they needed to to make the jokes land; the subtly racist quick-cut of Kevin’s mom might have been the most clever of all. At the end of the day, though, it was a fairly effective example of the “gang riffs on a social/relationship theme” bottle episodes that the series is laced with, but which have consistently been godawful messes in the previous two seasons. For me, it’s a further sign (with Ducky Tie and a few other eps this season) that the writers have gotten back to at least using and characterizing the leads properly, even if there are a few bad ideas and the show is showing it’s age otherwise.
I guess I should be embarrassed to say it gave me some laughs. And despite a lot of criticism I’ve been reading about him, I really like Kal Penn as Robin’s new beau.
I really found this episode to be one of the worst of a fairly uneven season. I thought the initial premise to be interesting but I could not believe how it was handled and finally so conveniently wrapped up. Not only did I not find the incest “jokes” to be unfunny and but they went on too long. I was especially put off by Barney – he wasn’t there for the mother comparison and suddenly he sees her in his girlfriend. He says he loves her so much and then all she is is another score. And how creepy is it for this grown man to talk to a little kid at the ice skating rink about having sex?
Come on writers you can do better about the characters and have the jokes fit the background canned laughter.
I thought the ep was funny, but I agree with you about Barney’s sudden turnaround (ha) on Nora being just another score. Makes me think she’s not long for the show. THANK GOD.
Barney talking to the kid about sex was in character because at that point, Barney had regressed (which he frequently does). It’s like he was talking to a peer and didn’t realize he was creeping the kid out.
I felt the same way. The show keeps telling us that Barney is changing for Nora or whatever, but he didn’t seem to care at all about her getting hurt. He just wanted to have sex with her, and then even when they did that, he had to “turn it around” and not look her in the face? Are we supposed to find that sweet or okay? Because I didn’t. Not that I really cared about Nora before, but I don’t want to see Barney treat her like crap, either.
Reminded me of this [www.tv.com]
This episode was great. It was funny awkward.
I don’t know if it was too inappropriate to mention, but I thought Barney unveiling condoms as raincoats would be a lock for your “just as soon as…” lead-in. Hilarious line.
I thought the idea itself was interesting but overall it was too weird to really be enjoyable. The thing I like most in the episode was the montage of Ted saying all of the names in his “Ted” way (and being rejected over and over again). Sad, douchey Ted is the best Ted.
As someone who recently lost his father, I didn’t think the return of Bill Fagerbakke was wildly inappropriate. People have weird memories of their deceased parents.
UGH.
It was definitely a big night for incest–Two and a Half Men explored Ashton Kutcher’s character realizing his wife was exactly like his mother.
Weird.
Why are you watching Two and a Half men? That’s your first problem
Alan,
Couldn’t agree more on all of your points. The premise of the episode was so woefully misguided to the point where I don’t even think the HIMYM writers thought it could be gross. Factor in seriously subpar execution and the lack of humor, and then piss on Marshall’s father’s grave to solidify this installment as one of the worst in HIMYM history.
And how disappointed are you that HIMYM followed its best episode in years (“Ducky Tie”) with four turkeys?
Besides the consensus complains of HIMYM fans (such as the endless teases, unsatisfying payoffs, love interests that don’t stick, and never meeting the Mother) and my abhorrence for anything related to the pairing of Barney and Robin, I’m also getting fed up with the show’s deteriorating quality and dissipating social commentary.
WritI actually thought it was interesting that for the first time in recent memory Barney taught the group a lesson that was not sexual and actually worth something. His explanation of how he got over it was a small and rare glimpse into the Barney that the writers appear to be moving towards, the Barney that can eventually settle down.e a comment…
This was one of those episodes you watch and wonder why you bother with this show anymore. it was no different from an episode of any number of bad sitcoms on TV right now. The only episode this season to make this show come close to where it was the first 3 seasons or worthy of watching by those who only tend to watch the top tier shows was ‘The Ducky Tie’.
I know once they got popular they had to trade in some of that early style for more popular appeal, but back when they werent getting good ratings, this show was much better consistently.
i thought it was indeed funny awkward, although the more the gag kept going it was more the latter than the former. I’ve never been in the Ted-sucks camp, even though i do see that he can get very annoying from time to time, but this season, he is mostly on the sidelines, but been very likable.
ps. the Barney joke about how he finally got the deed done, made me laugh.. and made me feel ashamed that i laughed, afterwards.
Ted’s actually been really funny as a side character. He was great in S1-2 playing the romantic, but ever since relationship Ted’s been overbearing, while single Ted (S5, S7) has been really, really funny.
liking kal penn and his therapist role on the show… would be great for him to point some more issues down, but i don’t think the show will go that direction.
I thought it was funny. The funniest line though came from Ted: “You guys know the movie diehard? Well, Argile produced this documentary on coin collecting.” Hilarious.
Ugh. Awkward and not funny.
HIMYM is a shell of what it use to be be. This show needs to end next season when everyone’s contract is up. The show has been subpar for the past three seasons. However, it is getting its best ratings this season so I’m wondering if CBS will cough up the big bucks for Neil and Jason who could be making movies ofr much more money.
It was okay, but Nora and Barney needs to go somewhere quick because it went from serious to nothing back to serious and now to just another girl.
Also, would be interesting to have Barney & Ted go to Kal Penn for therapy. They can go nuts with crazy sex stories and Ted’s crazy behaviour at times. It would be in line with the plot since they already said Ted could use some therapy.
im shocked u r still reviewing this
Kind of shocked at how negative the posts for HIMYM have become. Its not what it was in its prime, but HIMYM always makes me laugh and is still probably a top 5 network comedy (Parks and Rec, Community, Modern Family and 30 Rock ahead of it off the top of my head).
So a few weeks ago we had the show ripping off the Friends episode with Fisher Stevens and now we’ve got them ripping off Ross picturing his mom in the Princess Leia outfit. I guess if they’re gonna steal material at least they’re stealing from a show that’s far superior to this one.
Not to mention “Raindrops and Roses” which Phoebe sings in the pilot.
It’s called “My Favorite Things”! Geez, people, if I see it called “Raindrops and Roses” one more time….
And Friends was a superior show? LOL, okay…..
Funny awkward when the first time the incest gag line started, but then it just turned awkward. I am not as hard on this show as Alan or other’s are at times, but this may be one of my least favorite HIMYM ever. Time to move on and black this one out.
Why are people saying Nora’s turned in just another girl for Barney? Yes, he wanted to have sex with her, but any guy would after two months. But he said he was a lucky guy to have Nora. That’s way more than he has ever said about a girl.
Whole episode, though, liked it not so much. I think the storylines are more shallow and exhaustive than in previous episodes. Seems like they decided on that now they know they have at least one more season.
It’s a weak idea that was badly executed. To make the idea work, it would have been necessary to have presented similarities long before the episode. To make it work, you have to have laid the groundwork, so, when the issue is raised, the viewer says “Wow, I never thought of it, but they are alike.” That wasn’t done when each parent was introduced, so there was no way this could have worked. This episode went down the toilet when they decided, in the holiday episode years ago, to make Lily’s father a dumb one-joke geek.
It’s OK to do shoutouts to scenes from past episodes, to remind viewers of stuff they might have missed. But having someone invent similarities during the episode by saying “They both drink Grape Nehi and imitate Captain Kangaroo” is phony. That’s how bad sitcoms do it.
The presentation was horrible– everything presented for laughs based on shock. Doing incest or gay sex for laughs is how bad sitcoms do it.
And, having raised the issue, not resolving WHY it’s OK to be attracted to your parent, or how you deal with it (or avoid dealing with it) is creepy. That’s how bad sitcoms do it.
But HIMYM is a bad sitcom– not materially better than LAST MAN STANDING at this point of its existence. And, as the resigned, dismissive tone of a lot of the comments indicate, everyone pretty much knows it.
It’s pathetic when TWO AND A HALF MEN touches on the same subject and gets at the motivation with more sensitivity and depth. And when TWO BROKE GIRLS has as many moments of genuine emotion, that’s disturbing.
I thought it was a poor episode, but at least it had some ambitions (unlike the worst of the past couple of years).
I thought the ickiness of this episode was an attempt to detract from the continued ickiness of the fact that Robin is still dating a therapist who treated her. (Yes, it was brief, and yes, they made it seem as if she didn’t really need therapy — though she obviously does — but this whole story line is wrong, wrong, wrong.)
(By the way, I finally saw the British episode of “Free Agents” in which, in the canceled American version, the female lead dated her therapist. In the British version, it was her accountant. I have no idea why they decided to make that change.)
As for Weird Al dealing with constant song suggestions from fans, all I can say is: Simpsons Did It, eight years ago.
Is it safe to say the “incest isn’t funny” rule doesn’t apply to Arrested Development, which used incest as a running gag for about 3 seasons?
That sounds really sarcastic, but it’s not supposed to.
I thought the concept and execution was so creepy I had to avert my eyes during many of the encounters, mostly Lily and Chris Elliott. Lily seeing her dad in Marshall was the biggest problem for me – Lily hates her dad, and suddenly Marshall reminds her of him? Also Marshall knows how Lily feels and would never have made a board game like that. The whole concept was just too forced.
That said, I think it could have been done in a way that was more in keeping with the characters we know. It was much more plausible to me for Marshall to see his mother in Lily – they look alike for Pete’s sake and they’re both prone to funny, b*tchy outbursts. Barney having mother identity issues has already been suggested as part of the reason he’s a skirt chaser so it would make sense that now that he’s getting serious with Nora, we find out there are similarities between them – the concept was poorly executed here. Many have pointed out that Robin is the logical choice for this kind of story line with her established history of Daddy issues. The problem is Kevin isn’t the kind of character that’s going to remind anyone of her dad.
HIMYM used to be one of my favorite shows, but this season has been atrocious. Barney is becoming a despicable character in my eyes, and even my love of Neil Patrick Harris isn’t alleviating my dislike of the character. Everyone else is a shadow of the charming, quirky characters that once distinguished them. I found the whole setup of this episode to be awkward and crude – and the line about “turning it around” with Nora was so offensive because we ARE supposed to be believing that he really cares for her and is really trying to change for the better, yet at the end of the day all he really seems to care about is nailing her however he can. He’s always been reprehensible, but somehow it’s more apparent and less funny now. I’ve always liked Ted (I know I’m in the minority there), and all I want is for him to find the mother and be happy. Frankly, I’m no longer invested in anything else. And since we know how it eventually turns out – well, there’s not much to keep me watching.
This episode was awful. Ugh.
It seemed like a long way to go for what I thought was the whole intent– Lily as Marshall’s father instead of his mother.
Not a great episode.