‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Oh Honey’: I kissed a girl

A review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I mouthwash after coffee…
There are micro and macro questions with tonight’s “Oh Honey.” On the micro level, was this an entertaining episode, and did I like how Bays and Thomas brought Zoey and Ted together? And on the macro level, is Ted/Zoey a good idea?
My answer to both micro questions: yes. With the two creators on script, with a well-crafted character for guest star Katy Perry(*) and a classic “HIMYM” structure, “Oh Honey” was a fun, funny episode that was a highlight of this up-and-down season.
(*) Perry, like Britney Spears (first episode only) and Carrie Underwood before her, did exactly what the script required of her – and the script asked more of her than it did the others. So good on her, even if she still creeps me out by styling herself like a Real Doll come to life.
In terms of the macro, though, I’m not sure.
As we talked about the last time Zoey was prominent this season, we know she’s not the Mother. We know this. We know that the Mother was Rachel Bilson’s roommate, and we also know that the Mother attended the disastrous Econ lecture that Ted mistakenly tried to teach. Either or both of those things would have come up by now in their friendship – the Econ lecture would have come up in her first episode – so we know she’s not the Mother.
So the question becomes whether there’s value in devoting so much time to yet another romance that we know isn’t going to have a future. And, again, I don’t know. Technically, the only other relationship Ted had that we knew for certain would end up Mother-less was Ted and Robin, and the season where they dated remains the show’s creative peak. So Ted having a girlfriend who won’t be his wife isn’t inherently a bad thing. But on the other hand, that was much earlier in the series’ run, and Robin was a regular character whom we already knew and liked; this was just another way of utilizing both of them, as opposed to adding an outsider to the mix.
I’m not one of those who believes the show needs to introduce the Mother now now now now now (nor the converse: those who take the title extremely literally and don’t want her to turn up until the last scene of the last episode), but think much of what’s hurt the show the last couple of years has been a lack of direction. If it finds direction in introducing Ted to the Mother, great. If that direction instead is going to come from Barney’s search for his father, or Marshall coping with his dad’s death, or Robin’s new career, or what have you, that’s fine, too.
But “HIMYM” is always stronger when the stories are going somewhere, and my concern about Zoey is that the story can only go so far and no farther, unless Bays, Thomas and company are prepared to do some fast dancing about Future Ted being an even more unreliable narrator than we’d previously believed. So it’s wheel-spinning, and prior to this episode it was wheel-spinning in service of a not very likable guest character. Even the idea that Zoey might one day lead Ted one step closer to the Mother doesn’t excite me all that much, simply because we’ve spent so much time on previous stepping-stone characters like Stella.
And yet… “Oh Honey” on its own was awfully good – and not just because of several jokes (Barney’s use of burners, Marshall using the cork board to explain things to his mom and brother) that I took as random homages to “The Wire.”
Again, Bays and Thomas are the guys who invented the show and its rhythms, so while episodes by other staffers can sometimes feel like trying-too-hard approximations of classic “HIMYM,” this one was the real deal, with the different layers of the story each adding to both the comedy and the emotional complexity. By the time Zoey was showing off the ketchup bottles in Ted’s fridge, I actually find myself not just tolerating her, but actually enjoying her presence (it’s one of the few times I’ve gotten to see Jennifer Morrison play a character who’s not being a wet blanket). And the use of the Eriksen relatives not only tied this one back to the recent arc about Marvin’s death, but added some good humor (first Marshall acting like a kid again, then him falling for his brother’s ancient “Hertz Donuts” prank).
I’ll reserve final judgment on Zoey until we get into her end game, but whatever comes of it, I applaud “Oh Honey.” Good stuff.
What did everybody else think?
“I’m up on burners yo.”
My first thought was “The Wire”. I didn’t even think of the corkboard, but between ‘the burners’ and ‘yo’ I hoped they were referencing the Barksdale use of disposable phones and Omar’s use of ‘yo’ (He didn’t just say “All in the game.”).
That being said, I really liked this episode and am glad Katy Perry didn’t kill it with any poor acting. She was actually pretty likable.
Though, I hope they treat Barney’s search for his father with a bit more seriousness in future episodes. They’ve been building it up as something fairly significant and I hope we get a better material for NPH to work with later on.
Agree about liking the episode, and also agree that I hope they treat Barney’s search for his dad with more seriousness. I felt bad for him and all, but the crying was played as a little too ridiculous for my tastes. Then again, it was a scene with Katy Perry, and not a scene with his dad/mom/other main member of the cast so maybe that’s why they went for laughs instead of something serious.
I hand-waved Barney’s over the top crying as at least partially being Honey’s perspective.
Speaking of his search for the father – I didn’t see this mentioned here – but I’m surprised there were no comments on his complaint. Barney gave his father his number and he hasn’t called. But earlier he established that he was changing phone numbers often. I’m surprised Marshall didn’t realize that when Honey told him her side of the story.
i liked it too. and i’ve started liking zoey, which quite surprised me since i couldn’t stand here before. i’ve never thought i would be invested in a ted-zoey storyline but now i am.
Write a comment…
Thought it was best episode in a while. And I’m currently watching season 3 of the wire (it was actually paused in DVD player w episode when the bpd are discussing burners) to watch this with my wife. Agree on the homages. great one. They just need a “true dat” or “indeed.”
Agreed this episode was a nice turn around for Zoey’s character, and I loved the continually viewpoint-changing phone calls. It was a classic HIMYM gimmick that serves to enhance the dramatic storytelling and not just offer cheap laughs (though it did that too, with the eavesdropping of the Ericksen family).
I thought it was a vintage episode and loved The Wire references but I was totally thrown by three near-consecutive things at the beginning that didn’t make any sense, at Robin’s dinner party:
1) If Robin thought the oven was in Celsius, she would have under-cooked the meal, not burned it to a crisp.
2) If Marshall was at the dinner party (drinking lots of wine), why did Robin have to tell him the story of it over the phone?
3) When was the last time anyone saw a glass ketchup bottle outside of a diner?
I actually had to pause the show to get a grip on what was going on there before continuing. Fortunately the rest of the episode was phenomenal.
1. I saw someone on another site suggest that Scherbatsky said she thought it was Celsius to cover for her terrible cooking skills, which I kind of buy.
2. He was really drunk?
3. Ted seems like the kind of douche would would want to buy glass bottles. Maybe because it’s more eco friendly or it’s classier or something.
(1) I suspect that Robin also knew that given the utter failure of Americans to understand the metric system, they might buy this.
Loved the burners. I’ve long said that I don’t understand why Tiger Woods and other celebs don’t use them in their trysts.
The dinner party scene was just to set up the fact that it’d been a while since anyone had seen Zoey, I believe.
Wonderful episode, and I love how they didn’t just throw Marshall’s father’s death (and Marshall’s coping with it) under the rug as a finished storyline just for the sake of comedy, but as this unrelated storyline is going on, it shows that it will be something that will affect Marshall for a long time.
Although they did screw up a joke here, at the beginning, where Robin immolates the dinner she cooks and says that she thought the oven was a Celsius oven. Wouldn’t that make her UNDERCOOK the food, as she would probably only set the oven between 150 and 200, thinking that it is Celsius? (Then again, I should just take up the MST3K mantra)
Totally agree with your sentiments. On its own, this was a pretty superior episode, utilizing all of the things I love about the show (callbacks, playing with time). But like you, I can’t help but wonder why they are spending so much time on the Ted/Zoey relationship, especially given what we know about him meeting the mother at (presumably) the upcoming wedding. I did like Zoey much more this episode, though.
Katy was pretty solid.
I also enjoyed it, but it really irritated me that they framed all the call waiting as Marshall being too “Midwestern nice” not answer another call. Let me tell you right now, any Midwesterner (and normal polite person) would consider it the height of rudeness to interrupt a conversation to answer a non-emergency call.
I really enjoyed this one a lot, definitely classic HIMYM in the storytelling and just generally a really fun and funny episode.
I am not really bothered at all that Ted-Zoey being together is spinning wheels since Zoey is clearly not the mother, because Ted being in a relationship often allowed HIMYM to focus more on the other characters, who have always been stronger than Ted Evelyn Mosby anyway, and Ted is approximately 1 trillion times more likable when courting a girl(Drumroll Please, The Window) or in a couple(all of season 2) so even if its doomed to failure, it could be a good move, just like putting Robin and Ted together was.
As for Katy Perry, I thought she was quite charming in her role, certainly far better than Spears or Underwood.
The comedy also was really clicking from Barney and his burner phones, to his always funny complete denial of reality when discussing Honey’s body language with Ted, to everything at the Eriksen house.
Oh, and as for the Wire reference, I certainly wouldn’t be surprised, it wouldn’t be the first Wire reference they’ve made, as seen in “Sorry, Bro.”
Zoe has definitely been low light this season but guess what? She won me over this episode. When Ted opened refrigerator full of Ketchup, I wanted to be her friend too.
I was a bit bothered by Ted sending “Honey” home with Ted (and with Zoey having no problems with it). Even if you are not interested in her, would you really send your friend’s gullible cousin home with a lying womanizer like Barney?
I don’t know-she’s gullible, but she is a grown-up who can make her own decisions and ahe wasn’t drunk. I feel exactly as bad for her as I do all the other women who buy his ridiculous stories: sort of, but not really.
I think it was kind of a douche-y move on Ted’s part, but then, we didn’t see any of the in-between of what he or Barney told her for this to have happened. That said, she’s a grown woman, she can make her own decisions and leave with whomever she wants.
I agree with all sentiments here: this was a fun episode, Zoey was suddenly a very likable character — but how much can we invest in yet another not-the-mother relationship for Ted?
I just enjoy the show on an ep-by-ep basis without worrying about the proverbial Mom, but it is hard to ignore the show title’s quest whenever Ted is serious about another woman.
I’d be happy if she did turn out to be the mom — and Ted of the future was just trying to keep his kids on their toes. “Ha! You never knew you mom was married first to an old rich guy!”
Forgive me if this has already been mentioned, but if the creators wanted to make Ted an unreliable narrator and Zoey be the mother, wouldn’t someone remember the name of Ted’s wife’s cousin? Especially since she plays such a big role in how Ted and Zoey get together?
Agreed! I was just thinking this. I actually like Zoe more and more, so maybe future Ted is just senile? Probably not, but I can hope.
I had to rewind the hot dog scene, like, eight times. Lilly, with her mouth full, sounded like she said she was going to go take a sh** in the bathroom. I guess she said “finish it,” though.
I’ve had this feeling, ever since she was introduced, that Zoey is ted’s first wife – but not the mother.
I guess all the sane people have left the building, if everyone thought this steaming mound was good. (Back because MSNBC killed Countdown and my wife was curious about Katy Perry from the promos.)
This was cringe-inducing on just about every level:
1. Let’s begin with a stupid Canadian joke. Ovens in Canada use farenheit (recipe books don’t always, but that’s different). Plus Robin has only been in the states for years and has presumably cooked meals before.
2. Oh, Robin is so stupid, she can’t even cook hot dogs. Ha-ha.
3. New Yorkers don’t put ketchup on hot dogs. It’s mustard and sauerkraut and those onions cooked in a spicy red sauce.
It’s one of those issues that reminds the viewer that you’re watching a sitcom created by people who aren’t very talented observers of human behavior.
4. Ever been to a supermarket lately? Kinda tough to find ketchup in glass bottles. Another clue that the writers aren’t really up on life on Earth, circa 2011.
More importantly, from a story analysis point of view, this is all a waste of time. You want an excuse to have Zoey come back– which develops the character better?
Have her drop a glass that has some cultural icon Ted considers precious, which she then has to replace on eBay.
If you cut the stuff about Robin being a bad cook and the eavesdropping, you have time for a scene of Ted wondering why he shared his precious glass with her– which he normally never does– and then pricing it on eBay and learning that it costs $$$$. So when she shows up with it, he knows it’s a big deal.
5. Cue Katy Perry as “Where’s the Poop” lady. That is, a really stupid catchphrase that gets overused during the episode. If you introduce a character that totally brain-dead, you can’t use her in any plot that will have any sense of realism.
6. Marshall is upset because family members constantly listening on the phone and interjecting? But he doesn’t think to have people cal his cell phone. Nor does anyone call his cellphone (raise your hands, everyone who knows the number of their college roommate’s parents.)
Want to do something that doesn’t make his mom and brother look like rude jackasses? Then borrow from Green Acres and give the family a party line that 15 other people use. It’s unrealistic as well… but it doesn’t cheapen Marshall’s family. And if you pull back to see them all in the room for Marshall’s presentation, you get a better laugh.
7. Barney is infantile throughout the episode. Nothing wrong with that (I’ve given up on getting the old cool Barney), but it does mean that a sane person sits stony-eyed during the scene where he cries about his dad. Just another ploy to get a girl…
Which seems unnecessary, since the show has built Katy Perry into the stupidest woman on the planet. Why doesn’t Barney just have a rare disease that can only be cured by frequent ejaculation? She gives her social security number to Nigerians, after all.
(And talk about wasted opportunities. You couldn’t have Katy Perry’s room filled with Sesame Street memorabilia– or do one joke about how she loves the show and never misses it?)
8. The major problem is the completely arbitrary, forced and artificial transformation of Ted and Zoey into lovers.
We never actually see a relationship developing during any of the previous episodes; there are just sudden, arbitrary, abrupt mood swings.
As numerous people have pointed out, Josh Radnor and Jennifer Morrison have no chemistry at all (although I think that’s mostly the inept writing).
And having Zoey married to a ridiculous, one-joke character makes this seem especially forced. In an episode or two, if Ted has existential angst about maybe breaking her wonderful marriage up, that’s going to ring hollow.
9. As Alan points out, this relationship is going to be either a waste of time (if she’s not the mom) or require considerable rationalizing.
You know she isn’t the mom for a simple reason– once Bob Saget uses her name, the kids are going to know it. I mean, I know my mom’s name. (Am I wrong to assume that everything Saget says is being heard by his kids?)
As as aside, on the matter of which is better– introducing the mom sooner and telling us or doing it in the last few episodes– I’d vote for the latter, simply because Bays and Thomas have lost the ability to write a really appealing romantic character or to plot a plausible storyline.
It’s been a long, long time since I liked anyone Ted dated or thought them anything but a one-joke character. And that’s sad because the shows once presented a number of women who were fairly realistic and (even when not right for Ted) at least appealing.
I did think the last bit of schtick– the phone calls from Marshall to each party– was kinda cute. But there was an awful lot of swill under the bridge by that point.
Reply to comment…
Ok I agree with you on every single count minus the last scene. I hated it. Why not have Ted finally show some balls & say “I’m in love with you.” or something to that effect. This chick is crying & it has no effect on him? Especially if he loves her. It was a poor poor episode all around & the references to the wire are also references to the Sopranos or any other gangster show. May not watch again.
No New Yorker has ever enjoyed ketchup on a hot dog? I am impressed with your ability to keenly observe 6 million people. (Not that it matters, but half of those people aren’t even from New York. Perhaps they brought their taste buds with them from wherever they came from?)
I don’t know, you seem to be complaining about a lot of things that are just jokes. The show doesn’t think Robin is stupid, the show thinks she’s generally awesome. She was probably just covering for her dinner failure.
Born and bread New Yorker here, myself and everyone I know eats hot dogs with ketchup.
In general, way to be over pedantic about some minor issues/jokes in this episode.
“bread” should be “bred.
Stupid brain fart.
I didn’t think any of them were “true” New Yorkers…. aren’t they all transplants? I’m just saying….
Yeah, New York is not a “we don’t put THAT on our hot dogs HERE” kind of town. Whatever way you could possibly dress a hot dog, there are people who like it that way. Show me a NYC hot dog stand without a ketchup bottle at the ready and I will show you a girl who is not going to buy a hot dog from it.
Tammy, Lily is a native – every now and then a story or joke spins out of her being more-New-York-than-thou – and Barney grew up in one of the outer boroughs. The other three are transplants.
It makes no sense that Marshall was using a landline phone. They could have covered that by saying Marshall could not get cell reception in Minnestoa, but Lily was still able to “sext” him, so his cell was working fine. There is no reason for him to not be talking to his friends on his cell phone. It was just a cheap joke that would have worked better 10 or 15 years ago.
If you’re getting a street hot dog, maybe. If you’re cooking hot dogs at home in the microwave, chances are decent you don’t have the equipment handy, especially if you’re having a dinner party and hot dogs weren’t part of the menu. I’m a New Yorker, too, and of every local friend, only one doesn’t put ketchup on a hot dog.
Glad we have a professional sitcom writer to pick up tips from. Let’s address this point by point.
1) As others point out, none of the others would know about ovens in Canada. She just made an excuse to cover up the fact that she is bad at cooking.
2) Just a joke to emphasize that she is bad at cooking.
3) Others here have addressed this. But as a fan, I am honestly just willing to accept this as a device to kick-start the story telling.
4) Your theory has blind spots of its own. First, on Earth circa 2011, you can get pretty much anything if you really want to find it. Second, glass ketchup bottles probably run around $3. Buying 100 bottles makes it a semi-big ticket item. Third, and most importantly, it required huge foresight and planning to have the refrigerator at Ted’s apartment with all the ketchup without him knowing. This shows that she put in the time, money, and effort that your ebay scheme would have done.
5) This show is simply built on catch-phrases and memes. If you can’t buy into that then you probably don’t need to be watching the show. Further, Katy Perry’s brain-dead nature allows the character to be molded when each of the main characters are telling Marshall their story.
6) This admittedly requires the most stretching. The only defense is that in the previous episode, he says that he left his phone charger in NYC. But Robin has a spare in her magic purse. To accept this one, we have to believe that he lost the spare, and that he hasn’t had a chance to go buy a replacement.
7) You wouldn’t feel this way if you were following the season start to finish. Barney’s search for his father is either the A or B story arch of this entire season. His reaction wasn’t a cheap ploy to get a girl. He already had her at that point. And as others have mentioned, his reaction is what Honey is telling Marshall, not necessarily what actually happened.
8) I admit I haven’t seen as much interaction between Zoey and Ted up to this point, but there have been major signs pointing this way. Specifically, the whole foundation for their chemistry was laid in the episode with the party at the museum. Ted’s effort to figure out why Zoey was so hurt in the Thanksgiving episode shows us that he is interested in her as a person and willing to put time into her.
9) It is pretty obvious that Zoey won’t be the mother. But all of Ted’s significant relationships in the show have played a major part into telling us how he gets to the mother. I agree that using her as another stepping stone is frustrating, but a major theme of the show is telling us all the stepping stones, both micro and macro, that lead us to the end.
Earlier this season, the showrunners devoted a whole episode to “What makes a REAL New Yorker?”. And yet people think it’s unfair to identify a topic they clearly whiffed on.
If people really need to verify this point, Sabrett’s web site sells mustard, sauerkraut relish and onions in sauce– but not ketchup. Same for Nathan’s. Plus, the Travel Channel and/or Food Metwork have done about six shows on this, and I’m sure there are at least 10,000 web sites on the topic.
And the reason I raise it is that it’s symptomatic of the rot here. To borrow from Mark Twain’s essay on James Fenimore Cooper, writers who can’t nail the small details– things you merely have to keep your eyes open to know– have no chance of portraying deeper issues with any degree of accuracy.
And writers who sell their characters out for the sake of a joke– who don’t balk at destroying the interior logic of the character– aren’t going to be able to create well-rounded characters.
I didn’t mention this in the other essay, but isn’t one of the items in Barney’s “Bro Code” that you don’t make a play for your buddy’s blind date? Barney does it here because, to Bays and Thomas, Barney isn’t a person who has real beliefs– he’s a mechanism they use to generate jokes. The Bro Code is something they made up for one episode, which they feel free to violate as they see fit.
Similarly, the Robin from the early seasons was a real person with real strengths and weaknesses and a consistent pattern of behavior.
Sixth season Robin is a yutz who can make any screwup needed to advance the plot.
Writing strong characters is difficult, but the reward for doing it is that when stuff happens, it means something lasting to the reader or viewer. When you devolve them into cardboard (as has been done here, over a period of years), nothing has any impact.
As a result. Zoey isn’t a character that anyone seems to care about, nor do people seem concerned about her relationship with Ted, or how it might impact Ted. Or, to quote Twain:
“[The rules of literary art in romantic fiction] require that the author shall make the reader feel a deep interest in the personages of his tale and in their fate… but [the viewer] dislikes the good people in [HIMYM}, is indifferent to the villains, and wishes they would all get drowned together.”
Which neatly describes what HYMYM has become.
I don’t care where you’re from, if you put ketchup on a hot dog you’re a rube.
I really liked that Marshall was on a landline, for two reasons: 1) It played into the idea that he and his brother were reverting a bit to their childhood selves the longer they stayed at home, and 2) Part of taking care of your grieving mom is answering the phone for her so you can weed out the people she doesn’t want to be bothered with. Being on the phone allows Marshall to be able to answer it at any time, and also stops it from ringing and bugging her.
Of course the Traditional New York Way To Eat a Hot Dog as seen on Food Network and the Nathan’s website and so on does not include ketchup. But New York is not a place where real people conform to the Hot Dog Rules like other places. Regular everyday New Yorkers put ketchup on their hot dogs all the time. It’s just a fact.
Plus there was the point that the hot dogs tasted bad, and even if you don’t normally like ketchup on a hot dog, you probably do have ketchup in your fridge, and ketchup is the classic American thing to slather on things that taste bad to help them be edible.
Funny episode, but I still don’t think the Ted/Zoey thing works. They introduce us to the Captain and ensure he seems like a decent guy. We get hints that Ted and Zoey are falling for eachother, but think “no that’s wrong because she’s married.”
Now, bang, she’s divorcing him and yay Ted and Zoey can get together? Zoey doesn’t have kids ,but I still don’t like cheering for divorce. Especially when her old husband seemed perfectly likeable. It’s still an icky situation, and I have no idea why they would have her be married in the first place. What was the point of that whole thread? To make Ted seem like a worse person?
I really hope this storyline doesn’t end with Zoey going back to her first husband. That is far too much of a Stella re-hash. I will give the writers credit and see where they’re going with this, but I still don’t think expecting the audience to cheer that she’s divorcing her husband is fair. Especially if her attraction to Ted had something to do with it.
Not to mention: Zoey is such a good friend to the core group, yet she manages to keep them completely in the dark about leaving the Captain? Stretchy.
The Zoey storyline is just awful. Jennifer Morrison is one of the worst comedy actress on TV. Why did they cast her? Her scenes make my unconfortable because i feel i watching a bad soap opera that pretends to be funny.
Katy Perry wasnÂ´t as bad as Britney was but still meh. Anyway the episode was stronger that others this season but, seriously, enough with Zoey.
Liked Katy Perry, but agree with you completely on Morrison. I’ve see livelier corpses on tv. She’s really dreadful
did any one notice that the main characters were wearing the same color schemes throughout the episode?
ted was in purple, zoe in white, robin in blue, lily in grey, and barney in green
vv
Yup! Shout-out to the Clue characters.
That is awesome. I did not notice that at all, but now I almost want to go back and watch it again.
I also like (and yes, I know this is a stretch), that Marshall saves the day by turning the whole thing into a board game (which we know he is awesome at.)
that is cool – I did notice Ted in 2 purple things – a sweater and shirt. Since it is an unusual color for many guys, I rememebered it, but I never put it together with the Clue game.
If that is true (must re-watch), that is SERIOUSLY badass.
Also, if you see the cards that Marshall uses to display to his family, you see Ted as Prof. Plum, Zoey as Mrs White, Honey as Miss Scarlet, and Barney as Mr Green. I didn’t really get that significance until I read this post.
This sort of thing is why I love you guys.
I went back and looked at Marshall’s board after reading this. I also love that the Col Mustard is The Captain. Does this mean Zoey can’t be the Mother because she wasn’t in yellow?
Kudos, good eye! I noticed Zoey was wearing white in every scene mostly because it was pretty crazy just how fully white her outfits were, but I did not make the Clue connection AT ALL.
Thank you! I only noticed Ted wearing all purple and it was driving me crazy wondering what that meant. It distracted me for the second half of the episode actually. After he wore a purple striped shirt under a purple v-neck sweater I said this cannot be coincidence! I started to think Ted in purple was some sort of mother clue I may have missed, like the yellow umbrella or whatever.
That is an awesome observation and so true! You have made reading all these comments absolutely worth it. For every 100 “Modern Family doesn’t show enough of the kids” or “Boardwalk Empire is not historically correct!” This comment makes up for it all! Thanks again
So if The Captain is Col. Mustard, Zoe should have dropped a mustard bottle. The broken bottle would have been a perfect metaphor for her broken marriage with Col. Mustard/The Captain.
As someone that likes the Zoey character, the kiss at the end felt rushed. The acting just didn’t sell it to me in this episode which was disappointing because I was actually enjoying the Zoey storyline this season.
The “Who’s your father? I DONT KNOW!” line was worth the price of admission though!! haha
I liked how they brought the game of Clue into the show–Ted was Prof. Plum always in purple, Barney was Mr. Green with at least a hint of green in each outfit, Robin was Mrs. Peacock in her blue outfit, Zoey was Mrs. White always in white and, of course, Katy Perry was Miss Scarlett in red. Very clever.
cool… wouldnt have known that
I know I’m being such a grouch for saying this, but I found NOTHING likable about this episode. I mean, it speaks volumes for how terrible an episode it was that Katy Perry wasn’t even close to being the worst part of it. Zoey is such a blah, unlikable character, and I’ve never before seen the actress portraying her, but I’m not sure how someone so lacking in charisma scored such a plum role on this show. Alan, you enjoyed the part when she revealed the fridge full of ketchup? I guess everyone sees things through different lenses, because between her annoyingness there, followed by her bizarre poutiness when she asked “why?” like a 5-year-old, I wanted to throw my remote at the tv. And not only was the nonsense in the hallway with the phone calls so ridiculously contrived, like out of the least watchable rom coms, but even the potentially funny gag with Marshall riffing on the Wire was ruined by the absolute condescension of viewers — they really didn’t think we had already pieced together that Zoey is getting a divorce??
I absolutely love this show, so much so that I’ve actually enjoyed much of this season. But when I sit back and think about it, I honestly think that I’ve liked every ep this season that has NOT featured Zoey. And I say this as a person who thought Stella was a fantastic addition to the show while she was on it.
I didn’t like the ketchup reveal either (although I liked the rest of that scene), because I was thinking – what did she do with all there food? Is it cool that she’s breaking into their apartment? Should they get their locks changed? Seemed more annoying than endearing.
But I get the feeling that Zoe has back story that would explain a bit about why she is the way she is. People don’t really like her as a character (in general), but she does seem fairly consistently written. She craves attention, she’s a bit immature, she doesn’t deal well with the negative sides of social interaction, she keeps secrets. I think they said she got married young (and obviously to an older, rich man), but she doesn’t really seem like a trophy wife…I don’t know, I’m not really very invested her, so I’m not sure how much I care, but I do feel like there’s stuff going on there that, if revealed, might make her make more sense (if not be more likable).
Sue, I had the same reaction to the ketchup in the fridge, for the reason Chrissy describes. This is how real people with actual emotions would respond “Where is all my food? What’d you do with my leftovers? I had jars of ingredients in there– are they spoiling in the closet?”
It’s a reminder that you’re not really watching a show about people– just a mediocre sitcom that deals in half-baked jokes.
A professional writer could have addressed that concern– without sacrificing any humor–simply by having the bottles stacked in a pyramid on the floor, or the counter (or four boxes, although that isn’t as funny). And when Ted reacts, Zoey smiles and says “Robin/Lily/Barney” lent me your spare key.”
People who know nothing about writing dismiss the significance of this stuff, but everything has impact and it’s the collective weight of dozens of these little things that make you come away saying, “Wow, that was really good” or “I didn’t care for that at all.”
I’m with you Sue, I really like this show and much of this season, but the Zoey relationship is falling flat. They had a whole Thanksgiving episode centered around how much she’s bummed out about her lack of a relationship with her step daughter, and then in “December 2010” she’s getting divorced. We spend the first 20 minutes of this episode getting told Ted is such a good guy for not going after the married lady, and in the end of the episode they’re making out. It’s all too easy, too unearned.
I thought Katy Perry was really bad. You need someone who can actually act, for a role like that, to really pull it off. Now it just was Katy Perry Reading Her Lines.
I think the other problem this episode has is a classic sitcom one where an established group of friends “adds” one for a few episodes, and we’re supposed to feel like the friendship is strong, though we haven’t really gotten to see it. When Robin and Lily were dismayed that Ted’s breaking it off with Zoey was going to mean that they couldn’t be friends with her anymore, that felt inauthentic.
That’s yet another point. A related issue is the priorities it suggests. Ted reveals he’s in love with a married woman– that he needs to stop being friends with her because it’s breaking his heart.”
Their concern is how that would affect them. Doesn’t show much concern for Ted, does it? And when Ted isn’t hurt or angry about the implied insult to him, that’s yet another point.
I am 12, but I really thought Barney’s squeaky bed thing was funny. Not so much the second time when he told Zoey, but I laughed hard at the first time when telling Marshall
That joke was all in the delivery: NPH did a really good sound effect of a bed spring.
Ok, so I didn’t notice if anyone else mentioned it, but Barney makes a big point talking to Marshall about now only using burners, yet he gets upset with his father for not calling him on the number Barney sent him. But wouldn’t that have been several burners ago? :-)
that’s exactly what i was thinking!
Barney is a rich dude, he has another phone reserved for that matter
Did anyone else think the look on Ted’s face as he went in for the kiss at the end was really creepy? Anyone? Just me? Okay.
No, not just you. Granted, I had to rewatch that bit, but now you’ve mentioned it – Ted did look like a sociopath, with a “let’s get this over with” face.
Ugh, Alan, I googled Real Doll thanks to you. Never heard of that. Why put that image in my mind? And since the Real Doll is trying to imitate a person, wouldn’t any woman be a Real Doll come to life?
Not unless you truly believe a Real Doll looks like a real woman, which in turn would make you seem exceptionally creepy – it is possible for something to try and imitate something and failing at it..
Is it just me, but does anyone else find it interesting that Ted claims he sees his wife at the wedding. And wasn’t Victoria a baker and wasn’t that how they met. For some reason I think the Victoria role is still important, because if not, why start the story with his quest for Robin when Robin was the reason why they never made it in the first place.
This might be a strange/weird qu
Sorry about the cutoff. This might be a strange/weird question, but is it possible that the titular mother and Ted’s wife at the time he’s telling the story aren’t the same person?
hmmmmm… he does refer to the kids as just “kids” and not “my kids” hmmmmmmmmm
I’ve held out hope for years that Robin is the woman he’s married to in the future, but not the mother of his kids.
As for how Saget addresses them, it’s always in a declarative statement (“Kids, you know about yellow umbrella but…”) because he’s talking directly to them, and not in any sort of possessive form, because that would make the above sentence bizarre. It wouldn’t be Ted-speak, at least. More how the Godfather might begin a speech to his family on this, the day of his daughter’s wedding.
That would be bizarre? Not the fact that a father seemingly spends hours and hours telling his kids about the most irrelevant details regarding how he met their mother? I mean, most of the stuff he talks about has practically nothing to do with that meeting.
That would seem to be unlikely, based on the shot they showed during his canceled wedding to Stella-where she came in and interacted with the kids when Ted saw his future go in a different direction.
Zoey and Ted make sense in terms of compatibility but not in terms of fitting in with the story and all the hints of who the mother is. Zoeys pretty cool and I think her and ted will be good episodes but it wont last. My theory is that they’ll date and have a ted and victoria from season one type connection but the whole GNB building thing will be their undoing
It’s stuff like the amazing references to The Wire and Clue that bring me back week after to week.
I just wish that the show featured more clues about how is the mother and included more flashbacks and flash-forwards. I loved that about the show and I need it now more than ever with LOST no longer on television.
Nice to know I’m not the only one who thinks Katy Perry is creepy.
I am continually baffled as to why Alan analyzes this show like it’s Citizen Kane and gives it so much time. I’ve made comments like this before and get attacked on here with “it’s his blog and he could do what he wants…” etc. and I KNOW that and wouldn’t have it any other way. Personally I don’t get Glee but I kind of see why it’s popular BUT How I Met Your Mother (or HIMYM) is a mediocre sitcom at best that wastes the talents of its cast with tired sitcom plots and a really strange fascination with trying to introduce new catchphrases to popular culture. My theory is Alan agrees. The show was pretty good for the first couple of seasons but now he’s so far into the whole thing that he just won’t admit to himself that the show just isn’t good anymore. I DVR this show (like Saturday Night Live) because I simply cannot believe how bad it is. I mean, that whole sequence with Marshall saying â€œOh Honeyâ€ over and over…I was cringing. But the reason I am writing this? Here is yet another overview of a dumb HIMYM yet no mention of a new, really funny and clever Raising Hope. In the words of the immortal Marge Gunderson, â€œI just donâ€™t understand it.â€
It was a good episode….except for every scene Katy Perry was in.
She has all the personality of a 2-by-4.
HIMYM’s stronger episodes consists of Ted getting in relationships. Consider “Drum Roll Please” (Ted and Victoria), “Come on” (Ted and Robin), “Ten Sessions” (Ted and Stella), and finally “Oh Honey”.
Though “Oh Honey” wasn’t as good as the previous relationship episodes. It wasn’t as good because Ted didn’t come out with some ingenious crazy heart felt way to get his girl (making it rain, and 2 minute date). But instead, Marshall called Zoey and Ted on the phone, and then they kissed. Then an old lady from across the hall said they kissed. I felt the episode was to focused around Marshall, who really shouldn’t be involved in Ted’s relationship/love life.
Ted is better off figuring things out for himself and most importantly, making mistakes. All his previous long term relationships all began to seem like a mistake. Stella had a kid and no time, Robin didn’t want commitment, and Victoria was his one night that’ll be in his memory forever. But for Zoey,it was just… whatever…
Mmmmmm… who knows. Maybe it’ll go somewhere great.