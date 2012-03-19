‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The Broath’: Quinn-tervention

A quick review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I’ve got a monk guy…
“The Broath” is the sixth episode of “HIMYM” we’ve gotten so far in 2012, and while I’d say the overall quality has varied, two things have been consistent: 1)None of the episodes, whether the ones that worked or the ones that didn’t, has been incredibly funny; and 2)The episodes that have worked do so because they’re at least true to the characters.
I’d put “The Broath” in the “worked” category almost entirely because of the more sincere moments: Ted and Robin struggling to get back to normal after she rejected his declaration of love, Barney and Quinn once again turning out to be well-matched (including Quinn being evil in the way that Barney is evil), and Lily helping Marshall spruce up his one non-Lily “sex” story. In those moments, the characters felt like the people I’ve been watching for almost seven seasons and the emotions felt earned.
But outside of Ted sharing a dorm with a trio of young dopplegangers for college-aged Ted, Marshall and Lily, I’m not sure I so much as smiled at any of the jokes, and I actively cringed at a few (notably Marshall wanting people to put the “Quinn” in front of everything even after the intervention went horribly awry, and also all of Ted and Robin’s behavior before their conversation in the hall).
I suppose at this late stage I’d rather the show get the characters right then do some funny jokes that sell them out. Then again, I tend to not find those jokes funny (again, see the “Quinn” joke with Marshall; he wouldn’t have kept that going under those circumstances). But it’d be nice if we could get another episode like “The Ducky Tie” that made me laugh while also getting the sentiment right, you know? And preferably soon.
What did everybody else think?
The part that bugged me the most was all of Marshall’s “I was once with this chick” stories, especially in front of Quinn. That just seemed creepy.
But I did like the Barney/Quinn conspiracy, and the way it was revealed. And the Robin/Ted resolution was sweet. It’s so frustrating, though, to see the character I used to love, since they’re mostly mired in stories that don’t work.
I spent most of the show wondering who that guy was who looked like Marshall, but was a total ass.
A lot of folks seem grossed out by that but I didn’t think it was wildly out of character–Marshall and Lily are always bragging about their sex life and high-fiving each other about how hot they are. It was a bit over the top and more importantly not that funny, but I didn’t think it was too weird.
The writers threw out another mystery tonight as Ted said he and Robin would not see another for awhile. I know this one will be taken care of fast (even next week) but I’m getting tired of these. How many mysteries and reveals can one show sustain How I Met Your Mother is turning into Lost. I hope there’s not a mysterious yelow creek in the bathroom closet that gives eternal life.
Hey, for about 90 seconds, I started wondering if Ted would put on the green dress to apologize to Barney for breaking the Broath. But ’twas not be. Lots of things hanging out there right now, with Ted and Robin’s separation high among them .
I actually wonder whether they are going to do something about the income disparity angle. A lot of studies have shown that people tend to make roughly the same amount of money as their friends and, with the exception of Barney (whose penchant for strippers and expensive suits probably gives him a disposable income roughly equivalent to the others), Robin is likely making significantly more money as a national news co-anchor than an architecture professor, an elementary teacher, and an environmental lawyer. I think it could be a really interesting storyline to have Robin grow increasingly distant because of the new income disparity.
I agree that it it worked, but maybe Im starting to low my bar for HIMYM, because I think this episode was really funny. Laugh with the jokes tonight, I mean Lily over kissing Robin, the whole “selffive” scene, Cesar banging over a 100 girls and creating a salad *true story* and the hilarious end with Ted telling the college dopplegangers that his kids are gonna looove his stories. Good stuff.
the self- five made me think Barney should meet The Todd. Wonder what that would be like… I think that’s it. Aside from liking Aly’s hair.
Aransoto I’m with you. There is too much “paralysis by analysis” around here.
This show is still funny…..it’s just that too many people read way too much into the stories.
Just let it be a sitcom and not an HBO comedy with 50 layers.
If you all can write a better comedy show for TV please step to the front of the line with your script and we will show you right in.
Jim, you seriously had to resort to the “if you can write a better script” argument? What, next you’re going to tell us we can’t criticize a football player unless we could play in the NFL or the food in a restaurant unless we’re chefs? Is there a weaker argument in existence?
i at least agree that the self-five and the part about caesar banging 100 chicks and then inventing a salad did make me giggle but actually laugh? not much in this episode. there was more crine-worthy material than hardy laugh material by a lot.
i felt like the lily and marshall stories couldve been done better and actually been funny. instead they were weird and off-putting, particularly in the fact that they really had no context to the storyline. they were just a mechanism to create a story for those two, squeezed into the plot of this episode.
I have to agree with Jim and Aransoto. I laughed out loud several times this episode and at least once per commercial break. That hasn’t happened in a while for this show, but there aren’t very many comedies on right now that consistently manage that. Jim is right, stop looking at the show and comparing it to what it was, what it could be or whatever. Just sit back and enjoy a good episode.
I hate this show now. They have ruined it with the whole Barney not getting with Robin thing. I’m done. Remember how the writers were worried about the effect of the changes they were about to implement… well now I see why they were worried, the show sucks now. From the very beginning of the season, I set up my DVR to record all the new episodes. Tonight I noticed that my cable box had a red light indicating something is getting recorded. I thought to myself, “what the heck is getting recorded?” When I checked, I saw that it was HIMYM. That is what it has come to…I don’t even care nor remember that it is on. Needless to say, I deleted the episode without watching it. As far as I am concerned, they can end it here and I wouldn’t even notice its gone.
You know, I’m still going to give them a bit more time on Barney and Robin. I hate the “twist” they threw in at the end about the wedding. I mean, with Becki Newton working on another show, it just seems pointless to throw that twist in, but I guess a lot of people that watch the show wouldn’t follow that (and since it is another show from the same guys, I guess if that fails, she could be brought back rather easily … ).
Still … they’ve got a really short amount of time to put Robin and Barney back together and for it to mean anything. Unless … they swerve us and don’t go that route, which will be troubling because that’s the only couple on the show that I really buy (granted, they haven’t exactly made Robin look good this year).
You people are crazy. Robin & Barney almost ruined the show beyond repair. They’re a horrible couple. Ted always belonged with Ted. Even if that didn’t work why would Robin choose Barney when she knows how much of a dirtbag he is? That never made sense. A girl that could match Barney like a Quin was always the perfect match. Or he stays the single sleazy uncle with a hidden heart of gold.
I’d argue that Barney and Robin were great before they were forced into a relationship and the writers were clumsy and rushed through the relationship. I can understand breaking them up for a bit, but how they did it is what left a sour taste with many people.
Barney with someone like Quinn wouldn’t allow for any character growth, as he’d be stuck making “evil plans”. Okay, that’s exaggerating it a bit, but the chemistry between Robin (well, old Robin, the Robin this year has sort of sucked) and Barney was the best part of this show for a year and change.
I thought it was a moderately funny. The only storyline I didn’t like was the Marshall/Lily plot, but mainly because Marshall continuing to tell those stories just seemed both out of character and really strange.
I did like the concept of the broath (one of their better made up concepts in a while, imo), especially the used of recorded Monks singing “Bro-o-o-o” and Ted’s “Extensively, but not fake history” line.
As an aside, I really like NPH and Netwon and even moreso, Barney and Quinn as a couple. To me, they already have more chemistry than Robin and Barney during their actual relationship in S5.
AGREED! Barney and Robin don’t work together. At. All. It was shown- both during their relationship and the aftermath will-they-won’t-they- that all they do is cause each other to destruct.
Barney and Quinn apparently also have a destructive relationship… but the destruction is the typical Barney mayhem on the gang.
Although Barney and Quinn are definitely more compatible, I still think Bays and Thomas have Barney and Robin as endgame. Unfortunate for them and us.
Maybe I’m going to stand alone in saying this, but I don’t see why the HIMYM gang can’t use a bit of common sense and see that there is no way dating a stripper can end well. Other than the fact that I agree they shouldn’t meddle as much as they do, I’d say they were right to be concerned about Barney. Yeah, he might be a huge dirtbag when it comes to the way he treats most ladies, but I think he’s demonstrated on multiple occasions that he would go for a serious relationship if he could find the right woman. What woman? I’d put money on the fact that she won’t be a stripper.
Lily’s insistence on getting with Robin, even though she is now pregnant was still funny, and hell even the eternally morose Ted got a little action. Other than that, this was a pretty mediocre episode with nothing much worth commenting on.
Did the bumper with the whole “Tedception” thing strike a cord with anybody else? Or am I the only one who thinks that its time for this framed narrative to end, and to finally “wake up”?
“What woman? I’d put money on the fact that she won’t be a stripper.”
Why?
What are the chances this episode was written after Linsanity
What do u mean?
Seriously, what did Cobie Smulders do to piss off the wardrobe/hair department this season? She looks awful. Her clothes are ugly and unflattering and her haircut is too. She’s a beautiful woman, but each week I find myself wincing when she appears on screen.
Her hair is probably a personal choice, just like Aly’s awful bangs experiment early in S3. I think a lot of her issue this year is apparently she toned up and lost weight for her role in the avengers, so she just looks more fit and muscular this season.
Silly question but does anyone know where to download the monk guy song?
I, too, am wanting to download the bro monk song. :)
Me too!!! Any advice anyone????????
It’s here!:
[www.youtube.com]
The Good:
Quin and Barney utilizing Lily and Marshall’s trademark no-look high five.
Lily getting way too into kissing Robin.
Quin and Barney’s formulation of their evil plan (and the way that scene shows, not just tells, us why Barney and Quin work so well… unlike most HIMYM love interests post-Victoria).
Ted’s deadpan deliver of “Extensively, but I’m a little shaky on fake history.”
The Bad:
The fact that for the first 15 minutes (the Ted-Robin stuff at the end redeemed it a bit) the episode confirmed something I’ve felt for the past couple of seasons. I hate every character on the show outside of Barney (who at least is trying to change and move forward). Lily and Marshall being shrill and awful with each other (particularly Marshall’s sex stories in front of Quin and his Quin-tense tag to the intervention) and Ted and Robin’s self-centered-ness about the apartment after the intervention.
You know, that last part really strikes home. I still like Robin a bit, and she had an excuse of sorts to act like that – her life was falling apart (not like they spent a lot of time dealing with the end of her relationship to really let us feel it) and she had work concerns.
That said, yeah, this was one of those episodes where I said to myself, I think I almost like Quinn more than I do any of the characters besides Barney. I guess the childish part of me still gets a good laugh out of Lily lusting after Robin.
Marshall and Lily used to be goofy but able to settle down when required and do the right, grounded thing. As with most sitcoms as they age, however, the characters’ traits have become exaggerated, and now Marshall and Lily keep getting portrayed with one new quirky habit after another (with no continuity from episode to episode). After a while, unfortunately it gets hard to suspend disbelief that they could have so many quirks, particularly when they are all one-shot deals.
I guess I look at it like this. The show is entering its final phase and the writers know it. The show has become more story line driven. It has always had an end in mind and now that it has a set time frame for it, it has to progress. As stated, iI think it works from the stand point of the show being character driven. These are characters that are relatable and that fans have become invested in. I, for one, have enjoyed the season for the simple fact that I want to see how the story ends.
One piece I liked was young Marshall holding a sandwich when Ted was talking to them.
I just have one question when is Lily going to come out? (It would give Jason Segel an out to leave the show) To me it is not even a joke any more.
She did apparently ask for a threesome so it doesn’t mean she is only gay as you are inferring. She could be Bi, which would definitely be new ground for a network sitcom.
I wonder what Amber Benson is doing these days? It would be a hoot to bring her in for a fling with Lily?
I wonder what Amber Benson is doing these days? It would be a hoot to bring her in for a fling with Lily!
If you look back at the show there is a lot of evidence that Lily is not as in love with Marshall as Marshall is with her especially when she breaks up with him. There was the whole discussion about settling on the show and they decided that Marshall was settling. However, once again if you look at how the show depicts them Marshall is actually the catch and the more interesting of the two.
I think Lily was suggesting a threesome only so Marshall wouldn’t feel hurt. Lily has tried to make out with Robin a few times before. Robin rejects her every time but Lily really wants to do it.
Whatever the case is if you look at Lily’s romantic (and personal) character arc over the series she comes out more opportunistic than anything. For that I blame the writers. The joke has started to become cruel because it cheapens Robin and Lily’s genuine friendship and seeing a friendship between two women on television is rare. The writers are missing chances to do some interesting work between Lily and Robin.
“and seeing a friendship between two women on television is rare.”
…You’re not making any sense at all.
I believe the “Quinn” in front of everything running joke was meant to mock use of Jeremy Lin’s last name in front of everything. And it played out that way whereas it was slightly amusing the 1st couple of times, but downright annoying by the end.
exactly, that’s what i got from it, and thats why that joke worked for me
Yeah, it is annoying much like the real Lin-sanity crap that went on for 3 weeks until they started losing and then the puns went away.
Actually, I’m a bit surprised that you, Alan, didn’t pick up on that (at least, here) given that you’ve voiced your Knick fandom and addressed the Linsanity phenomenon on the podcast a couple of times.
The ep itself was meh, BUT I think Barney’s chemistry with Quinn is seriously amazing. She is the one girl other than Robin I now would be entirely happy for him to end up with. I wish they’d never introduced Nora and had just had Quinn. At this point I even like her with him more than Robin, since Robin’s suffered from the same character degradation as everyone else over the last several seasons.
This isn’t as much a response to you as the idea in general, but what evidence is there that Robin and Barney make a good couple.
In the theoretical sense, that both characters started out independent and averse to marriage and have changed, it does. But the two characters on the show haven’t ever had good chemistry (whether it be their acting together or the writing of the couple) as a couple. They had great chemistry in Zip, Zip, Zip back in S1, which I think led to the idea that it could be a great pair. But their relationship was pretty awful in S5.
But mostly I’m just watching out of inertia now.
You think it was believable that the entire plot was an elaborate plan designed by Quinn and Barney that relied so heavily on key reactions from Marshall, Lily, Robin and Ted? Completely 100% ridiculous. Is that elaborate plot supposed to endear us to Quinn? To Barney? Is she supposed to like Barney’s friends now, even though she now knows they wanted to give him an intervention? Why would they think it was a good idea to introduce Quinn to the group in a phony way (her controlling behavior)? Why not just introduce her as the girl she is? It. Makes. No. Sense. Whatsover!!!! Too strained, too ludicrous, too sitcomy for me.
Wow, don’t overthink it man. It is just, as you say, a sitcom.
remember where Barney planned the diving suit thing from the Playbook perfectly out. I think he has a talent for this stuff ;)
But Jim over me is right: It´s justa sitcom
Actually, I thought this was a very funny episode, especially compared to the ones that came before this season. The monk guy, Evelyn, Lily being way more into the kiss than Robin, the dopplegangers — complete with sandwich, Barney’s ninja-fied version of Julius Caesar… All surprisingly good stuff to me, comedy-wise. So far I think this was the most solid episode of the season.
I’m getting tired of the monotony in the himym plot. Ted tells Robin he loves her, they don’t work out when we already know they don’t end up together (Addressing Robin as Aunt Robin to the kids), Barney creates an elaborate and non-believable ploy that this time led to the, again, ongoing sexual obsession Lily has for Robin. Which is getting annoying. I believe and hope with all my might that Barney ends up with Robin, and if you don’t agree, you must not know that they ARE soul mates which we see especially when Nora’s father says “when you meet your soul mate, you know it” And he pictures Robin. If the writers have included this without the intention of them ever ending up together I, along with many others, will be let down and deceived. They didn’t work out because they weren’t ready. I’m dying for something explosive and completely unpredictable to happen, because i’m getting sick of being let down episode after episode this season. And I’m really dying for Ted to end up with Barney’s step sister, which would be perfect. If you think about it.
Good point. John Lithgow’s character said he has a daughter in college, who we haven’t met yet. But I don’t thik she attends the college where Ted teaches.
Comedically this was a very strong episode, I thought. The same-sex kisses and Jeremy Lin riffs were especially well executed.
Comedically, this was a very strong episode, I thought. The same-sex kisses and Jeremy Lin riffs were especially well executed.
By the look of how things are going, Barney’ll probably end up marrying Quinn at the end of the season, and that’s where we’ll meet Ted’s future wife.
Doesn’t anyone feel that the writers intended to make Robin the wife? There have been many hints that they might end up together, and in a Season 6 flashforward when Barney was pretending to be critically ill, Robin was crying but Quinn wasn’t around.
I don’t even know anymore. I’ll just continue watching because I’ve spent the last seven seasons doing so as well.
I still think that Barnman & Robin are endgame. Notice how Robin hugged Quinn instead of Barney and everyone else took turns to hug Barney except Robin near the end of the episode? There is still this lingering awkwardness between them. I think Barney is still nursing the hurt that she chose Kevin over him. Even after knowing that Robin & Kevin have broken up, given his abandonment issues, he would never want to play 2nd fiddle by going straight back to Robin. He is no Ted. And Robin will not approach him either as she prob thinks her not being able to bear kids will be a problem for him. In ep.5, they were too stubborn to break up. Now, they are too stubborn to get back tog. Given the many clues in previous episodes that hinted at them being soulmates, it will be truly disappointing if their relationship just ended as it did without any proper closure.
Ops, in season 5 I meant. I think Barney is just jumping into this relationship with Quinn to nurse his exposed vulnerability when he was rejected by Robin. I hope they revisit more of his healing with his dad, which might help him come to terms with his abandonment issues & “forgive” Robin to start afresh. Also notice he is the only one in the gang who still does not know that Robin cannot have kids. I think that might be on purpose and could spark something that brings Barn-Ro together again. At least I hope so
Nah. Barney and Robin have finally lost steam. It’ll feel totally contrived if they somehow get back together again after these latest developments. Quinn and Barney are much fresher.
I hope they don’t revert back to Robin just to pander to the shippers of the audience (which unfortunately make up a large percentage).
Sry guys for bad English ..but i like the show so much and im so unhappy after watching todays episode that i want to cry ..so bear with me pls
LIke me many other seem to be unhappy because they dont like this Quinn – Barney chemistry..Now that the show is coming to an END and we still dont know who these guys are gonna end up with and the show-makers are now so desperate to make something out with ted , robin and barneys’s lives…but they dont have a clue….first Kevin & Robin , Now Barney – Quinn. The Thing is after all these years we know love Ted,robin and barney so much that we cant stand them with the person we dont like …Quinn is new to the show …why would anyone want her to be with barney.It would be just like LILy & MArshall’s get divorced.The show is in its ending phase..its too late for us to accept any new person for robin and barney …Ted’s wife has always been a mystery..They shouldnt have waited this long to reveal robin and barney’s partners…Quinn simply does not belong to the GANG..she can never be a part of the gang..
IT IS Simply too late , now the audience cant stand abrupt appearances of characters and watch them getting married to someone from gang..
“The Mother” in the title of the show is going to be someone from outside of the gang, since it isn’t Robin and it isn’t Lily. Why should we expect that Barney and Robin will end up with characters we already know (perhaps each other) when we don’t expect that of Ted?
I’m surprised no one seems to have caught Ted whispering “don’t touch my penis” as he and Marshall were about to kiss. That had me rolling.
he said dont touch my face ..
I’m pretty sure he was saying “don’t touch my face”…
That’s less funny. Damn.
I personally thought this was actually one of the best / funniest episodes of the season.
I really have little to no emotional investment in characters of sitcoms, and I have felt like this season has focused SO much on love lifes, personal live’s, etc, etc..
not that this episode didn’t, but it did it backwards.
instead of the rest of the season, where it felt like each episode was written about the progression of the story lines, and then the jokes were filled in later, this episode seemed to first be about the comedy, and then the story line pieced in, which is what I prefer….
they went back to what has worked in the past, which consists of flashback scenes “Broman Times”, and just having a whole episode being told by Ted in “real time”, and then him re-explaining it once it was figured out.
Anytime they incorporate the eating of the sandwiches, that always gets a smile out of me, and I loved at the end how the “marshall” kid’s sandwich was almost all gone b/c of how long Ted’s storys are..
and lastly, I thought maybe the funniest friggin line of the season, that had me really laughing out loud, was one of Marshall’s sex stories.. “this one time I was banging this chick in an elevator, and I knocked her up, because I went going in bareback…”
that was friggin hysterical to me because it felt so under the radar, and was said so quickly, but it made me laugh pretty hard, and now we know where and how Lily got pregnant, lol :-)
I tot Lily got pregnant in Barney’s bathroom during the hurricane episode
anyone think that the “quinn” jokes were a nod to Linsanity?
Given that four or five people already mentioned Linsanity in the comments that you didn’t read, my guess would be “yes.”
I’m in the minority, but I liked all the “Quintervention” jokes. Didn’t even think of Linsanity, but then again, I don’t follow basketball that closely unless it involves the Lakers :-)
I think Barney & Quinn make a good couple on the surface, but there’s something too manipulative about her for a long-term relationship (the whole “I’ll stop stripping if I’m married” was a red flag). Love Becki Newton, though, so I’m glad she’s around for a bit.
I’m with ya, I dug the Quinn prefixes… I dont know what to tell ya, they were very “Marshall”, I like quirkiness…
i could care less about Barney’s relationships though, I just sorta nod out when it comes to that stuff.. lol
I love Becki Newton, too, but I agree that I think Quinn is too manipulative to genuinely want to be in a long-term relationship. She mentioned in her first episode that she liked Barney’s apartment, and now she’s living in it. She took him for a bunch of money and a watch in her last episode, and then this episode she wants to mess with the gang’s heads and get Ted and Robin to argue over her apartment because she likes chaos. What I’m not sure about, though, is whether she’s just manipulating Barney now to get whatever she can out of him (which would definitely be a form of karma for him) or whether it’s just going to turn out that her manipulations end up going too far, even for Barney, and he ends things because of that. Still, he seems pretty desperate for a relationship, so I could kind of see him marrying her if she pushes the issue.
Finally! Cant believe it took this long for somebody to call out Quinn. I thought I was the only one to NOT believe a word out of her mouth. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that she is playing Barney, and I thought it was very very obvious.
I thought it was a solid character episode, but light on laughs. Considering (hopefully) next season is the last season, I’m far more interested in character and plot development at this point. And besides this episode I’ve thought there have been some solig laughs since the New Year, so I’m satisfied.
So many people are missing the biggest thing to come out of this episode: Ted and Robin don’t see each other for a long time. What could the reason be? Try this one on for size…Quinn and Barney break up somehow (this has to happen, as we know Becki Newton won’t become a permanent cast member), and Robin professes her love for Barney, Ted-style. This upsets Ted even more, causing more awkwardness, further splitting the Ted-Robin friendship. Robin and Barney go on to get married, explaining Ted’s nervousness/awkwardness in the flash-forward Wedding episodes, and Robin’s notable on-screen absence in those flash-forwards.
Annnnnnd, this has already been widely noted, but who will Ted meet at the wedding? Barney’s half-sister, the mother. As the song said at the end of “No Pressure,” it’s always darkest before the dawn. So it goes for Ted. His love for Robin brings him terrible depression, but it also brings him to the Mother, and it finally brings Robin and Barney together.
A more elegant ending could not be written.
In the episode where Robin finds out she can’t have children, she repeatedly calls Barney “your father” so she must marry him, even if they don’t have kids.
What happened to Ted’s house? Why is he looking for an apartment and staying with college students? It’s been a year since the oak tree fell on his house in the hurricane, I am very confused as to why he doesn’t live there!
Good point. It would be a lot easier for him to move into that house.
Is it me, or did they change the set for the hallway outside of Ted’s (now Marshall and Lily’s) apartment?
My guess is that they didn’t have room on the soundstage for the hallway set. But they could have just had Ted and Robin go into the kitchen to talk.
Given that Barney constantly acts as a d-bag with his friends, it seemed both our-of-character and unfair when he suddenly becomes so self-righteous. (As in, “let’s play a trick on my stupid and meddling friends, because we’re so much better than them.”)
The fact that the show implies that he’s right isn’t true to what we’ve seen of Barney, and it also forces the writers to make the others suddenly stupid. (Who didn’t know if would turn out that stripper-girlfriend was paying for the vacation, or that she would turn out not to be scamming him anymore? (Although, presumably, she’s still scamming every other guy who comes into the strip club.)
I found the whole episode not just unfunny but distasteful — for the first time, I found all the characters pretty unlikeable at once.
Yes, this sums up my feelings for the episode perfectly. I couldn’t understand why I was irritated at Barney, because it’s not like he’s never tricked his friends before (like telling Ted the paralegal was a prostitute back in Season 1). It’s the self-righteous part that annoyed me, because that’s not really who Barney is. He’s a lot of things, some of them not good, but never self-righteous.
Agreed — it was a lot more in character when he said to Quinn that of all people, he had no right to be judgmental of others.
Couldn’t agree with you more Alan- even down to the fact that The Ducky Tie was the last good and funny episode
I honestly enjoyed this episode. I thought the Marshall and Lily scenes were actually pretty damn funny, and the ‘brobe’ thing. I have to admit I’m not a fan of Quinn, but then again I really didn’t like Barney and Robin together, although I know a lot of people did. To be honest I’m not sure I have liked any of Barney’s relationships. I thought of him a bit like Joey at the end of friends (not in the spin-off) and ending it single like he started. Some people just don’t want to get married and that’s really what I thoght they’d do for Barney! But I felt really bad for Ted and Robin, I thought they were a sweet couple in the first few seasons…
You guys are all bug-f_ck nuts…it’s a television show. Enjoy the silliness and sit back and laugh.