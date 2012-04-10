‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Trilogy Time’: Han shot first

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as we share a cab to our separate decoupage classes…
On the one hand, “Trilogy Time” hit a very familiar “HIMYM” theme, with Ted once again despairing over how little his life has changed since that day in the pilot when he decided it was time to find a wife, have kids, etc. On the other hand, because the show has put off the discovery of The Mother for this long, it’s a problem for Ted that’s not going to go away. And now that we’re much closer to the end of the series than the beginning – and close enough to the point where Ted’s daughter has to be born in order to look like a teenage Lyndsy Fonseca in 2030 – we can close this particular version of this story on a much happier, more uplifting note. The woman of Ted’s dreams is coming, and even though I suspect we won’t see her until next year’s finale(*), that day is no longer a tiny speck in the distance, but an ever-growing shape just coming into view.
(*) Which may or may not be the end of the series, depending on contract negotiations with the actors, the network, etc.
And in the meantime, “Trilogy Time” was a fun tour through various familiar moments in the characters’ lives(**), including Ted, Marshall and Lily at school, Ted dating Robin while Lily and Marshall were separated, Robin and Barney’s fling (which seemed more entertaining in the brief glimpse we got here than it was in the actual 2009 episodes), etc. And the characters’ speculation on what the future would be like – including an alternate history of American politics via newspaper headlines like “President Kucinich Kicks Ass” – added some good gags around the nostalgia, and seemed to fit wherever the characters were at the moment when they made those predictions. (Imaginary 2003 Lily, for instance, still has the goth hair even as she’s pregnant with Marshall’s baby.)
(**) And one unfamiliar one in the 2003 flashback, which finally addressed fan questions about why it took Marshall so long to finish law school by explaining that he struggled to get in straight out of college.
Meanwhile, in present day, things between Barney and Quinn are going swimmingly. I assume we’re going to find out in a couple of episodes whether the bride in the flash-forward is Quinn or Robin, but as much as I wish the show had done better by Barn-man and Robin, it’s going to require some major contortions at this point to justify him bailing on Quinn. After all, what man could say no to the woman who had sex while wearing a Stormtrooper costume without complaint? That’s not weird, right? Come on, guys… We’re alone here… You can be honest with me…
Guys? Anyone?
What did everybody else think?
Great ep. One ever so minor complaint. If Marshall wasn’t yet in law school, why did he have those federal reporters on the desk even then?
My guess is he bought them as decoration anticipating getting in, especially since no law student uses federal reporters anymore.
The real question is, if the desk is behind the couch, why are the book spines facing the couch, rather than the desk, where the person theoretically using them can actually see what they are? This has been making me nuts for years.
Another flashback episode. Another excuse for the writers to not move the story forward…it’s getting pretty annoying.
I thought they did move the story forward though. Ted meets the Mother of his children at Barney’s wedding, and we know in 3 years Ted has a kid. So they are at least acknowledging an ending timeline coming up.
I felt that their light-speed (ha-ha-ha) progression of the storyline in this season was one of the worst aspects of it…
Robin and Kevin, Robin and Ted, Robin and Kevin again, etc, etc…
I felt like there were 5-6 consecutive episodes this season that were all focused on the plot line, and then the comedy component was added after the fact..
As Alan alluded to, if Barney’s wife ends up being Robin and not Quinn, it is pretty late in the season for that to occur, and if it does, they’ll have to REALLY focus the remaining episodes on that transition….
so, IMO, let’s get the “thematic” and non-storylined focused episodes in, while we can.
I liked the themes of the episode, but not particularly its execution. The flashbacks got really repetitive after a while. And a lot of material that I think was meant to be funny didn’t land with me.
@Eric11. Remember, the wedding is still a flash-forward. It could possibly take place in May of 2013, i.e. next year’s season finale.
In the last episode, Ted told us we wouldn’t see Robin for quite a while. They stuck to that by having her only appear in the flashbacks. It was a clever way to have her in the show without being in the present timeline.
Robin appeared at the bar in the beginning with Barney and Lily “present time”
I think he says “he” won’t see her for a while. he wasn’t in the bar, so it works.
Solid episode, none of it felt overly cheesy or sitcom-y like a lot of the previous episodes. Felt very vintage HIMYM to me, I enjoyed this episode.
At this point, I see no way that Robin can be Barney’s bride. It would take a huge shift in the dynamic of their lives to make that happen, and it would be very unbelievable at this point.
As of recently, I agree, I don’t think Robin is going to be the bride at the wedding. But, unless I am not remembering correctly, they never say Barney actually gets married at that ceremony do they? (Hence him hiding his ringed/non ringed hand VERY obviously at the end of last night’s episode).
Even though I always wanted (and still do) for it to be Robin at that wedding, certain things never fit to me. Like that Lily is in that pink dress. She would def. be a bridesmaid, and Robin’s wedding colors are pink?? No way. Also, that Barney isn’t sure he made the right choice (“Did I choose the right tie, Ted?”)I think if it was Robin, he would be sure.
My personal theory is this – they don’t see Robin for a long time, as Narrator Ted has told us. Barney and Quinn continue on, hot and heavy, get engaged, and sometime before the wedding, Robin tells Barney she is in love with him. He thinks he wants Quinn, we end up at the wedding. Before it becomes official, something happens to derail it – whether it be Barney realizes Robin is the one for him or Quinn bails or realizes Barney will always love Robin (maybe this is why Quinn asks to see Ted?), who knows. But that is my theory and I am sticking to it, until proven wrong (which will surely happen).
Michizzy82 – my thoughts EXACTLY for some time now! Since they cannot have another person get “left at the alter” (… that would be pretty bad…) … it is not unlikely, that “the bride” Quinn realises at the wedding, that Robin and Barney truly belong together (him apparently questioning the marriage on his wedding day already …), and then “sets him free” to be with Robin … That would be a nice way to do it… On the other hand: If Barney and Quinn marry, where does this leave Robin? As the only single while everyone finds love … hmm… Or a new love interest for her (please no)
To build on MICHIZZY82’s comment, remember that Ted once said never invite an ex to a wedding…. Think Barney is gonna leave Robin out of his wedding? That may be the fatal mistake, though, for his potential marriage with Quinn.
CK, the argument to “never invite an ex to your wedding” can easily be interpreted the other way. If Robin is the bride, she should not be inviting Ted to her wedding.
My question is if Ted was able to bring his infant daughter to their traditional guys’ activity, why didn’t they include Marshall’s son in some fashion? Was it just a casting decision?
Given that Marshall’s son would be a few years old while Ted’s daughter was a newborn, it may be that the only way he could make it to Trilogy Time was if he took the baby with him while letting The Mother get some sleep, where Lily can more easily handle Giant Toddler Erickson.
I guess I just assumed they’d count him as “one of the guys”. Maybe they need to pass some rite of passage to be included for Triology Time.
I actually thought that made sense. A toddler would disrupt their trilogy time while a newborn would sleep through most of it.
Although the original trilogy is rated PG, maybe Marshall and Lily think it’s inappropriate for a three-year-old.
@Leemats: I wouldn’t say “inappropriate,” but I think Marshall might think he would get a lot more out of it as a 6 year old than a 3 year old, and why spoil it when the 6 year old could still be shocked by, for example, the end of Jedi.
If it is Quinn so be it. She’s probably the best written girlfriend this show has had aside from early Stella or Veronica (Think thats her name, the baker from season 1)
Victoria.
Victoria, like the Kinks’ song.
I agree. I did really love Robin/Barney together and I hoped she was “the one”, but I’m enjoying Quinn. She seems like a good match for Barney. (And I find the actress insanely likable.) Given the way they’ve written Robin this season, it doesn’t make sense for her to jump into marriage with Barney.
Knew it was a V name, I don’t think well in the mornings.
Really? I feel like we’ve learned very little about Quinn. She’s not a very developed character. What do we honestly know about her? She’s a stripper. She moved out of her place. She didn’t buy Barney’s BS the first time they met. That’s it, right? Is there anything else we know about her?
Have to agree with CK – we hardly know anything about Quinn. She’s just as two-dimensional as just about every girlfriend character has been on this show – not to say that can’t still happen.
Great episode. Plus, we got to see Paul Kinsey!
and he is still living in Manhatttan ! (altough he has gone a little cuckoo bananas lol)
I yelled “Paul!!!!” every time he was on the screen.
If anyone things all of the mysteries are going to be answered neatly, they weren’t around when Lost finished. It’s going to be the exact same thing here.
pretty good episode IMO, especially comparatively speaking to the rest of the season..
(how great is it that Kal Penn is gone.. ugh)
I do have one minor complaint though…
I feel like they half-assed the flashback scenes in terms of makeup, wardrobe, etc..
College Ted and Marshall looked slightly off compared to when they usually flashback to college scenes, and obviously only so much can be done, but I felt like little effort (compared to the effort usually given in their flashbacks) was put into making the characters look younger, or how they looked early in the show.
i.e. when Marshall was crying about Lily leaving him…
minor complaint, as I said, but I feel like they have, in the past, always done a great job of “recreating” the characters past selves….
and at least they still had one massive sandwich on the table in 2003… (or ’06, regardless…) :-)
During the entire 2015 flash forward, watch Barney’s left hand…he purposly (and very noticably) hides it from camera’s view so you can’t see if he’s wearing a ring or not…
Yeah I went back and watched it very closely. There was one brief moment where his hand was out enough to maybe see something, but it was too hard to tell. He was literally sitting on his left hand for (relatively) lengthy periods of time.
Maybe Ted steals Quinn from Barney on their wedding day?
i think John is correct since Ted showed his wedding ring
I think John is wrong, because that would be a major violation of the bro code.
My favorite part of the episode was all the newspaper headlines. They were classic.
I stopped watching this show a few years ago out of a combination of frustation with the ted’s babymama story not going forward and the fact that my friend and his horrible girlfriend had an annoyingly mawkish lovefest with the show that left a bad taste in my mouth about it.
I think I’d be ready to jump back on the show now that its relatively close to the series finale, but I just wanted to ask anyone who watches if its worth it to catch up on all the episodes I’ve missed, or simply start watching now or next season just to see it conclude, and fill in the gaps with my imagination?
Just start watching now. only half of the past episodes have been worth it lately, and sadly, it’s hardly ever a full episode.
Its not what it was in its prime, but I still think it has been one of the 5 best comedies on TV during the last 2 seasons. I appear to be in the minority of readers of this blog though.
I think it’s worth it. There are some home runs in there, and you can watch them all on Netflix. What do you have something better to do?
I should say “Yes actually, I’m in med school,” but I dont take that as seriously as tv watching so you’re right.
I would totally skip what you missed. Good episodes have been few and far between.
As someone who’s in law school, I totally get what you’re saying.
I wouldn’t bother taking the time to catch up. The show is really getting long in the tooth and like others have expressed, good episodes are few and far between.
The ones with/about Barney’s dad are good, anything with Zoe (i think that’s her name) I’d skip
there should be a survival guide to HIMYM – how to watch the show we wish it always were, that remains consistent, in canon, and funny.
Stormtrooper costume.. umm, nah, too kinky.. Princess Leia costume, still sexy but already done to death.. female Jedi costume.. now we are talking.. >;)
btw, “you are require to see the entire trilogy(ies) every 3 yrs” will become a non-debatable point when discussing my vows when i get married. #geek
You’d want your wife to watch with you? No way- like they said in the episode, it’s a guy thing!
(Disclaimer: if you’re not a heterosexual male, please disregard the above).
Disregarded. That’s about a step or two below “assert male dominance in the apartment.”
@Robinson: i dont know if she would want to watch or not, i will forgive her if she opts not to, but i need her promise that she wont nag me for spending 6 to 15 hrs watching Star Wars one weekend every 3 yrs (more hrs if i decide to include the Clone Wars animated series)
(ps.. the first SW movie i saw at a big screen was Return of the Jedi, and it was my mother who took me, she was a fan of the series from New Hope and made me one too.)
It’s a “guy” thing… really?! I am most definitely not a guy, and the Star Wars trilogy (4-5-6, not 1-2-3) is something I also watch every two years!
ahahah, i JUST read your disclaimer. never mind!
Loved this. It is episodes like this that make this how what it is. Plus I also watch The Trilogy every couple of years. Glad i am not alone :-)
My favorite little touch was how the format of the movies kept upgrading, from VHS to DVD to Blu Ray. Almost every other show wouldn’t care about that.
And then to whatever it was they were in 2015. Maybe they were streaming or downloaded straight to the TV at that point.
Did Ted have a wall full of cassette tapes in the 2000 flashback?
I thought to myself, “Even Sepinwall can’t find a way to say that one was good.” I was wrong.
This show has become so cartoonish, cliche and unfunny that it is unwatchable. It has probably been there for a while now, actually.
As Ken Tremendous put it, it should be “Han shot only”
Fine. Han *drew* first?
Super-nerdy attention to detail: Ted had the correct, then-current video editions of Star Wars in each time period — VHS special editions in 2000, don’t think they showed 2003, DVD special edition in 2006 and 2009, and Blu-ray in the present.
Ha I did not notice that but its very awesome from a nerd perspective.
But I was very disappointed that he didn’t watch it in Machete order.
I’m pretty sure that Machete order is moot, because Ted and Marshall are the kind of fans for whom the prequels do not exist.
Accept that Machete order makes it a stronger saga, so it’s their loss.
And by Accept I meant Except.
I’m losing nerd cred here, but what’s “Machete order”?
Had to google it myself. Basically, you “machete” Ep I. The saga is viewed 1) New Hope, 2) Empire, 3)Clones, 4) Revenge, 5) Jedi. I know what I’m doing this weekend!
While I appreciate that they finally answered why Marshall was still in law school when the series started, they made a continuity error. They said that Marshall worked at Structure in 2003. However in 2001, all the Structure stores became Express Men. I know it’s kinda nitpicky, but they usually get details like that right.
Not completely accurate actually. Up until a couple years ago, there were still Structure’s hanging around on the East Coast – usually in odd places. Get your point though.
*looks left.. looks right..*
Yup, dat costume – hawt!
People who try and cannot get into law school don’t just magically end up at Columbia. If he’s smart enough/has the grades for Columbia Law School, he’s not going to struggle to get in.
They should have had it be financial reasons or something why he had to take time off, work a job he hated and save $$ for a while. That would’ve been the retcon that works.
You can be smart enough but not take tests like the LSAT well. Maybe he took the LSAT a few times to get the right score to make it to Columbia. Plus, some years they accept more people than others, depending on how many people are applying, etc. It’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility.
I always assumed they were going to put him in the army for a few years. In S1, Nothing Good Happens After 2am, Marshall and Barney get into an argument at the karaoke bar and Marshall screams “I used to box in the Army!” On the dvd commentary, Bays and Thomas complain that they have to somehow wedge that into Marshall’s backstory. Thought this would be a perfect chance for that.
There is a big difference between “didn’t get into law school” and “didn’t get into a law school he wanted to attend” – many people put off grad school until they are accepted at one that they want to attend, even though there are other schools they might be accepted to. Made total sense to me.
Most law schools average out all your LSAT scores, so while writing it again can increase your score, it is only the average that increases.
And while perhaps someone may be picky about what graduate program one accepts, it has been my experience that if someone really wants to be a lawyer, they will accept one of the offers that are made and then try to transfer to the school they really to go to in second year. It is a lot easier to transfer once you are accepted to any law school. (excluding the non ABA accredited schools and the Florida Coastal School of Law, which accepts everyone upon application to write the LSAT).
Considering that Columbia apparently hires unsuccessful young architects sans academic credentials to teach, one senses that it isn’t the academic powerhouse in the HIMYMverse that it is in reality.
I felt like this one got the emotions right, but it wasn’t particularly funny.
That’s exactly how I feel as well. That’s been my struggle with the show as of late.
Agreed, I didn’t mind the beats in it, but the only funny stuff to me was Barney’s recurring future vision and the guy watching him from the bedroom window.
If you have work to get done today, guys and lesbians, do not do a google image search for “sext stormtrooper.” Just saying.
Heh. It’s an actual thing. Of course it is.
I think I may be past the point of no return with this show. All I could think through the whole episode was that the attempts at humor were so lame (fart jokes, for god’s sake), and that this was just another device the writers were using to keep from advancing the story. They’re so clearly spinning their wheels now, and it’s destroying the charm of the series.
I’m also having a hard time understanding the Quinn thing. Barney’s sudden turnaround into Commitment Guy makes no sense to me, and I have been given no compelling reason to believe it. And the way the writers have completely ignored the Barney/Robin relationship since mid-season is frustrating, to say the least. I just don’t know if I’m capable of enjoying this show anymore.
Barney has been slowly becoming relationship guy over the past few years. Plus, Quinn is the female version of Barney. Maybe it just clicks this time in a way it never did before. Then again, I never liked the idea of Robin and Barney together, so I’m happy they’ve kept them apart. I’ve always enjoyed them better as friends.
Agreed. I haven’t been altogether disappointed by the show – it’s still mildly entertaining with occasional highlights. But last night’s episode was a low point for me. (And that’s coming from a huge Star Wars fan.)
Make-believe flash-forwards are never funny and if you rewatch the episode, the actors don’t even seem engaged by the device. And worse – they were written as if the characters were 8, not 24, 27, 30, etc. The entire thing felt lazy; a cheap, ineffective stunt designed for the sole purpose of what was supposed to be an “awwww!” ending that instead came off as completely unearned.
I’ve looooong been a proponent of, “Just Meet The Mother Already!”; it would, I think, re-energize a show that feels like it’s working really, really hard to stay afloat creatively. They need to take a lesson from LOST and put a snake in the mailbox: drop the mom into the finale and reconfigure this show to be about Ted incorporating her into the group, getting married, starting a family, etc. Change it up.
You know the saying about how some men just hit the age of commitment and commit to the first girl they’re dating when that happens? That seems to be the Q/R relationship in a nutshell. Barney has decided to be Commitment Dude, even if she’s a shifty stripper, because she came along at the right time.
It does seem like they crapped up the Nora thing, so now they had to substitute someone else in…and she’s even worse.
I feel like fart jokes are the jumping the shark moments.
I gave up on the Barney storyline back when he started getting feelings again for Robin. I hated when they were together but the writers redeemed themselves with single Barney’s return (“Daddy’s home.”). Maybe it’s just me, but Barney, and Neil Patrick Harris, works better as a misogynistic philanderer than a lovey-dovey boyfriend/husband.
re: jumping the shark… how soon we (try to) forget the episode where they text each other the shape of their poop.
that said, I liked this episode, and even though the farting stuff was a little too in-your-face, I do appreciate how a good HIMYM means making some kind of canny, sweet, and amusing observation about relationships.
Or “sexy stormtrooper” either
Very solid episode. Obviously I was most excited by the revelation at the end. The latest he can meet the mother is next season’s finale, which is 100% fine with me.
So 9 months from when Lilly got pregnant is June-ish, and I assume her having the baby will be the season finale. It’s all moving forward!
I love how they watch the trilogy every 3 years, which corresponds to the frequency the movies were released in theaters.
I thought it was interesting that the show went out of its way to hide Barney’s left ring finger in the 2015 scene. Well, maybe not interesting, but I thought it was noteworthy – especially when he sits on his left hand.
Alan, no mention of the very strong cold open parody of Bewitched?
Also, had no idea til I read the comments that that was Michael Gladis. Amazing!
Robin can still be the bride since we do not know when the wedding takes place it could be 2013 or 2014. If it is 2014 then Ted meets the mom and gets her pregnant and then 2015 he has a baby girl. So if we find out in the finale this season that Robin is the bride then they have maybe 1 or 2 seasons max to explain how he dumped Quin and went to Robin.
As for fans unhappy with HIMYM as a series as a whole? Well back in the day when they were at their creative peak (seasons 1-3) they almost got cancelled and only won like 2 Emmy’s and niether of them were significant ones and only now have they won a director one too. Too be honest HIMYM is not going to get the award recognition they deserved back in the day and all they will get is most likely lost viewers if they try and be daring. So fair play on them choosing to play it safe and just maximising their bank balances. It has been proven time and time again that online fans just do not have the effect they think they do, the massess who watch have won!
No mention of Harry? from Mad Men as Barney’s neighbor across the street?
My favorite newspaper headline, “President Dean Calmly Addresses The Nation”
I really wanted to hate this episode bc of how terrible this season has been but I couldn’t. Great, classic HIMYM
Also, has someone who went straight to law school from college, I’m in the extreme minority. I’m like 6 out of my class of 90. Most people work a little and then go to law school and it seems that’s what Marshall did because there’s a line Lily says earlier in the series that Marshall “worked his way through Columbia”. I just assumed (even before this episode) that Marshall worked beforehand, saved up some money, and then went to law school. Kinda confused why it ever was a “fan question”
Not necessarily. I’d say 3/4 of my class of 360 were straight through, including myself, as were the classes before and after. Same with the firm I joined.
I think it’s strange how so many keep trying to figure out ways for Robin to be someone’s bride. Why can’t Robin just stay single? What wrong with not getting married. They even made a joke about it in the episode where in one of the imagined flash forwards Robin is ridiculously married to the trucker, because of course she didn’t really mean it when she said she didn’t want to get married. I know she almost married Kevin a little while ago, but I never believed that would seriously happen. I’d like the show to present a successful, happy woman who, for whatever reasons, decides not to be someone’s wife.
I would like Robin to stay single and independent too.
The problem is, the show has gone to great lengths (the Kevin thing is just the most recent) to show that Robin does want to be in a serious relationship and now she wants to get married. They unfortunately threw the “successful, happy career woman” out the door back at the end of Season 5 when she turned down a dream job for a guy she’d been dating for two months and the show presented it as a good thing. So now, if Robin never ends up married, or at the very least, doesn’t end the show in a long term, stable relationship, it won’t seem like she’s doing it by choice. It’ll seem like she was always too screwed up to ever find any lasting happiness in a relationship.
I thought the episode was pretty good. I gotta say, I found Becky Newton to be incredibly appealing in this one. I think they’re doing the right thing by allowing their relationship to grow in little moments rather than trying to spend a lot of time building it. If we remember, Robin and Barney were a mess together, so I doubt they’re working back toward that. I’m not sure, though, why Quinn would want to talk to Ted at the wedding (if she is Barney’s bride). Have they said three words to each other so far? Maybe she left something at the apartment he’s subletting from her?
She could want to hear words of encouragement from her groom-to-be’s best friend that he really wants to do this.
Fair point, Alan, but good God, isn’t that the cliched warning sign of a marriage in flames before it starts? They seem to want Barney to be happy, why not just let it happen? Quinn is the ideal bride for him because she accepts him for who he is – no need to stop with the laser tag and strip joints – and he accepts her. No blowing up into a lazy sack like he did with Robin, no rebooting his whole personality like with Nora, etc., etc.
Alan, the show has been renewed for two seasons, not just one. If we meet the Mother by the season finale next year, that still leaves us a whole year to interact with her, right?
The two-year renewal was for this year and next season, which everyone assumed would be the end of the series. Then the ratings jumped way up for this season, and now everyone’s talking about the possibility of a ninth season, and maybe even beyond that. The show’s pretty much locked into introducing The Mother by the end of the eighth season, but I wouldn’t be surprised if these guys find some way to push that by playing games with the calendar or something.
At the group interview I did with them at press tour, the sense I got was that they have no idea what to do with a show where The Mother is an ongoing character, which is why they’ve discussed ideas like an all-flashback season.
Alan that is incredibly disappointing to hear that they have no idea what to do with the mother in the show. I for one would love to see the Gang bounce off of her and just see what it is like to have the happy romantic non douche Ted that we have had since season 4. I mean I rooted for a show in seasons 1 and 2 where Ted was just tring to woo women and had an appreciation for what true love is and what it could do for his life. Does Carter and Bays have no idea just how poor their show has become by all the stalling and contrivances? are they not aware that maybe giving Ted something back would be beneficial for the legacy of the show? I do hope they do not restort to a flashback season, I really do.
Not only do they think that, but I feel like they shouldn’t have the mother as a reoccurring character at all. The mother has been built over now 7 seasons as a perfect woman for Ted, someone incredibly compatible and awesome. To me, the actual mother will almost definitely be a let down. No way can someone truly live up to the standards Ted has described the mother with on a TV Show. I’m fine if the last episode of the show ends with the mother turning her face around to meet Ted, and if you want have that followed with a quick five-minute cut up of their romance up to their wedding, and it ending with ‘I do’
My wife pointed out that Barney’s left hand was conspicuously concealed in the 2015 flash-forward. I wonder what that means for the upcoming wedding?
I bet they haven’t decided what to do with that yet either.
Speaking as someone who’s just like Ted in that life has stalled for me, I liked the episode. I think I’ll end up living in newspaper too.
I do think it’s nice that they bothered to establish that in 3 years, SOMETHING WILL HAVE HAPPENED FOR TED WITH THE MOTHER ALREADY, finally. Too bad I don’t have that kind of flash forward to check on myself :P
It does kind of force them into it, so yay.
Also great: Robin hiding as the stormtrooper.
I really loved it. Classic HIMYM. And it had me tearing up at the end. I hope you’re wrong about the mother not turning up for another year, at this point if I don’t see her by next years premiere, I’ll be super pissed off.
Very sad that no one noticed the Paul Auster “New York Trilogy” reference…
Alright episode. Well constructed, but didn’t make me laugh.
Did anyone else notice that in for the entire 2015 flash forward Barney had the portion of his hand where his wedding band should be obscured from view? We know Ted meets the Mother at Barney’s wedding, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t run, or the bride doesn’t run, or that if there is a wedding that the couple stays married. They seem to have been consciously leaving open these possibilities.
I prefer the Darth Vader costume, myself…
I’m glad that we’re starting to revisit the old HIMYM themes of regular young adults trying to find their way in the world. I liked how this show always had the feeling of sweet nostalgia because it’s told in flashbacks, and in “Trilogy Time” we get to go all the way back to 2000 when Ted, Lily, and Marshall are bright-eyed, bushy-tailed college kids who believe the whole world is wide open to them.
Although it got a little tired, it was interesting to see the contrast between hopes and reality. I mean, how many of us have said, “Watch, in 3-5 years, I’ll have this problem solved, and everything will be OK.”
And of course, the closer we get to the mother, the happier this gal is. I am probably in the minority that still is interested in finding out Mama Bear.
Speaking of being in the minority, am I the only one who thinks Quinn’s character is way too forced? Like Alan Sepinwall said, the prospect of Barney ultimately ending up with Robin seems kinda impossible at this point. The writers made Quinn too perfect for Barney. But then, at the same time, just for sh*ts and giggles, I feel the writers will eventually go back to Robin. Whatever, I really don’t care about that storyline. It was too schizophrenic.
I think the show will end at Season 8. There were even moments when I didn’t think the show would last THAT long, but I knew they were renewed for 2 more seasons back in Season 6.
I’m losing faith in this show, but I’m sticking with this till the end. I think I just have to view the episode and its theme as a whole rather than nitpick the bad jokes and superfluous characters.
Am I the only one who is curious on the logistics of having sex in a storm trooper costume?
Yes, you are! I was not thinking of that and never would. Nope. Nuh-uh. Not me.
At the last part in this episode -the 2015 part- Barney is seen hiding his left hand. They don’t wanna show us whether he gets married or not, but I’m guessing there’s a high chance he doesn’t. Thoughts?
I didn’t notice the ring finger thing but apparently a lot of people did so maybe there’s something to that.
One thing I was wondering about though: if Ted and Marshall were sharing a dorm room in college, watching the Trilogy in 2000, and Ted & Marshall are now 34, that makes them…22 in that flashback?I guess it technically could work if they were seniors living in a dorm on-campus but it just seemed kind of off to me.
An architecture degree is a five year program so Ted would have been in college an extra year. Did Marshall take five years to graduate too? Maybe too many sub sandwiches slowed him down.
I had kind of quit watching for a while, but I did watch–and liked–this episode. So maybe I should just watch SOME episodes based on a quick glance at this blog the morning after (but not enough to get into spoilers).
Huge epiphany. On Teds 29th? birthday, while ted is working on building the cowboy hat restaurant and Marshall is failing to throw a 2nd surprise birthday, Barney talks to ted about dating robin, and how does he “disguise” it?
He uses a tie as a metaphor for robin. he says something along the lines of “You use to have a tie but I really like that tie and so can I have your old tie?”
Boom. mystery solved.
T.v mistake … Robin and barney would have married in 2015 so why wasnt Barney wearing his wedding ring ???