How I Met Your Mother, “Twin Beds”: Moving on in?

For some reason – be it budget or scheduling or story problems – when Ted or Robin are in an ongoing relationship with someone outside the group of late, we tend to only see their girlfriend/boyfriend at crucial moments in the relationship. Stella usually showed up just in time for her and Ted to have a big fight, and we’ve generally only seen Don as he and Robin pass some kind of major milestone.
And that’s a problem – particularly in an episode where, even as a joke, Ted and Barney start wishing they were still dating Robin.
Ted and Barney have an unfair advantage over Don, not just in that we’ve watched them for five seasons, but because we spent a good amount of time watching the rise and fall of their relationships with Robin – and we got to see them together in episodes that weren’t really about their relationship. So even if Ben Koldyke had the kind of chemistry with Cobie Smulders that she had with both Josh Radnor and Neil Patrick Harris, we’d have little way of knowing, because he’s around so infrequently and doesn’t feel like part of either Robin’s life or the group. We hear a lot about Don and how well things have been going, but we only occasionally see the guy.
So when first Barney, and then Ted, began having break-up’ers remorse, I mainly thought about how much more entertaining it would be to see Robin get back together with either one of them. I still think the writers didn’t take full enough advantage of the idea of Barney and Robin as a non-traditional couple, and I even think there’d be some merit to a brief story arc where an older, wiser Robin starts wondering if she’s ready for the settled life she rejected when she and Ted split up, they give it another try, and it fails again. We’d know it wasn’t going to work, but those two actors work well together, and it might at least make Robin feel like a character again, where she’s been mostly adrift this season.
I did like the idea of Ted writing letters to his future self – as well as the meta idea of Josh Radnor for once getting to be Future Ted, if only to a slightly younger version of Josh Radnor – and Neil Patrick Harris doing slapstick rarely disappoints, but overall, “Twin Beds” was another frustrating episode in what’s been a frustrating season.
As for the titular twin beds subplot, I hate to say it, but “King of Queens” not only beat them to the punch with the idea, but was a lot funnier in the execution, in showing how the twin beds could be the start of two completely separate lives.
What did everybody else think?
I agree it was a weak episode. I don’t know how they would have shown more Don and Robin before this, like you suggest. The introduction of Don to Barney is a logical catalyst for plot. And I think they could have done a lot with Ted trying to reconcile that Robin is now in a serious relationship with any remaining feelings he has, and his own chronic desire for a relationship. But they introduced that twist too late in the episode to explore it.
Also, I was hoping for repeated letters from Past Teds warning him not to date Karen.
Oh, multiple letters re: Karen would have been very funny, given the history.
They clearly stole the appletini joke from Scrubs, too.
I agree on the whole Don/Robin point; at times I’ve forgotten they were even dating and he’s around so rarely that I assumed he was still that he was still that annoying jackass he was introduced as. He’s certainly changed a lot, considering how he maturely he dealt with the hilarity of drunken Barn Door and Teddy Bear, tucking them up on the couch so he and Robin could go to work.
Strange that he hadn’t met Barney considering he found The Naked Man on his blog.
HIMYM has been mostly off this season, and episode like this and Home Wreckers I feel could have been stretched out into mini-story arcs considering these a quite major points in Ted’s life, it is yet to be seen whether this three way rivalry will continue, but as we’re coming to the end of the season (usually indicating that we will get some glacial progress on the Mother front and the return of Stella) I predict it will blow over pretty quickly.
The show has been off story-wise, but there were still a lot of laughs, mainly coming from Ted and Barney’s drinking session, but laughs nonetheless.
I feel sorry for Jason Segel, they’ve given him such lame plots this year; the twin beds, the monkey mugging etc.
A seemingly important HIMYM episode was really quite meh.
Except for Ted and Barney getting really drunk, I wasn’t impressed with this episode. Even if Stella was not in every episode, it still felt like Ted was in a relationship with her off-camera. Don has really on been on screen a few times, and not enough for me to buy that he is in a serious relationship with Robin. They are telling us more than showing us and that’s why the premise fell flat.
They should have kept Barney and Robin in a relationship of some sort for the entire season because all of last year’s angst seems entirely wasted.
I quite liked tonight’s episode. It was good to see people reacting to strange people/situations with something resembling maturity. And the heat/toenails problems with Lily and Marshall hit way too close to home, too.
Just not feeling it this season–it seems to have become incredibly, incredibly broad (witness: lengthy drunk Barney and Ted scene.)
What pains me–ok, “pains” is probably too strong–is that, up here in Canada, they aired S1’s “The Pineapple Incident” (interestingly, this one also featured drunk Ted) immediately after “Twin Beds.” Guess which one paled in comparison?
I didn’t mind the episode that much. Wasn’t that good, but wasn’t as bad as the Empire State Building one. Agree with the other comments though, this season has not really had as much progress as the others.
Thanks Alan for the King of Queens call, I was wondering why that plot seemed so familiar. Ditto to the person who called them out on Scrubs and appletinis.
Not sure how many episodes are left, but if I remember correctly, I think we’re supposed to get two more dopplegangers by the time this season ends. Barney and Ted I believe. Hopefully the writers don’t forget and they are worked in to the next few eps.
The Twin Beds-story really really annoyed me. Like you said, King Of Queens did the exact same thing, just way better. Stealing a joke (might have been just an accident) is one thing.. but be at least more clever than the original!
And i also didn’t bought this whole “Still have feelings for her”-plot. Just not good storytelling. Robin leaving them was the only logical thing about it.
All in all: meh.
Could’ve sworn your “… just as soon as I…” was going to involve pushing ’em together.
By the way, I have no problem with this Don episode seemingly coming from nowhere.
The jokes about Don not really knowing the gang. Not knowing who Robin dated, or thinking Ted was gay (stop and really think for a second about just how little time Don must’ve spent around Ted to have never been there for his constant lovesick drama with whatever woman he’s into at the moment). And the fact that story-teller Future Ted has had so few Don stories to tell us thus far. That just illustrates that Robin really doesn’t bring him around much.
She’s mainly been keeping him to herself, clearly, so it’s unreasonable to expect Ted to have told us many stories about him.
I actually thought that drunk Barn Door and Teddy Bear exhibited some of the worst acting that I’ve seen from either actor.
I really enjoyed the twin beds, but, then, I’ve never seen The King of Queens so it was fresh for me. As for the Robin/Barney/Ted plot, I agree it didn’t quite work. I think, based on where Ted’s head is right now, it would have made more sense for the focus to be on the fact that Robin, of all people, is moving forward with a serious relationship while Ted, lover of love, can’t seem to get anything off the ground. I didn’t really believe that either he or Barney truly wanted her back, but it could have worked if the focus was more on what Robin’s choices say to each of them about their lives. Barney needs a new note to play, but he’s not quite old enough for the lothario bit to be over for him, so I’m not sure what that should be.
I didn’t hate the episode as much as everyone else seemed to, but I do think they need to give Lily and Marshall better storylines. I didn’t hate the twin bed thing (possibly because I never saw the King of Queens episode), but the writers have pushed them aside and taken away the things that used to make them so great. And anything that involves Neil Patrick Harris performing the way he did last night is a winner in my book, so that could be why I didn’t hate the episode, too.
I really enjoyed the twin beds, but, then, I’ve never seen The King of Queens so it was fresh for me. As for the Robin/Barney/Ted plot, I agree it didn’t quite work. I think, based on where Ted’s head is right now, it would have made more sense for the focus to be on the fact that Robin, of all people, is moving forward with a serious relationship while Ted, lover of love, can’t seem to get anything off the ground. I didn’t really believe that either he or Barney truly wanted her back, but it could have worked if the focus was more on what Robin’s choices say to each of them about their lives. Barney needs a new note to play, but he’s not quite old enough for the lothario bit to be over for him, so I’m not sure what that should be.
The only thing that bothered me about this episode was wondering why Robin is talking about not being around for a while. Where the heck is she going?
Or is it just going to blow over and she’s back next week?
I’m really hoping that this is the start of a really interesting story arc.
I really hate the way they’ve chosen to go with Robin’s character and love life this season. They didn’t treat the Barney/Robin relationship with the care it deserved after years of buildup, they spent countless episodes acting like the relationship never even happened, and then they shoved her into this serious relationship with a guy I never see and certainly don’t care about, and turn the real feelings Ted and Barney had/have for her into a punchline. And suddenly Robin, who has a massive fear of commitment, is willing to give up her friends to get serious with some guy she has been dating for a few weeks?
Disrespectful to the characters, the overall story, and the fans, and for what? Some cheap jokes and weak laughs? This is not the show I used to love.
This sums up my feelings perfectly. And it sucks because if this was the story they wanted to tell (Barney and Robin get together, it doesn’t work out, they break up, Robin dates another guy for awhile, Ted and Barney start thinking about their relationship with Robin when she gets serious with someone) I think they could’ve done all of that while still being true to the characters and making for a funny, yet poignant show.
Instead, they don’t do anything interesting with Barney and Robin, they don’t show us anything of her relationship with Don until they’re already serious and moving in together for reasons unknown, and then they play Ted’s and Barney’s feelings solely for laughs. I mean, I guess I was supposed to find Barney wanting Robin back so he could have sex with her one more time funny.
It seemed like kind of a filler episode, even though Robin moving out of Ted’s apartment should be some kind of major development in the global HIMYM mythology. I guess I live for the moment, but unless they’re giving us Robin’s Canadian backstory I think the show is strongest in the stand-alone gag episodes.
So, you think this ep’s mostly filler, then?
Well, at least the bit works better on this show… :-)
I didn’t watch King of Queens, so I didn’t know the twin beds story was a rehash. I do think it was odd that they named the episode for what felt like the B-plot, though. It also seems weird that Marshall would only now be complaining about Lilly’s body temperature, after all their years together.
I didn’t love the episode, but I didn’t hate it. I thought that the moment that Ted read his Future Ted letter about Robin, and realized that they broke up because she didn’t want to settle down–which she appears to want now, with Don–was quite poignant. They didn’t play it as broadly or clownishly as in When Harry Met Sally, when Sally calls Harry about her ex, “It wasn’t that he didn’t want to get married; he didn’t want to marry ME!” and I appreciated that.
Don has clearly made extraordinary strides from his early asshole, and even from the moment when he first wore pants on-set, but I think the writers did need to show more of that development, instead of asking us to take it on faith.
To be honest, on some level it was kind of cruel to have the writers dig back into the ‘Barney loves Robin’ hole again after how they botched up that relationship after a whole season of buildup and possible Barney growth. And in a way that kind of takes back Barney’s growth as a person (in that he’s not ‘in love’ with Robin, but he just wants to have sex with her and see her boobs because he’s ‘Barney’). I’m not really a shipper much either, but once they open that can of worms – and I still believe that Barney/Robin had a ton of potential of being really hilarious to watch which were never used at all during their brief relationship, on top of which we had about a year watching Barney fall in love for real – I just don’t understand why they didn’t do anything fun and awesome with it, and now it annoys me when they’d bring it up in a way like this episode did.
And yes, given Robin leaving the group is kind of a big deal, you’d think they could have stuck Marshall and Lily in the middle of this action instead of having them do the dumb twin beds plot B. Did they just forget that Marshall and Lily are actually friends with Robin?
I think it’s likely that Barney either isn’t fully aware of his feelings or is incapable of expressing them like a normal person. He’s just too committed to his idea of himself. Regardless, he and Robin didn’t work (due to a mix of iffy storytelling and their actual personas). I’m ok with Barney/Robin being over if the writers commit to an in-character reason for that, which they did. I do wish that they’d used this episode to comment on Barney rather than just make boob jokes, though (although I did laugh at the boob jokes).
It’s interesting – our collective feelings about Barney seem very similar to the feelings actual women have about actual men like Barney. We’re so sure there’s something more, when frequently there isn’t, or it’s buried deeper than you’ll ever get. (Sorry for the generalizations, but I imagine most people will know what I mean). The difference is that we do get to see Barney at vulnerable moments – but isn’t that always the way with guys like him? They give you just enough to keep you hoping they are complex mysteries instead of amoral dirtbags.
(Hey, I love Barney, but the writers seem to be keeping him realistically self-involved at least for the near future, and in a way, I respect that. He is mostly interested in sex and status symbols, and while he loved Robin, they weren’t going to make each other happy unless he changed or she remained exactly the same. Neither was likely.)
Anyway: I saw some bitching online about Ted rediscovering interest in Robin. It seems entirely reasonable to me that he would. As the episode pointed out, he didn’t break up with her for being a cheating jerk, it was solely because she doesn’t want to be a wife and mother. And it’s entirely reasonable that he’d still miss her periodically. Barney, alas, only misses her boobs. Which yeah, still makes me think that they could and should have done more with that than they did. However, I kinda feel like this episode really flushed that down the toilet. I’ve given up on that now :P
It is kind of annoying that we don’t see anyone SO’s except for plot purposes, but it’s probably more budget cutting, as usual.
I do wonder what will happen next. Even less Robin on the show, presumably, which I can’t say I’m happy about. But it’s reasonable that she’d decide to cut them off for her own sake and not just Don’s feelings after how they acted.
Anyway, I don’t know exactly when it happened, but HIMYM stopped being a must watch some time ago. I’m not even sure I’ve seen every episode this year.
totally agree, this season had few great eps (lorenzo, the phone, about it i guess) and a ton of mediocre ones, it’s not as much fun as it used to be and i now i just watch it while cleaning my room, something deemed unthinkable 2 seasons ago…
ps same with the latest office season, snore
pps captcha word: predict clambake i say may 8th
I was a bit confused by the whole “Don would think Ted is gay” bit. While Ted is obviously more romantic than the stereotypical man, he never really came across as someone you would mistake as gay. It seemed like they were trying to make Ted like JD, which was punctuated by the appletini. It was funny, but it didn’t fit into who Ted is as a character. They really need to move this story along at some point, I’m getting tired of not learning more about the mother.
I’ve been pretty disappointed with a lot of eps this season. I also recognized the King of Queens rip off. Plus every time a new ep airs it seems like Robin is seeing a new guy & we’re always supposed to believe that it’s totally serious. I think they really dropped the ball when it came to Barney & Robin. They could have had a lot of funny eps of them dating for like half a season at least.
Sorry I didn’t read through everyone’s comments so sorry if this has been brought up but it’s probably not the writers fault that the Don hasn’t been around. It’s probably the cost of another actor that they’d have to pay for. Several shows this year (and the last 2 or 3) have had MAIN actors disappear for an episode or two just to save costs. It’s the same old BS, who cares about quality as long as we’re saving a dime.
I don’t think that this counts as spoilers or anything, but a reminder: The Wedding Bride (the movie written by Stella’s husband aka Jason Jones) is supposed to be this month.
I’m excited about that.
Also thought it was a very weak episode. Didn’t like the Barney/Ted plotline and the Marshall and Lilly one was only mildy amusing.
Good to see I’m not the only one who thinks they really blew it by spending so much time setting up Barobin, then dumping it so quickly. If anything, I actually find Man-ho Barney a wee bit boring.
I agree with the story issues. It has felt mostly like the story has been spinning wheels this season, and the major plots haven’t felt as major by comparison. I really just want to get to the mother… I don’t see why they can’t build another few seasons worth of material by both getting Ted and the mother together and showing them build a life together, leading up to the point in time where Future Ted is telling his story to the kids.
I still think the show is funny, but it’s not nearly as engaging as it was when I felt they were servicing the premise of the show, even if it was in the background or on the wayside so they could focus on the other characters.