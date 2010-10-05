‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Unfinished’: Where’s the poop?

A quick review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as my hairstyle is co-opted by the lesbian community…
After two uneven but mostly promising episodes, team “HIMYM” gave us an absolute dud last night with “Unfinished.” It didn’t work on an emotional level, in large part because it expected us to care about Don, when everyone in the audience would have been fine with never hearing about the guy again. And it didn’t work on a comic level. Lily’s “Where’s the poop?” was one of the show’s weirder and more forced attempts to coin a catchphrase, Marshall’s funk band seemed a random continuity insert, “Clerks” should have retired all jokes about the contractors on the Death Star, etc.
In the summer, Bays and Thomas talked about how this season would have a lot of big story arcs, and “Unfinished” did set up one of them in putting Ted in charge of the new GNB building. (Though it did it by having him walk out of the middle of a class, which fit the romantic comedy parody they were going for, but made Ted look like a dick.) So now that we have a lot of things set up, hopefully things will get interesting. Sitcoms have bad episodes. It happens. But after last season, “HIMYM” can’t afford to have too many of them, especially early.
What did everybody else think?
I actually thought the Death Star contractor bit was an homage to CLERKS… or I hoped it was. I also didn’t feel they were trying to coin a phrase with “where’s the poop” but maybe that is because I am not as invested in this show as some people.
Even worse, as Ted left class, he almost was hit by a bus (as an echo to a previous architect who was killed by a bus leaving his building unfinished). Very forced
I canceled my Tivo season pass after last week’s episode. I’m over this show
Giving this one or two more episodes max. It isn’t even clever and funny anymore. Also do I need a Marshall reliving his past joke/setup in every single episode. We get it he doesn’t want to be a big corporate lawyer.
One of my favorite shows and yet I just watched in a stupor last night. Very, very poor episode.
I liked the creepy Professor Ted bit. Robin’s death threats were kind of fun.
I didn’t think it was all that bad, not a great one, but fine. I’m getting the feeling that the season-long arch is going to help quite a bit. I can already sense that we’re getting a more relaxed and enjoyable 30 mins than anything we got last year. This was just a necessary bump to set things in motion.
One glaring mistake though…clearly Robin would time her murder vacation to Chicago to line up with a Blackhawks game, not the Bears.
I’m not giving the writers NEARLY this much credit – though the actress I might, as she is an actual fan – but most Canucks fans are way too mad at the Blackhawks to want to see them play.
he walked out of the class because he was leaving his speech unfinished, not because he’s a “dick”
Appalling. I’m dropping it from my DVR. How did such a promising show turn into this?
I thought this was much better than last week’s actually. Robin’s series of threatening voicemails to Don was hilarious, and the show needed to give SOME closure to the Don/Robin relationship.
I didn’t care for the B plot. I think if that was stronger, I think the episode would have been more tolerable, but it brought the entire episode down for me. To make it worse, I watched an old episode on Lifetime before bed which just accentuated how far the sitcom has fallen. I’m still on board though. It takes a lot for me to give up on a half hour show because there’s little time investment and lower expectations.
It’s odd…I found this one the funniest of the three episodes. Enjoyed all of the Barney-seducing-Ted stuff.
My only beef was that they kept acting like Robin erasing Don’s contact info from her phone was the end of the story. Surely she has a “recently dialed calls” log on there as well.
The Barney-Ted story was funny but the rest seemed almost like a Fan Fic version of HIMYM. What is happening to what was once my favorite comedy?
I made the sad realization last night, when I was getting ready to watch HIMYM, that I just didn’t care anymore. I’ll probably watch the re-runs over the summer, but until they pull out Robin Sparkles, I think I’m out. :(
I thought Ted leaving the class worked because he’s been shown to be pretentious enough as a teacher that his students surely thought that was part of the lecture (he left it “unfinished”). And he seemed done, anyway.
But that was pretty much the only thing that worked, other than crazy Robin eating a Don’s-face pizza. Whenever Lily was on screen I found myself quoting Jeremy from Sports Night – “Women don’t actually have magical powers.” Lily the all-knowing emotional savant is one of my least favorite bits this show does.
It definitely was a dud. I am a little worried that they have taken this thing into a rut they cannot escape. At this point, I just want to meet the mother. Find an actress who can maybe bring something new to the show and save it. If she doesn’t, then call it quits.
Maybe we need to start an Internet campaign for “LET’S MOVE ON AND MEET THE MOTHER ALREADY.”
Last week was fun. This week? Ugh. And STOP WITH THE POOP. I mildly enjoyed Lily’s karate beatdown moments, but that was about it.
I definitely am not as low on last night’s episode as you, Alan, or many of the other commenters. I agree that the “Where’s the poop” bit got very old. However, I didn’t feel that you had to “care” about Don as much as you simply had to care for Robin and the emotions she was going through. We’ve all been through a short-lived relationship that we cared too much about and were too hurt by after it ended. And the Barney-seducing-Ted stuff was great. Not as strong as the show’s earlier seasons still, but not as weak as a lot of last year’s stuff, in my humble opinion.
That’s it. I’m out. I’ve been losing interest in the show for 3 years now and I’ve finally had enough. Yes sitcoms can have duds, but the first three episodes of this season haven’t been good enough to convince me that the producers know what they’re doing. And, most of all, they haven’t been funny.
We’ll always have Swarley.
Continuity error – Marshall said he was in a lawyer funk band 4 years ago, which would be season 2 when he was in law school. HIMYM – Lawyered
You probably don’t have to be a practicing lawyer to be in that band, just someone willing to wear the hat.
Shame. I thought after last week we might be turning a corner and getting back to what made the show good 3 years ago (but not really since).
[joshiswatching.blogspot.com]
I can live with the episode only because of they flash to Marshall vacuuming in that hat
Agree with every word of your review. Oh, and if I heard Lily say “where’s the poop?” one more time, I was going to reach into my television and strangle her.
I’ve enjoyed the show too much in the past to simply give up on it now, and at half an hour on a Monday, it’s an easy show to fit in. But, after last night, I’m hard pressed to think of a show worse than it that I still watch. Everything about the show just comes off as creative exhaustion. I’m not sure the principles involved in the show (including the cast and the writers) are all that excited about still being there.
I liked the reference to Marshall’s “problem” with Dr. Suess hats. The Barney seducing Ted with the techniques from the pick-up artist community, and how creepy that is, hit.
Very much agree on everything to do with Robin, the Don stuff was way over the line (seriously, litigiously over the line), “where’s the poop?” was just bad, but most of all the Robin character has just been lost in the past few seasons. Who is she and what is she about?
I agree with your comments about Robin. I can’t remember her current immigration status, but wouldn’t issuing repeated death threats to someone get you deported, at least, if not arrested? Robin hasn’t been herself (or funny or interesting) since she jumped to the rooftop deck seasons ago.
And the “Where’s the poop?” stuff was awful: not funny the first time, poorly delivered and repeated way too much.
just awful-
I may have dozed off or got distracted by my new kittens or started thinking about how much I miss King of Queens but why does Ted have to quit teaching? Does he? he only teaches one class right? so what’s the big deal?
I really don’t care if I get answers to these questions but if somebody wants to that’d be great. thanks
Yeah, I didn’t understand that either. He can’t possibly be teaching more than one class, so why can’t he do both? Plenty of practicing lawyers are also adjunct law professors. I hate it when plot conflicts are so easily solved by asking a simple question… for me, it’s like Alan’s repeated complaints about the constant storyline in Chuck where one character is keeping a secret from another character for no reason.
I don’t recall if the episode definitively said Ted would quit teaching. However, given Ted’s newness on the job, he is probably still spending a good deal of time creating lectures for his course, and might not be able to do this effectively while also working on the GNB building.
I didn’t think Ted was quitting the job either. In fact, I felt like he was just using it as an excuse.
At the beginning, the narration said, “In my early days of being a professor…” which led me to believe that he’ll continue down that road for a long while.
I liked that they used Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony at the start. I liked the A story; didn’t much like Robin’s extreme threats (though I didn’t feel this depended on us knowing Don, since it was clear the threats were over-the-top). It probably helped that I saw the Sagrada Familia not too long ago; it is an impressive structure that is in fact being finished, but gradually as funds permit.
I’m sorry but this show continues to get worse and worse. I couldn’t agree more that what HIMYM continues to do is attempt to coin catchphrases in order to make their characters seem “hip”. Barney has been carrying the otherwise-forgettable roster of characters for far too long and- in my opinion, this show has stopped working on any level that will make me care. RIP HIMYM.
Oh, I guess I thought the episode was just fine, if not spectacular. I never cared about Don, but didn’t mind a storyline about Robin getting over him.
Ted leaving in the middle of class did bug me though (it also bugged me when the main character of “Up In the Air” did the same thing).
There’s a little bit of a greatest hits aspect to these first few episodes. Remember when Ted was going to design a bank? Remember how Barney things his dad is Bob Barker? Remember when Rachel Bilson guest starred? As long as both Barney’s dad and Ted’s building make for future funny stories, I’m ok with that. And we should get back to Marshall and Lily’s baby-making.
After watching reruns of season one on Lifetime for the past few weeks, I’m baffled that they wouldn’t bring back Victoria for at least a cursory relationship revisit. She was only supposed to be gone two years, and she and Ted were perfect together. As an audience member, I don’t think he’s dated anybody that likable and watchable since (sorry, Sarah Chalke).
This episode, especially the (you’re right) especially forced “Where’s the poop?” bit (surely they knew it was bad when they were filming it!), was the first nail in the coffin for me. I really want to give HIMYM a fourth and fifth chance, but it’s getting harder and harder.
My thoughts exactly. Good chemistry between Ted and Victoria, I thought. I said this very thing to my husband while watching that “nothing good happens after 2am episode.”
“Where’s the poop?” worked like a subliminal suggestion. Every time Lily said it, I couldn’t help but think “I’m watching it.” Not good.
I couldnt have said it better myself! Im JUST about done with this show, and Ive watched it from MINUTE ONE! Just find the damn mother already!
I liked it.
I personally can’t help but love the shots of Columbia. I guess that means if Ted leaves that professor job, we won’t see these again…
It seems like a lot of people think this show isn’t as good as it used to be. But people have been saying that for 4 years. The truth is that this show was never that good to begin with. Also, Alyson Hannigan is a horrible actress.
Where’s the poop? Why, it’s on my TV screen– on CBS Mondays at 8 PM.
My partner insisted on watching this, telling me things couldn’t be as bad as I was painting them. She looked like she’d been hit in the forehead by a ball-peen hammer at the end of it.
Good news, I guess, is that Barney behaved more like the manipulative scum he used to be. And the stupid “Ted (who has no– I mean Z-E-R-O– credentials to teach) stops teaching and begins working” story arc ended.
Back when this show didn’t suck rocks and spit gravel, Robin was a smart, gifted, career-focused woman who cared nothing for relationships. She became a needy ditz who’s been hopping from one relationship to the next… maybe this episode signals that she’s getting back on track.
But the unfunny, obvious writing makes that prognosis sort of unlikely. Best-case outcome looks like “clumsy attempt to imitate what we used to be, with sporadically-funny results.”
I liked it. Though I hated Lily’s irritating catchphrase, I liked the overall theme of the episode (and I don’t like Don too) and especially the Ted / Barney stuff. In the end, no matter how weak the episode is (and this one, imo, wasn’t), I just enjoy spending time with these people.
I liked it. Don’t usually feel this differently with everyone, but I liked it a lot. Really resonated with me, and I thought it was funny.
Really poor stuff but I’m not surprised. The show hasn’t made me laugh at all in a long time. The only reason I’m still watching is because I’m emotionally attached to the characters and at least this episode brought that to some extent.
The Karate storyline and the “where’s the poop” stuff was just stupid though and if I’d never seen HIMYM before, I’d think this show was just another lame sitcom that appeals to the lowest common denominator.
That’s weird, I though it was one of the best episodes in a while. Donna Bowman over at the AV Club gave it a B+, which is the only thing keeping me from feeling like I’m crazy.
I’m with everybody that the “where’s the poop?” line got old before it started, but that was my only real complaint with the episode. Other than that, I think the only real problem is that they did the job seduction ploy back in season 3 and it worked better because it was something Marshall actually didn’t want. The twist here of Ted knowing Barney’s moves and trying actively to see through them kept it just fresh enough.
I agree with another poster that you don’t need to have cared about Don and Robin to care about Robin and the fact that the relationship obviously had a major impact on her.
I’d definitely call this episode on-par with the premiere, which I feel like I didn’t enjoy as much as Alan did. If nothing else, it ought to bear fruit as the season winds itself out.
“Where’s the poop” was definately a bit forced, but after a few iterations I went with it, I was even laughing (well, okay, smiling) by the end… appreciateing Robin’s descent into depravity. Last season lost me, I didn’t even watch a number of episodes in the back half. But I enjoyed this episode.
Huh. I agree with Alan on his Mad Men reviews almost 100% but with this show I always go the complete opposite way. I thought this was a great episode that was actually about something legitimate (how hard it is to give up on old versions of how we see ourselves, or old dreams.) That said, I would have liked it a lot more if Ted had not raced back to his old dream and instead accepted his new role as a professor. But even with the ending they went with, I found it to be the best of the season so far.
I do agree that the Lilly stuff was not funny, but I long ago gave up on the character ever doing anything funny (or adding to the show in any positive way) so that didn’t really bother me.
Are we going to be forced to watch Ted being a total ass hat while his building is constructed? This may be the last straw.
Are we to believe that Ted will have a lasting impact on the NY skyline?
This show needs more shocked and disgusted looks at the kids on the couch when their father tells them even more inappropriate comments about himself and his friends!
The way some of you are talking about this episode is reminiscent of the Chuckopolypse. The episode was not great, but bar Lily’s line it was enjoyable. The show looks like it’s heading somewhere, but hey, if you guys want to call quits you’re free to do so. Don’t expect me to tell you about the mother though…
Does anyone else feel like Lily’s Karate bit was a straight rip from Seinfeld and Kramer? Lame.
Am I the only person who is loving this season so far?
I love this show, and I’ve got like, all the episodes memorized.
And I don’t find this season disappointing at all.
Sure its less funny,
but thats the difference between a comedy, and a comedy with ‘heart’.
The characters are maturing, and as people mature, they generally become less of what the group was in season 1.
I think the episodes in this season so far have been really good.
They’ve all made me laugh, and emotionally effected me in some way.
So.
I’m happy.
And I’m psyched for the rest of the season. :]
You’re not alone.
I can’t understand this backlash fest this talkback has turned into.
The ratings are still strong, so I guess we are not alone ;)
the problem with this episode was the main writer jamie rhonreimer, i don’t know this guy… but if there is a pattern on himym is that episodes written by him will almost always suck…
aldrin justice
the yips
rebound bro
happily ever after
old king clancy
slapsgiving 2
and now “unfinished”
the only nice episode this guy has ever written was “lucky penny” waaaay back on season 2.
this episode was awful, robin’s part (and she is my favourite) was the worst.
I couldn’t disagree more.
This first three episodes have been very funny.
I pretty much completely disagree with your review. I disliked the first episode, despised the second, but thought this third one was a nice recovery and a far more promising episode than the other two.
There were a few bad bits – I agree, “where’s the poop” sounded ridiculous and not in a funny way. I also couldn’t care less about Don one way or another, but I am glad that they gave Robin closure in this episode. If they just moved on, never mentioning him again, after the complete mess Robin had been reduced to over him in the first episode… it just would’ve seemed like a silly continuity error to me.
But the Barney/Marshall/Ted storyline was golden. They seemed back in character for possibly the first time this season, with Barney being sharp and devious, Marshall well intentioned and honest to a fault, and Ted being damaged and cynical but still a romantic dreamer at heart. They were all exactly who they were supposed to be again, and it was a lot of fun to watch.
The overall story also seemed more solid and woven together much better than in the last episode. The A and B plots were actually connected through the theme of holding on and letting go (unlike in the last ep, when the lame phone-set up date plot seemed completely random next to the Barney-dad plot, making the whole ep seem disjointed) and gave the episode a sense of flow and continuity.
Very pleased with this ep, hope to see more like it!
No 11 o’clock news in Chicago