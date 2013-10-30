Who wants a ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spin-off?

How do the “How I Met Your Mother” creators plan to follow up a season misguidedly set entirely at Robin and Barney’s wedding weekend? Reportedly, with a “HIMYM” spin-off.
According to Deadline, “HIMYM” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are collaborating with Emily Spivey (“Up All Night” creator and “Parks and Rec” alum) for a spin-off that, if picked up, would be titled… wait for it… “How I Met Your Father.”
But it’s not what you might think it is.
The new show would not be the story of what Ted Mosby’s future wife – played much too infrequently so far this season by Cristin Milioti – was doing in the years before they met, but rather about a new female character and her friends as she tries to find the man she’ll marry. The group may even hang out at MacLaren’s, and if that’s the only connection between new show and old, it wouldn’t be a first for a CBS spin-off: in 1994, the network debuted “704 Hauser,” an otherwise-unrelated “All in the Family” spin-off about a black family moving into Archie Bunker’s former address.
Look, y’all know how I’m feeling about “HIMYM” so far this year: that setting the whole season in Farhampton was a terrible idea, that I’ve come to hate pretty much every returning character, that they’re not using the Mother enough, etc. The question is whether Bays and Thomas have just lost their fastball, or if it’s just that this specific show and set of characters ran many years longer than it should have. Would starting fresh with new characters – and a talented new collaborator in Spivey – recharge their batteries, or would the new show (“HIMYF”?) just lead to the same plays from the same tired, gross playbook?
What does everybody else think? You ready to give Bays and Thomas a clean slate, or are you done with them the moment Milioti and Josh Radnor lock eyes at the end of this season?
NOOOOOOOOOOOO
No, just no. I do want an episode this season (maybe a two-parter) that gives us a summary of the Mother’s point of view of some highlights of the last few years but this idea (Even with new characters) is dumb.
Good news for you. I just looked at the HIMYM episode wikipedia page and the title for Episode 16 of this season is “How Your Mother Met Me.”
So basically this would be the American Dad to HIMYM’s Family Guy?
If the show stays with the same locale and uses the same visual and time jumping gags then it’s going to be a sitcom too much. HIMYM has squeezed every ounce from those tricks. Carter/Bays should just break completely and make a new sitcom in a different style and character.
They did, The Goodwin Games, and it was cancelled after six episodes.
And there’s no reason to not do so again. Unless they are really admitting they only have one show in them.
Female voice: “And that kids was how I met…your Uncle Robin”
Ick. As Barney would say, This sounds like a Hail — wait for it! — Mary.
Terrible idea. The HIMYM formula has been played out for years. And they probably won’t get a cast this good again. The cast was the only thing that kept this show decent when the writing started to tank, and even they can’t rise above the terrible material anymore.
While the quality has definitely diminished, the ratings have not dipped that much. Even the two or three million that it has lost is mostly due to the fact that people now watch TV differently than they did when HIMYM started and are therefore not counted. It is still currently one of the most popular sitcoms on television. Why do you think CBS pushed so hard for a ninth season?
It’s exhausting trying to watch this show, and instead of finally releasing us with what will hopefully be a MUCH BETTER backend of s9, they want to spin it off???? god, remember when craig and carter didn’t just write filler so as to cash in??? Ugh. All i have is U G H. What I want is closure, and a show that i’ll be able to look back on fondly- at least overall. I don’t want a spinoff carrying on the discussion and creating comparisons, I want a good, final end to this frustrating show. I’ve already given up on robin being a fleshed out character anymore that actually has a LIFE outside of the man that she’s been forced to appear as the mirror of so as it’s viable that Barney’s actually marrying someone, but now i’m ready to give up on the rest of them as well. Any hope that the mother & Cristin Milioti brings has just been overshadowed by this godawful news.
Am I the only who loves this idea? Perhaps a new show can bring back some of the nostalgia of the early HIMYM seasons.
What I’d be worried about is that they retread this show and then drive it into the ground because by god, they won’t let the girl meet him for 9 years.
I second the NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. They ruined an awesome thing, and now they’re going to cash cow another? Argh.
Are we sure they ever did know how to write? At this point Seasons 1-2 of HIMYM are a very small percentage of their resume.
How did your name change from Jack to Timothy in 6 minutes?
I am neutral on this. Most new tv shows suck and get canceled so there’s only a small chance of it sticking around. They might as well try it and see what it turns out like. It won’t make HIMYM any worse or better in retrospect, it will be its own thing.
Yea, I think this is a fair comment. I, like most people who read Alan’s reviews and watch HIMYM, pretty much hate this season. The humor has just become way too broad and hacky. That being said, its worth a shot. It sounds like a completely different show. I’ll give it a shot and, if its bad, will be able to quit it pretty easily as there won’t be any sort of emotional attachement like there currently is with the original.
PROS:
– I like the MacClaren’s set.
– I really like Emily Spivey (Up All Night was a rough diamond that was slowly turned into dust).
– It’s a new show, with new characters.
CONS:
– Tiredom of the characteristic rythm of the show.
– Tiredom of Bays and Thomas.
– Tiredom of 9 seasons, 3 of which were completely avoidable.
Right now, a spin-off, would be a bad idea. But a lot can change until May.
I kind of liked Goodwin Games, but the show was canceled long before it aired, so I never payed it much attention. But I liked that show’s dynamic.
Have watched this show and cannot see how it has stayed on TV for eight years. Hard to believe the writers have decided to base the entire season at a wedding and under use the main hook of the show. It would seem that using the mother would open up a lot of different story lines.
As Hugh Laurie’s guest character says to Rachel Green on “Friends”…”This is a terrible,terrible plan!…No good can come of this.”
No, no, and absolutely not!
I would watch How I Met Your Father if it was about Wayne Brady’s James search for his father played by Ben Vereen.
Dont be giving away legit pilot ideas yo!
The last couple seasons of the show have been tough to watch, with the occasional bright spots (every time Milioti is on screen, the story revolving around Marshall’s father’s death, a couple of the Ted related stories when he’s been single), but I would at least give a spin-off, especially one like the one proposed, a shot. I feel like I’d watch at least the first season to see what they’ve got.
It’s not like it could be any worse than the lowest How I Met Your Mother has gotten (and I say that while still claiming How I Met Your Mother as my favorite television series of all time). Anyone else remember “The Burning Beekeeper?”
As described, I’m not even sure the word “spinoff” really applies. It’s just another similar show. Anyway, I’d rather see them do a different show (and I liked Goodwin Games a lot, by the way).
Well she’s gonna have to meet him by the 3rd episode before this worse idea of the year is cancelled.
Because they’ve done such a bang up job the first time around! Not only is this a bad idea regardless of who’d be writing it, but these writers…OH HELL NO! HIMYM is basically a show that was amazing for two years, good for one, mediocre for another and horrible for five.
Honestly, these guys are the anti-Joss Whedon. Whereas with Whedon, I’ll watch anything he writes because of his past work, I won’t watch a thing these two ever do again. They’ve already gotten 195 half hours of my life and I want the long majority of them back.
This is infinitely more creative than “That 80’s Show”
I don’t know if it’s more creative, but those were the first three words that popped into my head.
I think it’s exactly like that 80’s show. You add decent writing to a novel premise, and get really good actors that gel and bring it all together, then think you can repeat the success by giving great attention to duplicating the premise.
I think it’s the latter, that HIMYM went on far longer than Carter & Craig expected, and they just ran out of ideas. Now, that’s obviously on them. They’ve done basically 4+ seasons of an average at best show, but the first 2 seasons were pretty amazing, and S3-4 were very good. I don’t think they forgot how to write. I think they lost the ability to find new ways to approach these characters and this setup.
Personally, the idea of having a show like this from the Pilot perspective, of a love story combined with a mystery, really was fresh. After 9 seasons it has become just annoying, but if they can learn from the mistakes they made, I’m for it. Give them a shot. The quality of S1-4 earns them that (though S5-9 may have unearned them that).
“How I Met Your Mother” has become awful and this season has succeeded in making me hate every single character on it. I didn’t used to hate Marshall, but the road trip plot made me also hate him. So congrats, “How I Met Your Mother,” you’ve successfully turned me against them all.
That said, I actually kind of liked that sitcom Bays and Thomas did (very briefly) last season as FOX cannon fodder, “The Goodwin Games.” I think they can be decent writers and they do off-beat things with story structure that I found interesting to watch in “How I Met Your Mother’s” better days (before it just became an exercise in awful teases).
Argh. I’d probably watch this thing. God help me.
I think someone mentioned this before, but this reminds me of Elaine in that seinfeld episode when she had to watch the movie the english patient. “Just die already!”. Why are they dragging the end of this show out in such a slow and painful way? Just put this show, and anything related to it, out of its misery and end it already!
Only if Bob Saget voices the older version of the main character too.
I’m sure I’m one in the minority on this, but I would welcome it. Despite its lack of quality the last few seasons, I remain a fan of the story-telling device and thus I like the idea of hearing the mother’s story prior to meeting Ted.
But, yes, given the underwhelming last few seasons, I’m bearish on the creators’ ability to executed on the premise. HIMYM succeeded in the first few seasons on the back of creative story-telling, enjoyable pop culture references and clever depiction of relatable social/ dating conventions and almost most importantly the breakout character in Barney and the performance of NPH. I’m not optimistic they could replicate that, in particular stumbling onto another breakout character like Barney, much less a performer like NPH. What I see happening is them trying to create Barney-like character, but failing miserably b/c it would be an obvious knockoff and because, well, no one could handle that role as effortlessly as NPH.
Now, if they just grab the entire cast of “Happy Endings” and kept them in those roles and inserted the Mother, then maybe…..
“I like the idea of hearing the mother’s story prior to meeting Ted.”
That’s not what it’s going to be about.
Huh, Blaze? [news.yahoo.com]
From Alan’s blog post above:
“The new show would not be the story of what Ted Mosby’s future wife — played much too infrequently so far this season by Cristin Milioti — was doing in the years before they met, but rather about a new female character and her friends as she tries to find the man she’ll marry.”
I’m not sure how what I wrote implies anything other than seeing what the mother was like before she met Ted (time period not limited to the moments right before she met him), but whatever. You may have your cake.
As the article states, the new series would not about Ted’s future wife. It’s about a completely different female character, and her search for her future husband. Who isn’t Ted.
Dude. Seriously. Max. The proposed spinoff is not related to Ted or his future wife.
Got it, Blaze. Thanks for correcting me. Cheers.
For God sakes, revive The Goodwin Games and make that the spinoff/followup…
Did those guys ever have a fastball?
HIMYM started slipping in season 5. Seasons 7 and 8 were atrocious and they were done with the same formula seasons 1-6 were made with.
Bays and Thomas need to let it go and enjoy the millions and millions of syndication dollars that would be coming to them the next 10-20 years.
Is there such a thing as a Halloween Fool’s Joke? Surely Alan is just trying to scare the bejeezus out of us.
I think it could be interesting if it were a finite series from the start. Say they signed a deal that said it was two years, and two years only. Then maybe they could try to do this right and cut out all the ridiculous filler. On the other hand, I’m not sure I want to see a remake so hot on the heels of the original.
I’m a pretty big defender of the show. I fell in love with it instantly, had some of my engagement pictures done with my now-wife holding a yellow umbrella, thought season six was terrific, quoted and championed the show endlessly…but it’s done. I know the spin-off would be a different group, but I think this particularly conceit is done, particularly if the writers continue to operate the way they are now, with broad, cartoonish jokes. The show was so wonderful and fresh early on because of how quiet it could be, how quick and loose it often felt. It was like a lot of other shows but unlike them as well, if that makes sense.
Just…no. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no.
The only thing worse could be if Showtime finally announces “Batista and Quinn in Miami.”
I’d rather watch Batista and Quinn banging a bunch of hoes in Miami and ineptly solving crimes than anything Bays and Thomas.
Everything we need to know about this “sequel”, we learned in AfterMASH.
It seems more or less a completely new show, except for a set. I’ll treat that like any other new show idea that’s been picked up: wait and see.
There is so much that can happen between now and when we’ll see a pilot, I’m not getting worked up over that.
What seems most confusing to me is how they plan to me with the structure of the big story. They can’t do the exact same thing, and yet, every difference with the HIMYM structure would be compared to the original show. It’s going to be tricky not to turn this into the Don Swayze of TV shows
[Couldn’t find a younger reference. Haylie Duff? Ashlee Simpson?]
This show is so infantile and has been from day one. I could never get past Barney the man-whore. Ha ha ha. Male promiscuity is so hilarious, especially when we’re beaten over the head with it. (Barneyesque pun intended.) If I liked that kind of “humor,” I’d watch Two and a Half Men.
I think it’s unlikely. I think the criticism of Bays and Carter is fair. They captured lighting in a bottle for 2-3 seasons, in a manner far greater than the mere novelty of the premise, but they then lost it so badly, for so long, it seems like they don’t know how to do that type of innovation before. More than that, though, HIMYM provided breakout roles to NPH and Jason Segel, which carried so much of the comic load. Without those two characters, and those two actors playing them, the show could readily have fallen flat on it’s face.
If any possible version of “HIMYF” is to succeed, they would need to get back to the innovative storytelling techniques of yore, AND they’d have to severely up their game in episodic writing (the easiest of these), but first and foremost they need a few good characters and talented actors to play them that will work irrespective of the format. And as “That ’80s Show” stands in testament to, that would be the most likely achilles’ heel.
It could possibly be great, but that’s just incredibly unlikely. But even if it is, I have no doubt that the majority of HIMYM’s most loyal – and thus most burned – fans will shun this show. In the CBS rating’s landscape, that translates to getting yanked after five episodes.
Not if it sucks and we are faced with apathetic Alan posts and a myriad of monotinous negative fan posts.
Yuck
Done.
They had a very good idea, and some good executions early on, but they never set boundaries to things they would and would not do on the show (or rather, have the characters do).
Let to very inconsistent and not very grounded attempts at comedy. As you’ve said, Alan: largely cartoonish and off-putting. I don’t really have any faith that they’ll be back to their earlier strength with a “new show” so close to the old one.
Done. Not interested in commuting to another endless never meeting until the end scenario.
I think their decision to stick to the almost-literal terms of the show’s title is the main flaw that has also sabotaged the characterizations of the main characters. It seems almost foolishly recalcitrant.
Love it. A nice big fuck-you to the hate-watchers hoping they’ll be forced to stop watching once the series finale has aired.
The ride never ends!