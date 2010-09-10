How ‘Rubicon’ became much more than a conspiracy thriller

“I want to know what it all means,” insists “Rubicon” hero Will Travers (James Badge Dale) late in the conspiracy thriller’s next episode (Sunday at 9 p.m., AMC).
“It means you’re getting closer,” Will is told.
Ordinarily, that kind of exchange on a puzzle show like this would drive me nuts. (It reminded me of half the conversations Jack and Juliet had while he was a prisoner at the start of “Lost” season three.) The more we see of series that are built around withholding information from the main characters and the audience, the less patience I have for them.
And yet even though I’m still not sure if “Rubicon” knows where it’s going, it’s quickly become one of my favorite dramas on television. And before I get too bogged down in the launch of all the broadcast network shows, I wanted to throw a little love at “Rubicon” for the benefit of those of you not reading the weekly episode reviews (because you’re likely not watching), after the jump…
Like I said, this show should be setting off alarm bells left and right for me. The creator, Jason Horwitch, left after the pilot over creative differences, which generally doesn’t sound like a recipe for success for a show as story-driven as this one. The pace is incredibly slow – like one of the ’70s films like “The Parallax View” or “The Conversation” that inspired it, only with the plot stretched out over 13 hours – and there’s one subplot in particular, involving Miranda Richardson as a wealthy widow looking into the circumstances of her husband’s suicide, that moves even more glacially, and only occasionally feels connected to the rest of the series. Eight episodes in (counting Sunday’s episode), I’m as in the dark about what the big conspiracy is about as Will is, and I have a more omniscient view of this world than he does.
But Henry Bromell, who took over as showrunner from Horwitch, has done a lot of very smart things. First, he reconceived the show’s workplace setting, the American Policy Institute, from an amorphous think tank into an independent part of the American intelligence community, which considerably raises the stakes of the conspiracy, and which allows some of the show’s non-conspiracy stories to have greater weight. One of the more memorable episodes of the season saw the members of Will’s team – Grant (Christopher Evan Welch), Miles (Dallas Roberts) and Tanya (Lauren Hodges) – having to issue a ruling on whether a terror suspect should be assassinated with a remote drone, and Sunday’s episode sees Miles and Tanya conscripted into a related operation taking place in an undisclosed location where another terrorist is suffering through an “enhanced interrogation.” By making API a part of the larger spy world, Bromell has created the framework for the series to easily tell compelling stories that don’t have anything to do with the main arc (or at least don’t seem to), and to keep the series going whenever Will finally unravels the big mystery.
Along similar lines, those standalone stories have helped make all the characters deeper and more engaging. Where a lot of these shows (I’m looking in your direction, “FlashForward”) fall down is in dwelling so much on the mechanics of the big story that they give us no reason to care about any of the people trapped inside it. James Badge Dale stood out even in the pilot – he’s so good at looking twitchy and/or angry that he’s the perfect leading man for this kind of story (someone ought to clone him to appear in future versions of it many decades from now) – but through the course of watching them work, we’ve gotten to know the other people at API very well. As Kale Ingram, the boss who claims to be helping Will but whose motives remain unclear, Arliss Howard has been fantastic, all casual menace and unexpected charm. (Sunday’s episode is a big one for Kale.) The three members of the team are all illustrating in different ways how this kind of work can easily drive anyone crazy, and I relish every carefully-chosen pause in the dialogue of API’s Dick Cheney-esque leader, Truxton Spangler (Michael Cristofer).
Third, Bromell brought in Michael Slovis, the genius director of photography of AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” and Slovis has turned the show’s lower Manhattan setting (including the API building itself, which is a real office building overlooking the East River that the production took over) into a disturbing character itself. As with “Breaking Bad,” this is a show that looks so good I’d watch it even if the actual storytelling was a snooze – which it thankfully isn’t.
Again, the key to making this kind of show work is to make sure that the parts that have nothing to do with the mystery are so strong on their own that viewers won’t feel ripped off if the solution isn’t wholly satisfactory. I didn’t love the direction “Lost” went in its final season, but that series had so much to offer – the characters, the action and suspense, the imagery and comedy and more – that I never felt like I had just wasted six years watching it.
I’m fully prepared for “Rubicon” to not stick this landing. I have no idea if Bromell knows what Horwitch’s plan was, or if he cares, or if I’ll ultimately care when I find out what Spangler and his shadow cabinet are up to. But I’ve come to enjoy this world – the characters and the look and the atmosphere – so much that I’ll accept it if the whole crossword puzzle thing is ultimately a bust.
And I’ll hope that AMC can overlook the so-so ratings and order a second season. The parts of “Rubicon” that work are too good to give up on out of fear over the parts that might not.
Rubicon is such a good show. Thanks for spreading the word. It would be a shame if it didn’t get a second season.
I’ve been trying to get some friends to watch Rubicon since it started airing. Hopefully this will encourage them to start watching!
This show is one of those that even if I’m not fully invested in the story I just like spending time with the characters. I’m really enjoying the fleshing out of Will’s team members.
I’m still watching, even though I have no clue what’s going on.
‘Rubicon’ is my favorite television show at the moment.
Loving this show. Beautifully shot and excellent cast. It feels in some ways like the successor to Lots.
I absolutely agree with Alan. Right now, the show has created such an intriguing world where I would watch gladly without waiting for episode for a great revelation. Let’s hope it continues like that and there’s second season!
Well said ,Alan. I love this show. I hope there is a S2.
The wealth of acting is strong.
I have no doubt in my mind, even if there isn’t a strong payoff at season’s end, I would surely be back for more.
I honestly couldn’t care less about the story, but the characters are so interesting– due in part to the writing of them and in part to the actors who fill them with tics and quirks and life– that I’m invested in the potential long-term life of this show.
I hope it at least gets another season to up the ante and draw in more viewers. Arliss Howard and Dallas Roberts are putting in great subtle performances that may deserve a nod next season depending on where their characters go, and it’d be a shame to see James Badge Dale’s starring vehicle sink so soon.
I gave up on this show after the 4th episode. I guess I’m not big on shows where I have no idea what’s going on. I was never a Lost fan for the same reason. I watched a few episodes and gave up.
I’m disappointed because I really enjoy the slow pace of the show. I’m a big fan of Breaking Bad and Mad Men. I like shows that use some time to develop characters, and move along at a slower pace than most shows, but this one has lost me.
Alan, your review is almost enough to get me to give it a second chance, but now I feel having missed a show or 2, I’ll feel more lost than ever.
One last thing, the Kale character is just a little too smug for me.
I haven’t begun to watch it myself, but the general consensus I’ve seen is that the show begins to pick up after the fourth episode.
This may be a show that can only go two seasons, but like the U.K. Office, that would be fine. If they try and drag the big conspiracy out too long it would damage the characters by making them look stupid. If they resolve it and start a new one then it faces the danger that 24 ran into by becoming repetitive.
Yes, this is one of my favorite shows. My wife watched part of an episode and I was expecting her not to like it, due to the apparent slowness of the action. But she did anyway. Great show.
I love it, too, and I hope there’s another season.
desperately hoping for another season. tv for smart people, thats also incredibly compelling, doesn’t happen that often. the character work in this show alone is worth watching for, and then add all the paranoia and conspiracy stuff…excellent. thanks for writing this alan. you always support the right stuff in the right way
I’ve really come to enjoy this show quite a bit. There really isn’t anything else like it on TV right (that I can think of anyways) so it gets automatic kudos for originality. In addition to that it’s beautifully shot, well acted and the writing has been really picking up steam the last few weeks. I’m hopeful of a second season as well. The pairing of this and Mad Men Sunday nights is really an embarassment of quality programming riches.
Amen Alan.
Do ratings really matter all that much to AMC? I thought it had the luxury of not caring about ratings? And, I’m curious: how do Rubicon’s ratings compare to the first season of Breaking Bad and Mad Men, before they got all their awards?
Ratings do matter on basic cable, where they still need to get money from advertisers, and advertisers have to believe people are going to see their ads.
And the overall numbers are, I believe, better than what either Mad Men or Breaking Bad did in their first seasons, but that’s an apples/oranges situation. Both of those shows were operating on their own (where Rubicon airs next to Mad Men, albeit not with Mad Men as a lead-in), and at a time when people were still getting used to the idea of AMC as a place to watch quality drama. They had to self-start; Rubicon arrived with an infrastructure in place.
Alan, I think they had a 0.2 adults 18-49 rating for 5 or 6 out of 7 episodes. Both Mad Men and Breaking Bad were never that low. I don’t see how a show can survive with these numbers. Even on AMC.
But then again I don’t know how things at AMC work exactly.
My wife and I are fans. Before Rubicon, we NEVER watched AMC; we would get our classic movies from NetFlix. Maybe we are tipping the scales for them a little bit.
Alan: I decided not to watch this show because I don’t like shows in which the creator doesn’t know where they’re going.
Your post suggests that if I have an unlimited amount of time, I should give some of it to this show.
What I’m writing to ask is this: can you do a ranking of the shows you think we should be watching? Tim Goodman of the SF Chronicle isn’t a great TV critic, but his Power Rankings are a great reader service, and are the reason I started watching Sons of Anarchy as opposed to The Good Wife. Both got universally good reviews, but to see a critic rank a show as one of the 3 best currently on TV reaches me in a way that “this is yet another good TV show” does not.
I respect your taste a lot more than his. Can you give us some version of your own Power Rankings?
Thanks.
Personally, I’d rather not see somebody try to arbitrarily compare Sons of Anarchy to The Good Wife. Hey, which is better, Breaking Bad or Party Down?
Oh, Alan, I’m with you 100% on Rubicon, but why did you have to remind me of Jack and Juliet in the cages? To go off on a bit of tangent, I feel about Juliet the way you did about Jack, except I think I hated her more than you ever disliked him. The fact that, by the end of that show, I was craving her presence is a minor miracle of character development. But boy, oh boy, did those early scenes grate.
Rubicon doesn’t grate – there’s really nothing I don’t like about it, and it’s that rare show that would work almost as well without any of the big serialized elements (but I don’t hate them and I am curious where it’s all going).
Chrissy, I hated Juliet too, especially in season 3. Her fake smile and how she maneuvered her way into the main characters’ story irritated me for a long time. It wasn’t until the last season 4 that she became likable.
I liked Jack from episode 1 all the way through to the last episode.
I didn’t realize it until you put it that way, but I agree with you, Alan. Rubicon really is one of the best dramas on television. I was skeptical about those first few episodes, but now I’m a fan.
I think the Rubicon’s renewal will depend on how many top 10 lists it appears on at the end of the year. I really hope to see more of this next year.
I’ve currently got three episodes of “Rubicon” on my DVR. I’m really into the show but sometimes the slow pace just doesn’t do it for me. But I am 22 and used to needing and getting things at a breakneck speed. I plan on having a mini-“Rubicon”-marathon this weekend. By waiting til I have more than one episode I can fool myself into thinking the plot goes quicker than it actually does.
The writers of Rubicon have too much respect for their viewers to not provide a logical and satisfying end to the current arc. I’m confident that there will be a payoff.
To me the big question is where do they go from there after said arc is complete?
Absolutely tremendous show. I expected to wait a long time for a show that I enjoy as much as Breaking Bad and Sons of Anarchy. I’m glad to be wrong :)
I greatly admire the cinematography and high production valus of Rubicon, but the pace is so slow that I have now lost patience with it. If I hadn’t been told that this was a “conspiracy thriller”, I would be convinced that Will Travers is making up the thing entirely in his head. Also, so far, somewhat less than thrilling. Have currently stopped watching.
>only with the plot stretched out over 13 hours
According to iTunes it’s scheduled to be 22 episodes.
Well, according to AMC, the channel which actually airs it, it’s 13, just like their other two series. Jesus Christ. The finale is called “You Never Can Win” and airs on October 17th.
i feel asleep at the beginning of this article and woke up at the end, just like a rubicon episode (thats a knock on the show for being boring, not on you, Sepinwall).
i couldnt even get through the 2nd episode after barely getting though the pilot. i hate shows where the character has to find a bunch of inauspicious clues to lead to more minor hints and random discoveries.
heres a thought: if there was a government conspiracy, why didnt judge phelan just tell chase from 24? or leave him a note or something after he died? and why wont his black dood friend tell him more?
maybe because this show is boring and it sucks. there. i said it.
p.s. sepinwall you should continue this how SHOW became much more than BASIC CONCEPT with how jersey shore became much more than a reality show. im telling you its great stuff. and i never watch reality tv. but its fantastic. really. it needs to be deconstructed mad men style.
I wouldn’t mind if the conspiracy storyline is resolved by the end of the second season. Will’s paranoia has been compelling and well-acted, but I’m dubious of the overarching conspiracy. It’s one thing to present a compelling conspiracy story over the course of a two hour movie, but I’m wary of the show being able to reveal one over an indeterminate number of seasons. I’ve found the actual API casework more interesting, and wouldn’t mind if the show continued to focus more on the intelligence agency instead of the conspiracy.
I’m with you about the API casework being what interests me. Though that could be there’s no place for my mind to go with the “larger conspiracy’ because I’m not even sure there is one.
Seriously I do find the casework fascinating.
I love Rubicon and find the tension increasing each week. I really hope that amc allows the show another season to satisfy those of us who love a complex mystery. The actors have all been sensation and I’ve been enjoying how they use nyc location shots.
I just got hooked on Rubicon this weekend with the marathon and am wondering if there is some where I can watch the episodes online legitimately, since I missed 1,2 and 3 (I have since seen 1 on the AMC website).
Also, I want to encourage some friends to watch, but feel that this is the kind of show that ought to be watched from beginning to end, in that order.
I wish AMC would put all of the episodes online. I don’t see how it would do anything but encourage more viewers.
I agree. If you have barely any viewers to begin with, what do you have to lose? Particularly for a conspiracy show, people are likely to think they can’t start in the middle. If there’s no way to catch up on one’s own time, that person might never become a viewer.
I think it’s a darn shame when someone wants to watch something legitimately and simply cannot. I get it for pay cable, but not for basic.
Scott, not sure who your cable/sat provider is. But at least on Comcast, you can currently watch all of the episodes via their “On Demand” service.
@Scott, I keep hearing the AMC promos saying to “Catch up on Rubicon in 2 minutes at AMC”, or something like that. I keep thinking I need to do that even though I’ve watched all eps. Have to check it out to see how good it is. Maybe it would be enough for your friends?
Or is there anywhere on-line to watch all episodes? I was just doing a new source search for TV shows and there sure are a lot of them out there, (even legitimately.)
And ya, why AMC doesn’t show them all is a mystery. It can’t hurt as you said.
I really have been enjoying this show . . . great characters.
Rubicon is my favorite show right now and I can see it becoming a favorite because of the characters, unique way of telling the story, and the way the show is shot. I like the slow pace of the show because it allows us to really get to know the characters and the world of Rubicon. A lot of other shows are quick to feed us a ton of info through dialogue or flashbacks/flash forwards, which really can take away from the experience of connecting with the characters and getting pulled into the plot. With Rubicon I like how we’re just thrown into this world and we learn what’s going on at just about the same pace as the main character.
The slow pace would not work were it not for the terrific cast. I love every single character because they are realistic and relatable and portrayed by excellent actors. I also love that there really are no stereotypes; I have never seen a character like Spangler or Kale. Definitely hoping the bigger story (the conspiracy) is worth the wait. I can see this as a multi-season show, but we’ll have to see how season 1 ends up playing out.
This is my favorite new show. I actually like the slow pacing, the three member of the team, Arliss Howard..how can you not love Arliss Howard…the background score. This is tv worth watching, in my book.
The crappy “lost” final season ruined shows like this for me.
I don’t love the show yet, but I do like it quite a bit – enough to want to see more seasons for sure!
Plus, I really, really like James Badge Dale.
I’m so glad you wrote this, Alan. Your enthusiasm, especially in your podcast discussions with Fienberg, convinced me to give the show a chance. I haven’t been disappointed–even the Kathryn Rhumer storyline is engaging when it’s on screen.
I don’t really feel like I need a full explanation of the conspiracy: I mean, we can sort of see the framework, but we don’t understand the motivations. The show’s good enough with compelling enough characters for me to tune in to see what’s happening to them.
So, thanks for making me taking a chance, and I hope you and Fienberg can find time to talk about the show during podcasts, even during the busy time coming up.
Another thing that Bromell did was make the conspiracy seem smaller, and I mean that in a good way. During the pilot, Horwitch wrote bits about the conspiracy that made it sound like it transcended America, connecting corrupt whoevers across the globe. But when Bromell took over, and introduced Atlas MacDowell, it actually made the truth behind the conspiracy seem more tangible.
I’m really glad that there hasn’t been a single mention of The White House or the President, which seems to be a lazy pit-stop for most poorly written conspiracy thrillers.
I couldn’t agree more with you. I can understand how the slow pacing of this show could turn some people off, but it works because the characters, and plots are interesting, and believable.
Michael Cristofer is astonishingly good. His line readings are often as surprising as Christopher Walken’s. Like Walken, it’s as if, he too, is receiving information on a wavelength uniquely his own.
Sorry, Alan, I don’t see the dynamism you see in James Badge Dale’s performance. In fact, all I see when I look at him and his head of curry hair is Will Shuester from Glee.
My huaband and I are hooked on Rubicon. We could watch it forever. Wish the same characters would be in a full length movie, as well as many more seasons of this show. It’s not that often that we both like the same shows. Rubicon has excellent acting and well written characters. The filming is very good, the locations are colorful. The fact that the plot seemed to move slowly in the beginning, only added to the suspense, and gave the later episodes more of an adrenaline rush. We are so disappointed that the last episode is next Sunday, but can hang on okay if we know that this show will never end.
I am in Rubicon withdrawal!! I miss it and can’t bear to think that mindless sitcoms get renewed and something as original and spell-binding as this could possibly not continue. I hope AMC is brave enough to allow it’s excellence to spread by word of mouth and grow a following.