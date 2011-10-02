‘How to Make It in America’ – ‘I’m Good’: Big in Japan

“How to Make It in America” is back for a second season, and I have a quick review of the premiere, and thoughts on the series as a whole, coming up just as soon as I get into a proper men’s haberdashery…
When I panned the “Entourage” finale, some fans of that show argued that I just didn’t get it, that “Entourage” was always just a fun half hour about hanging out with these likable dudes, getting glimpses of LA and showbiz culture, seeing beautiful women, etc. And I get that. Not every HBO show has to be “The Wire” (or even “Dream On”), and I enjoy a good turn-off-your-brain show as much as the next guy. But I think “Entourage” rarely (especially in the later years) even made the effort to be a good example of that kind of show, and its sense of self-importance grew in inverse proportion to its quality as the show went along.
“How to Make It in America” is essentially the downscale New York version of “Entourage” – many of the same producers, a similar air of “everything’s gonna work out just fine,” and once Jerry Ferrara lost all that weight, Skinny Turtle became indistinguishable from Cam – but its lack of pretension, and the fact that Ben and Cam(*) were dealing with problems with genuine stakes (rather than Vince struggling to get CBS to order a TV-movie vanity project for Johnny Drama) made it a more pleasant viewing experience than “Entourage” had been for a long time. I still don’t know that it’s quite the ideal version of this kind of bros-will-be-bros(**) travelogue format (it could probably stand to be funnier in scenes not involving Luis Guzman), but it’s not an unpleasant way to spend a half hour late on a Sunday night.
(*) It’s either a mark of how disposable this show is, or else of how long HBO kept it off the air in between seasons, that I couldn’t remember a single character name when watching the premiere. I remembered most of how the first season ended (though I’d forgotten Ben hooked up with his new girlfriend), but names? Not so much.
(**) The show also does a much better job of writing for its female characters than “Entourage” ever did. In between seasons, Martha Plimpton moved on to “Raising Hope,” but Lake Bell gets to play a three-dimensional person whose concerns extend well beyond whether she and Ben will ever hook back up.
The premiere allowed the guys to enjoy a taste of success and fun during their Japan trip, but not so much that it gave them any kind of cushion upon returning to New York. Ben’s dope-induced subway freak-out probably was funnier on the page than the way Bryan Greenberg played it, but I liked the way the pop-up shop experience ended as neither a huge success nor dismal failure. (And there’s a chance the gunshot incident might help give the guys a better “story” than the whole “Jewminican” thing.)
Again, nothing spectacular, but amiable enough. Maybe I’ll check back in towards the end of this season.
What did everybody else think?
Definitely need to have rachel more of a character than just the girl who hooks up with ben… It got real old when they kept bringing Sloan in just for episodes with e
Enjoyed it quite a bit. It’s like a bizarro Entourage where I’m actually rooting for these characters to succeed
yo this review was CRISP !!!
I haven’t read you in awhile Alan, but I’m enjoying how you’re being a bit harsher in your reviews. Especially in the Entourage finale review. Loving it. Gotta read your blog more often now.
Every character who wasn’t Ben,Cam, Kappa or Rene was a complete waste of my time last season. I have high hopes that we’ll eventually jettison everyone outside of that core group.
For someone who lives where you do, Alan, it’s pretty remarkable you didn’t reference Plaxico Burress, re: the gun shot.
The only positive is I hate these guys less than Entourage guys. But its basically the same show.
Longtime reader, first time commenter. Im 21 year old guy and in college. Watched it with 2 of my other roommates. None of us had seen a second of season 1. When the episode was over we couldn’t get over how shallow it was. HBO incorporated 2 songs that people my age like (Big in Japan & Levels) for the sole purpose of attracting viewers in my age rage. Big in Japan fit better than Levels (a positive song but the episode ended with a shooting and them missing their pop shop (wtf is that?) but even Big in Japan was a miss because they aren’t big in Japan. The three of us also couldn’t quite figure out what they do. Are they designers or merchandisers/importers? And if you want males my age to watch a show about young entrepreneurs in nyc (where my school is located) why make them enter the fashion industry. Not all negative, loved the radio interview scene. Being nervous on the spot with an interview going poorly was very good, simple idea and it worked. But again, didn’t quite get what was going on. Never seen a radio thin like that before and wouldn’t the street noise mess up the audio? Final thought what was so cool about the Japanese fetish thing? Am I missing something? I get they want a buzz about their product but seemed incongruous to setting, again that might have been the point and I missed it. Just thought the show was a cheap in lots of areas (dunking your head immediately cured the drug trip). Hope you read this and keep up the good work. Am I gonna hear you on a bs report soon. “my name is my name!” -love to hear your thoughts/response @mattmatt_win
Ben is a fashion designer and Cam is “business” end. And this isn’t a knock on you, I’m not sure if you are form the city or not but the fashion scene is a big deal here. Especially downtown. It isn’t 100% authentic but it gets pretty close to how things happen (though I wasn’t a fan of how the drug trip was played, I was kind of hoping the blunt was laced since he seemed to be going way over the top if it was simply marijuana he smoked)
Thanks for the clarification Griff. I appreciate the knowledgable and fair response. I understand that fashion is a popular and lucrative business that can be conducive to small start-ups. I just think it doesn’t play to a national audience of younger males that HBO is targeting. Maybe they could have done the radio thing, or restaurant/club promoters or starters. The fashion aspect does allow for many attractive people on screen, so I guess it evens out.
God, this show was off-air a long time. I, too, had forgotten names, but more importantly, how much I enjoyed Luis Guzman and Kid Cudi on this. And the theme song. I’d watch this for Guzman alone, but I’m glad the rest keeps me (mostly) entertained, too.
i have a hard time believing they are good designers, everything they’ve touched has been totally average, but I still enjoy most of the actors. fun show.
I can’t honestly say that I’m “rooting” for these guys at all. Mainly because they really didn’t seem to have it that bad at all. I mean the concept I understand but am I the only one that realizes that neither of these guys have any real talents? Cam is just a wanna-be NY hustle man(there’s a lot of them in NY but they’re normally selling socks or bootleg DVDs on street corners) with little “street cred”, money or juice at all and Ben is just a whiny design school drop-out with an almost too obvious lack of enthusiasm about anything. I know that for popularity purposes this may seem like a cool premise and the show tries eal hard to make us like the characters, but the truth is to be a successful fashion designer and it businessman it takes a lot of business and industry know how which these guys seem to not possess at all. I’m also not feeling the grind at all, because in my opinion there is none. They seem to get into all the cool parties, smoke, drink, eat and get pretty women for free so as a viewer what’s there to look forward to when they actually make it? They’ll pretty much be doing the same thing they’re already doing. The only successful one of the bunch is Kaplan, a college educated six-figure earning hedge fund manager who for some weird reason is hanging out with, spending money on and trying to hard to be accepted by these guys. They don’t even try to hide the fact that he’s effectively buying their friendship although he’s the only one of the group with any real credentials and accomplishments. Speaking as a young business owner myself I can tell you that virtually NOONE’s story is as glamorous as this show makes it seem and in a carnivorous city like NY they should’ve done a much better job or showing the grimy side of the grind so that people can appreciate their transition from Guppy to shark in the ocean that is NYC. I think the show is confused. They recklessly switch attitudes in the show where they want you to think these characters are poor guys trying to come up then 5 minutes later they wanna show you that they’re cool hip guys with all these connections that do them favors for free who things always work out for. You can’t have your cake and eat it too. Either you’re the pimply faced kid that plays D&D and none of the girls talk to or you’re on the varsity team and date the most ppular girl in school. You can’t be both.