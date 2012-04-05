Hulu’s Best in Show final round: ‘Community’ vs. ‘The Walking Dead’

Okay, it’s finals time for Hulu’s Best in Show, and it’s come down to “Community” vs. “The Walking Dead.” Two shows with incredibly rabid fans. Two shows where the showrunners have been very present in the world of social media (though at the moment Dan Harmon’s attentions may be otherwise occupied.) One’s a cult comedy that’s still barely hanging on at its current network, while the other is by far the biggest hit in its channel’s history.
Like I said in my Hulu blurb, I pegged “Community” as last year’s favorite before “Chuck” took it out, and I pegged it as this year’s favorite as well. But Glen Mazzara and “The Walking Dead” fans have been pretty relentless over the last month (in the extremely early going, “TWD” is way ahead in the votes), and neither outcome would surprise me.
So go vote if you want, and we’ll be back next week to see if the zombie show could take out the comedy that once did a zombie episode.
This just might be the easiest vote I’ve had the whole tournament. Community is the best comedy on television while The Walking Dead is a sometimes engrossing sometimes maddening zombie drama. Community is streets ahead in this vote.
It’s pretty sad that The Walking Dead made it this far as it did over far, FAR superior dramas. Let’s stop it here and give the better show the recognition it both deserves and needs.
Don’t make the mistake of assuming this has anything to do with a vote for “quality.” Most people don’t know good from bad if good bites them on the butt. This is POPULARITY contest. And in that respect, TWD with it’s massive following of zombie viewers will likely trounce Community, even though Community is much better show.
And ironically, Community devoted one episode to zombies that was smarter than the entirety of two seasons of TWD.
I liked your description of Chuck fans as being the “immovable object.” It’s accurate. Time for Community fans to take the title and say to Walking Dead “that’s… wassup…” (Vice Dean Laybourne)
I have voted for Walking Dead against every opponent it’s faced thus far (except for Breaking Bad during the quarterfinals), but NO MORE! I WILL STAND BEHIND COMMUNITY TO THE BITTER END! ALL WHO ARE WITH ME, UNITE!
POP POP!
[dramatically] Cool. Cool cool cool.
Definitely Epidimeology is far better than anything The Walking Dead has ever done.
Last year Chuck and Community were my two favorite shows, and I had to give the vote to Chuck. I like the Walking Dead, but it tends to stay on the DVR until I get around to it. Community is must-see.
Can you vote more than once?
You can vote over and over and over…..
just refresh!
Two weeks ago I had never seen an episode of Community. Two weeks later I have seen every one. Don’t call me a Communewbie any more. Put me down as a rabid fan.
Many people, myself included, like the idea of Walking Dead. I personally am not willing to settle for cool zombie effects with a clumsy, slow storyline. But I am still glad there’s a weekly zombie show that’s not played for laughs, even though I’ve given up on it.
Community went downhill fast after season one. It’s not the funniest comedy on television these days, in my opinion. It won’t get my vote.
Community gets my vote.
Is this thing over or what? I can still vote but the percentages haven’t moved since yesterday afternoon. Looks like Community got the win? And Walking Dead fans, including Mazzara himself, are throwing around allegations of fixing. Sore losers.
Omg twd all the way