Hulu’s Best in Show final round: ‘Community’ vs. ‘The Walking Dead’

04.05.12 6 years ago 18 Comments

Okay, it’s finals time for Hulu’s Best in Show, and it’s come down to “Community” vs. “The Walking Dead.” Two shows with incredibly rabid fans. Two shows where the showrunners have been very present in the world of social media (though at the moment Dan Harmon’s attentions may be otherwise occupied.) One’s a cult comedy that’s still barely hanging on at its current network, while the other is by far the biggest hit in its channel’s history.

Like I said in my Hulu blurb, I pegged “Community” as last year’s favorite before “Chuck” took it out, and I pegged it as this year’s favorite as well. But Glen Mazzara and “The Walking Dead” fans have been pretty relentless over the last month (in the extremely early going, “TWD” is way ahead in the votes), and neither outcome would surprise me.

So go vote if you want, and we’ll be back next week to see if the zombie show could take out the comedy that once did a zombie episode.

