Hulu’s Best in Show heads into round 3

We’re now at the midway point of Hulu’s Best in Show contest, as the Sweet 16 was pared down to an Elite 8.
In terms of the Round 2 match-ups, we had a disappointing but unsurprising result in which “House” crushed “Breaking Bad” (a much better show with a much smaller audience), but also the somewhat pleasantly surprising “Dexter” rout of “Glee.” I had figured “Glee” had an easy path to the Final 4, but Showtime did a good job of organizing the “Dexter” fandom (and/or “Dexter” fandom did a good job of organizing itself) and steamrolled a show that’s not only one of TV’s most popular, but with one of the most adoring fanbases.
In fact, once I saw how Hulu had set up the brackets once I came up with the Round 1 match-ups, I would not have been the least bit surprised if the Final 4 included “Glee” and the winner of the “Vampire Diaries”/”True Blood” and “Fringe”/”Supernatural” match-ups from Round 1. Instead, no “Glee,” no vamps and no monsters.
I’m bummed we won’t get to see who fans would have chosen in the apocalyptic “Breaking Bad”/”Mad Men” match-up, while simultaneously relieved that I don’t have to make that choice myself. I’ll be curious if the superior numbers of the “House” audience are as potent against “Mad Men,” whose ratings aren’t that much bigger than “Breaking Bad,” but which has a much higher profile overall. I’m also not sure how the “Chuck”/”Modern Family” tilt will go, where I feel reasonably confident that “Community” and “Dexter” will come out of their respective brackets, based on how things have been going.
Disapointed that Chuck beated Supernatural, I like both shows, but Supernatural is a better series than Chuck.
Ditto.
Wrongwrongwrongwrong.
lol It whould of been closer just alot of weird caculating of votes goin on at HULU.
This is essentially the internet version of The People’s Choice Awards. In other words, the shows with the stupidest fans (i.e. the ones who spend their whole nights voting for them) are guaranteed to be voted into the finals. I’m glad to see it won’t be Mad Men and Breaking Bad.
That’s a little harsh, but essentially correct. What’s the point of a contest like this where there’s zero attempt made to keep people from voting multiple times?
I’m happy to take a minute or so to register my preference, but it seems kind of pointless in light of armies of dedicated clickers running up the score.
Comparing Dexter to HIMYM is a fairly bizarre exercise, but otherwise that was a pretty easy group to choose from. Alan, do you still get a bump in these later rounds?
My vote still exists, but thus far it hasn’t mattered much. I think the Vampire Diaries/True Blood match-up in Rd 1 is the only time I actually affected an outcome.
And the ironic thing is you don’t even watch the show you rooted for.
It was a choice between a show I don’t watch, but which several people whose opinions I value enjoy immensely, and one I do watch and really kinda hate. In that case, it seemed wiser to go with the possibility of goodness rather than the certainty of badness.
At this point, Dexter is running behind HIMYM. I think you may have over-estimated the extent to which the Dexter-Glee contest was driven by Dexter fans. Although Glee has a lot of support, I suspect most of the votes for Dexter were really just votes against Glee.
Not true. The reason Dexter did so well against Glee is because they announced the contest on Dexter’s Facebook page (which somehow has over 7 million fans despite the fact that an average Dexter episode gets about 2.5 million viewers) and got thousands of people to vote for it all at once. I actually saw Glee drop down by about 12% within a half-hour. Dexter’s fans are feral animals when it comes to voting.
Echos, I’m beginning to feel like average viewers may be a complete lie. It seems odd that the majority of people you use facebook and like the show don’t watch it each week.
I watch Dexter on Showtime in its primary time slot. But everyone else I know who watches it–which is a lot of people and always growing–don’t have Showtime but watch Dexter on DVD. And THOSE people haven’t even seen season 5 yet, so if they are voting, they’re voting having most recently watched the Lithgow season. The Stiles season was enjoyable but had issues. The Lithgow season was Great TV.
Alan I know you are a justfied fan so I am going to “shoot” straight with you, lol get it. What CHUCK fans want CHUCK fans get and just CHUCK is going to “put down” both Modern Family, then Community and then take out whoever is in the final. Is it because CHUCK is the best series this year? Maybe not, but those fans are the most dedicated I have ever seen, they almost brought CHUCK to it’s knees in season 3 when they did not get what they wanted! Fans of other shows, you are up for when heck of a fight!
It would be really nice to have the actual number of votes next to the percentages. Alan, do you have an idea as to how many votes are cast in an average bracket?
No idea how many votes there are. Right now, though, it doesn’t seem like there’s been a ton of votes cast, as several of the races have gotten much closer just in the two hours since I published this post. It’s not until late in the week (around the time my vote gets factored in on Thursday) that most of the contests are unswervingly decided.
Glee has lots of problems but when it comes to Dexter once you’ve seen one season you’ve seen all the seasons (outside of some great performances, notably C. Hall and Lithgow).
I think as far as the Hive Mind’s opinion on the quality of the remaining shows, it should be Community vs Mad Men.
This video by Landline TV hilariously parodizes and sums up Dexter in 79 seconds. EVERYONE must watch it:
[www.youtube.com]
Glad to see Chuck and Community kicking butt this early.
wow breaking bad beat by house what a travesty!
Breaking Bad is good in an “everyman” sort of way, but it lacks House’s experimentation and constant reinvention. The last House episode was more innovative than anything Breaking Bad ever attempted, including that ridiculous fly episode.
It’s also never resorted to cheap gimmicks like killer twins or unstable meth-dealers. Watching House is like absorving a Great American Novel chapter-by-chapter.
Please. House is rubbish and will never compare to the television perfection that is Breaking Bad. The House character himself is a cheap gimmick!
Thank you for the early morning laugh!
Typical Breaking Bad fan who can’t come up with an adequate reply. House IS the most unpredictable character on TV; meanwhile, everyone knows that Walt is just going to become a bigger and badder meth manufacturer. It’s just a stoner version of Scarface done on a lower budget and with a faceless supporting cast.
Everyone, calm down, please. You can disagree about without attacking each other, and if you can’t find a way to do that, comments start getting deleted.
Rule #1 around here: Be nice. Talk about the shows, NOT EACH OTHER.
When I saw the first reply to this I assumed that the poster accidentally switched the titles. I actually struggled to make it through season one of BB (just a bit too intense for me) and own every season of House. That said, House is a predictable guilty pleasure that is easy to ingest – never great, but never awful either. On the other hand, one of the reasons I struggle with BB is because it involves more thought than I want to expend after work (ironically, not unlike a great American novel).
Hmm.. Really? I find House(the character and the show) to be incredibly predictable and very boring. Oh well.
Hey, CiMB took a shot at me! Oh well, I suppose I deserved it.
Anyway, to each his own, but calling House unpredictable makes me think you haven’t watched past the first four seasons of the show. And while Walt is definitely easy to see through, the compelling thing about his character is his unwillingness to acknowledge just how horrible he’s becoming. The show around him, on the other hand, is anything but predictable. I point you in the direction of all of Season 3.
I really hope that “Breaking Bad” gets a bigger audience, for viewers’ sake. I’m catching up on the series right now (currently on S2), and it’s seriously one of the greatest TV shows I’ve ever seen. I’m just sorry it took me so long to get into it.
I envy you. Season 3 is the show’s best work, and you haven’t even arrived there yet.
Its going to be Community, the whole poll is riged just like last year.
Adjust your poll better it makes no since for 3 polls to be same for DAYS.
It’s going to be Chuck. The computer nerds who watch that show have 10,000 voting bots doing all their work for them.
@Benji dang, I hope so! Meanwhile the rest of us Chuck fans who aren’t in a technical field are just voting one mouse click at a time. :)
House over Breaking Bad? Wow. Really should have included Keeping up with the Kardashians so that “the people’s voice” could really be heard.
The title of the contest really is a misnomer. Should be “Hulu’s Most Dedicated Internet Fanbase.”
Fans (geeks/nerds) still buy into the myth that sarah is still way out of chuck’s lead and they are fixed on that relationship. I mean come on! Zach Levi has featured in the sexiest man alive twice! how is yvonne’s sarah way out of his league? That is why fans keep so dedicated to chuck and love it even more even when they have restored levi’s looks and he is not the uglified version they purposely put out in seasons 1-2. It does not matter to fans they just keep on voting in all these poles, I love chuck fans!
Everyone please go vote for Mad Men. House has been so atrocious lately, it has to get knocked out.
I’m stunned by the House upset of Breaking Bad. I didn’t think House had any web savy, or highly motivated fans left. Especially coming off its (reportedly) worst season ever.
Do we have any statistics on what shows are most popular on Hulu? I know not all of the contenders are availible, but it would be interesting to me if House is some sort of internet ratings juggernaught.
What exactly do you mean by ‘web savy’? Do you honestly think only smart people use the internet? If so, OH BOY. Do you got a lot to learn. lololol.
The masses are voting on this (ie: dumb people). So who honestly cares? House beating Breaking bad tells you all you need to know.
Disagree. Community fans are hardly ‘the masses.’ (itty bitty group, ferociously loyal!) Same for Chuck fans. Same for Mad Men fans. I would suspect that not one of these groups is overall a bunch of dummies.
I’m voting for Community no matter what, I’m just worried when it gets up against Chuck. Chuck fans scare me the crap out of me. I mean I like Chuck but not more then the best show on televison Community. I’m sure it’s rabid fanbase will crush Community when we get to round 4.
Chuck engenders a great deal of affection in many fans (I think Alan said something to that effect when talking about his own view of the show), which adds an element of loyalty that carries over rough patches of a season and makes us really band together. That said, I really don’t think it’s the best show on television (though certainly my personal favorite). I would have picked Mad Men or Parks and Rec, and would be happy with Community.