Hulu’s Best in Show heads into round 4

We’re in the home stretch now on Hulu’s Best in Show contest, with a pair of Final 4 match-ups: “Community” vs. “Chuck” in one bracket, and “House” vs. “Dexter.” To get there, we had three blowouts – with “Community” routing “The Office,” “Chuck” stomping on “Modern Family” and “House” easily beating “Mad Men” (oh well) – and one of the contest’s closest races so far, with “Dexter” eking out a last-second win over “How I Met Your Mother,” even overcoming my weighted vote for “HIMYM.”
This isn’t necessarily how I would have expected the bracket to work out – “Glee” seemed the obvious favorite to come out of the “Dexter” bracket, for instance – but it’s not necessarily surprising that 3 of the final 4 shows have small but crazy-passionate audiences, with “House” as the only mass appeal hit left (and even it generates a fair amount of online discussion). In contests like this, fandom size tends to matter much less than fandom passion.
As you can see, I found myself in the strange position of voting against “Chuck,” which is a show that I still love but isn’t at its peak right now the way “Community” is. And on the other side, I went with “Dexter” over “House,” since I don’t particularly like either show anymore but at least still enjoy “Dexter” just enough to keep watching. Suffice it to say, I’ll be pulling for the “Community”/”Chuck” winner in the final round.
So go vote, read my answers on the latest Hulu blog entry, and then we can see what sort of final match-up we end up with.
I still watch it occasionally, but if the conclusion of this is that the best show on TV is ‘House’, then this project failed.
What a strange position I find myself in, having to choose between Community and Chuck!
I don’t know if I can choose between Community and Chuck?
I did, it’s Chuck.
. . . then you’ve made a huuuuuge mistake.
COME ON!!!
(Sorry. I saw the picture and couldn’t resist.)
Both Chuck and Community are unfunny and pretty terrible.
This contest no longer has any good shows in contention for the ‘title.’
With you on that one, VelocityKnown!
Oh Alan, I am glad that you recognize as tough as it is to choose between chuck and community you still left the door open to pick chuck if it is in the final, which I think it will be. Community is great, but chuck will always have one thing that community does not and that is chuck and sarah….enough said.
I would agree that Chuck has something Community doesn’t, and that makes it the winner for me even though it has been having a somewhat uneven season while Community’s season has been consistently well-written. Heart. Chuck has a warmth, a genuine quality–something simple and *good*. Community tries for that warmth but always comes off feeling calculated and a little hollow to me, steeped as it is in cynicism and a very sarcastic flavor of humor at times. What Chuck has is much bigger than the main ‘ship, and would continue to anchor Chuck (the show) even if Chuck and Sarah the couple were no more–it’s built into the show’s DNA.
Community is tons of fun, though, and in a very unique way. It is a tough choice! Along with Parks and Rec, these are my favorite shows on television currently; could care less about the other side of the bracket. I hope this side (Chuck or Community) wins by a landslide.
I also agree Chuck has something Community doesn’t: Adam Baldwin. WIthout him, the show would seem way too sappy. Both are great shows, but there are 2 main things about Chuck that make me pick Community. 1. Previously mentioned tendency to be too sappy. I actually think Community handles the sentiment better. 2. Chuck’s comic relief/supporting characters Jeff and Lester are unbearable. They’re not funny at all. They’re something I feel forced to tollerate almost every week to enjoy the rest of the show. The characters Community has to fill the same role are so much better. I look forward to seeing Dean Pelton, Leonard, Starburns, Magnitude, Garrett, etc.
Some would argue that some supporting characters on Community have been pretty unwatchable this season as well. Pierce and Chang, namely; possibly some miscalculations/missteps on the writers’ part, and I hope they’ll correct. The difference I suppose is that I have faith that Harmon and co. *can* course correct. Jeff and Lester, like the show they inhabit, seem rather unfortunately set in stone by now. I don’t think we’ll see much reinvention at this point in the game. That said, I personally like the Chuck supporting cast. Jeff and Lester in particular don’t do much for me, but they fit as part of the world.
I would like to buy the Community dips into sentiment more than I do, but the lack of continuity in those areas makes those moments feel often unearned and without real consequence or impact, trivial. One minute Jeff loves the group. The next you’d never know that ‘step’ ever happened. I’d like to see more growth resulting from the more serious moments. Not to say that Chuck hasn’t had its own continuity issues (and that may be the understatement of an arbitrarily large period of time). But mostly not with character growth stuff.
I consider Pierce and Chang to be main characters rather than supporting. The supporting characters (at least ones used in the same vein as Jeff and Lester) are, to me, ones that are static and just tossed in for their comedic affect. Season 1 Chang would qualify, but season 2 Chang has had his own story arcs and character development.
Even so, I realize a lot of people complain about Pierce and Chang, but I like both better now than I ever did before. I’m impressed at how they’ve taken a one note character (Chang — who people would probably would still adore if he’d remained one note) and taken him to uncharted territory. He was great in his Mr. Rogers get-up in the latest episode. I disagree that’s there’s anything to correct, but I think by the end of the season, people will look back and forget why they were complaining. (Just as a large number of the “evil Pierce” complaints subsided after the documentary episode.)
As for Community’s character growth being inconsistent, I think viewed from the perspective of TV/movie character growth, yes it is. However, viewed from the perspective of how real people behave, I think it’s incredibly well done. One of the things that annoys me most about TV and movies is that we’re supposed to buy that when something significant happens to people, they just instantly change. With Community, I think it’s much more realistic in that characters can have a moment of strong realization/change, but then, just as real people do, they end up reverting into their previous ways.
If I have a roommate who annoys me, we might have a situation that leads to a heart to heart and “character growth” where we forgive each other, and she promises to contribute her share of the work and I promise not to get mad at her. Were we a sitcom, that situation would be resolved, and we’d never fight about dishes and cleaning again. But in reality, a month later, she’s going to be back to being lazy and just watching TV all day, and I’m going to be pissed because she still isn’t doing the dishes. And I’m going to kick her azz out. :)
I’d bet almost every person has had at least one moment where they promised themselves or a higher power that if X would just happen, they’d be a better person, live their lives to the fullest, etc. Only the rare individuals follow through. The rest of us forget about it within a week or two. That’s not a continuity problem. That’s human nature.
So other people’s biggest complaints about Community are some of the things I like best. I’d take Pierce and Change over Jeff and Lester any day. Of course, if I get to pick any of them, I’d like to have John Casey, please.
Honestly can’t argue that Community trumps in the quality television writing/acting arena these days (trumps Chuck, that is). And the specific points you make about Pierce, Chang, and continuity are all certainly both defensible and plausible. Interesting way of looking at character growth in life vs. tv, especially.
Much as I appreciate a critical approach to television, so much of what feeds into our personal ranking system is subjective. I would take Jeff/Lester over Pierce simply because his actions in D&D crossed an unforgivable line for me based on my own personal experience with a suicidal relative. And Chang because he flat out annoys the hell out of me where Jeff/Lester just register as a mild meh on my annoyance scale. In both cases, absolutely subjective reaction. Objectively? Community is having a great season–the writers are producing scripts from some kind of creative utopia, and the cast has some of the best chemistry I’ve ever seen. Subjectively, I doubt I’ll ever connect with the show on a personal level the way I connect with Chuck. Which I’m oddly ok with; arsenal against the occasional accusations of being a tv snob. :)
I’d like me some John Casey too!
COMMUNITY has already been renewed so I vote CHUCK… even if I think the cliffhanger in the finale is dumb.
This is the only time I’ve felt compelled to vote more than once, and it’s for Community. Chuck is starting to feel a little long in the tooth to me.
I was thinking the same thing. However, even though Community is clearly the best of the final four, there are more Chuck fans and they are equally passionate about there underrated favorite. Community SHOULD win (especially after knocking off 30 Rock, The Simpsons, and The Office – easily the toughest road to the final four), but Chuck WILL win.
Community’s fan base is pretty intense (and rightly so). My money is on the gang from Greendale. Frankly, I hope it wins, even though I’m voting for Chuck (I can’t help my fangirlish nature). From a technical perspective, I think Community is the strongest and certainly the most culturally relevant show of the four.
Are my daughter and I the only two people in America who prefer Community Season 1 over Community Season 2? I still like the show a lot, but last season was firing on all cylinders and had many moments that already seem like TV classics (the debate episode with the delightfully loathsome Jeremy Simmons, Professor Whitman’s “Seize the Day” mandate, Vaughn’s vengeful song about Britta, Jeff’s comment about hating Glee, Troy and Jeff’s conversation about racism on the football field, Pierce’s supposed expertise in everything from jingle writing to hypnotism, Troy and Abed rapping in the library, Jeff and Troy’s inability to lie to Shirley about fighting at Christmas time, the creation of the Human Being mascot, to name but a few).
This season, on the other hand, there have been quite a few episodes that haven’t exactly worked for me. Too many episodes seem based on a gimmick rather than on true interaction between the characters. I still love Abed and Troy, though, and the Halloween zombie episode (while also based on a gimmick, but a good one) was amazing.
I voted for Community on all previous rounds. It’s still better than virtually every show that is a mainstream ratings hit. At least the show isn’t afraid to try something new and different. Having said that, however, I have too much affection for a certain Mr. Bartowski to vote against him in this or any other round.
You’re probably right, and on repeat viewing it’s likely that season one will seem better, but in season one we were just getting to know the characters. Now we know them, which heightens both the comedy and the emotional character moments, so the newer stuff seems more effective.
I, too, think Community Season 1 is “streets ahread” of Community Season 2. About half the episodes haven’t really worked for me, including last week. Donald Glover is carrying this show IMO.
I’d have to say Season 2 is every bit as good. The only difference is, I think, that Season 1 got to build and improve to be the best sitcom on TV, whereas by Season 2 you expected greatness. All those above named moments from Season 1 were great. Allow me to offer up similar, equally awesome (if not better) moments from Season 2: Rob Corddry as Jeff’s unsavory ex co-worker responsible for getting him disbarred, “Professor Proffeserson” acting out Dean Pelton’s time traveling dean character, Pierce at his most evil during Dungeons and Dragons (hilarity and suicide awareness at the same time = genius), the under the radar love affair between Community and Cougar Town (which Cougar Town has actual responded to on several occasions), Troy and Jeff realize the “Secret Garden” janitor actually is racist, the touching “mixtape” Pierce’s mom left him . . . and the song she played herself out to, the anthropology-Betty-White-rain-in-Africa remix of Troy’s and Abed’s rap, Troy realizing his mom lied to him about failing in elementary school, the creation of the Greendale school flag (an anus made of arrows and a pink circle).
. . . not to mention the fact that “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas” was 22 minutes of the best television the entire year and was brilliant enough in tone and message to be a stand-alone Christmas special that I would watch every year.
The only item in Alexander’s list that amused me as much as those in Diane’s list was Chevy Chase’s performance in Dungeons and Dragons. I couldn’t disagree more about “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas.”
Season 1 was classic television for me. Season 2 is very good, but just enjoyable. Too much uncomfortable material for me to really dig in. And wtf moments. So, Evil!Pierce + eps like the zombie one result in S1>S2
Since Community has already been renewed doesn’t Chuck need the win more?
The winner of Best in Show will matter less than nothing in NBC’s deliberations on whether to renew Chuck. I was asked to pick the show I preferred right now, and right now that’s Community. Plain and simple. But I still love Chuck.
“How big of a coup is this â€œDexterâ€ win for Showtime? Could its un-PC, violent â€” but gorgeously written and well-acted â€” show could build up enough name recognition to beat a funny, all-ages comedy that most people know and a lot of people like?”
“Gorgeously written”? Eek!
Wish you had ripped this statement, Alan.
I’ve ripped Dexter plenty in my comments each week. Everybody knows where I stand on it.
Chuck’s been whoring for votes on it’s facebook feed. Apparently it’s worked.
so whats the problem with that??
Community is doing the same. Seems like a pretty smart idea to me.
As has Dexter.
I hate that Community and Chuck have to face each other. While I agree that Community is far and beyond the best of the four shows left (the best sitcom on television actually), Iâ€™m sympathetic to the plight of Chuck fans. NBC has done very little to get these two gems the audience it deserves. So while Iâ€™m disappointed Community wonâ€™t win (especially since itâ€™s DEFINITELY the best of the four), I understand why the rabid Chuck fans will be voting around the clock all week to see their show through. Just a little bit of deserved recognition for either show means so much to us supporters. Glass Half Full: I did get to watch my show take down the most critically adored comedy on TV (30 Rock), one of the four faces on â€œSitcom Rushmoreâ€ (The Simpsons), and the â€œstapleâ€ and ratings champ of itâ€™s own Thursday lineup (The Office), and it felt GREAT! Now how about a single, solitary nomination next awards season for the most underrated, ignored, and disrespected show on TV (since it was criminally ignored this year by the Globes and Emmys). Viva Community!
I was hoping for a Mad Men vs. Chuck finale. The best show on all of television vs. the best show on broadcast television would have been a fun decision to debate.
As it stands, I would vote Chuck over Community just by a hair because I think Chuck is better right now than it was last year whereas Community is just below where it was last year.
As for the other half of the Final Four, I would take Dexter over House.
Chuck vs. Community. Oh the humanity and then House vs. Dexter. Who cares?
You took the words out of my mouth. I have believed from the beginning that the seeding seemed a little bit off center and unbalanced to me, so it doesn’t surprise me that one half of the tournament looks like more of a championship while the other side looks like “meh”. It feel like Colts versus Patriots (Chuck/Community) on one side and Warren Central High School versus University of Phoenix online RPG football (House/Dexter) on the other side. Due to lopsided brackets, the big show should be anticlimactic – Chuck over Dexter in a landslide (70% to 30%).
And yet the Dexter/House side of the bracket featured Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Friday Night Lights, Justified and a bunch of other shows that are among the best that television has to offer. Those show’s fans just didn’t turn out in greater numbers than House and Dexter’s did.
You make a great point! Mad Men, Breaking Bad, FNL, and Justified are all amazing shows. However, do you mind if I ask a question, Mr. Sepinwall? Don’t you agree that Chuck/Community looks much more like a championship, Community seemed to be forced to overcome what should have been much more stout competition in 30 Rock, The Simpsons, and The Office than the other shows left because of seeding, and I’m probably absolutely right about how the championship match will turn out?
As I said above, I think Chuck and Community are by far the two best shows remaining. But that’s how these kinds of playoffs often go. For years, it was said of the NBA that the Western Conference Championship was the real title match, since the Eastern Conference was so lame at the time.
Well said, sir. It’s that type of sound reasoning that keeps me coming back to this blog. I suppose that is how most real tournaments flesh out. In a perfect world, the final four (as it was seeded) would have been Community, Chuck, Mad Men, and Friday Night Lights, which would have made for a more interesting finale.
I love how Treme was never even included in the contest to begin with. Shows how much faith they’ve got in David Simon.
I love “Community” and even have Season 1 on DVD, but I would not say the show is at its peak right now. Pierce has been a ***hole for the entire season, and the storyline of Shirley’s baby is not what I expect from a zany show like this.
I voted for “Chuck” because, while also not at its peak, it’s still an entertaining hour eight times out of ten, while “Community” eps have been hit or miss this year.
So basically on one side, I have to pick between two of my absolute favorite shows on TV (I went with Community for the same reasons as Alan. Community is just plain the best show on right now) while on the other side, you have two shows that don’t come near their former glory and are completely dependant at this point on their, admittedly great, lead performances to carry them.
Whether Community or Chuck wins, I’ll definitely be rooting for it overall.
Oh well…How was Dexter unappreciated in first two seasons, because was TV at its prime, it get much more recognition even during very slow(for some dull) Season 3, when there were just more nominations everywhere… Season 4 just multiplied it, because for majority it was the best season(but not for longterm fans)… Its beyond my belief that the arguably worst Season 5 had growing audience numbers… Although if you look on Dexter facebook page you immediately know who that people are… I’m so sad that this show turned into vigilante crap to please some of less subtle and bright audience types…
If this were season 2 of Chuck, it’d be a harder choice but considering the season Chuck’s been having this year there’s a clear winner. Community is one of the most creative and unique sitcoms on TV and deserves to take the top prize. Chuck, Dexter, and House are all shows that are far past their prime and act in a fairly formulaic pattern. Community on the other hand works to break sitcom conventions, changing genres almost every week yet still remaining true to the characters and the world they’ve created. Community is in it’s absolute peak, and it’d be a shame to see shows that are in need of being put out to the pasture beat it out.
I hope Community wins.
Dexter should be better than it is. They have Michael C. Hall, he’s amazing. If only they had Mad Men/Justified quality writers on their show. I am deeply saddened that my once favorite show has fallen so far. :(
Does Alex Speinwell 5% count before or after the voting is done
I am unfamiliar with the fine work of Mr. Speinwell, but my vote gets factored in at the start of each round. So at this point, it’s solely up to the fans.