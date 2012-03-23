Hulu’s Best in Show moves into round 3

I’ve been working on the road the last couple of days (which is also why I’m skipping “30 Rock” reviews this week; I haven’t seen the episodes), and a few things get lost in the shuffle when you’re on the move. One of those is my weekly check-in on Hulu’s Best in Show contest, which I continue to serve as guest judge for, and which has just moved into the third round.
Among last week’s notable results: “Archer”(*) edged out “Louie,” “Community” solidly beat “Parks and Recreation,” and “The Walking Dead” beat “Fringe.”
(*) Which I am many weeks behind on, and will catch up on eventually when I am in need of several hours of concentrated, explosive laughter.
Thus far, “Archer” is beating “Modern Family,” when “MF” has to this point done very well against various cult-y competition, “Community” is thumping “New Girl,” “Game of Thrones” is losing by a good margin to “Sons of Anarchy” and “Breaking Bad” is neck-and-neck with “The Walking Dead”
If you are displeased with any or all of those results, now is the time to go vote, and we’ll be back next week (and hopefully on Thursday morning again) to discuss the final four.
you mean GoT is losing to SoA and BB and TWD are neck and neck…sorry for all the acronyms haha
Switched the last two. Breaking Bad is inexplicably neck and neck with TWD
Huh. After a couple rounds with actual question marks, this round is beyond simple. Other than GoT/SoA maybe, each one seems to represent popular entertainment versus niche critical appeal.
Community over New Girl, Game of Thrones over Sons of Anarchy, Breaking Bad over The Walking Dead. Vote it, people.
(Haven’t seen Archer or Modern Family)
SOA is absolutely the best show on TV. They are putting up a show with one season under it’s belt vs a show that’s been on for four seasons. No comparison. The Sons has masterful writing. Thrones killed off a important character. Big whoops. Doesn’t make it the better show. Clay, Gemma, Jax, Tara, Chibs, Tig, Bobby, Happy, Juice, Opie even Unser – all epict characters.
I’m going to disagree Nisan, “Breaking Bad” is absolutely the best show on TV. Also I’m with you Captain Hammer, “Thrones” over SOA, & (having seen both in their entirety) I’d strongly advise an “Archer” vote over “Modern Family.”
Don’t get me wrong, I like Sons of Anarchy. But it doesn’t compare to Game of Thrones, particularly at this stage in it’s lifespan. If it were season 2, maybe it would be a slightly harder decision.
Season 2 was overrated. The episode where Gemma tells her secret to Clay and Jax was amazing, but overall I thought Season 4 was just as consistently enjoyable. Love GoT, read the books too, but nothing on TV compares to how much fun I have going to Charming for an hour every week.
Sons of Anarchy mastful writing. That’s the best joke I’ve heard all month. ‘Cause…it is a joke right? Right?
How on Earth is The Walking Dead neck-to-neck with Breaking Bad? Honestly, I just can’t see a single element on TWD being even equally better to anything on Breaking Bad.
If The Walking Dead beats Breaking Bad (The best show on TV) there should be a veto by Alan.
The Walking Dead has a larger fanbase and greater internet presence. It’s got nothing to do with quality.
It’s hard to believe The Walking Dead has a bigger fan base. I guess people love zombies.
Tim, I agree with you for the most part. However, The Wire beats out Breaking Bad in my opinion. Breaking Bad does come close.
Is Alan the swing vote, in case the final results are 50/50?
Nope. Nobody was happy with me having even a slightly magnified vote last year, so we agreed to keep my role ceremonial this time out. If I vote, counts same as everyone else’s.
Oooook, I can’t pick between SOA and GoT………….
GoT gets my vote for spending a season putting a major character in an increasingly dangerous position and then having the stones to follow through, while SoA spent its most recent season dragging out how dangerous a position a major character was in before copping out at the end.
Game of Thrones is unquestionably better than Sons of Anarchy. Breaking Bad is unquestionably better than The Walking Dead. Community is unquestionably better than New Girl. And this particular season, Archer is unquestionably better than Modern Family.
I must evaluate them on this page before I go there and vote, to solidify my opinion(s).
Community wins my vote handily over anything, and there’s little love lost between me and Zooey Deschanel.
Archer wins my vote over Modern Family, which I really tried to get into over the fall but couldn’t.
I haven’t really seen Game of Thrones to any great degree, and I haven’t watched the first three seasons of SOA either, so that’ll be a bit tricky.
God, I have to choose between Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead?! You have to be f___ing kidding me! How the hell am I supposed to make that choice when I love both shows about equally?! Somebody help me out here!
Do it for Gus Fring, man.
Vote for “Breaking Bad” because it’s um… better. Seriously though “Walking Dead” is a solid show but “Breaking Bad” is a masterpiece right up there with “The Wire.”
Thanks for the suggestions.
It appears that next week I am probably going to be forced to choose between Archer and Community. Unpossible!
Space Bot vs Hulk!
So: Best in show has finally reached a point where there is nearly nothing I care about in the running. Doesn’t speak well of the mass audience. Game of Thrones is the only thing left of passing interest, and even that doesn’t hold a candle to HBO’s other offerings, like Luck (VERY sorry to see that end), Treme, and Boardwalk Empire. I really don’t see much overlap between the GoT fans and the PBS fans, for the most part, so I’m not surprised that Downton Abbey dropped from the running despite its huge popularity on PBS.
As for the rest … sigh. I’ve tried to give Sons of Anarchy a chance, but the truth is there’s absolutely NOTHING about that show and not one character in it that I care for or can sympathize with. At some point, you have to have at least one character whom you admire and can root for, and I just don’t find any of that in SoA, or Breaking Bad, or The Walking Dead, or Weeds, or a lot of other shows that are based largely on anti-heroes. Having imperfect characters is one thing; having charcters that have almost nothing redeemable about them is quite another — and I wish TV would stop throwing them at me. Shoot, I’d rather watch Justified or Nova than most of what’s made it through so far on Best of Show. Best of Crap is more like it. But hey, if it works for you, watch it; I’ll go with something else, with no thanks to Hulu.
Oh, and I forgot to add that I generally don’t watch sitcoms (the level of humor just doesn’t work for me, and I’m not a Zooey Deschanel fan, either), so that doesn’t leave much. Broadcast sitcoms aren’t exactly known for smart, dry wit. But I get it that this is not my audience for *that* spiel.
Community is in the running. It has the most “smart, dry wit” of anything on tv right now. You should check it out.
Also, who can you “admire and root for” in Boardwalk Empire? Everyone is killing everyone else all the time in that show.
Also, Archer is incredibly witty.
Trust me, all the sitcoms left (and the ones in the last round) are on the opposite end of the spectrum from the cheap broadcast sitcoms (i.e. the According to Jim types) that you seem to be opposed to.
the level of humor.. webdiva is right..
You don’t need someone to root for to have a great show. Putting aside the fact that you can root for Hank or Jesse in Breaking Bad, look at The Wire for a second. Any of the characters you thought you could root for initially turned into people you hated at times and/or were murdered. A great show doesn’t have a clear cut good and bad side, it has characters that evolve and change like in Breaking Bad or Mad Men.
And part of the problem with the Best in Show competition is that it does speak too well of some mass audiences. Modern Family is NOT a better show than Archer but it’s very popular. Walking Dead is not better than Breaking Bad, but is more popular. I think Dexter made it to the finals not too long ago and why do you think that is? Not because Dexter is awesome (especially as of late) it’s because a lot of people like it (for whatever reason lately).
Boardwalk Empire’s MAIN character is an anti-hero and most of their “heroes” make questionable moral decisions. Justified is %50 Raylan Givens and %50 Boyd Crowder and whoever the anti-hero of the season is.
Also, Community, Parks and Rec, 30 Rock are all broadcast sitcoms and incredibly smart shows. Check em out sometime.
SHE HAS DEFIED THE TV GODS! WITCH! BURN HER!
I consider four of the eight remaining contenders to be among the best shows on TV, so not bad.
Does anyone else like The Walking Dead a little less just because of all the undeserved hype around it?
I think I do. People keep hyping it, and I did quite like the season premiere, the winter finally, and the season finale, but almost every other episode was completely dull and pointless. The farm was BOOOOORRRRIIIIINNNGG!
I had to go with New Girl over Community. Community is clever and has a great cast but New Girl is finally gelling into something really special. Consistency matters to me and for all the criticism NG gets for tweeness, nothing on it is as twee as Troy and Abed in the morning.