Hulu’s Best in Show moves into round 3

I’ve been working on the road the last couple of days (which is also why I’m skipping “30 Rock” reviews this week; I haven’t seen the episodes), and a few things get lost in the shuffle when you’re on the move. One of those is my weekly check-in on Hulu’s Best in Show contest, which I continue to serve as guest judge for, and which has just moved into the third round.

Among last week’s notable results: “Archer”(*) edged out “Louie,” “Community” solidly beat “Parks and Recreation,” and “The Walking Dead” beat “Fringe.”

(*) Which I am many weeks behind on, and will catch up on eventually when I am in need of several hours of concentrated, explosive laughter.

Thus far, “Archer” is beating “Modern Family,” when “MF” has to this point done very well against various cult-y competition, “Community” is thumping “New Girl,” “Game of Thrones” is losing by a good margin to “Sons of Anarchy” and “Breaking Bad” is neck-and-neck with “The Walking Dead”

If you are displeased with any or all of those results, now is the time to go vote, and we’ll be back next week (and hopefully on Thursday morning again) to discuss the final four.