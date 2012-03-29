Hulu’s Best in Show moves into round 4

When I left the office last night, the next round of Hulu’s Best in Show competition was shaping up to have an obvious narrative: popular hits vs. critically-adored cult favorites. In one bracket, we would have “Community,” which had the only easy victory of round 3 over “New Girl,” vs. “Modern Family,” which had beaten out “Archer” by the slimmest of margins. In the other bracket, we would have “Sons of Anarchy,” which held on for a tight win over “Game of Thrones,” versus “Breaking Bad,” which had eked out a see-saw battle with “The Walking Dead.” I made my picks, emailed my blurbs to Hulu, and went home to my family.
But the third round wasn’t technically over yet, and “The Walking Dead” showrunner Glen Mazzara – a Twitter newcomer who’s quickly learned how to leverage social media from his old “Shield” colleague Kurt Sutter – kept stumping for votes, and by the time dinner was finished, “Walking Dead” had slipped ahead again, and stayed there until the voting closed.
So not only did the easy narrative go away – as I note in my Hulu blurbs, “Walking Dead” and “Sons” have a lot in common (“Shield” alums, huge cable hits, uneven recent seasons) – but so did what seemed like two easy picks for me. I stuck with “Community” on the comedy side, and wavered for a while before deciding that the two best scenes of “Walking Dead” season 2 (the barn massacre and the showdown at the bar) were better than the best moments of “Sons” season 4.
If I still had my weighted vote from last year, we’d be seeing “Community” vs. “Archer” and “Sons” vs. “Breaking Bad” right now, but this contest shouldn’t be about my tastes, but what the fans want. I’m assuming “Community” will advance to the finals, but you should never underestimate how many people watch and love “Modern Family.” The drama match-up seems like a toss-up, and I’m going to be curious to see if Sutter and Mazzara stay relentless in their get out the vote message or ease up now that they’re facing friends.
So go vote if you want, and we’ll be here next week to discuss the final match-up.
Breaking Bad should have beaten the Walking Dead. It is a a far superior show. Way better writing, way better suspense, and was Way better acting
Ooops meant to say HAS Way better acting not was
I agree. Unfortunately, The Walking Dead is much more popular and has a lot more fans.
It did hold up very well against a show that has much better ratings. Also, TWD ending only 2 weeks ago, while Breaking Bad hasn’t been on the air since October.
A lot of The Walking Dead’s fans don’t seem to really like The Walking Dead.
Yeah yet another huge flaw with this competition, but then what do you expect from a site streaming TV shows that even the simplest person can figure out
Ha ha, yeah! Only stupid people use Hulu, right guys?
I only get my shows from this thing called “iTunes”. You probably haven’t heard about it, it’s pretty obscure.
Jeff, what the hell does that remark even mean? What, websites should make it complicated and convoluted in order to watch a TV show?
Honestly this is one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever read.
It means Hulu is for people who can’t figure out one of the eons of other sites out there that aren’t so called ‘licensed’. You know, those sites that have every show aired up within an hour. It’s like torrents, some people don’t get it, so they still buy their music. People who don’t know how to stream shows either in real-time or moments after it airs go to Hulu, it’s not rocket science?
Two perfect examples for you. First, when FNL aired on Direct TV, those who didn’t have it didn’t have to wait until the spring to watch it on NBC. All they had to do was wait for the current episode to be uploaded onto a streaming show site and they’d end up seeing it before a West Coast audience. Second, there are plenty of live streaming sites out there that one could easily find an AMC or HBO feed and be able to watch any of their content in real-time. Or you can limit what you watch and wait until it’s uploaded Hulu.
I am unreasonably and inappropriately annoyed that The Walking Dead defeated Breaking Bad. This is a traveshamockery!
I am a fan of Modern Family and Walking dead. But Archer and Breaking Bad (the shows they knocked off) are a lot better. Breaking Bad is the best show on TV
Eh, I would have loved to see Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad go head to head, but both got ousted by more popular (but not as good) shows
It’s too bad Vince Gilligan doesn’t have time to get on twitter and ask for votes. I guess he’s too busy making a brilliant show.
haha yes exactly! Gilligan is busy making the best show on tv while two people whose last 2 seasons were very lackluster are spending more time on twitter. Hmmmm.
I cannot believe you are picking The Walking Dead over Sons. While Sons is certainly not a perfect show, it at least has characters that you know…are actual characters that we have come to know and like or dislike. There isn’t a single character on the TWD that the show has done a good job in developing. You could tell me that in the S3 premiere that character fill-in-the-blank was going to die and would not care at all.
Of course, everybody is free to have their own opinion (as shown by the fact that TWD beat out Breaking Bad, the best show on television), I would just have thought you would prefer a show that has invested in its characters versus a show that has not.
Interesting Logic about the best of “Sons” vs the best of “Walking Dead”. For me, “Sons” wins that contest by a mile.
Consider the barn massacre (TWD) vs Clay beating up Gemma (SOA). Which one sparked a more emotional response from you? Who did you care about more? Gemma or Sophia? Who revealed more about their character Clay or Rick?
Consider the showdown at the bar(TWD) with Roosevelt’s trashing of the clubhouse(SOA). Which scene was better setup? Which one told you more about character motivations? Which expressed more agency by the characters?
As unsatisfying as the latest season of SOA, it still towers above TWD in every category except the presense of zombies.
As I think about it, the most obvious comparison is a character matchup.
Jax – Rick
Clay – Shane
Gemma – Lori
Bobby – Dale
Opie – Glenn
Tara – Andrea
Tig – Daryl
Juice – Carl
Pinie – Hershel
Chibs – TDog
Lyla – Maggie
Happy – Carol
Where does Walking Dead come out ahead on any of those matchups? In every case, the SOA character is more interestings, more well defined, and especially more likable.
You also have to compare where the walking dead was through 2 seasons through SOA midway through its second season (as that would be roughly what 19 epsiodes was for them). Neither one of them is high drama, but I’ll take zombie headshots over a show with literally zero long term consequences for any of its cast. Plus, it’s super fun to root for Carl’s death every week.
I agree with TAG. Sons of Anarchy just has better character development and acting.
Fine, Compare the characters as they were after SOA’s first 19 Episodes. Lyla hadn’t been introduced yet, so sub in Donna. I still don’t see any matchup where TWD comes out ahead.
I will cede your point that SOA often dodges narrative consequences, but TWD is at least as bad. Just think of Lori asking Rick to kill shane, and then being pissed when he did it. How about any number of waffling decisions by Rick. Andrea was apparently a civil rights lawyer for pete’s sake. Where are the long term consequences for these things?
On the topic of Carl’s Death. That would be great, but TWD doesn’t have the balls. And Lori is far more deserving of death. Consider how SOA handled it monstrous female villian. Agent Stahl got her comeuppance in a very satisfying fashion. Do you think TWD could deliver that level of satisfaction?
Sons of Anarchy over Game of Thrones? The Walking Dead over Breaking Bad? Internet, I am disappoint.
I’m gonna have to disagree with you on the drama showdown, Alan. Did season 4 of SoA have more than a few problems? Yeah, it did. But while The Walking Dead was always good during the action moments, it consistently failed during the character ones, a few standouts aside. Neither deserves to be top drama, but I’d vote Sons here.
Of course, now I’m just pulling for Community to win it all.
I’d take Justified over all of them. The writing and cast have been on fire these past two seasons. It’s the closest thing to Deadwood that has appeared on television in years, in both tone and scope.
TWD and it’s ham-fisted approach to “character” just reinforces that once again, just because something is popular doesn’t mean it’s good.
I also thought that SoA had better action scenes than TWD, tbh.
I remember when people were talking about how true blood was the best show on tv early in its run and how people say SOA or TWD are the best shows on now… that’s about all you need to know about the taste of the average tv viewer.
You all complain about which show is better than the other but it’s all opinionated, the critics, viewers and everything. While I enjoy Breaking Bad, The game of thrones, the walking dead, and sons of anarchy. They all have constant errors regardless of the show. Massive plot holes are evident on all of them and inconsistent characters in each.
It is about what appeals to the viewers of television and The Walking Dead has done that, it’s not my favorite show but it’s great in its own right.
Btw, it’s tv show get over it. And for me the walking dead has a lot of interesting characters. Hershel, Rick, Carl, Shane, Andrea, Glenn, Maggie, Carol. Their keeping the viewers some how.
But I did want Game of thrones to win. Regardless Sns of anarchy is great!
I’m curious to see what you’d consider the constant errors/massive plot holes/inconsistent characters in Breaking Bad or Game of Thrones
Lol me too.. Please do enlighten us with the terribleness of Breaking Bad
>”They all have constant errors regardless of the show. Massive plot holes are evident on all of them and inconsistent characters in each.”
And we all thank you for backing up that bold claim with solid justification. Typical TWD apologist?
I think why Walking Dead vs. Breaking Bad stayed so close is because the passion of Breaking Bad’s fanbase was canceled out by the size of Walking Dead’s.
Nonetheless, these brackets are easy for me, and writing of my votes here is a mere formality.
Namely, Community and Walking Dead.
“kept stumping for votes” Really? The write up on the voting page made it look like YOU, or who ever wrote it, were stumping for votes for BB. Kind of hypocritical huh?
Not especially, no. My role in the contest is to make my picks for each match-up. Which I did. But I didn’t go on Twitter many many times a day to ask Breaking Bad fans, Game of Thrones fans, Archer fans, etc., to vote for those shows.
Which, by the way, is not a knock on what Mazzara or Sutter are doing. If I were them and had the time, I’d absolutely be doing the same thing. But I follow a lot of showrunners on Twitter, and those two have been by far the most active in this year’s contest. Is that the only reason they’re both in the final 4? Obviously not; these are two very popular shows with devoted fanbases. But to call it a non-factor would be silly, too.
Why would you be wasting your time doing the same thing? Why on earth does anybody care about some Hulu web poll? Are these shows honestly going to advertise themselves as Hulu Best in Show winners? Wouldn’t it make sense to get more excited about an impartial company doing this, not one owned by the big three broadcast networks?
Great comment, Truck. This is clearly a farce of a competition.. Equal to the People’s Choice Awards
Community!
P.S. There’s no way Modern Family should have made it this far.
Modern Family should win just for that pic of Ms. Vergara. Yowza…
Alan, I think you really missed the ball on your write-up on Hulu for Community vs MF. Firstly, you say that MF doesn’t have story-lines unless the characters talk, but isn’t that what action is? Person A acts, person B reacts. It may have gotten lazy in it’s pushing a long story-line, but I wouldn’t exactly call Community an evolved show. Experimental, sure. But it’s a skit show, there are no back-stories, it’s overly-ambitious in my opinion, but if anything it certainly requires your very fault on MF in ‘characters reacting to each other’. Wow, Jeff wore a Mr. Potato outfit.. At home, by himself? No, he walks into the study group and everyone makes a joke, next gag. It gets old. This is just my opinion, TV is so subjective but I’d love your thoughts
Its a shame what KURT SUTTER and the SOA twitter sites are doing. Desperate, pleading, constant begging. What do they win? A million bucks? And emmy nod? Or is it just deep insecurity? Doesnt seem like honest voting.
HAHAHA, just had to laugh at my own last sentence, honest voting,hahah in America BWAHAHAHA
I think its unfair to be judging TWD right now because its clearly not ready or mature enough as a show to be considered best in show. This is no more than a twitter war to be honest. I think you were wrong Alan to take away your weighted vote, it removed objectivity from the equation and made it purely a war of fan bases. You should change the name of the vote to “Most Popular in Show”.