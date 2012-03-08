Hulu’s Best in Show returns for 2012

March Madness for college basketball is almost here, and the science of bracketology is filtering its way into all sorts of corners of the pop culture universe. Grantland is running a 32-person bracket to determine the greatest “Wire” character ever (though both “Wire” fan Mike Schur and The Bunk himself have raised objections to the way it’s gone). Vulture is asking experts to help determine the greatest TV drama of the last 25 years (today it was “The X-Files” vs. “The West Wing”).
For the third year in a row, Hulu is running its Best in Show competition, in which TV fans get to vote on a bracket of 32 current series. And for the second year in a row, I’m serving as the special guest judge, but in a different capacity from last year. In the original Best in Show, the judge (Entertainment Weekly’s Ken Tucker) had a heavily-weighted vote that wound up swaying a lot of contests, and no one was ultimately happy with how that worked. For my first go-around, I was given a weighted vote, but with much less power. I think I ultimately only changed one result, but it was clear to everyone that this contest was for the fans, and so this year my role is purely ceremonial. I make my picks on each match-up (with help from Fienberg on a few where I haven’t watched the show in a long time), but if I vote, it counts the same as anyone else’s.
Similarly, while I had some input on what shows to include or leave out, ultimately this isn’t Alan Sepinwall’s Best in Show, so you’ll see some ones on there that I’m not a fan of, and other favorites of mine that got left off.
“Chuck” won last year over “Dexter.” Because “Chuck” is no longer considered a current series, it’s not on the list this year, and “Dexter” wasn’t chosen to return. So I’d probably consider “Community” – which lost very narrowly to “Chuck” in the semi-final round, and which has rabid fans who are looking for every bit of evidence of their support to shove in NBC’s face – the favorite for this year. But anything can happen; I think everyone was surprised by how easily “Dexter” steamrolled its way to the final round last year.
So go vote if you like. Round 1 results should be announced late Wednesday or early Thursday of next week.
I was just starting to think how unfair it was to put OUaT against GoT when I discovered that GoT is only winning by 10%. What a topsy-turvy world.
I mean a lot more homes can actually see once upon a time
How is Downton Abbey crushing Boardwalk Empire???
Downton is HUGE online.
Plus, I think more folks can get PBS than HBO.
Wow, tough to lose two of HE, New Girl, 30 Rock and Community. Who did the seeding?
Also, how is Homeland losing??
Fringe is awesome, that’s how.
To answer your first question, K, Hulu likes to do thematic pairings for the first round and doesn’t seem too interested in seeding it the way a real March Madness bracket works. Last year, Breaking Bad went up against Mad Men (which wasn’t included because it’s been off the air for so long) in the second round, for instance.
And Homeland’s losing because it’s on Showtime (and hasn’t had years to build up rabid fans the way Dexter had last year), and Fringe is a sci-fi show and sci-fi shows always do very well on the internet.
I confess I went against Alan on a few of these. Curb over Louie. Bob’s Burgers over Archer. Fringe over Homeland. I can already see a lot of my choices aren’t going to win, but Community is legitimately my favorite show, so if it wins in the end, I’m fine with that.
Argh! having to pick between SoA and Justified just isn’t fair… although one has clearly grown stronger as time passed while the other has wavered a bit.