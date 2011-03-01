March is a month for contests, it seems. College basketball is a short time away from the start of March Madness with the men’s basketball tournament, HitFix is running an “American Idol” fantasy league, and for the second year in a row, Hulu is running its own form of March Madness with its Best in Show contest, in which fans get to vote on 32 shows in the same bracket style as the NCAA tournament. 32 shows; 1 winner.
In the contest’s inaugural year, Ken Tucker from Entertainment Weekly played the role of the special guest critic, offering his assessment of each series and casting his own weighted vote for each match-up, which can nudge a close contest one way or the other. This year, I’ve been asked to do that job. Though Hulu obviously had final say on the 32 shows, I was able to offer my input and nudge a couple of shows I enjoy into contention. There are also several shows on there that I either don’t like (“True Blood”) or don’t watch (“Supernatural”), but this isn’t just about my individual taste, or else it would be something hosted right here on this blog.
In addition to my blurbs and votes, I’m also going to be answering a few questions each week on the match-ups at Hulu’s blog, and the first entry – including talk of tough cuts and possible sleepers – was posted this morning.
Last year went roughly as you’d expect it to, with online juggernaut “Lost” beating out “The Simpsons” in the final match-up. I’ll be curious to see how things go this year. A lot of the first round match-ups this time involve shows that are similar in some way (“True Blood” vs. “Vampire Diaries,” “The Office” vs. “Parks and Recreation”), so in theory the later match-ups should have a lot of diversity. We’ll see.
So go vote for your favorites, and I’ll have another reminder post like this when the second round starts.
Calling it here: the final four will be Simpsons, Modern Family, House, and Glee.
My final four would be 30 Rock, Always Sunny, Mad Men, and FNL (edging out HIMYM) but I fear the unwashed masses don’t share my enlightened views.
Sons of Anarchy VS Breaking Bad?
Such a match-up would tear the fabric of the space-time continuum and destroy the planet, meaning the United Nations would have to step in prior to the match to prevent the mass destruction.
Those two would be in the Finals if I had my drethers.
Louie Vs. HIMYM is a weird matchup.
Louie vs. HIMYM was by far the biggest stretch, but at that point they were literally the last two shows left and I was like, “Well, they’re both about sad and lonely New York dudes.”
Though I do enjoy HIMYM more than Louie even if I was a bigger Louie fan I would have given up hope already because that is a 1 seed versus a 16 seed if I ever saw one.
And is anyone now hoping for a Ted Mosby/Louie conversation in one of their TV shows? I feel like it would leave Ted deeply scarred.
I might have put Louie with Community and HIMYM with Modern Family. Two auteur-driven shows compared to two more mass-appealing ones. Hmm.
I was surprised by the percentages some shows are winning this year. I’ll have to wait for Ian Somerhalder to get his devotees over to the page.
This was a tough one. I would have liked to vote for both but I went with HIMYM. The show is in, what, it’s 6th season and I still feel like it needs help to stay on the air, don’t know why.
I would probably have put HIMYM with The Big Bang Theory, Chuck with Archer, and Louie with It’s Always Sunny.
Also, I’d put all eight network sitcoms in one quarter of the bracket, and divide the other quarters among the rest of the comedy, the sci-fi/fantasy/action, and the dramas.
Fun game!
If I vote for Terriers, will they bring it back?
Man am I grasping at straws.
Alan, so YOU put FNL up against Glee? Why do you hate what you love? Grrr.
Also, Justified is trailing Burn Notice… how is THAT possible? Burn Notice is good, but Justified is the best drama on TV since FNL is no more (yes, better than Mad Men, people).
If you look at the bracket, Glee will pretty much sail smoothly into the semis, where it might even beat Mad Men/Breaking Bad/House.
Wow, seriously, Simmons would tell you that you unfairly loaded many heavy hitters into 1/4 of the bracket… look at that Northeast Bracket. You have House, Sons of Anarchy, Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and Justified.
Those could ALL be No. 1 seeds.
I think next time, it would be more fair to SEED the match-ups, instead of finding match-ups that were alike.
Cause you doomed FNL, and you gave Glee such an easy path when seriously, that show is so bad it should be like 4th seed.
I did the first round match-ups, while Hulu set the overall brackets.
In terms of what I did, I don’t know that there’s an ideal solution. Certainly, a lot of shows I like are going to go down hard in the first round. But it’s a fan contest. It’s never going to be solely about quality, but about passion level, any more than the weekly American Idol results are about who sang the worst. I’m fully prepared for the final 4 to be, say, True Blood, Supernatural, Glee and Sons of Anarchy, and that’s okay. It’s supposed to be fun, dammit!
And, again, if any vote is close, I do have that weighted vote in my pocket…
I don’t understand how anyone with good taste in television can like justified. I watched the first episode and it seemed too campy and over-the-top to be enjoyable
Looking at the current results, it seems many of these first round match-ups are going to disappoint me, and knock some of the best shows on TV out of the running right at the start. I’m really hoping things turn around and that doesn’t end up happening.
I remember seeing this event last year (though I came late to the party) and I was really bummed about what failed to make it out of the first round. But it was still fun to look at the whole bracket and decide how I would vote it out myself. And just remember – the final votes have nothing to do with the quality or future of that show.
Todd VanDerWerff would have put Community and Glee together; that matchup would have been fun.
With any luck, A)Community will be on the air next year for this contest, and B)The guest critic rotation will turn Todd’s way.
If there were any justice in this world, “Louie” would breeze through its region to the Final Four. However, there is no justice, and therefore . . . “Glee.”
No kidding. Louie is easily my favorite TV show in the running. The “Dogpound” episode was about the best thing I’ve ever seen in a 20 minute span of storytelling. But, alas, it has no chance.
Alan, the more I think about it, if you did make it more like a tournament, where you seeded the shows instead of trying to match like pairs, the better something like this would be.
Like, your No. 1 seeds could be Justified, Breaking Bad, FNL, and Parks and Rec.
The No. 2 seeds could be Fringe, Cougar Town, The Walking Dead, and Mad Men.
The No. 3 seeds could be Mad Men, Community, Louie, and Chuck.
The No. 4 seeds could be TBBT, Archer, Sons of Anarchy, and Parenthood.
The No. 5 Seeds could be 30 rock, Modern Family, Boardwalk Empire, and Dexter.
The No. 6 Seeds could be Vampire Diaries, It’s Always Sunny, HIMYM, and The Good Wife.
The No. 7 Seeds could be True Blood, The Simpsons, Grey’s Anatomy, and Burn Notice.
The No. 8 Seeds could be Family Guy, Supernatural, The Office, and Glee.
Then you would take each seed, and match them like the NCAA does.
This way, you create more interesting match-ups: like Justified vs. The Office, Fringe vs. Grey’s Anatomy, Louie vs. The Good Wife, or Parenthood vs. Dexter.
You know, kind of like when Xavier has to play Arizona, or UConn has to play Butler.
Yeah, those teams aren’t “alike,” but upsets can happen, great games can happen.
It’s what March Madness is all about! ;-)
Wow, I have too much time on my hands.
I hate being sick.
And I also realized I put Mad Men into the 2nd and 3rd seeds.
Should be House in the 3rd seed.
I mostly like your seeds but I’d probably make Mad Men a #1 seed and Justified a #2. Then I’d swap Cougar Town with Louie, Archer with Chuck, and have The Walking Dead alot lower.
But then again, I’m not 100% sure about what your criteria is for the seeding. So solid job.
I donâ€™t know about your #1 seeds, yeah Breaking Bad is awesome, but I donâ€™t think it as that big of an online following which is what this contest really measures. The #1 seed should be the shows most likely to win ( like the NCAA tournament) not necessarily the ones that Alan likes the most. So, based on what I see online, I would put Supernatural, Chuck, Fringe & Glee as the #1. I could be WAY off with these, but Iâ€™m pretty sure all these show have a good amount of crazy online fans.
(Apologizing in advance for bracketology – I’m that kind of nerd.)
You can’t rank them on perceived quality of programming alone. By the OP’s example, you’re looking at Glee going up against a much lower rated show, possibly a cable drama. Rank them based on their potential to win the whole thing.
1 – Simpsons, Mad Men, Glee, Breaking Bad
2 – FNL, Modern Family, Family Guy, The Office
3 – Community, True Blood, Archer, Justified
4 – Dexter, Parks & Recreation, Boardwalk Empire, HIMYM
5 – Walking Dead, TBBT, 30 Rock, Grey’s Anatomy
6 – It’s Always Sunny, Chuck, Fringe, The Good Wife
7 – Burn Notice, Fringe, Sons of Anarchy, Louie
8 – Parenthood, Vampire Diaries, Supernatural, Cougar Town
…then S-Curve it out to make the most interesting first round matchups (Chuck v. True Blood, for instance).
Pairing similar shows means that I have to knock out either Community or 30 Rock in the first round….and there are at least a dozen shows I’d vote out before either of those two.
Yeah, I just seeded the teams based on Alan’s reviews, not based on which has more online fans, which has better ratings, etc.
Even if it went on a higher “tomato rating” as it were, Breaking Bad and/or Justified would still be a No. 1 over Mad Men. Mad Men is a top 5% show; Breaking Bad and Justified are top 1%. They’re just that good.
I think maybe House would be too high as a 3 seed. Maybe swap with Parenthood?
Really, I was just trying to go for quality, and Alan, for the most part (his irrational hatred of Modern Family, hah) is usually spot-on.
And quality is why Glee belongs at the bottom. While the show has some good performances (specifically Chris Cofer and Mike O’Malley), that show is a train wreck. They’ve destroyed the Schuester and Rachel characters forever, Finn is either a complete idiot, or a slyly wise savant depending on which episode (sometimes scene) it is, and Sue has become a mockery.
Seriously, at this point, the best thing that Ryan Murphy could do for Glee is to move Kurt and his dad to California, drop the musical element, and start a new show about growing up gay with a widowed father trying his best to support you. That should be a show. Who wouldn’t turn in every week for the drama of Chris Cofer and Mike O’Malley trying to build bridges and tearing down walls?
I only hang out in certain corners of the Internet, so I’m a bit surprised that shows I love like Parks & Rec, FNL, Louie, and Archer are holding up so well against much higher-rated shows. Conversely, for all the raves it gets, I forget that The Vampire Diaries is a CW program, while True Blood is one of HBO’s biggest hits. Then again, the week has barely started. Chuck and Community fans haven’t yet mobilized to crush all comers.
I see you only get a 5% vote this year.
I’m not sure how much power Ken had last year, but I think 5% is about the right amount. As I said, it’s just enough to tip a close contest one way or the other, but not to completely overturn the will of the people.
And, yes, the contest has barely been going for half a morning. I expect lots of ups and downs for many of these match-ups.
I believe it was 25%, which I believe is enough to tilt any vote closer than 2-to-1. It was crazy. Community fans were up in arms. I’m pretty sure their show would’ve won comfortably on a pure user vote.
didn’t know you were a Senior Editor. ;-)
Last year was crazy. Ken Tucker’s vote held a ridiculous amount of sway. I remember Community had a decent percentage lead (10 points or more), which is hard sometimes in these online battles, yet got knocked out in favor of the Simpsons thanks to Ken’s vote.
Thankfully, my critical tastes align better with yours than Ken’s yet I hope it’s true your vote holds less power.
Sorry to go a bit off topic, but your answer to whether this was the best time for television inspired me to do a little wiki-research.
Do you realize that a person with HBO in 2006 had these shows playing throughout the year?
The Wire (Season 4!!)
The Sopranos
Deadwood
Lost
Arrested Development
HIMYIM (season 2)
I haven’t even looked at what basic cable was putting out (I think It’s Always Sunny was out), but seeing as Mad Men debuted in 2007, would I be crazy in calling 2006 the Golden Peak, with our current situation the Silver Age?
2006 also had Season 2 of The Office and Season 1 of 30 Rock started that fall.
also friday night lights season 1! yeah that was definitely the time when TV was at its complete best but right now is no slouch either.
Also, at one time HBO had The Sopranos, The Wire, Deadwood, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Rome, Carnivale, Sex and The City and Entourage when it was good all on the air at once. Like 04 or 05 lol that is insane!
Season 4 of The Wire looks like grainy CRAP on DVD, to the point where it’s actually my least favorite season to watch.
@Col Bat – Damn, I’m not a huge 30 Rock fan so I can forgive myself for missing that one, but I’m kicking myself for forgetting when The Office’s best season started…
@FNL3 – And really should just shoot myself for missing FNL, which is probably tied for the #1 network show ever (with Lost, of course). And I didn’t mean to imply that present-era TV is ‘slouching’, far from it. I agree with Alan that the modern age has a breadth of quality that is unmatched in TV’s history, but it’ll be awhile before another year can claim so many peak specimens again.
@Echos Myron – That’s…that’s quite a rubric you’re measuring by.
I’m genuinely surprised (and very happy) that Breaking Bad leads against the ratings hit that is SOA with a whopping 75% of all votes.
Last year was a disaster. Tucker had 25% sway and voted against Community in every round. It was only through landslide votes that it made it as far as it did before Tucker completely screwed it over before the finals.
Ken’s voting power is getting quite the upgrade the farther down in the comments you go…
Last year’s event made a really bad impression. No offense, Alan, but having a critic’s thumb on the scale of what was proported to be a viewer favorites contest really irked. Hopefully this year, Hulu will be more upfront regarding the mechanics of the contest. And the change to 5% from 25% critic rating will help a bit.
That being said, I will probably play. And if any critic gets to influence the results, I’m happy it’s you.
It bothers me how much of a beating Cougar Town is taking in comparison to Modern Family. I watch and love both shows, but I feel Cougar Town is definitely the better of the two despite the amazing cast of Modern Family.
Wouldn’t it be appropriate if Chuck squeaks through the first four rounds winning 51-49 each time thanks to Alan’s influence?
It appears I’m able to vote more than once. Is this correct?
Completely understand why you did it, but it pains me to see FNL going up against Glee. The travesty of FNL losing ANYTHING to glee (And I like glee! But I bleed FNL…)
Man that Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Boardwalk Empire bracket is insane. Any of those shows could win this thing. To me the best 1st round matchup has to be Archer vs It’s Always Sunny. I would love to see a Community, Archer, Breaking Bad, Louie final 4.
That final 4 is suprisingly close to my own idea of the final 4, the only difference being I would sub Breaking Bad for Justified.
Supernatural fans just woke up. Wow, what a swing.
Heh. Was starting to worry for a minute about naming them as the show most likely to mobilize its fans.
No sci-fi or fantasy shows in the top right bracket, but I wonder if the other three are gonna be dominated by shows of that type (with Walking Dead coming out of the bottom right), since they tend to have the most obsessive fans.
I wish these kind of gimmick thought outside the box more when proclaiming a contest for “best show on TV?”
How about PTI? Inside the NBA? The Avengers or Young Justice cartoons? something from Adult Swim? Iron Chef America?
Best Prime Time Narrative Fiction TV Show is better name. :>
Good call; I’d love to see The Boondocks face off against The Venture Brothers.
And Childrens Hospital v Louie would have been insane.
Some of my favorites, like The Vampire Diaries, Louie and Archer, don’t have a chance.
Knowing that The Simpsons made it to the finals last year shows just how pointless this exercise is. It’s my favorite show of all time, but it’s been an average (at best) network comedy for the past decade.
That’s why I voted for Family Guy. I don’t like FG better, but I wanted to make sure Simpsons gets taken out early. And since you can vote as many times as you like (this being a contest of fan power, not of quality), perhaps you would like to join me!
1 -Don’t think there’s anything to stop someone from voting multiple times in a single day. Doesn’t this invalidate the whole thing? Just saying…
2 – Chuck against Big Bang Theory. Alan, You’re killing me!
I was relieved Breaking Bad when up agaisnt Sons of Anarchy. After I saw how they were getting paired up, I was afraid they’d pit Breaking Bad against Mad Men and I’d have to throw myself upon a steak knife in agony and despair.
GAH! The first round will eliminate either Boardwalk Empire or Mad Men, two of the best dramas on TV. Why must they compete versus one another!
[Ok. I know, but it sucks that boardwalk empire is out of the running before True Blood, House, or Burn Notice]
Don’t know how much sway you have when it comes to the cursor-hover summaries of each show, but one sentence about the first season of Supernatural against Chuck’s paragraph-long detailed synopsis is rather unfair. Even if Hulu hosts one and not the other.
I’m obviously in favor of Supernatural, but arguably Chuck follows the same formula as several other quirky government/related subject shows (White Collar and Psych being the most immediate examples I can think of) airing at the same time. Supernatural may have heavy influence from Buffy, but that was a TV-generation ago and precedes other ‘supernatural’-based shows by a good couple years. The international fanbase is incredibly strong as well. If we’re going with era-defining…
I agree with Hannah’s comment about being ‘irked’ over the power of a critic in tipping the scales of a fan/viewer-based poll just in general.
Ditto to this.
I still have yet to see either this year or last why they ask us to vote our hearts out for our favorite television shows when they give a significant percentage to a critic to put their two cents in. No offense meant, but it would have made more sense to have you write about which you chose without the percentage to swing the vote. Though it didn’t help to save my close favorite “Louie” in the previous round, it’s pretty damning in other categories where the votes are close. Even with “Supernatural” against “Chuck”, with the percentage right now if you took your 5% out, “Supernatural” has the higher vote. It shouldn’t matter what the critic thinks in a poll over the fans – especially if the critic doesn’t even watch both shows themselves or Hulu doesn’t air both.
I don’t believe my vote has actually been factored in yet – and even if it has, the math is more complicated than just doing a 5% differential.
The only vote I swung last week was Vampire Diaries over True Blood, and based on the numbers today, I don’t believe I’m going to affect any of this week’s match-ups.
I understand why people were unhappy about Ken Tucker’s big vote last year, and I can also respect the idea that it should be purely fan-driven. But the 5% keeps things interesting and distinguishes it from various other fan contests online.
If reaction is again largely negative, I imagine next year’s guest critic’s vote will be even smaller, if not non-existent.
Trust me some of these die hard fandoms is interesting by themselves. lol
Just like the best show in E online you have shows go at it, so whoever is left standing they can be proud because there fanbase made it on there OWN.
I love the bracket it supose to be just like March Madness in you know the blood sweat in tears they put into it. Even though this is a diffrent animal, fanbases feel just like this. In you have the top two on TV Chuck and Supernatural.
I love watching them cause they will rip each other heads off. In the future is it a way to prevent BOT voteing I been hearing thin in dont like it.