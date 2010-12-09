‘Human Target’ – ‘The Return of Baptiste’: The girl, the old watch and everything

A quick review of last night’s “Human Target” coming up just as soon as I use my feet to pick up a syringe…
Though Matt Miller is now in charge of the show, creator Jonathan Steinberg is still around, and the Steinberg co-written “Return of Baptiste” unsurprisingly felt like a throwback to the show he was making last spring. No Ames, Chance in the field without Winston or Guerrero, Chance developing a quick rapport with an attractive female client and, of course, the titular comeback of Lennie James as Baptiste.
And I have to say, while I didn’t find the show perfect last season, this one was definitely the most entertaining of the new season’s four episodes – and one where the part that didn’t really work involved Ilsa. (I’m sure her attempt to distract her military contact was supposed to be funny, but it just felt labored.) I haven’t been as violently opposed to Miller’s changes (other than the terrible new theme song) as many of you, but the difference was pretty stark. Some of the changes have had benefits – I thought the show made good use of Ilsa’s unlimited resources in some spots, notably Chance bribing the Russian prison warden with Ilsa’s exclusive credit card – but the core of the show is plopping Mark Valley into dangerous situations and letting him be a wry, charming badass. Everything else is window dressing.
Thanks to Valley and James’ chemistry, some good writing for Baptiste (I loved that he really only wanted the watch, and was willing to give up 20 million both to get it and to keep his word to Chance), and some good action (particularly Chance and Baptiste’s bar fight), this was a really fun one, and easily the best of this young season. I hope Miller and company saw that as it was being made, and in the process found a way to better marry last season’s greatest strengths with some of this year’s changes.
What did everybody else think?
Lennie James is like bacon – he makes everything better. A very fun episode.
Possibly my favorite episode in the series to date. The bar fight scene was fantastic and I was excited at the possibility of Baptiste joining the Chance team. Loved the drugging the bottle of liquor gag.
Having Ilsa be actively on-screen all the time is what will kill the show. It’s fine that they’re using her resources and mentioning her in that context, but the woman herself is like nails on a chalkboard for anything but brief scenes. Ames should have run the con. (Yes, I get that the whole thing’s trying to be a sort of ersatz LEVERAGE where Ilsa is the Gina Bellman character, but Indira Varma doesn’t play it as well).
Ah, so Steinberg co-wrote this episode, explains why I mostly liked it. Lennie is always awesome, love Baptiste. Ilsa needs to either go, or get over the ‘but, but that’s illegal…ok, let’s do it’. Human Target was must-see last season, but I’m really disappointed in the changes so far.
The end is near… it was very clear that the show is going to be turned into a Moonlighting type show with Chance and Ilsa giving each other the eye in each episode.
Good lord can’t the people at the network let some things remain targeted at a male audience without trying to pull in the female viewers… its bad enough that sporting events like the Olympics have been destroyed by networks trying to pull in women with “human interest” stories… now they take an action show and try to turn it into a “will he, will she” love story. Makes me want to puke.
Considering the relative hotness of both Indira Varma and Janet Montgomery, who says they weren’t ploys to attract male viewers too?
Some female viewers loved the show just the way it was (all three male leads were great eye candy to us as well as the show being exciting and smart). not loving the new developments but hoping it will be figured out. enjoyed this episode anyway.
Love Lennie James, especially when he gets to be British. Sorry, my man, but your accents on Hung and The Walking Dead were not so hot.
Site comment: I really liked the old ability to jump to the previous and next posts. Is there any way to restor that?
So, so much better without Ames. Maybe she can stay in the mysterious “back east.”
Ilsa was annoying – but at least I see a direction for the character to go. And Baptiste was wonderful.
Agreed. I didn’t miss Ames at all.
I just don’t see how they’re going to work a thief into almost every episode.
I didn’t miss Ames at all either, but wouldn’t mind seeing her a recurring but not regular protege to Guerrero.
That’s more like it. As much as I don’t dislike Indira Varma she is flailing so far. Her “comedy” scene with the captain was excruciating.
Lennie James should be in every TV show, or get his own. I don’t know why we don’t see more of him. Probably because he’s working more back home.
As you say, Alan, it’s The Mark Valley Show, everything else is window dressing. So long as the focus is on Chance I’m not too bothered what else happens. The man is charm personified.
As happy as I was to see the return of Baptiste and Steinberg for an ep, it just isn’t enough. This will probably be the last time I watch.
Liked the return to the shows old form (Chance on his on instead of Mission Impossible type setup) and love having Baptiste around. I wish they hadn’t named the episode after Baptiste so I could enjoy the “you aren’t thinking HIM” wordplay in the beginning.
Only two things hurt the show. Either IIsa is in or she’s out. One moment she’s claiming to be a silent, hand’s off partner but then she spends the entire ep making demands. One moment she can do anything because she played poker with Rummy and the next “I’m not a field op”. And I’m pretty sure she got more screen time than Chance this week, including being the tennis spectator scene during the back and forth at the office.
The second issue has damned many shows. Not every ep has to involve personal friends. Chance can save a reporter that’s in danger without that person being a personal friend. Chance can help a woman in distress without having killed that woman’s husband years ago. This for me has killed a ton of enjoyable shows, with The Practice being the most egregious offender.
Mostly pretty good tho. The light, enjoyable action show that I loved from last spring.
Yep, it’s not realistic for every case they take on to have some sort of personal stakes. I don’t see how they can continue to do this.
Agreed 1000% about the new theme song. The Season 1 theme was soooooooo much better.
It was a fun episode, but two things that I didn’t really like:
a) Jackie Earle Haley sort of pushed to the side – I wish they would take more in-depth time to explore Guerrero. Miller was doing a good job making him into this badass character that was far more defined than what he was last year.
b) How Chance was able to walk straight up to Cervantes and Baptiste’s table without anything happening. Granted, small potatoes, but details matter.
Wendy Glenn was an intriguing character as Sarah Connors, someone they could potentially reuse down the line.
I have to say, I mildly missed Ames in this episode. I like Indira Varma, but so far, she’s been a bit … annoying. Particularly at the beginning when she told Chance to do whatever it takes, seemingly without a care as to the safety of the mission.
Loved the bar fight. Mark Valley practically turned to the camera and said “Sorry about all the Ames and Ilsa screentime, folks. Here’s an awesome fight for no reason to make up for it.”
I was slightly distracted because Lennie James played practically the same character on “Lie To Me,” and I kept confusing their backgrounds.
And Chance kept the watch, setting up Baptiste’s eventual escape and return for it.
It was a good episode… assuming you didn’t like (or watch!) Season 1. Matt Miller clearly did not [care.]
Baptiste *murdered* Chance’s true love (yeah, I know, she’s probably still alive.)
You do not go all “Midnight Run” with the guy who (you think) murdered your true love. Period.
I don’t hate the new season, but if I was the show-runner, I could have made the tonal shift much more smoothly (and I wouldn’t have left the “Save Winston” plotline hanging like a rotten avocado on the hillside.)
I liked it. Although I found Baptiste much less menacing than in his previous appearance. Maybe that was the point. And I oddly found him more likable than Chance. The scene in the trunk made Baptiste seem more sympathetic because he was expressing how deeply hurt he was by Chance leaving him previously. Chance wasn’t exactly sympathetic to that. So I’d love to see more of this relationship and its history explored in future episodes.
I find many of the action scenes poorly done with the exception of the one-on-one fighting scenes which are uniformly excellent.
Indira Varma is just awful.
Someone else emtnioned Gina Belman on Leverage, and
I think the big difference is that Gina Belman has a bit of good time girl in her. She seems like someone who’d be funny drunk.
Indira Varma has an almost cat-like aloofness. And it’s very off-putting on a show that’s as cheeky as Human Target.
The direction they need to go with her (if not a funeral parlor) is more like Angela from Who’s the Boss. They need to find a dynamic that lets her aloofness play against one of the guys’ goofiness.
Maybe a love interest with Chi McBride (she is a widow, after all). It could be very lady and the tramp. Of course, it could also be the most awkward thing ever filmed.
Funeral, anybody?
Easily the best ep of the season so far. Lennie James is the man. It’s no coincidence’s appeared in what I think are the shows 3 best eps. I hope he becomes a series regular on “The Walking Dead”.
The tri border area of South America does not have a desert like where Ilsa meets Esteban. It is a lush green tropical forest with awesome waterfalls.
I see Alan did not post anything about the December 15 episode of Human Target, “Dead Head.” Probably because it was so bad, and HitFixâ€™s servers would have melted under the onslaught of negative comments. Although it is early in the 2nd season, that episode was the “That’s It for Me” point. I think Mark Valley is great as Chance: but feel like the writers have let him and the rest of the core cast down. There just is no consistency to the writing, and they cannot even seem to settle on who these characters are. No more is Chance the enigmatic (almost Lone Wolf) super tactician and fighter; the Chance of season 2 is now just a run of the mill, generic action show protagonist. Indeed, in the particular confrontation with the biker gang in this episode, it made zero sense for Chance to have taken so much time to go find some ingredients to build an IED / Molotov cocktail. Just come up from behind and kick their behinds. As Alan observed earlier this season, this show could now be seen as a bad version of the A-Team. The writers / producers really botched the story line by forcing the two new female characters into the mix, and in my opinion, this has destroyed the chemistry of the show. Ilsa is just a terrible distraction which is derailing the series. The writers are forcing her into the story lines, and they have yet to decide who her character is. One minute sheâ€™s a confident, successful businesswoman, the next, a flighty, nervous damsel in distress. The writers havenâ€™t even successfully explained why this character would want to be in charge of the day-to-day operations of this â€œbusiness.â€ None of the b.s. between her and Guerrero with the paychecks worked for me. They’ve neutered his character and made him just plain silly now. Ames, the thief – an even worse, pointless character ruining the series. This particular episode could have been really interesting, as we learn a bit about Winston’s background, but I really didn’t care. I am not surprised to hear that the ratings arenâ€™t improving, with episodes as cheesy as this one, the show lost another viewer.
Seriously…the theme song as GOT to go. I have to mute everytime it come on.
Great review of the episode, I totally agree about the fight scene.