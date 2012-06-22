If I had an Emmy ballot 2012: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Time for part 5 of our look at the Emmy nominations process for 2012. As always, Fienberg and I are going to approach things in two ways. I’ll pretend that I have an Emmy ballot and make my picks for the six actors or shows I would put on my ballot, while Dan will rank the potential nominees from most likely to least. And, as always, we are working off of the actual Emmy ballot, so we can’t consider people who didn’t submit themselves, nor can we reassign anyone to a more suitable or easier category.
We’ve now wrapped up our picks for the supporting actor categories, so it’s time to move onto Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Dan’s predictions are here, and my preferences are coming right up…
With the rise of female-driven and/or ensemble-driven comedies, this category hasn’t been incredibly deep in recent years. This year, though, I quickly came up with nine names I’d be happy to see get a nomination, and wrestled for a long time to cut that down to six, eventually dropping Jim Parsons (Sheldon feels just a little tired at this point, and since the guy has two Emmys, I’d rather nominate others if the talent gap is this small), Zachary Levi (he had better/more versatile overall showcase seasons than the stretch run of “Chuck”) and Larry David (both he and “Curb” have had stronger overall years) in favor of these six:
Like Parsons, Alec Baldwin already has two Emmys sitting on his mantel, but “30 Rock” had a much stronger season than “Big Bang Theory,” and Jack Donaghy was more integral to the best moments of his show this year than Sheldon was to his. I wouldn’t have expected that, six seasons in, there are any surprises left to Baldwin’s performance, but the warmth and vulnerability that Jack displayed about his daughter, and his friendship with Liz, was marvelous, and only augmented the humor in the scenes where we got a more classic Donaghy.
Because Louis C.K. holds down so many jobs on “Louie,” and because he’s playing a version of himself, it might be easy to overlook just what a good performance he’s giving – or it would be if he didn’t keep writing himself such great material, and directing such strong, emotional, funny work from himself. Whether TV Louie was futilely confessing his love to Pamela, reacting to unexpected situations in Afghanistan or trying to talk his old friend Eddie out of committing suicide, C.K. was fantastic. I have no idea if he can be this good playing a less comfortable role, reciting another man’s words, etc., but in this part, on this show? Great.
A year ago, my only reservation about picking Martha Plimpton for a comedy lead actress nomination was that I didn’t feel like she was the female lead on “Raising Hope” – or, at least, that she was equal in stature on the show to Garret Dillahunt, who had put himself up in the supporting category. Well, this year, Dillahunt submitted himself as a lead (as did Plimpton and Lucas Neff, whom I also enjoy), and he continues to be extremely funny while also managing to keep Burt Chance from being a complete cartoon character. (Even if, in the clip below, he’s playing Charlie Brown.) There’s just enough humanity to Burt and the rest of the family that “Raising Hope” never really feels like it’s mocking them, and while some of that comes from the writing, just as much comes from the warmth of Dillahunt and company. I’ve been revisiting his work on “Deadwood” season 2 this summer, and it’s hard to imagine the same man could play both Francis Wolcott and Burt Chance. Acting!
Though “Community” is by design an ensemble, Joel McHale was clearly the first among equals when the series began. Then the writers began realizing what his lesser-known co-stars could do, and McHale would wind up spending long stretches playing (very effective) straight man to Danny Pudi, Donald Glover and company. But there have always been suggestions that Jeff is just as damaged as Abed, Britta and the rest of the study group, and some of the best moments of season 3 involved Jeff dropping his cool guy persona and letting his demons – or, in one case, his inner Hulk – out.
Speaking of sitcom straight men who get to be incredibly funny anyway, Adam Scott gets singled out for praise by his “Parks and Recreation” boss Mike Schur, who in an A.V. Club interview marvels at how often Scott gets laughs from the way he delivers lines that were not intended in any way as jokes. (Responding, for instance, to Joan Callamezzo’s Val Kilmer story by insisting, plainly, “That didn’t happen.”) And that alone is impressive, but Scott was also terrific when he was given more overt comedy to play, like Ben’s stop-motion-filmmaking depression (see below) or his nerdy embrace of the Model U.N. On top of that, he got to be an even stronger romantic lead this year than last; I still smile thinking of the way his face practically flies into Leslie’s face to kiss her at the end of “Smallest Park.”
Everyone else I’ve mentioned has been discussed in one of these posts before and/or will be eligible again for the same role next year. The one exception is David Walton from “Bent,” which NBC more or less pre-canceled by scheduling its six episodes over three weeks. “Bent” wasn’t a great show, and certainly not a novel one, but it had a lot of charm thanks to the chemistry between Walton’s surfer dude contractor and Amanda Peet’s uptight lawyer, and simply from the way that Walton’s Pete seemed simultaneously aware and pleased of how close he was to caricature. I’d enjoyed Walton in other shows before (he was the funniest part of NBC’s similarly short-lived “Perfect Couples”), but with “Bent” he went from someone I’d be happy to see playing the hero’s goofy friend to someone who legitimately, and amusingly, worked as the hero himself.
Also considered: Will Arnett from “Up All Night,” Don Cheadle from “House of Lies,” Larry David from “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Neil Flynn from “The Middle,” Thomas Jane from “Hung,” Zachary Levi from “Chuck,” Lucas Neff from “Raising Hope,” Jim Parsons from “The Big Bang Theory” and Elijah Wood from “Wilfred.”
Considering how truly, deeply, irrationally I loathe everything about Big Bang Theory, I’m quite pleased by your decision to leave Jim Parsons off. Good list otherwise–Joel McHale is in no way the lead of community, but you already told us you’re bound by the submissions, so that isn’t your fault.
This is a surprisingly shallow category though. I wish voice performances were eligible, I’d love if H. Jon Benjamin could get nominated for one of Bob’s Burgers or Archer.
Hmm, that probably shouldn’t say “otherwise” considering the previous sentence was complimentary. Whatever, it’s early.
I like Archer, but pretty silly to suggest a voice actor for an acting award, since half of acting is facial and body expressions.
The Big Bang Theory is the number one threat to our society today. It’s just awful.
Gabe, that’s true, but I’m having a hard time coming up with six leading male performances on comedies that make me laugh. Benjamin does, on two different shows, so I wish there was some way of rewarding that.
1. Adam Scott of “Parks and Recreation
2. Alec Baldwin of “30 Rock”
3. Larry David of “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
4. Joel McHale of “Community”
5. Chris Lilley of “Angry Boys”
6. Louie C.K. of “Louie”
Adam Scott was brilliant. I laughed at more at his character than any other this season. For example: pointing out the ridiculous things in the entertainment7twenty HQ or sipping straight scotch with Ron. Just brilliant.
I wouldn’t leave off Parsons simply because I think about nominations as more of an MVP-type exercise, and Parsons does much more for BBT than Dillahunt does for Raising Hope, and Dillahunt isn’t really a lead. But I can understand the philosophy behind your criteria, too (best performances period should get the nomination). Everyone else falls pretty much into both categories, though, especially Louis C.K.
Larry David. Not sure I could logically pick anyone else above him except maybe Louis C.K.
Alan, I’m assuming the vast majority of your readership is American? I only say that because your international readers (like myself being Canadian) are blocked from watching all these Hulu clips you embed, which is kind of a shame.
I am well aware of the problems of geo-blocking, but the best — and for some shows, only — good clips are on Hulu. When the best scenes are on YouTube, I use ’em.
Would like to see Adam Scott win this if he even gets nominated. The straight man doesn’t get nearly enough love, but Scott plays the role to a T. I have little faith though. I’m not sure he’ll get nominated, and a win is a long-shot. I’m sure it will come down to Parsons or Baldwin, maybe Louie as a dark horse- but probably not.
Will Arnett is also considered? He’s the reason I can’t watch that show.
Really? I think he’s great on it. He is in no way GOB Bluth 2.0 (who I loved on AD in the right context); but a truly different character with genuine warmth and good humor. The dynamic between Arnett and Applegate is what makes that show (for me anyway.)
My ballot :
Louis C.K. for Louie
Garrett Dillahunt for Raising Hope
Zachary Levi for Chuck
Joel McHale for Community
Jim Parsons for The Big Bang Theory
Adam Scott for Parks and Recreation
My picks:
1. Alec Baldwin – 30 Rock
2. Louis C.K. – Louie
3. Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
4. Zachary Levi – Chuck
5. Joel McHale – Community
6. Adam Scott – Parks and Recreation
My ballot:
Alec Baldwin-30 Rock
Adam Scott-Parks and Recreation
Louis CK-Louie
Joel McHale-Community
Zachary Levi-Chuck
Elijah Wood-Wilfred
I like Elijah Wood in Wilfred, but to be honest, it’s also kind of a throwaway, I haven’t been able to watch Raising Hope or Curb Your Enthusiasm and I’m sure either Garrett Dillahunt or Larry David would be able to take that spot just based on how much I like them for their other work.
Gee, no mention of Ed Helms for The Of…..okay, I can’t even finish that sentence.
Shame the writing turned so awful on that show. Those actors deserve much better.
Good call on David Walton from “Bent”. I thought I might be the only person that watched and enjoyed that show.
Agreed. There’s something about Bent…it curiously keeps coming back in various ways – people keep bringing it up long after it’s been canceled. It wasn’t perfect, but the seeds of a good show were definitely there and I’m confident it would have blossomed (ala Cheers) if given a decent chance. It’s a crime that NBC treated it so poorly, and makes me think something is rotten in Denmark (gotta be a reason why they effectively “pre-canceled” this show).
+1. He was so great. I hate that he’s turning into a show killer, because that guy is talented, funny, and charismatic.
Very much agreed about David Walton and Bent. I go back to Hulu from time to time and NBC’s site hoping that it will be miraculously picked up, but I know that it is just a part of a fantasy I have constructed for my own enjoyment and merriment.
You’re not the only one, though we seem to be a small group. Really found Bent surprisingly charming, and, for its three week run, I was far more captivated by it than I was by most of my ‘regular’ shows.
Adam Scott is the new Bob Newhart, and I mean that as a compliment in the highest praise. The guy is brilliant at playing the straight man reacting the insanity surrounding him.
1. Adam Scott
2. Garrett Dillahunt
3. Alec Baldwin
4. Joel McHale
5. Lucas Neff
6. Jason Schwartzman
While I think Jim Parsons is head and shoulders above everyone else in this category (yeah, I said it!), I can get why you might leave him out. But to not include Parsons while including David Walton? Oh, no indeed. For me, his persona can best be described as milquetoast and he had no chemistry whatsoever with Amanda Peet.
This category actually feels slightly underwhelming to me. I mean there’s a lot of talent, but nothing *really* stood out, unlike the other categories, where there are performers whose names jump off the ballot (Amy Poehler, Elisabeth Moss, Jon Hamm, Claire Danes etc.).
Amyway, my nominations (in order):
1. Adam Scott
2. Louis C.K.
3. Alec Baldwin
4. Jim Parsons
5. Elijah Wood
6. Joel McHale
If there was space: Jeremy Sisto*, Josh Radnor, David Walton, Don Cheadle, Will Arnett and Larry David
*Boy, was Sisto a lock for a nomination until that distastrous Alicia Silverstone arc – it undermined the show and Sisto’s up until then flawless performance.
Where’s the spoiler warning Alan? Now the fact that Ben tried claymation is ruined for me…. RUINED!
Jim Parson to me is pretty one note in his performance, and when you add the general ickyness one should feel when they actually think about what they’re laughing at when Sheldon is extra “aspberger-y”, I think it’s nice to look to honor, less exploitative performances. It’s too bad we couldn’t swing a Fat Mac or Damon Wayans Jr as a lead, it’d make for a better category.
*asperger-y
Thinking back to that stop motion film and calzone zone riddled depression episode, it really would be a travesty if Scott doesn’t get nominated. I remember being in tears watching that episode, I was laughing so hard, and most of it had to do with Ben’s arc.
Is there somewhere we can find out which episodes the actors submitted for their emmy nominations?
Only guest actors submit episodes before they’re nominated I’m afraid… which is a logistical thing because every person who acted in a show ever this year submits themselves and voters can’t feasibly watch all those submission episodes. Because ya know, Taye Diggs really has a shot at that supporting actor in a drama series nom, amirite?
My choices in order:
1. Chris Lilley of Angry Boys–he’s amazing
2. Adam Scott of Parks and Recreation
3. Garret Dillahunt from Raising Hope
4. Louis C.K.–he’s really grown on my
5. Jason Schwartzman of Bored to Death
6. Joel McHale of Community
I’d have added Elijah Wood, Lucas Neff, and Jim Parsons if I’d had room.
Has there been some sort of change in the production of “Curb” in recent years? In the earlier seasons, it seemed much less sitcom-y. I did enjoy much if not all of the previous season of “Curb,” a show that pleases me even with its weakest episodes, but I thought “The Car Pool Lane” was much funnier than, say, “Palestinian Chicken.” I seem to recall two people previously involved with “Seinfeld” coming aboard, and if they did, I wonder how they changed the show, if at all.
I mention this because it raises a question of how we should think about his performance, if the show is more scripted than improvised.
I like Parsons and his show quite a bit, but I am still a bit peeved he won last year instead of Steve Carrell. Not that he did anything in particular over anyone else to deprive Carrell of an Emmy, but that was his last chance.
Adam Scott, like the rest of the “Parks” cast, is great, but is he really more of a lead than Nick Offerman? I guess it makes more sense to include him than Rob Lowe here. I like Lowe, but he’s not a lead on that show.
Also, I kind of hope for a nod for Will Arnett, if only because his show seems to have a lot of promise and could use a bump.
Overall, this is an oddly small category. If it remains this way next year, I could easily see Matthew Perry dominating this category for some time, provided his new show is successful.
“Adam Scott, like the rest of the “Parks” cast, is great, but is he really more of a lead than Nick Offerman?”
In Season 4? Definitely, yes. I love Nick Offerman, but he simply wasn’t given a lot to do this past season. Adam Scott, on the other hand, played a very prominant role as Leslie’s boyfriend/campaign manager. Things may very well be different next season, though.
Oh yeah, about Alec Baldwin: he definitely deserves a nomination, at the very least, both for this season and for seasons past, where his performances were so strongly, they are still giving off energy.
Of course, Jane Krawkowski could also use some love. I know it’s a different category than the one we are talking about here, but her character is completely, utterly ridiculous, and yet Jane K. makes it work. The thought of her signing that absurd, computer generated song about a random disaster in “Operation Righteous Lightning Cowboy,” for instance, still makes me laugh.
Not hugely deep. Adam Scott far out-strips everyone else in my opinion.
1. Adam Scott
2. Louis C.K.
3. Garret Dillahunt
4. Joel McHale
5. Elijah Wood
6. Will Arnett
My ballot would be…
Alec Baldwin
Adam Scott
Elijah Wood
Joel McHale
Garret Dillahunt
Louis CK
I think Dillahunt or Scott should win. Louis CK probably will win. As far as the Jim Parsons’ debate goes, I think he’s the best part of the show. However, the only person deserving of a nomination from BBT this year is Mayim Bialik.
My choices, in order:
1. Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation)
2. Louis C.K. (Louie)
3. Joel McHale (Community)
4. Alec Baldwin (30 Rock)
5. Don Cheadle (House of Lies)
6. Elijah Wood (Wilfred)
Toughest Omissions/Second Ballot – a bit of a stretch given the relative thinness of this category, but whatever
7. Garrett Dillahunt (Raising Hope)
8. Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)
9. Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
10. Zachary Levi (Chuck)
11. Will Arnett (Up All Night)
12. Lucas Neff (Raising Hope)
Six Seasons and a movie!
I had quite the problem discovering that Burt tampered with Virginia’s birth control, especially since he did bail on her and the baby later. I like him less now.