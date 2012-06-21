If I had an Emmy ballot 2012: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Time for part 4 of our look at the Emmy nominations process for 2012. As always, Fienberg and I are going to approach things in two ways. I’ll pretend that I have an Emmy ballot and make my picks for the six actors or shows I would put on my ballot, while Dan will rank the potential nominees from most likely to least. And, as always, we are working off of the actual Emmy ballot, so we can’t consider people who didn’t submit themselves, nor can we reassign anyone to a more suitable or easier category.
Having covered the drama supporting actors last time, we move onto Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Dan’s predictions are here, and my preferences are coming right up…
This category isn’t as brutal as its male counterpart, but almost no category this year comes remotely close to that, and there are still around a dozen actresses I’d be perfectly happy to see get nominations.
As a result, I was again tempted to pick only one performer per show, but as with supporting actor, there was a pair of co-stars I ultimately couldn’t choose between. Maisie Williams was one of my favorite parts of “Game of Thrones” season 1, and she was even more of a treat as Arya Stark became a more prominent part of season 2. Williams is so composed and charming, especially for her age, that even though Arya didn’t have much of a storyline in this season, it was just a pleasure to watch Williams play opposite Charles Dance as Tywin and Tom Wlaschiha as Jaqen.
Lena Headey, on the other hand, was an actress I wasn’t entirely sold on in the first season, in part because I was still thinking of her underwhelming work as the title character of “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.” But she was gangbusters this year, as Cersei Lannister had to deal with the triumph and the horror of watching her beloved but sociopathic son Joffrey sit on the throne. Cersei’s a bad person, but she was raised to be, and in a variety of scenes, Headey got to show the many ways that Cersei regrets who and what she’s become, even as she does everything in her power to stay where and who she is.
It’s been funny watching “Bunheads” the last couple of weeks and seeing a different tall, versatile brunette play a fast-talking, self-deprecating Amy Sherman-Palladino heroine. But it’s a credit to Lauren Graham that I stopped thinking of Sarah Braverman on “Parenthood” as Lorelai Gilmore 2.0 a long time ago. “Parenthood” is a show that doesn’t always gracefully shift gears from comedy to drama, from story to story, but Graham always sells every emotion she’s given, often with no dialogue, and just a few changes of expression. She continues to be one of the best parts of that show.
It’s funny to think back to the early part of “Mad Men” season 5, when a lot of the complaints about Jessica Paré’s screentime were specifically lamenting that it was coming at the expense of Christina Hendricks. By the end of the year, we certainly didn’t have to worry about Joan being forgotten. She kicked out her husband, delicately fended off Lane’s advances, flirted marvelously with Don, prostituted herself for a partnership stake in the agency, then grieved Lane and assumed his duties. And even if a plot occasionally felt jury-rigged, Hendricks was magnificent throughout, doing some of her best work of the series to date. No “Mad Men” actor has yet won an Emmy for their work on the show; given both her performance and the field, I would say Hendricks has the best chance of ending that streak.
I’ve been working on multiple categories at once for this project, and it will surprise exactly none of you that Bryan Cranston is going to be on my list of drama lead actor nominees. In looking for appropriate clips to go along with his blurb, I couldn’t help being reminded of just how good Anna Gunn is opposite him in iconic scenes like the end of “Crawl Space” or (below) Walt’s “I am the one who knocks!” speech. Walter White’s become quite the monster over the course of the series, and someone has to reflect and react to that transformation. Often, that’s been Jesse, but the two partners spent much of this season apart, while Skyler was busy inserting herself into Walt’s criminal activity, and Gunn did a tremendous job of showing Skyler’s increasing horror at realizing what her husband’s life was like, and who and what he had become.
Like her “Boardwalk Empire” partner Steve Buscemi, Kelly Macdonald has the difficult task of playing a character who not only doesn’t always make her motivations known to the audience, but to herself. Margaret Schroder is in a near-constant state of transformation, only sometimes aware of why she’s becoming this new person (abused wife, meek shop clerk, grateful mistress, willing co-conspirator, guilt-ridden Catholic, etc.), and Macdonald has to make all the personas fit together, often with little chance to explain in dialogue what she’s thinking. And she does it, consistently. An excellent, if often mysterious, performance.
Others considered: Morena Baccarin from “Homeland,” Christine Baranski from “The Good Wife,” Kristin Bauer van Straten from “True Blood,” Erika Christensen from “Parenthood,” Megan Hilty from “Smash,” Regina King from “Southland,” Gretchen Mol from “Boardwalk Empire,” Sandra Oh from “Grey’s Anatomy,” Archie Panjabi from “The Good Wife,” Monica Potter from “Parenthood,” Kiernan Shipka from “Mad Men,” Maggie Siff from “Sons of Anarchy,” Maggie Smith from “Downton Abbey” and Mae Whitman from “Parenthood.”
Called the actress whose picture you’d use for this! Lena Headey was really pretty great this year, when you can make me care about drunk Cersei having a conversation with Sansa while there’s a massive battle going on right outside, you know you’re doing a pretty great job.
Great list as always Alan, and it continues to make me wish you actually DID have a ballot. Personally, I’d have Morena Baccarin as my 6th over Lauren Graham due to my lack of watching Parenthood, but considering she was first on your also considered, I can’t quibble with the list too much.
Drunk Cersei was better than Drunk Sheldon (who made of Jim Parsons an Emmy winner). But maybe it doesn’t apply to the drama series acting categories – otherwise William H. Macy’s Frank Gallagher would be invincible.
No love for Kiernan Shipka and Morgan Saylor.
Mae Whitman from “Parenthood.”
Her? /sorry
For all the faults the show had, I’d love to find room for Megan Hilty to be recognized in this category.
Mine are:
1. Anna Gunn of “Breaking Bad”
2. Michelle Fairley of “Game of Thrones”
3. Sandra Oh of “Grey’s Anatomy”
4. Jennifer Carpenter of “Dexter”
5. Lena Headly of “Game of Thrones”
6. Christina Hendricks of “Mad Men”
I’m not sure if Michelle Fairley was put forward for nomination but I recall you noting her brilliant performance in a couple of early episodes of “GoT” Alan?
My ballot :
Anna Gunn for Breaking Bad
Lena Headey for Game of Thrones
Christina Hendricks for Mad Men
Kellie Macdonald for Boardwalk Empire
Kiernan Shipka for Mad Men
Maisie Williams for Game of Thrones
If there could be a seventh nominee, it would be Lauren Graham. It really pained me to leave her off.
For me:
1. Christina Hendricks (Mad Men)*
2. Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
3. Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad)
4. Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire)
5. Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
6. Megan Hilty (Smash)
Okay, probably not Hilty (Kelly Macdonald or Maisie Turner instead) but she deserves *something* for being the best part of an awful, awful show.
Maisie Williams, I mean. D’oh. I went with Sophie Turner over her because I thought she was really exceptional in “Blackwater.”
My ballot:
Maisie Williams-Game of Thrones
Lena Headey-Game of Thrones
Morena Baccarin-Homeland
Morgan Saylor-Homeland
Christina Hendricks-Mad Men
and I actually can’t decided for my sixth. I want to say Anna Gunn, but I think I surprisingly like Betsy Bradnt’s performance just as much this year (especially in the klepto episode).
As good as Maisie Williams and Lena Headey were, I also think it’s important to note that Sophie Turner was pretty excellent as well. After the first season I never thought I’d like Sansa, but she really turned it around.
I wish Jessica Pare had submitted her instead of Lead Actress. I don’t think she would’ve been nominated either way, but I really enjoyed her this year.
Filled out my list with a couple friends when I saw Dan and Alan doing this feature again. Love seeing it every year guys. Only show I don’t watch where most people are throwing a nominee out is Boardwalk Empire.
Joelle Carter in Justified
Lena Headey in Game of Thrones
Christina Hendricks in Mad Men
Morgan Saylor in Homeland
Kiernan Shipka in Mad Men
Maisie Williams in Game of Thrones
Didn’t realize how many young actresses really gave standout performances on TV this year until I filled this ballot up. Fun category.
There should be an alternative list: Actors Who Continue To Be Brilliant Despite Being Done A Continual Disservice On Their Show Week After Week. Jennifer Carpenter, Megan Hilty, Michelle Forbes, pretty much every actor on True Blood…
Don’t forget Grey’s.
I love you for putting Lauren Graham on your list, I agree with you completely. Unfortunatelly her acting and her emotional changes are subtle, that´s not what Emmy people go for. I would rather see her in a lead category, though.
Good to see Maggie Siff at least getting considered
At least Maggie Siff is being considered.
Some performances I enjoyed not mentioned by Alan:
Viva Bianca, ‘Spartacus’
Joelle Carter, ‘Justified’
Lauren Cohan, ‘The Walking Dead’
Michelle Fairley, ‘Game of Thrones’
LisaGay Hamilton, ‘Men of a Certain Age’
What? Sandra Oh only mentioned on the “others considered”? She was far better than the Game of Thrones actresses, as much as I love them. The episode where it’s just her and Hunt discussing about his cheating is one of the best actings she’s ever done on the show. Not to mention the episode where she operates Henry without knowing that was him, where she’s just freaking outstanding.
Graham, Hendricks and Gunn were terrific. My favorite scene from Gunn is just her reaction to Walt’s desparation in the end of “Crawl Space”. Only her struggling to tell Walt that she gave the money to Beneke made that entire sequence even more terrifying. I liked Kelly MacDonald a lot, but I struggled with some of her episodes this season, particularly that God awful plot where she cheats on Nucky with Slater (that was just so predictable and so poorly done that we knew that was going to happen just from their first interaction).
A fairly weak category.
1) Lena Headey – Inhabits the role while seemingly adding her own flair to it.
2) Laura Slade Wiggins – Great work in a character that is unique, and at times inconsistant
3) Maggie Siff – I’ve been down on her in the past. This season she was quite strong, even if the season wasn’t as strong.
4) Lauren Graham – A very talented actress, but a less impressive role than the others.
5) Emilia Clarke – Brings so much charisma and charm to a part that was unplayable.
6) Sophie Turner – Less degree of difficulty than the other actresses on the show, but she is doing such great work, she has to be recognized.
I was going to comment about Jessica Lange not being on here, but noticed she was getting nominated for Miniseries or movie. Wasn’t that what Maggie Smith was nominated for last year? What qualifies Lange to do that and not Drama Series?
Because of the anthology format.
+1 for Maisie Williams
Maggie Smith deserves every nomination… ever. Downton would be such a stuffy show without the dowager countess.
Also, while I appreciate Anna Gunn’s work… Skylar is just THE WORST. It would be one thing if I felt Gilligan wanted me to actively loathe her, but I don’t think he does, so I personally wouldn’t be able to reward that performance over somebody like Baccarin, Maggie Smith, or even Kiernan Shipka.
I completely agree on both counts. My reaction to literally everything Maggie Smith is some combination of A) laughing hysterically or B) pumping my first to celebrate her awesomeness. Usually, it’s both. I had her as the best performance of the year, just ahead of Maisie Williams and Lena Headey. As for Gunn, I agree that we’re not supposed to dislike Skyler as much as we actually do, and because the writing on that show is superb, the blame falls on Gunn.
I like Maisie Williams, but precocious child to me isn’t enough of a dramatic range of growth this year to call her one of the best performances, especially with the relative plot inertia she found herself in this year (she and emilia clarke essentially had the same season, except Arya didn’t whine about dragons every 6 minutes). If I had to rank the tween performances in a drama, Kiernan Shipka blows away Maisie Williams.
Well, I’m not sure it’s fair to Maisie Williams to just describe her as a “precocious child,” as she’s a lot better than that. She does some of the best understated acting of anyone. I like Kiernan Shipka too, as I would have her on my ballot (two comments below this one). Maybe I’m grading on a bit of a curve, given her age, but I thought Williams was phenomenal. Her problem (which also applies to Maggie Smith, among others) is that while she was excellent in every scene, she doesn’t really have a showcase episode the way Lena Headey did with “Blackwater” (to cite just one example). But I judge performances by the entire season, not by a single episode. Of course, the Academy does just the opposite, at least in theory.
I didn’t mean that Maisie Williams is a precocious child, I meant the character of Arya doesn’t have the depth that a Sally Draper. Arya is driven by revenge (and is quick witted), but is still a kid playing at an adult game. Sally Draper has so much going on as a character that Shipka pulls off it’s amazing. Plus, Shipka is 12 years old to Williams’ 15, so somebody who can act like that whose parents don’t even let her watch the show because she’s too young for it… that’s masterful.
Arya is driven by revenge yes, but more then that is a little girl trying to survive in a completely unfamiliar and ugly world. Williams has to play so many emotions and every one of them subtly, hate and fear while outwardly maintaining a tense calm. But even without that, she is just compelling on screen and has chemistry with everyone she works with.
Kiernan Shipka, well I don’t think she’s been good since season 3. Once upon a time she was adorable and naturally good at performing, but I feel like now she’s older she is overacting and it’s as painful to watch as Glen. The character Sally is wonderful, but I wouldn’t even consider Shipka as a best supporting actress.
Agreed with Mon. As much as I like Sally Kiernan Shipka is ridiculously overrated and her acting suffers. She no longer compares to Maisie Williams.
Is the person who says Arya doesn’t have as much depth as Sally actually serious? Spending more years with a character doesn’t automatically mean they’re deeper.
Arya’s entire character (in both the books and the series thus far, especially in the construction of season 2) is to be a cypher, adapting to whatever situation she’s placed in in order to survive (taking so many names, personalities etc), but it’s still just a revenge play. I imagine we’ll be spending plenty of time with Tywin and Tyrion next year, so we needed to spend time with Tywin in season 2, so he was placed with Arya in Harrenhal. Arya’s (eventual) trip across the Narrow Sea to become a faceless man (not a spoiler since the show basically put up a neon sign saying it will happen) will be the shows way of fleshing out more of the universe. Until she’s faced with some real character choices, how can she (and by extension the actress playing her) be anything of real substance? Shipka, on the other hand, can’t see a PG-13 movie yet and knocks out of the park every single thing Matt Weiner asks of her.
Hopefully this will be the category to break Mad Men’s poor luck in winning acting nominations.
My ballot (in order):
1. Christina Hendricks
2. Kelly Macdonald
3. Christine Baranski
4. Morena Baccarin
5. Anna Gunn
6. Kiernan Shipka
If there was free space, these actresses would also be derserving of a nomination: Cherry Jones, Connie Nielsen, Joelle Carter, Megan Hilty, Jill Hennessey, Gretchen Mol, Betsy Brandt, Karine Vannasse and Kathleen Robertson.
I have to say that I’m very happy that Alan has included Maisie Williams on his ballot. She has been basically ignored by other critics (even Fienberg has her relegated to the “others considered” category behind 20 other actresses), which I find profoundly depressing. I had her as the second-best performance of the year behind Maggie Smith. I’m so happy that I’m almost willing to ignore the inclusion of Anna Gunn, who has always been the weakest acting link of the best show on television. My sister works in casting, and she feels the same way–she has complained about Gunn nonstop while catching up on the show in the last few months–without me even prompting. I don’t think the performance is terrible, but it’s nowhere near good enough for an Emmy nomination. I think Betsy Brandt’s performance on the same show is significantly better than Gunn’s. But like I said, I can live with Gunn if it also means some recognition for Williams. My other nominees would be Lena Headey (who had the best submission episode of anyone with “Blackwater”), Kiernan Shipka, Christina Hendricks and Archie Panjabi. Kelly Macdonald just missed the cut in a very competitive category.
I wouldn’t want Jessica Pare nominated for anything, but it seems bizarre she would go Lead instead of Supporting. It’s a done deal that Claire Danes will win Lead, so why not give yourself a shot in a wide open field like this one?
FYI, your first link is broken Alan. This one here will link to the actual ballot: [www.emmys.tv]
I would love Jessica Paré to get a nomination. I prefered her to Christina Hendricks this year.
I just find Pare to be inconsistent. She has good moments, but I don’t know if she ever put together a great total episode. Plus I get the feeling that Weiner wrote Megan as a strong character that the audience should deeply feel for, but she just never clicked to me. I guess I would fault the performance for that, as the writers certainly didn’t undersell her (at least for the first 3/4 of the season).
Would you prefer Pare over Moss? I didn’t feel like Moss had a ton to do this season, but she was excellent whenever she got the chance.
Moss was good last season, great even. She’s an amazing actress. But this season it’s laughable to think she’d come anywhere near Pare. Just my opinion so don’t jump me Moss loyalists.
Jamie Anne Allman
Kristin Bauer van Straten
Viva Bianca
Lauren Graham
Christina Hendricks
Lena Headey
Honorable mention: Maggie Siff, Kiernan Shipka, Sandra Oh, Mae Whitman
(…and Candice Accola did not submit…and Callie Thorne is still eligible for Rescue Me…!)
With all of these Game of Thrones women, might as well share this: Game of Thrones Political Attack Ads. Thanks internet.
[www.buzzfeed.com]
Its interesting that you put Erika Christensen down in the considered category cause I know you had lot of issues with her character and how she was used. I always thought you did a good job of including people on shows you didn’t like but actors who played characters you didn’t like seems like a tricky thing to evaluate
I can appreciate a performance even if the character is doing stupid things. Julia trying to buy coffee girl’s baby was stupid; how Christensen played Julia’s reaction to each step of that story was excellent.
Agreed
My ballot would have…
Lena Headey
Maisie Williams
Anna Gunn
Kiernan Shipka
Joelle Carter
Gretchen Mol
I don’t see Joelle Carter’s name anywhere and she’s one of the best parts of Justified, IMO. From my nominees, I’d give the award to Lena Headey. My darkhorse would be Gretchen Mol.
Geez… I forgot about Maggie Smith. Can I change my own ballot? Hehe. I’d replace Kiernan Shipka with Smith. I don’t really care for Downton Abbey, but she was definitely the best part of it and well deserving of a nomination.
Alan, the link to the actual Emmy ballot goes to a dead page.
Ah, just saw in the comments that someone posted the actual link.
Hard category to decide, but my six choices are as follows:
1. Christina Hendricks
2. Kiernan Shipka
3. Joelle Carter
4. Sharon Gless
5. Lauren Graham
6. Kelly Macdonald
I would be happy if any of them won. My four that would have made it are as follows:
1. Maisie Williams
2. Michelle Fairley
3. Sophie Williams
4. Archie Panjabi
Michelle Fairley really impressed me in the episode where Catelyn receives Ned’s bones. That’s my pick.
It’s between Christina Hendricks and Lena Headey for me. I was Hendrick all the way until Blackwater, when Headey made me more terrified of Cersei than anything going on in the vanguard.
My picks:
1. Joelle Carter – Justified
2. Anna Gunn – Breaking Bad
3. Lena Heady – Game of Thrones
4. Christina Kendricks – Mad Men
5. Kelly Macdonald – Boardwalk Empire
6. Kiernan Shipka – Mad Men
My choices, in order:
1. Christina Hendricks (Mad Men)
2. Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
3. Kelly MacDonald (Boardwalk Empire)
4. Morena Baccarin (Homeland)
5. Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
6. Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey)
Toughest Omissions/Second Ballot
7. Regina King (Southland)
8. Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad)
9. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men)
10. Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife)
11. Maggie Siff (Sons of Anarchy)
12. Lauren Graham (Parenthood)
The “I am the one who knocks” scene was so bad-ass that it may win an emmy for two people by itself. I was so bad-ass that even Walt scared himself right at the end.
Completely agree with your comments about Anna Gunn. She deserves Emmy recognition and hopefully this will be her year!