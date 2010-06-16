If I had an Emmy ballot: Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy

It’s day three of Emmy Week here at HitFix, as Fienberg and I finally move on to our look at leading actors and actresses. As usual, Dan’s offering up his predictions for who will be nominated (along with a bit of wishful thinking), while I’m saying who would get my votes if I had a hypothetical Emmy ballot.
First up today is Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Dan’s gallery is already up, and if you click through this story, you can see my picks.
The comedy lead categories are unsurprisingly much thinner than the supporting ones. There are 112 actors who submitted themselves for comedy supporting, and only 27 for lead. With lead actress (which we’ll get to this afternoon), that led to me actually struggling to come up with six worthy names. Here, I got six I was happy with, and a couple of others I wouldn’t mind seeing on the real ballot, but there wasn’t any kind of agony like I had, say, leaving Chris Pratt off the supporting actor ballot.
This wasn’t a particularly strong year for “30 Rock,” but that wasn’t really the fault of Alec Baldwin, who delivered when called on in storylines like Jack’s budding bromance with Danny, or Jack trying to find a professional purpose in his life after GE decides to sell NBC to Kabletown. He’s had better years, but is still one of the best six actors eligible in the category.
One of the most interesting aspects of the “Seinfeld” reunion storyline on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” was watching Larry David play a lot of scenes with Jerry Seinfeld. Here we had two old friends and colleagues, both with similarly misanthropic personalities, both playing slightly fictional versions of themselves, and it became clear that Larry the sitcom writer was a much better, more committed actor than Jerry the sitcom star. In or out of the “Seinfeld” plot, it was a strong season for Larry, who got to display some good physical comedy chops (trying to make out with his wheelchair-bound girlfriend) as well as his usual comic rage. And he even got to give his own spin on George Costanza. He’ll likely never win, but he should and will be nominated.
Zachary Levi, unfortunately, will never get within spitting distance of an Emmy nomination for his work on “Chuck,” even though what he does on that show is very much in the wheelhouse of Emmy voters. They tend to be fans of versatility, whether that’s actors playing multiple roles, comedy actors doing dramatic work, drama actors being funny, etc. Though Levi never got to play Chuck’s evil twin, he does move easily between the show’s comedy, melodrama and romance modes, making all the tonal shifts possible. This year, he added action to his CV, being convincing enough physically to make Chuck’s new kung fu powers seem plausible.
Joel McHale also had to show versatility as the first among equals in the “Community” ensemble. There are times when he has to be the Bill Murray wiseass, times when he simply has to play straight man to the lunatics around him, and then times when he has to go insane himself, like in the naked billiards episode. Given the depth of the supporting cast, it would have been very easy for McHale to have the show stolen out from under him, but I’m just as happy to watch a Jeff-centric storyline as I am one about Troy or Annie or Shirley.
“The Big Bang Theory” became The Sheldon Show more blatantly than ever before this season. That could be frustrating from a storytelling perspective, since a lot of plots were left half-formed in favor of simply showing us how Sheldon would react to them, it’s hard to blame the writers for trying to milk Jim Parsons for all he was worth. He got over the nominating hump last year, and while I still assume Baldwin will keep winning until proven otherwise, I suspect we’ll be seeing Parsons’ name on the actual nominations list for a long time to come.
More versatility for my final pick: Adam Scott from the hilarious, woefully-underwatched “Party Down.” (And perhaps a supporting actor contender a year from now for his new gig on “Parks and Recreation.”) Scott has one of the trickier jobs in sitcoms: the straight man who has to be funny without sacrificing his normality. And he pulls it off with his usual dry aplomb.
Tough omissions: Steve Carell from “The Office,” Thomas Jane from “Hung.”
Im on board with the Zachary Levi vote. To bad they do not recognise the smaller shows. Their loss.
Zachary Levi really deserves it, though McHale and Scott are deserving as well. But gotta go with CHUCK! :)
I looked at the possible nominees and chose 7 people. In the end I decided on Jay Harrington (Better Off Ted) over Adam Scott, but I had the same top 5 guys. Great minds think alike.
I concur that Zachary Levi deserves a nomination. It’s too bad that the unimaginative Emmy voters keep picking the same actors in this category. If the voters reward Charlie Sheen with another nom, then this category will lose all credibility.
1) Levi is a clod, necessitating a million quick cuts during all the action sequences to disguise his lack of coordination.
2) He’s not versatile. He plays the comedy fine, but he has a single this-is-me-being-earnest intonation that he breaks out for every serious scene, be it “Just once, for the record” or “I can’t just turn my back on the people I love.”
Maybe you could nominate Carell for worst actor in a comedy? Landslide victory.
No, that’d be Charlie Sheen.
Then again, I wouldn’t consider ‘2 & A Half Men’ to be a comedy given it is one of the worst shows on TV and it’s continued recognition by the Emmys which makes the whole event a bit of a farce.
My nominees would be:
Zachary Levi (Chuck)
Joel McHale (Community)
Adam Scott (Party Down)
Jason Schwartzman (Bored to Death)
Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)
Parsons is probably the only one of those people to actually get nominated and I do hope he wins. I omitted Alec Baldwin from the list simply because I’m sick of him winning all the time. He is really good though.
How could Carell be a tough omission? I generally like him, but he just poured over-the-top this season.
Because there were some episodes (“The Lover” immediately comes to mind) where Carell was terrific. And in general, he seems to play up or down to the level of the script. If asked to play Michael as an obnoxious goon, he does that, and if Michael is drawn on a more human scale, he plays that.
This is a really shallow field. It seems like all of the good comedies these days are esemble pieces. Adam Scott is my choice based on Steve Guetenberg’s birthday episode.
I’m such a comedy snob that I’d hate to see any of the souless (Big bang) or dead horse beating (Office, 30 Rock) people get recognition.
Not a very strong year for Lead Actor in Comedy if you ask me. All the great guys are classified as Supporting (the entire cast of Modern Family or Parks). That said, I would go with Larry David or Alec.
I suppose it comes down to whether Emmy voters have respect for wood.
Wow, this is not a good category. I’m surprised there wasn’t a “I forgot about him! of course he’ll win” nominees. Also, this blog must be a magnet for Chuck fans.
Hey Kevin, maybe we can nominate YOU for biggest sped, along with Charlie “Dude, where’s my car?” Sheen…
My ballot:
Steve Carell for The Office
Zachary Levi for Chuck
Joel McHale for Community
Jim Parsons for The Big Bang Theory
I’ve got hurt feelings about there not being any flight if concords on here. Is it to late for that? I watched season 2 on dvd, but I thought it was elgible for this year’s emmys.
They were nominated for a few awards for season 2 in last year’s emmys, so it would be strange if they are eligible this year again for the same season.
The category is really thin, I guess! – I had the same exact names on my wish ballot too.
Does this mean next year a lot of actors will be submitting in the lead category instead (if they can – are there any specific rules – screentime maybe? – for submitting in lead/supporting?), and we might have a situation where there’d be too many to choose from in the lead category and not ‘enough’ for the supporting next year?
I don’t suppose The Good Guys i eligible this year but next year Bradley Withford should be a top contender. He’s hilarious on that show.
Levi, McHale, and Scott are all genius picks. SUCH GREAT PERFORMANCES. Each one of them makes me laugh until I cry. It’s a sin that the Emmys will never acknowledge them.
I mean, I love me some Alec Baldwin, don’t get me wrong–but these guys are some serious contenders.
@Diane made me very, very sad when she mentioned Charlie Sheen.
Joel McHale, shirtless.
I’m not exactly a huge fan of The Big Bang Theory, but I think Jim Parsons deserves a win here. Every other show you mentioned is, in my opinion, better than TBBT (most WAY better, in fact), but he’s been pretty consistently outstanding, even when the writing has been lazy/stupid.
I’d be happy if Joel McHale or Larry David picked up the win here.
Nothing against Alec Baldwin as he is aces, but him picking up a hat-trick would seem, um, for lack of a better term…boring. In an ideal scenario I’d like the awards and indeed nominations to be shared out more.
(Although there is a possibility of a Bryan Cranston hat-trick and I’d be delighted if that occurred (even at the expense yet again of Hugh Laurie or Jon Hamm). Yeah this post is hypocritical)
Although I commend Modern Family’s solidarity on submitting themselves in the supporting categories but if one or two moved up to lead they are almost assured of getting nominations.
Anyway, never count out Tony Shaloub, I don’t want him to win but he could.
I’m personally rooting for Jim Parsons! I hope he wins this time around. He really deserved it last year especially that he submitted the Christmas episode last year. I hope he wins :)
In a just world Adam Scott would run away with it. He’s absolutely the most deserving of anyone mentioned. The work he does on Party Down is fantastic, as anyone who watches it would attest to. Unfortunately there’s only a couple thousand of us, so… yeah, there goes that chance.
Interesting that the supporting category was difficult because of so many great performances this year- while this category is tough because there are no standouts.
I’m just now getting into Psych so I’m not even sure what season I’m on but James Roday has been great- otherwise I liked Joel McHale and Larry David in this Category.
I think Hung is one of the worst shows in recent memory. It’s not funny, it’s not dramatic and it’s just depressing. Hard to tell if Thomas Jane is good or not because the show is so bland.
Alan wrote: “it’s hard to blame the writers for trying to milk Jim Parsons for all he was worth.”
I reply: Oh, no it isn’t. If I wanted to watch a sit-com where the rest of the cast barely exists except as gag-feeders to an increasingly dull and predictable character played by a highly talent actor, I’d still be giving a damn about ‘How I Met Your Mother’.
I have to go with Alec Baldwin (although I’m watching the show much less than I used to), Jim Parsons, Tony Shalhoub (who was always excellent in the part), and Adam Scott. I would hope Adam Scott would win from that short list, but it will probably never happen.