If I had an Emmy ballot: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

The Emmy ballots went out a little over a week ago, and Fienberg and I have spent a lot of time since going back and forth about who will be nominated and who should, based on who submitted themselves and in which category. (Actors choose if and where to submit, and you can take a look at the full ballot for performers here.)
Nominations won’t be announced until July 8, and over the course of this week, Dan and I are going to approach the process, major category by category, from two different angles. Dan is going to present overviews of the leading contenders he thinks could be nominated in each category, while I’ll do my annual ritual of presenting my hypothetical ballot were I an Emmy voter.
First up is arguably the toughest field of any of the acting categories: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Dan posted his gallery of potential nominees last night, and if you click through to the rest of this post, I’ll give my thoughts on how I narrowed the ballot down to six names, as well as the toughest omissions.
Again, this category is a beast, and that’s even with an entire nomination’s field worth of terrific supporting actors who submitted themselves as guest stars – including John Lithgow from “Dexter,” Walton Goggins from “Justified,” Zach Gilford from “Friday Night Lights,” Robert Morse and Jared Harris from “Mad Men,” Adam Arkin from “Sons of Anarchy,” Henry Ian Cusick from “Lost,” etc. My initial list of potential nominees ran more than 20 names, thanks in part to ensemble shows like “Mad Men,” “Lost,” “Breaking Bad” and “Sons of Anarchy” that had multiple deserving nominees. I could, for instance, do a ballot with Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks from “Breaking Bad” and any other two guys from my list and feel like everybody on my ballot was deserving. Ditto a ballot that started with Josh Holloway, Michael Emerson, Terry O’Quinn and Nestor Carbonell from “Lost.”
Ultimately, I decided the only way I could sanely approach this was to adopt a share the wealth approach and pick only one actor per show. That may not be the philosophy I use with other categories, but it was the only one that felt remotely satisfying here. And keep in mind that my reasons for dismissing people in no way should be read as negatives on them. Anybody mentioned at all from this point is someone whose nomination and/or win would please me on some level; it’s just that when there are this many great performances, hard cuts have to be made. These are the six I ultimately chose, but in this category I could come up with a completely different group of six that would feel equally deserving.
So we start off with my current favorite drama on television, “Breaking Bad.” While I could, again, easily nominate four actors from that show (five, really, since Bob Odenkirk is terrific in a largely comic role), if I’m only picking one, it has to be the amazing Aaron Paul, who would also get my hypothetical vote to win the category. How charismatic and scary and moving and pathetic and brilliant was Paul this year? Let’s put it this way: the Television Critics Association Awards ballot doesn’t distinguish between lead and supporting actors (nor by gender), so Paul and Cranston were nominated together, and I voted Paul.
Emmy voters are supposed to pick a winner based on a single submitted episode. This is done for practical purposes, since the people who work in television don’t have an awful lot of time to watch television. (Which raises the larger question of why they should be voting on an award like this, but we’ll save that for another time.) While I understand the rationale behind it, that philosophy always bothers me, because actual TV viewers do not approach their shows that way. They watch most, if not all, episodes of their favorite shows, so they can tell you who was great over the course of a season, and not just who knocked it out of the park when given a great script. All of this is preamble towards explaining why, if I had to pick one “Lost” actor for this category, it would be Josh Holloway. Emerson and Carbonell were absolutely fantastic in their respective showcase episodes, but were marginalized and/or absent for large chunks of the season. O’Quinn was dominant throughout the year (even more than Holloway), but he was by far at his best in the Sideways Locke episode, and I liked but didn’t love his performance as Smokey. (Though that owed as much to the writing as to any choices O’Quinn made.) Over the course of the season, I thought Holloway had the most consistently interesting material to play, and Sawyer at the vending machine was by far the most affecting the finale’s many reunions.
Anyone on “Mad Men” who isn’t Don or (to a lesser extent) Betty Draper tends to drift in and out of the narrative, so it then becomes a question of which second banana made the biggest impact in their relatively limited screen time. Do I go with Vincent Kartheiser for playing Pete the lonely wolf in the episode with the au pair? John Slattery for the Roger-in-blackface episode, and/or for how much confidence and joy he brought to the finale? Or Bryan Batt for showing the ecstasy and agony of Sal finally accepting his sexuality, then having his career destroyed over it? All were swell, but I go Bryan Batt for how he played Sal’s reaction to the phrase “You people.”
Similarly, you can’t go wrong with any of at least three “Sons of Anarchy” actors here: Ron Perlman, Ryan Hurst and Kim Coates. Perlman was involved in one of the best scenes on any drama anywhere this season (Gemma’s confession in “Balm”), but Hurst and Coates were both sensational in showing Opie and Tig’s anguish over the murder of Opie’s wife. Splitting hairs at this point, but I guess I’d pick Ryan Hurst based on “the outlaw had mercy” scene.
So those were my four tough ensemble calls. (And I would have loved to make room for Taylor Kitsch and/or Michael B. Jordan from “Friday Night Lights,” but, again… brutal.)
My other two slots goes to John Noble, who was so good I stuck with “Fringe” for far longer than the show itself held my interest; and to Andre Braugher, who was his usual splendid dramatic self when asked to be on “Men of a Certain Age,” while also turning out to be that sneaky show’s strongest comic weapon.
Tough omissions (beyond those mentioned above): John Goodman from “Treme,” Max Burkholder from “Parenthood” (who for some reason is listed as “Miles Bukholder” on the ballot) and Justin Chambers from “Grey’s Anatomy.”
I haven’t caught up on Breaking Bad,Fringe, Lost, Men of a Certain Age or Sons of Anarchy so I can’t comment on your selection of the actors from that show.
I have seen Mad Men and I agree with you on Bryan Batt.
My other nominees from a very limited by measure pre-ballot (sticking to the same 1 actor per show rule):
Robert Knepper for Heroes: A perfect example of an actor being far better than the material presented to him. He was great as the show continued it’s implosion to cancellation.
Dax Sheperd for Parenthood: As much as I liked Max Burkholder’s work as Max Braverman, Dax surprised me with his acting on Parenthood. Coming into the show, I knew that Peter Krause, Lauren Graham and Craig T. Nelson would deliver fine work and they have, but Dax surprised me. Going from a 30 something slacker living on a boat to a out-of-nowhere father, he showcased the maturity of a character in 13 episodes.
I haven’t been caught up on any other shows, so this is it for now.
Ya, I feel the same about Dax Sheperd. I didn’t know who he was when Parenthood started, but there is something about his acting skills that captures my attention.
I agree with you completely about how easy it would be to fill a ballot with 5 Breaking Bad actors. I too think it should be Aaron Paul’s year to win.
I’m not sure who has to get the last two spots, but I don’t think this field should exist without Terry O’Quinn, Michael Emerson, Aaron Paul, and John Noble.
That being said, I’m really unsure as to who should win though I guess I’d lean towards Paul.
Ryan Hurst is a great call. Go back and watch him in something like “Remember the Titans” and see if you’d expect that guy to crush this role.
Glad to see the Josh Holloway shout out, that man deserves it. He was by far the most matured and improved actor on the show out of everyone. Look at his work in the first and second season compared to the fifth and sixth. An amazing change. He deserves the reognition that the showier actors and roles got, such as O’Quinn and Emerson. I also feel like my boy Mat Fox deserves more recognition for his work as Jack. He’s not everyones favorite character, and I think that hurts peoples perception of his performance, but Jack Shepard is one of the most three-dimensional, complicated, full-realized and completely “arc-ed” charactesr ever put on tv. His work consistently blew my mind. But yes, Holloway stepped it up in a big way the last two seasons. I’m glad, at the very least, he gets some recognition here. I have zero hopes of him actualyl being nominated. They’ll go with O’Quinn for sure
Fox submitted for Lead Actor in a drama series (as he should have). And while he largely redeemed the character through his excellent work this season, that’s a similarly tough field to crack.
Aaron Paul all the way. Lots of great supporting actors in your analysis, but he rocked that role.
Wow! Tough choices. I hope Aaron Paul gets it; he’s been amazing this season especially. And I can’t argue with any other of your picks, except I haven’t watched Fringe, so instead of Noble I’d go with either Bruce Campbell from Burn Notice, Frederick Weller from In Plain Sight, or, if he were listed, Zach Gilford for Friday Night Lights.
I’m rooting for both Aaron Paul and Josh Holloway (I’m glad to watch them in your list), even if they probably won’t win because the young ones are less appreciated in those awards (and even if my favorite show this season was Mad Men and I hated the Lost finale).
Zach Guilford, Zach Guilford, Zach Guilford. Thank you.
Read the intro. Zach submitted himself as a guest actor.
No Walton Goggins on this list? Seriously have to question that omission. Not even an honorable mention, disappointing.
Seriously, folks. Read the intro. All your complaints will be answered there.
i realize that bulletville aired after the ballots went out so that episode couldn’t be submitted but his work throughout the season should have been enough to get him on the list. But I am a huge breaking bad fan so Aaron Paul winning would make me happy also.
The Emmys recently issued a ruling that shows that began their seasons within the eligibility period get to submit all their episodes, including ones from outside that period.
Doesn’t matter, though; Goggins isn’t submitted in this category.
But what about Walton Goggins????? Won’t you think of his family?
I’d sub in Kartheiser over Batt, and Garcia over Holloway. (Strange choice, but Hurley was the sole reason why I didn’t go batshit annoyed over all that Jacob stuff).
And, to add yet another name into the hat:
Enver Gjokaj. (I hope he was at least submitted into/eligible for the ballot list, even though there’s no way in hell he’d get a nom.)
Gjokaj is not on the ballot, so either he or his representatives felt there was no point in bothering since he has zero shot at an actual nomination.
(Not everyone feels this way. Among the submitted oddities in this category: the actors who play Andre Braugher’s kids on MoaCA, various fifth bananas from the CSI shows and Michael K. Williams for his work on The Philanthropist.)
I like that. I know you’d never do it, because it’s just mean, but I’d love to see you list your “least deserving wannabe nominee” in each category. Can I just go ahead and mention Joseph Finnes for LDBA?
Paul has to take this hands down. Jessie was a character I struggled to really get into for the 1st series and early in the 2nd. This season the character has really emerged and you feel his energy just burst through the screen.
Fox pretty much saved the Lost finale for me, Jack’s not a great character (being controversial you could say that about the majority of Lost characters) but thought Fox actually made you care.
Also enjoyed Guzman and Victor Rasuk in How To Make It,
How to Make It was submitted in the comedy categories.
Doh!! Makes sense what with it being a comedy and all. Out of intrest is it up to the shows which catagory they go into? 1st year I’ve followed the awards closely, interesting just how political and tactical they are. Like season 3 of The Wire!
I love John Noble and am praying for him to win an Emmy this year! Walter continually makes me laugh and breaks my heart every week on Fringe and *spoilers* his playing of Walternate – the calculating and completely sane version of himself – against Walter in the finale was genius.
Alan, I absolutely agree on John Noble. I watch most of the shows that you cover here on HitFix, and in my mind John Noble’s work this year outshines everyone, even Andre Braugher. However, this is the Supporting Actor category that we are discussing here. Am I to assume that Noble submitted a Supporting bid? In my opinion, his character is so central to the story and he has so much more screen presence than his castmates, that he deserves the Lead nom and win.
Zach Gilford should get the nomination solely for his performances in the last two episodes of FNL that aired (not going into details for those who haven’t seen). He’s perenially underrated, and while I can’t argue with your selections, though I’d certainly nudge out Andre Braugher with the assumption he could get it the next season (while Gilford is leaving the show, I believe). It’s a shame that even FNL lovers like yourself can’t find a way to recognize it!
Sigh… For the last time: ZACH GILFORD DID NOT SUBMIT HIMSELF IN THIS CATEGORY. HE SUBMITTED HIMSELF AS A GUEST STAR. READING IS FUNDAMENTAL.
No more caps, Alan, or I will have to start deleting your comments.
Reading is fundamental is posted above my workstation at Pizza Hut
My bad, Alan. I thought this was more of a “if I could choose who deserved it.” If he had submitted it, would you have voted for him?
Gilford would absolutely be on my list had he submitted himself here, probably ahead of John Noble or Bryan Batt. As it was, I’m annoyed I couldn’t find some way to squeeze Taylor Kitsch in, and good as he was, Gilford blew everybody on that show away during his stint.
Good grief, that is a hard category to narrow down. It’s too bad you can’t just nominate an entire cast for its supporting actors…
@Belinda – I completely agree with you about Enver. His work on Dollhouse was easily one of, if not the best thing about that show.
All of those actors on Lost did fine jobs but, considering the work being done elsewhere, I really don’t see how you can justify including any of them in this category. The material just doesn’t compare. Don’t watch Fringe so can’t speak about John Noble but I suspect I’d feel similarly if I did. These would be my six:
Aaron Paul – Breaking Bad
Dean Norris – Breaking Bad
Andre Braugher – Men of a Certain Age
Ryan Hurst – Sons of Anarchy
Campbell Scott – Damages
John Slattery – Mad Men
Feel VERY strongly about Paul, Norris, and Braugher getting nods. They were all about as good as anybody can possibly be. In the end though, as it seems everyone agrees, have to give it to Paul.
I would LOVE to see Bryan Batt recognized for his great work. Ditto Andre Braugher.
There was amazing acting in nearly every scene of Sons of Anarchy last season. But yeah, if I had to pick one supporting actor I’d have to go with Ryan Hurst.
Aaron Paul is incredible regardless of categorization, but he could’ve submitted himself as a lead this year.
Batt, Slattery or Kartheiser? I’m glad I don’t have to choose.
If these awards have any credibility, it has to go to Aaron Paul. Has to.
100% agree! Although, the Emmys lost most credibility by ignoring The wire for 5 years.
But really Aaron Paul should win for being amazing in all 13 episodes this season. I do worry that he’ll end up losing to one of the Lost boys who had one really good episode out of 17.-and I say this with love for Lost & the actors
I wish they could expand the categories somehow, without cheapening the awards. Too many great actors in this category.
Alan: when do the award winners for TCA get announced? Thank you.
I’m a huge fan of acting (as a former actress myself), so I just have to give massive Aaron Paul love and shout-outs. He has continually amazed me and broken my heart (in a good way). I *really* hope he gets recognized…by that, I mean, win! :)
I really like how you picked your 4 of 6. That had to be very, very hard. I’d love to see the Breaking Bad cast win an ensemble award some day whether that award is out there or not!
I wholeheartedly agree with your choice of Ryan Hurst. With all of the great performances from this past season, Hurst(along with Katey Sagal) rose above the rest, IMO.
I’m very, very happy to see Ryan Hurst on your ballot. He was my favourite SoA character already in the first season (actually, in addition to all the praising reviews, my interest in his character and his understated, intriguing performance was the main reason behind giving another chance to the series after canceling at the second episode the first time… and what a great decision it was), but he just owned the second. Rememben the Fa Guan episode, the scene with Michael O’Neill’s character (SPOILER when they take a judge’s son hostage in the woods SPOILER END)? Such a fierce, explosive, riveting moment, during which he wears a mask all the time. I still get goosebumps when I think back to it. I also like the Bryan Batt choice from the Mad Men ensemble, his tragic performance was one of the highlights of the season (while imho John Slattery got pushed to the background a little, except for the black-faced singing and the season finale).
Obviously this is the toughest category every year, particularly when we have the always fantastic Braugher going against type (brilliantly), or the biggest surprise of the year, Martin Short’s nuanced dramatic turn. My six picks would probably be (with Aaron Paul getting the award):
Andre Braugher – Men of a Certain Age
John Hannah – Spartacus: Blood and Sand
Ryan Hurst – Sons of Anarchy
Dean Norris – Breaking Bad
Aaron Paul – Breaking Bad
Martin Short – Damages
My honorary mentions are Campbell Scott from Damages and John Noble from Fringe (I watched only the “Peter” episode, and I agree that he was very good in it, but otherwise I’m not following the show) and Jonathan Banks from Breaking Bad (Esposito was great, too, but man, he just blowed me away in these last two eps).
I would add Rami Malek from The Pacific, too, but if I’m not mistaken, he’s gonna run in the Miniseries/TV Movie supporting category.
(Too bad about Enver Gjokaj’s snub, but I guess he wouldn’t stand a chance anyway. Neither does Fran Kanz, for that matter, and he was just as revelatory.)
I would have to agree with most of your picks with the winner (hopefully) being Paul. Everyone stood out, in one way or the other, this season on BB. However, Paul was just incredible.
It’s certainly not to diminish the work Hurst, Short, or Scott did on their respective shows. I was impressed with all three.
Mad Men-I would have to go with Batt. His performance was full of nuance and subtlety. I will miss him in the upcoming season.
Andre Braugher was wonderful, as usual. It’s funny to me because once you have seen an actor in his creative force, you come to expect it and he really never disappoints.
Wow! Thankfully someone’s giving the brilliant Ryan Hurst some love for his heartbreaking portrayal of Opie! That line, “…The outlaw had mercy…” was matchless in intensity, pain, and resignation!
Aaron Paul Case closed
Alan, John Noble should get the nod ( or Peter Weller) for that amazing scene in White Tulip. Walter’s desperate need for forgiveness, his understanding that hubris broke two worlds? Fan- frickin’-tastic.
Men of a Certain Age is a drama?
Content-wise, it straddles the line. But you have to submit somewhere. Shows like Chuck and Glee submitted as comedies; MoaCA as drama. And I’d say the strongest stuff by Ray Romano, the lead, came on the dramatic side.
I’d go with Hurst on the basis of the “That’s what prospects are for” scene in an underrated ep – Coates’ ep, actually.
Alan: Any thoughts on why the Emmys don’t have categories for best drama and comedy ensemble casts? You point about what a pain it is to pick someone out of a strong ensemble is impossible to argue with, but I’d argue that there are shows out there that hit another level when there are no weak links, and even the smallest parts shine because the actors just bring their A-game. Wouldn’t say ‘Mad Men’ is that good, but it’s pretty damn close.
That’s essentially what the best series awards are for. Obviously, they reflect more than just the casts, but given that the biggest voting bloc in the Academy consists of the actors, any show deemed to have the best ensemble would almost certainly also win a best series award in that category.
My nominees:
Martin Short (Damages)
John Slattery (Mad Men)
John Goodman (Treme)
John Noble (Fringe)
Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy)
And the Emmy should (but won’t) go to: Ryan Hurst
I can’t even believe we’re having discussions about “whether” John Noble should be nominated. He’s nothing short of brilliant and I will even go so far as to say that he’s playing what could become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. (Yes, of ALL time.) Then again, his role is hardly “supporting” – he has way more screen time than that.
It must be hard for critics to separate the work of an actor from the overall quality of a show- it seems similar to the MVP voting in sports, where guys on bad teams sometimes get overlooked.
Regardless, no one one on lost really blew me away with their acting this year and I it would seem a win from any of them would be based on performances given prior to this year. Similarly with John Noble, who I think is great but Fringe is just too tough to sit through.
So I would narrow it down to Hurst, Batt, and Pearlman. (I don’t watch breaking B so I’ll leave those goes out but I’m sure they’re deserving). Of those three I say Hurs. Gerry Bertier has come a long way.
Completely agree on Josh Holloway. He has knocked it out of the park the past two seasons and in particluar in the Juliet death scene, on the beach after the sub and the reunion/recognition scene. If that last one didn’t get to you, you are dead inside.
Nice pic on Andre Braugher. while awesome in everything, it is a delight to see his awesomeness is such a different character/show. Men of a Certain Age was a highlight of this year to me.
Pretty good list. And it’s nice to see from you guys impressive actors like Ryan Hurst get a mention even though he probably won’t get a nomination.
One omission that surprised me a bit was that neithther of you mentioned Robert Sean Leonard from the Wilson-centric episode of ‘House’. It was one of the few highlights of last season and showed just how under-utilised he is.
Because I didn’t see Fringe, Lost, or Damages….
Aaron Paul – Breaking Bad
Dean Norris – Breaking Bad
Andre Braugher – Men of a Certain Age
Ryan Hurst – Sons of Anarchy
Bryan Batt-Mad Men
I don’t have a 6th. It’s too hard to choose. Probably Giancarlo Esposito, as he was outstanding!
If I understood what Dan wrote correctly, I can’t believe Andrew Braugher hasn’t won more awards?!? He is one of he finest actors there is!