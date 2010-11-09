‘In Treatment’: Week three in review

Once again, we’re reviewing all four episodes of “In Treatment” this week in one chunk, with my thoughts on each session coming up just as soon as I like PBS and soup…
SUNIL
“I have no patience for those who do not live a principled life.” -Sunil
Even more than last week, it’s clear that the uncomfortable looks Julia talked about in the premiere were lustful ones that she didn’t find appropritate coming from her father-in-law – particularly from the father-in-law who was so disapproving of her so many years before. It may be that Sunil is specifically attracted to Julia (Sonya Walger is not unattractive), or that he’s simply jealous that his son was able to have the marriage and life that he himself abandoned for the sake of family duty and class consciousness. Either way, it should be obvious to everyone that he’s hung up on his pretty blonde daughter-in-law.
Obvious, that is, to everyone except Sunil. Like Walter last year, he’s in incredible denial of a problem that’s staring him, Paul and the audience right in the face. Like Walter, I would not be surprised if we spend the rest of the season watching Paul struggle to get his patient to see what was clear so early on. And as with John Mahoney’s performance as Walter, Irrfan Khan is just so spellbindingly great as Sunil that I will watch him work even if there aren’t any more layers of his story left to be revealed. That moment at session’s end(*) where Sunil simultaneously laughed and cried at Paul’s suggestion of his feelings for Julia, then abruptly composed himself to discuss their tea, was just incredible. Of course Paul would have no idea how to respond to that, just as he was dumbfounded by his first glimpse of Walter’s panic attacks last year.
(*) Sunil, like Frances and Jesse, will leave the session abruptly this week. None of them wants to accept the truths that Paul is edging them towards
Some men keep feelings bottled up for so long that they have no way to appropriately let them out, and then you get a ticking bomb like Sunil. I can only hope we don’t also wind up spending one episode of this story with Sunil as a patient in a hospital on suicide watch.
FRANCES
“I don’t want to be confused with my sister.” -Frances
Another element all three patient sessions have in common this week is how much they’re about outside characters. We met Julia a few weeks ago, and Jesse’s mom briefly joins him in Paul’s office, so I wouldn’t at all be surprised if Frances’ dying sister Tricia turns up before the season’s out.
But even without her physical presence, she pretty much dominates the session, with Frances telling the story of how she dashed her sister’s acting dream, and Paul mistakenly bringing up a detail about their mother that Trish must have told him when she was his patient 18 years earlier.
At this point, I think I’d be very happy to see Tricia, or Frances’ estranged daughter Isabel, because the one-on-one dynamic between Paul and Frances still isn’t really clicking. For now, this remains a story like some of the season one characters whose episodes I watched mainly because I was a completist, and because of what was revealed about Paul through them.
JESSE
“Why are you always on her goddamn side?” -Jesse
Like Sunil, Jesse has adopted an image of the world that he’s not ready to let Paul try to alter. Marissa has to be the bad guy, and all of his own behavior has to be completely acceptable.
As he so often does when an outsider enters a session – particularly an unplanned visit like this (or like the arrival of Sophie’s dad back in season one) – Paul handled things fairly well. He shut down whenever Jesse tried to push him to tell Marissa about Karen, and seized control of the session when it threatened to turn into Jesse and Marissa just screaming at each other.
That Marissa couldn’t stand to stay in the room after being ambushed with the Karen news was unfortunate but understandable, and I thought the episode did a good job of painting her as much more complicated than one of Jesse’s black-and-white photos. No, she’s not in any way comfortable with having a gay son, but she’s trying to accept it – has, in fact, given up the Catholic Church because it condemns her son (though Jesse’s view of that decision is less charitable) – and seems more concerned with Jesse’s risky sexual behavior than the fact that it involves men. And when the session ends, we see that Marissa didn’t run very far; just out to the waiting room to show Jesse that she’s still there for him, even if she couldn’t handle what was being discussed in the room right then.
I also found it interesting that Paul finally constented to discuss his son, even a little, with Jesse. Is it a situation like with Sunil, where he realizes he has to break the rules to get through to a particularly troubled patient, or did Jesse’s comments last week touch a nerve that Paul now needs to explore?
PAUL/ADELE
“Do you want to retire?” -Adele
“Sometimes.” -Paul
Because Gina filled so many different roles for Paul, these end-of-week episodes functioned as much as a kind of director’s commentary on the four previous shows as they did a check-in on Paul’s mental health. With Gina understandably refusing to be Paul’s supervisor as well as his analyst, we’re not going to get as much discussion about the patients, but Paul is currently dealing with so much that I think that’s okay.
I’m enjoying seeing the evolution of their relationship. Paul keeps trying to take control of the sessions, but he also has a point sometimes, like when he notes that he understands where she’s trying to steer the conversation, but that he intends to get their eventually. And I laughed when he said, “Why do I have a feeling I’m not going to like this?”
And like Paul with Jesse and Marissa, Adele very much assumes control of the session, and finds a way to take Paul to a place he doesn’t want to go, but needs to, to ask how much of his misery-generating behavior is intentional, and how much he needs people to think less of him.
Unlike his patients, Paul doesn’t race out of the session early. He lets Adele get to the point and ask her big questions, but he’s no closer to an answer than any of his in-denial patients are.
What did everybody else think?
I continue to find this a brilliant series. I agree with you Alan that Irrfan Khan’s acting is sublime. He is one of those actors that mesmerize you with their presence and skill and I can’t take my eyes off of him when he is onscreen.
I am getting into Debra Winger’s character a bit more, although some of her behaviour is somewhat offputting and she has obviously distanced herself from her deeper emotions.
I always am intriqued with Byrne’s scenes with Ryan and think that they are well matched both intellectually and theoretically.
I can understand your reservations about the FranceÂ´s storyline, but the more I watch the show the more I can sympathize with the patients who donÂ´t immediately really get what they are supposed to be doing to be good patients or try to cling to the notion that you should try to present yourself the best that you can.
It might not lead to gripping 20 minutes dramas, but I can sympathize with that. So yeah, Frances definately works for me.
I’d like to speak up a bit in defense of the Frances arc, such as it is. I think she’s supposed to be abrasive and unlikable – She’s certainly not as bombastic as Jesse, but Jesse’s fear and confusion are plainly evident when the vitriol abates.
With the last episode, though, I think the Frances arc has redeemed itself to some degree. I think the writing is underrated – it should ring true to anyone who’s had a strained relationship with family for no good reason they can come up with.
Personally, I have a younger brother and I’m kind of a dick to him whenever I’m around him, just because of the tension between us that we experienced when we were kids and it’s like I go into autopilot when I’m with him now. The panic that Frances shows is the sort of panic I would have if my brother became terminally ill – your family needs you in their last days and you just keep running into this brick wall that’s stopping you from doing what you know you should be doing. That’s enough to make anyone neurotically self-sabotaging.
I think Khan is doing an absolutely fantastic job. Adam Rapp’s writing for Byrne and Khan has been so gripping and real. I’m fascinated as I watch the two actor’s interact. The ending of this session was emotional and wonderfully layered.
I like Debra Winger. I think she is a good actor. I have the least attachment to this storyline. I think it would be interesting as you stated, to see Tricia in a session with Frances. Frances’ narcissism has created a vacuum in which she doesn’t have a genuine relationship with her dying sister or her daughter. When she spoke of her mother choosing to sleep with Tricia rather than her, it spoke volumes of how deep Frances’ neurosis run. I felt sympathy for her.
The young actor who plays Jesse hits the right notes. I can feel his anger and confusion. Sarah Treem does a good job of writing for younger people.
I feel Paul and Adele are a good match as Kelly said. I don’t feel the static confusion and state of anger that existed with Gina (I love Wiest). I would love to see a cameo of her at some point. Adele and Paul have a calmer relationship, even when Paul feels he is more superior. My only quip would be Adele taking notes constantly.
I’m a psychologist and I do keep a notepad. My patients find it distracting so I keep it to a minimum. I write a summary after the session is over.
Also, it could be me or is this the first time there has been a psychiatric consultant (in the ending credits) listed? I seem to recall an M.D. in other seasons.
I loved the detail of Paul having prepared tea for Sunil–and himself. Paul’s subtle, delicate wooing of his patient underlines how giving and supportive he can be. And helps make his despair appear even more poignant. It’s sad to see the shrink who allows his patient to smoke and provides him with hot tea so lost and afraid in his own therapy sessions. I’m not one who found Gina to be unhelpful to Paul so I find it shocking and unprofessional of her to have treated him so unkindly via “Admissions.” Her actions lend even greater weight to her basically “firing”him at the end of Season Two. She obviously knew what was coming and wanted to severe the relationship then and there. The level of betrayal is staggering. I’d be dizzy with rage myself.
I hate to say it but, for me, the problem with Frances has less to do with the writing than it does with Debra Winger’s performance. I keep hoping to find her believable and it’s not happening. And coming on the heels of Mr. Khan doesn’t help either. That is one very tough act to follow.
I was struck by the contrast between Paul’s willingness, even pleasure, in having tea with Sunil versus his abhorrance in season one to Blair Underwood’s forced gift of an espresso machine for Paul’s office.
The Sunil story is my favorite based on the acting alone. I love watching these two together.
I thought the tea session was poignant too, but I wondered if it crossed any ethical lines. Maybe the professionals who are reading can speak to that. Because it’s more like a friend sharing tea, not the therapist. Which is partly why, I think, Paul wouldn’t read lines with Frances. It would take him out of the role of therapist, even if there might be some therapeutic aspect to doing it.
I also found it striking that Paul used the same line on Adele that Frances uses on him all the time:”What must you be thinking of me,” which seemed a surprisingly unsophisticated thing for Paul to say.
I remember Gina seemed very incensed that Paul did not attend her late husband’s funeral, his insinuation that she had an affair, etc. Gina had a passive aggressive approach with Paul. He simmered with anger much of the time. Gina should have never treated him in the first place. There is no ethical code that states she couldn’t but there was too much history (bitter) to communicate well and complete some solid work.
I thought the tea scene was lovely.
I have coffee, tea and water available. I used to let several patient’s smoke in my office until the landlord instituted a policy of no smoking. My business partner provides blankets for patients upon request.
Paul is very unhappy. The only exception where I’ve seen him in a good state was in the kitchen singing and cooking. He feels abandoned (he could certainly relate to Jesse on some level) by Gina, Kate and his other children.
I have to ask, did he break up with Wendy, after trying to engage in an honest conversation? I saw her eyes fill up like she was finally getting a message.
You know, I think every episode could absolutely suck going forward and I’d be fine with it as long as Paul sings more Animal Collective.
I too am a therapist and have tea, coffee, and water available to my clients. Paul went an extra step with the fine tea service. I don’t necessarily see this as a boundary violation on Paul’s part, rather an acknowledgement of the importance of tea in Sunil’s culture.
I agree that Paul is very unhappy and that Adele was insightful in making observations regarding Paul’s need for mothering both from her and from Max. I feel that they have a much more balanced relationship than Paul had with Gina.
Yes Frances has pushed people away with her narcissism. If she is truly narcissistic she may benefit very little from therapy as this requires a level of self-reflection that may be beyond her reach.
I’m not a therapist but I’ve been to many sessions with one and she always had coffee or tea for me….I found it to be a very caring thing for her to do and appreciated it greatly!
As you said, the actor that plays Sunli is magnificent. Every word and behavior is well crafted. Jesse and Adele are terrific too. (Though it’s hard not to picture Amy Ryan as Micheal Scott’s goofy girlfriend!) I agree that the only episodes that I wouldn’t mind skipping are the ones with Deborah Winger. They bore me. And Paul continues to be an SOB in his sessions. Like with Gina, his behavior borders on verbally abusive with Adele. But it’s therapy so it’s part of the relationship dynamics that are part of the process.
I think the actor who plays Sunil is phenomenal, and he’s clearly my favorite part of the week. That said, I’m think this is clearly the weakest of the three seasons. I think the performances are fine (I find Jesse somewhat overemotional and he leaves me cold, but that might just be me). I just think the sessions aren’t as well-constructed and the patients problems are much more obvious. If the problems are obvious, and Paul’s relationship with his patients is much less problematic (he’s basically a good therapist for each of them I think), there’s no drama in the show, just a lot of unhappy people.
Were you all as stunned as I was when Paul basically made a pass at Adele. Guess we shouldn’t be stunned. That man cannot resist a pretty young thing, be it his patient or his therapist. Will Adele bite? He’s finally showing passion–but not for the right person. The show is really heating up. My favorite episodes are Sunil–Irfan Kahn is the best actor of all the patients, and Adele. Jesse, unlike the gymnast in the first season, so far lacks a tender, vulnerable side. The actor is too one-dimensional. I keep wanting to like Debra Winger’s character but not quite getting there. But she is developing nicely–finally confronting some of her demons this week.
Erica Manfred