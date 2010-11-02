‘In Treatment’: Week two in review

Week two of “In Treatment” is in the books, and I have a review coming up just as soon as I have a fridge full of soy products…
SUNIL
“I am beginning to regret that I requested you to speak more.” -Sunil
Paul Weston is a therapist who will break a boundary or twelve. In the first season, he pondered an affair with Laura. In the second, he took April to the oncologist and took Oliver into his kitchen to give the hungry kid some food. So it’s not exactly shocking to see him breaking his own rules left and right with Sunil – letting him smoke in the office, opening up a little about his divorce – but it’s worth asking why he’s doing it so frequently for this particular patient.
Part of it, I suspect, is that Paul sees something of himself in Sunil, who’s also unhappy but can’t quite articulate it, and who has trouble sleeping. Part, though, is that, as we talked about last week, Sunil comes from a cultural place where he’s very resistant to traditional therapy, and is in a personal place where there’s not a whole lot Paul can do for him. No matter what’s accomplished in that room, Sunil’s wife will still be dead and he’ll still be living with his son and daughter-in-law. So under those circumstances, it’s maybe not so surprising that Paul would bend his own rules to make Sunil as comfortable as possible.
Sunil’s still not opening up, but we can already see some problems beyond the external ones. The story of seeing Julia in the towel brings to mind her comments last week about feeling uncomfortable with the way he looks at her, for instance. She’s thus far been presented as the villain in his story, but is it possible that he did look at her too long in that bathroom, that his son is right to call him jealous, that when he says Julia reminds him of his wife (and vice versa), it’s not just frustration with the differences, but perhaps appreciation of them?
Still, as with Walter last year, this is going to be a long and tricky process, because Sunil will shut himself down the moment the conversation goes in a direction he doesn’t want to travel, like when he goes silent after Paul asks if he ever wished for something more in life. He says he was right to choose duty over passion, but maybe he’s just spent a long time convincing himself of that, just as he said it took him a while to come to love his wife.
FRANCES
“God, sounds like we’re in a relationship or something.” -Frances
“Therapy is a relationship.” -Paul
“Then you’re getting the short end of the stick on this one.” -Frances
“Why?” -Paul
“All of the crazy. None of the sex.” -Frances
Where Paul willingly breaks down barriers with Sunil, he keeps trying to hold them up with Frances, who keeps trying to act too familiar because of what her sister knew about Paul 18 years ago. But Frances doesn’t want to play by the rules, having lied to Paul about getting her sister’s permission to see him.
Despite my love of Debra Winger, the France episodes remain this season’s weak spot, because it doesn’t feel like there’s any mystery or subtext. Sunil doesn’t want to reveal much of himself, and Jesse reveals so much that it’s hard to sift through it all and figure out what’s important, and both are struggling to deal with their feelings. With Frances, it seems obvious – to Paul, to us and even, to an extent, to her – what her issues are. She’s very much aware of the part she’s supposed to be playing here, which makes everything feel oddly artificial.
Maybe there’s more to her story that I’m just not seeing at this point, but right now the greatest value of these episodes comes from the little pieces of Paul’s story, like seeing him silently go through his neurology exam.
JESSE
“When Marissa looks at me, all she sees are two strangers fucking.” -Jesse
Jesse’s also trying to break down the doctor/patient barriers, but Paul’s not having any of it, refusing to discuss Max with him, and mostly maintaining his composure when Jesse threatens to throw the bronzed baby shoes through the window.
As mentioned above, the Jesse sessions are all over the map, but it makes sense. He’s a teenager, and he’s taking Adderall (though maybe not as often as he should), and he’s gay, and his parents don’t necessarily approve, and he’s just been contacted by his birth mother. Add all those up and of course he’s going to bounce from topic to topic, mood to mood, getting defensive at times, attacking at others, and occasionally being brutally honest with himself and/or Paul.
All the actors on this show are great, but Dane DeHaan was the only one I didn’t know going in, and like Mia Wasikowska in the first season, he’s absolutely justified the creative team’s faith in him.
PAUL/ADELE
“I think I’m becoming my father.” -Paul
I can absolutely see Paul becoming a cautionary tale character in Gina’s book. If you just spell out the things he’s told her over the previous two seasons, that’s territory too fertile or embarrassing for a first-time novelist to leave out.
Adele, on the other hand, does not seem like the sort who would ever write such a book and include one of her patients in it in this way. We don’t know much about her, both because she’s new to Paul and plays things closer to the vest than old chum/mentor/supervisor/frenemy Gina did, but she already seems to be the perfect therapist for him. She calls him out on his BS when she has to, but also knows when to hang back (note how she caps her pen and puts her pad away as Paul begins to open up about his fears), and has in two short sessions figured out how to relate to this guy. It’s a great dance between these two.
My only complaint with the Adele episodes is that Paul keeps bringing up how youthful she looks as a way to attack her credibility when she’s annoying him. I think Amy Ryan looks fantastic, but she also doesn’t look significantly younger than her 40 years. I can see how to a man pusing 60 like Paul, a 40-year-old might seem like a baby, but mostly in those moments I keep imagining them having been written for a different actress. Which feels wrong, because what part would Amy Ryan not be perfect for?
What did everybody else think?
The age comments re: Adele didn’t bother me because in the first episode Paul says something to the effect of “what are you, 35?” I don’t know the typical timeline for becoming a professional therapist, but his explicit point at that moment was to criticize her for only having one or two years of experience, but he also was pretty close to Amy Ryan’s actual age. Re: the aging/life experience side of it, my dad (almost 55), who’s not nearly as, um, Paul-ish as Paul appears to be, would tell you that in his thirties he didn’t know anything about many subjects that have come to be of great import.
As somebody jumping onto the show this year w/out having seen any of the prior seasons, I’m incredibly happy and enthralled. I don’t find the Debra Winger episodes as interesting as a story, but the pleasure of the acting in those two episodes so far has been no less for me than any of the other story threads.
My favorite patient this season is Sunil. I look forward to him finally opening up because he seems like someone Paul can help. Not so sure about Frances–like you, I find her story lacking subtext, but maybe there’s a surprise coming. Jesse is a tough case and he’s hard to watch because there’s so much pain there, but I think Paul’s handling him pretty well–for now.
I love the interaction between Paul and Adele and I hope she gets him to look a little harder in the mirror. For one thing, he’s got to know that hair dye can’t possibly be fooling Wendy…or is it? :-)
Oh, YES!! glad to see someone else is really disturbed by the hair dye. What were they thinking???
“…because what part would Amy Ryan not be perfect for?”
I don’t think that’s a question we’ll ever have an answer to.
I’m actually having the opposite problem with Frances. For me I feel as if I’m confronted with too much, too soon. Sure, her various revelations do hint at their own causes and motives, but I can’t make sense yet of how they’ll all tie into that one core issue that Paul’s cases inevitably do. I still enjoy it, though.
Adele may be better with Paul than he is with his patients, but seeing his flashes of vulnerability as a therapist makes it easier to recognize hers. Amy Ryan is just terrific with her reactions.
Paul set up that Bartleby test last week, and the way he followed up on her successful recognition of the reference was just devilish. Flattering his young therapist by positively comparing her against his young girlfriend? I was kept shaking my head, saying to the screen, “No, no. Don’t do it, Adele. Don’t look up The Memory of Running.” Or any other books he mentions, for that matter. That’s obviously a game where Paul feels he has an edge. Not that I think it will trip up Adele, but if Paul’s women patients didn’t drive home that there are potential sexual pitfalls in therapy, Paul certainly does here.
Paul is actually going to a neurologist, not an oncologist. He had a very typical neurology exam. I’ve had several in my life and they are remarkably low-tech. It’s very hard to look at a scan of someone’s brain and find out if there’s something wrong like Parkinson’s. It just doesn’t show up that way.
The hair dye is distracting in that it takes away from Byrne’s considerable good looks but perhaps that’s the point or at least a conscious decision: The effect is to make him look older, more tired, and on edge. A shorter cut, a steely grey or even white, would leave him looking younger and more vital. He looks ill and exhausted.
The Frances sessions are odd in that I find Debra Winger unconvincing in the role and start to wonder if that isn’t in fact the genius of her acting. I feel like I’m watching an actress playing an actress and pretty soon my head is spinning.
It’s disconcerting to see Paul behaving so badly with Adele when he does. And I cringed while watching him leave yet another message on Gina’s machine. He continues to make himself so vulnerable to her.
Jesse’s lines about “pre-Industrial Ireland” and cow-tipping were wonderfully delivered. And I hope to see Irrfan Khan nominated, along with his little notebook and his smoking gear. What a magnificent actor.
I agree that the dye makes him look older and more tired, and I’m sure it’s deliberate. I’m waiting for Adele to comment on it, too.
While watching Paul bait Adele the way Jesse baits him, I kept thinking what a pain in the ass he is. Yet, I still feel compelled to watch the guy. Great acting by Gabriel Byrne.
BTW, where is Paul’s wave machine? I keep meaning to look for it, but I haven’t spotted it yet because I get too caught up in the dialogue and interactions.
I’m 62 years old, but IN TREATMENT is the only show on television that makes me feel like a grown-up.
I unfortunately have to agree that the Frances sessions just aren’t working well. It’s the one that most feels like I’m actually watching a play. I’m not sure if that’s a result of the way Winger is playing it, the way the part is written, or both. But the rest are absolutely outstanding. Liking it much more than last season thus far.
“She’s very much aware of the part she’s supposed to be playing here.” Maybe that’ll be the whole point of Frances, and she’ll get interesting if it turns out her self-awareness is an act of some sort — as you said, we’ve already learned she lied about how she came to Paul. Yes, hopefully there’s something deeper around the corner.
This is just what I said to my husband last night — I think she’s an actress playing an actress, who is acting in her sessions with Paul because she doesn’t know how NOT to. The character hates herself pretty intensely (You must think I’m terrible, you must think I’m awful, etc.) I think there’s a lot going on under the surface, although I will agree that at this point I’m not feeling as strong an emotional connection with Frances as I am with Jesse and Sunil.
I heard Amy Ryan was originally cast to play the role of Omar on The Wire but the suits at HBO thought that would make the character seem too bad ass, so they went with Michael K Williams instead.
That’s funny. Thanks for the chuckle.
Couple of things…
Paul is just a straight-up ass with Adele, it’s pretty ridiculous. It makes him a lot less sympathetic, which is kind of the point I guess.
Gina established dominance over Paul decades earlier by shooting down his promotion, which seemed to create both resentment and reverence in Paul. Now she’s cut him out of his life and he can’t stand not having her tacit approval / the last word.
Adele doesn’t have that history, so Paul is treating her like he treated his wife – with condescension and pitiable contempt. I actually find the writing in the Adele episodes to be somewhat clumsy in that Paul just. does. not. stop insulting her for her presumed lack of experience, and in this episode he just takes it as a given that she’s breathlessly waiting for affirmation from her clearly superior not-patient. He’s a real jerk, to put it mildly.
Also, does anybody else here think that Paul completely misinterpreted Jesse at the end of his session? When Jesse says “takes one to know one”, Paul takes that to mean that his son is depressed, when what I really think Jesse was trying to convey was that his son is gay.
Wow, I hadn’t thought of that, but now that you mention it, it makes WAY more sense for Jesse to make that statement meaning that Max is gay.
As in seasons 1 & 2, some of the most interesting moments to me are analytic echoes or thematic motifs that connect different patients– especially Paul’s patients and Paul himself. Even if, sometimes, these connections are spelled out a little too directly.
For example, this week Paul suggests to Jesse that he set up a test for Marissa to fail (that he knew she would fail, since he knew they couldn’t afford RISD), corroborating his image of her as unloving/indifferent, so that he could get angry & thereby justify (to himself) a call to his biological mother (what would be a “new” mother). There’a a polarizing & transference between bad mother/ good mother here (especially since the mother who really “abandoned” him is his biological mother).
Adele suggests something similar to Paul (although unfortunately my memory of it is vague)– something about the way he is portraying Gina (old mother) in order to justify coming to see Adele (what would be a new mother). Last week, idealizing/ defending Gina & angry at/ contemptuous of Adele; this week a switch to the other extreme (Gina’s a monster, Adele was “right” about everything). Good/ bad mother, old/ new mother, “closed door”/ “open door”. Also, just as Jesse had “tested” Marissa, and considered presenting the same test to his biological mother (asking for the tuition money, which, being “rich,” he imagines she can afford), so Paul “tests” Adele– and perhaps, like Jesse to Marissa, had set up a test for Gina to fail, that he knew she would fail.
Remember, at the end of last season, Gina told him she would *not* say that her “door is always open”– in other words, that door is now closed. Paul ended their therapeutic relationship; I think Gina closed the door on it definitively for her *own* sake. If she helped Paul in some way to heal/ grow/ become a little more self-aware; nevertheless– after the intense, prolonged, exhausting battle/ dance with Paul– I think *she* was left with quite a few bruises. After all, there’s transference– and countertransference. In Paul’s message to her– wanting to discuss certain “character choices”, passive-aggressively questioning whether she had gotten his previous messages– I think Gina, knowing Paul all too well, could read the kind of attack that would be coming. The kind of conversation they would get into– complicated, bruising, personal, but also a re-entry into the therapeutic relationship (Paul vs. bad mother) which is now barred, the door which she’d warned Paul was now closed. She had laid down the boundary– this relationship/ conversation is finished– and now he’s testing that boundary again.
We have to keep in mind that Paul is probably a somewhat unreliable reader (like the somewhat unreliable narrator that every patient is); he “recognizes” a character in the novel to be obviously him, or obviously a certain version of him, with such certainty: this is not unrelated to analytic transference. Especially when the novel is written by his therapist-mother! Getting into a conversation about the “character choices,” then, is almost inevitably getting back into that therapeutic conversation/ relationship with Gina– back into the transference.
Jesse (or at least some part of him) knew Marissa would fail the test, because he knew they couldn’t afford RISD. Paul (or at least some part of him) knew Gina would fail the test– wouldn’t call him back (& if she did/ does, I imagine she would foreclose a lot of the discussion, just not get into it with him– which would appear to him like rejection), because he’s asking her to open the very door which, he knows very well, she told him was closed.
There are also some interesting details in Frances’s sessions, though at this point I can only speculate about where they might lead. For example, sometimes she obviously appears to be flirting with Paul; I was struck by a similarity between her flirtation with Paul & her description of her to attraction to (and how she met) her ex-husband.
She says she met her husband through her sister, that her sister set them up (just as she said– misleadingly as it turned out– that her sister had referred her to Paul). She was attracted to her husband, Ivy League professor & best in his field, because of his wit & intellect (obvious association with tweedy Paul, whose credentials Frances has remarked on), she mentioned the great sex with her husband (she mentions sex in connection with her relationship to Paul– “all the craziness, none of the sex”).
She confesses that, even though her sister never had children (or husband?) & now has cancer, Frances (who had/ has everything her sister didn’t/ doesn’t) is still– has always been–jealous of her (now, for her relationship with her daughter). She confesses the terrible thought that if her sister dies, she’ll get her daughter back– the guilty urge to take away what her dying sister has.
Pure speculation: it’s possible that her description of the way she met her husband through her sister is as unreliable as her description of the way she came to Paul through her sister. It’s possible that her sister didn’t exactly set her up with her husband– but that she met him when her sister herself was involved with him. Note that Frances at times appears jealous of Paul’s past therapeutic relationship with her sister, concerned about how he might be comparing them.
(NB I haven’t yet seen any of the 3rd week, although I did see the preview at the end of this week’s session, where there are glimmers possibly connected to this. But I won’t be spoilery.)
John Thompson, yes– that’s the first thing I thought of when Jesse said “it takes one to know one” (i.e. that Max is gay).
Dasha, I love your analysis (and speculation).