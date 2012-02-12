Interview: Kevin Smith talks ‘Comic Book Men’

You were kind of forced into it, man, by virtue of the fact that I felt one day, eventually, I’d retire and fucking run a comic book store. That seemed like, you know, they’d kick me out of movies one day and I could just do that.

Then, when Steve-Dave approached us one day, and he was just like, “I’m moving back to Thailand with my wife. So I’m going to close or sell the store and I was going to put it on the market. But before I do that, I know you like comics and I know you’ve got some movie money, so do you have any interest in buying the store?” And I was like, “You know what, dude, I honestly thought one day we would all own a store, like me and my friends, and this is a little earlier than I expected, but let me look at it.”

And he came up with the price. And it was too high. I got him down to 30k and I rationalized it by going it’s roughly what we spent to make the film. It was like three grand more than what we spent to make “Clerks,” $2,500 really, than what it cost to make “Clerks.”

But “Clerks” kind of made all my dreams come true and this was meant to make Walt’s dream come true. Because Walt’s only ever wanted to run a comic book store and I was like I can make that fucking happen. Some things in life you can’t do for your friends, but that one, that was easy.

So I was like, “All right, I’ll buy the store and Walt will run it.” And he wouldn’t do it for two years. He refused to do it. He was like comic book stores close all the time. He was like, “I work at the rec center, dude. I make $15,000 a year with benefits. I’m not leaving,” and I was like, “Oh, lord.”

Two years later, we had the store open. Walter would order the books but he wouldn’t go work down there, wouldn’t leave the rec center. Two years later, I said, “Walter, I will pay you the most of any comic book store manager has ever been paid in New Jersey, $40,000 to $50,000, leave the other job and run this, this is what you want in life.” And finally, he fucking did it and that was like 10 years ago.

He was always like, “It’s going to close.” I said, “Dude, I swear to you I’ll keep it open for minimum of five years.” But he’s run the business very tight, so he’s kept it alive. So ironically enough, he wrote his own ticket, so to speak. Like he was the one that kind of got me back into comics and because of that one day I was like, “Oh shit, here have a comic book store to run.”

And we’ve done so much in that space and now for it to be this (reality show) is weird. But the sad thing is he didn’t want to do it. I was like, “Wow, man, you’ll never believe this one. There may be an AMC reality show.” And he went, “Well, I don’t want to do it.” I said, “Come on, why not?” He goes, “I don’t want to be fucking Snooki.” I was like, “You don’t have to be Snooki. Bryan could be Snooki. But why wouldn’t you want to be Snooki? Man, Snooki made a lot of money last year.” He goes, “I ain’t interested in that.” And I said, “Dude, it could be a really good commercial for the store,” and there was a beat of silence. He goes, “All right, I’ll do it, because that’d be a good thing for the store.”

I always assumed one day Walter would just buy the store from me. So I think he saw it as kind of like a free commercial. Let’s do it. Johnson didn’t want to do it, but he eventually did it, because he wants to fix his fucking knee and needs the money.