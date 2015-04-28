Is ‘Agents of SHIELD’ going back to being a puppet of the Marvel movies?

A review of tonight's “Agents of SHIELD” – as well as thoughts on the current state of the franchise as we near the release of another Marvel movie – coming up just as soon as my gift is spinning really fast to collect gold rings…
“The Dirty Half Dozen” conspires to bring Coulson's original team together for the first time this season. For one reason or another, newbies like Hunter and Bobbi and Agent 33 are sidelined, while Ward and Skye both wind up back on the Bus one last time(*) with the old gang. The point seems to be to illustrate how different these people have become since they last traveled together: everyone wants Ward dead, Skye has superpowers, May doesn't trust Coulson, etc.
(*) And even if this configuration of characters comes together again, they'll need a new vehicle to travel in, since Coulson sacrifices the Bus, “Star Trek III”-style, as a distraction for Hydra's anti-aircraft defense systems.
But rather than feel like a referendum on how much the characters have changed, the episode instead felt like a frustrating reminder of how little the series has – or, rather, how the show briefly had a chance to become something else before being pulled back into setting up things for the Marvel movies.
A year ago, the tie-in between “Agents of SHIELD” and “Winter Soldier” were welcome, because the TV show was lacking in direction or reasons to watch beyond brand loyalty. It wasn't designed that way(**) – no one wanted the first two-thirds of the first season to be disposable – but it rebooted the show at a moment when it badly needed to become something other than what it was. The Hydra twist gave necessary focus to both the series and its characters, and the stretch from “Turn Turn Turn” through the first half of season 2 suggested a show that had a genuine reason to exist beyond extending the Marvel brand to television.
(**) In this revealing profile by BuzzFeed's Adam Vary, Joss Whedon talks about the decision to do a SHIELD show even after he was told that “Winter Soldier” would be blowing up the agency, as well as his regrets about bringing Coulson back to life. And in an interview with IGN, he talked about the show being hamstrung by the demands of the Marvel movie people. One gets the sense that if he had a mulligan, he might have picked some other corner of the Marvel universe to set this show in.
Since the series returned in 2015, though, many of the old problems have crept back in. Character shifts have either been forgotten (it's been a while since Fitz had trouble communicating his ideas to anyone) or traded for something less interesting (Skye the badass SHIELD agent = compelling; Skye the orphan torn between her biological family and her makeshift one = much less so). Bringing in Gonzales and Real SHIELD theoretically gives Coulson's team another set of opponents, but it's played out more as adding back some of the layers of tedious bureaucracy that “Winter Soldier” mercifully did away with. And the story arcs involving the Inhumans, Hydra's plans, and the secret of Theta Protocol all feel less like ideas that make sense for this particular show and its characters than they do things that Marvel management needs to happen to set up the next eight or nine movies.
A year ago, if an episode had ended with Coulson giving Maria Hill intel to pass on to the Avengers, I might have been excited, if only because I was more interested in the Avengers than I was in anyone on the TV show. Now, though, having so many recent developments turn out to be set-up for “Age of Ultron” is just frustrating. It says that “Agents of SHIELD” can never really have its own identity or tell its own stories, because it always has to be operating on some level in service to the movies, whether that's introducing characters and concepts that can be used in the films, or having to reset its own status quo to accommodate what's happened in the latest movie.
Based on the comments these reviews get each week, I know there are some of you who watch “SHIELD” primarily for the continuity between the different Marvel franchises, in the same way that some comic book readers can't get enough of every crossover issue from the company's latest mega-event. But I reached a point a long time ago where I want my stories to be able to stand on their own, and often come to dread news of a crossover. (It's the reason why most of the recent Marvel books I've enjoyed, like Fraction's “Hawkeye” and Waid's “Daredevil,” have been largely isolated from whatever the Avengers or X-Men are up to.)
It's been striking to watch this half-season of “SHIELD” right after “Agent Carter” ended, and while “Daredevil” was being released by Netflix. Those are shows that have ties to the movies – Peggy is motivated by Steve's apparent death at the end of the first Captain America film, while the Kingpin's moves in “Daredevil” are made possible by what the aliens in “Avengers” did to Manhattan – but they aren't defined by them. They tell stories and feature characters that are compelling whether or not you've seen a second of any of the films, and if anything in them winds up informing a future movie, that's a bonus, rather than the whole point.
Maybe next week's episode will only have a brief nod to “Age of Ultron” before getting back to SHIELD business. But If Coulson's team are just going to be the Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then that's something that doesn't need an expensive 22-episode per season network TV drama. You can accomplish the same thing in a web series at a fraction of the cost and time, while devoting the big resources to another show that Marvel wants to make because it's exciting, and not because it can fill in gaps in the franchise.
The episode ended not with Clark Gregg saying “Stay tuned for more 'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD,'” but simply “Stay tuned for more Marvel.” Rather than a closing scene from the episode, we instead got one final “Age of Ultron” preview scene. The whole thing felt like yet another acknowledgment that “SHIELD” itself is only around to make you excited about other parts of the catalog, and that whatever the characters are up to at this time next year will have to be put on hold to offer supplementary material about what's happening in “Captain America: Civil War.”
Some other thoughts on “The Dirty Half Dozen”:
* Also annoying: Ward claiming that he regrets breaking up the team much more than he does murdering lots and lots of SHIELD agents, and trying to kill Fitz and Simmons. That should have been the moment where everyone told him to shut up, rather than the end of his speech.If you have to push that hard to sell your audience on the importance of this little work family – to have a character, even a sociopath nobody else likes, suggest he cares more about this particular group than he does being responsible for many deaths – then you haven't done a good enough job selling the value of the group in the first place.
* The show generally saves the fancy fight choreography for May or Bobbi, but that single-take sequence of Skye taking out a bunch of Hydra goons – using only her guns and fight training, and not her powers – was impressive.
* Bakshi was a very evil guy, and so is Ward, but will there be any follow-up on Simmons trying to kill the latter in cold blood, only to instead disintegrate the former?
What did everybody else think? Are you excited the show is tying back into the movies again, or is it time to let “SHIELD” stand largely on its own?
Skye looked like John Wick in that fight scene towards the end.
Yes indeed. I thought the same thing! Loved the episode.
I understand the show needing to react to the content of the movies, but it seems strange that Marvel would insist on them setting up certain aspects of the movies. It’s not like the Marvel movie people are counting on their audience having watched a modestly rated TV show in order to understand the films, so any setup this show provides has to be superfluous.
I love that a TV series and movie franchise are feeding into one story. Maybe it’s a generational thing, that in my lifetime the TV/movie divide was HUGE, and uncrossable, story-wise, culture wise. Of course now there are many stories being created and told on many platforms, but bridging the TV/movie narrative is thrilling to me, a type of cultural milestone.
I didn’t know that the events referenced in Daredevil were Avengers aliens, and I was barely aware they were set in the same universe. I would be really disappointed if Daredevil gets all supernatural alien sillyness. Glad Joss is going off to do his own stuff next.
AoS is weak.
“I would be really disappointed if Daredevil gets all supernatural alien sillyness.”
I’ll be interested to hear what you make of the Iron Fist material that Daredevil has already been setting up.
I was going to type the same thing. You missed on a bunch of hints in Daredevil then mate. Stick and the Chaste was definitely foreshadowed, Madame Gao definitely has some supernatural stuff up her sleeve and she likely ties into Iron Fist. We’ll see.
“I’ll be interested to hear what you make of the Iron Fist material that Daredevil has already been setting up.”
That just means the second season of Daredevil will be weaker and maybe as bad as “Agents of SHIELD”, because it will have to deal with the Defenders and any other random tie-in the Marvel overlords decide to put in.
As others have said, hope you don’t mind mystical ninjas in the future.
I think the point is that you can binge all of Daredevil, love it, and need no other information. That’s what I did and it was lovely.
All the things people are pointing out sound fine! Who doesn’t like mystical ninjas? But you don’t need clues or a cheat sheet to understand the show and appreciate the story lines.
You make an interesting point about crossover comics: when I have a comic I like, I get annoyed when the storyline gets interrupted because it has to tie into a big event.
I haven’t minded here so far, though. Also, without discussing any specifics that were revealed in the previews for next week, I am pretty sure we are just continuing the basic story of the season.
I wish they hadn’t shown a clip from the movie though. Last year, the clip from Winter Soldier (Nick Fury, who the characters were trying to contact, trying to escape the Winter Soldier) actually felt like it tied into the show. This time it was just another clip, and Marvel has already released so much footage from the movie. I think I’ve chosen to avoid several trailers that the internet has dissected to discover new characters and generally try their best to lessen their own future enjoyment of the movie.
trust me, i seen the movie twice already, the were bunch of great things that marvel kept out of spoilers completely. they are better in this than you give them credit for.
Huh – actually thought it was one of the stronger episodes of the season. The Skye sequence was certainly one of the best action beats of the season …
I only object to the crossover bit if it interferes with the story at hand. It seems to me the Skye arc was happening anyway and the Avengers tie in was pretty loose and didn’t take up much time. They could have run the same episode, never mentioned the “twins” or the doctor escaping to wherever and no one would have noticed
I’d agree the show lost some of its momentum about halfway through this season, but I don’t think it was because they were too busy setting up Avengers … and if the remaining three episodes keep up this pace I’ll be pretty happy
Oh, I agree totally. Speculation has been ripe for months about how The Avengers found the location of the Hydra base in order to open the film and whether or not AoS would tie into that. Now we know. But not knowing really doesn’t compromise the film, it’s just a nice Easter Egg for the fans who DO like some level of crossover.
And it was totally worth it just to see the look on everyone’s face when Coulson handed over the box to Gonzales and made the crack about Fury and Hill.
RWG (still wondering if all of those bunk beds were a joke or if they’ll actually add up to something)
“Spoiler alert” and his face afterwards might be my favorite line delivery of the series.
Pretty much agree. The only thing I thought was tacked on was the shot of porcupine girl having a “vision” of metal men. That was definitely pandering to the movie. Unless we are going to see ultron robots on the show it was completely superfluous to the show. But it was also, what, 20 seconds?
As to the “stay tuned for Marvel”, we would have gotten an Ultron clip if this was any other Marvel show too airing before the release of tentpole Marvel movie. I liked the way the handled it last year with Captain America making it almost part of the show, but they couldn’t really do that this year since, again, not expecting to see AoS fighting Ultron robots next week.
There are those among us who enjoy and even look forward to the interconnected stories. It was huge company-wide crossovers that really drew me to comics in the first place back when I was in elementary school. I love when, like our actual world, all our stories aren’t contained in their own little discrete bubbles. I *like* that this show isn’t just its own thing, and I was glad that this week’s episode established a specific, direct connection to the events of Age of Ultron. In fact, the only thing that bothers me is that the connections are only in one direction so far.
Don’t ghettoize the TV side of the relationship, Marvel. Acknowledge events on the shows within the movies *somewhere*, even in passing. Or, if you’re struggling to come up with a movie-relevant post-credits scene, throw in something with Coulson’s team or Matt Murdock or whomever. It would be fantastic promotion, and it would show that the TV division matters to the movies in the same way that the films matter to the shows.
Yes. It’s like, during Winter Soldier, Fury called the Mouse Hole ‘new tech’. He could have just as easily called it ‘new tech from Fitzsimmons’. They wouldn’t need to explain it any more than that, and people who didn’t watch AoS would just assume Fitzsimmons is some sort of SHIELD Q making gadgets for people. And the same with the dendrotoxin…why attribute that version solely to Banner? Granted, it’s slightly different than the AoS version, but why not say something like ‘It’s based on our new ICERs formula, but tweaked a bit?’
Likewise, in Avengers 2…the Avengers clearly don’t know where Maria Hill is getting her info from. They don’t know that SHIELD still exists, and Fury seems intent on keeping it that way (no matter how much the end sorta screws that idea up.)
But how about having them *speculate* about some sort of secret SHIELD he’s been still running? And have him deny that he’s running any such thing. (Because, of course, *he* isn’t.) A nice little in-joke for AoS, and perhaps it could even cause people to actually check out AoS.
And considering the movie didn’t *have* an end scene, I find it baffling they didn’t make a AoS one. Show Fury and/or Hill meeting with someone after all this talking about enhanced people, and at the end, reveal they’re talking to Coulson…and Skye, and show her powers. A nice twist ending to those who just follow the movies and don’t know he’s alive, and a tie-end to AoS.
I actually thought this episode was fairly strong, as a single episode. We largely got away from all the tedious business at The Afterlife, we got to see Skye-as-badass rather than Skye-as-troubled-orphan, and there were a few lines that genuinely made me chuckle. But I also hope that the show can be interesting on its own merit, regardless of what’s going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ll see what happens after “Age of Ultron,” I guess.
Simmons’ character arc has been troubling me, too…first she wanted to kill all the enhanced people, including Skye, and now she’s planning to murder Ward in cold blood? I definitely hope that gets addressed at some point, because it is completely jarring to me. I wonder if the show is just trying to make her seem a little tougher/more badass?
That Skye sequence was well shot but a part of me couldn’t help but wonder if Coffee Shop Hacker Skye could really become Mega Ninja Skye in 18 months or so.
Skye sequence: writers watch the second episode of Daredevil, figure “Hey maybe we should try that?”.
I really don’t understand why Skye compared Ward to “Candyman” Sammy Davis, Jr. Or, if she was referencing Willy Wonka, I don’t get that, either!
It was a reference to the (great) horror film Candyman, which concerns a Bloody Mary-like urban legend about saying his name 5 times in front of a mirror to summon a hook-handed bogeyman.
She’s referencing the horror character Candyman.
No, a different Candyman (not the Christina Aguilera version either). [www.scaryforkids.com]
OK, so not the The Candy Man who “mixes it with love and makes the world taste good…”
FWIW, If Skye had said “Beetlejuice”, I would have got the reference. But I don’t know if a Millennial her age would get that movie reference. And I suppose Rumplestiltskin provides the origin of that trope (say his name to summon him).
Oh, wait. Forget that last bit. Rumplestiltskin provided the opposite of that trope (His name was a secret). Doh! (Did I mention that I am OLD???)
OK, sorry to keep going on about this “speak of the devil” trope, but Community did it with Beetlejuice, and I had to share:
[youtu.be]
[tvtropes.org]
A little thank-you to those who provided you clearance would be nice too, Oldschool
I don’t really understand what you mean by ‘clearance,’ Mahmoud, but I clicked “Like” on the first and third (most informative) replies to my query. I guess to you that’s not a proper thank-you. Forgive me for transgressing the unwritten law of Hitfix forum social decorm.
And in the words of Coulson, “you’re right. I should have. And I will apologize to you again later, at length.”
However, the “Beetlejuice” callback was used on “iZombie” in themost recent episode.
I agree, it’s better when the show has “soft allusions” to the wider MCU, like Daredevil did with it’s remarks of “the event” and “magic hammer[…] suit of armor” that sort of thing. Or when the first Avengers movie tried if at all possible to refrain from saying “Hulk” and instead said “the other guy” or “the big guy.” In that same way, not directly saying, “we’re calling in the Avengers,” to totally spell out GO SEE THE MOVIE NEXT (as is that teaser scene wasn’t enough of an ad) would’ve been an improvement in my eyes.
A Skye payoff I didn’t know I wanted!
So I guess I have a question. Daredevil makes a really big deal about not wanting to kill anyone while protecting his city. That’s cool and interesting, right? He even has thugs firing at him with automatic weapons, but he has the martial arts skills to evade bullets.
Shield agents are pretty good too at what they do, but they don’t really seem to mind murdering dozens of Hydra bad guys. Is this even an issue or why should Daredevil hold himself to such a high standard? I think even Stark killed thugs at the compound in IM3, right? Is it because Shield runs more militaristic type operations and Murdock deals with street thugs?
It’s not even a really big deal for me; it just seems weird that Daredevil and Shield kind of being on the same side wouldn’t share the same ideals. Or rather this connected universe of Marvel is really all over the place. Like I said not a big deal, but the drastic tone of regard for life throws me off.
Drastic stance switch of disregard for life*
Part of it is that SHIELD is supposed to be a law-enforcement and military agency dealing primarily with enemy combatants, and they act under those rules of engagement. (It’s a little fuzzy, given that they have no oversight or accountability, but whaddyagonnado.) It’s not murder, it’s combat. Daredevil is a self-styled vigilante, so killing criminals would be murder and should bring down the full force of the law.
Now, given the aforementioned fact that SHIELD has no mandate or real authority to do what it does, it’s arguable that they’re not exactly squeaky clean in this, but they are pretty consistent in using deadly force against confirmed terrorists and in self-defense or in defense of others.
It’s because Matt Murdock is Catholic. His reasons for not wanting to kill people are strictly due to that upbringing.
Next week, Coulson’s team will spend the entire episode watching “Age of Ultron” happen on CNN, wondering when Fury or Hill is going to call them.
Once you see AoU, you’ll understand how S.H.I.E.L.D. are connected..I think that there’ll be a definite impact on AoS by the end of the season because of what happens.
Write a comment…The show did a preview of the next episode after the long movie preview. At the same time, I think the show producers blaming the film franchise is a cop-out. The Star Trek shows worked well even when movies were coming out. But you’re, AoS would work better as a web-series (or as those One-Shot films). Eventually when Netflix gets it, the direction of the show will be smoother.
I really wanted Simmons to kill Ward. That awkward and badly-written scene at the conference table seemed like a hint that this would be the swan song for the character.
Imagine the narrative fallout! She takes out Ward and keeps it a secret from the rest of the team. Maybe the still-brainwashed Bakshi witnesses it, and instead of being killed himself, finds a way to escape, thus setting up a second shoe to be dropped in a later episode.
Instead, we get one of those cliched end-of-movie hero and anti-hero phone calls between Coulson and Ward, and Ward walks off into the back pocket of the writers.
Did you read those Joss Whedon interviews linked to in the article? He explicitly says the TV show is in a separate continuity from the movies and everybody at Marvel operates as such. This show is basically fanfic for the movies. Its very existence contradicts the films since SHIELD is completely done away with in Cap 2 and its main character is a guy who is dead in the movies.
Contradicts the films? On TV, SHIELD is an underground force wrecked by the events in Winter Soldier, and Coulson is alive because Fury secretly brought him back to life using alien tech that has now revealed the existence of the Inhumans, which will get its own movie. Whether the Avengers movie will acknowledge SHIELD’s existence of Coulson’s revival, I do not yet know (I will on Friday), but Maria Hill is in the movie and was in the TV show, so she obviously knows. Fury knows. And if Coulson told Hill about Loki’s Scepter, it stands to reason that she will tell her boss, Iron Man. She would have to lie to him to not reveal where she got that info.
I think Joss was expressing his wish not the actual reality. It’s quite apparent Marvel is including their TV shows in the framework of the larger MCU. Daredevil lived in a NYC that was experiencing massive corruption in the aftermath the alien invasion of Avengers. AoS was directly impacted by the events Winter Soldier.
Having seen Age of Ultron, there’s very little that happened in the last couple of episodes that tied into the plot of that movie.
Most of what tied into the movie is lipservice to the opening scene. I doubt they’re going to devote whole episodes to it, because that opening scene works almost as a James Bond intro. (i.e not hugely important to the plot of rest of the film.)
Everything going on with the Inhumans and Real SHIELD, is their own story. So unlike last year, they actually worked it in pretty well into their own storyline.
I’m not sure, but I have an idea what Theta protocol is, and I don’t think that’s going to end up being a huge deal within the show, either. It might just be another scene at the end of the season, like the one with Maria Hill in this one.
Doesn’t make it feel any less like a commercial for the movie, but that’s a damned if you do, damned if you don’t situation.
I like the show and movies stories coming together. One long ass marathon when you watch them in order.
Write a commI actually really like the interconnected nature of the show, because even if it only makes oblique reference to the movies (and vice versa), it’s still a pretty ballsy undertaking to have a weekly TV show that lines up with major movie franchises like that, while possibly serving as a farm team for the movies as well. Even the logistics of it (I mean, what would ABC have done if an episode of AoS had been pre-empted by a presidental address or some sort of breaking news when it was 2 weeks until “Winter Soldier?” The fact that the events of a summer blockbuster movie affected the world of a TV show that aired four days after the movie came out is just damned impressive to me. Could the story stand on its own without the movie tie-in? Maybe, maybe not. But who cares? If you’re watching this show, you’re seeing the movies anyway. I can’t imagine the segment of the audience of folks who watch AoS and not the movies, other than nursing home residents who really like that “Repeat After Me” show and can’t get the staff’s attention to change the channel after.
Regardless, I’d much rather see a serialized set-up to the movies than the Law and Order: SHIELD or CSI: SHIELD that they seemed to be headed for in S1.
Your reviews suck all the fun out of a show based on comic book characters. Your main complaint seems to be that this show inhabits the same world as other Marvel TV shows and movies, which is a bizarre complaint. There are a ton of storylines in this show, most of them unrelated to the Marvel movies. Anyway, I would find it far more frustrating if the TV show acted as if the events in Captain America or Avengers or whatever were not somehow connected, because it wouldn’t make any sense. I see the connections as a strength of the show, and I can’t wait for next week’s episode.
Alan, You are by far my favorite tv critic. I look forward to your reviews almost as much as the shows themselves. I usually agree with you ( your love of the Leftovers being the most notable exception), but this review left me dumbfounded. You came across as a petulant little child! I was thrilled that as a viewer Of AoS I get a leg up on the movie. The Avengers tie-ins didn’t seem forced to me Further, this episode was pretty solid in its right. I may have issues with this show, but the movie linkage is not one of them.
I agreed with the nods to the movies hurting the show back in early season 1…meeting the asgardian, coulson calling himself iron man after a blood test, etc were awful
But to me, the captain America 2 twist and now this arc leading to avengers are examples of the show finding the perfect way to fit in with the movies…doing behind the scenes work that has its own point, its own goal, feels meaningful, but still gives tantalizing tastes of the movie…setting up the avengers to take down strucker reminds me of how rogue 1 is planning to show the stealing of the Death Star plans
The last 4-5 episodes have been my favorite stretch of this show so far…I feel like it was made clear from the start that this show was a bridge for the movies; it always has been, it always will be…but not by accident, it’s by design…this is what the show is choosing to be
I understand how that could be a turn off for some, but not for me. To continue the comic analogy, Daredevil and agent carter exist as standalones I can enjoy, and shield is more of a crossover/team up/event series…I think they’re all designed with different intents, and are all successful at what they’re trying to do
Honestly, I’ve been pretty entertained by this season, and this episode was a highlight for me. I’m not expecting Game of Thrones or Breaking Bad level awesomeness out of this show – I’m just expecting to have fun, and so far, I have. I actually went back and watch Marvel’s Phase I movies through the Avengers this past weekend, and I realized how much more this show has made me like Coulson. When I saw him in the movies, it was almost like seeing a close personal friend on a big stage. That’s a pretty big accomplishment for any show, in my opinion.
Alan, I think it’s pretty clear that you just don’t enjoy this show. It’s like you want to enjoy it but then can’t bring yourself to do so. You get this way with shows from time to time, where your reviews just focus so much on the negative that they suck the fun out of the show (for example, the later seasons of 30 Rock). As I recall, when you stopped reviewing those show, you started to enjoy them a lot more since you weren’t watching them with as critical of an eye. Everyone’s entitled to their opinions so I’m not trying to stop that, but I’m wondering if you might enjoy the show more without reviewing it.
SHIELD is never going to be able to do its own thing. Marvel may be OK with its other TV properties existing as somewhat distinct entities, but SHIELD was created as an extended promotional vehicle for the movies and that’s what – even in its better moments this season – it continues as. It’s why I can’t really warm to it in the way I did Agent Carter (which I didn’t think was perfect, but which was at least its own thing). It’s never going to escape being micro-managed by ABC/Disney/Marvel corporate structure.
Did I miss how Skye’s mum came back from the dead after Reed Diamond eviscerated her?
It was explained piecemeal over several recent episodes, FRAAC. Pops put Mum back together with his grandfather’s WWII surgical tools displayed in the previous episode. Her innate healing powers did the rest.
That one-take Skye fight was delightful.
I actually thought this was one of the stronger episodes of the last bunch. It probably helped that the bland Inhumans pretty boy was unconscious the whole time. My biggest frustration continues to be Deathlok’s appearance. I WANT THE GODDAMN DEATHLOK FACEPLATE!!! This was another missed opportunity to slap some metal on his face. It’s like having Captain America without a shield or Hawkeye without a bow and arrow. I don’t get why they don’t have it. It’s not a complicated make-up effect or anything. They already did essentially the same thing with Adam on Buffy. I am consumed with nerd rage.
I hate to say this but Agents of SHIELD off on its own means no Agents of SHIELD. Fact is, the ratings aren’t strong enough to keep it alive on its own. Look at Agent Carter. Darn good show but it doesn’t have the direct tie in. I doubt it gets renewed. Daredevil can afford to be free of entanglement because it’s on Netflix.
I was actually hoping for a stronger tie in. This one was forced. Plus, at some point, The Avengers are going to actually have to find out that Coulson is alive.
Simple truth of the matter is, the show doesn’t continue to exist without the movies. It’s not drawing enough eyeballs for that but cross platform synergy is protecting it.
I enjoyed this episode mainly because of Skye’s fight scene and that it had more funny lines in it then the last 10 yrs of The Simpsons
I agree on all fronts, BUT (or should I say AND?) watching the end of the episode with the knowledge that I am going to watch Age of Ultron was extremely cool. And knowing I will get a leftovers form Age of Ultron next week is too.
Lets face this is the future of TV and Cinema!
Excuse me while I vent:
Personally I enjoy MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.
Very little on T.V. this day in age is pure entertainment without an agenda. SHIELD’s only agenda is to provide [for me] an escape from a day of less than perfect circumstances beyond my control.
JUST ENJOY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What’s wrong with just enjoying the show without all the rhetoric?
Do you often demand that everyone agrees with you?
I love this show. I think that it just happens to operate closely with the events of the movies. I mean, they created a show called “Agents of SHIELD”, and then in Captain America 2, SHIELD fell. So of course they were going to be affected by that. Agent Carter and Daredevil are “better” in some minds because the Marvel events that affected them have happened longer ago. (Daredevil the Battle of New York, Agent Carter- Captain America’s death). But that’s what this show IS. It’s Agents of SHIELD, and they’re directly affected because they exist in the same universe. I think the show can (and does) stand on its own. Does it need a few less crossovers and less episodes? Maybe, but by and large, I love it. I actually told my wife that we needed to see Ultron so I wouldn’t be out of the loop on SHIELD.
Only having read the reviews & analysis of Ultron, at this point it is starting to feel as if Joss was hamstrung by both the suits & schedules of the actors. His comments about AoS only reinforce the producer-run efforts of the MCU. They make so few mistakes it’s almost comforting to know they have an Achilles Heel. Almost.
We all know & want to see the Joss-led movie & show. What I fear we’re getting with Ultron may be 70% Joss, 30% masterplan Fiege & the best possible outcome that results from the demands of making superstars out of the too large cast. I can no longer feel we’re getting a true Joss product when he’s forced to do things not for story, but for the MCU (e.g. Colson, etc.)
AoS is really the only misstep Marvel has made – and it’s more of a half misstep. We fanpersons love the #ItsAllConnected but we also know that the this show is the tail. It follows, it doesn’t lead. While the movie will surely make a ton of money, if it’s not a fully-realized tale, we’ll all be hurt in the long run.
Add to that, the success & quality of Daredevil only serve to make AoS the modern-day equivalent of the SuperFriends. I enjoy it but it’s like eating something that I shouldn’t – tastes good for awhile but it isn’t going to do me any good in the long run.
Coulson is Schrodinger’s SHIELD agent.