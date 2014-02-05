Is it time for ‘Walking Dead’ to kill Rick?

“This isn’t life!” someone complains during “The Walking Dead” mid-season premiere (Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC), objecting – as so many characters on the zombie series have over the last three and a half seasons – to the point of continuing to exist in such a miserable, disgusting, hopeless world. If the best anyone can hope for is brief periods of subsistence punctuated by terror and the sight of your friends being eaten and transformed, why go on?
For the most part, viewers haven’t been troubled by this question. “The Walking Dead” remains the most popular non-sports show on television (at least in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic), as unstoppable as one of the zombie herds that frequently menace the main characters. (A few times in the fall, it out-rated “Sunday Night Football.”) The series has pushed out its two previous showrunners, and the ratings have only gone up. It’s killed off major characters, and the ratings have only gone up. The public appetite for zombie mayhem is so insatiable that the only living person, on or off-screen, who may be wholly irreplaceable – and that includes writer/producer Robert Kirkman, whose comics inspired the show – is producer, director and gore makeup master Greg Nicotero.
People love their zombies, because as the show kicks off the second half of its fourth season on Sunday, it’s hard to imagine them loving most – or even any – of the human characters, let alone wanting to go on and on with them if there wasn’t the constant threat of something very gross happening to them.
There are things “The Walking Dead” does incredibly well. The show has an unflinching sense of dread, even during the relatively peaceful periods, and it consistently finds creative new approaches for the macabre zombie attacks that tend to be the highlight of each episode. (Even the fall’s worst installment, in which it was the Governor’s turn to ponder the meaningless of existence, had a terrific, darkly comic set piece at a nursing home where he was set upon by zombies whose parts didn’t work any better in death than they had in life.) It even, at times, is capable of delivering great emotional moments, but they tend to involve guest stars (like Lennie James’ Morgan, who hopefully will return at some point now that AMC has canceled “Low Winter Sun”) or characters who are about to die (Lori sacrificing herself for the sake of her unborn child, Merle having a moment of clarity before going solo against the Governor’s men).
The problem – from a creative standpoint, if not a commercial one – is that most of the remaining characters are so flat and lifeless that it wouldn’t be the least bit troubling if any or all of them got bitten by the walkers. And the least interesting of all at this point may be the show’s chief hero, ex-cop and reluctant leader Rick Grimes.
As Rick, Andrew Lincoln has his moments – his utter despair in the immediate aftermath of Lori’s death was one of the series’ more wrenching scenes – but ultimately he can’t do much with a role that switches back and forth between two primary modes: one where Rick is the greatest leader in the world (or, at least, the greatest leader available in this corner of the post-zombie world), and another where Rick is tortured, mopey and wants no part of leadership. The question of who is and isn’t a good leader, and who wants to be, is a popular theme in TV drama – “Lost,” a show that’s been an enormous influence on this one, at times seemed concerned with nothing else – but it’s about the least interesting angle on the zombie apocalypse that I can imagine. And the show has gone round and round on the issue so much with boring ol’ Rick that it’s all but impossible to do anything else with him. Even if there was another extended period where he wasn’t in charge, it would be laced with subtext (intentional or not) about the other times he tried to step down from the top post, only to be pulled back in when someone else failed.
And the amount of time devoted to Rick’s tedious, circular struggle winds up making it very hard to service the other characters. There are people who have been on the show for years whose names I still have to be reminded of (Beth, Hershel’s younger daughter, to name one), and others who have been around since the beginning who remain ciphers (I still could not tell you what motivates Glenn beyond basic survival and his love for Maggie). On occasion, a character gets significant development, but often it takes forever – samurai sword-wielding Michonne, one of the most popular figures in the comic, was little more than a scowl and a katana for most of her first TV season – or else the show kills off or otherwise removes that person. Perhaps the most successful bit of character rehab involved Carol, a mousy domestic abuse victim in season 1 and a catatonic grieving mother in season 2 before evolving into one of the show’s more aggressive and morally complex characters over the last year and a half, but Rick sent her into exile just as she was getting really compelling. (Though with the characters all being nomads after the destruction of the prison, it’s entirely possible Carol will return in this season’s second half.)
As I began watching “After,” the mid-season premiere, I realized that the thing I was rooting for most of all was the thing least likely to happen: the show working up the nerve to kill Rick.
It would be a huge line of demarcation from the comic books, and prevent anyone from being able to predict what would happen next on the TV show. It would take away a character designed as a hero who’s turned into a narrative dead end, and it would force the writers to devote more time and energy into caring about other people and questions beyond whether or not Rick will have the fortitude to take charge of the group again for the umpteenth time.
Are there other characters here who could handle that kind of spotlight? I don’t know. Norman Reedus’ Daryl is the show’s most successful regular (perhaps not coincidentally, he was invented for TV), but he also benefits from less-is-more screentime and dialogue. Michonne is slowly turning into a person – and “After” fills in some interesting holes in her backstory – but is also maybe too taciturn. Other characters remain blank canvases – they’ve only scratched the surface of Chad L. Coleman’s Tyreese – and we won’t know what they’re capable of becoming until someone gives them more to do.
The most promising candidate may be Rick’s son Carl, who began the series as yet another annoying adolescent on a prestige drama, but has become much more complicated over time. Carl actually gets the most to do in “After,” and though the episode drags at times (mainly because a lot of it is about Carl’s relationship with his father), it’s yet another suggestion that the children are where the action ought to be here. Rick and Daryl and the others are still driven in part by who they were and what they believed before the apocalypse; Carl and the other kids growing up with little memory of the days gone bye have the potential to turn into something very different, very scary, and a whole lot more exciting than the misadventures of Saint Rick.
“The Walking Dead” is way too successful for anyone involved to suggest such a radical shake-up, however. They’re on this course with Rick, and they’re not going off it unless the ratings start to slip. And until that happens, I expect the show to remain the same uneven mix of thrilling zombie action and depressing human drama, occasionally transcending itself, at other times getting trapped for an extended period down a narrative dead end like Hershel’s farm or the Governor’s lack of charisma. The good parts are usually good enough to slog through the other stuff for, but I can also picture a day coming where I start asking the same questions as the characters about how much longer I want to see through life in this zombie world.
“what motivates Glenn beyond basic survival and his love for Maggie”
Is this a joke? What more motivation does one need?
Killing Rick would be stupid…just decide on one of his 2 characters and roll with it. Personally, I like when Rick is just the greatest leader ever…so have him have his “Come to Jesus” moment and never let him mope again.
Tom, they’re generic motivations. EVERYONE is motivated by a desire to survive. Could you tell me what makes Glenn tick, what is interesting about him that does not apply to any other character on the show, what he was like pre-apocalypse, anything? The Glenn of the comics was at least something of a daredevil (for a while, anyway). Glenn is just… this guy who is there.
The circumstances these characters are in make it difficult to establish traits beyond a desire for survival and the love they have for others.
Since “Walking Dead” isn’t doing pre-apocalypse flashbacks, unless we get lots more talk about the past we’re only going to see these characters through the adversity they face.
Glenn could be more distinct, but when we see character touches like Bob being an alcoholic, did anyone care? I saw that ridiculed more often than praised.
I seem to remember that Glenn was living on the streets at the time he met up with Rick. I think he was good at picking locks or having a talent that someone living on the street might develop.
Boy Alan, I was nodding in agreement with everything you said until you suggested Carl as the focal point. While your reasoning is compelling, there is one problem with all this, the kid simply can’t act.
It’s not an ideal solution. I’m just not sure who’s better suited to step into the spotlight if Rick’s gone, even though Reedus and others are better actors.
Neither can Andrew Lincoln and let us not speak of his horrible Southern accent.
Milaxx, good point. His cry for “CAURRLLLL!!!!!!” in moment of zombie attack panic always makes me laugh.
I’ll take Andrew’s southern accent over that of Michael Rapaport on “Justified” ANY DAY.
@melanie – both are equally awful.
I vote for Carol to return and assume the leadership position.
I still find myself enjoying the Walking Dead (although that might be because I’ve read 12 volumes of the comics) and I keep watching it out of loyalty to what I thought was an excellent story. I personally don’t mind Rick, but I do agree he’s not the best character on the show. For now I’d still like to see what they do with him and how much longer they’ll keep him around.
As far as I’m concerned the good episodes of The Walking Dead are so good that I don’t mind too much when they have the occasional bad episode. True the show’s not as good as Breaking Bad or Boardwalk Empire but I still enjoy it a lot.
How many episodes have you seen of this back half Alan? No spoilers, but if they follow Rick’s arc from the comics (which seems to be the case at this point) then he should be turning a corner pretty soon.
I’ve seen this Sunday’s episode, and that’s it.
“No spoilers, but…”
Do you know what “No spoilers” mean?
@SAULOCCL I’ve never read the comics and I’m very anti-spoilers but to say a character changes their attitude is in no way a spoiler.
With Kirkman in the writer’s room I doubt this show will ever deviate from the comics in any meaningful way. Yes, there have been deviations but the core of Kirkman’s story is still clearly present in the show. And the reset from the past finale firmly puts us back on the path of his narrative. Hence, Rick ain’t going anywhere because he’s the linchpin of Kirkman’s narrative.
I’m with Tom…it’s a zombie apocalypse. What other motivations does a character need or supposed to have beyond survival and love??? That’s a bizarre point – Glenn is a terrific character.
I love Rick and always pull for leader Rick to return. This interest in killing the lead character just because you’re in the minority thinking his story arcs aren’t good, don’t get it.
Why is Glen a terrific character?
thumbs down
Yup. He sucks as a leader and they don’t seem able to write anything new for the character. It’s always step up as reluctant leader, make decisions, someone dies, retreat from reality and/or being a leader, lather, rinse, repeat.
The front half of this season already made me go from annoyed with the character to out right hating the character. I’m not happy with the lone spoiler I’ve heard about the second half. It’s time to let him go.
Amen to that Rick’s character is terrible i”ve been rooting for him to die since season 3. Fuck man, they literally make him out to be some god or second coming of Jesus. If they don’t kill him then he needs to be injured of compromised in some way than psychological traumatic experiences which everyone one is going through also. To me Rick at heart really couldn’t give to shits about anyone in the group he uses the loyalty of people at their expense to protect his family (Carol & Judith). Time after time people have laid down their lives for their “savior” and need to wake up from delusional false sense of hope he rarely provides for them. If anything he’s put them in harms way more often than not trying to be something he’s not aka a leader.
Rick is a drag, but I think you hit on the main problem with killing him: Who would you shift the main POV to that would be a marked improvement? My first thought goes to Daryl, but I come to the exact same reservations that you do. I don’t think Micchone could come close to holding it down, & I think you need Carl to age a bit more (I just don’t think they’d be able to get enough angles out of him while he’s still a young teen). I’ll be interested to see where this back-half goes. I’m near the end of my rope with the show, but they cleared the deck so much in the finale that I’m curious to see where they head from here.
It’s a long shot, but I can actually see that happening at some point. I could even see it happening this season, what with the newest poster’s prominent focus on Carl.
Also, I’m fairly certain that AMC is far more invested in Daryl than Rick. They’ve boosted Norman Reedus’ billing each season, from guest-star status in Season 1, to 8th billed, to 4th billed, and now 2nd billed. I think it’s almost a no-brainer that the show would want him as the top headliner by the time the show finishes, as he’s the one character on the show almost everyone likes.
I think it will happen, either this season or next.
What this show needs more than anything else is MOAR DARRYL.
One time in Tokyo in the 1990s I asked the floor manager at a huge Thai restaurant in Ginza if he had a no-smoking section. “Look around,” he said, waving arm at tables everywhere filled with diners. “Why I need no-smoking section?”
As long as people keep watching Walking Dead, there’s no need to change anything.
I think it could definitely work. Do the show’s fans really have a passionate dedication to Rick? Would they really care that much if he got killed off? The show needs to do something drastic like that. It’s become a tedious bore. I’m more or less hate-watching at this point. It’s insanely overrated.
The characters are the worst part of this show. They are game pieces to move around into new situations and run from Zombies. Jenner was more memorable form his handful of episodes than characters that have been around since Episode one. I enjoy the show but defending the characters (for the most part) as something other than paper dolls seems ludicrous.
Just the fact that the proposed spin-off is just a different group of people in the same situation bares this out. To the creators, the characters don’t matter.
I think the most important thing that could possibly happen to improve this show would be to hire new writers. In fact, fire Kirkman. I think the best thing they could do would be to veer so far away from any comic storyline that no one could possibly mistake it for the same thing. We need some more scavenging, people trying to survive day to day for shelter and food while avoiding the undead. Most of all we need for the characters to be smart. We need some wins and we need to see more subtle change in these characters. Last season, how hard would it have been to put the spiky wood barriers in front of the fence that kept collapsing? We need smart writing.
Given that they have deviated fairly significantly from comic storyline already, they should just keep going. Why not provide some glimpse of hope that the characters could strive for?
@Col Bat Guano,
The first half of the season appeared to deviate for the comic, but the midseason finale brought us right back to the comic book. The governor was finally killed; they were driven out of the prison and are now scattered. Even the previews for this Sunday’s episode look taken from the comic’s plot.
Eldritch
True, the overall structure has lined back up with the comic, but they have certainly changed the outcomes for some of the characters. There is no real need to adhere to the comic at this point.
Ha, the oft encountered comment I encounter about the characters on the show is that they are all as dumb as rocks and deserve to die. None of them can figure out basic ways to survive and methods of fortification and it’s all down to the writing. They just stand around watching fences cave in and are then confused as to what just happened. Darryl is one of the few worthy of survival but Rick and the rest could trip and drown in a ditch and if they were replaced by charcters with smarter writing supporting them I don’t think anyone would care.
Maybe if they just got better at writing good personal stories for these characters, we wouldn’t care if they killed Rick off or not. They seem to take forever to kill off some of these guys and make them annoying (Lorrie, Andrea) or bore you with them (Governor). And then they kill off the ones I want to see more of (Merle, Hershal).
But since the group has been splintered this gives the writers the opportunity to develop other characters and show them as leaders of their smaller groups. This could make Rick’s leadership less important in the future – especially if some of them run into Carol. She’d make a fine leader and would butt heads with Rick and whoever follows him.
The action in this show is always great fun – who doesn’t like to see zombies decimated? But the drama has always lagged behind the action. And since the ratings are so mega – they don’t have to change anything to keep this monster rolling.
TWD is RIck’s story. Andrew Lincoln portrays him well and is one of the best actors they have. Most of the rest are pretty one note, Reedus included. The best episode to date has been the pilot no question. They need that quality again, better writing. 4a was all over the place, probably the worst half season so far.
Agreed. The show is Rick’s story.
This is one situation where if they kill off Rick I really will stop watching, because there are no existing characters that I care about enough to want to watch without him. There are character I like (Michonne, Darryl, Maggie, Glenn) but none of them are as compelling as Rick.
George Romero disregarded this show as a Soap Opera with Zombies. Is this show toxically bad that is going to have a similar legacy as genre show like True Blood or is the damage redeemable with Character development and smarter Story telling.
Well, True Blood eventually got so stupid in its storytelling that I had to give up on it despite enjoying its premise. I still find The Walking Dead compelling, but a lot of that is probably due to the show’s continued creativity with zombie action sequences. True Blood has never had that element consistently, even populated with all manner of supernatural creatures.
Before the show kills Rick it needs to establish a new character who is fit to be a leader and would be interesting when confronted with that responsibility.
Of the current cast, only Tyreese might be suitable for that, but I’d have the question of why he wasn’t showing strong leadership earlier.
I’m not sure I want to see Carl and Lil Asskicker left without a parent (assuming Asskicker is still alive, of course).
If Rick dies (I it doesn’t happen), Michonne, Daryl or Glenn can easily step up. Michonne and Daryl are the most interesting characters, so I can see it happening if Rick dies.
I’m still waiting for the Psycho Carl arc they set up in the last bit of Season 3, as that would be one of the most interesting character wells the show can go down. And I think having Rick around for that is beneficial.
Rick can carry the show for short periods of time, he carried almost the entire pilot almost by himself (with some big help from Lenny James in parts), he just isn’t magnetic enough to be a full time lead character. I think I’d like him to stay on the show, but maybe with a reduced role, a la Season 4 McNulty.
Ultimately, what the show needs to do is find a voice for each of its characters. Glenn is sort of a blank slate who’s character traits are dictated by the needs of the plot. Beth is still a nothing character. Tyreese seems to be a hothead, but that’s sort of a new thing we didn’t see at all last season. We have to know who these people are. They can’t just be ciphers for what the story needs at the time.
The show is so good as themes and set pieces it’s frustrating to watch them squander the easier things like basic characters and plotting to degree they have. I still live in hope that the show can improve and become the first or second tier drama its always threatened, but I’m beginning to think that the show is the show.
For me the biggest thing is getting out of the prison and exploring new places; hopefully they will not all be ghost towns
All I know is that Andrew Lincoln better not pick a contract fight. Because AMC is willing to try a no-Rick show if they have to. I imagine they’ll watch the numbers of the spinoff very closely.
Kill Rick? Yes, please.
The Walking Dead video game focused on the relationship between a man and a child and it was riveting an moving in a way that the show simply hasn’t been. I think Carl has become one of the show’s most interesting characters and giving him a bigger focus wouldn’t be a bad thing. He represents a future of children who grew up without civilization and what that means for our notions of human decency.
It’s the stupidest question I’ve seen
Dear Mr Sepinwall, in the words of the great John McEnroe – you cannot be serious.
Yes, they should kill Rick. But being one of the worst-cast shows on TV… what then?
Is it time to kill Rick? ONLY IF THEY WANT ME TO STOP WATCHING THE WALKING DEAD!!
totally agree I luuuuuvvvvv rick without him there is no walking dead!!!!!!!!
Write a comment..Is it time to kill Rick? ONLY IF THEY WANT ME TO STOP WATCHING THE SHOW!!.
HELL YES IT’S TIME TO KILL OFF RICK!!! DO IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I will stop watching if rick is killed
walking dead is getting to be a jokeWrite a comment…
I wouldn’t mind if the show killed of the Grimes because the essemble of survivors are compelling enough to continue telling stories of the zombie apocalypse, and frankly the Grimes have been more frustration than inspiration on tv.
If Rick dies, I predict the ratings will take a nose dive.
Rick should never die. Just kill off Mr.Blah Tyrese & make everyone happy!
Whoever made this is so stupid. Rick and Daryl are the two fan favorites. Killing off the main character, the best character in the show would make the ratings go to shit.
I really don’t understand how anyone in their right mind can possibly see rick as the best character. He’s a joke
DO NOT KILL RICK OFF THE SHOW…AND WHY? BECAUSE HE IS THE #1 CHARACTER ON THE SHOW AND HE IS DAM GOOD!!! I LOVE THIS SHOW SO IF YOU TAKE RICK OFF I COULD CARE LESS ABOUT THE SHOW. SURE THERE ARE OTHERS OUT THERE THAT FEEL THE SAME WAY