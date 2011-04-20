‘Justified’ – ‘Full Commitment’: Ducking out

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I do the Dolly Parton version…
“You kill anybody?” -Tim
“No.” -Raylan
“Well, I guess there’s that.” -Tim
Raylan Givens is in many ways an update of the classic Western loner, but once upon a time “Justified” at least made a pretense that such a man could function in 21st century society, get along with his colleagues, maybe even be friends with some of them, have a relationship, etc. This season, though, has dealt in large part with Raylan slowly but surely isolating himself from anyone and everyone who ever cared about him. Ava’s bitter about how things ended. Art can’t wait to be done with him. Tim is understandably upset with how Raylan behaves this week, not just in the way he repeatedly ditches him, but in Raylan’s surprise that Tim could track him to Mags’ store. (“Give me a little credit; I’m a professional,” Tim says, speaking the lament of every third-banana character ever.) Raylan’s actions with Gary and Wynn Duffy are done with the intention of sparing Winona further heartache, but knowing the kind of man Raylan Givens is, I imagine this is going to eat into what’s left of their horrible rebound relationship even more than the theft of the evidence money.
And the episode ends with a shootout in the kitchen of Aunt Helen – the one relative Raylan actually cares about, and who genuinely cares for him – that sure as heck suggests she’s not going to make it out okay.(*)
(*) And it’s here that I’ll remind you of the No Spoilers rule for this blog, and how it extends to the content of the previews for the next episode. I haven’t seen next week’s show yet, but if, hypothetically speaking, the previews for it showed Aunt Helen in a hospital bed, injured but alive (or, conversely, showed Raylan dressed for a funeral), we’re not going to discuss that at all in the comments. Understood?
It’s not a reversal of how Raylan has been portrayed. He did, after all, begin the series getting bounced out of the Miami office for his cowboy ways, and he has a pattern of alienating friends and co-workers. But it’s still kind of impressive to see just how many walls he’s thrown up of late between himself and the people who once liked him.
I also was a bit pleasantly surprised to see Raylan go for a bloodless solution to the Gary/Wynn problem, as I let myself get sucked in by his “‘Cause all they’ll try to do is arrest him” comment and assume Raylan was going to aim for some kind of frontier justice against the bastards who tried to kill him and his woman. But even Raylan’s not that foolish and reckless – Wynn Duffy doesn’t act alone, and killing him wouldn’t solve the problem – and while I don’t know that his solution will fix things, either, it was probably his best play if he wanted to keep Winona from finding out what Gary was up to.(**)
(**) On the other hand, while Gary technically wasn’t under Marshal protection, won’t someone – not least Winona – raise an eyebrow when he apparently vanishes off the face of the earth? (Or whatever he’s capable of, stealth-wise.) To be honest, Winona’s caused so much trouble lately, and been too tied to that idiot Gary, that I wouldn’t be disappointed if the show steps away from her for a while after this. I understand why Raylan is drawn to her, but she’s become a drag on both him and the series.
Aside from his brief trip to see Mags (featuring some more appropriately subdued acting from Margo Martindale), Raylan’s story was pretty separate from the doings in Harlan this week, in which Boyd and Dickie make a series of moves and counter-moves, and Boyd makes himself – or, specifically, makes Aunt Helen – vulnerable by not considering that Dickie, of all people, might have a good eye for identifying particular limps.
The most interesting part of that story this week involves Ava. Like Winona with Raylan earlier in the season, she seems determined to get some level of transparency from her man (in addition to keeping him out of the prostitution business), even as Helen is suggesting a little ignorance can be a good thing. And even as she’s understandably drawn to Boyd (who goes all Westley with his “as you please”), she has to deal with him being partnered up with Johnny, who has clearly not forgiven her for killing Bowman.
And regardless of what went down in the kitchen of Raylan’s childhood home, I imagine things are going to get much worse before they get better for Boyd, Arlo, Dickie and – much as he’s going to hate being dragged back into all of this, particularly at such a perilous professional time – Raylan.
Some other thoughts:
• Last week, I got my nerd on with the “corner of Cameron and Chase” line. This week, my pop culture antennae rose when we learned that one of Wynn’s front companies is known as Baxter Hawley Construction, since Baxter and Hawley were two minor characters (whose names were repeated often enough that they stuck) in “Silverado,” an ’80s Western I watched many, many, many times on HBO as a kid. (HBO showed that, “Iron Eagle” and “Just One of the Guys” pretty much daily as I grew up. A very weird cocktail of influences, but “Silverado” can be enjoyed without irony, as it’s a really entertaining Western. Netflix it, says Alan.)
• Also, in last week’s review, I wondered what secret it was Helen and Maggs were keeping. Many of you seemed confused by what I was talking about, and in going back to watch the scene again, it seems I may have been misled by the use of the word “keeping,” which wasn’t in reference to a secret, but to the Givens/Bennett feud itself, which these women have been responsible for for a long time. And that makes me wonder: if Helen really is dead, and at Dickie’s hand, how badly will things blow up?
• I will say that while the episode was largely sympathetic to Tim, he does make a terrible move in admitting to Raylan that he’s not going to rat him out to Art for running out of the convenience store, which all but hands Raylan a license to stir up more trouble. Also interesting to hear a relatively young guy like Tim throwing around so many ancient pop culture references: the Dolly version of “I Will Always Love You,” “The Big Chill,” The Oak Ridge Boys, etc.
What did everybody else think?
A great set-up episode for the two final episodes. The is a rare episode that felt both like a set-up episode and a ‘full of action’ episode. Justified is truly the best drama currently on TV. (Until Breaking Bad comes back)
One thing I like about this show is they they’re not afraid to show what a giant screw-up Raylan is. Many of the cool things we like about our main character are bad things for a professional lawman to be and it’s nice that they don’t shy away from that.
A somewhat quieter episode this week, except for the very end. Things are getting set up for some violent doings in the last two. I just can’t wait.
As an aside, no real spoilers in the previews this week. Justified usually does a pretty good job with that, which I appreciate because I can’t keep myself from watching them.
I’m slightly embarrassed for not knowing this but how exactly is Helen related to Raylan and Arlo? Is she Arlo’s sister or wife?
she is arlo’s wife, and raylan’s aunt. she is the sister of raylan’s mom.
I haven’t watched the show from the beginning (I know, shame on me) but I believe that she is Arlo’s wife or just his old lady, but she isn’t Raylan’s mother– hence her being called “Aunt Helen”
Ahhhh! The “aunt” part was really throwing me off. Thx
Julie is correct, Aunt Helen is Raylan’s deceased mothers sister who is now married to Arlo.
Damn, I knew she was Arlo’s wife, but I somehow completely missed that she was also Raylan’s actual aunt (I had assumed the “Aunt” title was simply to avoid calling her “Mom” after his mother passed). That actually says a lot more about their relationship.
Sheesh, clearly I need to put on substitles or soemthing to make sure I don’t miss anything crucial like that.
I don’t think Helen is Raylan’s biological aunt. As I understood a conversation she had with Raylan, she was very close friends with his mother and lived down the road from the family during his childhood. He called her Aunt Helen as a term of endearment. After Raylan’s mom died Helen and Arlo began a relationship.
A few weeks ago someone posited an alternate version of the show where Rachel and Tim are the main characters and Raylan is sort of the scary violent Kramer of their office, a fan favorite who’s continually exasperating the leads and getting them into hot water. Given that earlier in the season Art tried to reach out to Raylan and Tim and suggest some commonality in their natures, before the whole bag-of-money fiasco, it’s particularly isolating to see Tim so angry with Raylan (and Raylan so deserving).
On an unrelated note, I don’t think the Tim-making-outdated-references thing is as valid a point as the stuff about how Chuck has a Tron poster in his room; the weird thing about Chuck is that his childhood seems to have been the writers’ childhood, and he’s too young for that. Actually, that’s one of the few cases where I get on board with the idea that (while it’s not a problem) there’s something strange about a character having a pop-culture universe a little older than it should be. Lots of people listen to stuff from “before their time” and I imagine growing up in Kentucky you don’t even need to be that big a music buff to know some classic country and bluegrass acts. Beyond that, most writers are tossing at least a little of themselves and what they find interesting into their characters, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the category of “television writer” heavily overlapped with “verbally precocious as a kid” and “listens to music and watches movies from before they were born.” I’m not a television writer, and both of those things were/are true of me. (I certainly know the Dolly Parton original of “I Will Always Love You,” but I confess the Oak Ridge Boys slipped past me.)
Lastly, and without any knowledge of what’s to come, I assume Helen’s dead because I think she knew she was going to die when she cocked her gun; that was the look I read on her face.
I’m 32. I first saw The Big Chill when I was in high school. Because of my parents I knew who the Oak Ridge Boys were even though I didn’t listen to them. And because of The Bodyguard remake (which I saw in theaters) I was aware of Dolly Parton’s version of the song as a teenager.
i still think tim is gay. this was discussed in the comments a while back when raylan and winona saw him at a bar way outside town [he was sitting next to another good looking guy].
maybe i’m just clouded by the fact that all raylan’s talk & threats at the beginning of the ep were “making him hard.”
second best line of the night was raylan’s response, “i guess we’ve both been warned.”
@MEdrawt
I agree with you about the antiquated references not being a point of contention (I can’t speak about Chuck as I neither watch the show nor watched Tron, after all Alan makes comment in Other Thoughts that Silverado is a part of his childhood. I grew up in Zambia and we always got American TV shows way late, out of order and repeated ad nauseum. Its the way we live now – the past is ever present and the present flits by.
@Conrad
Does it matter if Tim’s gay? I think textually it is possible and I like how the writer’s have given this character more depth by adding nebulous layers to him. (See his comment about his father)
There is a missing end bracket )and a missing apostrophe in ‘its’ in the above post.
GRRR Earth day and good Friday chocolate Easter eggs, I blame you.
@ olaf
it doesn’t matter one bit if tim is gay. was just noting that in the past episode it was pointed out that tim was at a bar way outside of town and seemed to be there with another guy. could’ve been a date. could’ve been a buddy.
tim’s character is now more developed with references that took some viewers by surprise because of his age and location. while it may be a bit of a stereotype, one possible explanation that he references the big chill and dolly parton would be that he’s gay. it’s not exactly show tunes and cher, but this is kentucky afterall.
i’d like for tim to be gay and have it really not matter. too many shows [comedy, drama, and non-skripted] make “gay” into a focal point or source of pain or comedy.
I’m assuming Tim’s gay, but in a Major Rawls character-depiction way.
Maybe The Big Chill was on endless HBO loop when Tim was growing up. As far as Dolly and the Oak Ridge boys, if Tim grew up in Kentucky, it’s no different from my kids hearing Bruce (or in my wife’s car Bon Jovi) enough to stick with them into adulthood.
I grew up in Lexington, KY and am 37. I can say with certainty that, being from KY, you’d have to have lived under a rock in the woods to not have at least heard of the Oak Ridge Boys.
I can’t believe there’s only 2 episodes left. This season has flown by. One thing. Does anyone else think Dickie’s friend looks like Thomas Jane playing the actor playing the homeless guy from Arrested Development? Every time that guy is on camera I can’t focus in what’s happening.
If I’m not mistaken, his partner is from Band of Brothers. He’s either Muck or Pencala, I never can remember which is which.
Yup, he’s Muck, a Toccoa man, killed with his best friend Penkala by an artillery shell that hit their foxhole in the Ardennes.
Man do I love that series.
Randomly, I just watched last week’s episode two nights ago, then saw Richard Speight, Jr. (Muck/Dickie’s henchman) at that Tina Fey/Steve Martin conversation thing last night.
He just wants his kids back!
I just want my kids back!
What I’ve like about this season is that, in a complete reversal of last year, all these horrible things keep getting thrown at Raylan and NONE OF THEM IS HIS FAULT. Last year, he did keep stirring the pot and pushing buttons, but this season he has spent the whole time at least trying to step in line and keep his head down. But things keep escalating and he keeps being sucked in. I like the line in the RV where he sighs and comments, “I am just about done with this.” It’s almost like Raylan is actively trying to get out of his own series, but so long as FX likes him, poor dude’s never getting out of Harlan, no matter how hard he tries.
That’s an interesting point, though I think this is where Art’s line last week – that Raylan is a lousy Marshall, but a good lawman – is important. The Gary/Wynn Duffie stuff is truly not something Raylan stepped into, but his involvement in everything else is a result of him hanging out in Harlan poking his nose around in stuff that isn’t part of his job. They gave him a bit of cover with the “task force/hillbilly whisperer” stuff, but for example I imagine that while Art can’t be too inherently upset that Raylan wound up saving a young girl’s life, everything he had to do with Loretta once she was out of the trunk of the molester’s car was outside his purview as a Marshal.
I dunno, had he told Art about the two guys following him and Winona in the last episode, maybe there wouldn’t have been a shoot out. None of this is Raylan’s fault, but he’s not necessarily the most innocent in everything.
First episode in over a year that I’ve actually loathed. Don’t just screw over one fellow Marshall, Raylan, when you can screw over two. And your boss too.
Oh, I forgot, you did that when you helped your ex steal money.
What a dumb, dumb, stupid subplot. That took up the bulk of not one, but TWO episodes.
RWG (totally, totally, unneeded – a blight on what is otherwise an excellent series)
Yeah he helped return the stolen money. He had nothing to do with Winona taking it.
I love that you referenced Silverado! Probably one of my favorite movies, ever! I guess growing up, I always thought his name was Harley. But I can see if now. “Baxter, Hawley….where the hell have you been?”
“You’re late, and it’s a bad start boys.”
And they referenced Bodyguard, Big Chill and Wyatt Earp. It wasa regular Lawrence Kasdan tribute episode.
@Joe Gillis
Hah! I thought it was a Kevin Costner tribute show. /facepalm
I can’t get over how quickly the show turned Boyd into a criminal mastermind. Maybe it’s because I had a lot of catching up to do… miss one episode and you’re screwed with FX shows, that rarely rerun and only show up on OnDemand 8 days after they air.
no, I feel exactly the same way. Same goes for how easily Ava is going along with it.
it reairs on Fridays too
I can buy Boyd returning to his old ways. I think, for a 40+ minute show with 13 episodes a season and lots to cover, the show has done a good job with Boyd and his return to crime. Ava is a little different. She was so adamant about staying away from trouble for so long, but I guess Boyd’s charm and chivalry won her over.
@ Paul: Sometiems I wonder how much of Ava’s “I don’t want you bringing crime into my house” thing was a case of her fighting against her own nature. I think it’s pretty clear that she has a history of being attracted to violent/dangerous men (her abusive first husband, Raylan who is–though thecnically on the right side of the law–clearly a man with an inherent inability not to kill people, and now Boyd).
So, in my mind, it wasn’t so much that she was dead set against crime/violence. It was more like a recovering alcoholic sitting near a bottle of Jack Daniels saying “No matter what, I’m not going to open you. I’m not. I swear!” Then, of course, she succumbs.
That back and forth between Raylan and Tim just before the opening credits made my husband and I laugh sooo hard (no pun intended!). And, gawd! That faux outrage of Gary’s. Could he be any more of a weasel? But after all that, definitely felt focused on the showdown to come by episode’s end.
Like Medrawt, Tim’s references didn’t seem too out of place for me, neither. Not like, say, What’s-His-Name from “Psych” being a rabid Tears for Fears fan (I think that’s the band’s name — it’s been awhile). And I’m on board with the whole taking a break from Winona thing.
What’s the body count from Dickie now? I’ve really lost count. How is Raylan going to explain Gary’s disappearance? She’s going to know he had something to do with it, will she believe that he put out the hit with no proof?
I love Tim’s references. It’s believable that he’d be interested in classic eighties cinema.
I dunno, but in my house I was too busy singing “Bye, bye Gary” to the strains of BYE BYE BIRDIE to give thought to how in the world will Raylan prove that he didn’t kill Gary, without pointing the Dixie Mafia in the right direction….
Potential lines of the night:
“I love this shit. This shit makes me hard”
And
“You brought one man to back you up?”
“Yeah, well. I thought you’d bring more guys.”
(If this post shows up more than once, it’s because of the whole “Captcha” thing. So, sorry)
I’m just really hoping the series finale/ climax will be as amazing as the series has been all season. I see no reason why it shouldn’t be but this week and last week’s episodes are good on their own but the reason I love them so much is because I know the water’s starting to bubble and I can’t wait to see what happens when everything explodes
Fucking balls, I love Tim.
I don’t see how Raylan sticks around in Kentucky next season.
Because they’re not going to drop all the supporting characters. As long as this show runs it will be set in Kentucky
I don’t see why they can’t have Raylan outside of Kentucky while Boyd builds up his empire in S3.
“You’re not Baxter either?”
“No, I’m not Hawley.”
Still one of my favorite films. I think Paden and Raylan would make quite a team. Now someone tell Graham Yost to get Jeff Fahey and Brian Dennehy on this show!
I guess it’s too much to ask that your intro read “A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I get a hand job from an angel…”
Sorry, couldn’t resist. But it’s the first thing I thought when I heard that line.
1) find justified review
2) ctrl-f for “hand job”
3) lulz
well done…was devilishly hoping for the same tag.
I thought the same thing when I heard the lines – “Oh, Sepinwall’s gonna use that, isn’t he?”
Oh, disappointment. :D
And then of course, OMG he shot her!
Wow. This show just gets better and better. Can’t wait to see how it closes out.
And yes Alan, hooray for “Silverado.” The first movie my parents ever took me to, I’ve seen it countless times. Truly a Western for the ages.
I’m probably not much older than Tim and also know all the references he dropped. So, not entirely beyond the realm of possibility.
“To be honest, Winona’s caused so much trouble lately, and been too tied to that idiot Gary, that I wouldn’t be disappointed if the show steps away from her for a while after this. I understand why Raylan is drawn to her, but she’s become a drag on both him and the series. ”
Finally! Someone agrees with me! Validation on the internet. I cannot stand Winona and I’m starting to get seriously annoyed that valuable story time has been taken away from more interesting stories like Boyd and Ava and Mags and Aunt Helen to devote to Winona’s screw ups and her doofus of a husband. And I’m not sure what it says that I believed more last season that Raylan was still in love with his ex-wife than I do this season now that they’ve been together.
YES, totally agree re: Winona. Make her go away!
Yeah, except the Winona is a anchor for Raylan. She humanizes him and gives him something to care about, beyond job. You know, family, kids.
That Boyd jumped back so fully into being a criminal is not hard to believe, at the beginning of the series, he was a pretty accomplished criminal gang leader; then he went full on with his religious conversion; that didn’t work out so well, so he tried to go straight it didn’t work either. His entire character history is one of excess.
The Helen – Mags exchange seems rather odd if it was in the context of restarting a feud; it would seem that a Bennett – Givens feud would be kind of one sided, apart from Arlo, is there any Givens family around? The Bennetts have a whole army between the pot business and corrupt police; the Givens clan has what, Arlo? (Unless the Crowders are also a part of the original feud). It seemed to me to that the conversation involved something other than a feud for that reason.
Raylan is going to go psycho when he finds out his step mom is dead all because his dad and boyd couldn’t stay out of trouble. Jeremy Davies is so good at playing Dickie. One minute he looks like a pathetic weakling in over his head, the next he is a cold blooded killer with no conscious.
Art, even in his far too limited role, won the day yet again. While his actions stepping between Gary and Raylan were probably more in the interest of maintaining order in his office, he still served to be the father Raylan never had but always needed, protecting him from himself. And Art was just always sort of lurking in the background throughout this episode, reminding Tim, Rachel and Raylan that he’s their boss, no matter if they act independently. He’s really become my favorite character on this show.
While the end scene with Dickie and Helen pulled he television fast one of cutting to the long shot of the house while we saw muzzle flashed inside, it still made me cover my mouth in horror and say “Uh oh!” out loud, knowing that Raylan couldn’t or wouldn’t let it stand. Yost & Co. have really done an excellent job making these characters real and 3-dimensional, forcing you to care about not only the action they force, but the implications of the action on everybody else in their universe. Just top-notch, all the way around.
And I couldn’t agree more about Winona and her destructive influence on Raylan and the show as a whole. She’s poison, and while Raylan can’t quite help himself right now, he (and the show) would be well served to step away from her for a while.
Great episode, and great pick up on the Silverado reference, Alan.
I’m tired of Gary. He needs to meet a bad end, but I think the writers will have him leave to “parts unknown” only to resurface when they need a plot twist.
I loved the episode when I watched it. But laying in bed and thinking about it after, I thought the whole Duffy plot was a tad ridiculous. So let me get this straight, a guy like Duffy is going to risk everything for a share of whatever insurance money Gary had coming to him? He is going to kill a federal marshall in the process? And how was the plan going to work? Presumably the insurance company would think something’s up? I am not one to get stuck on technical stuff normally, but this seemed a bit lazy for a show that’s built on intricate characters.
It doesn’t make complete sense, no, but killing Raylan and Winona together actually covers Gary pretty well. Raylan has plenty of enemies who’d have done it, even the insurance company would have to admit.
Gary pretended it was all about jealousy. I’d like to think there’s more going on here in relation to the insurance money that justifies Duffy’s actions. Maybe we’ll hear about it when Gary inevitably resurfaces next season.
And note, Duffy wasn’t risking much. As long as he killed Gary the Marshalls wouldn’t have a case. Raylan had that right.
Was this show shorter than usual? Seemed well short of 40 minutes all told.
Based on the last scene I don’t think there’s any doubt Helen was killed; if she shows up alive next week I will be shocked. Does anyone think the pull back to the house exterior was meant to convey ambiguity regarding whether or not Helen is dead?
One thing no one’s talked about yet: Mags’ surprise on how the little people are taking the news of her sellout. It’s Lear-like in scope.
It’s not news that she’s backing away from her criminal empire, but she’s backing away and leaving the parts very vulnerable. Sure, yeah, Coover was a THC mastermind, but obviously he had absolutely no staff that would keep his enterprise intact and resistant to takeover. Dickie is a hot mess, and without that steady MJ income, he’s a mad-dog waiting to be put down. And the most important protection Mags had — a populace willing to look the other way, if not profit in small ways from her gang — is now openly defying her and damaging her property. Where are her non-family henchmen? Shouldn’t she have passed some of those ill-gotten Black Pike gains down, instead of forcing folk to refuse their payouts, in favor of hers?
Any crime boss knows that if he wants to stay in power, or even live through his retirement, he has to give people a little taste. In SOA, the bikers portray themselves as the thin black line between Charming and every other scruffy gang out there, willing to do worse to the populace than just extortion and discreet porn production. Does Mags give so little to her community that now they can flip her off? And what does it say about her power now, that they feel free to do that?
And, in this new era of powerlessness, when her favored-son sheriff taunts Federal marshalls for sport, is a RICO indictment far behind? That’s one dumb, lucky SOB that doesn’t realize that with his ascension, their criminal empire is over. He’s not the Fredo, but he’s surely acting like one….
Another very strong episode. I loved the tension in the final scene. I kinda knew as soon as Dickie ID’d Arlo, something really bad was going to happen, and I figured it may involve Helen.
Another thing no one has mentioned that I liked is how Arlo knew Dickie recognized him but still didnt warn Helen. It shows he truly is a creep and not a loveable loser that they sometimes seem to lean towards (not always, but sometimes). I really wish they would give tim and Rachel more to do too, but this week’s episode was great.
Okay. I’m officially certain I’m the only person in the world who likes Winona. Why do I like her? Because she’s an interesting character as another person from Raylan’s past with a very specific history unlike anyone else.
Oh, whatever. I like Ava, too. I also like Ava with Boyd, which I didn’t think I would believe … but this show is the greatest. I’m totally sold on the two of them together.
That is why I like her too – she is a full and sometimes frustrating character whose existence makes the hero more interesting and more compromised. It is about the only thing I disagree with Alan on in this review.
And I disagree with you not at all!!
No. Your not the only one. Raylan and Winona have a great dynamic and I for one look forward to seeing more of them in season 3.
I just think the whole money stealing thing was blown way out of proportion with the internet fandom. Especially if you compare it to what illegal things have been done on this show. I don’t know, maybe she needs to kill someone too.
You are totally right about Silverado, Alan. One of my favorite westerns and an all around quotable film
I think Boyd was being absolutely truthful when he convinced Johnny Crowder to come in with him to establish a Crowder hegemony in the county. And he was write–with no head and a history of Crowder/Bennett control of the county, all hell will break loose in Harlan County. There’ll be lots of people like Dickie with ambition but no executive abilities.
And I’m not sure everybody’s mad at Raylan, but, like Art, figure he’s not going to be around all that long and they’re hoping he won’t bring chaos down on all their heads. Art is a heartbroken father to Raylan emotionally which, if you’ve been there, you know can lead to some over-the-top language. But if he were really through with Raylan he’d get him transferred instead of insisting they are stuck with each other.
I too don’t feel that the people Raylan has isolated himself from fall into the category of having “once liked him.” I feel they still do (with the exception of Ava – he dropped her pretty hard and that’s enough to create a genuine bitterness) … but I believe Art and Tim especially fall more into the disappointed in a loved one category. You don’t stop caring, you may even care more because you’re worried and off-balance about them along with the frustration, but the basic emotional connection isn’t broken.
I do agree with Alan’s assessment that this is central to the character and the seed of everyone’s lament about him all along … he acts and mostly lives as a nation of one and it gets worse when things get tough and things in Raylan’s world always do. That’s dangerous on all fronts. It leaves the people who care about you twisting in the wind without any foothold to work from. Raylan likes and needs it that way. He can’t and won’t trust anyone but himself when it comes down to it. That more than angers people; if they care about you it hurts like hell.
I understand that this is the nucleus of Winona’s problem. She loves him but she can’t trust him emotionally or his job physically. I get it, but it’s tiresome. The pattern they’ve been in just makes her a grudging harpy. Neither of them is a prize in the personal life category. I do find her position as a point of stimulus valuable and don’t begrudge her importance in the story, but I find her tiresome. Maybe I just don’t care for the portrayal … I’ve never felt touched in any way by what has passed for dilemma or confusion for her. She’s just felt like a sanctimonious, snotty load.
Ava on the other hand, while being a lesser drawn character has had something about her that keeps me sympathetic even as she’s crossed the line into outlaw territory. She makes me want good things for her. She’s a touching match for Boyd and I totally buy them together. He clearly adores her and I’m happy for her for that. I’m happy for him that after wanting her for years, which they established early in the series, she’s truly his now. God only knows what it will cost her, but it touches me in a way that Raylan and Winona do not. I can’t keep from feeling an unrealistic note of hope for Ava and Boyd while at the same time I feel sorry for Raylan and Winona as they seem unable to escape the tense,prickly net of their past.
This season has been so good. It’s been tightly and richly woven with a wide range of characters to respond to and be moved by. For me there were a few notes that clanged a bit but I knew them as necessary to the story and the whole has made them inconsequential.
I’m looking forward to how this all wraps up, but I’ll be sorry to see the season end.
Very good episode. I wasn’t all that surprised that Helen (apparently) got killed. Her character was pretty expendable to be honest. I didn’t really care about her (it’s not like if Loretta got killed or something–that would be devastating), though Raylan obviously does, so it will be interesting.
Also, a couple things. Sepinwall completely screwed up his references to classic movies this week. First of all, Westley says “As you wish” in The Princess Bride, not “As you please.” And no, I don’t think that’s close enough. What’s next? A military officer telling his subordinates “As you were” is “Going all Westley”? Come on. And if there was a movie reference to pick up on, it was Raylan telling Tim that he’s going to hive to give him the slip if he doesn’t let him go on his own. I’m not sure if that was an intentional reference to the Duke saying almost exactly the same thing to Walsh on Midnight Run, but it sure made me think of it.