‘Justified’ – ‘Guy Walks Into a Bar’: Support your local sheriff

A review of tonight’s tremendous “Justified” coming up just as soon as I go Derek Jeter to Sammy Sosa…
“And then I set him free.” -Quarles
Last week’s episode was more of a piece-mover, which I said I would be fine with so long as the next episode was strong in the way that “Watching the Detectives” so perfectly followed “The Man Behind the Curtain.” Having now seen “Guy Walks Into the Bar,” I can only say one thing to Graham Yost and company:
Move all the damn pieces you want, for as long as you need, if you can pay it off with an episode like this.
That was fantastic. Best episode of the season so far by a long stretch, and one of the best hours “Justified” has given us so far.
And we still have 3 episodes of potential mayhem to go.
“Guy Walks Into a Bar” finds our smiling carpetbagger at a particularly low ebb. Quarles has already been cut off by Detroit, and then Boyd makes a brilliant tactical move to steal the election out from under his nose. (Again, the tough guy stuff on this show is splendid – and this episode has an incredible tough guy scene towards the end – but it’s just so satisfying to see these tough guys use their brains to win a fight.) So Quarles starts chewing even more Oxy, wallowing in his multiple defeats, when a friend of the hustler he tortured to death shows up in the Wynn-ebago(*) with a gun. And Quarles is too high, and depressed, and desperate, to do anything but tell the kid the truth about how he came to Theo Tonin’s attention in the first place, and why he has this particular hang-up about rent boys. And it’s mesmerizing, not only to poor Donovan (who appears to be on his way to suffering the same horrible fate as his friend), but for us. Neal McDonough’s been doing tremendous work all season, but I got to the end of that scene and thought, “Well, if FX can get him an Emmy nomination, that’s his submission episode. Easy.”
(*) I can’t have been the first to come up with that, can I? The Internet tends to be way out ahead of me on all clever nicknames.
McDonough is just as good in the centerpiece scene that gives the episode its title. Having failed utterly at almost everything he’s attempted down in Kentucky, Quarles has decided to point all of his hatred at our friend the marshal, which leads him to head straight to Raylan’s new place of residence and promise to put a bullet in the back of his skull sooner or later. And Raylan being Raylan, he clears out the bar and asks Quarles, beautifully, “Why wait?” Raylan doesn’t know about Quarles’ sleeve gun, and Quarles doesn’t realize that Raylan’s new landlady/girlfriend Lindsey wants no part of this macho nonsense under her roof. So their ultimate conflict is postponed for now, but the tension and energy between those two was perfect, on par with many of the best Raylan/Boyd confrontations.
And because it takes two to tango, I should note that Timothy Olyphant is pretty wonderful throughout this episode, and particularly during that confrontation, as well.
Raylan is less of a wreck than Quarles, but really only slightly, given where he’s living, how his career is practically a joke, his wife has left him again, and he’s now fixated on taking down Quarles and Dickie. What’s interesting is that both Raylan and Quarles have been struggling against their true natures at various points this season, and here they accept who they are, more or less. Raylan’s not the guy who gives the eloquent speech in court to convince Judge Reardon to keep Dickie locked up; he’s the guy who’s going to solve this problem with another pair of handcuffs at minimum, and preferably with a bullet. (When Raylan tries to suggest that he suffers the hazards of being a marshal, she wisely counters, “Sure it’s not one of the hazards of being you?”
Similarly, Robert Quarles isn’t the man in the expensive suit with the master plans, but the damaged boy whose father pimped him out to pay off his debts, and who’s been lashing out at the world ever since. He tried to wrap himself up in designer armor and a sophisticated manner, but deep down he just wants to hurt everyone who crosses him, it seems. And if Raylan’s not very careful – or if the sleeve-gun doesn’t jam at the wrong moment – Quarles could still cause him some hurt.
Great episode, one in which Quarles has finally ascended to that Mags/Boyd epic villain level.
Damn.
Some other thoughts:
* Some of you seemed dismayed by my suggestion in last week’s review that this season might have benefited from less Boyd. Let me clarify. Walton Goggins is brilliant in this role, and Raylan vs. Boyd is and should be the main rivalry when you’re looking at the show’s full lifespan. But in looking at all of the characters being introduced (or reintroduced) this season, it does feel at times like things are on the verge of being overcrowded (poor Rachel hasn’t appeared in forever), possibly at the expense of making Quarles and/or Limehouse less deep than they could have been in a season structured like, say, season 2. And in the hopes of them getting more depth – which Quarles absolutely got tonight – I looked at which pieces were least essential to the story being told, and it felt like plot-wise, Boyd was less central at times than he’d been. But this episode beautifully put Boyd smack into the middle of things, and his confrontations with both Napier’s estranged sister and with Quarles outside the sheriff’s station were great moments for Goggins. What I’m saying, I guess, is that I don’t want less of Walton Goggins; I want more of “Justified,” period.
* From my notes near the end of the opening scene: “You do not fuck with Jim Beaver.” A good moment for Shelby made even better by the revelation that the cancer story was just a big lie he told Napier’s deputies to get them to leave. I like how the show is having fun with Shelby’s varying levels of comfort with being part of the Crowder operation, like him wanting to leave the room as Boyd tells him about the nature of Harlan County politics involving lots of oral sex.
* Limehouse continues playing both sides against each other, here selling Harvey’s services to Boyd.
* Jed, who took the fall for Aunt Helen’s murder last season, returns, and we finally get an explanation for the old woman who talked him into confessing (which I compared last season to Frankie Pentangeli’s aborted “Godfather Part II” testimony). The scene at the nursing home had rings of Tuco Salamanca on “Breaking Bad,” between the letter board (which I imagine many real-life stroke victims use) and the way she had so much fun at Raylan’s expense. I like that she was clever enough to demand two milkshakes, just so she could dump one on him and still enjoy the other.
* If Winona is on her way out, as it seemed from the end of “Watching the Detectives,” then Lindsey (played by relative newcomer Jenn Lyon, not to be confused with the “Survivor: Palau” contestant of the same name) seems a promising new love interest. She’s much more evocative of Ava, down to her handiness with a shotgun, and she has no problems calling Raylan on his crap, but in a charming way.
* Art’s reactions to Raylan’s lunacy will never not be funny. “Did that go the way you rehearsed it?” Excellent, and perfectly-delivered by Nick Searcy.
* Similarly, it should go without saying at this point how much fun Jere Burns is having at playing Wynn’s reactions to the lunatic he finds himself working for, but he was pretty damn great himself during the Quarles monologue scene.
What did everybody else think?
Great episode with a lot of great moments:
-Jim Beaver was a pleasure as always
-So many amazing scenes with Quarles, like when he explained the origins of the word Holler (I’m from Newark, NJ so I had no idea what a holler was), his fantastic scene with Raylan, and his scenes talking about his past
Some really fantastic stuff, can’t wait for next week
So what exactly was Limehouse’s rationale for not killing Dickie? I couldn’t make the sense of the way he tried to frame it in a pig-killing metaphor.
I took that to mean he wanted to kill Dickie himself.
His second in command proposed putting one of their men on the bridge to get Dickie, then Limehouse contrasted people who just get their meat at the supermarket with people (like him) who raise a pig, select it for killing, and then do it themselves.
Jim Beaver deserves an Emmy for his scene in the cold open if not for his breathtaking performance in the episode, “Death’s Door” on Supernatural.
One other thing, I could watch Quarles’ speech on an infinite loop with Jonathan Banks’ speech from “Half-Measures.” Astounding work.
Speaking of which, the title of next week’s episode is “Measures”, which I’m willing to believe might turn out to be a BB shoutout. Beyond that, I know nothing, in accordance with blog rules.
That whole scene just felt like yet another Winter’s Bone reference.
Holy crap was Neal McDonough fan-freaking-tactic in this episode!
Finally! Something I’ve been clamoring for fir like 10 episodes, we get Dickie Bennett back!
I still think this season is the worst for Justified. There have been too many villains and too many plot lines swirling about. But this episode was amazing. We barely see Linehouse so we get a Raylan v Quarles v Boyd thing going reminiscent of Season 2 and we get some great shoot outs (and the non-violent equivalent when Boyd tells us The Carpetbagger)
One quick note though, where did Boyd get the money to pay off Limehouse? He said Boyd was broke. Why would Limehouse choose broke Boyd over rich Quarles
Limehouse hasn’t been bought by Boyd, nor has he chosen Boyd over Quarles. He’s playing both sides. He’s offering Boyd information because it’s a service he offers those who bank with him (Boyd opened an account a few episodes ago to get access to Limehouse’s network of informants, although, as Limehouse notes, Boyd’s deposits have been meager, at best). At the moment, Boyd has the upper hand on Quarles, but ultimately it doesn’t really matter to Limehouse who wins, as long as his own community comes out ahead.
I thought the actor who plays Dickie was committed to an Australian series and thus not available to Justified for the more work this year.
That would be Dewey that you’re referring to – not Dickie
Captivating episode and a tour de force for Neal McDonough. It will be a shame when he is passed over by the Emmys. I don’t think the old and safe Emmy voters will be enamored with a character who is a sociopathic gay rapist, despite how fantastic McDonough is.
My only complaint with the episode is that Limehouse still seems like an underdeveloped and non-important villain. Besides providing the more interesting characters with plot information, he hasn’t really done anything this season, and his long speeches and knife posturings don’t seem as impressive/threatening anymore.
I believe Limehouse is the longer game for Justified writers and won’t come into his own until next season.
I had the same thought as Jeff. Anyone know if Mykelti Williamson is booked for another season?
That thought did cross my mind Jeff and it may indeed be true. If that’s the case however, then I still think that Limehouse has gotten far too much screentime for a character that is already becoming somewhat predictable and repetitive. His motives, thoughts, and relationship with even his own people at the hollow are still unknown to us. Now this is not always a negative trait (Boyd’s chameleon like aspects are a great aspect of his character), but with Limehouse, he just feels a one-dimensional character at this point.
Kids, I’m not even bothering to document Limehouse’s chronic lack of metaphoric pep — might as well tramp-stamp him with “Mr. Exposition”, and have done. But, just one question: A banker makes money by lending out at rates higher than he pays interest. Who’s Limehouse lending out to?
But when they give me McDonough as a poignant Quarles, craazy death-wishin’ Quarles, then Quarles with the finest piece of high-side-of-50 male dorsal nudity I’ve yet seen on FX, then whiplash to the reason *why* — to make blood spatter cleanup easier — that’s damn witchcraft.
I forgive much from a show that can do that, and right now, I do.
I LOVE THIS SHOW!!!!!!!!!!! And I do love watching Neal McDonough self-destruct, especially when he does it this well. We already know he can froth at the mouth persuasively wile pouring out barbed bile occasionally passing for wit, but he’s just excellent here. Haven’t liked him so much since Band of Brothers. And I SOOOOOooooo love watching Quarles get his comeuppance. Go, Raylan!
‘And Raylan being Raylan, he clears out the bar and asks Quarles, beautifully, “Why wait?” Raylan doesn’t know about Quarles’ sleeve gun,…’
Huh? What’s Raylan going to do, throw the guy his second piece to him to make it even then?!!!
Made no sense to me, whatsoever, though I guess Raylan was drunk (he gets that way fairly often), so there’s always that…
Didn’t like this one nearly so much as you did. Seemed just like more of the same as the past three episodes – a whole lot of set-up and no real plot payoff.
We already know Quarles is a sadistic psycho. So, we get a textbook “excuse” for it. Ok, so we get that in every other episode of L&O:SVU. And an excuse for McDonough to chew scenery. And Limehouse continues to play with knives, make speeches about pigs and wring his hand about his plans that we never seem to see come to fruition…
And Raylan screws his one new woman per season…
RWG (I dunno, maybe this series has just spoiled me)
I think Raylan assumed Quarles had a gun under his coat somewhere that he was going to draw in a more traditional manner – and that he’d therefore be able to outdraw him. The sleeve gun would throw him off and rob him of the advantage his skills create.
I think Raylan knows Quarles has a gun, just not literally up his sleeve.
Alan types faster…
Alan is correct. Quarles was making motions with his right hand as if he was ready to go for a gun at his hip. His Taxi Driver contraption has been previously shown to be worn on his left arm.
Alan, I guess Raylan doesn’t lose anything by assuming such, I just don’t think the situation called for it given Raylan’s powers of observation about concealed handguns – his instincts on such things are God-like…I wouldn’t be surprised if Quarles ends up dead because Raylan DOES know that he has a sleeve gun and knew it in this particular scene.
RWG (but I still found the scene incredibly contrived)
I was watching Quarrels’ left hand during that scene, and he appeared to be wearing a watch, and the cuff of his shirt seemed way too tight to allow the spring gun to work. Even if it made it through the cuff, the watch would have gotten in the way.
Small guns like that are notoriously inaccurate at anything more than 10 feet, and the small round needs to be placed in a vital organ to kill. Raylan is anything but inaccurate.
It wouldn’t have escaped Raylan’s notice that although Quarles went for his imaginary holster with his right hand, he made that “bang-bang you’re dead” parting gesture with his left hand.
Maybe this will all set up the actual showdown — this scene, plus maybe a future scene, that will allow Raylan to deduce that Quarles has a sleeve gun.
A sleeve gun that will jam at a critical moment, as they’ve foreshadowed (at least, that’s what I’m hoping happens. I really want that loss for Quarles on top of all his other losses).
I don’t think Quarles will be killed by Raylan. Too late to start a death pool?
The only other person I’d like to see kill Quarles would be Wynn. I like that Boyd’s gotten the best of Quarles using Harlan County’s own brand of politics; he doesn’t need to kill him unless he does something to Ava.
But Wynn? Wynn needs to reclaim the top of the hierarchy of psychotic bad guys (who are not Boyd, heh) from Quarles after everything he’s had to witness the albino deer (was that what Lindsey called him?) do.
I concur with everyone else; it seemed that Quarles was motioning with his right hand, to draw Raylan’s attention to it, when in fact the holster is on the left arm, and Quarles eats and writes with his left hand. However, Raylan did notice the finger gun was a left-handed gesture so, that should definitely come into play. I would say it would be more likely than having the arm holster jam because Justified never seems to go in the expected direction.
I agree — Raylan loves to draw down on fools, and that’s his weakness. Quarles likes to appear like a city fool — each time he antagonizes a local with mocking their speech or digressing about customs — and leading men like Raylan to underestimate him.
It’s the Mags gambit, except Raylan really doesn’t see that because Quarles is from outside, and really has no home, he is the nuclear option. That Carpetbagger epithet only reinforces the will he’ll have to destroy Harlan County, if he cannot rule it. That means picking a fight with everyone, or setting everyone to fighting. Wynn, yes, seems the most likely candidate to settle matters, if only because he’d like to stop traveling with a maniac.
Quarles needs to be put down like the mad dog that he is,,,,cant wait to see in what lunatic way that is…
We need more Raylan/Boyd together,,,their relationship is the core of this series and when they dont interact at all, I feels something is missing.
I’m not sure that Shelby was lying about the liver cancer. There was a little something that passed over his face when he was telling Boyd the story that made me think that maybe that was the lie and the liver cancer thing was the truth.
Anyway, always happy to see more Jim Beaver and he’s even Sheriff now. Woot!
Maybe I’m in the minority, but I’m not happy with the direction they took Quarles in. Serial killing, gay rapist, crazy person seems like just a little too much for this show.
I felt the same way. I think Boyd might be surprised by Shelby’s actions as Sheriff…
Yep–as soon as I saw the scene with Shelby and Boyd, I thought he was lying to Boyd. His speech about being at peace with dying seemed more authentic than his half-joke with Boyd about keeping the deputies on after he won.
Then again, it might just be residual Ellsworth goodwill informing my opinion.
Then again, it might just be residual Ellsworth goodwill informing my opinion.
I agree with the Shelby comments.
I’d also note Shelby’s reluctance to drink whiskey during the episode. Barring something wrong with his liver, that doesn’t really fit with his character or the situation.
… and a serial-poisoning fat broad with truly damaged sons, with a penchant for an underage girl she’s trying to bring into the criminal life, not too much?
And the Nazi-lovin’, Jesus-findin’ criminal kingpin, with the girlfriend shared by his law-enforcement nemesis that he almost killed because she killed her wife-beatin’ husband, his brother… understated?
Excess in this fictional Harlan is like moonshine; it’s everywhere, and it’s open, so you might as well drink it all.
I’m actually hoping the gun-rig-thing doesn’t jam, because now I’m expecting it.
No idea who will be the one to take Dickie out, though.
count me in on this too, if only because the show has Chekov’d the Bickle gun jamming a *wee* bit too much, and I love how Justified takes the unexpected turn so damn well
I picture something like this: Raylan is in some sort of Mexican standoff with Wynn Duffy. He’s focused on Duffy because he thinks Quarles is unarmed, so Quarles actually does get the jump on him, and the sleeve mechanism works perfectly. He’s now got the Bickle gun in Raylan’s ear, and is going off on some hah-hah I-told-you-I’d-kill-you… then Wynn shoots Quarles in the head (‘cuz he’d already sold Quarles out to Detroit, had gotten instructions to take him down, and Quarles was perfectly distracted by his moment of triumph over Raylan)
/steals rollas time machine so he cannot spoil us further!
I’m not sure Wynn even needs to sell him out to Detriot.
And it’s Jere Burns, not Neil McD who deserves the Best Supporting.
I disagree with Alan about the meaning of Raylan’s inability to testify. What I took from that scene is that he absolutely refused to admit publicly that Dickie had gotten the jump on him and harmed him. He’d rather Dickie go free than admit that he’d suffered at Dickie’s hands. He absolutely refuses to admit that he has any vulnerabilities and demonstrates that he’s a bit twisted in his own right, just not to the extent Quarles is.
Bingo.
Agreed. As the AUSA knew when he made that offer, and as Raylan’s reaction to the offer confirmed… as did his inability to actually bring himself to even write that statement, let alone state it on the court record.
Pride cometh before a fall. I felt the same way.
Not only that beating, but also losing Aunt Helen to that family’s shenanigans. Making a victim statement is something victims do, and as with Raylan balling up once Limehouse started with the “yo mamas”, Raylan can’t go there. If he did, he’d have to take a long look at how he’s treated Ava, and Winona, and anyone else he’s put in the cross-hairs for loving him.
Even so, we DO want to see someone pay properly for Aunt Helen, don’t we? And I’d like to see the ‘all-knowing’ Limehouse get caught out by Raylan at least once before the season ends.
Criminy…they hit this one so far out of the park the ball is still in the air.
Great recap, Alan. The only thing I could add is that climactic scene in the bar is the reason why I’m glad I’m spoiler free. I don’t even watch the previews anymore. Made that moment ten times better because I had no idea it was coming.
how do you know it was in the previews then? :)
Everyone was talking about the preview after last week’s show (thankfully, no one gave it away!), so after last night’s episode I went back and watched the preview on my dvr. I was curious what scene everyone had been talking about. Great, GREAT stuff. Made better by not knowing it was coming. At least, that’s how it works for me.
Beautiful stuff! That’s really enough to say, but I do want to say something else. I like Mr. Limehouse, he is totally in control of himself, unlike just about every other character on the show.
Which is why he’s so gosh-darn boring.
Look, Quarles represented himself as in control, but soon after we saw his flaws, and we dug in deeper. With Limehouse, there’s no deeper to dig into.
Even in the archetype of ultimate criminal control, Don Vito Corleone, the conflict wasn’t through his actions (unless you consider his resistance to the non-alcohol drug trade a fatal flaw), it came from his wack-ass sons. Since Justified’s writers invariably make Limehouse control of his minions iron-firm, their interactions are also boring.
And since the world of the holler is only a small set with pigs, a BBQ shack and a bridge, how do we even know which complex problems he faces? We see no one save his nondescript gang members, plus the few beleaguered white folk he does business with.
Nope, sorry. Controlling a maze made of one spiral isn’t control, it’s circling down the drain.
I don’t think Limehouse has to lose control in order to get caught out. That’d be too obvious, anyway. Nah, much better for him to stay cool, lay his plans, and then discover he’s miscalculated something — and get caught out that way, despite all his efforts, then have to scramble with some urgency to get things under control again, or at least pay a price in the process. Now THAT’s interesting, and not predictable, either.
I realize none of the characters are new, but damn if I didn’t love seeing Luz, Compton and Skip Muck in the same episode, if not sharing any scenes.
I’m a HUGE BoB fan, and love seeing these guys as well. How cool would it be to get Damien Lewis or Ron Livingston for an episode or 12?
While we’re at it, let’s get the guys from Terriers in too.
Hey, and woulda made a great Eva.
That should have read: “blonde hottie good actress lady from Terriers and Awake would have made a great Eva.”
do not use brackets on hitfix.
This was a great episode, however I am getting tired of this season. Just get to the dramatic point where Quarrels finally pulls his sleeve gun on Raylan and A) it jams B) Raylan still gets his gun out faster and kills Quarrels C) someone else kills Quarrels.
I am really enjoying Duffy this season….like Alan said his facial expressions this year are great.
This season has been the weakest of the three and I hope they feature Boyd a lot more in S4.
does anyone else get the idea that if Quarrels had pulled on Raylan, and Raylan did outgun him, that he would have put one in Duffy too, even if Duffy didn’t make a move?As much as the second season tried to show Raylan solving problems without shooting, this season he seems to realize that these problems only go away by dropping the (internal) hammer on them.
That was a top 5 episode of Justified. Very intense!
Couldn’t agree more. McDonough for the Emmy. Jere’s reactions shots for the win. And Nick Searcy for everything.
Also agree with your assessment of best lines. “Did that go the way you rehearsed it?” is so perfect it pains. “The next time you tell me you’re not good at something, I’ll believe you” is classic Art, and the advice to think of Root in his Speedos given the judge’s well known under-robe wardrobe was the LOL moment of the day.
Along with WATCHING THE DETECTIVES, this was my favorite episode of the season. What both these episodes did so well, and what JUSTIFIED does so well when it’s at its best, is pacing. Rarely is there a scene – let a lone a line – out of place. They take their time and let the action unfold as the characters reveal (and discover) bits and pieces of themelves, as mysteries and secrets are revealed. One of the reasons Mags was such a great character is that her villainy was revealed in a slow-build. We knew she was evil, but we weren’t clear what she was capable of. Similarly, it’s clear that Quarles is rotten, but we’re only now discovering the extent to which he is evill. I for one am interested to see if Raylan manages to win or if he just manages to survive. That is, will he the come out of the battle victor due to his own prowess (which is obviously substantial) or will he get lucky (perhaps when Q’s gun jambs).
Should be a fun finish: Raylan, Boyd, Quarles, Dickie, Wynn, Limehouse….
Anybody catch the light shining through the bullethole than Raylen put though the floor of his room?
Yep, that was an interesting shot, JBlair.
True, dat. Now it’s time for some revelations about Limehouse so we get a better idea about *him.*
Jere Burns should get the Emmy for best “re-actor” – I could watch an entire episode of just him reacting to the craziness going on.
It’s interesting that, judging by his the deterioration in his appearance, the stress of that craziness seems to be getting to him.
Ah, so you noticed that, too? For a moment I thought it was just my imagination.
that’s some Master Thespian shit.
I have to disagree with you, Alan. I’m pretty sure Jim Beaver’s character was telling the truth about the cancer and lying to Boyd.
Also, the part where he talks about this being his last chance to give his life meaning, and how uncomfortable he is when he sees how the Harlan political sausage is made, makes me he think he is not going to be Boyd’s puppet at all.
agreed – which *hopefully* means much more of the awesome Jim Beaver in season 4, as Sheriff Shelby grabs the bit in his teeth and Boyd realizes he’s not as much in control as he thought
I’m sorry to disagree with Alan, but I think Jim Beaver’s character was telling the truth about his cancer and lying to Boyd. It explained his motivations perfectly.
Also, the part where he mentioned that this was his last chance to make his life mean something, along with his discomfort with seeing how the Harlan political sausage is made, make me think he will not be Boyd’s puppet.
Boyd’s big move will turn against him.
I agree. I thought that too as I was watching it.
I don’t know if there is a character in all the show I like more than Wynn Duffy, except maybe Boyd. Wynn’s reactions to the things around him, mostly concerning Quarles, are hilarious. Ever since his episode in season 1 the guy has been great. I really hope he doesn’t get killed this season.
He’s gonna live, and he’s gonna kill Quarles.
Write a comment…I don’t know if there is a character in all the show I like more than Wynn Duffy, except maybe Boyd. Wynn’s reactions to the things around him, mostly concerning Quarles, are hilarious. Ever since his episode in season 1 the guy has been great. I really hope he doesn’t get killed this season.
“Next time you tell me you’re not good at something, I’m gonna believe you.”
Personally, I don’t find Lindsey to be “promising” at all as a character. I’ll accept that there has to be a woman in Raylan’s life, but how many beautiful blonde shotgun-wielding women will there be in this show. Here’s hoping Raylan finds a new place to live next season and that bar and all it brings can be lost in the dust of the hiatus.
“but how many beautiful blonde shotgun-wielding women will there be in this show.”
I, for one, have yet to have my fill!
Line and line reading of the year: “You’re a conquistador, but we’re not your savages.”
-Boyd Crowther.
The way Goggins pronounced “conquistador” was epic.
Insulting Boyd here, not that he would care. Crowder.
Great call Bob; that WAS the best line of the episode … Goggins is incredible.
I still don’t buy Limehouse; he carves pig meat and smirks with his big knife with that half smile half sneer … c’mon man, DO something
whether it jams or not in the epic to come showdown, the effect of the rail guns possibility in every scene is awesome. it makes quarles seem all the more dangerous, that at any second u could be dead and not know it.
It’s a deringer. If the two do get in a showdown, he’d better hit Givins in the head or other vital organ, ’cause Raylan’s got him waaay outgunned.
Personally, I’d rather Duffy end up offing him. Either to get back on Detroit’s good side, or even Raylin’s (to salvage what’s left of his own neck). Or, better yet, so he can go back to being something better than a psycho’s exposition partner…
RWG (talk about a thankless role)
It’s not a deringer, actually; it’s some sort of compact semi-automatic…the type of handgun typically called a “pocket pistol”. Those range from .25 caliber to 9 mm (.380s being pretty common), holding generally six or seven rounds. Some examples here here (pdf):
[www.mouseguns.com]
I think Duffy may end up giving Raylan a clue about the derringer. I am imagining a scene where in the next stand-off Duffy’s eyes keep going to Quarles’ sleeves and Raylans gets the hint shooting before the draw.
Duffy has had enough of this psycho and even now you can see he wants him to go away.
Is Quarles the most dangerous bad guy ever on television? In most shows a sociopath that bad and dangerous can only last an episode or two or otherwise become cartoonish. My only gripe with the Quarles story arc is Wynn’s role. Wynn was drawn in previous seasons as a person dangerous, smart, and in the criminal world, somewhat powerful in his own right; he was running the Dixie Mafia out of the Wynnabego. Now, he is the stooge for a lunatic, literally painting over Quarles dirty work? At the beginning of the season, it made sense because Quarles was sent by his own boss from Detroit. But after being cut off by Detroit, what would prevent Wynn from getting rid of Quarles himself? Doesn’t he need to? It is obvious that their relationship will not end well. For example, a couple of episodes ago, Quarles killed Gary; however Wynn, not Quarles, is the natural suspect for Gary’s death. Now he also stands by Quarles as he openly threatens to assassinate a Federal Marshal who Wynn has also had previous run ins with?
I don’t know if or how the writers may ultimately “explain” Duffy’s compliance at this point, but it seems to me Duffy is genuinely freaked out by Quarles, and maybe a little fascinated. Sure, Duffy is a cold-blooded killer who won’t hesitate to inflict pain as a means to an end, but Quarles, as you say, is a whole ‘nother level of crazy. When you stumble across a venomous snake, you don’t want to make any sudden moves.
McDonough is great, but I’m getting just as much of a kick watching Jere Burns as Duffy trying to figure out Quarles.
Damn, I love this show. Just. Wow.
I’m glad someone else picked up on the old lady with the stroke & tuco salamanca on breaking bad. I fully expected her to start ringing a bell.
It is not an idea that Breaking Bad created. That show used the letter board to a great and hilarious effect but it’s not ripping off a TV show to have a stroke victim use one. The Sopranos had an old criminal get altzheimers, just like Arlo. These ideas are grounded in sad reality instead of being used because another show did it.
I don’t know the production schedules for either show but I wonder if that episode was even out before they filmed this episode of Justified.
Two things MUST happen before this season ends: Limehouse must use his knife on someone, and Wynn must either shoot Quarles or somehow tip off Raylan about the sleeve device. Limehouse’s knife gets more screentime than half the cast – its gotta happen. And Wynn is too significant a character, and his relationship has been shown to be too devolving with Quarles, for Wynn to not play a role in his eventual demise.
Or hell, who knows – maybe the final scene will be a Mexican standoff between Raylan and his holstered gun, Quarles and his Derringer, and Limehouse and his knife. In Boyd’s bar. With Wynn watching and making faces.
Hmmmm: Wynn versus Limehouse’s knife … I like it!!
Strong episode all around, but they need to dial back a bit with Limehouse and the pigs/butchering. I found myself rolling my eyes during his conversation a with Errol in the pig pen.
I tend to agree but then I wonder if they are trying to establish that so when someone gets fed to pigs later they have laid the groundwork.
Does it also annoy you when Raylan is in that dang Marshall’s office all the time? I guess it’s a compliment to this show that the only complaints are nitpicky ones that don’t make a whole lot of sense.
I was getting a definite “Deadwood” vibe off that scene.
I was getting more of a Tyron Lannister vibe.
Great episode though I could have done without the final scene, too depressing – not out of character or surprising but just a huge downer.
Overall though, wonderful. The last few episodes seem better directed and produced, more attention to detail from extras in the background adding realism to the way shots are composed. And with everything else going on, Dickie damn near stole the episode with his 5 minutes in court. I’m hoping he ends up with the missing money so he can be a bigger factor next year.
I agree with Alan about Raylan’s new love interest being a solid addition. Also good to see the AUSA around again, he always sells it well.
We now know what Quarles was doing with the guy tied up in the house.
Agree with everything, and glad you mentioned Jere Burns. The way he has playing Wynn Duffy this season is brilliant and his scenes are some of my favorites.
One of the marks of a great TV show, for me, is if it can keep adding characters (and actors) that you love, or love to hate, and Justified does this better than anything else on TV right now.
“The scene at the nursing home had rings of Tuco Salamanca on “Breaking Bad,” between the letter board (which I imagine many real-life stroke victims use) and the way she had so much fun at Raylan’s expense.”
It’s Hector “Tio” Salamanca. Tuco is his nephew.
WAS… his nephew :-) Tuco died earlier that season which, in turn set his assassin twin cousins on there deadly path.
Extra delicious that the title of that BB ep was “Face Off”
WAS… his nephew :-) Tuco died earlier that season which, in turn set his assassin twin cousins on there deadly path.
I really didn’t love the Dickie Bennett stuff as it pertained to Raylan. It felt like more of a sideshow, with the only end result, as it pertained to Raylan’s character, being that he wasn’t good at testifying (eh, not that important), and that he loved his job. I understand it sets up a lot of things, bringing a way to further intertwine Limehouse/Raylan/Boyd in the final episodes, so it was needed, but it felt … long.
That said, the bar scene might’ve been one of the coolest I’ve seen in a show or movie in awhile. It has more to do with the facial expressions and mannerisms both men showed. Raylan with the dour look before shooting the gun sort of played with the idea that he was just frustrated and annoyed with a lot of things. With the smirk and the “why wait”, he seemed to play to the idea, hey, this is me, you want to challenge me, so be it. Sort of accepting who he is in that moment, the gunslinger who loves a good … fight.
Quarles with his maniacal laughter after the shot went off was nice. Here’s a guy who’s been dealt some serious blows, and it’s just sort of like, okay, this is it. Then, after hearing the “why wait”, Neal McDonough’s eyes got wide with excitement, like a kid on Christmas. Loved when he told Wynn to “shut your goddamn mouth”, he kept the eyes so wide … with a level of excitement.
The whole exchange b/w Lindsay/Raylan/Robert Quarles was fantastic. Loved the joy he showed when Quarles told Raylan she just sassed him.
This is some of the best work that I recall from Neal McDonough in a long time. It’s actually somewhat akin to his Desperate Housewives work in that, he’s playing a maniacal character with a dark past, but the darkness of the show really brings out the intensity.
Really liking the Lindsay character and feel like she’ll be a good fit in the show long term if they opt to go that route. Good thing Natalie Zea is contracted to come back for a few episodes even if her pilot hits, as you just can’t write off Winona and Raylan’s kid unless something really tragic happens.
In the really dumb re-make of “Walking Tall” ( starring The Rock ), Neal McDonough plays a lame, one dimensional villian; but here he’s flat-out brilliant; he was riveting in that scene about his father/childhood.
Nice to see Archangel Gabriel again on the screen.
I know there were lots of other elements in the episode, but the confession scene in the Wynn-abeggo is all I can think about (our take here: [wp.me]). Neal McDonough was electrifying and both this and his scene with Raylan in the bar were incredibly tense, well directed, expertly well acted that I almost found myself holding my breath. Guaranteed Emmy nomination and very likely a win for McDonough thanks to his work in this episode
Still think Jere Burns deserves it more.
Why does Quarles have it out for Raylan? I mean I know he’s a sociopath and all, just seems a lttle odd he would go out of his way to threaten a US marshall when there was really no need to do so.
Quite true. Based on his experiences in Harlan, Quarles beef should lie with Boyd not Raylan.
Simple answer. Raylan is the show’s protoganist so therefore Quarles must pick a quarrel with him.
Quarrels thinks Raylan works for Boyd. Also, their previous interactions. Quarrels knows that if he takes out Raylan it weakens Boyd significantly. Even though Raylan isn’t dirty he did help Boyd when he tracked down Ellen May.
Intent does not matter to Quarerels, only the end result.
Quarrels was also “annoyed” that Raylan was snooping around the Brady Hughes case.
And Raylan’s inquiries about him were the “last straw” that caused Detroit to cut ties with Quarles, and what brought the end to the oxy-distribution scheme and left him with “nowhere else to go.”
Boyd’s interactions with Quarrels have been far more direct. Boyd should the focus of his ire not Raylan IMO.
Quarrels knew right out of the gate that he wasn’t going to get away with any organized crime in Harlan with Raylan around; he correctly identified his #1 enemy. The conflict is genuine, in my opinion
Yeah, why does the butcher always have a knife?
And on that note why is Raylan always carrying a gun?
Great episode, on every front.
And there’s NO WAY Quarles and his track gun, as skilled as he is with it, would get the drop on a guy like Raylan. One twitch, much less the exaggerated motion it takes to deploy that piece, and Raylan takes him out. Unless, of course, he’s still dealing with his accuracy like he was in the beginning of the season.
Still, I like knowing Quarles has it. It makes every scene with him all the more tense knowing he’s carrying a gun up his sleeve.