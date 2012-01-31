‘Justified’ – ‘Harlan Roulette’: Smile for the camera

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I move into the greater Lexington area of Kiss My Ass…
“Next one’s coming faster.” -Raylan
The bad guys on “Justified” like to play games to show their power over other men. In the season premiere, Ice Pick Nix offered his victims a chance to outdraw him, even though he was cheating the whole time. In tonight’s episode, we meet Mr. Fogel, pawn shop owner, middle manager in the Dixie Mafia, and someone who enjoys asserting his dominance over the dim-witted junkies in his employ by forcing them to play a titular game of “Harlan Roulette.” I was, frankly, surprised that the game didn’t come up again in the climax – other than one of many grievances held by his man Beckett before they shot at each other – but there were so many other games and schemes running throughout the hour that I was okay with it.
The big game of the moment is whatever the mysterious, creepy Carpetbagger has planned for his time in Kentucky. He tries to use Fogel to eliminate Raylan in the same way that Arnett tried to use Nix, but Raylan again proves to be smarter and more resourceful than anyone expects – and Fogel turns out to have pushed his men past the breaking point. We see that this guy is cold enough to unnerve even sick sonuvabitch Wynn Duffy, who can’t help but flinch at the sight of his new boss cheerfully taking a phone call from his son in the same room where he’s keeping the owner of his new headquarters gagged and bound to the bed. And when Raylan pays a surprise visit to Wynn’s trailer to punch him out and drop a bullet on Wynn – his own version of what Fogel hopes to accomplish with his Harlan Roulette game – our man from Detroit is barely thrown at all, and even flashes a dazzling smile for Raylan’s cellphone photo. He hasn’t taken out our man yet, but he’s not to be underestimated.
In other gaming news, Boyd finally starts making some moves – including Johnny’s surprise return to town with new muscle for the organization – even though he’s still playing from a position of weakness that Devil can’t stop complaining about. The thing is, while we’ve all learned to believe that Boyd has a plan, it’s hard to blame Devil for being so suspicious of a man who’s changed his persona and agenda so many times in the past. Boyd tries to argue that all his previous incarnations are still a part of him, but if you had met the guy when he was playing white supremacist, how quick would you be to believe him after he shed that skin and three or four others?
And while our hero and our anti-hero are trying to find a way to get at, respectively, Carpetbagger and Limehouse, we’ve got Dickie Bennett still out there as a wildcard, and having now attracted the interest of yet another player in the prison guard Murphy. Boyd wants to get Limehouse to give him Mags’ money, but what if Dickie helps Murphy beat him there?
Strong episode, and, like last week, an example of how the show has become much better at mixing serialized and standalone. Much as I like most of the actors involved in the Fogel story (more on them in a minute), that plot alone wouldn’t have been interesting enough to carry a full hour. But as one story of many – and tied back in to the larger Dixie Mafia plot – it worked out just splendidly.
Some other thoughts:
* Not only did the Fogel story bring back James LeGros as Wade (and again caused me to shake my head at the idea of LeGros once upon a time playing Raylan Givens), but gave us the always-welcome Pruitt Taylor Vince as Fogel, and Eric Ladin (Betty Draper’s brother William on “Mad Men”) as another of Fogel’s henchman.
* Ladin’s character, by the way, is named Wally Beckett, and when I heard that name, I immediately thought of Moira Walley-Beckett, a writer on “Breaking Bad” and “Pan Am.” Wasn’t sure if it was an in-joke until Fogel used the phrase “break bad” in conversation with Raylan.
* When I interviewed Graham Yost at press tour, he said he felt they had to acknowledge the “Taxi Driver” inspiration for Carpetbagger’s hidden Derringer rig, and here he explains to Wynn that his father made him watch that movie a lot as a kid. No wonder he turned out this way.
What did everybody else think?
Great episode and great review…like you said, they’re really mixing up the stand-alone and serialized stories, which I really like. Also loved the end when Raylan took the Carpetbaggers picture, a very funny moment.
I would also like to recommend to everyone that over at EW, Graham Yost does a very descriptive interview for each episode. A lot of great stuff to supplement Alan’s excellent reviews.
Yeah, I’m loving this Bad-Ass-of-the-Week style, and particularly with an X-files (freak of the week) filling that role
@Alex, thank you for the EW info. I just read the first of the 4 interviews and loved it. They offer some excellent info about Justified. It reminds me a bit of the Breaking Bad podcasts. It’s great for people who want to know more about how a show like this comes to be.
That was damn fine tv. I was really impressed by everything in the episode.
And Pruitt Taylor Vince as Sepinwall wrote is always welcome but I think he really nailed it – his mannerisms talking to his flunkies was outstanding – little sad he got shot.
What a great ep, very funny. This to me was more elmor leonard-ish than the show’s been in quite some time.
God I miss Mags Bennett. I know Bubba and Neil McDonough have their own charisma but nothing like what Mama Bennett had
Huh, I disagree in that I even though we’re not there yet, Neill McDonough has so much to offer. I think we’re just seeing the edges of what’s he’s going to give to his character on Justified.
“He tries to use Fogel to eliminate Raylan in the same way that Arnett tried to use Nix, but Raylan again proves to be smarter and more resourceful than anyone expects”
I thought Detroit said his plan was for Raylan to kill Fogel, and it would just be a bonus if the opposite happened.
Very good episode, shaping up to be a real solid season. Also, anyone else get an Omar-Brother Mouzone vibe from the standoff between Limehouse and Boyd?
So much so that I immediately started whistling the Farmer in the Dell as Boyd walked from the car towards Limehouse. Just started rewatching the Wire Season 1 though so maybe I just have it on the brain.
Ah yes. I didn’t then but I see it now!
Did Graham Yost also tell you that Bubba watched Fight Club a lot as a kid as well?
Dewey and Dickie sittin in a tree…….
Pruitt Taylor Vince was amazing – he really, really nailed it. Its amazing how they pull in actors for one-shot characters week after week and they nail it consistently.
Yes, the casting is to DIE for on this show. The weekly bench is so deep among the secondary characters, and then they pull out someone like PTV for a one-off. It’s impressive.
I am astonished at how frequently Justified has me holding my breath. The level of tension in scenes where I know intellectually no harm can come to Raylan is kind of remarkable. A great season continues.
One minor production quibble: I’m embarrassed to admit that I never noticed the totally obvious and crappy green screen until everyone bagged all over it… yet I am still very distracted by the fact that the makeup department has forgotten to give the backwoods dingy treatment to Limehouse’s BOTTOM teeth as well as his snaggled uppers. They are Hollywood veneer white, and utterly dazzling against the gray above!
I noticed Limehouse’s dazzling chompers, too! It took me out of the moment for a second there.
In addition to the callout to Breaking Bad, it seemed to me like the first line of the Russian Roulette addict to Pruitt Taylor Vince (“I’m hurtin’ real bad”) sounded identical to one of the lines of Jimmy Irons or Leon from Deadwood. Might have been coincidence, or my imagination.
This thing freaking rocked.
Carpetbagger is scaring the hell out of me.
Grin, my feelings exactly! What a show! Only it rocks, nothing past tense about it as I expect plenty more of the same. :)
Sepinwall! Your review freaking rocked too.
Seems like Justified and Breaking Bad have a little friendly competition going on.
Love Justified too much, it satisfies me on many levels.
Question, sometimes you, Alan, throw things out, like the guy thats tied up being the owner of the house. Is this a spoiler that slipped past you since you’ve seen more episodes, because I got the impression that he was a hostage that was being used for something. Not that it couldn’t be the owner, but i didn’t think that was confirmed or hinted at.
That was just my assumption from this episode. I could be wrong.
Carpetbagger meet Raylan, Raylan meet Carpetbagger. Love it. They are surely going to have some more great moments to come.
Also, Alan, you mention Eric Ladin as Betty Draper’s brother William… but you failed to mention him as red herring number 10 on the Killing. He is a pretty good actor, so it is good to see him on a good show again…
McDonough’s characters name is Robert Quarles. Why is he being called Carpetbagger?
Carpetbagger was his name in the scripts, his actual name hasn’t been used in the show yet.
No mention of Taylor being yet another in the long line of Deadwood supporting characters popping up?
I think you covered it
LOL
I was going to complain that it takes over three villains and they still don’t measure up to one Mags Bennett, but I have to say that this has just allowed our attention to focus a bit more on Raylan. That can never be a bad thing. Olyphant seems to be having a really good time with the character this season.
Honestly I noticed Olyphant having a blast last season too. Did you not watch it? Might be worth a second shot. The dialogs between Boyd and him are pure poetry.
I don’t like it when I miss hearing even one sentence said by anyone on this show, so I rewind a lot. To be able to write like that!
Hm. This may be a dumb question but Is it Elmore Leonard writing the dialog?
Writer Dave Andron worked with Moira Walley-Beckett on Raines in ’06. They’re friends. Shout out.
I just want to know when Neal McDonough turned into William Shatner. It’s sort of undermining his character a bit.
Awesome ep, but also, Pruitt Taylor Vince has been awesome but shot in three great shows- Deadwood, Walking Dead, Justified. I would love to see him in a show where he wasn’t killed just for being portly and annoying. He is great.
and the x-files back in ’96 [s4e4].
and Alias
Also loved him briefly in the horror movie Identity.
I was thinking the same thing! The list of roles where his character isn’t shot or dies is very short (if it exists!).
He survives Nobody’s Fool just fine, Dez.
Dude, spoiler alert!! J/K :-) Haven’t seen that one yet.
He wasn’t killed in The Mentalist…………
Fine, then, he doesn’t seem to survive and/or not get shot in most of the things *I’ve* seen him in :-)
And Murder One
Also he survives being shot in Deadwood.
Hmmm. Excellent ending with the Raylan / New Guy meeting, other great scenes here too…
But in the same way that early season 2 did the show is not spending enough time on the overall arcs. If the Fogle story was not tied in with the Dixie crew it would have been a complete waste of time.
Case of the week has no place on a series with this kind of writing/acting talent. So why does it still look like a show with huge potential rather than one of the best tv dramas in recent times?
Some great stuff but frustrating. (Again)
Well, seeing that Fogel was tied to the Dixie Mafia, I fail to see what your complaint is.
Yes, last season, and season one as well, were a little slow at the start because of the procedural feel they had. But with the writers tying everything together, it loses that feel because everything has a purpose to those story lines now.
So, really, I don’t see what it is you’re complaining about.
A complete waste of time?! How does Fogel’s connection to the Dixie Mafia make this episode any more or less entertaining to watch? Would it have been better or worse if his connection had been Boyd? Or the Miami Cartel? Or Limehouse? Or somebody never before mentioned? Would it have made an ounce of difference to the story?
Justified needs it’s cases of the week. Without them it would devolve into the same soapy, wheel-spinning morass as ‘Sons of Anarchy’
I think the procedural aspects are more about having realistic situations for Raylan to shoot his way out of, and I think Yost basically said as much in his interview with Sepinwall.
I was almost expecting the McDonough character to reference the James West (Wild Wild West) sleeve derringer, considering the gunfighter theme of the show.
Also, loved the ‘Meet my friends’ sequence at the bar. Classic.
We didn’t see a body. Fogel is gonna come back. We’ve seen Mose take worse shots before. He’s gonna turn informer. Snow’ll make a song bout it.
Raylan said he was dead, so unless he was lying…
Some thoughts…. overall a good episode but there were some issues.
– Wynn Duffy was much scarier in season 1 than Carpetbagger is so far this season.
– It seemed like they deliberately cast Vince to look like the Pawn Stars guy, maybe as a joke?
– This season is over-stuffed so far. Too much going on. The body count is around 7 so far this season? Three episodes in.
– I’m not so sure Fogel died. Boyd, Ava and Raylan have all taken major gun shot wounds and recovered fast (not to mention Boyd and Raylan both having been severely beaten and snapped back super fast within hours in previous seasons) so with the magical healing waters of Harlan, I don’t assume Fogel is dead – yet.
– I like that they are trying to balance stand alone vs arc, that’s smart. But it would be nice if the stand alone aspect was regular cases unconnected to the main arc. It’s nice to see Raylan sometimes simply doing his job, it establishes realism and character.
– Great, great ending with Raylan suddenly realizing this new guy was a threat and taking the picture. (It’s a wonder more cops on more shows aren’t taking photos with their phones all the time). The expression on Olyphant’s face was priceless, you could see his mind processing it.
– The bar takeover was too easy.
– I notice Boyd didn’t deny the question about his current views on race posed on the bridge but dodged it.
– There was no need to attribute the gun idea to Taxi Driver. If anything in movies/tv I’d have more assumed it was inspired by Wild Wild West (the classic show, not the movie). Also if they are going to attribute that, they maybe should also mention No Country for Old Men who the villain in S3E1 was heavily inspired by.
Still one of my favorite dramas on tv.
Carpetbagger is in an interesting, twisted fellow. I’m looking forward to Raylan figuring him out. I’m also wondering if Chekhov’s derringer will fail to work properly in a major confrontation with Raylan since they spent some time showing Carpetbagger oiling it and talking about the issue…
I remember back in season 1 when Raylan noted some of his better qualities “I never enter a home unless I’m invited”. Nice to hear that again.
Carbetbagger has had numerous roles but the one I remember best is early NYPD Blue as a younger brother gone astray whose big brother takes the weight for him. I remember Andy and, I think, Bobby watching through the oneway mirror as the brothers embraced before big brother went off to jail.
Strong episode. Olyphant’s so good as Raylan that if were running the show I’d be tempted to have him in nearly every scene in every episode, but the judicious use of the character only makes the series better, giving the antagonists time to shine and be built up as characters. The show is in a great grove right now.
johnny had some sick ass sunglasses in that scene
For what it’s worth–this fall I watched seasons 1&2 of Justified back to back, in a several day marathon. I LOVED it and could not wait for season 3. I am finding, though, by watching it weekly, from the DVR, I cannot follow it–too many commercials, no continuity (for me). So I am going to wait till season 3 is over, download the whole series, and watch it all in a marathon, commercial free.