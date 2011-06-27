‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’ – ‘To the Boy in the Blue Knit Cap’: Bye, Bobby

“Law & Order: Criminal Intent” came to the end of its run (probably) last night, and I have some thoughts on both the series finale and the series as a whole coming up just as soon as I show you my pinball machine…
“Let’s go.” -Goren
For 90% of its running time, “To the Boy in the Blue Knit Cap” didn’t feel particularly finale-like. Nor, for that matter, was it an especially compelling episode of “Criminal Intent.” It wasn’t so much ripping a story from the headlines and twisting it as ripping off a story from a movie that was already ripped from the headlines, and tweaking it just enough that Sony couldn’t sue. So, for instance, we got James Van Der Beek playing Justin Timberlake playing Sean Parker, and even holding court on a nightclub balcony made up to resemble a scene from the movie. And as the episode checked off the various “Social Network” scenes and characters it needed to mimic, there wasn’t much room left for Detective Goren to do his twitchy, invasive, always effective investigative technique. It felt like an episode where Goren and Eames were besides the point, and that’s an unfortunate move to make in what was planned as their last appearance ever.
Then came the last five minutes, with Goren going for his final mandatory therapy session with Dr. Geisen, in which she got to sum up the various psychological problems “Criminal Intent” fans got to know so well over the last decade, accompanied by old footage of Vincent D’Onofrio looking tightly-wound (but otherwise mostly unchanged from how he appeared back in 2001). It was, in a way, redundant – again, if you’ve been watching the show for a while, you have a pretty good idea of what makes Robert Goren tick and what ticks him off – but at least it had a finale feeling to it: Thanks for watching, folks! Here’s a little trip down memory lane before we wave goodbye!
Ultimately, Goren chose to stay in the job that’s consuming him, and to go with Eames to another crime scene, and there was a nice ambivalence to the moment. At first, he seems reluctant to get in the car with her, then smiles once he’s seated. It could be him accepting Geisen’s advice about letting his anger go when he’s on the job, or it could just be Goren putting on a show for his partner and friend, even as he starts to ponder the idea that he doesn’t want to do this anymore.
Because Goren has lost his badge several times in the past – including the show’s penultimate season, fronted solely by Jeff Goldblum – it likely would have felt repetitive for the show to have him quit. (It also would have made it that much harder to get USA executives to change their minds and perhaps order another season; as it is, ratings for this final year were strong enough that I wouldn’t be shocked to see the show continue in some form, if they can get the budget tightened up even more.) But it’s been clear for a long time that the job isn’t healthy for Goren, and as someone who watched the show off and on for years, entirely to watch D’Onforio play this role, I’d like for him to wind up happy. If he can somehow do that while still working cases, great; if not, the show’s (probably) over anyway, so it’s not like I’d be deprived of seeing him conduct any more interrogations.
It’s funny how the “Law & Order” mothership came to quickly treat every single character as replaceable (many times over), while the two long-running spin-offs have been so driven by the personalities of their original stars. When D’Onforio became physically incapable of working a full season anymore, I remember how angry some fans got about the episodes that didn’t feature him – even though they were built around original “L&O” star Chris Noth. And I know a lot of “SVU” viewers are antsy about going into the new season with no Chris Meloni and with Mariska Hargitay possibly taking on a reduced role.
Dick Wolf liked to say of the original series that the format was the star. That was clearly never the case with “Criminal Intent.” If you were watching, you were watching to see D’Onofrio erase the personal space between himself and that week’s villainous guest star, to see Eames and whoever was running the Major Case Squad at the time stand back and marvel at how Goren’s mind worked, to see Goren and Eames bring their two chief suspects in for interrogation and find a way to turn them against each other.
Because the character exists under the “Law & Order” umbrella, Goren’s likely not going to be remembered as a classic TV cop in the way that Columbo, Kojak, Sipowicz or Pembleton are. But it was a terrific role, and a terrific performance, for a very long time. And if the final episode was largely a dud, it still feels right that D’Onofrio and Kathryn Erbe got to return for this final season to say a proper goodbye.
What did everybody else think?
Is D’Onofrio’s bloated and aged appearance from sickness? That explains much. I love his character — how many oddball genius erudite emotional timebombs inhabit tv? — and am disappointed by this flabby finale. He deserves better.
He’s gone from 41 to 51 over the course of the show; he’s simply older.
Definitely a stronger season than the last few have been, if a bit too “ripped from the headlines”-y.
I wish they had brought back Olivia d’Abo’s Nicole Wallace at some point though, if just to give her a better ending than what she got a few years ago.
I haven’t watched the finale (honestly, I haven’t watched the show in a while, ever since they started playing musical chairs with the cast) but I wanted to see if Nicole Wallace showed up. Goren was my favorite character in the entire L&O universe and the relationship between he and Wallace was always compelling to watch. Wish she would have been there in the end.
Nicole Wallace was killed by Bobby’s mentor
Yeah, if I recall correctly, John Glover’s character got Nicole to kill Bobby’s brother (Tony Goldwyn), then killed Nicole and sent her heart to Goren. It was a messed up episode. This show was never too kind to Goren’s family and friends.
I know she was killed off, but it was all offscreen. They could easily have worked around it.
Could not have done so realistically (when has that stopped them) as her heart was confirmed by DNA three times…
I think now that the Law and Order Franchise is close to death. That NBC should consider becoming the home of ambitious/Authentic crime drama. After the cancellation of The Chicago Code. I realized that none of the big four networks on broadcast are providing that. None of the procedurals on broadcast are going into new territory or doing real character development. ABC and Fox do the contrived buddy procedurals and CBS/NBC do the bland procedurals. Right now there are only three qaulity crime drama all over television.
1.Southland
2.Justified
3.The Closer
I agree that this wasn’t a great finale, but the last five minutes made up for it. I thought the season itself was better than it had been in several years. I also enjoyed the addition of Julia Ormond even though she only appeared briefly in each episode.
The earliest seasons will always be the best, but D’Onofrio is such a talented actor (and played a great character) that even the not-so-good shows were enjoyable. Hopefully, USA can be convinced to give this show another year after all.
I’d like to see another season of Criminal Intent just because of the addition of Julia Ormond. She is also a very introspective actor like D’onofrio & it was kind of nice watching them spar over his behavior on the show. I stopped watching SVU long ago because the content of that series is overwhelming; but I’ll really miss Goren & Eames. Hopefully the actors both pop up in other projects soon.
D’Onofrio is one of the best actors in TV & movies. He even can change his appearance, witness Full Metal Jacket, the Player, & Men in Black. I will miss Goren’s hesitant speech, his 45 degree interrogations, his smirks, and all his quirks. He will be missed.
Can anyone give a top ten L&O:CI episodes for me to catch up on? I missed so many. I have a feeling the best ones featured Olivia D’Abo as Goren’s arch nemesis.
Most of S1-4 were really good. I remember Michael Emerson’s episode being well worth watching.
D’Onofrio is a terrific actor and made Goren into such an iconic and memorable character. Sad that the show has come to an end, but intrigued as to what D’Onofrio’s next gig is going to be. You know it has to be terrific.
I’d love to see both Vincent and Kathryn back next year for a full season 11. Goren has to be one of his best creations. It’s our favourite show on TV and the only one we will rearrange our life to watch!
I had the impression, based on previous sessions with the therapist, that Goren’s lingering with Eames at the end was all about him considering the possibility of her being more than just a partner.
Did no one else catch the fact that Goren actually called his partner “Alex” for the first time? That has to mean SOMETHING.
YES !!! I agree and I too like the other post noticed the very telling fact that he called her “Alex” something he rarely if ever did.
The last five minutes of the show were the show – the case itself was less than great – it was those last minutes when he hands Julie Ormond back the referral cards and says “same time next week ? ” and when he came outside to find Eames and called her Alex.. there was a difinite moment there in his eyes.
I totally agree. It’s like she was standing there (and yes he called her Alex) and it was like boom, suddenly I see her in a new light. And mometns like that (as you age) do happen in life. He almost looked like he wanted to say it but lost his nerve then kind of hit the car lightly with his hand. That was for us, then when they were back in the car the mood shifted to let’s go to work for the fans who don’t want them romantically linked. Then the mood shifted a third time with Bobby looking totally antsy like he again was just gonna say something or wanted to then it shifted again.
I would say you pretty much covered exactly what I was thinking. Thanks for saying it so well. Vincent D’Onofrio is in an acting league of his own which younger generations of actors can only hope to approach, much less achieve. I am hoping that USA will see fit to bring G&E back for another season, I simply can’t imagine my life without them!
Soo much to comment on. As I type I have USA on watching LOCI reruns till they replay last nighs Fianle.
While I felt a bit let down with last night’s show as a whole, I felt the case was weak and would have preferred they had wrapped up the case sooner to give us all more “closure”time with Goren and Eames – still I felt in the end, the door is left open that we may get to see Goren and Eames back maybe for some special 2 hour Episodes.. maybe wishful thinking !
I think a huge Kudo goes out to VD’O for his portrayal of Goren and the ongoing development of his characgter over the years. And further Kudos to KE, she played Eames well and more importanlty allowed V’D’O to take that pivotal role in the series. But it is/was her character Eames that was a constant stable force in Goren’s life that was important through all he went through.
The addition of Julia Ormand this Season was well casted and played as she had to walk a fine line with Goren whom she knew she couldnt “out smart” or “shrink”.
The last five mins of the show were the show and I just wish we had had more time. When Goren handed the referral cards back to her – you cant help but hold your breath for a moment and wonder if he is going to give up.. but instead says to her “Same time next wqeek ?” At that moment you have the feeling that he is – maybe..going to be okay. And as he goes outside and sees Eames and calls her Alex – it is a moment as well… You want Goren to find some peace.. you want him to go on and be the incredible detective and profiler he is, and find some peace wich he clearly wants to find for himself.
Thank you to VD’O and KE for giving us goren and Eames !
Too bad there was not a nod in therapy for “a mention” of his break-down while in the Marines. :>
‘keep them wanting more’ is the best way to describe the final episode. There was no killing off a beloved character, no journey into madness, just the possibility of a future with less pain and maybe a companion to share it with.
Fantasy…with Chris Meloni out all season and Mariska Hargitay out for much of it there could be space for at least a few SVU/CI specials…Goren and Eames called in as Guest stars on SVU. Vincent is always great on sex crimes…super-sensitive gentle with victims, raging against perpetrators. I’d even love to see him replace Meloni for several episodes and fall in love with Olivia (the franchise’s most eligible and equally-tormented bachelorette). Vincent is actually wonderful as a romantic lead (ask Renee Zellweger, who starred with him before she became famous).
Oh! I like the idea of an occassional crossover. I don’t like SVU (too emo/pervy) but I understand MH/Benson is being promoted to a supervisory position. If MC was called in on one of their cases, it would be an organic way to do a crossover, w/o having Goren and Eames actually become to involved. YMMV but I don’t think Goren would find Benson romantically interesting, although I think he would pick up on her background (not unlike his own) and therefore extend a hand of frienship to her.
Kathryn Erbe doesn’t get as much credit as she deserves. Vincent D’Onofrio is quite an acting force to reckon with and she has been the ying to his yang, perfect and in step, as true partners. This is my fav L&O and I rewatch Goren and Eames on a regular basis. This episode had a quietness to it which was a perfect foil for the harsh turmoil and poor handling of the two parter that lead to the firing of Erbe and D’Onofrio showing TPTB that some people just cannot be replaced.
I am hoping that the network can get their act together and bring this back in their typical lighter episode number (13-15) to enable the actors to do other projects as well as CI and maybe then everyone gets what they want.
Yes, I too noticed that Goren called her Alex, I just wish that she had called him Bobby. It was a lovely exit with smiles for both of them, not something we very often have seen for the last decade. Kudos to the writers and the entire crew.
I loved l&o the mother ship because of Chris both,but co became my favorite because of grown I like to compare him to a oversize columbo, I like James because she smart and dynamic but not overpowering like olivia she proved women can be in a man’s supposed position and not be bit==y my favorite episode is the 3nd half of in the wee hours when teamed had to explain the letter she wrote requesting a new partner and then in the hall grown tells her it’s ok I am a required taste it was real and moving and showed their closeness I miss the show and love the rerun and I also thinks it’s get a bad deal they show more sub episodes then city!
Vincent cleared up in a series finale fan chat last night that Goren and Eames are just friends.
Somebody asked: Was Goren in denial when he told his therapist that he wasn’t in love with Eames?
D’Onofrio’s answer was: No, I think he was very clear minded.
My impression of the look he gave Eames was one of relief and also with a new appreication. They had been through so much, but she had stuck by him.
Agreed. He loves her but isn’t in love with her. It is possible to love a woman without having romantic feelings for her.
What D’Onofrio said in a chat, I’m sorry, has nothing to do with the reality of the show or the scripts. No one ever admits to these kinds of romances until it becomes reality on the show. If I remember correctly, Edward James Olmos, was indignant and slightly angry when someone suggested Adama would fall in love with Laura (Mary McDonnell) and as we all know that romance will go down in history as one of the most heartfelt and romantic. It was downright gutwrenching. Every answer on those chats is just silliness. Or, one could argue that he simply didn’t have the skills to know whether he loved someone (which was exactly what the psych was trying to point out to him) at this time in his life. Anyhow, we know they are friends and that counts for alot in life but if you’re a non-shipper, as they say, I wouldnt rest easy because VDO made an ambiguous remark on a chat session.
Also, do you think it was simply coincidence that the whole show revolved around a dating service called ‘Kismet’ and the characters each said moreorless they ‘wanted to believe’ in love? It’s clear they were at the very least putting the idea out there. Plus did you see the look Bobby gave Van Der Beek when he so casually and confidently asked Alex to dance. It was, to me, a sign of frustration that this guy can just do it so easily, why can’t I? And did anyone else notice that Bobby actually did say ‘I feel like Dancing’. What was that about? A red herring for the finale commercial or what?
I really don’t think anything was officially “cleared up”, it’s not as if it was Rene Balcer or Warren Leight that tweeted that statement.
I feel like the writers cleverly left everything open to interpretation – no one is right, no one is wrong. People will interpret that last scene however they wish. The fact that they reshot the last scene to be more personal seems like proof of this intentional ambiguity of their part.
Lily- VDO said he was “completely opposed” to Bobby and Alex getting together. He also added that he thought Kate Erbe was as well.
Given his strong objections, if he felt that was where it was going, he may have refused to come back to the show, period.
I’ve heard that he does have some say in the creative direction. Something tells me he wouldn’t have let them go there.
That being said, the fans will be see what they want to see (just like D.Adair just commented).
Another comment to Lily:
During the middle of Season 10, VDO had a fan chat during one of the episodes.
In yet another instance, here is the exact quote for you:
RJ asks: How can you be opposed to Goren and Eames getting together even if it’s just implied in the last episode?
VDO responds: It just doesn’t seem right for the storyline. Goren doesn’t seem like Eames’ type.
I think it’s kinda cool that they trust each other so much as friends and it’s only that.
You can find this chat transcripted in the ReelBlog fansite for Vincent D. It takes place May I believe.
Maybe it means nothing and you’re right, that he did harbour romantic feelings. However, all I can tell you is that aprox four times now, VDO has denied such a claim when asked about Goren and Eames. He continues to deny it, even with the show over.
Your interpretation of VDO’s tweet may be correct, of course. Another interpretation is that Goren was clear-minded and intentionally lied to the therapist (as he did when asked about his father). It would make sense since the therapist was reporting back to the NYPD.
Chaotic Mess, you just beat me to it. I was going to drop in and say I think that was a playful answer on Mr D’s part. Clear minded doesn’t mean honest. And, exactly, Goren knew the shirnk would be writing a report so wouldn’t want to have Eames’s name come up in that context.
But I do also think that the shrink dropped the ball when pushing the “romantic” love angle. They clearly do love each other whether or not they are each other’s type. It may not be a romantic love but whatever.
I rewatched the Final Episode yesterday on USA and of course – souly for those last 5 mins. I think we can all agree those 5 mins. and what did or didn’t transpire in looks exchanged and words said and not said are definitely up to our own feelings and interpretations. And I think that was/is the outcome the writers wanted and was well played by both V’DO and KE.
There was very little dialogue between them – but the pauses and looks were there. In retrospect after rewatching – I couldnt help but think.. why was Alex really there at that moment ? She could have called him to tell him they had a new case etc.. and yes for the sake of the close of the show we needed to see Alex.. but Alex had to know this was his last required session and the outcome would impact her as well. She asks “how did it go ?” Goren responds “Good”… and Alex just smiles and responds back “Good”. Few words.. but it was enough.. there is a pause before she then tells Goren they have a new case.. and then the remainder of the scene is spelled out as we have all discussed. And it is truly open to each of our interpretations. I think it was well played out by both… I do wish they had offered up some moments of Alex remebering back footage as well.. maybe as she stood waiting for Goren to come out of session and not sure of what the outcome was yet.
Choatic Mess, Caz, Gizmo –
VDO did say: I think it’s kinda cool that they trust each other so much as friends and it’s only that.
That not exactly unambiguous. I quoted the exact question and reply earlier on in this thread.
It’s funny: half the people in chat after the final episode seemed to believe Goren had fallen for his shrink, and not Eames.
That just goes to show that this ending is open to a gazillion interpretations.
Dick Wolf said of Season 10 that he wanted it to clear up all the questions out there since Season 1. Instead, it seems to have spawned a hundred more.
*In my last comment, I meant ambiguous.
And with this finale, I say goodbye to Law and Order, for good it would seem.
Law & Order: UK is actually pretty good if you can get your hands on it.
I may be in the minority but I enjoyed the more “traditonal” episodes with Noth/Goldblum. Made for a nice change of pace from gloomy Goren episodes. Especially during era where they had stories on his dying mother, his addict brother and his serial killer father.
I think only Sipowicz had more tragedy in his life.
Very fitting in the TV cosmos that Columbo left the stage for good on the same weekend we say goodbye to one of his offspring.
I think the last esp. should have been some sceens with Eames before and after a full session with the Doc. That would have been some good television.
So wait… you think he was hesitant about getting in the car and doing the job he’s fought so hard to keep? I didn’t see it that way at all. I saw it as a moment for the fans between Goren and Eames. Whether they are friends or in ‘love’ they certainly are the most important people in eachother’s life and they played that last scene wistfully. Hell it almost looked like he was gonna blurt something out like hey do you know how important you are to me and when he couldn’t get the words out he seemed frustrated. The ambiguity of the final scene was frustrating but it still made me know that Goren and Eames are together and that, to me, is the point of the whole series. That Bobby, who could never trust anyone, now knows he’s got someone (someone who quit her job out of loyalty to him) in his corner. Then they drove off into the sun.
LACU series finale was NOT the best, i concur. I did not like the way it ended and the entire the social network for the dummies approach. I am extremely disappointed at the writers for infringing its audience with a flash of cancer pain.Obviously, from the way it ended we are no doubt forced to believe Eames and Goren have a romantic future. GASP! The thought of it is unappealing. Granted, it was nice to see my tomboy girl Eames in full make-up, i especially liked the lip gloss application number-but that is beside the point. These two phenomenon detectives should have been rendered a proper respect beyond the dumb, cliche of creating sexual tension out of no where. I would have personally liked to have seen Goren unite with his nemesis Nicole–thereby ensue a very dramatic love scene involving S&M and Eames hook up with the indian lesbian chic from The Good wife. That would have been natural and sensible.Terribly disrought.
Yes, it was the first time in 9 years that Goren actually called his partner by her first name. We only knew her name was Alex because other characters called her by her first name. Second, for what its worth, it seems to me that the whole trust and anger issue can be summed up in the “Purgatory” episode when Goren did not trust Eames enough to confide his under cover operation. That was really the first time we ever saw Eames lose it and rightfully so. Goren was being self invovled and selfish. In those last moments of the finale, I was left wondering not so much about a romantic future for the two characters but, a sense of relief at knowing you can like someone, respect someone and not necessary have to be lovers to validate those feelings(of course I’m drawing on all the therapy sessions for that final anaylsis). Besides for the most part it was just good television and fun to watch.
I dont have specific examples off the top of my head, but I really don tthink its the first time he refers to Eames as Alex. It didnt happen often, but I am pretty sure it wasnt the first time.
This was the only version of Law and Order that I will miss when they are all gone.
I think the only other time (besides a few times when they were undercover) was in the episode “Amends”.
I think that he also calls her Alex in the episode where her old almost-flame turns out to be a cross dresser. I want to say he also calls her Alex a couple of times in Season One, but that’s just a sense, I don’t have hard facts.
And, by the way, Vikeau, he keeps his undercover status from her in Purgatory (if that’s the one where he’s a bouncer) because he is under orders to keep it from her. I think that’s the only reason, if memory serves.
I believe that when he called his longtime partner by her first name he was expressing the need for the extra closeness (a romatic relationship); they could have other actors playing their rolls but no other partners were so into each other than them. I got the feeling that they will be back but at the same time I feel that even as slow as the episode felt until the last 5 minutes it felt like either or an ending or a new beginiing. Farewell to the best of the best Law & Order of all!
NBC is rerunning this last season starting tonight.
If you are looking for an episode that can hook you on the series, I would suggest the one in which Neil Patrick Harris plays a Jeffrey Dahmer-esque serial killer/chocolatier. Goren’s ability to enter the mind of such a disturbed creature was very poignant.
My heart is breaking. I love L&O:CI and I love D’Onofrio. But I will take another season with any leads I am offered!!
What a joke of a finale. Makes me wonder WHY they even bothered to bring Goren and Eames back. Yes, nice to see them “wrap up” the show, but to what point? The fact that they are not dead opens the door to more episodes or movie specials. But other than that, what finale-like things happened? None.
Truly disappointed.
I was bumbed out I was all ready to see the final episode and ,you gotta love this digital TV. Mine was frozen for about 1-1/2 hrs all the channels…so I missed the whole thing!!!!
I really miss Ron Carver and Caprain Deakins. Bringing them back was too much to ask? Bummer.
But on the other hand I kind of wish Jay O Sanders could have had more time in his role, I found him very watchable. Obviously he is a serious tv veteran and it showed. And it was funny to notice how the dynamic worked of having another man of Goren’s size on the screen.
I learned to love D’Onofrio as an actor from his guest spot on L&O prequel (if you consider Munch’s migration), Homocide. That was one gripping hour of television – a pre-death homocide investigation – with him crushed by the subway car like that.
But anyway, I stopped watching L&O before D’O joined the cast. And I never got into any of the spinoffs.
It sure didn’t feel like a finale to me (and I think their IDIOTS for ending the series (with a somewhat lackluster ep no less) unless their doing it because the actors are tired of the roles)
When the show was well written, the acting made for real entertainment. D’Onofrio & Erbe’s working relationship was great. Obviously Vince’s charisma, and crime solving techniques drew me to the show. I’ve seen most of the shows, and Chris Noth brought something to the well written script. With D’Onfrio, I’ve seen one episode, about the cross dresser who killed a writer, so as not to expose the fact that as a young boy, the crossdresser had poisoned his pregnant mother. That was when the writing was great. I did not want to see Goren and his mother, and brother stuff. I just wanted to see well written stories about crime solving. Taking stories from headlines only survived because of the acting. In the final show of the series, truly it was the last 5 minutes-the actions (acting) of Goren and Eames-THAT was what made for a great ending. That was a truly satisfying ending for me, and finally put a smile on my face for the series. When you’re involved with a show for 10 years, smiling at its end is a good thing! Thanks to the actors who brought real entertainment to us.
is it me? i thought there was a hint of romance behind the metaphorical door Goren ponders opening at the end
I was never a big fan of this show because of the simple plots, 2D bad guys and over the top motives for the crimes. HOWEVER, Vincent D’Onfrio was truly the best thing on the show. the way he got in to criminals heads when he had them in the interagation room was spine chilling. hands down one of the best actors of our times. I can only hope after this he goes on to bigger better things.
Why has vicent never won an Emmy for his one of a kind dynamic, inventive performances on criminal Intent? The industry must have been trying too hard to find another inane reality star. What a demonstration of talent! He deserved that recognition!!
I will miss Goren’s character – the show was always interesting to watch, and his character development through the serious was only what a great actor could haev achieved. Like everything else in life, all good things come to an end…
I love BDO because of this show. I never knew how talented he is until I became a raving fan of Criminal Intent. Now, if he’s in a movie…I watch it. I will never get tired of watching him work his magic.
In the final episode of Criminal Intent Goren gets into Eames’ car. There is shyness & hesitancy that has never been present before; like a first days. If memory serves correct they end with the open-ended question of “where to?” Everyone’s desire to partner Goren with Nicole Wallace overshadows the episodes where Eames was absent (baby?) & Goren voiced his longing for his partner, almost going crazy. Of course we are left to interpret but I believe they became a couple. Goren would never pair up with Nicole. She is a psychopath. Eames is a good person.
The final episode had a quiet ending in which I believe Goren & Eames became a couple. He gets into her car & there is a hesitancy & shyness that was never present before. An open-ended question is asked: “where to?” or the equivalent. Also, remember when Eames was gone (maternity leave) & Goren expressed longing for his partner? He almost went crazy(er) without her. Nicole Wallace couldn’t stay in his life in any way. She was a psychopath & murderer (although fascinating). I think the finale, in its last few moments, was a warm, cliched “off into the sunset” for the two partners.
Law & Order: Criminal Intent
USA (ended 2011)
For the educated, self-important lot that contributed to the production of L&O Criminal Intent at NBC, my question is this; how could they have failed so miserably in enabling it’s continued success?
I am astounded that such a well-written, creative and insightful television show could have been allowed to fail with such effortlessness.
Network television at it’s best. What a disappointment to see such a brilliantly acted series ended so thoughtlessly. Good job people…
D. Callahan
Phila, PA.
I think Erbe was wasted on CI. Eames was emotionally abused by Goren. You had to suspend belief to think that she would remain his partner. To show some class and respect to ALL fans of the show, the question to Goren about loving Eames should not have been asked. VDO’s comments were disrespectful to half of the fans of the show and mostly to Kathryn Erbe. I would love to hear if she felt insulted. Why would she want to date Goren? He proved over and over how selfish and consumed with himself he was; a lot like the comments VDO made about Eames, (Erbe) He wasn’t very attractive at the start of CI, and got old and fat, Erbe got better looking every season.
I would like to know the answer to the question he asked his Doctor about the two doors missed it
I would like to know the answer to the question he asked the Doctor about the two doors I missed the answer Thank You
I never watched the show when it originally aired. I am watching it now on reruns. I have not seen this finale yet. I think it is one of the best shows I have ever seen. I just love Goren and his investigative tactics and I love Eames as well. I am so sorry the show went off The air.