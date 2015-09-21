Let’s talk about the ‘Minority Report’ premiere

I published my review of “Minority Report” last week. Now it's your turn. For those of you who watched FOX's latest attempt at a sci-fi police procedural, what did you think? Did it feel like a worthy sequel to the Spielberg/Cruise movie, or a cynical undermining of it? Did Meagan Good and/or Stark Sands interest you as leads? Or did the whole thing make you wonder why FOX bothered canceling “Almost Human,” given how similar the two shows are?
Have at it.
I liked Almost Human. IMO, it should’ve been given another season to further develop.
I didn’t care enough about this one to give it a minute.
they had no reason to , just because fox wanted to they cancel the show ,that’s one reason i am partial in watching a fox’s show… It might get cancelled.
Fully agree with you! “Almost Human” was a much better show, and somehow it still got cancelled.
This “Minority Report” TV-adapted version of the movie is an absolute piece of crap, watched only 20 minutes. Boring, very poorly acted, don’t think it’s going to get a second season… if it even finishes the first one.
Stark Sands deserves so much better than this, and I simply can’t look at Meagan Good without believing that she and Nicole Beharie were separated at birth.
I might – emphasis on “might” – be interested in a show that focuses on Arthur, Agatha and Dash. Sands and Nick Zano were way more interesting together in about a minute of screen time than Sands was in any of his scenes with Meagan Good.
I am with you on the similarity its uncanny… I almost believed it was her being cop as Nicole is in sleepy hollow .
To cancel almost human for this garbage is ridiculous. Almost human was just hitting its stride when the pulled the plug. Meagan Good is awful. From the first scene I couldn’t believe she was actually cast.
I still don’t know why did they cancel the show; It was building its story and in due course it would be a great show, “Almost” similar to Almost Human.
At the time, I thought Almost Human was the funniest show on TV. The banter between the two leads was hilarious, which made me keep coming back. It wasn’t a great show, but it entertained me and I was disappointed when it was cancelled.
I watched the first episode of Minority Report. It wasn’t good or funny or remotely entertaining. One and out for me.
Yes, the whole show I was thinking how much better Almost Human was.
It also reminded me of Key and Peele’s hilarious psychic sex crime investigator :)
Meagan Good overacts like crazy, but at least she proves that TV cops of the future will still be as gorgeous as those of today (and will wear outfits on the job that show off surprising amounts of cleavage).
Last week I saw the pretty good documentary of Walt Disney on PBS. Watching this dreck reminded me of when he wanted to create Disneyland. This show is synthetic–a plastic amusement park vulgarization of a classic sci-fi Spielberg movie (he made two back to back in the mid-aughts, with A.I. being a straight up masterpiece).
The show has to already without airing minute one overcome memories of its far superior predecessor, making one question why anyone thought it was a good idea to begin with. If they turn it into a generic oddball buddy cop procedural like many other shows. Not watching any of them, nor watching the upcoming analogy show, I saw Dash as a nicer version of Sheldon Cooper. Making his twin into a suave, capitalist ladies’ man was a bad idea. And of course, Agatha can only be played by Samantha Morton. We didn’t need their backstories or their characters–this entire sequel should have been shelved if they were just going to turn it into a bland cop show. Instead of a haunted character like Cruise’s, Meagan Good’s no character is just a series of her face crumpling or perplexed.
It takes Spielberg’s visual style and filmmaking, the writing, characters, and practical-philosophical concerns, and flattens it into a homogenized, large block-text, industrialized thing. They use far too much of the tech from the movie, without understanding that the tech had a hand in creating a richer atmospheric world while here it’s just being used cynically and lazily to remind you of the movie. They’ve taken the tech but left out the soul.
Too childish and lacks depth.. honestly dissapointed. This is too teenish show
although I did not like the cop, even with nice outfit showing off her cleavage while on the job, the show was more than the reviews led me to believe. I was led to believe the other 2 grown-up kids were not going to be in the show, but it appears they may have an interesting back story going on in addition to the crime of the week story.
So the 2 guys can not see their own future?? but it appears Agatha can? can the main guy only see murder? the suave guy can see numbers?
the future tech can be interesting, although I have a feeling it will be a tech of the week thing forgotten by next week.
I just cut the cord to tv, so I would never have had the show on if I still had cable, but I meant check in next week to see where the back story is going.
oh, and the Washington Redskins are now called the Red Clouds in the future. I wonder how they got Dan Synder to agree to that?
I don’t think any of them are supposed to be able to see their own future, but it’s a bit hazy. Agatha is supposed to see everything more clearly than the brothers, so maybe she is seeing their future and extrapolating that if they’re put back into precog, she will be too.
Dash sees images, his brother sees names and data.
XK,
thanks. what you are describing in the leaked pilot is pretty much what I read in the reviews, which probably explains why I was confused why the real pilot did not match the reviews, everybody was just saying it was another crime show, but there is more.
I hesitate to watch Anything on Fox, no network can mishandle a show quite like they can. Don’t even start on their ability to cancel good shows for no apparent reason except to give some exec a power trip.
I think Almost Human was significantly better than this. Oddly, I liked the leaked version of the pilot better too. (In it, the brother was missing, not some corporate exec, the pigeon plot was different, and foiled differently, and the stuff about Dash potentially getting them back into precog slavery didn’t exist).
I like the lead actress, and I like some of the tech, but the acting for almost everyone seems way off, things got melodramatic way too quickly, and the lead actor’s attempts to show how maladjusted he is just come off as dumb.
But I’m a sucker and will give it another ep or so.
This show was not good. The cast didn’t mesh well at all and visually it was extremely cheesy.
Almost Human was a better show by far.
I watched about 10 minutes. The acting was so uniformly wooden and awful that I assume the directing must have been atrocious as well. I’ve seen more pathos in middle-school plays.
I just didn’t care about any of the characters. Didn’t like all the scenes when Dash was in pain. That was painful. The SFX were distracting, kind of cool, but took you out of the story. Also puzzled about how the storyline is now in favor of incarcerating innocent people when the point of the book and movie were to get beyond that.
Couldn’t get through more than a few minutes. The dialogue and acting was dreadful. Yecch.
I lived Minority Report! Stop comparing it to the movie! Just sit back and enjoy it….give it a chance. I’m 49 and my son us 16 years old….MEGAN GOOD WAS GREAT
I found it interesting enough to watch again. However, I do find it unsettling how it kind of misses the point of the movie and accepts PreCrime as the moral choice.
Holy cow this show is freaking awful. I love the movie and I really hope this bastardization version gets cancelled immediately so people don’t equate a great movie with this pile of garbage. What’s even worse is that it can’t even call itself a sequel because everything that happened after Tom Cruise gets locked up happens in his mind. The pre-cog program didn’t actually get shut down in the original version and to make a TV show based upon this movie that treats that notion is fact means they didn’t get the original version in the first place and therefore isn’t qualified to make a TV show based around the movie.
Almost human was so much better. Why cancel that and put this garbage on?