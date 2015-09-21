Let’s talk about the ‘Minority Report’ premiere

#Minority Report
09.21.15 2 years ago 25 Comments

FOX

I published my review of “Minority Report” last week. Now it's your turn. For those of you who watched FOX's latest attempt at a sci-fi police procedural, what did you think? Did it feel like a worthy sequel to the Spielberg/Cruise movie, or a cynical undermining of it? Did Meagan Good and/or Stark Sands interest you as leads? Or did the whole thing make you wonder why FOX bothered canceling “Almost Human,” given how similar the two shows are?

Have at it.

