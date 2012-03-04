‘Luck’ – ‘Episode 6’: A peck of pickled peppers

A review of tonight’s “Luck” coming up just as soon as I flag you for bad breath…
“What matters is the event in its entirety.” -Joey
The characters on “Luck” are, by and large, a miserable lot, burdened by some combination of regret and self-doubt (or, in some cases, pure self-loathing). They have experienced too many worst-case scenarios to assume anything else is likely.
And yet throughout this sixth episode, different characters experience brief moments of grace, only for their peace and joy to vanish almost as quickly as it came. When Mon Gateau wins yet another race, only to be flagged for bumping another horse, Marcus fumes that everyone invoked the old Yiddish superstition of a kinahora by celebrating prematurely. And though their horse ultimately gets to keep the win, everyone else’s happiness is far more temporary.
Joey is saved from the depths of despair when an earthquake foils his suicide attempt, but the serenity he develops as a result slips away as he spends more time around people like Ronnie who know the depressed, stammering clown he usually is. Rosie exults in another breathtaking win aboard Gettin’ Up Morning, then has her dreams quickly snatched away right along with the whip whose use so outraged Walter Smith. We see how Ace relaxes and opens up when he’s around Pint of Plain, but this course of vengeance he’s placed himself on makes his time with the horse just a brief interlude before he has to coil himself back up.
The earthquake sequence is a stand-out – particularly in the way that the animals all know it’s coming well before the humans do – but where some shows might use it as a metaphor or impetus for major changes for the characters, the only one altered at all is Joey, and even then only briefly. Milch has an unerring fondness for this kind of stammering loser character (see also Medavoy on “NYPD Blue”), and will even grant them a victory from time to time, but all Joey really gets to do is read a Tommy Bahama label without difficulty(*) before Ronnie needles him back down to his original level.
(*) And yet the use of the same piece of music from Gettin’ Up Morning’s first race during that scene gave the label-reading an odd sense of grandeur. To anyone else, this is nothing; to Joey Rathburn, this is (temporarily) everything.
Ronnie’s injury, meanwhile, has given Rosie a shot to ride a once-in-a-generation horse, but she’s too inexperienced – and too unaware of how tormented Walter is over what happened to Gettin’ Up Morning’s sire – to recognize that she probably doesn’t need to use the whip, and that its use will rattle Walter even more deeply than the quake. It’s an incredible victory, but one that the show treats as a mortifying stumble instead. (And besides his demons about Delphi’s murder, Walter can’t even fully enjoy Gettin’ Up Morning’s rise because the people from Kentucky are trying to get a cut of the horse, if not full ownership.)
And then there’s Ace. His plot against Mike to this point feels detached from the rest of the action on “Luck” – almost as if Milch felt he needed some kind of crime plot because horse racing in and of itself wouldn’t be commercial enough(**) – and there’s no question that he’s happier when he’s in the show’s regular milieu.
(**) If that was his intention, it hasn’t exactly worked. The show is averaging only about 500,000 viewers for its first Sunday night airing, which is quite small even by HBO standards. Of course, ratings don’t much matter to HBO – especially since lots of people watch later viewings, On Demand, on HBO Go, etc. – and they’ve already ordered a second season. To HBO execs, reputation and relationships with talent is of great importance, they love Milch and I get the sense that the Milch/Mann relationship, while bumpy at times, kept the trains running on time in a way that didn’t happen on “Deadwood” and, especially, “John from Cincinnati.” We’re getting at least two seasons of this show, and given that “Treme” is getting at least a third, I wouldn’t be surprised if they let Milch and Mann run for a while.
But what’s interesting about the revenge storyline is how almost no one seems fooled about his intentions. Mike, Ace’s parole officer and the track’s owner all know that he’s working an angle, and likely one against Mike. The only thing that seems open to question is exactly what his plan is, in the same way that Ace knows that “Wait to Go Greek” was a threat, and not an icing error, but not quite what Mike is threatening with that cake.(***)
(***) To paraphrase Homer Simpson, “Mmmm… threat cake!”
It makes Mike a more interesting adversary that he’s not blind to what Ace is up to – as Elmore Leonard often shows, a smart villain is a more compelling villain than someone who’s shocked by the hero’s plan – and yet given that Ace’s scheme is transparent to some degree, I can’t help wondering if he (and the show) might not be happier if he set it aside and hung around the stables some more.
Some other thoughts:
* The three main horses have won every race they’ve been in so far, but the show has done a good job of giving each race – and each victory – a different feel. Here, Mon Gateau nearly gets disqualified, while the triumph of Gettin’ Up Morning’s annihilation of the field is immediately dashed because of Walter’s reaction to Rosie’s use of the whip.
* The show has also done an excellent job of picking music thus far. But while I love the instrumental opening of the Dropkick Murphys’ “Shipping Up to Boston” that was used for Gettin’ Up Morning’s race, I also associate it way too closely with “The Departed” (and/or the Red Sox).
* It took me several replays to decipher that Jo whispers, “I’m knocked up, you stupid bastard” as she walks away from Escalante at the end of their argument. That’s a relationship that was introduced several episodes into the series, and one that’s only starting to come into focus right now.
* I love, by the way, Escalante’s exasperation at having to deal with panicked post-earthquake calls from the Foray Stables guys and Gus back to back. I laugh out loud every time I see him cross himself and ask God why he has to deal with these people.
* That was Jürgen Prochnow, probably best known as the submarine commander in “Das Boot,” as Santa Anita’s owner. Prochnow has some history with Michael Mann, as he co-starred in Mann’s “The Keep” back in 1983.
What did everybody else think?
Great episode, I’m fully invested in this now and I can’t wait for the next one. I’m finding the crime story interesting because of the characters it involves, and hopefully the little pieces and hints they keep dropping about Ace’s plan come together nicely at the end…I guess you would know Alan.
Also, I thought Walter’s anger about the whip also had to do with keeping Gettin’ Up Morning a secret for longer. After the incredible first race, and then I believe Walter said something about setting a track record with the second race…word is going to get out that this horse is special. As he said to Rosie at the end “Thing’s are about to change.”
I agree. No one in Kentucky would give a crap if the horse sucked. I don’t think it’s that Walter wants Getting’ Up Morning to lose necessarily, but the dominating victory probably made him more uneasy about his legal issues. He himself may not fully understand why he got so upset.
Not necessarily trying to keep the horse a secret. Morning workouts would reveal his class. Not using the whip is more about teaching the horse how to race. In that situation, the trainer might want the horse to run in company, head-to-head with other horses, and have the horse himself demonstrate the UNDERSTANDING to need to go faster. By hitting him with the whip, the jockey encouraged him to hit his next gear through pain, and he skipped away simply because he could as he was faster than the other two. But, what Smith said to her was “You want to teach them in each race what they need to know to win that race.” The horse didn’t need to experience the sting of the whip to beat those horses — and by not letting him figure out he could run faster on his own, that opportunity to learn that lesson is lost.
About 20 minutes into this episode I had the realization that I’ve bought into the story entirely. I buy everything, no matter how unreal I know it is.
Also, it’s weird to recognize so much music in a television series. It feels like the best-of of a last.fm thread about post-rock from 6 years ago. The earlier post-rock bands used to make a decent chunk of change licensing their music to MTV reality shows and selling their parental-advisory-less CDs to Christian parents, but they get a fresh breath of life on HBO!
It’s funny you say this, Truck, both parts, because I, too, have completely bought into this story. In fact, I noticed that when the scene changed to focus on the Foray Stables guys, I smiled realizing how much I liked hanging out with them, watching what they do. Also, I thought the music in this episode, in particular, was fantastic!
Speaking of “unreal”, how about Joey being able to turn his head and follow the path of a speeding bullet. Impressive!
Yes, the “bullet time” moment was ridiculous. I accepted it as the idea that Joey was hyper-aware in that moment, and that he wasn’t watching the bullet so much as reacting to the sound of the ricochets right before he was hit. I think they overdid it, and slowing down the bullet so that we could follow the action implied Joey’s reaction was more lucid that it likely actually was.
But no one has mentioned how “Magnolia” the whole set-up and execution of that sequence was. Rather than get into spoilers, I’ll leave it at that.
I would actually consider it more like Short Cuts
A friend of mine recently quipped, “I love how Milch uses all this post-rock to drive home how old-fashioned horse racing is.”
I’m also invested in the show now, although I’m not 100% sure why. I don’t know if the show started finding itself or if I’ve finally started understanding who everyone is and how the racetrack works after six episodes.
I’m glad I made the decision to watch the full season but I think its viewership problems may be related to the slow start it had.
I loved a lot of this episode. The ricochet of the bullet in Joey’s suicide attempt was kind of fun to watch as much as it was hard to see Ronnie bring him back down again.
To the use the pun – it did have a slow start, but it’s coming around the corner quite fast now.
Big fan of Luck but disagree with Alan over more than two seasons. Virtually no messages posted on Luck forum on HBO. This equates to very little interest in show. All you have to do is look at Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones forums to see the difference. Even Rome which I felt HBO cancelled way too soon had hundreds of posts when it was on. Luck’s subject matter just doesn’t have enough appeal to the viewing audience.
The ratings are extremely low and interest in the show from the people watching seems passive. Shows like Sopranos and Wire and Deadwood have more activity on their message boards. And Boardwalk and Thrones have extremely active fan bases.
LUCK is getting to the point where it is all style and no substance. With Wire we knew what the big picture was. The cases. Would they catch the Barksdales? Would they solve the dead girls in the can case? The show was always leading up to the big case. But with LUCK I just don’t see what the big picture is.
Richard, I agree with you. I wanted to like this show because I love DEADWOOD, but LUCK seems to suffer from the same problem as JOHN FROM CINCINNATI: it tiptoes around the edges of a story without actually telling a story. It’s just a bunch of lives that revolve around this racetrack. I can deal with this style in a 2-hour Robert Altman movie, but not over 12 or so hours. I care not a whit for any of these characters, and the lack of any humor makes for a very depressing show.
Alan,
I rewound a few times too, and I didn’t realize that’s what Jo said until I read your review. I was speaking to my dad (who was a huge Deadwood and NYPD Blue fan) the other day and he mentioned that he had watched an episode or two but was driven away in frustration because he couldn’t understand some of the dialogue.
I understand that Escalante’s character is supposed to be somewhat indecipherable, so I’ll give the producers a pass on him, but with regard to everyone else, they really, really, really need to get the sound issues figured out, otherwise the show will not retain viewers and will also stop being enjoyable for viewers like me.
I understood what she said without having to rewind. It helped that she was getting emotional for the first time in the series, that explained her behavior. The only time I’ve really gotten lost in the last few episodes was when they 4As were putting their wagers in. Edward McLelland at the LA Times Showtracker site explained those bits of dialogue.
I end up reading the Showtracker reviews and Alan’s just to follow everything that is happening. For me, it’s not just that the dialogue is hard to follow (it’s more mumbled dialogue than bad mixing), but that often the dialogue is so technical that I only get the emotion of it, not the details. The emotion is enough, but I want the richness of the detail too.
I can already see that this is going to be a show that people are going to be dragged kicking and screaming to, and then fall head over heels in love with once they grok how amazing it is. The last HBO show that crept up on people was The Wire, and we all know how that turned out.
I had no trouble hearing/understanding what Jo said. Maybe it’s a gender thing? Woman to woman, you know.
I freaking love this show.
I understood her perfectly. I’m surprised this was a problem for people. I don’t think they have any sound issues.
I have found that turning on Closed Captioning while watching any David Milch show is essential and improves my enjoyment and understanding of the show immensely.
Closed caption is great but it can be distracting if i allow myself to read the line before the actor speaks it. While I agree that CC is the way to go with Luck, I have to consciously watch the show rather than reading the script and only rely on the CC if I misunderstand a line.
Since fairly early on in the series I I always view each episode at least twice though I know that I watched episode 4 three plus times because I found it so compelling. The density and the remarkable acting are worth the additional time spent. So often times I’ll turn the CC off for the 2nd viewing once I understand all the lines.
What I am wondering about is Jo: why does she “stay” with Escalante? Why does she even tell him that she’s pregnant? Do we think that he may be (nominally) Catholic and reject the option of her having an abortion? Is she supposed to be some kind of lost, hopeless romantic who wants to save Escalante from his own misanthropic nature? It would help to get some kind of back story on Jo, as one of the few women we are seemingly meant to care about.
This also makes me wonder more about Claire. I love hope slowly & carefully they are treating her relationship with Ace. She seems to have some serious emotional issues that keep her from actually connecting with Ace. Isn’ there some way we could get some back story on her without challenging the integrity of the screenwriters? I get that they want to “show” & not “tell”, but some context for some of these characters, especially the women who seem somewhat out of place at the racetrack, would be helpful.
Jo didn’t tell Escalante she’s pregnant (at least not in this episode – this didn’t come up previously, did it?). She muttered it to herself – and the TV audience – only.
nominally catholic? I think you are over thinking it.
People choose not to have abortions for many reasons and religion is not always the impetus.
Maybe she wants to keep the baby with or without Escalante’s help. She’s a successful Doctor so financial hardships doesn’t factor into the situation.
I think she would be happy to raise a child with with Escalante but realizes too late that he’s a jerk.
Well, I don’t know about lack of traffic on HBO msg. boards being indicative of a problem. I’ve watched several HBO series for years now and never posted one word on their boards; I prefer Alan’s and Tim Goodman’s columns. Maybe it’s a generational thing. Also, I got Jo’s dialogue about being pregnant on the first pass. I had sound issues with the first episode, but not since then.
Well, nobody is saying that message board posters are better writers than professional critics like Sepinwall or Goodman. It’s just one measure of the level of interest (or lack thereof) in a show. As for a “generational thing,” I suppose younger people are probably more likely to post on message boards than older people. Of course, networks are typically looking for a younger audience. And the extremely low ratings show that it’s not like there’s a huge audience of older viewers. Fortunately for the show, it’s on HBO, so it doesn’t have the same worries about ratings that other shows do. Even on basic cable, a show with ratings like this would get canceled fast.
I’m surprised people needed to rewind that scene with Jo and Escalante. I heard her fine on the first viewing. Weird.
John, I wrote the above before coffee. I meant that the posts I read and participate in are attached to the professional critics’ columns rather than to the HBO community, and where one posts may be a generational thing. 400 plus posts on one Goodman “Mad Men” show, etc. I think the buzz will build here and at Goodman faster than on site if the audience is a different demographic.
HBO has a message board? nmi
At this point, I’m watching the show more out of curiosity than anything else. I have some mild interest in Ace, mainly because Dustin Hoffman, the rest of the characters could get run over by a bus for all I care.
Well, that’s not completely true. When Joey had that gun to his head, I was really hoping he’d blow his brains out. No disrespect to Richard Kind, but his character is horribly annoying and adds nothing to story.
Luck seems less like a TV drama more like a tone poem about horse racing.
I’m guiltily right with you. When his stutter appeared to be gone, I thought that was a decent alternative. Instead, he’s alive and heading back to being just as irritating as he was.
So he’s irritating because he’s a stutterer ?
Right.
I think Richard Kind should get an Emmy for his portrayal of Joey: such anguish, such good intentions, such longing. He did an incredible job portraying a really difficult, but ultimately redeemable, character.
No, he’s irritating to me because I think Kind plays him very broadly, cartoonishly even. More out of Damon Runyon than Milch. And his stutter feels like another gimmick for a character that’s only vaguely sketched (bad father? absentee husband?) and not truly integral to any plot.
@AMYLAVI
I agree he’s great. I think there’s a lot going on with this character.
Agree strongly. Joey is annoying and, really, just a pointless character. Particularly frustrating that in this episode he took up so much screen time and all he did was go in a circle.
Another good episode. I love this show, but I love anything to do with gambling or horses, even tho I don’t know (too) much about horse racing, tho I did touch Secretariat once. It looks like the Big Three horses will face off, maybe in the last episode? Should be a good one.
What’s up with Gus? That was really creepy at the end, when he went to his room like a bad kid. I was enjoying the scenes (previously in Ace’s bedroom — what a bed!) of the two of them winding down their days. This scene was not a good omen. Is Gus still on Ace’s bus?
Marcus is such a great character, VERY Sipowiczian. The Four Aces were funny again, especially during the earthquake. But I keep wondering if the Crasians or some other bad-asses are going to roll up to the motel & take all their cash. (Is Jerry going to GA now?)
Jürgen Prochnow is great; he was also a Russian bad guy in “24.”
Thx for the heads-up on Jo, Alan, didn’t catch that. (Only watched once so far.) And as for commenting on HBO, well, Alan has the best independent reviews & message boards, hands down, IMO.
I like this show, my only quibble is actually regarding Alan’s point about the races themselves. I know this is a “drama”, but does every race have to have some element of drama to it? I don’t follow horseracing that much, but is it common for horseshoes to fly off, flags to be thrown, broken legs, a horse running until he starts coughing up blood?
I know you only have an hour to tell a story, but I almost feel like those moments with Gettin’ Up or Pint or Mon would be more impactful if I wasn’t constantly wondering, “Ok, what’s going to happen to the horse on this race?” Change things up a bit and just let a horse win a race or lose a race straight up.
In races I’ve watched, flags have been common and horses have broken legs. The bleeding is fairly common because of how horses are built, and there have been drugs like Lasix (sp) ostensibly to control bleeding, but banned many places because it’s also a performance enhancer. I think when you factor in that you are only being shown 2-3 races of a full day’s races in an even fuller week, and when you consider that they want to get the uninitiated up on the danger that exists (potentially) every time horse and jockey go out there, it’s not been excessive.
Stan, yeah, these horses are very delicate and injuries and illnesses are very common. Its not necessary “every race” like it would seem on the show, but I think the show is trying to make the point that the horses have a wide variety of issues to deal with and their careers tend to be short for a lot of reasons.
I have been a horse racing fan for 20 years and virtually everything Kathy writes is incorrect. Objections, or “flags”, happen in maybe 5 percent of races where horses bump or one jockey cuts off another. Similarly, horses do sometimes get hurt, but a horse snapping its leg during a race is thankfully rare. Lasix is legal in every U.S. state and is an anti-bleeding medication that largely limits bleeding—if it happens it’s not gushing out of their noses. It is not banned anywhere in this country. All these incidents are rare. The darkest side of racing, horses being given illegal performance enhancers (not Lasix, I mean illegal drugs), which IS too common, the show hasn’t touched on yet (I guess because Walter and Escalante are largely honest and the vet would be the one doing it and she is also supposed to be relatively virtuous).
With all that said, I still think this is a very good show. It captures life at the track quite well, but they’ve tried to make the races more dramatic but throwing in all of the things that could possibly go wrong. It’s not usually that dramatic.
Ok, thanks. As I said, I’m unfamiliar with horse racing, but if this kind of tension is pretty common then that makes sense.
Casty, clarification. You sound as if you’ve watched a lot at track (lucky!). My watching has been things like Triple Crown, and over the years I’ve seen a fair amount of challenges and broken legs, long before Barbaro (sp.). Lasix within I think 48 hours of race time is illegal in many states and will become illegal in more (New York?) soon, and I’ve followed the controversy for years. But your point is well taken about the other “seamy” sides of the sport. My point was that each of the episodes cover one day (or a day, night, and next day) and aren’t consecutive, so yes, I don’t think it’s taking too much dramatic license. Storytelling is always condensed.
….and Lasix is a diuretic, not an anti-bleeding med. That is an off-label use with race horses. As Kathy said, using it to lose weight before a race is frowned upon.
I’m probably wrong about this but as the show fades out of Mike’s (the parole officer’s) office, they show an exterior shot (about 14 minutes in) from the hallway looking in. You can see a couple of wanted flyers posted on the hallway wall. At first glance, the one on to looked like Walter White. Did anybody else notice this?
It’s not Walter White. I checked after your comment.
Generally, I have enjoyed the show. I loved Deadwood and continue to catch episodes on demand for fun. I realize that Milch seems to enjoy having bad guys conspire and hatch elaborate schemes and maneuverings. And then there is the Milchean dialogue. Both require the viewer to pay a lot of attention. Maybe I am being impatient but I almost feel that the whole Ace and his revenge scheme is a big MacGuffin to get us to spend time with Milch and these interesting characters at the racetrack.
Maybe things will come together more for me at some point but I just feel the Ace storyline with respect to his desire to exact revenge against Mike is tangential to everything else that is going on in the show. Again, maybe my expectations are all wrong but after six episodes, I thought we’d be somewhere with respect to development but I don’t feel like we have arrived at yet. Particular characters may never have met in the small world that was Deadwood but they were still woven into the fabric of the story that made Deadwood Deadwood. Here we have the small world of the race track but (other than Escalante who seems to touch almost all of the storylines) I am beginning to feel this is rather disjointed, thus the whole MacGuffin feeling that I had after watching last nights episode.
Regarding the music – I certainly have no complaints other than to say that in this particular episode I found the lone saxophone came across as a bit cheesy – it sounded familiar but seemed to remind me of a bad 80’s movie.
Ace’s ultimate goal is to get the slot machines at the track. That has been a story in the gambling/horse racing business for the last 10 years or so as the horse racing side has crumbled. The revenge will make a victory double sweet for Ace.
” I hope it’s not lost on you imbeciles that when you mimic my bets, I get less payout “
Interesting that you attribute Walter’s reaction solely to an objection over use of a whip on his beloved horse and not at all to the idea that he might be loathe to have Gettin’ Up Mornings win by 6 lengths as a followup to his come-from-behind blow-out, given that others with their eyes on his horse might be more inclined to pursue disputed ownership claims with vigor were the disputed horse seen the “re-incarnation of Man O’ War” rather than a one-hit wonder who, post first race, settles into barely-wins as if that is all he can manage. In the context of Walter’s initial secrecy concerning his horse’s potential, his response to the man who expresses anticipation at watching Gettin’ Up Morning’s next race, and his reaction to the letter bringing to bear potential ownership claims conflicting with his own? Seems his anger at Rosie might make him out more a Turo-esque character than he would initially seem … the horse itself being what he runs his games to protect rather than winnings off manipulated odds.
I think it’s a little of both of those,mbut mostly a desire to stick to his long-term plan to develop the horse step by step. I think the idea was that the whip would only be needed against elite competition, and the first time it hits his flank, the horse would react like he’d been shot from a rocket – so save it for when you need it.
It was horrifying to see Get Up Morning’s owner finally show up.
Particularly if that owner is, as I half expect him to be, he who resorts to a sledgehammer in times of financial hardship.
I’ve seen each episode multiple times and I am giving up on this show … I am working too hard at understanding the dialogue, and the like … It’s a shame because i really wanted to like this show but I’m surprised I’ve stuck around this long … So long, Luck … Call me when you find some characters that talk normally …I’ve never even heard anybody say the terms “parasite humps” or “mental adroitness” and I won’t stick around to hear the next gem Milch decides to drop on us …
Well….see you later. I’ll be lapping up Milchean dialog for as long as writes it for us.
Yeah, this comment confuses me. Are there a lot of shows that do have dialogue that sounds familiar to you?
I’ve loved the show so far… but found this episode to be heavy handed. The score intruded too much, the camera held too closely on characters’ faces for reaction shots (like when one jockey got in the other jockey’s face). Still some great, intricate dialogue here and there
Yeah, I felt some of the music was really shoehorned in there, both unnecessary quantity and too big in the mix.
Anybody else have a bad feeling about how Mr. Israel will be departing that boat for the final time? I was so creeped out by those three bastards and thus far they haven’t actually done anything violent. Anybody else reminded of the thwarted suicide attempt in “Magnolia”? Ditto on the “Departed” remark. When a song becomes the signature of a movie or a show it should only be used as source music by others.
I like the show and I’ll probably stick with it. It’s interesting to see shades of Sipowicz or Captain Furillo or Swearingen in the current crop of characters. But I have to say that I find Joey Rathburn (as played by Richard Kind) almost unwatchable. He is so overwhelmingly sad-sack, so unrelentingly bleak, such a groveling, desperate little toady, that I just don’t find him plausible, let alone interesting. I suppose, in some backhanded way, this speaks well for Kind’s depiction. But every time he appears I cannot wait for the scene to end. The brief cessation of the stammer did nothing to improve him.
(By the way: the reCaptcha images on here are nearly impossible to read. Certainly the last time I’ll try to post.)
I can understand that there’s a difference of opinion about whether he’s interesting but I don’t see why he’s implausible. I think the performance is seamless and there are certainly plenty of pathetic people in the world.
Yeah…I find those images ridiculously hard to read everywhere on the net. Is there a reason why they make them so confounding?
Thank you @Beet about Kind’s performance. Joey is not a despicable character, he is pathetic, in the true sense of the word. For me, he arouses pity. His ex-wife seems like a particular piece of work. It is unclear to me at this juncture as to whether he is actually a good agent to jockeys. Does anyone else have a better sense of his “worth”?
Watching Luck dialog is the best way to clense you palate (mind) after the abomination that is Walking Dead dialog.
A few unrelated comments:
1) Nothing like getting awakened by a small quake this morning in the San Francisco area and then seeing a California earthquake sequence on ‘Luck’.
2) If you’re having problems with the dialog, closed captioning is an option (at least on the television version). I usually run it as a backup. As an aside, I started watching a 3D version of Hugo with subtitles. That does not work at all as focusing becomes an issue. This could be an issue for international distribution of 3D films.
3) I don’t know about others, but I’m not watching Luck live because Shameless on Showtime started a few weeks earlier and I go directly from Shameless to House of Lies. I don’t watch anything on HBO at 10. For the next group of shows (Game of Thrones, Girls and Veep on HBO vs. Falco-Linney-Borgias on Showtime, I’ll probably switch).
I’m also generally having problems following along with what’s going on. Usually I can get an overall tone of the characters and situations, but often times i’m left guessing at the details and intracies, which I find frustrating because the wire is my favorite show of all time, I had no trouble understanding anything in that show and kind of pride myself on being able to pick up on what is going on. In luck I have no such luck.
I don’t know anything about horse racing or the intracies of horse race gambling, so I expected to be behind in those areas; however I expected myself to be up on the ace storyline and often times i’m left second guessing myself on what he’s trying to say and how he’s trying to think.
Superb. This show just keeps drawing me in further with each episode.
I never had any interest in horse-racing, or horses for that matter; and I regard compulsive gamblers as pitiful. Frankly, I only gave it a chance because of the big names involved (Milch, Mann, Hoffman, Nolte). But this show has managed to reach past my prejudices and confront me with unsuspected beauty. In many senses it *is* a tone poem, drifting in a warm ocean watching light and shadows play out among the depths.
It’ll get two seasons at least, and I’d far rather it had two carefully crafted, uncompromising seasons than try to spin the whole thing out. So I’m not that bothered by the low ratings, those who are in-the-know are getting to watch some superb TV, and the rest will have a chance with reruns. The only real issue is the need to have subtitles available – sometimes the muttering and murmuring gets a bit too vague, as several people have pointed out.
re: the Music. Agree the in-episode music is quality (although sometimes a bit intrusive), but the song from the opening credits is AWFUL. I usually catch Luck on demand and can’t fast forward, which doubles the pain
I love that song, so.
Here is a problem I see already, but I’m not sure there is any solution for Mr. Milch.
The “timeline” for some of the events taking place around the race track are not going to coincide in terms of pacing with the events in the “Ace v. Mike” timeline.
For example, Walter Smith’s big new horse has now won both a maiden race and his first Allowance race. In the real world, the time period over which that might take place is 3-4 weeks, assuming the horse has no injury or setback in training. But, the pacing of the other storyline involving the investment in the track, the giving of the money for inmates with horses program, and the insertion of Mr. Isreal into the midst of Ace’s opponents, seems to have taken place over a much shorter time-span.
This is probably only appreciated by people familiar with horse racing and the time needed to bring horses along from race to race — stakes horses like Smith’s horse and claiming horses like the Forway Stable guys have similar schedules but not exactly the same.
Just a curiousity to me.
I think this is a case where you simply have to allow for dramatic license, in the same way that every legal show condenses the time it takes for a trial to take place so it can squeeze into an episode featuring a day or two worth of personal storylines for the regular characters. As you say, Ace’s storyline is relatively accelerated — though the show has been fairly vague so far about the passage of time even in that corner of the plot — and the horses are racing frequently as well. It’s not wholly realistic, but if Milch has to make one major deviation from reality to make the storytelling work, that seems like a fair one to pick.
I loved the scene where Gus tried to comfort Ace in the middle of the night but couldn’t stay awake. Gus is the goat to Ace’s horse.
I just watched the episode for the second time and I was still disturbed to hear the Dropkick Murphy’s Shipping Up to Boston. I love the band and the song but because of hearing it so much, I kept hearing ” I lost my leg” which is not something you want to associate with a horse race…ever. It was too familiar of a song.
Also I wish “Pint of Plain” was named “Pint of Pain”, it would make more sense.
There are many relationships here that I am totally enjoying now; Ace & Gus, Marcus & Jerry, Walter & Rosie, Ace & Pint of Plain, Ace & Nathan. Although right now, there seems to be a big divide between the track and Ace’s revenge; it will all come together next season.
Milch runs slow.
The horse is from Ireland. Pint of plain is slang for a Guinness beer, hence the name.
Also, “A Pint of Plain” is the title of a book by one of Luck’s writers, Bill Barich. Barich was the credited writer of Episode 3.
It’s also the refrain from a Poem entitled “The Workman’s Friend”, by Flann O’Brien:
When things go wrong and will not come right,
Though you do the best you can,
When life looks black as the hour of night –
A PINT OF PLAIN IS YOUR ONLY MAN.
When money’s tight and hard to get
And your horse has also ran,
When all you have is a heap of debt –
A PINT OF PLAIN IS YOUR ONLY MAN.
When health is bad and your heart feels strange,
And your face is pale and wan,
When doctors say you need a change,
A PINT OF PLAIN IS YOUR ONLY MAN.
When food is scarce and your larder bare
And no rashers grease your pan,
When hunger grows as your meals are rare –
A PINT OF PLAIN IS YOUR ONLY MAN.
In time of trouble and lousy strife,
You have still got a darlint plan
You still can turn to a brighter life –
A PINT OF PLAIN IS YOUR ONLY MAN.
I have my own theories as to the significance of this Poem to Ace’s story line. YMMV
What about security in the stable where these horses are kept?
In that last scene with Walt & Rosie in the stable discussing the earlier race with Gettin Up Morning, the entrance of the Kentucky guy seems very malevolent to me. While there was no ill intention for the horse my initial reaction in watching this scene and others in the show is that the horses are quite vulnerable during off hours. Is it assumed that they have security guards on site 24/7 to ensure the safety of the horses?
Also, I worry about the fate of Gettin Up Morning considering how the family treated his sire. All seems very ominous to me. I sure hope it doesn’t turn out that way!
“Luck” is the most beautiful show I’m currently watching. I keep tuning in for the stunning visuals. And I like the railbirds.
But I can see why viewership is low. It’s not clear what the arc of this series is. Ace’s big con? Gettin’ Up Morning becoming some famous champion?
“Luck” is existential. It shows us existence, but not really a story.
Superb. But Episode 4 still stands out for me. It’s a shame that the horses died and the second season got canceled. Best thing I’ve seen on TV perhaps ever.