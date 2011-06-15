‘Men of a Certain Age’ – ‘A League of Their Owen’: Stealing second

A review of tonight’s “Men of a Certain Age” coming up just as soon as I get a little time in the bounce house…
The first time Fienberg and I discussed “Men” on the podcast, he said the show felt like the wrong length to him – that, just as its tone is somewhere between sitcom and drama, episodes generally had more story than a 21-minute (without commercials) sitcom timeslot, and not enough for the 40 or so minutes of a drama. And, indeed, the show was originally pitched to pay cable, where Mike Royce, Ray Romano and company would have been able to tell 28 or 29 minutes of story, which – even as a fan of the show in its current format – would probably be ideal.
But every now and then, “Men” will do an episode like “A League of Their Owen” – which just might be my favorite installment of the series to date – where the added time turns out to be a huge bonus.
Simply put, a 20 or even 30-minute version of this show doesn’t have nearly the amount of time to devote to the softball sequence and its many permutations. That, or it doesn’t have enough time to properly set up all the conflicts – the feud service and sales, Joe trying to deal with his father and his gambling addiction and Michelle all in the same afternoon, Terry having just blown off his young girlfriend and her parents after finally recognizing that he’s too old for this, etc. But at this length, there’s time to set everything up, and to let the game (and sidelines like Joe monitoring the Cubs game and both Erin and Stella arriving with very different messages for Terry) play out fully, and effectively.
The game sequence is the culmination of everything that makes “Men” one of my favorite shows. I can’t always capture what it is, but at least now I have an obvious sample episode.
Things start off in that mortifying place the show often goes to, with the team sucking wind and Maria accidentally outing Owen’s arrangement with the service guys. But then Owen falls down on his way to first base, and all that frustration that Owen Thoreau Jr. carries inside him comes flooding out in a torrent of self-loathing profanity, and it’s funny, and it’s sad, and it’s something that all the people at the dealership can empathize with and rally behind. Owen may be their ineffective daddy’s boy of a boss, but he’s also THEIR boss, and a human being, and we either all hang together or we all hang separately, you know?
And so by accident, Owen provides the motivation and glue to the dealership that Senior hoped he would by giving him the softball job, and things get inspiring in that classic underdog sports movie(*) way, and they also get silly (Lawrence and Dale both banging on Lawrence’s cup while talking trash to Marcus), and then surprisingly romantic(**) with the arrival of Erin.
(*) I should note that Brian White, who plays Marcus, is a former pro football player, and as such has a few sporting roles on his resume already. I’ve always been a sucker for “Mr. 3000,” with White as the selfish modern-day superstar who learns a predictable but effective lesson about teamwork and leadership from Bernie Mac. Very underrated movie. That, or my usual underdog sports movie addiction blinds it to any flaws.
(**) I swear, the last time I reacted that way to a surprise appearance by one half of a potential couple was when Dawn comes back to the Christmas party in “The Office” UK’s finale. I hadn’t expected Erin to turn up again (and was lucky enough no to notice Melinda McGraw’s name in the guest credits), and certainly not giving Terry another shot. But these last few episodes had illustrated just how much the relationship had come to matter to him, and therefore it mattered to me. I haven’t watched the season’s final three episodes yet, so I don’t know whether they’ll be happily ever after, but the fact that Erin stayed after Stella’s appearance and seemed mostly amused by it has to be a good sign, no?
Because of the kind of show this is, and the kind of men it’s about, it’s rare we get an hour that ends as positively as this one. The dealership beats Scarpulla (and Owen finally gets cheers in a sales meeting), Terry gets Erin back, Michelle and Artie’s combined visit doesn’t end in disaster, Joe wins his bet (though the fact that he’s still fake-gambling is pretty bad), etc.
You don’t want every episode to be like this, because then it doesn’t matter if events are always 90% positive. But when they try something like this on occasion, it can work like gangbusters, which “A League of Their Owen” absolutely did.
What did everybody else think?
Great episode, and great review Alan. But not sure what you mean at the end with Joe and fake-gambling. Isn’t he for real gambling now? The fake-gambling he was doing earlier this season was annoying to the other guys, but surely did not have the same potential misery for Joe as real gambling.
What Alan meant by “fake gambling” is that Joe isn’t betting anything, he’s taking bets. It still provides the rush of the money being on the line, but it doesn’t come with the decision-making normally involved in gambling.
Yeah, that’s basically it. It’s real gambling, but Joe is able to put a barrier between it and what he thinks of as gambling. It’s the mind bets, only worse because now money is involved again.
I don’t think he is really placing the bet with anyone else, betting against the guy. So far he hasn’t had to pay out. Real gambling but askew.
I don’t think these bets he’s taking are comparable to the mind bets at all, but I guess Joe has deluded himself into thinking that way because he’s now on the other side of the bets that he used to place with Manfro. That positive reinforcement from Michelle was the last thing he needed..
I am so glad that this is not the sort of show that would have Erin come back, only for the young girl to show up and send her running away again. I was worried for a moment, but agree that its a good sign that she will be sticking around a while. Joe on the other hand seemed to maybe be seeing that he is falling behind even Terry and his Dad now on the “being a grown up” front…I agree that he’s into pretty real gambling again now, even if he’s not betting his own money (though its not entirely clear if he is taking bets instead of Manfro, if he is the one who would have to pay out..)
Love the show, and agree that this was a great episode. The outcome of the game for all involved was heartwarming indeed.
I think his Dad was pointing out that eventually he’s going to want to find someone who he can really settle down with again.
I think its clear Joe is taking the bets himself. Manfro told him to cancel the original $100 bet, then Joe went and green-lit it.
Yes–he definitely took that one himself. I wasn’t sure that he was keeping all the other bets from the restaurant guy from Manfro, or just acting as Manfro’s sub more full time now while he’s out sick. I know little about gambling, but assume that if he is keeping the bets from Manfro, if someone else wins, he has to come up with the cash to pay out. That’s an incredibly risky game–and if Manfro found out he was essentially taking business from him on the side could be a bad scene on that level too. But again–I don’t know if that’s how it works–or if he isn’t just acting as a messenger for Manfro now in these subsequent bets, and getting a little too into it. That would make it more plausible that he could draw a psychological line between that and “real gambling” as Alan explains above. Otherwise, it would seem he’s just gambling by betting against the gambler.
Excellent episode, and Argent closing it out musically was the cherry on top. This is the series peak to date.
Possibly Erin was prepared for that scene when Terry told her he’d gone a little crazy since she’d dumped him.
I thought that last shot of Joe, hiding out by the bounce house, separated from the joy, was pretty poignant. I don’t really know why this show grabs me, but it does. Great episode.
I agree about the last shot of Joe and was surprised Alan didn’t mention it. It made me cry. I had looked at my iTunes controls and seen there were only four minutes left in the show before the final run scored, and SO much happened in those few minutes, particularly the eloquent portrayal of Joe’s inner experience of the whole thing — feeling the relief of winning his bet, realizing he had completely dropped out of the interpersonal experiences of the day, seeing the intimacy between others that he’s been denied by his gambling addiction… Wow. Best episode yet.
And because I have no life and can’t let this go… I just watched those last 4 minutes again and have to comment on the moment, while everyone is celebrating and Joe has just won his bet, he squeezes part of the bounce house as it DEFLATES, and I was instantly put in mind of the instant deflation that comes after getting a hit of your addictive substance, in his case gambling. Every cut of that last sequence is fraught with so much meaning. OK, I’ll stop now.
This episode had one of the longest guest starring credits I’ve ever seen.
Owen Thoreau: He’s like a freight train, as that female Scarpula player found out.
Great review, Alan. You articulate my thoughts about this show exactly. I LOLed for a couple minutes after the end of the softball game. The slow motion coupled with the determination on Owen’s face was priceless. I can’t emphasize enough how much I enjoy Andre Braugher’s performances week after week (I was bummed when “Gideon’s Crossing” was cancelled after one season way back in 2000). He was fabulous in that show.
This show has a great mix of humorous elements with the drama of the characters’ respective lives. It’s definitely one of my favorites.
I’m wondering what the finale montage is going to mean for Joe going forward. It was clear that he realized that he missed a great moment, because of gambling, but wasn’t clear whether he was disappointed he misse dit.
Yet it also showed everyone around him in love, and all he seemed to have was his gambling. So I wonder if it was meant to highlight Joe’s self-awareness about him being single, or his gambling, or maybe both.
Either way definitely interested to see where Joe goes from here.
Besides that this episode was hilarious tonight:
– Shocked you didn’t point out the kid at the field, making a “train” whistle sound (they cut to him a few times) as Owen is rounding 3rd. From Owen’s earlier comment that once he gets going, I was dying.
– Lawrence acting like a crazy person with his cup was hilarious.
I’m glad Erin didn’t end things with Terry because the gf showed up, this show proves its much better than falling into any “were we on a break?” dating obsticle cliche.
And, I’m sorry Alan, but Mr. 3000 is an awful movie. I can understand being a sucker for underdog sports movies…but Mr. 3000 is setting the bar quite low. I’m giving you a Marc Jackson “You are better than that” on that one.
I’ve been a fan of the show from the beginning but if there’s one thing I’ve always struggled with, it’s Joe. Sure, they’re all pathetic in their own ways, but Joe takes it to such an extreme that it sometimes makes it hard for me to root for him. Part of it is I really don’t like the character of Michelle (a little too much of a caricature in a show that is otherwise realistic) and part of it is his character hasn’t progressed at all from the beginning of the show.
Completely unrelated – did I read it wrong or did at one point the the scoreboard show that the other dealership had 21 runs?
No, that was a 2-1 ball-strike count. That struck me as to the absurdity of somebody actually running a scoreboard at all let alone at that level of detail for a car dealership softball game.
“…we either all hang together or we all hang separately, you know?”
Think you missed the boat on the ending. The fact that Joe’s addiction is once again preventing him from meaningfully experiencing life makes the episode far more than 10 percent negative.
I thought the same thing. I know that all three can never be happy at once so I thought Joe would lose the bet. Then I realized that winning the bet is probably worse for him because it’s sucking him back in with false promises.
I wondered if Owen was acting when he slid and fell short and laid there — as a secret coaching tactic to get everyone to band together as a team.
I’m feeling like what lies ahead for Joe is very ominous. He’s going down a pretty risky path with this new gambling angle and it seems it will bring with it quite a lot of tension.
Scott Bakula had another terrific week, and the Erin bit was so very unexpected, but lovely.
When the ‘Bitch stole second’ Terry was on 2nd base. He leaves to get another base, then all of a sudden he’s batting?
I am critical of TV shows and movies that have actors that play sports who CANNOT play! While that was not the case here, having Terry come up to bat again while he was clearly on base came close to ruining this episode for me, but so much else worked. Even Stella driving in calling Terry an anal opening…laughed out loud. And Joe is definitely taking those bets himself. There’s gonna be fallout from that, for sure.
Terry was on 2nd base in the 6th inning down 7-5 and came up again in the 7th inning down 8-7. Not that big of a stretch at all.
After three decades of cheezy underdog baseball shows/films, I can’t believe just how emotionally vested I was in the Thoreau All-Stars. Great episode.
I’m just rewatching season 2 of Mad Men where Bobbie says… things to make Don wonder about her age and trying to figure out if she’s playing younger here or if I’ve just forgotten how old Terry (and I) is (are). Was Erin’s age ever mentioned? Terry is just turning 50 (while Scott is 56, I’m 52, and apparently Melinda is about 48).
I found myself worrying about Joe. I had to remind myself he’s not real. That’s a sign of how good this show is. I love these guys & the friendship they have. That’s what I always loved most about Sex & the City, the friendship.
not sure about Ray or Andre but Scott has done two of those “underdog sports movies” – a fact he’s not unaware of: his agents really had to talk him into the second one as “I’ve already done this movie.” I liked the second one a lot better. Meanwhile, if Charlie Sheen continues to consider doing Major League 3, he should note it’s already been done. (I didn’t see the two he was in.)
>Scott Bakula had another terrific week, and the Erin bit was so very unexpected, but lovely.
Sadly, I’d read an article that did not consider that a spoiler. Considering how happily surprised some were by her return, yes, it was. No more articles for me! The rest of the article, covering her very first TV guest shot ever (I think it was the same article) on Quantum Leap, was really good (she was clueless, Scott was helpful). TV Guide I think.
I’m sorry, but I increasingly see this show as a Hollywood take on what “normal life” is like for older men. The whole softball game was about as contrived as it gets for me. I may have to ditch this show after this one.
What parts do you find unreal? I don’t argue that this one had its contrivances (I found them extremely entertaining and easy to go along with).
But in the past few episodes there’s been plenty of “normal life” as far as I can tell. What’s throwing you?
Amazing episode of a great show.
I’m a big fan and reader. However, I have to ask whether your comment regarding Dawn returning in The Office finale will ruin a great surprise for me, as I am currently going through that series for the first time. If so, you might consider warning people about the spoiler earlier in the review.
One gripe: Owen bowling over the female catcher. Why’d they make it a female? It would have worked better if it was a guy. First of all she could have been killed and second of all it made Owen (who is obviously a good guy) look like an ass. I don’t get why the writers did this.
As I watched that, I had a brief cringe, and was waiting for the typical TV / movie followup of Owen cheering while everyone else looked on in silent judgment of what he did. I LOVE this show that they barely even acknowledge the fact that she was female.
Could have killed her? C’mon. Women aren’t fragile pieces of china.