‘Men of a Certain Age’ – ‘And Then the Bill Comes’ – Ow, we want the funk

A review of tonight’s “Men of a Certain Age” coming up just as soon as I smell teen sweat and body spray…
Late in “And Then the Bill Comes”(*), Terry talks to Erin about the feeling that he’s just living a big charade, and there are a lot of lies and self-realizations throughout the hour.
(*) I know most people don’t pay attention to episode titles, but I do, and therefore spent much of the episode waiting for the other shoe to drop on Owen’s body shop plan.
Joe has to accept that Manfro is, in fact, his friend, but his trip to convince the guy to get chemo mainly winds up exposing the very thin line that exists between a “mind bet” and the real thing.
Owen thinks he’s finally making inroads at the dealership by setting up a full-service body shop, only to discover from OT that the business’s problems go far deeper than Owen knew.
And in the most complicated, emotionally resonant story of the three, Terry begins to embrace his life as a successful car salesman, only for his estranged brother to make him feel like it’s yet another phase in his flaky, irresponsible life as a wannabe actor. And in discussing the meeting with his brother with Erin, there’s an uneasy sense between both of them that maybe this relationship is yet another game of pretend that Terry’s playing before he goes back to chasing 20somethings.
I really liked that scene at Terry’s brother’s house, which was one of those usual small-scale “MoaCA” moments. On a lot of shows, a bigger deal would have been made about the birthday boy not really knowing Terry, or there would have been more blatant tension between Terry and Mark, but no: the boy’s enough of a ham (and on enough of a birthday hi) to still smile and hug his uncle for the picture, and the conversation between Terry and Mark is perfectly pleasant, even as Mark’s casually (and without malicious intent) ripping apart Terry’s latest self-image. If I were Terry’s brother, and hadn’t seen him in this much time, and had been through all I imagine Terry’s brother would have seen from him, I imagine I’d have been just as skeptical, even if I wasn’t trying to be a jerk about it.
Both the Joe and Owen stories are obviously setting up big things down the road.(**) Though Joe’s doing a good thing seeing Manfro, he’s right that no good will come of him being around his old bookie. And while Manfro likes Joe a lo, he’s also made it clear that he won’t prevent him from falling off the wagon. Very nice work in that scene from Romano and Manfrelotti, and I’m glad that it looks like we’re going have crazy Manfro (and his appropriately weird mom) back for a while.
(**) Most of that road, by the way, will go unpaved until the summer. TNT split season 2 into two pieces, and after next week’s episode the show goes away until summer, when cable ratings tend to be higher.
And as for Owen… again, even as I enjoyed his brief moment of triumph (and his earlier attempt to rally the guys with the “us against the suckers” speech, well-delivered by Andre Braugher), I spent the whole episode waiting for things to fall apart, but that’s as much because of the Sisyphean nature of his life(***). Nothing ever comes easy for Owen. But his visit to the site of the failed Glendale franchise at the end of the episode suggests he might be trying to really seize control of both the dealership and his destiny. Be interesting to see if he can pull it off, given the economy and the way things in general work out for him.
(***) Good callback to the Sisyphus talk from earlier in the season, and a very funny close to that scene with Joe trying to get a picture of Terry picking up the check, and accidentally launching an app instead.
What did everybody else think?
How can next Monday be the season finale already?! Won’t that only be the 6th episode of the season? I thought season 1 had 10 episodes, so I’m confused.
I really love this show and am not ready yet for another hiatus.
Update: Just learned from Google that the season will be split into two halves, with six episodes coming out later this year.
It’s gonna be a long wait for those. Man.
the second half of season 2 will be “in the summer”
That’s what I said. I’m not even motivated to catch up now. Why is this not “on demand?” For tha amount I pay my cable company. GRRRR
It is on demand (Entertainment On Demand on TWC at least)
My DVR decided not to record the last 11 minutes of any of the shows at 10pm so I’m awaiting the midnight showing. My TV can get TNT but it looks less pretty (not even digital or HD, just cleaner).
I’m looking forward to seeing Terry’s scenes again (loved Captain America)
If what I read months ago is right, the guy who played Terry’s younger brother once (twice) played his older brother (Tom Beckett on Quantum Leap). I wouldn’t have recognized him.
I did feel bad when his brother didn’t take the check and really angry at Owen Senior for keeping that secret (and leaving Owen 2.0 I such a mess)
I thought Own was bringing Jazz but it did sound like Funk.
Another great episode – but the editing needs work. Catch the early diner scene. One second Owen has the napkin in his shirt, next gone, next in, next gone (in too tight to justify putting up and down). Really poor editing in a great show
The level of Owen Sr.’s drink in the office kept changing, too.
Why does Owen 1.0 have two sets of books now? As I understand it, he “had to cut back on the payroll taxes” (nice way of putting it), but came to an agreement with the USG to pay it back over time. So who’s he got separate books for? Unless he’s also been trying to get more loans, and he’s committing fraud by lying about the business financials.
But basically, what a way to screw over his son.
The explanation made no sense.
Yes, I agree that this was puzzling. OT said that Owen 2.0 couldn’t buy the frame straightener because the IRS would question why the dealership didn’t pay the money to them. This would seem to indicate that the dealership really can’t buy anything or expand in any way. Seems strange that OT would keep such a significant secret from his son when turning over the business to him.
Also, there would be most likely be some sort of lien on the business if they owe money to the IRS. This should preclude the dealership from being able to get a business loan. Seems like Owen Jr. should have been made aware of that also.
I’m thinking that Owen Jr. will sell the vacant lot, against OT’s wishes, in order to free himself to move the business forward. Should be explosive.
Wait until summer? I waited all this time for Season 2 and now wait again. I love the show, but need more than 6 episodes at a time; things were just getting good. I’ll stick around I guess because I love the writing and the acting; but really, summer!?
Good show – I really like the Terry and his brother scene as well. I’m imagining Terry avoided seeing his brother more out of embarrassment than distance and for his brother to unintentionally -but rightfully – dis him was a particularly harsh smackdown of his ego I think. Excellent work all around.
(and btw, in my opinion the split season is really idiotic and breaks the momentum of the show)
I’m having trouble with Terry’s letting go of that commercial so easily; I was hoping we’d see he’d changed his mind. I live in LA, and know actors in various stages of success, most scratching like Terry, and a lead speaking role in a national commercial? That’s the holy grail! It can mean big bucks if it airs a lot (residuals) and this already has gone viral. Seriously, he casually passes up maybe 50K? For new sneakers and a few extra bucks? Not something a guy like him would do, and when you have acting in the blood…I get it, he’s enjoying the paycheck, but just how steady is that in the car biz? C’mon, a Chevy dealership is not stable. His brother obviously has a competetive pattern of dismissing him, but I thought even he was disappointed that Terry’s taking up car sales instead of staying with his real passion, something you can root for. And the naivete last episode, of being aghast that there’s a double age standard in show biz: everyone knows it’s the way things are, Bobbie Barrett was right, but I think even she would’ve told him do it, if he’d told her the truth.
And poor Owen, I’m not sure if I’m angry at the way we were set up for that disappointment, after his father seemed to be passing the torch last week. I guess that was genius, to take us on the ride with Owen, feel the crushing weight of OT, and how he just can’t become his own man. I don’t think he ever will, if he stays at Thoreau; remember how well he did at the rival agency?
And I’mn also annoyed at the split season, they’ve been dribbling out episodes of the Good Wife this season, and I’m done waiting for it.
Just as the season is gaining momentum, it’s grinding to a halt and being postponed until summer? Honestly, I would have preferred to wait for it to start in early May than have it split up like this. Bad form, TNT!
Otherwise, I thought it was a strong episode. I’m looking forward to next week because I really want to see the three guys spend more time together than they have been lately.
The “hair” that Joe kept seeing? Possible early sign of glaucoma?
“Floaters”: imminent detached retina!
I am not thrilled that TNT has broken the season apart. What is the purpose? Just as the story of the season gets going… it slams to a stop. I don’t see this as being a positive way to retaining the audience.
Now fun facts…the car business in general, is notorious for keeping two sets of books.
That is why so many dealerships failed when the economy took a big sh*t. Contrary to what one might think, dealerships were cash cows for decades. And had their cash been managed correctly they could have taken the down turn.
But years of skimming the profits out of the operating fund killed off alot of family owned stores.
And I suspect the check that Terry got for being #2 salesman of the month was between 10K-15K. And that is low balling it for a #2 salesman.
I tend to think they have someone who worked at a dealership writing that storyline for the show. Too much of it rings true to the behavior that goes on at one.
I paused and looked. His check was for a bit over 6K.
I love this show. Good to see next week isn’t really the season finale. I thought that was kind of quick.
Melinda McGraw looks so much younger and prettier here than as Bobbie Barrett on MM, in my opinion. I guess it’s the softer hair and makeup.
I didn’t even recognize her as Bobbie Barrett. She looked familiar so I looked her up at IMDB and was shocked to see she was on MM. Much softer look and personality. I also thought Terry was lying when he said he didn’t want the commercial because of no residuals. What kind of national ad like that has no residuals?
Wasn’t that Terry lying to Erin about the commercial so he wouldn’t have to tell her that the commercial people didn’t want her?
does anyone know the names of the funk songs that played in this episode?
with careful listening, i googled the lyrics: [www.youtube.com]
Thanks a ton for the links. Great SONG!
Can Anyone please tell me the name and artist of the song played inthis episode. Thks
One of the FUNK songs that played twice in the show was SKATE by Dean Parrish. I love his music!! Check his website out deanparrish.com
no mention of the music? Can someone tell me what the track is that Owen plays in his office?