‘Men of a Certain Age’ – ‘Can’t Let That Slide’: Potty emergency

A review of tonight’s “Men of a Certain Age” coming up just as soon as I have to take off my shoes…
“Can’t let people take advantage of you.” -Joe
First things first: I’d like to take a mulligan on one aspect of last week’s review. While certain aspects of Joe’s day worked out well – no major issues between Michelle and his family, for instance – winning the Cubs bet was, in fact, very bad for him, and all of you were right to point out the incredible sadness of the moment where he’s watching everyone celebrate the softball game and their loved ones while he’s been busy focusing on his latest bit of insanity. I guess I was just so caught up in Owen and Terry’s triumphs that I roped Joe into that, when this show rarely lets all three of its characters be happy at the same time.
But Joe finally seemed to hit rock bottom late in “Can’t Let That Slide,” during that haunting, awful moment when he tries to confront degenerate gambler Marty about his debt, and Marty rattles off his tale of woe. Joe has now gone from being miserable himself to adding to someone else’s misery, and he can see himself in Marty – and can see that he’s been relatively lucky, all things considered, to have only lost his marriage due to his addiction – and it’s finally the slap in the face he needs to stop. I don’t know how long it’ll take, and there’s still the matter of what happens if Manfro ever finds out (if Manfro gets better, at a certain point he’s going to call up restaurant Bill to see if he wants to place a bet, right?) Great scene for Ray Romano, and hopefully this rock bottom takes better than the movie theater incident with Albert last year.
Joe’s epiphany was one of several moments that had “Can’t Let That Slide” play oddly like a season finale, even though there are still two episodes left this season.(*) Joe steps back from the gambling again, and seems to be doing well with his kids. Terry convinces Erin to take the next step with him (albeit only after causing her to wet her pants because he was trying too hard to impress her) and move in together.
(*) But hopefully not for the series as a whole. The ratings haven’t been great by any means, and the show has never been a great match with anything else TNT puts out. On the other hand, Andre Braugher’s likely to get another Emmy nomination (and could win in a fairly wide-open category), the show won a Peabody, etc. Awards do have some value – especially to a successfully meat-and-potatoes network that can afford a loss-leader if it brings them prestige – but I’m not sure how much. I’ll try to remain optimistic while remembering that two seasons of a show this idiosyncratic and demo-unfriendly is something of a miracle in itself.
Owen’s story doesn’t end so tidily – though it does parallel Joe’s, in that both Owen and Joe find themselves being forced to deal with someone who owes them money – but if the season were somehow ending with this one, you could read it as Owen cementing his position as the true head of the dealership by having to let go of Senior’s best friend and right-hand man.
And Owen’s story probably had the week’s best blend of comedy and drama, as it started off as an excuse for that hilarious montage of Thoreau salesmen being terrible at customer service, then veered into a dark place with Bruce’s scam(**), Owen having to take responsibility and Senior struggling to do what needed doing until he heard Bruce try to make lame excuses in front of him.
(**) One major hole in the Bruce story: if Bruce is the one who suggested the spycam idea in the first place, why in the world would he be stupid enough to receive his payoff standing next to one of the cars?
As for Terry, it was interesting to see him and Erin get to a relatively happy place after he’d been insufferable for so much of the episode. I recognize the reason for his behavior – after Erin abruptly dumped him at the start of this half-season, he’s terrified of it going south again, and doing whatever he can to make it work and appear like solid relationship material – but it’s still a multi-level party foul to bring Erin with him to Norm’s (as we see with how both the guys and Mo Collins react to it), his fixation on giving her the perfect romantic dinner quickly verges into weird stubbornness (though I’m not sure why they didn’t just pull over at a gas station or coffee shop once they were off the freeway). But if Joe gets to go insane pretty much every week, why can’t Terry now and then?
And with at least two of our three heroes at something resembling equilibrium, I’m especially curious about where the rest of the season goes.
What did everybody else think?
happy if it doesn’t get canceled. also like watching Scott kiss. though I miss the neck nuzzling.
I’m not even within the age demographic they’re going for as an 18 year old male, but this show blows me away every week. While I’d totally understand if TNT pulls the plug, there’s also reason for why they shouldn’t. This show is probably their biggest critical success, no? So why can’t this be their 30 Rock? A low rated show with tremendous critical success!
I agree, Bruce being the one to suggest the spy-cams was a bad move that the writers took. It actually took me as something Owen’s wife would’ve suggested, and that would’ve made the whole plot make more sense.
Being that the show could be getting the ax, and these two next episodes could be our last, I’d hate for them to end the season back where it all started: Terry alone, Owen having trouble getting sales up at the dealership, and Joe struggling to break the gambling bug, but I know without knowing that your show is ending, there’s only so much you can conclude as a show runner.
What does it say about me that I’m 22, and this show rings more true to me personally than anything else on TV? I’ve tried recommending this show to some of my friends, they just give me this funny look.
This show is hits me the way a Tom McCarthy film does, but its every week. It would be a real shame if it is canceled. But whether it is or not, I will value every minute of these next two episodes.
I’m twenty-nine (which, according to the casting director who shunned Erin, already makes me well on my way to being a “woman of a certain age,” but nonetheless…) and the show consistently resonates with me as well. I agree that it really doesn’t need to have a niche demographic–but its hard to market it as broadly as it could be. Which is a shame. I’m certainly keeping my fingers crossed for more–it would be just a terrible shame if this is all we get to see of these three great characters.
My thought is.. it’s TNT how good do the ratings have to be? Great show, nice to have it air at all.
I didn’t see the Bruce thing as a plot hole – more of an ironic twist that he suggested it and got caught. They were outside of the vehicle! Who would have thought the cameras could have picked up audio outside? On that note I thought it was silly that they could hear Terry ask Erin to move in from outside the vehicle. That was my plot hole – but Owen’s reaction when he heard that was priceless.
Agree.
If I were Brooks, I don’t think that I would assume that the camera and mic worked outside the car.
I also think it is insane that the mic picked up Terry’s conversation from about 25 feet away, up the stairs, when they weren’t talking loudly, and the car door was shut.
Also in terms of plot holes Terry tells Erin that he can’t just take an exit and stop some where because he does not know the area. I just assumed that he thought it would be faster just to get to one of their houses.
The thing that I was most shocked about in this episode is that none of the employees openly protested when it became clear that Owen had been spying on them with video. Terry figured it out and did nothing but laugh it off. The person with the foot fungus tried to explain what he had done. No one complained? This isn’t odd to anyone?
Tausif, I didn’t find the fact that no one complained odd. Basically they were all very embarassing customer moments each person seemed to have, and they really have no defense for their behavior.
Why would any of the salesmen stand up and admit they were the paper guy, or the personal grooming guy, when they would then be open to constant ridicule by the rest of the sales team for the rest of time (because as they’ve done with Terry and his video, they really go to great lengths to jump on embarassing moments and never let go of them).
nothing really to complain about Tausif, at least not to Owen. If you are in sales you get shopped, either in person or electronically, that’s the nature of the business. (I’m in Inside Sales with a good company- not telemarketing a true professional position- and my boss has the ability to monitor my calls whenever he wants without my knowledge). Instead of complaining at least a couple of those guys would be thanking their lucky stars they weren’t canned.
They don’t have to own up to being anyone of those guys. Once they realize they are being video taped they put The focus on the fact that the employer is taping them without their knowledge. I am pretty sure that breaks some laws. Even if it doesn’t Owen can feel (and as we see does) equally guilty about taping his employees there has to be some backlash. He did not get a warrant for surveillance.
@guyitc – Ha! Yeah, either that car has terrible road noise or Owen got some top-of-the-line surveillance equipment.
This is only the second episode of Men of a Certain Age that I have seen. I like the show so far and hope it gets more episodes.
However, I kept getting the feeling that Erin is an underdeveloped character. We constantly saw their relationship from the point of view of Terry’s desires. Because this show uses Friday Night Lights’ shooting style I think I naturally expected Erin to fight back on Terry deciding that the right decision for the both of them is to live together. Usually on Friday Night Lights all of the characters fought back argued their point of view in a scene. The documentary shooting style allows for multiple points of view and therefore I was surprised to see the scene so dominated by Terry’s thoughts and desires about the direction of both Terry and Erin’s lives.
Erin was developed pretty well the the first batch of episodes this season.
Basically Erin is an understanding woman/gf who gets Terry well (she gave up on acting too, though far sooner than Terry). That is the best thing about this show, they didn’t make her some irrational, cliche mess of a typical tv-gf.
As for the move in situation, she clearly came back to Terry because she saw the potential for something serious with him. I think she was just taken back that Terry wanted to rush things and move in quick, since as Terry explained it was out of character for him.
I was somewhat surprised she didn’t cut and run again when he was all Lunch! No? Dinner! Restaurant! (thank goodness he apologized for making her pee her pants) Of course the adult reaction is Slow down please, I’m feeling … what? pressured? We’ll get there, but we son’t have to do it tomorrow. I was never adult, though. Did she mind him walking in and taking over? Or moving in? Well at least she didn’t run. I was anxious about it though.
I did like his comment last week about whether he was trying to forget her or waiting for her. That was nicely done. In a grownup way. (Terry’s not always known for the grownup way – ranging from 3 year old tantrum to overgrown puppy.) I *was* surprised last week that catering girl was expecting so much, so soon.
I’m also happy that finally Terry’s storyline is worth talking about (even if I had to rewatch last week’s ep cause I’d forgotten most of it).
What does Erin do? What are her thoughts and feelings on anything? What is her perspective on life outside of Terry?
In the relationship of Tyra Collette and Tim Riggins or even Lyla Garrity and Jason Street you can understand that there is more to each character’s perspective than their position in the relationship. This is surprising especially for a character like Lyla.
I did not get what Erin was supposed to be so understanding of. Even if she is understanding of it she still needs to consider whether the decision is right for her. When Terry was leaving for work and making plans after getting out of bed we saw a little protest but it did not reveal much about Erin.
First off, I suggets you watch more than 2 episodes, then if you still feel that Erin is an underdeveloped character by all means bring up the issues.
But you seem to be expecting that Erin is suppose to be some deeply complex character with the development level of Joe, Terry, and Owen, that isn’t going to happen, she’s not one of the main characters of the show, and this isn’t an ensemble show (like FNL was).
Very rarely are their scenes in which one of Owen, Terry, and/or Joe aren’t involved, in fact the only time I can remember it was when Owen’s wife was having a spa day while at a car convention, so I wouldn’t expect scenes where Erin is only involved.
Erin’s a school teacher, it was mentioned multiple times in this episode in fact.
Earlier, Erin made the decision to leave Terry and go back and give it one last shot with a long time bf (possible ex-husband, cant remember), and called her relationship with Terry a fling.
Terry then shows up and makes her reconsider by making his feelings known and saying that it was more than a fling to him.
Erin then leaves the long time bf/ex-hubby for Terry.
It’s pretty clear at this point that Erin would be open to a serious relationship with Terry (and I’m sure potentially moving together has crossed her mind, or she saw as a possiblity down the road).
What exactly would you like revealed about Erin?
If Erin didn’t think that moving in was “right for her” she could have easily said she would have to think about it…she’s an adult and all. Why do you feel that an adult (Erin) isn’t capable of making a decision to move in with someone, when they are clearly in an relationship they both view as serious in a single scene?
Do you feel they need to have some scene with Erin alone, making a pros/cons list, or have some cliche-tv stumbling block occuring before she can say yes to moving in?
As you can tell, I really don’t get what exactly you felt were flawed storytelling or were expectating to see and didnt.
I was a bit shocked by Owen’s groan when he found out that Erin would be moving in with Terry.
Do you think that was just because he had to argue with him about doing something for work, and that Terry thought it was okay to bring Erin to the diner?
It just seemed like his groan was “oh this can’t end well…”
I don’t think Owen thinks it’s genuine (and neither do I). Terry’s pushing too hard, he’s acting unnatural, I think he’s taking Owen’s advice to “grow up” and he’s going to right now come hell or high water.
Well I think Owen believes Terry thinks it’s genuine. But I believe Owen is being realistic since he realizes that Terry has tried to change his ways/life many times, and the ability for Terry to stick with that change is quiet difficult, and results in him usually returning to his past ways.
Bryan-A; You might be right, but I hope you aren’t. I think the show is also about characters actually growing, and becoming better people. They don’t paint an overly simplistic picture of that–we’ve watched both Terry and Joe stumble pretty hard and not just have one epiphany and turn over a new leaf. But to keep people stuck forever is not the only way to be real. Things do change and people do grow. And frankly, that’s a more rewarding process to watch than people being perpetually stuck–even if plenty of people are perpetually stuck in real life. I read an interview with Mike Royce–perhaps with Alan but not sure–where he mentions the “Matt Weiner” dictum of using all the story you have each season, and bringing people form point A to point B. I hope that is the case here. And I hope that we get to watch all three men next season deal with the new challenges that being at point B, and getting to point C, will inevitably bring.
I look forward to this show like no other. If TNT lets it go then I hope Showtime or HBO picks it up. This is too damn good of a show, writing, acting everything. I HATE reality shows. Why can’t we get good shows on TV. I would pay to watch this weekly – seriously!
who played Kevin, the gamgling guy in the electronics store? He looks so familiar…..
I’m right in their age group and I never miss an episode. I never really cared much about Ray Romano’s abilities but I relate to the storylines.
I can’t believe how much I love this show. Splitting the season couldn’t have been good for the ratings either so TNT has to take some responsibility. With all the formulaic crap out there this show is a breath of fresh air.
speaking about our ages, i am 24 and i love this show. i have been watching it since it first started. i also make my girlfriend watch it with me (23) and she does not mind because she finds it funny and interesting. TNT would be making a huge mistake not making more seasons of this show. we also watch franklin and bash, and it has funny moments, but that show kind of sucks; we only watch it because it comes on after men of a certain age.