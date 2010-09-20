‘Mike & Molly’ – ‘Pilot’: Man vs. table

I offered up a few thoughts on “Mike & Molly” this morning (and Fienberg had a more in-depth review last night), so now it’s your turn. If you turned in, what did you think of Billy Gardell, Melissa McCarthy, the laughing with/at ratio, etc?
So much cringe-worthy dialogue (such as nearly every line uttered by Mike’s partner). However I see the promise that Dan and you see, with some nice moments between the two leads, particularly at the end over the crime scene.
Yuck!!!
I knew we were in trouble when they did the “two fat people trying to walk up the stars side-by-side” gag. In real life, people that fat would know better than to even try that, much less persist when they encountered someone heading in the opposite direction.
That was a gag straight out of “Gimme A Break” 25 years ago, and not the sort of thing I’m interested in watching now.
That said, the leads are appealing, so I might give it a few more episodes.
If I want to see fat people humiliating themselves, I’ll watch Wipeout.
You Hitfix guys succeeded in lowering expectations enough that I was pleasantly surprised, but I don’t know how it’ll hold up against a more normal standard. I wasn’t a Gilmore watcher but I know McCarthy from Samantha Who? and liked her with a slightly more pissed-off edge about her.
Jeez, though, that finger really made me scream.
Some of the jokes were the lame “OMGURFAT” jokes that are just insulting. As if the writers don’t have a single overweight friend who can explain the difference between funny and mean.
But I love the chemistry between McCarthy and Gardell, and the fact that it takes place in Chicago makes me squee just a little. I’ll give it a few more episodes to see where they choose to go with this.
And that finger…. GAH!! That was just….GAH!
Definitely too much laughing at, not just in the writing, but in the delivery. That first seen between Mike and the partner could have been played more like too old friends teasing each other, but instead was just mean. There was definitely some good moments, such as when Mike and Molly talked to the OA group and Molly’s class, but they were too few and far between. Maybe, like “The Big Bang Theory”, the meanness will go away, but like that show, I won’t watch until that happens, and even then not regularly.
(Also, can they give the sister something other to do than get high? How long can the cops just turn a blind eye to that? Eventually they have to at least ask her to stop.)
I like the male lead quite a lot. And the actor who plays his partner too (the less said about the waiter/chef character the better.)
I thought the females were either poorly written and conceived (it is a Chuck Lorre show after all) or they just over-acted. That had to be one of the worst/least funny versions of a pothead I can remember. And it seems to be her entire character. And as for giving the mom character a blowjob joke? Yuck.
I’ll give it one more episode, but a few sweet moments don’t make up for mostly 22 minutes of not very clever. My guess is Big Bang Theory will be back on Monday nights in January.
I definitely enjoyed the two leads – they had some nice heartfelt moments. The supporting cast was annoying and awful. I’ll probably tune in again.
Everything seemed forced to me. Dialog was only to set up next joke.
I actually quite liked it (and yes, my expectations were shockingly low)–despite the obvious and unfunny fat jokes. But I thought the chemistry between the two leads was great, and I actually liked Carl and his chemistry with Mike. I laughed quite a bit, and it didn’t seem labored to me with some of the joke delivery in its traditional format like other comedies can (although I hope they tone down the laugh track). And the pothead sister was amusing (haven’t seen her in anything else, but liked her delivery). If they can get rid of the bad physical comedy falling on a table, squeezing together on the stairs) I think it has the potential for BBT-level humor, and I thought it was quite a bit sweeter than BBT. Count me as one who was pleasantly surprised.