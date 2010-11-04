‘Modern Family’ – ‘Chirp’: Save-zilla vs. Cam

A review of last night’s “Modern Family” coming up just as soon as I kiss a pigeon on the mouth…
Still waiting for a “Fizbo”-level episode from season two, but “Chirp” was one of the show’s stronger recent outings, particularly in the Jay/Manny/Gloria and Mitchell/Cam storylines.
I talk a lot in these reviews about how a lot of elements of “Modern Family” are pretty traditional sitcom fodder, just dressed up by the format and executed better than most. The Manny story very much fit that. I’ve seen so many of those pieces – kid drives forklift through wall, kid threatens legal action against his dad, wife pressures husband to remember obscure details of an early date – done before, and badly, on old comedies, but here they were pulled back to a level that was realistic enough that it didn’t feel like schtick. Mitchell immediately dismisses Manny’s lawsuit idea, the script acknowledged early and often that Gloria’s expectations for Jay’s memory weren’t fair or realistic, and things tied up on a very sweet, unforced note, with Jay casually referring to Manny as “my kid.” Like the bedtime kiss at the end of “The Kiss,” it was a very simple but effective marker of the growth of the stepfather/son relationship, as Jay has gone from viewing Manny as a piece of Gloria’s bagge to developing genuine fatherly affection for him. Very nicely-played by Ed O’Neill and Rico Rodriguez.
The Mitchell/Cam subplot, meanwhile, didn’t bother going for pathos. It was just silly, and effectively so. We started off as a flurry of sharp one-liners (“I think that gay cruise has sailed,” the theater folk vs. barn folk), then took a long break before returning for the ridiculous, racist, damn funny Save-zilla furniture store ad. And I liked that Cam’s righteous indignation was immediately undercut by him grabbing the wrong toddler, a moment that reminded me of the “I’ve got the creampuffs” gag from the series pilot.
There was a lot to like about the story at the Dunphy house, whether it was Claire’s ongoing discomfort about Dylan’s dream, Luke trying to do normal things (like eating ladyfingers) inside the helmet, or Phil’s exasperation about the smoke detectors. (Brother, I have been there.) But as with some other Dunphy-centric plots, it felt like it was trying to do a little too much at once, and I really wish they hadn’t felt the need to do the Haley talking head where she explained the misunderstanding about what Claire was trying to tell her. As with the heartwarming voiceovers (which this episode thankfully dispensed with, as have several this season), it felt like the writers not trusting us to get the point, even though Sarah Hyland made it very clear in how she played Haley’s reaction to the story.
Overall, though, a very good one.
What did everybody else think?
Yes, but what did you think of halloween?
My question exactly. It was a much stronger episode than this one, IMO, and worthy of a post so we fans could talk about it, at the very least.
I liked this one a lot more than the Halloween show. And the comments for this show this fall have taught me that it’s become more trouble than it’s worth for me to write up Modern Family episodes I didn’t like.
@sep, don’t cave to the cult pressure! There are a lot of lonely people out there who need to be told they’re not crazy when they watch this show and think it’s really bad. Be bold!
I actually found it to be one of the weakest MF episodes ever. Just didn’t find it funny, except for Luke, who is ale ays hysterical.
Oh man, I hated this episode. I saw every joke coming from a mile away (I seriously was WAITING for Cam to grab the wrong baby, and the second Julie started going on about the soap opera it was clear there was going to be a misunderstanding) and I only chuckled at a couple of the one-liners. Some of the more outlandish joke setups were a little painful in their execution, particularly the Phil-and-his-manhood ones (“I burnt my ladyfingers?” Really?).
Thought Halloween was the stronger outing.
My bad- obviously, by Julie I meant Claire.
That whole misunderstanding thing was a Three’s Company episode raised from the dead. More groans than laughs. Halloweed ep. was way funnier if only for Gloria’s American accent alone.
I think your reaction to this episode is an example of why comedy is such a subjective art form. I hated it. I acknowledge that it had some strong points (namely the Manny/Jay interaction at the end), but I didn’t laugh once at the Cam/Mitchell storyline. And I thought the Claire/Haley misunderstanding was pure sitcom dreck. By far the weakest episode of the season.
Did love seeing Luke dressed as bubble-boy though.
As with all episodes of Modern Family, I loved it.
The “my kid” line was played absolutely perfectly by Ed and Rico, and it was made better by deciding to NOT have Gloria there to hear it.
No one’s mentioning the weird absence of Alex this week.
And Alan, you left out the best part of the story… the much more grounded, and scared Phil, putting on the same goofy, doofy happy face for everyone to see (especially for Luke and Claire), but who really is a guy scared s–tless that his business is not doing well.
Of course, from this could come future stories of Claire finding a job, but we’ll see if they go down that sit-commy road.
It WOULD be funny, though, to see Phil go all Mr. Mom, Keaton-style.
I have to agree Matt – I found Phil’s story to be the best part of the show. Not necessarily the funniest, but I liked that there was a touch of seriousness undercutting it. Kind of allowing real world affects to come through.
Overall I thought it was a really solid episode.
I also really loved Claire’s reaction to Phil’s worry. They’ve done a much, much better job of making Phil more than just a doofus and showing us why Claire fell in love with him and humanizing Claire to show why he fell in love with her. I’m starting to get why these two are together whereas in the beginning of the show it made no sense.
Not the best episode but this show is always worth watching with Phil and Cam doing their thing.
I liked it a lot. I laughed out loud on numerous occasions. I see some viewers liked the Halloween episode, I thought that particular episode was weak, while this one delivered strong, solid humor. Once again proving why it’s the highest rated show on Network TV, behind only football of course.
The Jay and Manny story-line has the perfect touch of endearment while not going over the top with being cheesy. Truly a likable story-line. Frankly I didn’t notice it, but you were right on Sepinwall with the Dunphy household trying to do too much. The episode could have been even stronger had they took out one of the many conflicting story-lines and developed the others more thoroughly.
Mitchell and Cam continue to deliver great humor, nearly carrying the show. Was the middle sister in this episode at all? I find the sibling interaction charming, that was missed.
“It’s as quiet as the Christian Silence Reading Room in here” has to be the quote of the day.
Agree.
That or “Where will I ever find another husband that wears tracksuits to work”. (or something like that)
“It’s resort wear!”
“First kiss”
N”o, just tell me.”
Not my favorite episode, but still a couple of good lines/moments, although there are usually more. Luke in the bubble was fabulous, especially as he tried to eat a cookie. Where was Alex?
Alex was at school… I was more concerned with why Luke was home. Did I miss that explanation?
Just before Luke popped up, Phil mentioned in being 3:30 in a voice mail message he was leaving. So I guess that Luke gets home from school earlier than Alex.
Yeah I thought the Halloween episode was by far the weakest, but I definitely enjoyed this one a lot.
I do agree that the Dunphy storyline was doing A LOT at once (smoke detector, I’m a man, having a rut at the job, Claire/Haley/Dylan, Luke hiding from germs), but overall it was enjoyable.
The thing I love about Wednesdays/Thursdays is having Modern Family remind me why it’s the funniest show on TV and then having Community follow up the next day to remind me that it’s right next to MF.
Didn’t think it was great–think you’re on to something with the “doing too many things” critique.
Always a few good lines, though….”Kiss first.” “No, just tell me!”
I meant “first kiss.” D’oh.
“The Manny story very much fit that. I’ve seen so many of those pieces – kid drives forklift through wall, kid threatens legal action against his dad,”
Really? You’ve seen that many times before? I find that hard to believe. You and Feinberg often mistake something that is vaguely similar to something you have seen before as being a cliche.
If you have to use that many details to describe it, it probable isn’t a cliche.
Not forklift necessarily, but car/truck/etc. being driven through wall is something I have seen many, many times.
Everybody Loves Raymond
Frasier
Those are two that come to mind right away. Driving through a wall is pretty popular.
As is legal action:
Bart gets emancipated in The Simpsons
Francis in Malcolm in the Middle
There are probably tons more that I’m missing, but you see the point.
definitely the best of the season…glad you enjoyed it too, Alan
I think the Jay/Manny ending really made the episode; O’Neill might want to make this emmy submission just for that moment alone
Pretty good ep- not great but still okay. For me it had a weird last year vibe to it, maybe because I think this is the first ep this year with the boyfriend. I really thought it was a leftover ep until my wife pointed out the size of the baby.
HEY, HIMYM- THAT’S HOW YOU DO A FAKE COMMERCIAL
weird, i also wondered if it was a rerun when it first came on.
I thought this was one of the weaker eps, but I certainly didn’t hate it (can’t imagine hating any ep of this show). Between the “my kid” line and Haley desperately wanting to save her parents’ marriage, this ep was more sweet than funny. I didn’t laugh out loud at much, but I still enjoyed it.
Loved how campy the commercial was, but I can’t imagine anyone wanting Lily to be in a commercial. That has to be the most passive, boring, no-personality kid on TV. She’s like that EVERY ep!
Also join in the frustration that you didn’t review the Halloween ep, which I thought was outstanding.
Another great episode. For the first time, my husband agreed with me that CT was funnier that Modern Family this week.
Also, Alan, was sad your jump tag wasn’t “just as soon as I find out who put the Tiny Eyes vanity plates on my car.” We just died laughing at that.
Sorry – meant to put this on CTown’s post. Stupid difficulty logging into Hitfix.
Luke is slowly but surely stealing the season away from the rest of the cast. “Dad, will you drive me to the black market?”
ITA. And I read on imdb (so it must be true) that the young actor who plays him is a member of Mensa. That *was* a great line.
I normally dislike the Phil stories, but the smoke detector (even without the overlying reason for it) worked for me. Like Alan, I’ve been there, done that. Stupid beeping smoke alarms.
I loved the “I burnt by lady fingers” line
I thought this was definitely the worst episode of the season. Modern Family is usually a smart, funny show, and I felt insulted as a viewer with this episode. The plot was so predictable, and for that reason not funny. Everything they did has been done before, and the Haley/Claire misunderstanding was so obvious that it wasn’t funny. They can’t spend enough time on any of the three stories to make the show funny anymore. The best shows are where the whole family is together and they don’t have to keep changing locations to accommodate each story.
I’m just glad there’s a Modern Family review this week :)
I love that Phil is struggling with his job since let’s face this is not the best climate for Real Estate so it was a realistic story and I hope this is not just a one episode thing for them
Only one thing stood out in this episode. Haley’s ridiculous cleavage in the last scene. I mean. Wow.
plain and simple…..this show is slipping. This was not a good episode. At the conclusion, the wife and I shrugged and said “uhh….not a good one”. I guess you can’t hit then all out of the park. I like this show, but have never thought it was as fantastic as most claim. Better than most comedies, but vastly over-rated.
Predictably Alan succumbs to fan pressure by throwing Modern Family a good review in a vain attempt to restore his credibility. Problem is this was such a mediocre episode that his blatant attempt at silencing the critics should just incite them. I am sure he will defend himself with the ole ZOMG BUT COMEDY BEEZ SUBJECTIVE line but I think it is obvious what is going on here. He is a glorified fan boy with the writing ability of a high school newspaper editor and the insight of a rusted trash can lid. He is terrified that negative attention will cause people to evaluate his writing and opinions more meticulously and he will be exposed, so he just starts writing what people want to hear.
Damn that was mean! Why? Alan seems like a great guy and conflicting opinions is what makes the world go round. Why don’t you just stop reading it and find another rewiew site rather than be so mean?
First time I’ve ever been moved to comment on here; I completely disagree with Jarred’s assessment. I’ve been reading Alan’s commentary for years on a wide variety of shows and always enjoy reading and considering his perspective, whether my take on a show is the same as his or different. Absolutely no need for personal attacks.
Ummâ€¦ but comedy IS subjective. Thatâ€™s pretty much a fact. You seem to have an attitude because you canâ€™t understand that people have different opinions.
When I wrote that post I was doing so tongue in cheek as a way of mocking the constant critics on modern family posts. Reading it now in the light of day I can see the sarcasm didn’t really come across at all. I am a fan of Alan, his writing, and his rusty insight.
I’m surprised Alan liked this episode so much. I was bored silly by it. I felt a little redeemed that a lot of the comments agreed at least.
I feel like this show has become so formulaic and paint by numbers that the only reason to keep watching is the good will the actors have built up.
The writing, I feel, is in a rut.
Phil does something goofy! Oh my that Phil, he sure is silly! And Haley sure is your average MTV texting teenager! How cute and funny!
Gay guys have DRAMA! Those gay guys sure are silly. Good thing their baby has no personality and is little more than a prop at this point.
Gloria talks funny and is too emotional! Jay is practical! How can they possibly keep their relationship going?
Manny and Luke still make me laugh every week and I still love Phil, Jay, and Cam. I’m certainly glad they lost the lame voiceovers, but it doesn’t make up for losing the charm and originality that defined last season, IMO
Did anyone notice the smoke detector chirp was wrong? they had it as a double chirp when it actually is one high pitched single chirp