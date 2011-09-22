‘Modern Family’ – ‘Dude Ranch’/’When Good Kids Go Bad’: Let’s hear it for the boy

A quick review of the “Modern Family” season-opening double-feature coming up just as soon as I practice my pancake-eating…
As I’ve said before, at this point the things I like and don’t like about “Modern Family” are so well-established and consistent that there’s no point to me doing weekly reviews of it, and that I’ll only check in when there’s something particularly notable (good, bad or in-between) about an episode. In this case, we have two episodes, one shot on location in Jackson Hole, and both airing only days after the show won its second straight Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, so let’s chat about it briefly.
Sitcom vacation episodes, as a rule, tend to not be very good. There have been exceptions – one of them the Hawaii episode from this show’s first season – but “Dude Ranch” was unfortunately not one of them. As with most of these kinds of episodes, you got the sense that everyone was so excited to go to such a beautiful location that not as much effort was put into making this as strong an outing as possible. There were some funny subplots involving Alex getting her first kiss, and Luke(*) viewing his lone firecracker as some kind of super-nuke (“Soon, the living will envy the dead”), but the adult stories were much less memorable than the scenery in which they took place.
(*) Between what he did last season and these two episodes, I am now totally on board the “Nolan Gould as stealth MVP” train. Once the writers decided that Luke wasn’t dumb, just different, he became one of the show’s best, funniest characters, and he was the highlight of both episodes.
“When Good Kids Go Bad” was back on the show’s home turf, and the stronger of the two, but not a superior “Modern Family” overall. Claire remains extremely unpleasant for me to watch, especially in a story like this one where she’s frustrated the whole time, and I’m in general not a big fan of comedy stories built around characters lying or keeping secrets until the most mortifying moment possible. That said, the final scene at Cam and Mitchell’s house was kind of terrific. Even though I hadn’t liked what came before, I liked the way all the confrontations and arguments piled on top of each other and interlocked, as we learned just how the neuroses of the three original members of the Pritchett clan came to be. And Cam not being able to help himself and unfurling the whole “Let’s Hear It For the Boy” celebration as soon as Mitchell blurted out the big news was perfectly-timed.
So not among my favorites from the series, but enough good material in each episode to serve as a reminder of why this is one of TV’s better comedies.
What did everybody else think?
I am not yet crazy about New Talking Lily, but it’s not The Simpsons so I guess characters really do grow up. Nolan Gould seems appreciably older this year as well.
They were pleasant episodes, not at all frustrating the way the much of last season was. Not brilliant, but not everything can be Fizbo.
I thought the first one was better than the second. Luke was great in both of course. Favorite Luke moment: him pretending to not know what Mitchell was talking about when Mitchell asked Luke if Cam told him to compliment Mitchell.
Just good to have the show back, very enjoyable. And I do think “Bossy” is an absolutely perfect nickname for Claire.
Would love your thoughts on the new Lily… I thought she was pretty adorable, although the change was a bit jarring.
I found myself one beat ahead of the show at every turn. That degree of predictability can’t be a good thing.
8/10
Oh, SVM-O-M, how we’ve missed you!
To me, the funniest thing about this show is the relationship between Luke and Phil. I can watch an entire episode of Phil telling stories to Luke and vice versa. The way they both think the same things are interesting and funny just crack me up.
Also, Phil’s crack in the second episode after Claire left and said she didn’t want to be part of the “Pile on Claire” party and Phil goes, “I guess I pushed you into that one too” with everyone laughing after had me absolutely rolling.
The first episode was pretty dull, maybe a couple of amusing moments. I walked away halfway through the second episode, and just didn’t feel compelled to watch the end. I thought it was uneven, but with some pretty great moments last year. Not a great start for the 3rd season.
Did they ever say how far ahead in time we jumped from season 2 to 3? I don’t think Lily talked much last season at all? And I agree that Luke looks significantly older. So perhaps that’s why they made a larger time-jump this year – to account for Luke’s growth spurt/aging process?
This isn’t exactly “Lost” or “Alias” – I’m sure they’re not really giving much thought to time jumps. They had to recast Lily if they wanted her to have a more proactive role, and Nolan Gould obviously had a regular ol’ growth spurt. No overanalyzation necessary.
From what I can tell from Wikipedia, they didn’t recast Lily. I guess they just didn’t push her to talk on camera last season and didn’t bother having a “Lily’s first words” episode, but she actually was learning to talk. Now she’s so big that they have to have her talking. Kids can change a lot in the better part of a year between seasons
Lily has been recast. There was a brief feature about it in Entertainment Weekly, and a new name in the opening credits.
Charlie, see [en.wikipedia.org]
Twins in seasons 1 and 2 and a new girl in season 3.
@Debbie: Oops, read the text but not the sidebar thing there, so when it just had the name of the new girl, I thought she was the same actress from before. As I said before, at first I thought it was a different girl, but then just accepted that kids grow up quick. Feeling kinda dumb
Yeah, they also reshot the parts of the opening sequence that included Cam/Mich/Lily.
Did anyone else catch the cable-level curse? I think the rancher said something like “Not like the shitty light at home” when talking about how bright it was. Never heard it unbleeped on a network show.
Pretty sure he said “city.”
Josh is right. He said “city.”
I think it was both. The character kept putting “sh” sounds in front of words, and so when he said “city lights” it sounded like a curse.
On third viewing, i’m with kronicfatigue. He said “city”, but the way he said it sounded very similar to “shitty” because of his accent, which was probably a deliberate move.
Ever seen the City Wok owner on “South Park”? They’ve been using the “sh” sound in front of “city” as a running joke for years. I’m sure it was deliberate on their part, and probably lifted from S.P.
The clunky first episode seemed as if everyone involved had forgotten how the show works over their hiatus; the second clicked back into being the well oiled machine it usually is.
I was against the idea of New Lily, but the new kid won me over, even if the character is ageing at soap opera speed.
I hope that’s not the last we see of Dylan.
In terms of continuity MF is usually one of the best, however i was disappointing that Manny was not suited up for the flight as it was established he does in the first season. It would have been fine but then he mentioned being on the “no fly” list from that same episode. I know i’m being a little picky but that is Manny’s character and surprised at the overlook. Also, i enjoyed the subtle jab at airport security with Luke bringing a firecracker all the way from home.
Wyoming is where Colorado goes to buy firecrackers, so I was confused when he said his particular firecracker wasn’t legal there. I had assumed Wyoming had some stuff other states didn’t. So, this is a California-legal firecracker, or did he somehow get one from Mexico?
I thought the writers dropped the ball on Manny’s character for the entire premiere. They portrayed him more as a young Cam than as the old man in a child’s body that he has always been.
@Debbie, when they thought the firecracker was a dud, Luke started to say i brought it all the way from.. and then the explosion cut him off. So i would have to assume he got it back in Cali.
@Dan, I agree. The few comments he made about the spa seemed more Cam then Manny. Based on what we know about Manny, you would think he would embrace the Western Themed vacation. Not much for him in this episode but much more in the second.
Luke got the firecracker from Germany. He said “If the Germans has this during World War II, we’d be knee deep in strudel.”
I'm really disappointed they're going for Lily as the "overly-talkative/precocious" toddler. If that continues like it did last night, it would seriously kill my buzz for the show.
Sorry for the double post.
Also though, Dylan looked absolutely dreadful last night. Emaciated/skeletor-like. Awful.
I agree. Not crazy about the new Lily–she smiles way too much as well.
I thought hte first episode was great. Second was pretty good.
I thought the Dylan stuff was really good in the first episode, but that was about it. Mitchell and Cam’s story was one-note, the Phil/Jay stuff has been done to death, and they relied too heavily on Gloria’s accent and Claire’s neuroses. Phil had a couple of good lines, but overall a meh episode outside of Dylan.
The second episode was better constructed, but it once again felt like so many episodes from last season. The Dunphy stuff felt mean and unfunny. Many episodes seem to bleed together on this show, but haven’t they already done a plotline extremely similar to the Jay/Manny storyline? Cam and Mitchell went through their usual motions.
Even two episodes in the show feels like they are more than content to maintain the status-quo. The only freshness was new-Lilly, but personally I preferred the ironic looks from the old baby.
well it goes to show how the show itself is a one joke pony. However as one trick ponies go, it is still one of the best on TV! I enjoyed both episodes, the second one more than the first. I liked the new Lily, after all she is three or four yrs old at this point, so she should be growing up. And I thought she did a great job too! My favorite exchange of the second episode was after Lily pushed Luke when he was getting a hug from Cam, and Luke said to her…”this isn’t over.” LOL
I really enjoyed the second episode, mostly because Luke is just gold. His line about not wanting to be around when the ants in his closet got tired of candy made me choke.
I enjoyed the first episode a lot more mostly because deaf Gloria was so funny in the first one and shrill, always-right Claire was so annoying in the second one.
Also, I thought the nickname of “Bossy” for Claire was hilarious. And Lily talking? I realize kids grow up, especially in a non-animated show, but that took me by surprise, and I don’t like where that’s going (especially in the second episode, where she’s using the word “kill.”)
I thought both episodes were really good. Maybe it’s just because I’m glad to have the show back, but I laughed pretty consistently throughout both. I do share others’ concerns about the suddenly talking Lily because the track record for this sort of thing isn’t very promising (think Nicky on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, who was easily the worst part of that otherwise excellent show). But I guess we’ll have to see. But everyone else was great. I think the deserved both of its Emmys (though I personally would have given the first one to Curb Your Enthusiasm for the Seinfeld reunion season), and it’s the rare show that is loved both by critics (Sepinwall notwithstanding–it did win the TV critics’ award), Emmy voters and the general public (it did monster numbers last night, with over 14 million viewers–more than a million viewers more than any other episode in the show’s run–and a 6.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demo). It’s a great show.
Can someone please tell me, for the love of god, why this soft, predictable, never laugh out loud save for maybe once every 3 weeks show, was able to dominate the Emmys? Julie Bowen plays the same note every episode – constipated. Ugh, it’s an ok way to spend 22mins, but its far far far from genius.
I agree, I just can’t figure out why so many people are in love with this. It’s mediocre compared to some other shows.
I thought the kid who gave Alex her first kiss couldn’t have been hammier if he tried. It’s like he based his character on a young Paulie Walnuts.
Yeah, I was surprised to see that Alan found that subplt funny. It was probably the worst thing that the show has ever done. Alex is the worst child actor on the cast and didn’t seem comfortable having her own scene… combine that with an awful, awful guest actor, and it makes for a painful sequence regardless of whether the storyline had potential.
Not very good at all – I hate picking on a kid but the new Lilly is awful, I found her so annoying I would literally stop watching the show if they try to focus on her too much.
No I’m not trying to get Alan to start writing about another show or trying to start another sitcom war BUT imo The Middle was much much better (if about 15 minutes too long)
It didn’t make sense that Jay was revealed to have “needs to be right” issues also. That’s not part of his character and it felt like character assassination in order to make the story work out.
Wow this is like one of the few times i disagree with you, cause i really loved the first one while the second was just meh
Ty Burrell’s poses illustrating the looks Phil was hoping for from Jay were great.
And then Ed O’Neill actually gave him one of those looks later in the episode, when Phil stands up to Jay (but of course, Phil didn’t see it).
Enjoyed Tim Blake Nelson’s guest role as the cowboy and his nicknames for everyone.
Good, not great episodes. Burrell and Gould continue to kill it and O’Neill is a pro, but disappointed that the writers or actors are increasingly turning the characters of Gloria, Manny, Cam and Claire into carciatures. Yes, I know it’s just a sitcom, but what made the first season of MF great was that they usually went beyond these one-note stereotypes.
Geez bunch of armchair critics huh? You hear word like cliche a lot more nowadays don’t you? I enjoyed both episodes.
