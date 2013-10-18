NBC sets ‘Community’ return, cancels ‘Ironside’ and ‘Family’

NBC just announced mid-season changes to the biggest trouble spots on its schedule, including the January return of “Community” to Thursdays at 8, the “Chicago Fire” spin-off “Chicago P.D.” taking over the Wednesday at 10 timeslot in January, and “Ironside” and “Welcome to the Family” being pulled from the schedule.
“Community” season 5 – featuring the return of Dan Harmon, the absence of Chevy Chase, and the brief five-episode presence of Donald Glover – will debut with back to back episodes at 8 and 8:30 on Thursday, January 2. The following week, “Parks and Recreation” will shift back to 8:30 (resurrecting the wonderful but low-rated “Community”/”Parks” combo NBC has used a few times in the past) the following week with its 100th episode, written by Amy Poehler and Mike Schur.
“Chicago P.D.,” starring Jason Beghe, Jon Seda and Sophia Bush, will debut on Wednesday, January 8 at 10 p.m.
From now until then, NBC will fill the Thursday at 8 hour with a combination of back-to-back “Parks” episodes, primetime specials like “SNL Halloween” and “The Sound of Music Live!,” a couple of “Voice” episodes and a two-week run for “The Sing-Off” starting on December 12.
“Ironside” will air one last episode this Wednesday. Filling the pre-“Chicago P.D.” gap in that timeslot will be new episodes of “Dateline NBC,” more “SNL” holiday specials, and Christmas specials from Kelly Clarkson and Michael Bublé.
As well as NBC has been doing on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday this year, its Thursday has been a disaster, and “Ironside” was an early candidate for the season’s first cancellation. Bringing back “Community” certainly isn’t going to turn Thursdays back into Must-See TV, but I suspect at a certain point in the fall, Bob Greenblatt and company recognized that Thursday (which includes the disappointingly-rated “The Michael J. Fox Show,” which got a full-season order before it ever aired) was unfixable, and that they might as well go with a show a small but quantifiable slice of their audience will watch, then try for a bigger overhaul next season.
Can’t wait for the return of Community. I know a lot of people are worried about Harmon’s return, but listening to his podcast Harmontown, he seems rededicated to making an amazing show.
A lot of people are worried about his return? Like who?
Why would anyone worry about his return? Season 4 was a joke. ANYTHING Harmon delivers will be better.
At this rate, it seriously is going to get six seasons. Probably not a movie, though.
It will probably get a movie, but more likely a Kickstarter-funded one.
Jon Seda! I love him in Treme.
Unfortunately, I am literally never going to watch a show called “Chicago PD”
I knew from the first minute of “Welcome to the Family” that it wasn’t long for the world. It just felt odd…like it didn’t have the legs to stand on.
January 2nd IS October 19th!
If I recall correctly, October 19th is also Alan’s birthday…and according to my computer, Oct 19 is today! So happy birthday Alan!!!
You know, I like cop shows, and they had just about become extinct — other than SVU and CSI, which are not my cup of tea. A new cop show from, I’m assuming, Dick Wolf? I will give it a shot.
(Oh, how I miss L&O original recipe.)
I’m really excited for the return of Community.
I’m interested to see if they bring in new cast members to fill the space left by Chevy and Donald in the group. Jim Rash and Ken Jeong work best as outsiders, and Chang in particular works best when used sparingly.
According to comments made by Harmon recently, it appears that Jonathan Banks is basically going to become a Pierce-replacement this entire season (or at least, in 11 out of 13 episodes), which fills me with tons of hope.
Shame, there were aspects of Welcome to the Family that I really enjoyed. The problem was, I didn’t really like the “kids”, Ella Rae Peck and Joseph Haro. They didn’t seem to know what to do with them, other than, hey, they got pregnant. Molly was the “ditzy” feminist?
I could watch a comedy show about two families forced together because of their kids, but it’d be much more interesting if it was, in this case, built around Mike O’Malley, Mary McCormack, and Ricardo Chavira, and perhaps focused moreso on the adults mid-life crisis, which Family dipped into with O’Malley’s character.
100% agree. The parents were some kind of enjoyable magic. I am going to miss the fun tone and the easygoing vibe of the show.
Ironside was terminally boring — and I actually liked the cast. Bad idea of a show, not well-executed. But then again Prime Suspect started out a bit rough. But there was something there for that show. Ironside seemed pretty much D.O.A.
As far as Chicago P.D. I think the casting is wildly problematic. The Jason Beghe thread in Chicago Fire was specious at best. He wasn’t a good fit — is an even worse fit with less to do than poor Eamonn Walker. Unless it’s more folks than Seda, Bush, and Beghe I have zero interest.
And I love Chicago Fire.
Ugh this season of fall TV is truly dismal. Thank god for some returning shows.
Prime Suspect was good outside of the awful pilot, but Ironsidesjust wasn’t good.
TJs feelings on WTTF mirror my own. I’d watch a show that focused on the parents but the kids were brutal.
It’s like The Jeffersons, but with too much Lionel and Jenny.
I kind of liked WTTF but the kids were the weak spot. Unfortunately NBC is not going to let anything that doesn’t have a big name attached to it, find it’s voice or rhythm. They did exactly that with Prime Suspect. It had just started to fire on all cylinders,then it was replaced with, I don’t even remember. I rarely watch NBC anymore.
I knew Ironside wouldn’t last, Blair Underwood should not be a lead in anything. He’s a supporting actor at best, he’s not a very good actor.
He’s not the same guy who played one of Paul’s patients in In Treatment’s first season, was he? I thought that guy was a good actor.
Yes, he played Alex on “In Treatment.”
Does thie mean more Pornstache on OITNB?
Ironside, lol. Who greenlights this stuff? Unfortunately I don’t think anyone knows what it takes to make a high rated show. Fans included.
I would have loved to be sitting in the meeting when they pitched the idea of redoing Ironside. It sounds like parody of TV decision making.
Did anyone here actually watch Ironside?
I thought it seemed to be getting better and was hoping it wouldn’t get yanked too quickly.
Blair Underwood was fine in the role. I really liked the actor playing his old partner (first noticed him on LIFE) and the other supporting actors were decent.
This news leaves me both annoyed and disappointed.