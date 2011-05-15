NBC’s 2011-12 schedule: Pragmatism, Donald Trump and more

Announcing NBC’s schedule for the 2011-12 TV season, new network entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt tried to establish himself as a realist.
He acknowledged that getting the network out of the enormous hole it’s in wouldn’t happen overnight, and that therefore, “If we could do one or two things successfully, I would be thrilled.” He acknowledged that “Chuck” is back for a final 13-episode season because he wanted to establish a scripted presence on Fridays but couldn’t devote a lot of resources to it. He presented contingency plans for if the NFL is still locked out in the fall (though he believes they’ll at most miss a few weeks) and if Donald Trump decides to run for president (though he’d much rather have him stay on “Celebrity Apprentice”).
Of course, Greenblatt’s predecessor Jeff Gaspin also presented himself as a realist, and he no longer has that job nor is NBC any closer to fixing the mistakes made by Jeff Zucker, Ben Silverman, et al. Pragmatism is nice – and no doubt necessary in this gig – but some hits would help.
Fienberg has the complete NBC schedule, and after the jump, I have night-by-night analysis of the schedule, along with some highlights of the conference call that Greenblatt just completed with reporters.
MONDAY: On the one hand, I respect Greenblatt for showing restraint with “The Voice” – the first out-of-the-box success NBC has had in years – and not trying to rush a second season onto the fall schedule. Greenblatt said one of his two big priorities for the season was making sure that show “is back and in as strong a format as possible so we can turn it into a multi-year juggernaut.” So holding it for mid-season and making it into an event is smart, as is pairing it with the perhaps spiritually compatible “Smash,” the Broadway behind-the-scenes drama from Steven Spielberg, “Chicago” producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron and playwright Theresa Rebeck.
On the other hand, Greenblatt’s plan for keeping the timeslot warm in the fall by turning “The Sing-Off” – which previously found success as a limited-run event in mid-winter – could be a case of NBC pressing its luck.
I’ll obviously wait until I see a pilot for the ’60s drama “The Playboy Club” before rendering judgment, but casting Eddie Cibrian in the lead doesn’t fill me with a ton of faith. That show – which, like ABC’s “Pan Am,” is obviously an attempt to see if you can do “Mad Men” on a network – was the center of the press call’s most amusing moment, when a reporter went line-by-line through the list of NBC’s new shows and complained about how derivative they all were. Greenblatt dryly retorted, “We knew we wanted to be derivative this year, so that’s why we picked up all these shows.”
TUESDAY: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it: “The Biggest Loser” isn’t quite what it was at its peak, and “Parenthood” doesn’t draw a huge overall audience, but “Loser” is still one of NBC’s biggest hits and “Parenthood” more than holds its own in the young-adult demographic.
WEDNESDAY: And here we come to Greenblatt’s second major priority: establishing a sitcom bloc on a night other than Thursday. Rather than move one of the Thursday shows to a new night to help launch a rookie, Greenblatt is instead going with a pair of newbies in “Up All Night,” which at least has recognizable stars in Christina Applegate, Will Arnett and Maya Rudolph, while “Free Agents” (based on the UK series of the same name) has Hank Azaria in front of the camera and “Party Down” showrunner John Enbom running things.
“Harry’s Law,” which Greenblatt called “a self-starter,” returns at 9, while “Law & Order: SVU” is back at 10. Mariska Hargitay just closed a deal to return for her 13th season, and Greenblatt believes there won’t be “any impediment” to closing Chris Meloni’s deal. Because Hargitay (who just adopted a baby) wants to dial back her workload, there’s a plan to introduce a new female detective at mid-season, and Greenblatt said that Jennifer Love Hewitt is “somebody we’ve been circling” for the part.
(As for the defunct “Law & Order: Los Angeles,” Greenblatt didn’t sound like a fan of the chaotic way in which it got on the schedule last year, without a pilot, any actors cast, or even a script.)
THURSDAY: “Parks and Recreation,” which did okay but not fantastic following “The Office” this spring, moves back to 8:30, which will form a creatively brilliant but possibly ratings-challenged double-feature with “Community” at 8. Greenblatt said his focus for the night is to develop some new hits, and the best way to do that is to follow “The Office,” which is where the Whitney Cummings sitcom “Whitney” and the “Prime Suspect” remake with Maria Bello will go.
“We wanted stability in the first part of the night,” he said. “The competition is just intense from 8 to 9. ‘Community’ holds its own there unlike anything I could have thought, and ‘Parks’ is a great show which I think in proximity to ‘The Office’ will do well there.”
I’m hopeful Greenblatt’s expectations for those shows in that time period are realistic. I still think that, if given more time, “Parks and Rec” could have done a little better at retaining “The Office” lead-in, but I can also respect NBC having several months worth of data saying that its audience is its audience, and why not move it in favor of something that might have more upside? (There’s also the fact that Greenblatt gets very little credit for a show from the Silverman era, whereas if “Whitney” becomes a hit, that’s mostly attributed to his leadership.)
Though it didn’t come up on the conference call (because we needed time for multiple questions about Donald Trump’s presidential campaign), Greenblatt said in at least one earlier interview on Sunday that “30 Rock” is being held for mid-season because of Tina Fey’s pregnancy, and that the plan is to run all the season 6 episodes without interruption, in a timeslot TBD.
FRIDAY: And here we come to the final resting place of Charles Irving Bartowski and the rest of the “Chuck” gang. Again, the idea behind the 13-episode renewal – and Greenblatt told Ausiello that the circumstances under which the order might extend beyond 13 are basically impossible – was to help give NBC some kind of beachhead on Friday, and to give “Grimm” (a modern homicide cop investigates crimes tied to fairy tales) an established lead-in.
“I thought if we had a chance to transport an audience to Friday night, it would be something with a real following,” Greenblatt suggested, using the same logic FOX execs did when they moved “Fringe” to that night this season.
Depending on where “Fringe” and “Supernatural” end up, there could be a major geek show pile-up at either 8 or 9, or in both hours. One thing I’ll say to “Chuck” fans (and I’ll go on at greater length in my review of the season 4 finale): tomorrow’s episode sets up a status quo I cannot wait to see in the fall, and that will hopefully cure any “Chuck” fans of ambivalent feelings about this victory lap season.
SATURDAY: Nothing to see here. Repeats, as per usual.
SUNDAY: If there’s football in the fall, then this is easy. And Greenblatt believes there will be football – or, rather, NBC Sports president Dick Ebersol believes there will be, and his conviction is good enough for Greenblatt.
If Ebersol’s right that at worst they lose a few weeks’ worth of games, Greenblatt said they have a contingency plan “to produce several high-quality live event, reality-type shows” to fill the time left by the lockout. If the lockout wipes out the season? Well, then America has big problems right along with NBC.
Greenblatt will also need a contingency plan at mid-season if Trump manages to convince himself that the idea of him running for president isn’t a joke.
“If he decides to run for president and is unavailable to do the show,” Greenblatt said, “we will bring the show back and there will be someone else sitting at the boardroom table. Who that is, I won’t even entertain, because we believe Donald will be in the seat.” When pressed on whether that meant he doesn’t want Trump to run, Greenblatt simply said, “I think it’s the right and privilege of every American-born citizen to run for the highest office in the land” and wished The Donald the best in whatever he chose to do.
Again, because certain members of the press just can’t get enough of Trump, there wasn’t time on the call to discuss Greenblatt’s thoughts on any of the mid-season projects “Awake” (drama from “Lone Star” creator Kyle Killen, with Jason Isaacs as a man living a very different kind of double life from what James Wolk went through on the earlier show), “Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea” (starring Laura Prepon as a young Chelsea Handler), “Bent” (romantic comedy with Amanda Peet and David Walton from “Perfect Couples”) and “Best Friends Forever” (divorcee moves in with her best friend and the friend’s new live-in boyfriend) that have yet to be scheduled. (Whereas the remake of John Grisham’s “The Firm” at least has a timeslot, post-“Celebrity Apprentice,” if not a cast or pilot, suggesting that Greenblatt’s disapproval of the “Law & Order: LA” launch only goes so far.) Nor was there time to ask which of those might get either the “Love Bites” treatment (pushed until a Summer Burn-Off Theatre run in June) or “Friends with Benefits” treatment (not scheduled anywhere ever, most likely).
I’ve never seen the original Stephen Mangan/Tony Head Free Agents (it only ran for six episodes), but I was pleasantly surprised that ASH is back for the remake.
With Enbom in charge, I’ll certainly check it out.
Is it true that “Whitney” has a laugh track? I thought that was against NBC protocol.
Yes. It look’s not-funny: [www.nbc.com]
Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea has a laugh track too, but it also has Natalie Morales.
The clip Paul linked to and the 2nd one I watched were boring, but the third clip was gold.
[www.nbc.com]
Not funny? It looks like NBC said people really hated Outsourced, so let’s see if we can make a show that is even more terrible. Seriously, A constant laugh track? A leading man doing what seems to be his version of Napoleon Dynamite? And the material? Was this based off stand up from 1995? They really want to give the little time the office has left as a good lead in to this?
Not that I’m a fan of either, but is it a laugh-track or a live audience? Because they really aren’t the same thing.
But yeah, this show will probably not be on my viewing schedule…
NBC is ditching the “Office” genre, which while the critics loved it, but people in Oklahoma didn’t. CBS has been kicking it’s butt with it’s less funny, super heavy laugh track shows for years now. Sucks for fans of quality tv. But it’s the formula for success. You want to appeal to the masses? Make it simple and stupid. And tell the audience that it’s funny. They’ll stare blankly in confusion and change the channel, otherwise.
Those Whitney clips feel like bad improv. The pauses for laughter feel interminable.
It is a live audience (I don’t think any show uses a laugh track except How I Met Your Mother).
I think it will probably die in the post-Office time slot but I think the material was about on a level with “Up All Night,” maybe a little better (and with fewer awkward pauses). But multi-camera comedies don’t mix with single-camera; single-camera isn’t better or more intelligent, but it is jarring when mixed with a live-audience comedy.
Still, NBC won’t get its mojo back until it revives its brand of great live-audience comedy. I don’t think “Whitney” may be it, but in a very NBC fashion they keep turning down classic-style NBC comedies (multi-camera workplace shows). I don’t really know why.
Look Hanukkah Harry, the fact of the matter is Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory are filmed in front of a live audience that laughs uproariously at every dumb joke. If you think the 13m people who tune in to the former are so stupid to get taken in by the siren that is a laugh track, why can’t they just be stupid enough to genuinely find the show funny.
Jamie Wineman: “single-camera isn’t better or more intelligent”
WRONG!
Multi-camera live audience comedies ARE in fact dumber. They pander to the audience terribly. You can argue what are person’s taste draws them to more. But you cannot argue that the live audience shows are dumb as shit. Because they have live audiences, they have to go with the most obvious hacky jokes possible. They can’t risk doing any 30 Rock or Parks and Rec humor. It would never fly. No, you get dumb hacky jokes like the Whitney crap we’ve seen. Terrible.
@Tom – Live audiences will laugh at ANYTHING! ANY-THING. Just ask Fienberg or Sepinwall. I’ve attended tapings of terribly unfunny pilots that never saw the light of day, and the audiences eat every single thing up with a spoon. I even attended a Mad TV taping, and from the audience reaction, youd have thought it was the original season of SNL. Live audiences go to these shows WANTING to laugh. They didn’t pay anything and do not have any expectations or demands. Most people are tourists on vacation who seeing a live tv taping is the coolest thing in the world. Consider it the same as if a child from a war torn 3rd world country got to go see a movie in a theater for the first time ever. Even if it’s a Rob Schnieder movie, the kid is going to have a great time. Also there’s all the hype stuff they do for the audience. They really go out of their way to get the crowd in a laughing mood. I wouldnt be surprised if they fed them pot cookies as well.
Live audiences are actually worse than laugh tracks, because at least with a laugh track you can controll and tame it. Whereas the tourists from Oklahoma will cackle at whatever they’re told is funny with zero disregard for anything else.
Actually, Grown-Up Theo Huxtible, the no-audience shows don’t, on average, have fewer hacky jokes. It’s just that psychologically, we tend to get angrier at a hacky joke when we hear an audience laughing at them.
That’s why the best multi-camera comedies are so satisfying: they can’t get away with non-jokes like single-camera shows can, but if the creator has integrity (like Larry David or whoever created your favorite multi-cam) he or she won’t try to get away with easy or hacky jokes. The result is that the best multi-camera comedies have an energy and a number of good jokes that eludes all but the best single-camera shows. That’s why the creator of “Arrested Development” said he wanted to do the first single-cam show that had as many good jokes as a good multi-cam.
Ok, Jaime. I will give you that there CAN be good multi-camera comedies like Seinfeld or HIMYM. Shows with good jokes and that are able to pull off the format in a tasteful manner. However, I do not think that is the current trend amongst the form. Thanks to highly rated shows like 2 and a Half Men, it seems audiences are rewarding hacky comedy writing. Therefore everyone else is trying to get in on the hack train. So yeah, You are correct. The artform CAN work. But not in the way it’s being used today. IMO, the form is allowing more and more crap to get a free pass. Bad comedy is able to be covered up by a laugh track or desperate to laugh audience. Not the case the other way around. So maybe single camera isn’t “better”. But it is a style that demands quality, unlike the other.
I think TV recently have arguably been split between comedies that alienate the audience and comedies that pander to them. “Two and a Half Men” wasn’t a hit because it was one of the worst sitcoms; on the contrary, it was a hit because it was one of the least-sucky traditional sitcoms in an era that was producing only terrible traditional sitcoms (The Tracy Morgan Show? Whoopi?) or non-traditional sitcoms that flopped.
Most sitcoms were single-camera in the ’60s but they usually added a laugh track, which didn’t affect the writing but helped casual viewers recognize them as comedies. Today, the most popular single-camera comedies have mock-documentary formats that do the same thing as a laugh track – they give us the feeling of watching the show in a crowd, bring us closer to the characters (through the talking heads and looks at the camera). I’m surprised more single-cam shows don’t try that.
But I don’t think single-camera demands quality, rather I think multi-camera exposes poor quality more cruelly than single-camera. I don’t think the jokes in the multi-cam trailers are particularly on a lower level than those in the single-cam trailers, but we expect more of a joke if we hear people laughing at it.
interesting debate going on. i would be very interested to hear Sepinwall and Fienburg discuss this on the next podcast!
Thanks for the thoughtful analysis. I’m glad they appreciate that Community is doing well in one of the week’s toughest timeslots. It goes SO well with Parks & Rec that I hope it will be a rising tide lifts all boats thing.
That said, The Voice as mid-season doesn’t make much sense. All the successful reality shows strike when the iron’s hot and get it on asap. It’s an enjoyable show and as long as they could find the talent, I don’t really understand the point in waiting.
I think there’s something to be said with the approach FOX has taken with Idol. The show airs once a year, which makes it feel like an event and keeps the audience from getting sick of it. In the process, it’s defied both the quick burn-out of some overextended reality hits like Deal or No Deal and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, as well as the more natural audience erosion that Survivor, Biggest Loser, etc. have suffered over time while airing twice a season.
Could they get Aguilera, Green and the rest to commit to two seasons per year? Probably not.
Will they also be keeping The Voice out of X-Factor’s way by bringing it back mid-season? I could see where it has a shot running concurrently with a weakened Idol, but would get lost amid the likely Simon/X-Factor promotional bitz.
If there’s no football, surely CBS and Fox are in as bad or worse trouble than NBC, not just from the football as such but from the promotional platforms those represent. — modulated by the number of new shows each needs to promote, I guess.
I just saw the Whitney clip and it’s the worst POS NBC has ever done. It will make The Paul Reiser show look like Seinfeld or Arrested Development.
30 Rock or one of the other comedies likely will be in that spot by the 3rd week of the season.
I guess Whitney and Prime Suspect have a limited run may be? 30 Rock has to come back some where on the schedule. I could see the Christina Applegate, Will Arnett and Maya Rudolph comedy moving to Thursdays. Making it Amy Poelher, Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph on one night.
I think at a certain point people should stop making fun of NBC (even after that whole Conan mess) and just be thankful to have a network that is forced, but also willing to give shows like Chuck (which would have been a 2 season show on any other network) or Friday Night Lights (which anywhere else would have probably been a one-and-done show) 5 seasons. FIVE! That’s just awesome.
The only problem with that is that I now wish NBC to recover, which would kill any chances of having shows like Chuck or FNL run for that much time.
It wasn’t only the Conan fiasco for why the critics were mad at NBC. The Jay Leno show at 10 was also a bad idea for which the affliates were angry and a number of screwed up programming decisions to which left really Chuck and Thursday comedies as the only critical hits but the network had no commercial hits. Leaving the network almost financially unviable. When Comcast bought NBC/Universal they made it clear that they were interested in NBC’s cable networks like USA and SYFY.
I do also make the argument that NBC is a network I watch often.
Something I can not say for ABC or CBS. I have very little idea of what are on those networks.
Julian, I wrote about this very weird aspect of NBC’s troubles a few months ago:
[www.hitfix.com]
Julian: That’s a fair point, as far as it goes. As Alan said re: Fox, there plenty of reasons to harsh on them (I’m never going to stop being bitter about the weird and skeevy marketing of ‘Dollhouse’ which didn’t attract the 18-25 males and just served to honk off a very large part of Whedon’s female fanbase), but these are also the people who’ve renewed Fringe for a fourth season. Then again, I think you can point at bubble shows that survive despite the business case and viewing numbers for doing so being less than than obvious.
As someone who’s tentatively looking forward to Grimm – man, I’m really not sure if NBC are doing themselves/the show any favors by putting it on Fridays. It’s gonna collide with at least one of Supernatural or Fringe, right? Possibly both?
Perhaps — but I suspect NBC would be banking on two things:
1) The modest but hardcore fans of ‘Supernatural’ and ‘Fringe’ won’t forgo their weekly dose of eye-crack anyway. Certainly not for CSI: Fabletown.
2) But they might just catch up with the pilot, and along with good geek and critical word of mouth (and strong overseas sales) it attracts a viable audience.
Then again, the thought processes of your average network executive — like the peace of God – surpasseth human understanding. What do I know? :)
“A young Chelsea Handler”? They’re only five years apart.
She’s playing a twentysomething Handler before she became famous.
And, oddly, apparently Chelsea herself is playing her own older sister. (Trying to write that sentence produces the kind of headache you get trying to figure out time-travel tenses!)
I would’ve really been interested to see “Awake” on the Fall lineup. Hope it doesn’t die in midseason hell.
I’m more than okay without the Chelsea Hanlder sitcom and very excited about “Up All Night”. Maybe I just really want Will Arnett to succeed on network TV, but this feels like it has the proper pedigree to at least be good critically (Lorne Michaels, Christina Applegate, Maya Rudolph).
Guess I’m done with NBC on Monday’s. Unless I start hearing okay stuff about Playboy Club.
After what happened to Lone Star, I couldn’t be happier that Awake is being held for midseason. At least this way Killen is guaranteed to get a whole season in the can prior to cancellation.
“Starring [anyone] as a young Chelsea Handler” has to be the most terrifying phrase I’ve heard since “Whitney Cummings sitcom.”
Bello is an interesting choice. Though, as you’ve discussed before, the guts of that show may seem a bit dated now. Hope they find something to do with it.
I will miss having “Parks & Rec” and “30 Rock” back-to-back. It was convenient in a way that didn’t have me switching to Hulu to cherrypick.
Alan, Please look at these two videos of Playboy featuring Eddie Cibrian, David Krumholz and Amber Heard. I know a lot of people donâ€™t like the idea for Cibrian in the part. What do you think?
[www.nbc.com]
[www.nbc.com]
Let me get this straight: NBC is setting aside two full hours on Monday and Tuesday for The Sing Off and The Biggest Loser, respectively? Does this make since to anyone? Do these shows merit two full hour episodes? I feel as if NBC would do much better truncating the duration of such shows (don’t want to wear them out), while going ahead and premiering some show like Awake (which looks to me like it has great promise).
Odds of Parks and Recreation getting significant Emmy nominations? I feel like that would really bring more of an audience and I think Community is too “out of the box” for Emmy recognition. Would the Emmy voters even nominate 3 NBC Thursday night comedy shows?
Haw can any show about a “young Chelsea Handler” possibly be even remotely entertaining?
Enjoy the laugh trackless single camera NBC comedies while you still can, folks. It’s clear that Greenblat is steering NBC back to the old classic sitcom format. Prob because, regardless what critics or the internet ever had to say, none of the post-Office NBC comedies ever was a ratings hit. Where as other networks have been much more successful with Big Bang Theory/Mike & Molly types. Get ready guys! We’re returning to the glory days of Veronica’s Closet & The Single Guy!!!!
“There’s also the fact that Greenblatt gets very little credit for a show from the Silverman era, whereas if “Whitney” becomes a hit, that’s mostly attributed to his leadership.”
This is it exactly. Everyone better pray that Whitney and the talentelss @#$! Chelsea Handler show don’t hit it off big. Because if they do, the new regime gets the credit. And you will suddenly get a lot more of the same. The laugh track is back. Be afraid fans of comedy. Be VERY afraid.
“SATURDAY: Nothing to see here. Repeats, as per usual.”
I mean, I know McGee’s annoyed about SNL’s repetition of old commercials right after the monologue, but that seems a bit harsh.
Does the fact that so much time is being spent on which nights and which times shows are airing seem horribly outdated to anyone? Between DVR, Hulu, Netflix, it seems like a pretty antiquated success measure at this point.
They like this
I don’t see any big strides made by NBC in the fall. I especially dislike Whitney coming on after The Office. I think Free Agents fits much better after The Office than Whitney. Not to mention that the content may be more appropriate at 9:30 than during the 8o’clock hour. I also don’t like to see a multi camera show on with three other single camera shows. I don’t think it will work. I’m of the belief that single camera and multi camera comedy’s don’t mix.
I gather “Harry’s Law” is history? I thought it was great, wonderfully written, beautifully acted…what happened?
What an utter trainwreck of new show development. Reading the summaries (and seeing a clip of Whitney), not one of NBC’s new shows interests me.
And yes, Mr. Greenblatt, you do have a very derivative lineup of new shows. “The Playboy Club” is to “Mad Men” as “Smash” is to “Glee” for example. You’re remaking “Prime Suspect.” You’re remaking a British show (“Free Agents”) for a US audience (shades of the “Coupling” fiasco). They are not “innovative,” as Fienberg quoted him. I’d rather watch a late-term abortion than this dreck.