‘New Girl’ – ‘Fancyman, Part 1’: Rich man, poor man

A review of tonight’s “New Girl” – perhaps the best episode the show has done to date – coming up just as soon as I blame my period…
Again, “Fancyman Part 1” is the strongest episode they’ve given us since the pilot, and maybe the best one they’ve done so far – and that’s even with a Winston subplot that was middling at best (and carried by Schmidt). So what elevated this one above previous installments? Let’s break it down:
1. The answer is simple: volume. Like the ABC show that currently employs Coach, this one was just packed with jokes – and, specifically, jokes that kept on landing and landing and landing. It felt like every scene (particularly in the Jess/Nick end of things) carried through its various story objectives while still throwing in an array of gags that made me keep reaching for the remote, either to go freeze-frame a good visual gag (Jess’ list of Alternatives to Intercourse included “Write a convict” and “Watch ‘Friday Night Lights'”) or to rewind and catch one joke I missed while laughing at another. Jess’ monologue about the ragtag group of kids she’d bring together (“a Jewish kid with a keyboard, a little slut who can dance, and one fatso…”) was just one of many of those.
2. Nick and Jess were both dialed in perfectly. Over the last handful of episodes, the show pushed Nick’s Grumpy Young Man affectations so far that he started to become unpleasant. There’s “make your heroine’s potential love interest her temperamental opposite so there will be conflict whenever we push the button that,” and then there’s “make one of your leads someone no one would ever want to spend time with ever ever ever.” But “Fancyman” had fun with his dour Occupy My Apartment persona, first as he was pumping Jess up to hate Russell, and especially once he fell in love with Russell and all the trappings of his wealth. As the outtakes at the end of the tag(*) suggested, I would have been happy to watch Jake Johnson improvise “President Miller” phone calls for a very long time.
(*) Now FOX is starting to do the same irritating timeslot games that NBC does with its Thursday sitcoms. I don’t record “Breaking In,” and didn’t get around to watching “New Girl” until close to midnight, and the recording cut off with close to two minutes of show remaining. Had to wait until morning to watch the rest On Demand. Grrr. (When ABC does the same thing, they at least acknowledge it in their listings so a recording will go until, say, 10:02.) Time to start padding that recording…
Similarly, Jess was balanced just right: quirky and over-enthusiastic and clumsy (both socially and physically) but not an oblivious magical creature from the Land of the Fae. So long as the writers keep her a believable human, they can wring lots of laughs out of her arming a bidet, falling into a Koi pond, or launching into a British accent and then immediately swallowing it upon recognizing it wasn’t being well-received. Fine, fine work from Zooey Deschanel tonight.
3. Schmidt was on fire. The Winston subplot brought back both his competitive streak and his part-time nanny gig from the office party episode, both of which were welcome from both a continuity standpoint and from a “we are slowly figuring out a personality for this guy” standpoint. That said, pretty much every laugh in that story came courtesy of Schmidt, who was nearly at maximum douche, but in such an enthusiastic, self-aware way (note that he keeps stuffing the jar with bills when no one is around) that it kept being funny. His running monologue while Winston and Shelby were making out was a particular delight. (“You want me to put on some Jodeci?”)
4. Because… Dermot Mulroney… was good? Very good? If you’re a regular Firewall & Iceberg Podcast listener, then you know Dan and I have said many, many, many unkind things about Mr. Mulroney in the past, primarily in regards to his inexplicable casting in the unsold “Rockford Files” remake from a couple of years ago. Simply put, while I wouldn’t call Mulroney terrible, he’s never someone I’ve felt has added anything to anything he’s been in. My belief was that you don’t cast Dermot Mulroney because he’s going to be great; you cast him because he’s available (or possibly because you’ve confused him with Dylan McDermott).
But darn it if he wasn’t both charming and funny as the coolest rich guy ever. He was relaxed (which was a nice contrast to both Jess and Nick) without seeming bland, able to banter well with the regular cast, and believable as someone both Jess and Nick would develop a massive crush on. I remember watching “My Best Friend’s Wedding” many many moons ago and wondering why on Earth Cameron Diaz and Julia Roberts were fighting over him, and yet here I completely bought him as someone about whom Nick would say “He smells like strong coffee and going to see a man about a horse.”
Very, very good stuff – and that’s not even mentioning Cece calling out Jess for her terrible taste in men (though that scene conveniently ignored Justin Long) – and I’m now very eager to see Part 2.
Dammit, “New Girl.” You’ve made me excited to see something because of Dermot Mulroney. What’s your encore: making me belatedly see the genius of “The Killing”?
What did everybody else think?
I’ve been s fan since the beginning but I think NG turned a very good corner last night and may have become a potentially great show. Behind madmen justified and community this is now the 4th show I’m most looking forward to seeing next week.
5th. You forgot Archer. But it just went off the air, so that’s ok.
And how sad is it that the Aziz/Rashida “romance” is so bad that PnR doesn’t make the list?
Since they’ve toned down Jess, and turned it into more of an ensemble where the guys are more fleshed out (except sadly, Winston), the show has generally improved. Schmidt’s extremes are handled delicately enough so that it hasn’t become excessive (though it does skirt that line). My main problem is Dermot Mulroney – I’ve not had a problem with his work in the past, but he just seems a bit too old for Jess, even by the typical Hollywood age delta standards between men and women. But as long as its an ensemble and not the Jess Neuroses Variety Hour, I’ll look forward to more episodes…
I agree on the too old part, although I think he was great and I loved the episode. I noticed they tried to get around it by his character saying that he was 42. Problem is that Mulroney doesn’t pass for 42. He’s 48, and he looks it. That being said, I’ll still tune in and I look forward to seeing more of their pairing as well.
But he kinda looks like one of those guys that would want to date a girl MUCH younger than him. That’s why I totally bought it.
And forgot to mention the joke that had me in stiches, when Schmidt and Nick were yelling at Jess over the phone at the same time after she got in Russell’s car, with Schmidt asking what kind of car it was and Nick yelling “We’re the 99%!”
Yeah I was also surprised when he said he was 42; I guess if he was closer to 50 their relationship would have been more creepy?
It’s always interesting to me when people comment about age differences between characters on TV shows. Inevitably someone has to use the (oversused) word “creepy”. However, you probably see these very common age differences between couples in real life (perhaps even your parents), and don’t even give it a second thought.
I didn’t have to use it, I just thought it was appropriate, and “creepy” isn’t on my list of overused words – can you forward me the updated list you have?
I suppose in an age where 70+ yo celebrities date and marry women 30 and 40 years their junior that a 48-32 age difference is fine, I was just saying perhaps they made his age 42 to make sure the general viewing public did not find the relationship to be “icky” (better?), although I certainly have no problem with it.
I was just making a point that we have always been in an age where it is common for “older” men to date and marry younger men. It is not a new thing, and it isn’t just a Hollywood thing. I’ll add “cringe-worthy” to my overused expression list, you may have others. At some point I’ll circulate a formal list, still deciding on a font :).
Zooey Deschanel is 32. At worst, her character is in her late 20s. 42 and 28 isn’t THAT weird outside of Hollywood. Hell, 48 and 32 isn’t even that weird.
48 / 2 = 24 + 7 =
31.
Therefore it is slightly weird.
It should be said, however, that:’
every. single. straight. man. of. any. age. wants. to. bang. 18. year. olds.
Period.
They may not want to be around after, but any man who tells you different is lying same as he’d be lying if he told you he’s never needed to wash a T-shirt he hadn’t worn yet.
Oh, you can either lose the “straight” or add “girls” to that last post.
Whichever.
Oh, you can either lose the “straight” or add “girls” to that last post.
Whichever.
Loved this episode! I, too, missed a lot of the jokes because I was laughing at the ones before them. Reading your excellent analysis makes me want to go back and watch it again.
Also…REALLY great episode of “Raising Hope” last night, too!
What time is ‘Raising Hope’ on? My wife and I were used to watching it after ‘New Girl’
Doug, they moved it an hour behind (where Glee used to be). I’m in Central Time, so Fox airs it at 7pm, then Teenage Daughter (skip that and switch to ABC for Cougar Town), then New Girl at 8pm. I believe Hulu has the last few posted if you’ve missed them.
Completely agreed. I’ve been watching this show from the beginning, but relatively confused about why people were not harder on it. I loved the characters, but the stories and jokes from week to week were quite uneven, I just never looked forward to watching it to as I do other shows (even Up All Night). But last night it jumped leaps ahead. I didn’t even CATCH Schmidt putting bills in the jar when no one was looking. I now have to watch a 3rd time; it was only a second viewing last night where I heard that Schmidt and Shelby were saying “Jar” as they laughed and high-fived over each comment and then Schmidt said “jar again!” at the end with such a happy grin on his face, I think I fell in love with him! It was the moment at which Nick and Schmidt were on the phone with Jess though, as she was given Russell’s car and Nick started chanting “we are the 99%!” as Schmidt screamed out questions about the car (does it have a push button start? Please tell me its not a hybrid!) that won me over with this group once and for all.
“You’ve got the credit score of a homeless ghost” made me laugh so hard I missed “You WEIGH more than your credit score.”
And Alan, I am so sorry to do this to you, but I am just going to have to end this comment with a bluegrass version of Public Enemy’s Fight the Power…
Oh, that was the runner-up, AMG. I often look at the sign of a good sitcom episode as one where I have a very, very hard time choosing among potential intro lines. There were at least 5 or 6 I’d have been perfectly happy with.
Had you chosen “…just as soon as I go past three happy faces”, dayenu.
As a fan of the show, I didn’t think this was the strongest episode since the pilot or a turn-the-corner episode. I thought it got stronger as it went on. But I think all the characters have individually better episodes, and I think from a story standpoint there certainly have been better ones than the “opposites attract” courtship.
I’m not saying this was a bad episode at all – just saying that I’m surprised to see anyone say this surpassed anything else that’s been done on the show in the past few months or even weeks.
The episode not only ran long, but started early. My DVR missed a bit of the opening. Grrr. Worse, Time Warner doesn’t have last night’s show on On Demand yet. GRRRR.
“I think I understand hunting!” nicely mirrored my thought of “I think I understand New Girl!” The show has often made me laugh at various lines, but I never really understood what kind of show it should be until this one. It just felt like a very random assortment of people in an insular world, but here they had a purpose and a larger scope. I liked it.
How funny! I was thinking the exact same thing as Alan about Mulroney: “Damn. This may be the first thing I’ve liked him in EVER.” He was perfection. I may have fallen a little in love with him myself (“You went up to six happy faces! I’ve never gone past THREE!”), and I couldn’t even smell the strong coffee and seeing a man about a horse.
I also agree with AMG about the genius of Schmidt and Nick on the phone with Jess as she got into Russell’s car. I was helpless with laughter, and just relieved that I had the commercials next for recovery time. I also loved the way Jess tried to make herself smaller in the seat as the scene broke.
And I agree with EVERYONE about the rage-inducing decision to run the episode past its scheduled end time. I hate this anti-DVR/ratings-boost game the networks play with time slots, but my lord if you’re going to play it at least give the viewer a copy of the rules. Causing DVR viewers to miss the end of an episode just seems incredibly self-defeating.
I may be alone in this opinion, but I thought this ep. was mildly funny, but not 1 of my favorite New Girl eps. Not a bad one by any stretch though. At least Jess didn’t act like a complete idiot throughout it. And I like that they’re at least attempting to put off what seems to be the inevitable hook-up of Nick and Jess.
Loved that he seriously told Nick to be sure to hang/fold (I forget which one) that sweater, only for him to be joking.
And better yet, showed Nick taking it seriously as he tried to fold the sweater while knowing he should be helping Jess after she fell in the Koi pond. Ha!
Agreed.
I also thought it was funny that he immediately knew it was a Koi pond that she fell into as well.
… as soon as I spend $5 kabillion on China …
What!? An episode heavily focused on Nick and Schmidt worked? Of course it did!
Eveything Nick said, especially once they got to the party was just hysterical.
I’m starting to think the writers realize this is Nick’s show and not Jess’s and are writing accordingly. And I love it!
So Dermot Mulroney is the new Tom Selleck and New Girl is the new Friends I guess. It was a familiar dynamic but done well. They had good chemistry and the man-crush humor was just as funny as when Matthew Perry did it.
I see what you did there, but James Wolk is the new (and younger) Tom Selleck and Happy Endings is the new Friends :)
This is the only, ONLY New Girl episode in which I’ve ever wholeheartedly liked Nick. I am a total anti-Jess/Nick ‘shipper, but I’m well aware that the producers are just frothing at the mouth to make them the new Ross and Rachel, no matter how damaging that might be to the series. As such Nick has always bugged the hell out of me, both because he’s the arbitrary “chosen one” and because his character was such a whiny, annoying loser.
But last night’s episode demonstrated why they actually hired Jake Johnson in the first place: let him loose, don’t tie him down with “I’m the future love interest, dammit!” baggage, and he’s hilariously off the wall nuts. It’s obvious the showrunners have done him a disservice this year by forcing him to drag around that awful whiny sad sack/”disguised prince” persona all season. Johnson is as funny as Max Greenfield – they’ve just never given him the chance to FLY, man.
Now if only they’d do the same for Lamorne Morris, whom I suspect is just as funny, and I’d be happy.
I had no idea who Jake Johnson was until New Girl, but have since seen him pop up in 21 Jump Street and Safety Not Guaranteed, both of which he was funny in.
It’s too bad that the show got its lowest rating yet this week. [thecelebritycafe.com]
It’s too bad the show got its lowest rating yet…[thecelebritycafe.com]
it was one enjoyably smooth episode….! totally agree with your review, Alan.
i did a screen cap of the blackboard, it was so funny….
[www.facebook.com]
Love the FNL shoutout, but watching FNL *makes* me think of intercourse.
Whoever the casting director was, he/she had a GREAT eye for beauty (and with the exception of Minka Kelly, a great eye for acting chops. Unless she… it’s gotta be a she, right?… was fudging for beauty knowingly… yeah, that’s probably it.
Hope you enjoyed that stream of my semi-consciousness.)
Best episode by far by a lot. Was ready to give up on the show. Characters are a bit obnoxious, but at least they came around at the end in this one.
I think its excellent.
Nick and Schmidt are great characters.
Jess’s personality(random singing) has cooled down, so she is tolerable.
Wow, I all kinds of thought Dermot Mulroney was Dylan McDermott and it made me sad that I thought you hated The Practice.