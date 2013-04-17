On ‘Parks and Recreation,’ Patton Oswalt gets his ‘Star Wars’ nerd on

Tomorrow night, NBC is airing back-to-back episodes of “Parks and Recreation” at 9 and 9:30 (“The Office” gets the week off), and they’re two of my favorite installments of the season. And yet the funniest part of either one isn’t going to air at all.
In the first episode, titled “Article Two,” Patton Oswalt guest stars as another Pawnee crackpot who gets upset at Leslie’s proposal to eliminate some of the more outdated/racist/sexist laws on the town charter. Taking advantage of the laws still on the books, he launches into a citizen filibuster discussing his proposal for the J.J. Abrams-directed “Star Wars” sequel, which somehow turns into a “Star Wars”/Marvel Comics mash-up halfway through.
In the episode itself, you hear a few lines of dialogue from it, but when the episode was filmed, “Parks” producer Dan Goor told Oswalt to just improvise something and they would edit it down as needed in the final cut. Oswald launched into an eight-minute rant that you can watch below. It’s remarkable for the absolutely hardcore nerditry of it, for Oswalt’s commitment to a bit that he knew would likely never air, and also for veteran improv comic Amy Poehler’s gift for interrupting at just the right moments and with just the right observations. It’s really remarkable. Enjoy, and I look forward to discussing both “Article Two” and “Jerry’s Scrapbook” with you after they air tomorrow night.
Not available in your country :(
any international link?
Failing to understand the global market like this is exactly why NBC and network television are dead. I’m not even kidding.
[www.youtube.com]
You’re a good guy, Scott.
These geographical restrictions networks put for online bonus features are just ridiculous. And it turns out to be especially ludicrous this time for me since we don’t even get Parks and Rec here in Spain, nobody has bought the rights to the show, so what’s the matter?
Lucky some good guys bothered to upload this thing on their own so everyone could deservedly enjoy it. :)
I needed this today, you have no idea. Awesome and hysterical. Poehler’s cut-in about Leia was genius.
Brilliant walkout led by Amy Poehler. This suggestion might be better than Alan’s “Friends” suggestion.
wow, just wow.
That was absolutely incredible. Patton is awesome.
Robotic Chewbacca Spider. Awesome
He’s the best. Simply the best.
“I gotta do a Marco Rubio.”
Can someone please explain who Marco Rubio is and why this comment is funny?
Never understood why the fanboys like Boba Fett so much.
Nor I, frankly. But they do, unquestionably, and the opening of the filibuster nails that.
I think it has to do with their anger about how they killed him off. Lucas at least gave Jango an honorable decapitation.
I think it goes back to his introduction in between Star Wars and Empire. It was a long 4 years for a young nerd, and he just looked so cool!
Because he looked amazing. That is it. 7 year old boys don’t judge things like hyperanalytical 21st century Internet users. Kids saw cool armor and mystery and that was it. People try to retroactively explain it but it really just boils down to amazing design aesthetic in an era severely lacking it. Lucas had his flaws but he had the best design team on that original trilogy.
I did an interview with Seth Green a long time ago (which has since been deleted from the original site, but here’s a cached version: [www.jerbs.org]) where he did a pretty good job of explaining why kids were totally into Boba Fett despite all evidence that he was kind of lame.
I actually got into a debate about Boba Fett in a Walking Dead comments section where I argued he wasn’t really a character, just a great costume.
It’s all about the action figure that we had to mail in box tops to get.
I’m old enough to have watched the first Star Wars in the theater, and the first time I ever remember anyone even referencing Boba Fett was Joe Rogan in a News Radio episode in the 1990’s (I think he hid a camera in the action figure?). That was a long time ago too!
SPYTV… Me, too. I don’t remember ever caring about Boba Fett. I always kind of liked the name, though.
He mentioned Moon Knight!
“The female part is a little underwritten.” Just awesome.
Listing Moon Knight as first tier was pretty hilarious. Remember that guy who reused teabags?
It’s a good week for Patton Oswalt, I think.
I’d watch that movie!
Awesomesauce!
This is the greatest things mine eyes have every seen and to which mine ears have ever listened.
Except… he did get a few things wrong.
Star Destroyer. Not Destroyer.
It’s pronounced: Kur-Row-Sahnt.
But still… fantastic.
also quinjets were used by the avengers; xmen had the blackbird
Completely right! I knew there was something else, but couldn’t remember because I was just laughing too damn hard!
lol! That would’ve taken up over a quarter of the episode in full. Brilliant!
The thing I loved was his zeal for the subject matter. I like comics and I had no idea what the stones in the Infinity Gauntlet are called. Plus, he’s tossing Moon Knight, X23, Colossus, and then Leia/Lando are having an affair?!?! Just brilliant stuff.
Also, I just love how Jamm stops at the door and then peers around the “door jamb”. Just brilliance all around. I wish Community had this kind of humor. It really needs it.
The funny thing is that you suspect that if FX aired “Parks,” this whole bit would be in the episode. Reminds me of the “Who Are You” scene in “Louie.”
I’m disappointed there was no mention of Robot Chewbacca’s twin brother, Drew-bacca.
Very nice! I heard Drew-bacca was on the Drew-sitania though.
There is no show that doesn’t instantly get better when Patton Oswalt shows up. When does he get his own network?
Amazing. It must have been so tough for the P&R crew to cut this down. It must have been tempting to air more than was probably feasible.
I couldn’t tell if the extras were just very good or if they were really that bored. Sweater guy in front was about to crack up the whole time, though
[www.youtube.com]
non us version
Ben Wyatt would either be the happiest man in the room or attack Patton with a murderous rage.
fantastic. did anyone watch the vince vaughn snl monologue this wknd? i think vaughn and oswalt should have lincoln-douglas style debates w one another about whatever pop culture stuff they want to discuss.
nerditry? maybe drop the second “r”. nerdity
that was brilliant…just a whole other level
Is there a way to make him a Jedi knight? He has earned it.
Disney doesn’t own the movie rights to Spiderman or the X-Men. A real nerd would know this. I expect better from Patton.
You’ve got “Oswald” once in the text, Alan.
Jabba the Hut, Jabba the Hut, Jabba the Hut, Jabba the Hut. Jabba the Hut, Jabba the Hut, Jabba the Hut, Jabba the Hut, Jabba the Hut. Jabba Jabba Jabba Jabba Jab-ba. Jabba the Hut, Jabba the the Hut.
Let’s be honest, though: didn’t alot of fanboys think for a little while that merging all their shiny new properties together was exactly what Disney was aiming to do anyway?
Thanks for bringing this to my attention. I also love the point when (what sounds like) councilman Jamm exclaims “Oh, come on!” when Thanos is being introduced as the supervillain.
Might NBC’s Thursday-night ratings improve if it kept its shows on a consistent schedule? Its current method is very uneven. Every other week a show is off while another airs two episodes.
A mention of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie would have been nice..since Star Lord was in the room
I had the same thought!
I’ve got to do a Marco Rubio … LOL
I wondered if he did that about five seconds too soon, if they wanted to show everyone leaving.