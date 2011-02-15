‘Parenthood’ – ‘Amazing Andy and His Wonderful World of Bugs’: Days of future Max

A review of tonight’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I sing this review to the tune of “Three Blind Mice”…
“Are you happy?” -Adam
Because “Parenthood” has so many characters, each with their own issues, it’s natural that viewers would tend to gravitate towards one character or group more than the others. Early in the series, I found stories about Max – or about Adam, Kristina and Haddie dealing with Max and his Asperger’s issues – to be much more interesting than anything involving the rest of the ensemble. Max Burkholder’s performance was so great, and there was a specificity to that story and the way it affected each member of the family that really grabbed me, and even kept me around when I was struggling to maintain interest in a lot of other corners of the show.
A lot of the series has caught up with it(*), to the point where last week’s fairly Max-light hour may have been the show’s best so far, but I still remain a sucker for a good Max episode – and “Amazing Andy and his Wonderful World of Bugs” was a very good Max episode.
(*) In my “Friday Night Lights” series finale interview with Jason Katims – which you won’t want to read yet if you’re a fan of that show and don’t have DirecTV – he talks about how even though that show and “Parenthood” have very different visual styles, over time he’s allowed a lot of the improvisatory production approach to “FNL” to filter over here. And there’s a palpable difference in the intensity of many scenes, like last week’s Amber/Drew/Sarah argument, compared to how some of those scenes might have been performed last season.
Max is a kid, and so even though he’s different in many ways from the other kids, there’s also a sense that Adam and Kristina can let some of those differences wash off their backs. All kids are different in some ways, after all. But faced with an adult Aspie in Amazing Andy – unsurprisingly well-played by Michael Emerson in a performance quite unlike Ben Linus on “Lost” – who shares Max’s chief interest and a number of his particular quirks, it’s like the first time that Adam has to accept that Max is one day going to be an adult, and an adult with Asperger’s, and he’s going to have to get by in the world on his own. And so even as Kristina is freaking out(**) about throwing an Aspie entertainer into a party that’s already going to be combustible thanks to all the other kids and their issues(***), you can tell that Adam’s fascinated by the guy and wants to see a little more about what the future might have in store for his son.
(**) After her shrillness in the Haddie/Alex storyline, Kristina was back to being perfectly likable and sympathetic in this one. The power dynamic in Max stories, and Kristina’s sense of helplessness and love, tend to wear down the abrasive edge that Monica Potter often provides in other kinds of plots. This was a very good episode for Potter.
(***) By the way, did I forget something about Max’s class situation? My recollection is that he transferred to a private school sometime in season one, but that it was still a class full of fairly typical kids, other than that one Aspie girl who wouldn’t invite him to her birthday party. Did I misunderstand something about the composition of the class? Was there an episode I missed where he changed classes again? Or is this one of those fuzzy continuity things like what grade Tim Riggins was in?
The party scene was so wonderfully chaotic, and as with the Halloween episode, there was that huge sense of tension, and so many ways in which things could have taken a turn for the disastrous, so it was an enormous relief when Gaby got Andy to start the presentation early, and when Andy was a big hit with the kids. And the party also nicely integrated some of the other subplots, like Kristina walking in on Joel and Julia in mid-baby-making, which is a familiar scene but one that was quite funny here because of how matter-of-factly Kristina and Julia discussed things once Kristina understood what was happening.
On the other hand, Crosby and Gaby? The show has been telegraphing where this was going pretty much since the first time Dax Shepard and Minka Kelly shared a scene together, so there’s no shock value there. And while they finally got around to making Gaby more than Max’s serene, wise, perfect aide in this episode, she’s still not a character I’m especially invested in. Clearly, bad things have been coming for Crosby and Jasmine, but this doesn’t seem like the most interesting bad thing the writers could have tried.
What did everybody else think?
Loved the episode. Perfect amount of drama mixed with a tad bit of comedy (Julia and Joel!). Peter Krause never fails to move me and I agree that Max Burkholder is amazing in his role. Michael Emerson was perfectly cast as Andy. Lauren Graham plays Sarah’s turmoil over her ex-husband perfectly. John Corbett is such a likable actor that it really shows how skilled he is to make me so upset with his character tonight. I love this show, thank you Jason Katims.
I liked the episode a bunch of great moments all around. One question though, when did Joel change his mind about having another baby? I thought that he was still unsure about it.
Something I think the show continues to do is either move on with no real define answers to problems, or neatly tie them up. I feel like the had a fight one episode, then its swept under the rug. And the whole Hattie situation? There is no way it would be that easy for her to come home. While I feel she had some valid points concerning her relationship with Alex, you don’t get to run away to grandmas every time you don’t get what you want.
Wildly entertained by the appearance of both Garity siblings.
Heh. Since the new Buddy Jr. never appeared with Lyla, I never made that connection.
Wondering if the idea that a child could be conceived on Max’s birthday was foreshadowing… but for Crosby, not Julia.
Also – Amber was barely in this episode, but Mae Whitman is a jewel. She shone in the few moments she was onscreen, and totally stole that last scene.
I am pretty sure the story line was written to write Minka Kelly off the show because she is supposed to star in the new Charlie’s Angels television series on ABC.
I am also a little disappointed in Katims because I know he can write good relationship drama because of Friday with the marriage of Mr. and Mrs. Taylor without resorting to the and then he cheats on her story line.
Alan, I thought for sure you’d start the review with something about “just as soon as I give you a stuffed cricket to build goodwill and repeat business”
This was a good episode with a lot of moving parts that held together well. Michael Emerson brought a lot to the party, as usual, and I really loved his scene with Peter Krause toward the end of the episode. Adam stopped being stressed about the minutia of party planning, and really tried to tune into what life was like for Andy (as Alan said, as a way for him to start to understand what life will be like for Max.)
Julia and Joel were fun, and the Seth storyline seems to be building.
Really could have done without the Crosby, Gaby, Jasmine triangle….you can really see the plot strings on that one, especially because some of the acting isn’t quite strong enough to mask the forced drama.
The only thing keeping me grounded to the Jasmine/Crosby/Gaby triangle is Dax Shepherd. He is just so wonderful in the role, and manages to squeeze a lot of emotion out of very small scenes. He was so great in the early scene with Jasmine.
Hannah, you often have a longer memory with this show than I do: what’s your recollection of the makeup of Max’s class?
I thought it was established that Max could not handle a normal school and the school he is now going to is a special school for children with autism spectrum disorder. I maybe completely wrong.
Yeah, I think TK’s right. Max is at some kind of school that specializes on working with children with special needs. Though in the episode where Max got excluded from the party, it seemed like some of the kids were more neuro-typical.
I could have done without the dumb Julia/Joel stuff.
I don’t think Minka Kelly’s Gaby grew beyond her established character. Gaby was there to continue to solve other people’s problems. She became an ear to Crosby’s problems and the facilitator at Max’s party. She wasn’t given her own storyline but was used as a device to further the plot.
Also, I am under the impression that Minka Kelly=Katie Holmes for acting ability. Am I wrong?
The scene where Max tears into Gaby, runs off and leaves her there trying not to cry felt like a scene that was actually about Gaby. Yes, she’s mostly been a plot device to solve other people’s problems, but doing what she does, and seeming as serene as she does, doesn’t come easy.
And, no, Kelly is not that impressive an actress (she was always the weakest link on FNL), which makes it hard for Gaby to bust out of the plot device shell.
As much as the Gaby/Crosby plotline has been telegraphed from the beggining, I am VERY intrigued by how it will affect her relationship with Max. Crosby has been able to slide by on some of the things he has done so far on this show, but it will be really interesting to see how the consequences with Jasmine as well as with Adam.
I am always very interested in the Adam/Crosby relationship, mainly because I have an older brother a lot like Adam… But it will be very interesting to see how Adam plays it with Crosby.
I didn’t like the episode quite as much as the last 3-4. First of all, I thought Max’s parents were going to make another bad decision when they were going to fire the bug guy once they were told he had Asberger’s.
Max was SO excited to have him there and yet they were going to completely disregard their child’s feelings, as they did with Haddie, and fire him b/c it MIGHT lead to some issues at the party.
How did they think Max was going to react? He would have lost it. Once again, Kristina is the driving force behind terrible parenting. Too bad she’s sucking Adam into her way of thinking lately.
Didn’t buy Joel’s lust for Julia. They’ve been married for at least 6-7 years and already have had to sacrifice sex b/c of having a child in the house. I don’t buy that he would be that horny over having to wait 2 days.
I know it’s wrong for kids to fight in school, but I think it’s also important for kids who are being picked on to stand up for themselves. Good for you Drew.
Minka Kelly is just stunningly attractive. Good golly. Good for you Crosby. While he may still to work on some levels of maturity and parenting, Jasmine needs to realize she IS too controlling and unfairly treats him like a baby when he’s really stepped up as a dad.
Another in a string of strong episodes (though a little less strong than the last few), but it gave me tarantula nightmares.
I can’t wait until Minka Kelly is off this show. Her “acting” makes me cringe. On the flip side, Max Burkholder, who is probably half her age, is twice the actor. That kid just floors me.
I’m a little surprised that you didn’t mention anything about the development of Drew’s relationship with his father. I thought it was equally as compelling a storyline as Max’s birthday party.
I was under the impression that Max had transferred to a special needs school. It was established in the episode when Max didn’t get invited to another kid’s birthday party and Kristina pleads with the other mom. I don’t remember details of when he transferred, though.
My recollection is that he transferred to a school that had more experience with special needs, but not that it was specifically a school for kids with Asperger’s. In that birthday episode you mention, it seemed like the point was that Kristina was surprised that the only other Asperger kid in the class didn’t want Max to come to her party.
That was the best episode of Parenthood to date. No Haddie or Bonnie Bedelia helped. I didn’t have any problem with Kristina in the Alex/Haddie subplot, it was the brattiness of Haddie and the interfering grandma that grated.
Also helping a lot was the great Emerson and the always watchable Kelly. I didn’t feel the tension that Alan did during the party though, to me that whole plot was being played as semi-comedic and feel good so I was sure things would turn out not too badly.
I really liked the continued integration of Seth’s character, and that they are showing the complexity of the situation of a reformed parent transitioning into a child’s life, as well as the family conflicts bound to arise. It’s very well done to me, especially Sarah and Amber’s hesitation and desire to trust.
Late to the game here, but yes–great episode. I was much more impressed this week with the development of Seth’s character, as we can see now that he not only has a powerful influence over Drew, but that he is not suddenly a Saint and has the potential to shape Drew in very negative ways just as Sarah (and Amber) feared. I wasn’t quite sure why at the end Sarah was so “okay” about Drew’s fight. I get that its good for Drew to stand up for himself, but Seth’s reaction afterwards was a major warning sign, and she seemed to be very much picking up on that.
I didn’t buy the remorseful reformed Dad act last week–or perhaps I did buy it and it felt very unrealistic. This on the other hand is a very real, complex, and potentially volatile situation for Sarah to navigate–one that many who co-parent with those who have drinking/anger/whatever issues face. Nice to see them go there in a serious way.
Seth’s rejection of Zeek’s olive branch was also telling of what is likely to come here.
Lastly, I appreciated that Adam’s response to Andy’s returned question, “are you happy” wasn’t just “yeah, I am happy” (cue the happy bow) but “Yeah. Sometimes.” In real life, that is as good as it gets.
Totally agree with your assessment of Seth. The guys “true colors” came out at the batting cage. The guys is scary, and we can only surmise what Sarah and the kids put up with. Amber sure seems to remember. I just hope they don’t have Sarah fall for this “act” again. Would ring so false with all the other traits she has been building on the last 2 seasons. She’s stronger than she seems, and I would really hate to have the writers not portray her situation accurately – like thousands of other parents of drug-addicted, alcoholics. I will absolutely quit watching this great show if the writers get THAT “lazy”.
I used to work at a school that reverse-mainstreamed, which means 65-80 percent of the kids had some sort of mental or physical disability while the remain 20-35 percent were developing neurotypically. It’s a pretty successful model and I guess I just assumed that Max’s school followed a similar plan.
I’m deeply invested in this show primarily because of Michael B. Jordan, but I was surprised by how quickly I became invested in the Crosby/Jasmine storyline. I don’t want to see them split up. That Lyla Garrity was always a homewrecker. ;-)
There’s so many fine performances in the hour that I overlook the Max segments that rather bug me.
Why do Max segments “bug” you?
As a father of three sons. All with autism. I just wanted to say how much my wife and I love the show “Parenthood”. We found the “Amazing Andy and His Wonderful World of Bugs” episode to be spot on, wonderfully funny and moving.
Alan, I love your stuff… but you’re bringing me down. It seems half your reviews (at least the ones I read, for the shows I follow) are all about negative stuff or stuff you don’t like.
I’m not trying to tell you how to do your job but if it mostly entails going on and on and on (deity knows I heard enough jokes about Lance murdering Tyra’s rapist and by now I get it that you don’t exactly like Max’s mom, ok?) about stuff that you dislike… I might stop reading these. They are really bringing me down, Alan.
I found it more unbelievable that Crosby managed to wear that idiot hat all the way to Minka’s bed than the composition of Max’s guestlist for the party, really.
I agree. We got it! You don’t like Monica Potter! Got it! Some of do though.
I do find it interesting that you ask him to stop being so negative and your last paragraph is discussing something you didn’t like.