‘Parenthood’ – ‘Clear Skies from Here on Out’: Besties or worsties?

A quick review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I tell you about my love of “Millionaire Matchmaker”…
Not that I disliked last week’s episode, but “Clear Skies from Now On” felt more the kind of hour that “Parenthood” does well: laughter (the string of erectile dysfunction jokes(*), Adam dancing in the control booth), tears (mainly from Alex(**), as the writers know by now that Michael B. Jordan cries well), awkwardness (Amber taking over Drew’s date, which was also a bit of a meta comment on how Drew is constantly upstaged by everyone else on the show), and moments that are so honest that they become hard to watch (both of the Max/Jabbar lunch scenes, and the argument between the adults that followed).
(*) My favorite of those was Joel – who was otherwise, like Julia, completely absent from the episode – saying that one of the medicine’s side effects is that it “may cause erectile dysfunction!”
(**) Given that Camille still volunteers at the food bank (and also that the writers are clearly trying to give Bonnie Bedelia something to do, even if it is, like Drew, to complain about how marginalized she is compared to the other Bravermans), I imagine we haven’t seen the last of Alex.
I especially liked the way the show dealt with the Max/Jabbar issue. It’s not fair to make a little kid like Jabbar have to shoulder the burden of helping out his older cousin, even if Max has difficulties to go along with his qualities, and yet his presence was clearly such a big help to Max. The scene where Crosby told Jabbar why he should keep eating with Max for a little longer was really lovely – even if, in the end, it blew up in Crosby’s face(***) – and showed how difficult it can be to choose between what’s right for the family you’ve made versus what’s right for the family you were born into.
(***) And it showed the difficulty of getting someone Jabbar’s age to understand and convey nuance. Crosby saying that Max has problems wasn’t the softest way to put it, but it was still better than Jabbar translating that as Max having something wrong with him, which hurt Max’s feelings at the lunch table and Adam and Kristina’s when they heard it later.
What did everybody else think?
Two bits of foreshadowing tonight
1)In a scene at the beginning Camille asks Zeke whether it is going to be stormy. In the next scene we see Max and Jabbar holding hands as they go to school before there is an explosive fight that ripples across the family.
2) Haddie asks Alex if he wants to see a Michael Cera movie (joke was better when Mae Whitman did it because they were costars) then later we see Drew essentially in his own Michael Cera movie not saying a word on his first date while his date goes through an infinite indie rock play list with his sister and then he has a “manly” outburst with all of his anxious problems showing “her” that he is a “sensitive” soul while we know next to nothing about any of her character motivations and in the final scene we see her engineer their romantic relationship without showing us anything about what is going on in her life with her own problems. Ah, the perfect manic (not really pixie) dream girl.
Another issue
In the first couple of seasons the Braverman family was more all inclusive. Now Alex is gone and Jasmine constantly just doesn’t want to be around Crosby. I wonder if this due to network notes.
I am actually getting quite sick of this. Between Glee, Parenthood and Fringe I don’t see Mercedes, Alex, Jasmine, Astrid, Broyles and their respective alt-versions with stories that put them at the center of their shows narratives (okay maybe not with Alex as much because he is not a Braverman and did have that arc but with the other main characters, c’mon).
Actually alt-Broyles did have that one storyline with his son getting kidnapped but not much before or since.
The issue with Jasmine is that they wrote her into a place where her interactions with Crosby are almost always unpleasant, and it’s difficult (but not impossible) to come up with situations where she’d be around other Bravermans but not him. So short of giving her her own independent storylines – a concept the show struggles with everyone who’s not one of the four adult siblings – they can only use her so much without making us strongly dislike her. (And it’s not that she isn’t often right – as she arguably was in this situation – but simply that Dax Shepard’s performance and chemistry with his co-stars makes Crosby an inherently more likable character, and Jasmine by extension the shrill ex who’s always nagging him.)
@Sepinwall Yes that’s exactly the issue with Jasmine – she’s been written into a corner. And it is unpleasant. But that was completely the writers’ choice, not some act of god or anything that was necessary for the character. But the question is why? And why can’t they change that around? Why do both Alex and Jasmine get these no where to go but out storylines? I love Parenthood. I think it captures the nuances of familial relationships incredibly well. The acting is great and I’m almost always entertained. But I really wish the writers hadn’t made that choice with Jasmine. I wish she (and most other nonwhite characters) weren’t always so marginalized, problematized and therefore highly expendable.
It’s unfortunate. I don’t disagree. But, again, it’s a problem the show has with every character who isn’t Adam, Crosby, Sarah and (to a much lesser extent) Julia. Joel is practically the invisible man this season, for instance.
If anything, it seems Alex has gotten a lot more screen time – if not always the wisest story ideas – than a whole bunch of characters played by regular castmembers, so the show is at least making an effort to not focus just on the large, overwhelmingly white group of regulars. But at a certain point, you focus on Alex, or Jasmine, or Joel or even any of the kids too much and it becomes a very different show.
As I said at the start of the season, this show has a ridiculous number of moving pieces, and it’s rare to get an episode where we have a lot of them at once, and all of them working well together.
Parenthood seems to be one of those shows where a lot of it is based on personal experiences of the people writing it and it makes total sense that they would write Jasmine into a corner like that because that’s how divorce/separation is viewed from “family.”
@Carole Bell, you’re exactly right. It’s a writer’s choice. The character of Jasmine didn’t develop in a vacuum they consciously wrote her this way. And while it’s “real” in the sense that this is how the Braverman family views her Jasmine isn’t close to a fully realized character.
Nearly everything else on the show is pretty brilliant, which makes the this Jasmine business more agonizing to watch.
Last week it seemed like Jasmine was going to get her own storyline, dating Dr. Joe. I wonder if they’ve ditched that idea or will return to it in the future.
I do think this is a tricky situation. Its great the show is working to show a multi-racial family, but since the siblings are all white, and the time is limited, its easy to feel like some folks are just “tacked on” and not fully realized characters. On the one hand I think we need to recognize the huge challenge the writers face (especially with only 16 eps this season–they probably had to squeeze some stories done and cut out some goals) and at the same time not given easy excuses for not thinking about why some choices are made and others not. Same thing with Mad Men–I get that it makes sense that Don, Betty, Pete, et. al live in a mostly white world. And there are only 13 eps a season and lots of story for lots of folks–still, the writers could have chosen to show more of Carla’s home life (and so on.) Hopefully this is something writers will become increasingly reflexive about–even as all the challenges remain the same
@Caroline Bell exactly
sorry Carole
Interesting points, but it’s hard not to notice that Christina is as developed a character as the siblings.
I think they make Jasmine more likeable by making the people she interacts with on her own more likeable. So, the pediatrician can be good looking (and obviously wealthy), but he could be a little goofy or has a kid of his own or likes Crosby as well or something. Just to make Jasmine seem less shrewish.
Yes- agreed with Alan that this was an ep of many things that Parenthood does best. Not only was the scene with Max and Jabbar and parents brutally honest and hard to watch (what incredible child actors they found in those two), but the scene between Alex and Kristina brought me to tears. A rare moment where we got to see Kristina handle something incredibly well and not let her “mother hen” nature blind her to others’ perspectives. I so felt for Alex walking away from this family when its the only solid family he’s known–while getting that with all that happened in last few eps and Haddie’s relative obliviousness he was not in a great place and it was a realistic outcome. His (reciprocated) affection with all of them (including his messages to Adam and Max) was really touching. Beautifully done. Love this show.
I found his breakup with the family more upsetting than his breakup with Haddie. Great stuff. Kristina has really become more likable this season. I hope its not the last we see of Alex but Michael B. Jordan is just too good to be a peripheral character for too long.
I couldn’t agree more. Beautifully stated. I liked the episode as a whole but played the scene between Alex and Kristina three times just to catch all the nuances going on. God, I hope Alan’s right and it’s not the last we see of Michael B. Jordan on this show. He is a treasure.
I loved that scene so much. And the fact that afterward, even though Kristina was clearly upset herself about saying goodbye to Alex, you could see her bucked up and go upstairs to tend to Haddie’s heartbreak.
This might have already been said but Camille Braverman is the Coach Eric Taylor of the household. She tells people in a quiet unassuming way about what they need to do without telling them overtly that they need to do it but leads them there with a few words.
I really hope show gets more stories.
I thought it was interesting that I’m pretty sure they directly quoted Nick & Norah’s infinite playlist in that scene on the ride to the movie. Instead of the two daters connecting, it was the two chicks, but it was a nice homage.
Also, Michael B. Jordan might be the Michael Jordan of acting. He was brilliant last night.
For the first two-thirds of the episode, I felt this was one of Parenthood’s strongest episodes in a while. Solid acting and nuance, laughter and tears, many but not too many plates spinning at once, and a shockingly appropriate, non-irritating level of Kristina angst in an episode where it was really called for. From there, the episode went a bit down hill for me. First was Adam’s inappropriate blow-up at Crosby, which always strains credulity given his usual temperament, and then compounding that with a prompt bounce-back. Second, they finally found a pleasant plotline for Drew, but instead of taking us on that midnight stroll, it ended with a tease. Was it really more important to see Coach escort Mrs. McClane to the bedroom?
Still, on the whole an above-average episode.
The Max/Jabbar story broke me. And, I thought they did a respectful, thoughtful job with the issue.
My 6 year old son doesn’t realize that my 8 year old nephew is autistic. I haven’t told him, because I haven’t seen the need yet. And also, because I want my son to idolize his older cousin for as long as possible.
Sigh.
The ED jokes were great and Joel’s was the best.
I feel bad for the actor who plays Drew. Granted, he is supposed to be quiet and shy, but this year they have him looking so wimpy and frail. I think they’ve gone overboard. So much so that it’s hard to believe that girl would like him.
The Max/Jabbar thing was so good it made me uncomfortable. Crosby was in a tough spot. Nice of Jasmine to dump it all on him.
Also, don’t guys generally throw rocks at girls windows? Could they emasculate Drew any more?
The episode had me in tears, out of memories of my own high school breakups, the start of awkward high school relationships, laughter because of the crazy hilarious family shit. Just a perfect well rounded episode with emotional elements from so many different directions, but all of which are relatable. For me, this episode was in the top 5% of the show’s episodes of what’s become one of my all time favorite shows. It’s become an absolute treat to follow the Braverman’s story from week to week.
i’m not sure exactly why i’m still watching this show.
I’m puzzled by the way the writers handle Lauren Graham’s character dating Jason Ritter’s character for the second time.
I found it bizarre that Sarah told Amber about the relationship the night before her all-important SAT. And now, having seen how Amber reacted, she isn’t a little more sensitive to how her other child might feel to find out that she’s dating his teacher.
Yeah, I thought this too. Before she started seriously dating Mr. Cyr, she went to Amber’s apt to get the ok. But we never saw a similar conversation with Drew, and he’s the one who goes to the high school where Ritter works.