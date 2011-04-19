‘Parenthood’ – ‘Hard Times Come Again No More’: The play’s the thing

A review of the “Parenthood” season two finale coming up just as soon as I take you to the junkyard…
“You do not have my permission to mess with my dreams. Are we clear?” -Zeek
“Parenthood” is a show whose strengths and weaknesses are often the same things.
The huge cast allows for lots of different kinds of stories, and for most viewers to have some kind of obvious entry point, but all those people eat into each other’s screentime more than is effective. Sometimes you have peripheral characters like Drew disappear for weeks (if not months) at a time, or you have more central characters like Joel and Julia spend almost the entire season playing supporting roles in other people’s drama.
Those heart-on-sleeve, tearful, big emotional moments can pack an incredible punch, but they can also feel like the show reaching too far, too fast, or hitting the same beats over and over again. (It felt like Mae Whitman cried 75 different times tonight, and while each moment was independently great, and also appropriate given recent events in her life, together it was a bit more than felt necessary.)
Overall, there’s a messiness to “Parenthood” that can be really appealing but also really frustrating, and I thought both the good and bad “Parenthood” were very much on display in “Hard Times Come Again No More.”
First, the good. Again, maybe there was one too many tearful Amber scene, but dammit if Zeek taking her to the junkyard and ordering her not to take away his dreams wasn’t a spectacular scene, so well-written, and played by Whitman and Craig T. Nelson. Zeek’s one of those characters the show tends to lose track of, but as he told her about his days in Vietnam and how visions of family helped carry him through, he reminded you exactly why the show keeps him around. They may not have a good ongoing plan for him or Bonnie Bedelia, but Nelson’s a tremendous In Case of Acting Emergency, Break Glass asset.
I also thought most of the stuff with Adam was really strong. The series has moved so far away from the source material that I was almost amused to hear about Max’s missing retainer, as that’s one of the more memorable scenes from the movie. They flipped it around, of course: back then, the idea was that Steve Martin was more than willing to go buy a new one, and had to hunt for the thing because his panicked son insisted on it; here, Max has no problem getting a new one, and it’s Adam who’s being stubborn, channeling all his frustration over both his work situation and the ongoing stress of being Asperger dad into finding this one piece of plastic. The scene where Adam tried to get Max to see that what he said at the hospital(*) was wrong was an effective, heartbreaking one. And while I think Adam put too happy a face on the firing given his panic earlier this season when he tried to find another job, I’m glad to see the back of Cory, and I can believe that Adam was just trying not to freak out Kristina. The show likes to put Adam in a pressure cooker, and I imagine a season 3(**) where Adam has to deal with the financial and physical stressors of adding a baby to the mix will only give Peter Krause more opportunities to flip out.
(*) For a few minutes there, I thought the finale was going to take place entirely in the waiting room. That may not have made the most satisfying finale – leaving no room to deal with issues like Sarah’s play or Adam’s job, for instance – but I was actually disappointed when the action cut away from that closed, tense setting where all the Bravermans were on top of each other, dealing with various ongoing emotional issues even as each of them was worried about Amber.
(**) We likely won’t know about the show’s fate until the upfront announcements next month, but at this point I feel fairly confident it’s coming back. Its numbers are fairly consistent (were, in fact, up a bit last week), NBC owns it, etc., etc., etc.
Now, the bad.
I am so, so disappointed – if not surprised – that Crosby and Jasmine seem on the verge of reconciling. We’ve talked so much this season about the ways in which I think the writers miscalculated with the writing of Jasmine, and this fight, that I don’t need to rehash things, but Jasmine’s a character I’d be happy to see get on a bus with Cory and never return. Or, failing that, I’d have been happy to see Crosby and Jasmine have to co-exist as Jabbar’s parents, but never again as a couple. And given the way she’s been written all season, I don’t believe that she’d actually give Crosby a second chance, not even after he stopped trying to win her back, setting up the classic “If you love something, set it free” situation.
And Julia’s baby-related flip-flopping was handled in about the clunkiest manner I think the show could have, even considering how often Joel and Julia have been relegated to the background this season. I recognize that there are a lot of steps that have to be crossed in a story like this – Julia decides she wants another baby, gets Joel to agree, trouble conceiving, then acceptance that they can’t conceive, then deciding to adopt, etc. – to feel honest, but tying the final stages so closely to Random Pregnant Woman #6 was silly.
In looking back over my reviews of this season, I was reminded not only of all the highlights and lowlights (including that period early in the season when every storyline seemed to get wrapped up in a neat bow by episode’s end), but all the stories that seemed like they might be important once upon a time and then were easily forgotten (pretty much everything to do with Gordon). For the most part, I liked what the show turned into by season’s end much more than what it was doing in the fall, but, like the rollercoaster metaphor the old lady tells Steve Martin about at the end of the movie, this is a show that’s always going to have major ups and downs, for however long it’s around.
What did everybody else think?
Can Jasmine take Julia on the bus instead?
Julia got a lot better in the second half of the season. I just think that we need the women a longer time to be better written. I had a hard time getting to like Monica Potter’s Kristina Bravemen as well.
Without trying to sound misogynist, is there a likeable female character in the series? if not overcontrolling, overdramatic, selfish and the reason of most of the problems in the series.
I mostly agree with you. To me the shows good far outweighs the bad. The only storyline I have a hard time believing is the accelerated track Sarah has become a great playwright. John Corbett reminds her her she’s a writer and 7 eps later she has a packed room attending a reading. I get that TV accelerates things and maybe Jason Katims wasn’t sure of show’s sratus when he wrote it. But if we’re to believe the other events all happened in this short time frame, it’s just too fast to believe. Minor quibble I guess. I really dig the show.
As a huge Six Feet Under fan, I felt that they could have used peter krause’s dramatic acting chops more than they did but overall I thought it was a great season and an excellent capper episode.
I actually am disappointed we haven’t seen more of fun loving “worm-dancin'” Adam Braverman. I wish we could see more of the Sports Night Peter Krause. The comedy would help his character enjoy his life a bit more even with all that is going on around him.
Not really a play theater goer but is that the typical production cycle? Partial read-through and next day performance? Or was the performance just a small stepping stone rehearsal to a bigger show?
It was just a reading (and part of a series of them, at that), which I’m pretty sure is just a one-time performance that’s somewhere between a rehearsal and a full-on production.
It was plausible. Read-throughs I’ve gone to here in New York have been to showcase material and attract potential financial backers.
Who’s Gordon?
Julia’s going to be upset Kristina can get pregnant without even trying (I knew it was her test, but then, so did everyone else) but as long as they don’t go the Glee route and have Kristina give Julia the baby (they wouldn’t) it’s okay.
At this point as long as I don’t get cliffhung, they can cancel Chuck and I’ll survive (though last night’s ep wsa the first I ever watched twice in one night) but if they cancel Parenthood (again) I may have to kill NBC. (all my other shows are safe, I think)
Zeke was in the play? (it *was* him, right) Why?
I also loved when Max apologized. My best friend has an autistic 22 year old and her 20 year old is slightly aspergersy. The older son is so much more than I would have imagined before I met him and even so much more than when I did, when he was 8.
I think my duck wants to go to bed.
NBC – please play nice.
Gordon was Adam’s boss played by Billy Baldwin.
When Zeek basically told Sarah “with Zeek Braverman playing the role of Barry.” a few episodes back so it was in the works for a while.
I thought the actors who were doing the read through (and eventually the play) sounded tremendously like the actors playing the roles in the real show. The actors playing Adam and Crosby being the closest.
A broken wrist and rib? I would have expected much more damage being on the passenger end of a high speed T-bone wreck than that. Seemed like if that was all it was then the doctors at the hospital could have reported pretty quickly that there wasn’t anything life-threatening. I really don’t think it would have taken so long to let every family member show up and have time to make themselves comfy (and bored, Max) and have to get food. Kind of seemed like the trumped up the accident to bring viewers in and just tried to sweep away the results as minor so that they could ride out the adrenaline of not knowing in the first few minutes.
James, I concur. Also, it was totally lame how they had her “in surgery” apparently and yet she’s in bed with blood still all over her face? Don’t think so. Been in that situation before, she would not still be all bloody like that. That nonsense just set the tone for the ep for me, which I saw as one giant tv family drama cliche. Except for the Adam/Max stuff, that is.
The pregnancy fakeout was sooo telegraphed, as was the whole “Amber will realize her mistakes and cry” stuff that kept happening. Yeah, Zeke’s speech was sweet and all, but taking her to see the wrecked car was too after-school-special for my taste. Ditto with the Julia storyline, and it’s obviously going to cause family conflict next season as she’s infertile while Adam’s wife grows bigger. I so want to have hope for this show, but it may have died tonight with this finale.
Rowan, The scene where Zeek takes Amber to see the car did ring true for me. When I Amber’s age I totaled the car, and they officers said the only part left intact was the convertible top. This should have had a big impact (no pun intended) on me, but it wasn’t until I actually went to look at the car, that I realized how bad that crash had been. So the idea behind the scene is quite truthful, even without Zeek’s heartfelt admission.
When Crosby and Jasmine were having their conversation on the ramp outside the emergency room, all I could think was, “OMG, they’re at Sacred Heart!” I guess they were, Parenthood films at North Hollywood Medical Center sometimes.
Exactly. As Crosby walked Jasmine out that is all I could think. I first had the thought when they zoomed out on Amber’s room.
Also, I think J.D. had many similar scenes where he was trying to win back a girl he treated horribly.
I wonder if this another part of Bill Lawrence’s viral campaign to get Cougar Town higher ratings.
Ha, totally. I expected to see Snoop Dogg intern walk by in the background.
I thought it was the hospital from Childrens Hospital.
They are one in the same. It’s also scheduled to be demolished this year.
Aahh! That’s it! I kept thinking the hospital looked familiar but kept staring at the potted plants outside (during the Jasmine/Crosby scene) thinking they looked horribly wrong. oh, Scrubs- how I loved you.
I was going to add that it was nice to see Shelly Boden (pregnant teacher) out of the hospital…
apparently she’s stuck. She was on Grey’s and House in a very short period of time and then apparently on Private Practice as well, though I don’t remember her there. Well, at least she wasn’t dying this time.
I enjoyed the episode, but did feel like some scenes (the extended Jasmine/Crosby sections) took away from scenes I wanted to spend more time with (the hospital waiting room, Amber with Drew, Kristina finding out her big news)
I kind of feel like we got a pretty strong 40 minute episode of Parenthood, with 10 minutes of dream sequences*/music videos about Crosby and Jasmine inserted into it. It was notable there was no dialogue in the Crosby / Jasmine “reconciliation” scene- just music playing over scenes of them talking. On one hand I’m glad we were spared more time with them, and I can’t imagine what the writers would possibly have scripted to make their reconciliation make sense. But on the other hand, all the magical hand waving makes me feel like the show skipped over the hard (and potentially more interesting) parts of that story…how Jasmine came to reconsider, and how she and Crosby come to terms with their relationship.
*Initially it seemed that the scene where Crosby says he won’t pursue Jasmine was all in his imagination.
I think the show was smart not to keep the action in the hospital too long. Most shows use big dramatic moments like a car crash to manufacture suspense. The opening scenes were effective, but any longer would have had the show wringing false drama from the tension of waiting to hear if Amber will be okay… which of course she was going to be. This show is great because the drama came from how it affected her family and Amber’s guilt. It got the manufactured drama out of the way to focus on the real drama of the aftermath.
Alan are you going to do a post-mortem interview on Parenthood with Jason Katims?
If so, I hope it’s a post *season* interview.
A post-mortem interview would make me think it would be done after the show is dead and gone. And I don’t want this show to be done yet…. we need more time with the Bravermans, I think.
I think Alan did a post-mortem review on the first season of Treme with David Simon but I might be wrong.
I wonder how Bob Kelso and Perry Cox would have handled Max in the hospital…
Max might have been handled by Christopher Meloni’s puppet loving pediatrician character more than either of those two.
I love the show & tonights episode. I would say with the Julia & baby line that personally as a woman with fertility issues it really can be that up
& down of emotions, choices & decisions. And when you’re going through all of that, other peeps pregnancies can trigger all that comes along with it (even strangers as random as that seems). I do appreciate this story line as this isn’t always a topic that is discussed openly. ~Shannon :)
My sense as well. Also, during the tea party scene, I didn’t believe Julia for a minute, so I felt like it was less a flip-flop than trying to convince herself that it was okay to stop.
Definitely agree with Susan. It was clear Julia was trying to convince herself and Joel could see that. And random newborns and pregnancies bring up all kinds of emotions when you’re having trouble conceiving. That labor on the other hand was ridiculous, but almost all tv labors are.
Who sang, “HardTimes (come around here no more)?
I’m trying to find that too! :)
sounded a bit like the eastmountainsouth version from elizabethtown to me
Pretty sure it was Brett Dennen.
Yep–Brett Dennen. You can stream it here.
[blogs.kcrw.com]
Not available on iTunes yet, but should be soon, from the sound of it. Great version.
Thank you, now I recognize Brett Dennen. My son likes him.
In the interview that Jason Katims did with the AV Club ([www.avclub.com]) it seemed like Jasmine and Crosby would be getting back together.
I was also going to comment how the absence of prominence of baseball among the Braverman family might have been replaced with football with the metaphor that Crosby used last week about Hail Mary passes and Katims Friday Night Lights connection but Zeke brought all back this week with talking baseball and reminding us that Katims was a baseball first and foremost. It would interesting to analyzing how the shows aesthetic would change from having baseball as its aesthetic to having football as its aesthetic as George Carlin did in his famous comedy routine about the two different sports.
This show is so unique – different than even other family dramss – and I relate to so many different characters on different levels. Parenthod is pretty much the only show my whole family agrees to watch together. I really love it, and am happy that you are feeling optimistic about season 3 Alan. I’m going to miss it over the summer!
Well Crosby and Jasmine turned out just as they should have. IMO parenthood is about families working things out, and although Crosby and Jasmine had major problems they can work it out. Marriages do survive infidelity and controlling spouses. Why not show how a young couple rebuild their lives after a rough patch? Why is there this attitude- O Jasmine and Crosby have problems break them up forever. I am glad reconciliation was implied because rosby and Jasmine would become a much stronger couple having been to hell and back. People convinced themselves that Jasmine was an ogre, but she was just doing her best, she may not have gone about it the best way, but hey, she is human like all the others and she doesn’t always get it right the first time. She is flawed.
Crosby and Jasmine love each other, their love deserve to try it again.
What evidence is there they truely love each other?
But they seem to fight all the time, and it seems they are only really together for Jabar.
Again its unclear why Crosby is so in love with Jasmine, when other than early in their courtship did they have any sweet, loving moments together. They’ve never addressed how Crosby once had thoughts about wanting Jasmine, becuase he wanted to part of Jabar’s life.
The cheating should have been the straw that broke the camels back with this relationship, but we can’t have Jasmine acting rationale for an entire hour, so they send her back to be with Crosby.
I had wondered if they were just together for Jabbar as well, but I think Crosby has made it clear in the last few episodes that he really loves her. I hope they get back together and that we get to see them do some counseling next season. Jasmine needs to work on her control issues, and I think Crosby is truly learning responsibility. I like the idea of them working it out, even if it’s tough. That’s what relationships are about.
Julia is like a forgotten little sister, i agree, the flip flop on baby thing is very silly and predictable, but it’s an ensemble show…they really do focus too much on some Bravermans over others, and it gets old sometimes.
For me, this show tries to portrait relationship as real as possible, yet it always overdo it on the dramatization. It frustrates and fascinates me both on the real and the overly dramatic parts, and kept me tuning in because there’s always bits and pieces that I like enough to keep watching.
I hope the characters can grow as time goes on, which doesn’t happen often in TV dramas nowadays…they seem to always be making the same mistake. I get teenagers are the worst stage in parenthood, but gosh, the whole not getting into college and decided to act like an ass storyline was annoying and really didn’t feel that necessary since they already had the whole Sarah and rebellious Amber story last season/early this season already. why not spend more time on the other family members?
Jasmine and Crosby have a long way to go. I hope they don’t just make the kiss and make up. Crosby is extremely immature. I completely understand why she would feel so betrayed by that one night stand, it’s not something to get over with easily. But then he went ahead and buy a house. I guess some would find the grand gesture romantic, but I find it impulsive and stupid. everything is just about him, he wants the family together but didn’t think about what he’s done to her. and how can he expect her to just move in and forgive him? it’s pretty desperate and selfish. if he was truly thinking of her, he would give her some time, regain her trust, and finally get a house together as a family. it really just annoys me that he just buy a crappy house, and she just come around. I hope they show them rebuilding the relationship more realistically and not just make it all cutesy.
I only noticed it for the first time tonight but the credits really bugged me with the birthday cake showing the wrong name. Surely that is something that can be edited or photoshoped out.
I really hope the show gets another season though, I really enjoy the show
I enjoyed the finale (and show). It definitely had it’s hiccups but I hope it is renewed. I would love to see some of Peter Krause comedic moments next season.
Alan, as you pointed out, the scene between Nelson and Whitman in the junkyard was excellent.
Teenagers cry alot, especially when they have effed up. It was believable to me that Amber was on emotional roller coaster ride.
Crosby and Jasmine-It’s not realistic to get back together after what has taken place this season. I realize that couples overcome infidelity and other issues but they do not seem like a good fit.
I like the show and find many of the same parts Adam does really good.
But the biggest problem I have, is with all the split section changes in direction each charater seems to have. They just happen, and they never highlight the period of enlightment, or discovery that the charater goes down to change that direction.
Crosby goes from building a house for her as his hail mary shot, to giving up trying to win her over in roughly a SINGLE DAY?!?
Then Jasmine forgives him in roughly a single week after she finds out about the house?
The Julia goes from giving up on trying to have a baby, even though she could probably have seeked alternative methods to aid in her giving birth, because the doc said it was hard, not impossible for her to have a kid. Then runs the ridiculous gamut of not wanting another child, to wanting a child, to wanting to adopt, without even discussing it with Joel.
Again, didn’t we have Joel flip out already this year that he wasn’t involved in any of the decision making process? Yet this is the exactly what happens again here.
Also, I have no idea why they are trying to add another baby with Adam/Kristina. Other than that they could promo last week, the positive pregnancy test for the dau…nope its for mom…switcheroo.
Overall, like the show. I thought the next to last episode was the best of season 2.
Won’t it pose problems for the writers if there are 2 newborns in season 3? Didn’t make sense to me to have the scene where Julia gushed about having a perfect life, only to pine for a baby at the end. (WIll she go the Modern Family route and adopt a Lily?).
Other things I wondered about: No follow-up of whether Dad ever called to check on Amber’s condition (was he touring in Europe and didn’t get the call?). I expected that Zeke would do something (comic) in the hospital room of the kid who got Amber in the accident. Better be a great explanation of why Jasmine went back to Crosby, otherwise I don’t buy it. But perhaps they’re just going to be friends for the sake of Jabbar? Fingers/toes crossed for a season 3.
really disappointing that alan couldnt come up with some kind of joke about them shooting at the scrubs hospital.
does he also write for the paul reiser show?
Just to support your belief in its return, the finale was up to a 2.5 in the demo, making it even more likely
I love this show. It’s by far my favorite network TV drama. I love just enjoying the cast and stories every week. I don’t care if one gets more screen time than the other and I expect to not buy into everything, but it’s still very fun to watch.
I’ll be very disappointed if it doesn’t return.
I agree about the Crosby, Jasmine reconciliation. I don’t want it. Also, it was pretty cheesy b/c as soon as he said he wouldn’t go after her anymore I knew they were going to get back together. IMO, they should have never had Crosby sleep with Minka Kelly. This way, the focus would have stayed on how controlling Jasmine is and how little she respects Crosby’s opinion.
I like how they use Zeek. Sometimes his “toughen up” old man routine works great like with Amber or with Drew earlier in the season and sometimes it doesn’t like with Max on the camping trip.
I was really disappointed in Sarah’s play. So it turns out the whole thing is just scenes from her own life, and the characters are her family members?
Why is it that whenever someone on a TV show becomes a creative writer, they just rehash their own histories? There’s something to be said for that, but real writers actually make something up once in a while.
I really want to like this show, and sometimes I do, but stupid things like Sarah going from directionless bartender, to sneaker designer, then to a lauded aspiring playwright turns it into trite, soap opera drama. I don’t know, maybe Friday Night Lights spoiled me on what is possible, but beyond some good performances this year, I don’t feel very engaged with these characters all that much anymore and, honestly, I don’t know why. Some moments this season really touched me, but I found plenty of moments that went off the rails. I’m not sure I would stick around for another season.
Yeah, I’m with you on the Sarah issue. Her storyline has been way too rushed and all over the place. I was disappointed in the finale and I think that the soap opera elements had a lot to do with it. I will probably continue to watch for Krause and Whitman, but I hope that the writers tighten up the plots next season (if there is one).
I sure hope Mae Whitman gets an Emmy nomination out of this season. Yes, it did seem like she cried about 75 times, but each scene with her was heart-breakingly emotional and I think she knocks it out of the park every time she is on screen.
Her?
I thought the scene with Zeek and Amber was the strongest scene of the series to date, and that incluldes some pretty tough competition between Adam and Max. Bravo.
I’ve got my fingers crossed for renewal.
Watching the scene where Adam gets “let go”, I realized that they’ve been a little cleverer than I had thought: they cast as Cory a guy who looks EXACTLY like Max, grown up. Round face, curly black hair. Both of them seem like aliens to him. At least, one of them we won’t have to see again.
(Also: Sarah Ramos, once in a while, gives us a facial expression where she looks amazingly like Monica Potter.)
I have to disagree with you on the Julia thing. Maybe because I’m a woman and a mother, I could understand her flip-flopping, and I think the pregnant woman tied in well, though the circumstances were a bit out there. Pregnancy is a blessing, but for many women, it’s so physically uncomfortable, and labor and the after-affects of childbirth is such a painful experience, you can’t wait to heal and get back to normal, and get your body back. But then you watch your children grow, and realize they’re not babies anymore, and a part of you aches to go through it all over again. Even if you can’t physically have a child, the ache to be a mother or to have another child is so intense for some women.. you may be able to fool yourself or make the best of things for awhile, but not indefinitely.
On a side note, the height difference between Mae Whitman and Craig T Nelson was so significant, when I first saw them walking I thought it was Sydney! Outstanding acting, though, and the size difference seemed to make her look even more emotionally vulnerable, and make him look even more firm and protective.
Decent ep that was pretty much in line with the series overall. Every Krause scene is great. Everything else is a mixed bag. Julia/Joel/daughter scenes NEVER work — can’t quite put my finger on why, but just doesn’t seem real. Drew continues to shine when they let him. Like Mae W but that character how soo much drama. Where was her dad, though?
Throwback to the source material also in the no-more-job-and-also-we’re-having-an-unplanned-pregnancy. I’m fine with that so long as it leads to more Krause!
Just a silly question. If Haddie and Amber went to Prom together ( a few episodes back) shouldn’t Haddie be a senior and graduating too. Her date, Alex does not go to the school so she was not going as his guest
I think Haddie’s a Junior, but as class officer, she was working on the prom, and also allowed to go. Plus some schools have junior/senior (or mixed class) proms, so she would have been able to go in that case as well.
Parenthood finale was worth the wait, and reminded me of the “Must See TV” slogan of old from NBC. (Been away in Europe where you can’t stream most US shows due to rights issues…bummer…so just saw the season finale on Mother’s Day.)
I, along with others, have posted numerous times that Mae Whitman and Lauren Graham both deserve Emmy consideration for their work this year. If this episode doesn’t garner them some attention, what will? The opening hospital scenes were hard to watch, the junkyard dress-down of Amber by Zeek was incredible, and the scene at the Berkley Theater where Amber breaks down and her mother is so supportive…just magic on the screen. And they have such chemistry together.
I was glad to see Adam was fired. Glad to be rid of Corey and the bunch at T&S Footware. While not a big fan of Jasmine, I thought her psuedo make-up with Crosby by the end of the episode was great, and Kristina being pregnant was no big surprise given NBC’s perchant to give away to much in their promos. But the Julia storyline with the other pregnant lady…waste of time and talents of the actors playing Joel and Julia. And where the heck was Seth? He’s a loser for sure…but Amber’s issues were serious…where the heck was he?
Here’s hoping for renewal at the “upfronts” in a few weeks, and that the writers somehow figure out how to fit Seth (and Mark Cyr) back into the picture. Would love to see Sarah go “postal” on him for not being there for his daughter…again.