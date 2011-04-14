‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Andy and April’s Fancy Party’: Impulse power

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I change my Britta filter…
“I cannot emphasize how little we thought about this.” -Andy
First, we interrupt this review to bring you a message from “Parks and Rec” co-creator Mike Schur (whom you might also know by the names Mose Schrute and Ken Tremendous):
“The promo that aired after ‘Ron and Tammy Part 2,’ which inadvertently gave away the upcoming wedding between Andy and April, was a simple human error on the part of some very apologetic NBC employees. In an effort to undo the spoiler, we publicly stated, in a number of interviews, that NBC had just accidentally gotten the character names wrong, and that there was no upcoming Andy-April wedding. We sincerely hope that fans of the show are cool with us gently lying to them, in an effort to maintain the surprise nuptials as much as we could. Now if you’ll excuse us, we have to go shoot the season finale surprise Jerry-Donna wedding scene.”
So… yeah. That’s unfortunate that the promo people confused the two surprise wedding storylines. But I’ll say this: because of that promo mix-up, I wasn’t shocked about the revelation of what April and Andy were doing with their party. But nor did it take away from my joy at watching one of the funniest, sweetest, just plain best episodes of this season of this great comedy.
There was no surprise factor, but there was still that usual complicated, intoxicating mix of laughs and sweetness that “Parks and Rec” consistently nails. Looked at from one perspective (Leslie at the start of the party), what Andy and April are doing here is ridiculous: the speed with which they did it, Andy opting for his Reggie Wayne jersey instead of a tux, the multiple best men, wedding vows with lines like April’s “I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Is that cool?” Looked at from another perspective (Leslie late in the episode), it’s oddly beautiful, really romantic and wholly appropriate for these two. A wedding with black tie, with flowery declarations of love, with any band other than Mouse Rat(*) would not have felt like a wedding that Andy Dwyer and April Roberta Ludgate would actually be a part of.
(*) Playing one of their more lyrically complex songs, no less.
Aubrey Plaza and Chris Pratt were terrific, but what really sold it all was Amy Poehler’s performance, and the way that – after hearing Simon & Garfunkel’s “April Come She Will” on the stereo, and seeing the blissful looks on April and Andy’s faces as they high-fived each other, Leslie – buttoned-down, uptight, superhumanly anal retentive uber-planner Leslie – gave herself over to this madness and let herself see that while this felt crazy, it also felt right. And Leslie’s acceptance in turn made April’s rare declaration of love to her former boss feel all the more poignant. Great stuff.
Beyond that, “April and Andy’s Fancy Party” was simply a reminder that when we follow these characters outside of Pawnee City Hall and just let them hang out together, great, hilarious things tend to happen: Jerry in his new party shirt, the douche-tastic return of Jean-Ralphio(**), Rob Lowe doing a hilarious break dance to “Jump Around,” Tom being overly competitive about the “baller position” of best man, Ron being horrified by Chris’ vegetable loaf (“Not only does that thing exist, but now you have deprived everyone of cake!” ), etc. The party even allowed the introduction of a great new character: April’s creepy, conversation-dominating friend Oren, who gets his just comeuppance when he’s trapped in a chat with super-positive Chris.
(**) Three Jean-Ralphio thoughts: 1)Thanks, NBC, for cancelling “Undercovers” early enough that Ben Schwartz was free to come back to where he belongs! 2)I about died when Tom was asking for Vince Vaughn movie suggestions and Jean-Ralphio says, confidently, Fred Claus.” 3)Does Tom actually look like less of a d-bag in comparison to his BFF, or does the very fact of that friendship automatically diminish him?
And the sense of overflowing, goofy love from Andy and April helped move the Ben/Leslie thing from something the show has been strongly hinting at to something it’s now pointing big neon signs at. Chris gives Ben a practical reason to stay, and Leslie gives him an emotional one. And if those two crazy kids can get married and make it seem vaguely rational, why can’t their older role model types find happiness with each other?
A few other thoughts:
• The Donna/Ann pairing in “Harvest Festival” was so funny that the show goes to it again in the B-story, with Ann making such a fool of herself at a singles mixer (in a fine comic showcase for Rashida Jones) that even overly-competitive Donna takes pity on her (“Are you Nell? From the movie ‘Nell’?”) and helps her out. The Donna/Ann and Tom/Ben pairings are good examples of how you can take two characters (Ann and Ben) who ordinarily function as straight men and actually make them into the joke with very little work.
• Loved the pre-credits scene with Ron pretending to pull his tooth out to freak out the others, resulting in Ben running screaming from the room and Tom fainting.
• Of course Ron only knows Julia Roberts as “That toothy girl from ‘Mystic Pizza.'” And I’m guessing Ron only saw because it had “Pizza” in the title.
• Just to clarify, when Ron refers to having been married three times, he’s only referring to two women, as he married the second (Megan Mullally) Tammy twice, the second time briefly earlier this season. There is no third ex-Mrs. Swanson floating around. (And I’m still waiting for more details on the first Tammy.)
What did everybody else think?
WOW. greatest episode of comedy in a long time
I thought it was terrific. Was surprised that they actually went thru with it.
Ah, the advantage of using the DVR to avoid promos ….
I was thinking the same thing, though in my case it was that the promo was cut off as the recording switched to 30 Rock. For once, I wasn’t upset that DVR’s don’t comepnsate for program run-over.
Or watching the show only on Hulu the next day…
Yeah, I had no idea there was going to be a wedding, either.
The promos didn’t blow it for me because I was absolutely convinced they weren’t going to go through with it. There are enough sitcom episodes where a young couple thinks they can get married and then gets talked out of it that I just assumed that was happening here.
F- episode. I can’t stand when shows feels the need to show you every single character they’ve ever created like this. I knew from the opening scene when Andy and April were parading around inviting people to their party that this was going to be more of an The Office style episode instead of what P&R has done with itself recently.
Uh … what?
Anyway, the only time my television gets turned on during the week is on Thursday nights, and I try to do my best to avoid previews. Therefore, I entered tonight completely fresh. But then the commercials said that April and Andy were getting married (and they also spoiled the hugging scene between Michael and Will Ferrell’s character on “The Office”). That was really frustrating for me.
If you didn’t love this episode then you aren’t a fan of parks and Rec. Simple as that. F episode? Not even close.
No, I love this show, but something didn’t feel right last night. Almost like they were trying too hard. I still laughed, but didn’t feel satisfied in the end.
I didn’t like this episode either. Or rather, the large chunk of it that was the wedding. It felt like later-series Friends, where the characters were extreme versions of themselves. The wedding vows in particular. Something along the lines of “I hate everything, but I don’t hate you”. Felt like a bad parody, that wasn’t redeemed when she tells Leslie she loves her. And Andy appeared to be suffering from extreme brain damage. But I guess I’m not a real fan either.
F- isn’t a grade because F is a failing grade so it’s pointless to differentiate it. I give your review an F.
For some reason, Leslie’s moment of panic saying “Help me Ann!” really amused me. I think it was the note of out-of-control panic that was driving her to want her best friend to be there. Just a lot of great little bits of comedy, mixed together in a fun way.
I actually didn’t see that previous promo, so I totally was surprised when April and Andy actually did get married! I loved the episode; it was so funny and sweet. And Adam Scott is hilarious.
The cake line you quoted may have been the funniest thing I ever heard.
Especially when paired with Poehler’s perfectly timed “Take a walk, Ron.”
I was expecting the payoff to be that the cake they’d asked for was supposed to become the wedding cake, and so they’d end up with vegetable loaf as wedding cake.
Ron Swanson was on FIRE this episode. Not just in the effigy-burning sort of way either.
Which reminds me: I am placing my bet now that somehow in the hubbub of stomping off in a marital huff, Ron and Tammy 2 didn’t actually bother to put paperwork through for another divorce/annulment, and this will come back to bite later on.
oh god i fell out of my seat during the tooth pulling scene. i think ben and tom’s reactions were comparable to ron’s joyful reaction to little sebastian
I had to rewatch it because I started screaming and NOT LOOKING once Ron whipped out the pliers.
That man is a GOD.
Ron and April and Andy are my favorites on this show and this was my favorite episode ever.
And I quote myself, from the Ron & Tammy Part II comments: “I totally don’t buy the excuse.” Yes, that’s what I have to hang my hat on, folks. Give it to me.
Well said. I’ll do the same from the Ron and Tammy Part II Comments about the promo – “Yea that was crazy, better have been some sort of joke or I can imagine the steam coming out of Ken Tremendous’ ears right now.”
So looks like it wasn’t a joke after all, and I think Mr. Tremendous must have blown a gasket when he saw that promo after Ron and Tammy.
By the way, anyone catch the promo following the show asking viewers to go to NBC.com and sign up for Ron and Tammy’s baby registry? Or did the brass at NBC learned their lesson the first time and kept their promos in order?
I still love the show.
But Parks and Rec and The Office feel a little predictable. The characters don’t face setbacks or challenges. It all feels to oddly positive.
They face challenges and setbacks all the time, it’s just not to the extent the characters on Breaking Bad or mad Men do. These shows are comedies, the show is supposed to be happy most of the time.
I don’t completely agree although I can see why you see that. Ann has been dumped and is clearly not in a good place. Leslie really struggled in the last episode with out her next idea. Tom keeps on failing in his many business ideas. I think that yes they struggle but they ultimately do prevail which I am okay with because is that the tone of the show, but I disagree that they don’t face obstacles.
I do think, however, if they give Andy/April a conflict free marriage then yes I will be let down. But I have faith in the writers that they will introduce conflict to the marriage, but right now I am just basking in the glow of a wonderful wedding.
But… What’s wrong with being positive? These are comedies, all they really have to do is be funny.
yes, negative things happen. But it feels like the outcomes will be predictably positive (everything will end really well for Leslie, Anne, and probably even Tom).
What is positive in Tom’s life? That guy is damn near tragic. Hates his job, isn’t talented enough to succeed at what he wants, is a pretty hopeless dork, watched his true love date a co-worker and move to Canada, lost the one girl who’s ever cared about him, etc.
Tom doesn’t hate his job, he just has a different approach to it.
Tom, Jerry, Ann, and Ben are all pretty depressing characters, when you really think about it
Actually, if you really think about it, Jerry isn’t that depressing at all. He knows he’s the butt of all the jokes, but he also knows he’s got just a couple more years to put in before he can retire on his pension to his cabin at the lake. In a certain way, he’s inspiring.
I really liked the way they handled Jerry’s material in this episode. When he’s simultaneously included in what’s going on (getting invited to the wedding, having the chance to wear that awful party shirt) and being roundly mistreated (April attempting to publicly NOT give him the invitation, Tom mocking said party shirt, and Andy making sure to single out Jerry as NOT one of the best men) the balance really comes across as funny and not mean or tired. Maybe it boils down to “he’s a dork, but he’s OUR dork”, a formula that also seems to working well with the Tom-Ben friendship. Good for P&R to, not surprisingly, do A+ work on this part of the episode.
Really glad I missed that promo, because this episode caught me off guard in a fantastic way.
At first it seemed odd that Andy would wear the Reggie Wayne jersey, then I remembered April got it for him back in Christmas Scandal so it made it very sweet.
Ron was as usual the unsung hero of this episode (pulling out his tooth in the cold open and lessons on how to burn a divorce effigy and the look of sheer joy on his face when he realized he’d be able to do that again).
Glad they didn’t waste time dancing around April and Andy’s relationship status and that Ann didn’t burst in with a “Stop Andy! Don’t get married!”
Oh and Chris freaking out the freakiest kid at the party. Fan-freaking-tastic.
Love the continuity in this show (it’s like a live action version of Springfield) returns of the Animal Control guys and April’s former boyfriends were awesome in small doses.
I was wonder if anyone noticed aprils former bf who had a gay bf!! Lol so funny. I didn’t notice until my second viewing. Yes I’ve watched it twice already. Just the perfect blend of funny and sweet and characters you love getting to be happy together!
Just started watching the show, Billy?
Anyone else think that Ron Swanson loves watching Burn Notice? It was a very Michael Westen voiceover moment.
“Not only does that thing exist…”
I missed everything that happened after that line because I could not stop laughing. Serious, life-threatening fits.
It’s okay. I catch up on Hulu, and the EMTs and I thoroughly enjoyed this week’s episode of 30 Rock.
When Ron Effing Swanson is on the cover of Vanity Fair, I’ll buy a copy.
“Walk it off, Ron” I think Ron and Leslie’s office marriage is one of the best relationships on TV
I nominate Harriett Hansen Harris for Ron’s first Tammy
Best line in an episode of many lines. Okay, so many good lines.
Also, DO NOT FUCK WITH CAKE!
btw, i love how the wipe erase board in andy’s friend’s kitchen says “ANDY STOP EATING MY FOOD! if it has my name on it, it’s mine!”
This was, without a doubt, my favorite episode of Parks and Rec. It had everything you could want, Mouserat, Jean Ralphio, Ron vs. Chris’ vegetable loaf, and of course Orin. I couldn’t stop laughing hysterically. Just…. wow.
Just want to say that I that before each new episode airs, I dread a bit, for fear that some of the magic that makes P&R so great will be slightly diminished, or that my expectations are now too high to appreciate any new episode. But week after week, it continues to exceed my expectations. And yeah, some things are predictable, but honestly, there aren’t many new ideas in sitcoms anymore, just different executions, and P&R nails it every time because the characters are so great and well-acted.
Well said.
My favourite part was when Leslie called Ann and referred to herself as “Leslie, Leslie Knope of the Parks Department.”
I LOVED this, mostly because my dad will still END a voicemail with some variation of, “You can get my on the cell. It’s Dad,” as if I’d forgotten that he told me it was him at the beginning of the call, or, you know, forgotten what my dad sounds like.
Great line, the only thing that would have made it funnier is if they had held onto it for season 5 or 6.
Fantastic episode. Alan, I think you were the one I read who first characterized Leslie and Ron as work spouses. Leslie saying “Take a walk, Ron” and Ron doing so without question epitomizes this relationship.
My favorite part: Andy asking Tom if he was straight, or if he had something going on with Jean Ralphio. Great delivery.
But this show can pretty much do no wrong at this point, as it has nailed every episode this season. Phenomenal writing and the best cast of colorful, entertaining, fun characters since the Bluth family on Arrested Development.
Don’t forget to check out the wedding website!
[www.awesomesaucewedding.com]
The photos are hilarious and people can leave messages on the guestbook.
Is that the same Reggie Wayne jersey that April gave Andy last year?
Thank Christ for Ron Swanson. Immediately washed away the bad taste of a soul-crushingly abysmal Office episode.
I had forgotten that the promo spoiled this week. In fact I only remembered it when reading this post! I loved every minute of this episode, and I was (thankfully) truly shocked when they got to the big reveal!
GREAT EPISODE!
My laugh-out-loud moment: the dove not flying. Hilarious.
Even better, they were pigeons, provided by animal control. “OK, this one’s dead.”
“We know this now.”
That was perfect. This show keeps getting better. I died at the cold open and the ex-wife effigy burning instructions. Nick Offerman makes my life.
The part where Tom acts as if head just got blown after Jean-Ralphio tells him how to finish best man speech just slayed me. Couldn’t stop laughing.
Anybody else disappointed though that we didn’t get to hear Tom’s speech? I thought for sure they were saving that for the closing credits :(
I kind of think it’s funnier to leave the speech to our imagination, because part of the joke is that we’ll never know if it was actually awesome, or if it was just Tom’s idea of awesome, and thus, a hugely inappropriate failure carved from advice in the back pages of “Maxim”.
This show rocks so hard. I go from crying from laughter to awwwwwwwwwwwwwwww in zero seconds.
Loved this episode; so weird, so awesome. I lol’d that Ron not only makes “ex-wife” effigys but has a proper procedure for ritualistically burning them.
I thought it was a funny episode, but I really do not know why the writer married April and Andy. Have they run out of ideas already? It just seemed out of the blue and completely out of character – for April, at least. Just a few weeks ago, she was pretending to hate Andy and was still very hurt by what he did in last season’s finale and now she’s marrying the guy?
In shows such as The Office and P&R, there’s a certain base level of emotional reality that we expect the writers to respect. Naturally, as The Office has worn on, the writers have become stretched for ideas and have taken license with it, but P&R is supposed to be on a hot streak, in its prime and shouldn’t need to resort to such gimmicks to fill 20 minutes of television.
Aside from the plot, everything else was great. Especially Rob Lowe, whether he is break dancing or being the unstoppable positive force to Oren’s immovable object of negativity, the dude is killing it right now.
there’d be no elvis-priests if people didn’t behave rashly. i didn’t feel like it was out of character. neither of them seems to hold the institution of marriage in high regard, they’re just having a laugh.
You’re probably right about them not holding marriage in high regard, maybe I was overreacting.
Why was it only Leslie reacting that way? I’m sure at least one of April’s parents would have an objection to her marrying a 30 year old without a home or a decent job who both broke her heart and has only been dating their daughter for a month. Don’t get me wrong, I love Andy, but on paper he’s not a dream son-in-law…gotta stop ranting.
I suspect that April’s parents are pretty on-board with getting her out of the house.
Why? Because with these two crazy kids, the wedding isn’t going to be the end of the story. There’s gonna be plenty of amusing plot to milk for all, with two people who have been together a month and don’t have anywhere to live being MARRIED. Think of the possibilities!
Oh, for those mentioning April’s parents, according to the Hulu extra they consider Andy a vast improvement over guys like Oren.
I was MAJORLY thrown for a loop that these two would actually get married at this point. A couple episodes ago Andy realized he couldn’t even pay for a proper date, but now he’s confident enough to commit to marriage?
This takes nothing away from the humor of the episode. I laughed hysterically throughout. Just not sure if this path made any sense…even for two characters as insensible as Andy and April.
I actually felt like this was the most accurate depiction of a marriage we’ve seen on TV in a while. So many shows go through the repeated motions of creating what they think is a “real” marriage moment. But look at The Office, look at Friends, look at any sitcom that’s ever had a wedding, they’re funny and special in their own way, but their also cheapened by the spectacle of them. By the ads the show takes out to promote it, the will they won’t they of it, the cold feet, the surprise pregnancy or wedding guest, etc. Parks and Rec writers said, “Let’s not play that game.”
And they are better for doing it, they rewarded the fans who tune in weekly with a wedding that is reflective of what a lot of people do: get married rashly. And they didn’t use it as a ploy for ratings or to garner interest. This wedding was equal parts for the characters and the fans. And I already hold it in the highest regard for that.
Perfectly said Velocityknown. That they had the wedding with NO fanfare at all or pre-episode hype (other than that leak, which thankfully, I did not see) perfectly fits both the characters and the show.
Despite reading spoilers every chance I get, somehow I missed the accidental promo for April & Andy’s wedding. Nice little surprise – I never thought they’d actually go through with it.
To me, it seems like the writers just said “F it” instead of dragging us through two seasons of “Will they or won’t they?” Jim/Pam and Chuck/Sarah, watch how it’s done.
Fantastic episode, the opening with Ron had me rolling. The only thing I’ll say is that this seemed well-suited for a season finale. With this and the harvest festival, there have been two really big events this season (although there was no build to this one), so it will be interesting to see if there’s a larger story arc that takes us to the end of the season.
I saw this after watching the completely awful Paul Reiser show and wow what a relief. 1) Glad I missed any promos. I avoid promos like the plague and the practice paid off big. 2) Opening gag killed so well. 3) I like how they are working in a sensible way to keep temporary characters in this show permanently and how they were able to gracefully get rid of dead weight.
“I have Britta filters older than that. Wait, should I change my filter?”
This was an amazing episode, even knowing about the wedding from the promos.
I honestly can’t comment on this episode without sounding like a complete fangirl, but to echo the sentiments, it had everything a Parks fan could want, and highlighted some of my favorite secondary characters (Donna and her “dating is a zero-sum game” rant), Ron Swanson Being Ron Swanson, and the Ben/Leslie dynamic that I’ve totally fallen for.
Best episode of the series in my opinion. And this is coming from someone who saved “Sweetums” on the DVR since it’s first airing.
Best part was Andy asking April for her middle name, her whispering it to him and him loudly making fun of it and using it over and over.
I hate to break it to Regis’ son-in-law, we saw through your lies a mile away.
Nice try though. At least he admitted that he only made the “effort” to undo the spoiler; it was never undone.
Also, I remember Alan being pissy when this happened in the first place. Alan, when did you know that the wedding was happening?
If you recall, Arrested Development intentionally put false “next time on Arrested Development” storylines at the end of each episode…. it was one of my favorite parts of the show.
It was amazing. One in particular in Season 2 fooled me so completely that I searched my DVR and the internet for like two days to try to find this hilarious ep that I thought I’d missed
Really like this show, too me the two highlights were:
Rob Lowe breaking it down! and “Are you Nell? From the movie Nell?”
Can’t forget Tom’s exclamation of, “But there’s s boy’s sale at Dillard’s!” I had to pause for a minute to catch my breath after laughing so hard. I also want to echo what another poster said about Ron Swanson’s Michael Weston-ish divorce effigy narration. I esp. loved him saying the part about the “safe distance before throwing the bottle of flaming isopropyl alcohol.” Thats almost as genius as cake fondant as a stand-in for C4! Love this show :)
This kind of episode would never happen in 30 Rock or The Office. They don’t allow for good things to happen to their characters. There always has to be some joke or mishap that kills the happy moment. I was worried that Ann was going to come to the party and mess up the wedding, but I was pleasantly surprised when she didn’t.
Way to go, Parks and Rec. You made an uplifting and heart-warming episode.
Also, I love Ron Swanson. That tooth pulling moment was genius!
Loved every minute of it.
“That toothy girl from Mystic Pizza” – HAHAHAHAHA!!
Great episode.
My favorite show. It’s gotten to the point where I notice little details like April walking Andy into the side of a door, then Leslie doing the same thing to Ben.
And here I thought your lead-in line would be “as soon as I go make an xbox pancake.”
This has got to be the first comedy ever that had me welling up. Even finales of shows I’ve loved, like Cheers, haven’t approached the level of honest emotion and warmth that this show does.
The moment that really got me was when April told Leslie she loved her. It felt like such an amazing payoff because of how reserved April has been and how little she has expressed her affection for anyone – often even for Andy. But I felt it was especially appropriate as Ron and Leslie act almost as parents to April.
And as for whether they are ready to get married or not – who really knows? At least they got married for love and not because of an unplanned pregnancy. People get married young all the time after being together for just as or less long.
Also, just have to say I loved the Ben-Leslie subtext being amped up again. This show does a terrific job of making its points without hitting the audience over the head.
Last, I hope there is a longer clip of Rob Lowe dancing…because that was amazing
Based on the Parks episodes she’s written, I have a feeling that Katie Dippold’s love life is a sitcom in itself.
“Wait, Oren is behind me, right?” Then the “just look into my eyes” walk, then run out the door. Fantastic!
Such a good episode. I can’t believe they pulled off an understated wedding episode in such a touching fashion. I have to give credit to Aubrey Plaza and Chris Pratt, they really pull off the sweetness in April and Andy’s rather doofy relationship. As impulsive as their wedding was, they obviously put some thought into the ceremony, with the animal control pigeons and whatnot. Of course, I would’ve asked Ron to bring the cooked meat instead of Donna. But honestly, I teared up a bit during the wedding. Ron, Chris, Ben and Leslie were so moved by the ceremony, and it was such a genuine moment. And I loved that April cried over her sister’s toast.
I also loved that Ben and Leslie took the “risk” of staying in Pawnee/asking Ben to stay in Pawnee individually.
I also thought it was cute that in an episode where Rashida Jones looked particularly lovely, there was for once no line about Ann’s beauty. And I wanted a better look at Donna’s dress, because she looked great too.
Jean-Ralphio!!! Honestly, it was great to see all the side characters who maybe aren’t seen that often. April’s sisters, her gay exes, Mouse Rat, etc. And ok, I couldn’t tell if the elderly lady was Andy’s grandmother or the lady who liked Mouse Rat’s performance in Galentine’s Day.
I loved this episode – I got married the same way, really young, after a few weeks of dating and with a justice of the peace and a party at home and of course got a lot of pushback from people. I am so happy they really went through with it – I thought for sure they would have the characters get talked out of it! So cool to see a story like ours!
Also, how perfect that they used Simon and Garfunkel – all their songs are about being young and too cocky and not wasting time!