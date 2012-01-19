‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Campaign Ad’: Pros and cons

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as the pretender to the crown of Alsace-Lorraine gives me a dog…
As mentioned this morning, NBC for some reason didn’t promote Paul Rudd’s presence in this episode, and as the bumbling, spoiled, entitled villain of the campaign arc, but he made a terrific first impression in a strong, very funny episode overall.
We’ve already seen (notably in season 2’s “Sweetums”) how charmed the rest of the town is by the Newports, and the idea of Leslie’s chief opponent being the clueless black sheep of the family feels like a very “Parks and Rec” choice. Bobby’s not evil: he’s just an overgrown kid who has gotten his way at everything in life and has no idea how to react when the world won’t give him what he wants. That’s exactly the kind of Goliath our plucky blonde David should be taking down in the context of the show. Bobby Newport is very rich and very powerful and a complete tool, but he’s too oblivious to be unpleasant. This is a nice show, and while I imagine it could have fun with a completely despicable, ruthless opponent, this seems more appropriate.
Similarly, Leslie is too nice to want to run an attack ad(*), and the episode did a good job both at showing Leslie freaking out about the idea (including her wonderful flying tackle of Ben at the TV station) and Ben coming up with the attack ad itself. Ben, Tom and Jerry all sitting around having a Don LaFontaine-off as they tried to come up with the most gravely, sinister voiceover narration for the ad was hysterical, and a scene that could have easily run much longer if the episode didn’t have two very funny subplots in their own right to keep cutting away to. (Since I’ve watched the episode, I’ve had to stop myself from growling, “Bobby Newport!” at random people.)
(*) There was a “Simpsons” level of detail to Leslie’s positive-but-lame ad, as the scroll of things she’s in favor of included “fewer libraries,” “unionizing ice cream trucks,” “free trade with Illinios,” “finally passing PR-61, formally recognizing South Korea” and “stop global terrorism.”
April and Andy’s complete naivete about how the adult world works has been a great fountain of comedy with this show. Usually, we need Ron or Ben or one of the other grown-ups around to act as their incredulous guide, but this time those two crazy kids did just fine getting laughs on their own, whether with the two incredible bits of slapstick that bookended the story (Andy sneezing himself into a concussion, and then Andy running into an ambulance and requesting that a different ambulance come to help him), Andy rattling off an endless list of goofy symptoms to the first doctor (the Twix wrapper gag killed me) or April repeatedly correcting Andy’s misstatements about what’s happened to them today. For all of Andy’s Homer Simpson-esque stupidity, what makes those scenes work is that April is fully aware of how dumb he is and not only doesn’t mind but takes pleasure from it. (If nothing else, it guarantees she’ll have someone around to feel superior to for the rest of her life.)
Ron and Chris, meanwhile, are a duo the show has been sparing in its use of, despite the obvious conflicts you can get from Chris’ relentless enthusiasm and Ron’s hatred of government, small talk and most people. This was a good one for the two of them together, as stepping into Ben’s old hatchet man role seems an ideal gig for Ron, and it was as amusing to see the pleasure he took in crushing dreams as it was to see his discomfort at Chris’ ability to get into the office before Ron could use the remote door-closer Leslie got him for Christmas(**). I particularly loved how seamlessly we cut from Chris laughing at Ron at City Hall to him doing it at the restaurant, putting us in the exact same confused, horrified head space as Ron. (“Next thing I knew we were at lunch. Did he drug me?”) Also, Nick Offerman’s delivery of Ron’s disinterested, barely-informed introduction of Kyle to Chris was a thing of beauty.
(**) Both the remote door opener and Andy’s gold record were plot points this week. Now I’m waiting for a subplot about Jerry’s socks.
Ron as assistant city manager is a concept with potential, particularly if Leslie loses the election. (Though I think the show could also make things work if she wins; we would just reorient our perspective on the local government a tiny bit.) If she loses, she takes over the parks department and still has Ron as her superior, but now in a more adversarial role where he can like and respect her and still try to thwart her dreams. Hmm…
The battle between positive and negative, between people who want to do things and people who just want their daddy off their back, between people who want to make friends and those who just want to be left alone, is where so much of the “Parks and Recreation” fun comes from. Sometimes we get episodes with one great story and a weak subplot, or an episode like last week’s that wasn’t great overall but had a brilliant bit of slapstick to save the day, but “Campaign Ad” was an episode that was firing on all thrusters. If NBC had been able to use Rudd’s name and face to promote the episode, and if stunt-casting still had the ability to draw new viewers to a show, this would have been a great introduction to what this is all about and why it’s so good.
What did everybody else think?
In a world where he was handed everything, Bobby Newport never worked a day in his life. Bobby Newport. Boooobby Neeeewport. BOBBY NEWPORT. BAWBY NEUPART.
Poor Jerry. It’s so rare to see him play along with some workplace shenanigans like that, and he gets smacked down for it like usual.
Who else is dieing to see a conversation between Andy and Bobby?
Yeeeeeeessssssss!!!!!
The Paul Rudd character made no sense “give it to me”, Right cause that would ever happen.
They officially don’t know what to do with Rob Lowe
Who expects reality on a sitcom?
No no, you see. That’s why it’s funny, he’s a comedically entitled manchild. If he were realistically entitled it wouldn’t be very funny, would it?
Without breaking Alan’s politics rule, I can think of at least two real-life politicians, one from each party, both holding office in the past 6 years, who had that sense of entitlement and *almost* that level of stupidity.
And Rob Lowe seems just fine on the show. Quitcher whining.
I thought Paul Rudd was too dumb, dumber than Andy, and he didn’t feel realistic like everything else on the show. I can buy everyone using Altavista, but he seemed like a lazy cartoon character.
I’d argue he’s no less a cartoon character than the sex scandal politician (can’t remember his name), the talk show lady, etc
That would be Congressman Mike Dexhart
And Joan Calamezzo
Totally agree with Ed –Bobby did seem even dumber than Andy. Really detracted from the otherwise funny episode for me.
I didn’t mind because it was funny. That final scene was really funny, because even though he’s over the top, they played it real. Leslie was horrified and didn’t react in a joke. She was on her game. Chris bothers me more because he’s a cartoon, but he’s also not funny too often. As long as its funny, I don’t care if its “realistic in Pawnee” or not.
To be fair, I feel like the dumbest thing Bobby Newport did was not realize that that was an actual video of Leslie at 10.
That was probably written to be cynical–as in, a sleazy politician can’t believe it was honest. But as played by Paul Rudd, it comes out Andy-like. Which I was OK with, but someone with a more cynical edge would have been interesting in that role.
Paul Rudd played his role so perfectly. Very much like a dark side Andy with politician hair.
“Dark side Andy” is PERFECT.
Yes, I want to see Bobby and Andy suddenly become best friends now.
Yes, I thought Rudd was brilliant. Bobby Newport is so ignorant AND so entitled that he has no idea he can’t simply ask an opponent to give him an election. It’s a reductio ad absurdum, but a reductio of people who actually live in our world.
I think the episode would’ve gone over much better if the audience didn’t realize just how dumb the Paul Rudd character until the meeting at the end. Would’ve made the attack ad vs. positive ad subplot much more enticing to watch, since we would’ve been more on Leslie’s side.
I thought it was pretty obvious from the get go that Bobby Newport wasn’t very bright.
That was Lukeb’s point. He thinks it would have been better if the reveal was at the end of the show.
I totally read that post wrong…oops. This is what happens when you don’t sleep, kids.
April and Andy were terrific this episode, especially with the broken thumb.
I think it would be great for the show to have Leslie win the election because, like the Wire, which was one of the inspirations for the show, it can grow from season to season to show a larger perspective of government. Plus, it would offer a lot of different stories.
This show is completely different than it was in season 2 when I fell in love with it. The writing is still decent I suppose, but it has lost it’s charm, and unfortunately isn’t too funny anymore. Adam Scott needs to be written out ASAP. He’s subpar in comedies.
I totally agree with this. The addition of Adam Scott and Rob Lowe has changed the dynamics of the show for the worse. When I re-watch season 2 it’s much more obvious.
Interesting. For me, season 3 is when this show really went from good to awesome. Also, I think that writing out Paul Schneider and adding Adam Scott to the cast was one of the best decisions the show runners made.
couldnt agree more with mich…brandanowitz did very little for me. scott and lowe are phenominal
I would agree that Season 2 was great and then Season 3 was just knocked-out-of-the-park, over and over, incredible. (And much of that was DUE to the addition of Lowe and Scott, I would argue.) This season has had great moments, but some parts just haven’t felt like they all clicked or flowed in quite the same way. I thought this was a great ep, and loved the parodying of the negative campaign ads, and its such perfect timing for this storyline, its a great choice. Still, I see what others mean in saying there was just a tiny bit of something “off” or it all didn’t mesh together in the same awe-inspiring so many of the season 3 eps did. That said, I missed some of the little jokes that Alan caught, so I need to re-watch and see if it was just my own distractions that took me out of it.
I almost think that the drastic upgrade in characters between seasons 1 and 2 made my expectations skyrocket for the future of the series. What should we really expect from a Thursday night NBC sitcom? The fact that these great writers and characters and actors are working in unison is enough to keep me watching, but I wish so bad that a character could actually develop instead of being tossed around between writers every week.
I think the season has been “off” in the same way most comedies are after a few seasons. Part of it is just that the audience is harder to impress. Part of it is that writers run out of obvious jokes and storylines, so the humor gets broader.
Overall, I think Parks is still very good, and I thought this run of episodes from “End of the World” through last week’s was great. But compared to S2 and S3, it’s been a lot more uneven. And they have gone a little too broad with some of the characterizations at times (Tom and E720, Ron and Tammy I, “Andy is dumb” gags).
I thought this week’s episode was good, not great. Not as good as last week’s.
Adam Scott not good in comedies? Do yourself a favor and watch Party Down. Probably the best comedy since Arrested Development.
This is the reason Dave Chappelle stopped doing his show. It gets to the point with a lot of people (like in this thread) where they can’t watch a new episode without comparing it to “the way it used to be”, and they’ll always say it’s not as good as last season (but at the same time, if the show just kept doing the same thing over and over, the people complaining now would be complaining that the show’s stale and hasn’t evolved…talk about lose-lose). Personally, I’ve loved this season, and look forward to the next ep more and more each week. I just don’t see the point in comparing everything to the way it used to be because all it ends up doing is removing the possibility of enjoying what’s currently happening. And BTW, I’m not saying people who compare shows to what they used to be are wrong by any means, I just personally don’t get it. And if the show gets to a point where I don’t find it funny anymore, I’ll move on and find another one that is. Gotta love TV!
Everyone above makes great points regarding the evolution of a favorite sitcom. Sadly, all things must change. And we know how we feel about change.. P & R IS different but I still want to watch these actors play these characters. Adam Scott is underused right now – and he’s a great deliverer of the sarcastic curve ball. Too bad. p.s. I have to say a word about Paul Schneider – Brandanowitz Season 2… though most people comment that they’re glad he’s gone, they’re missing the wonderful subtleties of a talented actor. Watch “The Assassination of Jesse James BTCRF” or “Bright Star” if you can handle a feature-length and-then-some period piece. The guy is brilliant.
I agree that season2 was the best, but i also LOOVED season 3 and this one. season 4 is more like season2, i think.
Bobby Newport? Funny.
Andy hitting himself in the eye with a ball? Hysterical.
Something seems off this season compared to last. All the parts are there, but for some reason it’s not working quite like last season. It’s still one of the best comedies out there, but it’s just not as brilliant.
I think it’s just a case of last season being so good that there is no way to top it.
The irony in NBC’s promo department spoiling so many plot points but then hiding this (after it had been leaked and could have been used to help ratings) shows why this network is where it is in the ratings, if obviously not in quality. It was a great establishing episode and I’m looking forward to following the campaign for the rest of the season, though I wonder if Leslie should win or lose. I feel like it could go either way with the way the writers are going, and any way they go, I trust it will be funny and full of heart.
I see the lack of promotion for paul rudd in this episode to be a signal that the new head of NBC does not see parks and recreation in the the future of the network. I feel that he will renew it for next season because NBC’s line is horrible but he does not want it to go one much longer after that.
Could you blame the NBC brass for thinking that given the terrible ratings?
I’d be totally fine with Parks ending after 5 or 6 seasons. That’d give it a nice, solid run without it becoming an Office-like zombie show.
A lot depends on whether NBC can successfully launch any new comedies the next few years. I’d guess it’ll get another 1-2 seasons, though given NBC’s streak of poor ratings, I suppose it’s possible it could last longer.
I think people might be overlooking the obvious reason why Rudd’s appearance wasn’t promoted. Likely, it was a stipulation he demanded in exchange for working for far below his market rate.
…What? That’s not exactly an obvious reason, let alone a good one.
Bobby Newport reminded me of an actual person. He even had the dog, who I thought would be used in a certain way.
You are being strangely, unnecessarily coy.
@Jake: Alan does have a no politics rule. The son of a elite who is used to getting his own way. Black-haired, currently running for an elected office.
Thought the same thing. Also remembered the no politics rule. But the resemblance is too much to be chance.
Yep. Clearly poking fun at a certain politician. Let’s just call him Spit Bombtree.
Bobo–I didn’t get that vibe at all (While I’m not necessarily a fan, Romney’s obsessive attention to detail actually makes him a strangely Knope-like person.) I think they were going for *another* very high-profile politician, who left the office he held in 2008.
Pampered youth with a reputation as a party animal, charming and amiable, comes off to many as a bit daffy, runs for office seeking approval from his father, has a more upstanding and successful brother, presumably holds a pro-corporate bias, is running against an awkward, obsessive-compulsive type with lofty, change-the-world ambitions, etc.
Ron’s reaction to his automatic door failing to close before Chris walked through just SLAYED me.
I love that reading your review will make me enjoy P&R more when I get to watch it tomorrow as opposed to “spoiling” it and making me not feel the need to watch. This show is a beautiful thing.
Re: Stunt Casting. Didn’t the Britney Spears episode of HIMYM elevate that shows ratings and they have stayed up to that amount pretty much since?
Anyone else notice that Adam Scott had a brutal cold this week? That must have been tough.
BTW, I disagree with the sentiment that he isn’t good in comedies. I think he’s doing pretty well, and the chemistry between him and Amy Poehler is great.
I noticed it. His voice had a weird gritty note
I found Amy Poeler really grating this episode. I really feel like Leslie is a character that is great when she is being reactive rather than proactive.
Its like Superman. You don’t want a story where Superman hunts down and kills the evil business tycoons of the world. A story about Superman reacting to thwart an evil plan is much more satisfying.
In order to allow Leslie to be proactive in her plotlines, they have had to raise her incompetence level, else we wouldn’t understand why she wasn’t able to accomplish what she wanted to. I think this sucks alot of joy out of the character.
I do like the idea of Ron being promoted to Ben’s old job. It will make it easier to incorporate Rob Lowe into stories is a more natural way, but I don’t agree at all that Leslie should move up to Ron’s Job. I think the obvious solution is for Jerry to take Ron’s position. It would alter the dynamic in such a way as to keep it fresh, but not so much that it undermines what makes the characters great.
Plus, Jerry with authority seems like a comedy goldmine.
Hilarious. And I thought there was some good depth as well, it’s just that there were SO MANY jokes that it might have been easy not to notice.
I enjoyed that we knew, right away, that Bobby Newport was an entitled, spoiled rich kid who had no ideas about being in government. That way Leslie’s holdout on going negative had some real weight to it. Yeah, it would have been easy to justify an attack ad against such an obvious target, but that made her insistence even more endearing and likable.
I’m pretty sure Mike Schur was joking when he said they model their show in The Contender, but the whole point of that movie (Spoiler Alert) is that the main character will stick by her convictions even when they’re inconvenient–will refuse to deny an allegation that is nobody’s business, even if a denial is the truth.
So anyway, I really enjoyed the drama of the A-plot tonight, including the compromise. The emotional truth of it wasn’t lost in the jokes, for me. Great episode.
It seems like a few people are having the same problem with this episode that I had with the first few of this season, when I thought the characters were written too broadly and something was a little… off. I didn’t feel that way last night precisely because I found the A-plot so grounded. Also, the Chris-Ron plot was very character-specific. Only the April-Andy plot had a lot of broad comedy, but April was only broadened a little, and it was SO funny–that I let it slide. But I do hope it’s not too much of a trend.
Bobby Newport’s dog is an Afghan hound not a persian greyhound!
I thought so too at first – but look again after studying a picture of an afghan…
Did anyone else catch the mascot for the Pawnee HS was “Puppies” in the newspaper that Ben held up. What was the Eaglton HS mascot? A small detail held over from last week “Druken Savages … mascot later changed.”
I had to pause and read each and every item on that list. There were a ton of funny ones and many callbacks to past episodes, but my favourite subtle callback was “no turtles for pets” which called back the episode where Leslie was listing things that she liked (I think it was for the dating site) and Anne mentioned turtles and Leslie indicated she thought they were cynical (or something, I don’t remember exactly but I do remember that Leslie Knope does not like turtles).
“They’re condescending.” =)
I didn’t think this episode was that great, but I may change my opinion when I watch it a second time. I, for one, am unhappy with how much physical comedy Andy is subjected to this season. It was fine every once in a while when he’d wipe out on his rollerblades or something like that, but now it seems somewhat over the top. I liked it better when he said stupid things rather than physically hurting himself or getting his hand caught in the marshmallow jar.
The Twix wrapper gag got me laughing hysterically too. Andy and April are great together! I loved last night episode….as for The Office–blah!
I find Paul Rudd’s resemblance to Adam Scott a little jarring, especially since they often play similar characters (nice but cynical guys surrounded by chaos — like Scott’s character on “Parks and Rec”).
“Some of those are symptoms, and some of those are being a person.” Hilarious.
Ron Swanson was ON FIRE!
“Ron Swanson! How are you?”
“Present”
After having a couple of eps where I felt peeved at the way Leslie seemed to be taking Ben for granted, this one restored my faith in the show.
I wish they would clarify HOW this city council election works to better establish the stakes. In my city, for example, there are 9 city council seats, with 5 up for election and then the other 4 up for election two years later. Under that kind of system, Leslie vs. Bobbbbbbbby Newporttttttt wouldn’t have to be a zero sum game; they could both win seats. But since they are treating it as “there can only be one” they are probably competing either for a ward seat (a district within Pawnee) or for an at-large seat for all of Pawnee. They also don’t seem to be in competition with Councilman Dexhart or Councilman Hauser.
Thanks for the smug and unhelpful comment! Everyone knows that TV shows cannot! nay, must not! have elements that reflect a sense of reality, even within a goofy set of rules that a show plays by. They’ve made sure to note government ethics rules and have them affect the plot on many occasions, why shouldn’t they do the same for HOW one wins a local election in a storyline about a local election?
Some cities have ward systems, similar to Congress where the city council member actually represents a specific district. Pawnee would seem to be to small for that, but that is a potential explanation.
This was the first episode that I’ve actively disliked. Andy is now Homer, and there were so many Homer jokes in a row. And now April is Homer-lite. Why is she dumb? She never used to be dumb. She was jaded and apathetic. And now Leslie is running against Homer^2. Who was Leslie running against before this guy showed up? How has he lived this long w/o getting hit by a bus? Are there no buses in Pawnee?
I’m stunned that there was so much love for this episode. I wonder why my take is so different than everyone else. I did really like Ron Swanson.
Don’t like where the show has taken April and Andy at all. Overall find the show to be losing my interest. Normally I agree with Alan but I don’t share his crazy crush with this show.
While I did enjoy this episode, for my money the outright funniest sitcom 22 minutes I watched this week was Modern Family which is the first time in a long time I have thought that. Watched HE, 30 Rock, Parks and MF pretty much back to back and both my fiancee and I laughed the most in Modern Family.
I agree with the opinion that they’re going too far with the dumbing-down of Andy. While I do get some laughs from his hijinks, it just seems like he’s getting dumber and dumber with each episode, and now it also seems that April is being caught in his spiral. Turning Andy into Homer Simpson is one thing, but making him the Homer from The Simpsons seasons 9 thru 15 is just sad. Andy deserves better. (Side note: see Raising Hope’s Burt for how to successfully do a live action version of Homer Simpson).
I have lost interest a great deal since the Leslie Knope – Ben Wyatt relationship started. Show some balls, be the show without a big relationship angle.